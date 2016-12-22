HI/O Show: Price’s competitive fire burns brightly

Was goaltender Carey Price giving “The Stare” to his teammates, head coach Michel Therrien or all of them after he was pulled from Friday’s game against San Jose?
On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at www.hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and 91.9 Sports radio host Georges Laraque, CBC Daybreak columnist Andie Bennett and host Adam Susser — discuss Price as well as these topics:
Should the Canadiens re-sign Andrei Markov?
Should GM Marc Bergevin trade for a centre or wait until Alex Galchenyuk returns?
What happened to Brendan Gallagher’s offence?
And our viewer question of the week: Would the Canadiens have traded P.K. Subban if they had not drafted Mikhail Sergachev?
This week’s HI/O Show:
Sorry, Georges, I think you talked too much too long and you didn’t say anything I could really agree with, or even consider. Let Price do what he decides is right , Gallagher will be fine if you put him with some offense, and the management will decide what to do with Markov. Kinda glad you’re not in charge.
Bet you wouldn’t say that to his face.
Can we trade for Charlie Coyle??
Sure. Who is he?
Plays on Minny …a beast.
I like the HIO show and suspect a lot of other folks do as well.
I think it is one thing for fans to yap about a player being used in the wrong position having an effect on what we perceive as valuable (scoring stats), and quite another when a former player notes it.
There is absolutely no benefit in going to the net and getting slashed by the goalie or tossed by a D twice your size if the puck isn’t going there as well. Gallagher isn’t in a slump and is scoring at about his career average. The man has spent his NHL career learning to tip or chip goals in from the blue. When he realizes his game can be just as effective from 10 feet out (where the puck is) we’ll all be happier, but frankly he isn’t doing much wrong now.
Patrick Roy felt a moral obligation to discuss his feelings in public. I forget how that turned out, maybe someone could ask Cammalleri?
I am still waiting for Guy Carbonneau’s truth to come out.
First Georges says Carey’s used to being hung out to dry and winning games by himself for his team, then he says he’s the leader and should have come out to diffuse the situation after the game.
Doesn’t point one give Carey some leeway? Does he really have to do it all himself game after game AND STILL come out to make excuses for his teammates after every game? Has anyone else ever had a bad day at work and not felt like talking about it afterwards? Does the fact that you get paid to do your job make you accountable for every detail at every moment?
I think Andie was onto something when she said, maybe he thought the guys should have to talk to the media and explain why they hung him out to dry… Or maybe he was pissed at MT for not pulling him between periods, and couldn’t say it, had to wait to calm down so he could do the typical Carey “aw shucks” routine, and say he was just pissed in general at everything…
Price and Weber are the quiet types that lead on the ice, and not through the media. They must be doing a good job, as they keep getting picked for Team Canada, and keep winning gold. In addition, since Price stared down his bench and declined to talk to the media immediately afterwards about it, the Habs are 2-0, stopping the Caps 6 game winning streak in their own barn 2-1, and beating the Mighty Ducks 5-1. That’s a combined 7-2 score over two teams that are genuine Cup contenders. While we have more than a few injured, and our PP is inept, to put it nicely.
While the media may be the conduit to the fans, and therefore should get some level of consideration, I think the fans would be happy to hear from Price at a later date, if it meant the Habs start winning like they have afterwards.
BTW, when I’ve talked about trading Price, I’m talking about improving our team by leveraging what we have an abundance of, for what we lack (offence). But when Carey reminds me his leadership might be his biggest contribution, I’m thinking MB might just have to find that offence another way. The goaltending can be replaced (too bad we didn’t keep Dubnyk), but the leadership is invaluable.
On several occasions they said that Russian hockey has a lotta dep
Yeah, you’d think a nation that could import a game, build so many superstars and great players, and generally produce some of the world’s best potato alcohol could have done something about that dyslexic script they use. Just being difficult.
Loved the emotion in the clip and that Putin only appeared to cheer rather than score a bunch.
Today’s going to be the slowest day ever… at least thank god for lunch time hockey. It’s been 3 games and I still haven’t pulled anything… that’s an achievement.
To trade for a real high impact forward that would help this team be a true contender for the next 3 years would cost Sergachev, Gallagher and either Juulsen/Sherback or McCarron.
Yes, TO got less for Kessell but they wanted his 8 mil for the next 8 years off the books for a rebuild.
So we’d have to trade with a rebuild team like say, Colorado.
Disagree. I think any time that is willing to trade a high impact forward to the Habs will want Davey D in return. And that’s non-starter.
I miss Darche too.
Avalanche have four former top three picks who are still in their prime. A very good goalie. Some decent vets. They spend.
And yet they are last (again).
I wonder why. But I doubt they’re trading Matt Duchene.
Historically since the 2011-12 season (as far back as Sportrac let me) they have not been a team spending to the cap. The ownership group is not a free spending group.
2011 – 15,330 Mill capspace
2012 – 11,718 Mill capspace
2013 – 11,359 Mill capspace
2014 – 4,639 Mill capspace
2015 – 8,419 Mill capspace
Perhaps part of Roy’s frustration in not breaking the vault for Radulov to get him. They basically let Paul Stastny walk to St. Louis as a UFA.
Owner Stan K is cheap.
Owns the Rams too.
I was one of the posters agitating for us to trade for Phil Kessel last year, even though there is no way Bergevin would have gone for it.
Character, right?
Problem with character: it isn’t skill.
Agree on the talent part,it would have been a good fit that way. But it would not work with Therrien. They want players who fit the system, not the other way around, that’s why they traded Subban for Weber.
Yah, while I would love to have the talent and goalscoring of Kessel, MT would have had him in the doghouse as quick as he did Semin.
Then found someone dumber than Nilan, nice work. Georges Laraque, what a great addition.
Georges (why is it plural?) brings The Code to the show.
When are they going to bring Jessica back?! Enough with that sausage fest.
(from the Greek, “Georgios,” later the Latin “Georgius,” which is said to be a combination of earth and work, often taken to mean “farmer;” therefore, the “s” is not a plural because it’s part of the declension, but that wouldn’t let you try to make fun of French loan words or idiom )
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Cheers. Still looks weird.
Bet you wouldn’t say that to their face.
I actually thought his comments this week were interesting in regards to Gallagher.
The incredibly shrinking show has grown back into more than 15 minutes. I liked Laraque’s take on Price’s “responsibility” to talk to the media after incidents like “the stare.”
Markov should retire a Hab after this season and take Daigneault’s spot as D coach. It’s time.
Gallagher’s ice being taken by Shaw is right, as well. They do fill the same role. How long before he becomes part of a package for RNH?
Tonight’s Wild book of Hab.
Is Markov’s English good enough, however, for him to be coaching young players?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
I think he can communicate well enough. I think his grasp of English is more than sufficient.
Markov doesn’t strike me as the nurturing type.
He does understand the game though.
Is Therrien’s?
Zing!
Never mind that. Is his French?
Why in heaven’s name would we want to retire a guy who is top ten in scoring amongst defencemen, our best PP quarterback and an ace at helping young defencemen learn the NHL ropes (hello, Mikhail Sergachev)?
It’s weird isn’t it?
One way to be under-appreciated on H I/O is to wear the CH.
I think it makes sense to wait and see how the rest of his season plays out before we rush out and re-sign him. Bergy’s made that mistake before.
Markov is playing great. I think he should be re-signed, maybe not for quite as much but two years for a slight reduction in $$ would be a great move.
“Price’s competitive fire burns brightly” Wow! Like I keep saying, it’s impossible to say anything too obvious when talking about sports.
First! From DownUndah!
Retire Davey now and Markov next year
Ooh Aah Habs on the war path
while i get the davey comment. I don’t get the Markov comment. He has been excellent this year
Agreed but I think its time to go with the young turks
Ooh Aah Habs on the war path
fair enough
You agree he has been excellent but he still needs to leave the team? I wouldn’t want the team to commit more than 1 year to him, and I would hope a 1 year deal comes in at $5Max. But I find it strange how excellent one year leads to garbage the next.
Pleks was flying when MB signed him to his latest contract…
Then? Nada, offence retired.
I’d re-sign Markov, but one year max. I’d be willing to pay him $5.75M again, but that means saving elsewhere…