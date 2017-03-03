What to make of the Canadiens’ moves | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, TSN 690 host and former Canadien Chris Nilan, and former Canadien and 91.9 Sports host Georges Laraque, along with host Adam Susser — discusses the following topics
Did the Canadiens do enough at the trade deadline to get better?
The Habs may have gotten bigger but will they be able to score?
Has Claude Julien started to make his mark on the team?
Our HIO Viewer question of the week wonders (outloud) if Kirk Muller was ever in the mix to coach the Habs?
P.K. Subban’s game is on the rise, while Shea Weber’s is on the decline, can we expect more of this trend in the future?
Thank you Georges Laraque for telling it how it is.
No more Laraque please!
I’ve had enough of George too! Can we please move on?
PK had an opportunity to carry the Habs when Price went down with injury last season. He didn’t. PK the savior? I think not.
What kind of false equivalency is this?
The one that is attached to the end of his handle.
I missed that. I’m easily baited…
BGL thinks Weber will be totally out of gas by the playoffs. He seems to be out of gas already. There is a precedent there, apparently he was out of gas during last year´s playoffs.
This does worry me.
Weber is slow and doesn’t hit. We should trade him for P.K.
Let’s not forget, for the cap price. You can have Weber + $1.1M or say Jordie Benn all for the price of PK. I personally prefer the total Weber package (everything he brings) vs the total PK package, but add a little more cap room or player and that puts the Weber value way over the top.
Lets hope Weber proves him wrong.
I am only 6 foot, 195 pounds. I would imagine being 6’4″ and carrying 235 pounds does get exhausting after 82 games….
But being a conditioned athlete, I am sure he will be just fine…. until our window of opportunity closes ….. 😉
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
Habs will have all off-season to try and get a top 2 centre. If anyone can do it, it´s MB.
What worries me is they still are missing the first pairing puck moving Dman. Not fair to expect much of Sergachev in his first season or two.
You’re right it’s not fair to expect too much of him, but I think Chevy could step right in. He looked pretty damned good in his first pro training camp and pre-season. A Mem Cup run and a summer of prep work, he might be ready. Especially with the Man Mountain and (possibly) the General as his mentors…..
I know one thing for certain today. I slept like a baby and had good dreams for a change. I woke up smiling and I Hab no complaints. Repost from ALN since nobody seems to be there 😉 : Canadiens won and that’s all that matters today. 80 pts and still in 1st place the entire season so far. I grew up in the early 60’s and 0-0 games weren’t common but they were accepted as a great hard fought battle. 2-1 in regulation is no exception to those days. I watched a great game last night and our secondary guys did their job. I too shed a tear during pregame but once the puck hit the ice it was game on. I am a Habs Lifer. Go Habs Go. Thank you boys for the huge 2 pts
The gutsy effort the last 4 games have been huge for the Habs. It’s not done til it is done, but pretty much gives them a playoff spot. Basically 4 OT wins in a row.
The offence has been pretty terrible in 2017, but some real clutch goals when needed.
You have to give it to Price as well. He really picked up his game, since the coaching change.
Woah Woah Woah.
The truth is Montreal has been fortunate this last week. All games had tremendous puck luck favoring the Habs. Price was bailed out several times by posts and inept opposition as well. Power Plays in OT. Everyone of those games could easily of been loses.
Some would say that averages out. We’ll than I think it’s even now.
Habs will need to be much better and that includes Price.
I don’t see a different team than the one Therrien was coaching. Only scored 10 goals in 4 games. 4 against Jersey.
These upcoming 4 road games should provide a better sample.
Happy Beerday!
Here’s some Beerday at reading from Grant McCagg on the Habs deadline:
https://recrutes.ca/habs-beef-up-on-trade-deadline-day/
Pretty fair assessments I think. Thanks Luke and a Happy Beerday to you!
I said it last night; DD with Slepyshev and Kassian could be very successful. Two big lads with decent hands. DD will have to be the deep defensive guy, which he does well, the others can crash the boards at the point.
Classy tribute to PK by the organization. He should be a Canadien but he forced the habs hand. It´s a loss for him, for the fans, and for the organization, because this habs team is decent but would definitely be stronger with PK on it. The ominous signs of Weber slowing down and PK revving it up as we nearf the playoffs is not something I wanted to see.
If only you hadn´t held out on your first bridge contract and then asked for nine million, PK. That and maybe less sleigh ride appearances with tux and bowler hat at Xmas time. Oh, but you so wanted to be a hab.
When Subban’s contract expires, does he end up back with Montreal?
I had thought of that. But he´ll be 33 by then. Slightly past his prime.
Don’t blame the player, MB made the decision it all rests with him. why should any player not earn the most that they can? Would you turn some of your pay check back to your employer?
There’s nothing wrong with simply taking the biggest offer. It’s a personal choice. Many folks though, myself included, have taken a lower paying job offer for a variety of reasons felt valid. Not everyone would make the same choice, but that’s ok. To each their own.
rhino514 … The only reason PK was traded was because there was a coach who was jealous of his popularity, when said coach is the one who lusts for the popularity but nobody gives in, because he’s MT .. get it EMPTY , and then he starts crying because he wants Bergy to trade PK and Bergy thru his blind faithfulness makes his coach happy and trades one of the most popular and well loved athletes to ever play in the city of Mtl. only to see the result this season and now has to can a coach that should have never even been hired because if he doesn’t , then Molson will jettison both of them that’s what happens … The Truth , Only The Truth , and nothing but the truth …
Did you read Formal’s thoughts on contract negotiations? You should.
What has world come to? Marchand sitting at 4th in NHL scoring and Brent Burns in 5th?
A pretty pass.
