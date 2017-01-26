HI/O Show: Did Alex Galchenyuk return too soon?

Canadiens coach Michel Therrien announced on Monday that Alex Galchenyuk had aggravated his knee injury one week into his return after missing 18 games.

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show, our hockey panel — Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, CBC Daybreak’s Jessica Rusnak and host Adam Susser — discusses whether Galchenyuk came back too soon, as well as these topics:

Who will the Canadiens drop from the lineup when defenceman Andrei Markov comes back from his injury?

Did Carey Price’s near shutout against the Flames on Tuesday allay fans’ fears about his recent struggles?

Will going to the NHL All-Star Game, rather than resting, hurt Price later in the season?

Viewer question of the week — Why is Shea Weber no longer hitting opposing forwards?

Be sure to subscribe to our Montreal Hockey Inside Out YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/HabsInsideOutVideos) for bonus content and send your HI/O Show question of the week to sports@montrealgazette.com

And check out our spirited Canadiens-centred discussion every Thursday, exclusively at hockeyinsideout.com

This week’s HI/O Show: