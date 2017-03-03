What to make of the Canadiens’ moves | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, TSN 690 host and former Canadien Chris Nilan, and former Canadien and 91.9 Sports host Georges Laraque, along with host Adam Susser — discusses the following topics

Did the Canadiens do enough at the trade deadline to get better?

The Habs may have gotten bigger but will they be able to score?

Has Claude Julien started to make his mark on the team?

Our HIO Viewer question of the week wonders (outloud) if Kirk Muller was ever in the mix to coach the Habs?

P.K. Subban’s game is on the rise, while Shea Weber’s is on the decline, can we expect more of this trend in the future?