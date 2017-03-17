Claude Julien’s system has transformed Canadiens | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses who is more responsible for the Canadiens’ hot streak as well as these questions:

Should Claude Julien keep Alex Galchenyuk, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov together for a true number one line?

How do you explain 5-foot-9, 160-pound Paul Byron being second on the Canadiens with 19 goals?

Our viewer question of the week: How much of an affect will Andrew shaw and Dwight King have on the team in the playoffs?

Why does Claude Julien still keep Alexei Emelin in the lineup?