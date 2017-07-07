HI/O Show special edition: Habs paid high Price to re-sign goalie, but it’s money well spent

On this week’s show, our panel — The Gazette’s Stu Cowan and Pat Hickey, along with TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan and Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak — discusses general manager Marc Bergevin’s efforts to restock the Canadiens as well as these topics:

Do you think newly re-signed forward Alex Galchenyuk will play centre or wing next season?

Can the Canadiens afford to lose Andrei Markov to free agency or should they give him a two-year, $12M deal?

Can Jonathan Drouin revive the Canadiens’ offence – and was Mikhail Sergachev too high a price to pay for him?

Will the Canadiens regret giving Carey Price an eight-year, $84-million contract extension?

Has Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin improved the team so far this offseason?