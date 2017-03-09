Rest revitalizes Canadiens goalie Carey Price | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Jack Todd, Eric Engels of Rogers Sportsnet, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses the new-look Canadiens as well as these questions:
Will GM Marc Bergevin’s trade-deadline moves continue to pay off?
Is recently acquired defenceman Brandon Davidson a keeper?
Why did the coaching change seem to bring back the old Carey Price?
Viewer question of the week — Which team is more likely to win the Stanley Cup first, Toronto or Montreal?
What did you think about P.K.’s Montreal homecoming?
BONUS: Jay Baruchel weighed in on the Habs during the premiere for Goon 2:
Interesting read from brief Hab Brent Sopel
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/brent-sopel-dyslexia-dysgraphia-nhl/
Sens will be tough to beat in playoffs. They can score. Adding Burrows will add more scoring punch for them too.
Rather play the Bruins in round two. But first we have to get there and finish first.
I do like our team and chances for a final four appearance but we’ll have to get 3 per game against the Sens and the Sens usually do well against Carey (well except for the last time we played them in the playoffs – Carey was simply Carey).
Can’t wait to see our team live tonight here in Calgary. I was hoping to see Radulov tonight.
The Sens rank 19th in the NHL in goals per game.
Interesting read on trade deadline day from a players perspective.
http://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/18861846/nhl-trades-thrilling-fans-tough-veterans-such-boston-bruins-winger-drew-stafford-los-angeles-king-veteran-jarome-iginla-their-families
While it has been well documented that Therrien 2.0 Habs teams would falter as the going got tough, be it in the home stretch of the season or prematurely in the playoffs, the Sens’ teams during that period often dig themselves into a hole early on and finish the year strongly. Thankfully, they usually fizzle fairly early in the playoffs. Let’s hope they get eliminated quickly this year
NEW, you are right, the podcast (my first of the year) was worth the listen.
My only concern is the initial enthusiasm over Martinsen. I think he will be a valuable 4th liner, but he will be in and out of the line up. He didn’t play much in Colorado, and while he was great in his NY debut, he was at best average in Vancouver.
Ott is a good 4th liner who has more grit than Flynn and more hockey sense (at this stage) than McCarron.
King is a good 3rd liner whose strength is defense: good along the wall, good outlet passer, good on the penalty kill. Will score the odd greasy goal.
I say this because there is a certain faction that turns on players all too often.
I agree that we are too quick to judge players. I remember Boone and others jumping on the Nesterov bandwagon halfway thru his first game. Patience please
Lots of people wearing le saint flanelle in town today, along with caps and jackets. I have no doubt that the Saddledome will have a sea of red there tonight.
Another reason to be cheerful
I’m going to shorten this by 4 and just count the SIX days until we’re out of this cold snap (in Montreal area). Even +1 is fine with me. Sweater weather.
IceCaps sign forward Anthony Camara to a second PTO:
http://www.stjohnsicecaps.com/article/icecaps-sign-forward-camara-to-second-pto/
Sign forward Guillaume Asselin to a 1 yr AHL contract:
http://www.stjohnsicecaps.com/article/icecaps-sign-forward-guillaume-asselin/
Release forward Alexandre Ranger from his PTO:
http://www.stjohnsicecaps.com/article/icecaps-release-forward-alexandre-ranger-from-pto/
Has anybody heard what is up with Plex? I don’t recall seeing anything happen to him in his last game. Wonder if this is a nagging groin or sports hernia type injury. Maybe been struggling through it for most of season.
He was reported to have an upper body injury
It was either upper or lower.
inner or outer?
Either with us or against us.
Bad case of Idontgiveadamnitis
You mean Julien’s not a cure-all for that?
The last time teams from Canadian cities won the Stanley Cup:
Montreal (Canadiens) 1993
Edmonton (Oilers) 1990
Calgary (Flames) 1989
Toronto (Maple Leafs) 1967
Ottawa (Senators) 1927
Victoria (Cougars) 1925
Vancouver (Millionaires) 1915
Quebec (Bulldogs) 1913
Kenora (Thistles) 1907
Winnipeg (Victorias) 1902
I have become inured (My most recent favored word) to The Suss.
Which is worrisome.
That HIO show had some thoughtful statements. I like it when reporters report what they see. Anyone who hasn’t watched it should.
@CAL: (I moved this up so it doesn’t get lost or appear so long, but it’s still a ramble.).
None are necessary… not the Stanley Cup, not the Olympics, not the World Juniors. Absolutely none of these are necessary. They’re enjoyable and entertaining, sure. (But I also imagine that wasn’t quite your point).
I suppose it only depends on whether you prefer Club level over National level competition.
The logo or the flag?
And why the NHL seems so intent on making you choose one or the other instead of embracing and encouraging (or accepting) that you can have both.
How great would it be if, as a fan, if you could simply have every four years, a 70 game schedule with a three-week break in the middle of it for the Olympics? And to know that’s the way it’s going to be for decades in advance.
We know the EPL and Liga and whoever are going to allow for a schedule to include National Qualifying, Champions, Euro, AND EVEN Freakin’ EXHIBITION GAMES. They accommodate and work around it. The expectations for the fans are clear and it is definitively stated.
But that’s progressive.
It’s a funny thing Cal, The NHL feeds us NHL fans steaming piles of junk over and over. Gary claims we don’t care about the Salary cap or contract terms. The manufacture the unnecessary John Scott Fiasco through shortsightedness and narcissism. The Arizona and Carolina situations. Expansion and Arena blackmails.
And most recently… that We as fans don’t care about the protected/unprotected lists and that the expansion draft will be secret… Why exactly? Such an important part of their league and season and it’s a secret. No transparency, nothing for the fans but to wake up one morning and get told the final results and to trust them.
Yet, we lap it up for the most part. A few of us, such a small percent of the actual viewership, may type a few edgy comments and some witty hot takes.
BUT the NHL will continue to butcher the game… to review an offside for 10 minutes. To have grinders protected and stars stretchered off the ice while we wonder about the ref’s intent to blow the whistle prior to a goal being scored or if a player INTENTIONALLY flipped that puck over the glass…
They operate to keep the Owners Happy, not the Fans. Because they know we are sheep in their pen.
This is a real good post Luke, CHeers!
Way to sum up the rot at the core of the NHL. Puts me in an ugly mood to start my day.
Well done, Luke.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Bettman has made owners richer thanks to the Canadian dollar. He’s absolutely failed to grow the game, and it isn’t surprising – the game as it is played now is boring.
NHL on NBC ratings are at all time lows, and they can’t even crack a 1.0 rating.
“Capitals/Rangers had a 0.6 (-14%) and 963,000 (-7%), marking the lowest rated and least-watched Hockey Day game in any window. ”
I’m a hockey fan and I can’t imagine watching Caps – Rangers on a Sunday afternoon – even if I was in bed with the flu I’d watch Simpson reruns instead.
http://www.sportsmediawatch.com/2017/02/nhl-ratings-nbc-hockey-day-america-viewership-down/
At the end of the day, the NHL is a business and they will only do things if it benefits their bottom line. Your last point is exactly that, they operate to keep the owners happy since they know us fans will keep watching/paying.
There was a time when business owners cared about the product they made, the employees they employed etc… The owners are entitled to make their money, but it isn’t impossible or crazy that they could also give a rats ass about their product.
Some owners I think care about the product, look at the dramatic change in Chicago when Rocky Wirtz took over from Bill. Making more money now and enjoying the games even more are the fans.
So in these 70 game seasons you propose.
Do you think the players will be willing to take the paycut?
The owners?
I don’t think either would like that
Dust, to Luke’s point about quality and the NHL owners, its all about the benjamins. If the NHL was convinced that 70 game seasons could make them as much money as 82, they would do that in a heartbeat.
Would it cost more? Yes, if we are willing to pay, they will provide.
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
They’d just charge the fans more money for the “Premium Season” where the games matter oh so much more.
We’ll pay 20% to make up the shortfall in a season that 15% shorter.
Make no mistake, we pay for it.
There is already premium tickets with an 82 game schedule, to make one season every 4 years have 5 less home games could easily be worked into premium tickets.
They’ll go with this Pricing plan:
Choice Premium
Super Premium
Deluxe Premium
Legendary
ugh. i think you are right. That makes me sad
Eric EngelsVerified account @EricEngels 3m3 minutes ago
Canadiens sign prospect Simon Bourque to three-year entry-level contract
Isn’t he of Davey’s… umm… caliber?
6’1, 195. Not huge, not small either. When he fills out he’ll be 200 or 205 lb, and is a pretty substantial offensive threat. Worth a contract.
Good for him. #3 for D scoring in the Q this year, #47 overall so far. Turned 20 in January.
We’re still thin on LD as far as I’m concerned, so it’d be nice to see how Bourque handles pro competition.
Too bad Boston did not fire julien last year…although we wouldn’t hear the word of “Foxhole”
Sexyca Rusnak is so much more enjoyable then BGL.
Am I the only one who thinks all this blather about Price’s recovery due to rest blah blah blah is a bunch of nonsense? If Price plays his best game, Therrien is still the coach regardless of how the rest of the team plays. Price got Therrien fired. I’ve said all along that that “look” after he was pulled from the game just took a while to kill. Mission accomplished. Move on.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Well… if Price indeed got Therrien fired then I guess he is good for something after all.
Merci Carey!
Richard R
Thomas Le Fan….no you are definitely not the only one thinking that Price was at best a little discouraged by MT but the most important thing is everyone has a new life including us fans. I had almost lost interest in watching my team of 55 years or thereabouts. I am looking forward to that now. Although I firmly put as much blame on MB and will be pleased the day he goes. Also will be more than happy if I live long enough to see the end of the French only type mentality of our management team. While I support the basic and very practical needs for French communication to an overwhelming French media and even the public I want the best coach and coaches available. Julien is a very good coach who happens to be French but communicates in English well also. This is a good thing.
Now which was it: was MT fired because CP quit on him? OR was he fired because Julien was suddenly available?
Lapointe I think they are already doing what you want.
Should the Habs have fired MT earlier and hired Hitchcock? What other coach was available before Julien, this year, who could’ve replaced Therrien? Hitch is going to retire, btw. Babcock has TO written all over him. We might’ve fired MT for Boucher, a coach I think is decent – but his passport didn’t get him in the foxhole.
I think that in this instance, the team DID hire the best coach available. When they snapped up Muller – same thing, best available. When they snapped up Waite – same thing, best available. They even brought in Craig Ramsey to help sort things out, he doesn’t speak French, to my knowledge.
So the last mistake was MT and his goofy henchemen. A problem that will get sorted this summer. Wouldn’t you say that – foxhole aside – they have been hiring the best available?
I don’t know if CP quit on MT or if he was so discouraged he just lost heart and gave up. It speaks to intention, I guess, and we’ll never really know.
I think you’re right, and have no issues with it.
Sid did it last year too, seems to have worked out for the Pens.
These aren’t prima donna players that want what’s best for themselves. These are two of Canada’s hockey treasures, that want what’s best for their teams.
I’m good with it. MT can collect his paycheque sipping drinks on the beach and ponder what MT 3.0 will look like. Not so horrible an existence.
Goaltenders, like baseball catchers, especially smart guys like Carey Price, see the entire game laid out before them. I believe that Price, being a smart, calm guy, after much consideration, figured out exactly what was wrong with this team. Michel Therrien is like Moses. He will wander around in the desert, get his team to the edge but never see the promised land. Sure, he has a good record on paper but he coaches not to lose. Carey Price is playing to win.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Never have i seen a greater compliment to MT than that of him being Moses.
I could buy the argument that Price did not like MT and that effected his play, or he was tired and annoyed with MT, or just needed a fresh start or whatever. Likely there were a number of factors at play, but I do not but that any player would intentionally sabotage their own reputation, put their team’s season on the line, risk destroying relationships with teammates, and hurt their contract negotiating status by intentionally playing poorly in the off chance that it might get the coach fired.
I can’t see an athlete like Price deliberately playing to less than his own high standards.
The rest helped – no use denying that. I can understand if Price was deflated and that mentally affected his game, sure. His body language seemed off, and the stare didn’t happen in a vacuum.
But the idea seems a little batty – that he personally went out, on the ice, as a proud world-class athlete, and mailed it in on purpose. To get his coach fired. That doesn’t jive with the larger, proven track record of what the guy is all about.
I think you’re right on both counts. He didn’t do it deliberately but maybe the atmosphere around the club got him a bit down.
It is funny how goalies I guess are adverse to poor coaching, losing confidence etc…. A goal scorer is allowed to squeeze his stick to hard, a centerman can go through a spell not winning faceoffs and maybe losing his man, etc etc.. But goalies they are impervious to being affected by an entire team that has lost confidence and mojo.
Agree 100% that Price didn’t go out and tank like some folks here suggest. I won’t deny he is likely thrilled that the former Bodyguard to the Stars has been sacked, but there is no way he was intentionally letting in his goals.
All players are affected by bad coaching, just took a bit longer to get Carey off his game as well.
Sometimes I think I venture some ideas that aren’t very palatable or politically correct 🙂
Not to deny Thomas Le Fan of his “credit” for this idea, but I honestly believe that Carey and Sid helped in the demise of their coach, and not simply from a “playing discouraged” standpoint. Of course, I have no proof, it’s only my opinion.
And I don’t look at it as unprofessional. Think about it from a star player’s perspective. You have a time limited career, and an even shorter window for a chance at Cup success, if you get a window at all. You want that Cup, and your career will be measured by how many you get. Problem is, you have limited control over the roster, the coach, the timing of the whole thing. But you’ll get that nagging “but he never won the Cup, did he?” b.s. no matter what.
So now a window presents itself, and you honestly believe the coach is what’s holding your team back. Most (all?) coach’s goal is not to lose, as opposed to try to WIN. Losing means they’re unemployed. Player’s don’t want to lose either, but they’d rather WIN the Cup, especially superstars like Price and Crosby. What do you do? Soldier on as per the coach’s plan, even though you know you’re throwing your chance at the Cup down the toilet?
I’d say it’s actually a sign of maturity, leadership, and even ownership, to do what you have to do to get that Cup, for you, for your teammates, the fans, and the organization. If you’re a malcontent, deluded into thinking your dislike for the coach isn’t about just you, but how your whole team feels too, then you’ll be in the minority. You’ll get traded. But if you’re in the majority, if the whole team feels the same way, and looks to you, the team leader, for guidance, I’d say it’s not an easy decision to make, and a gutsy move to execute. It’s not mutiny in my mind. Everyone’s career only lasts so long, and I for one respect someone that can do what needs to be done. Carey’s an honorable guy, MT’s been at the helm for 5 years, it was time.
A goaltender can only stop what he can see when it is physically possible to do so. Therrien being gone has resulted in Price seeing the puck and sooner.
Therrien got himself fired. I am sorry. For all his friends that think he was great, he was not, is not, and never was. Therrien is a NHL level coach. Just as Desharnais is an NHL level player. That doesn’t make Therrien a Bowman or Desharnais a Crosby.
Each season under Therrien II the team struggled when the going got tough. His teams had terrible end season records, and last season collapsed in December. This season it began in December again. Last year, no Price. This year with Price.
Your theory is akin to deciding Miller wants his coach fired because he was heading East when the deflected puck bounced West. I don’t expect to change your mind. The better the Habs do under Julien the more you will be convinced they could have done it under Therrien.
The Habs are convinced though that you are wrong. Which is why they pay Julien 2.5 times what they were paying Therrien.
Jessica! I like Jessica.
Everyone asks who will win the Cup first, Montreal or Toronto. No one mentions Ottawa. Is it conceivable the Senators could win the Cup before either Montreal or Toronto?
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Shhh! Don’t mention them and Stanley Cup together.
Balanced scoring. Mobile D. Great goaltending. Smart coaching. They aren’t in Washington or Pittsburgh territory yet, but they’re close.
Cup runs through the Pens or the Caps this Spring.
God forbid.
Despite Cal’s assertions below, I think as long as they don’t spend to the cap limit (assume they don’t, haven’t checked), they will always fall short.
Talent trumps everything, and it costs money. Leafs and Habs will spend, so they have a chance.
The Sens are a very tough opponent for anyone that plays them. Anything is possible. They look particularly good this year at this late juncture in the season.
Not a long stretch at all. Ottawa or Montreal are the likely favourite out of their bracket. If whomever they play has just had a seven game series against the CBJ, then it could mean a berth in the SCF.
You’d figure Price gives us the advantage, but Anderson has always been a bit of a thorn.
Montreal Yes. But Ottawa? No!
It’s conceivable that Arizona will win a cup before either of those teams
A better panel this week. BGL was a turnoff, but I like Engles and Rusnak, and unlike others I don’t mind Jack.
Susser is fine as a moderator once they abandoned his comedy. Having a moderator allows the three others to talk. When Stu was the moderator, it effectively blocked his own voice. Now, then he’s there, he can participate fully.
The panel discussion was much better this week. BGL is just a loud guy who knows little. You can see why Gainey told him to just stay home until his contract was over.
I am not a Jack Todd fan but he was ok in this week’s episode. I think Engles and Jessica really drove the discussion.
Re: Sweden. I was wondering earlier this year if Nygren is done as a Hab prospect. 26 years old, now the second highest scoring D in the SHL. Is he ready/willing for a shot at the NHL? Do Bergevin/Rockstom still consider him a part of our prospect system?
AFA development in the SHL, it seems the Canadien are ahead of the curve, with Lehkonen, Vejdemo, even Henrickson all playing over there.
Doesn’t seem like MB has interest in bringing Nygren back.
It’s kind of a shame, because he continues to be one of the best scoring D in that league.
Can’t imagine him replacing Weber, Petry or Benn at the moment, however.
I believe Montreal loses Nygren’s rights if they don’t sign him by June 30th this year.
Yup pretty sure you are right also B. I still have a hunch this guy one day plays some nice hockey in the NHL for somebody.
Tonight’s Fiery Book of Hab.
Not a very lively or amusing show this week. The Leafs are on track to becoming a power in the NHL, but they are still a couple seasons away. The Habs are close right now, but lack the scoring and trying to make up for the lack of a dominating center will be their downfall. It hasn’t been addressed by the GM and will very likely result in a first or second round exit and they’ll parade to the golf course by the usual route.
Toronto has a young lineup with top drafted players who are playing with high numbers this season. They may not be strong this present, but honestly, I’d rather pick them to be in the playoffs compare to that Senaturds team from Ottawa.
I’ve been too busy to watch many of these, but this was well done. Engles is probably the writer closest to the team and I always like to hear what he has to say. Susser seems more relaxed than in the first few I saw. I’ll never be a Todd fan, but Rusnak is fine. Good discussion on fatigue and veteran pacing in the middle.
If the players can’t take the schedule, why do they keep agreeing to more hockey like the WCH and/or the Olympics?
These 2 week tournaments run roughshod over the product we’re supposed to watch for 82 games.
Imagine if the NFL decided to hold “special games” during their season. Fans would revolt. Instead, Hab fans go on about how wonderful the Olympics and the WCH are compared to the regular NHL game. The NHL is foolish to keep returning to the trough of “trying to grow the game” nonsense. There are plenty of fans of the NHL. Their teams shouldn’t suffer because of pointless tournaments when the goal is to win the Cup.
Soccer does it, but it’s not quite the intense game hockey is. Perhaps allow for expanded rosters (26 players, 22 dressed) during Olympic/WCH years? All kinds of cap hit/cba ramifications, but it might help the players.
If the owners don’t like disrupting the schedule, why do they shut it down every so often…
Maybe in a tourney-year, they play a shorter schedule (60 or 70 games) like they do in a lockout year.
Maybe they just disrupt it once every four years for the Olympics instead of trying to grab extra cash with the World Cup.
Maybe they cancel the all-star game altogether… or shorten the pre-season by 3 games.
Winning the Cup is good. Winning Gold at the Olympics is also good.
But North Americans tend to prefer club games and league championships to national games and world championships.
The Stanley Cup is what the NHL season is all about. Not Olympic gold. Not for a World Cup. The IIHF holds a “World Championship” every Spring. How many of these are necessary?
Moved.
Might be that thing called pride, but lets not ever give the players the benefit of the doubt Cal.
