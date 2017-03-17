Claude Julien’s system has transformed Canadiens | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses who is more responsible for the Canadiens’ hot streak as well as these questions:
Should Claude Julien keep Alex Galchenyuk, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov together for a true number one line?
How do you explain 5-foot-9, 160-pound Paul Byron being second on the Canadiens with 19 goals?
Our viewer question of the week: How much of an affect will Andrew shaw and Dwight King have on the team in the playoffs?
Why does Claude Julien still keep Alexei Emelin in the lineup?
I like the team. I like the trend. Ottowa matchups are defining moment of, nothing. I see a team that will win. Unless usual catastrophe. My money is on King post season. For the ‘back breaker’ goals. Rankings, situation, who controls anything? Is why NHL is fun. Even if NHL is run as corrupt as Mtl., implosibles still come to light. Go Lehkonen! Score some 5 goals. For Saku’s sake. Even if I like the bleu, blanc, ROUGE take over.
I was surprised that Chiarelli took DD. You would think that the last thing the Oilers need is another forward without defensive skills.
Yet, I don’t have ALL the information, and if I did I would perhaps take back my comment.
Yo, respect!
Beginning to notice Petry is looking more and more like Gorges on the powerplay, has a hard slap shot but misses the net by a mile.
McNiven and the Attack beat Windsor 6-1 last night.
Addison and Sergachev were held pointless.
Owen Sound hit a franchise record with their 47th win.
They now sit 1 point back of Erie for the OHL’s top spot.
McNiven has 1 regulation loss in his last 16 games.
Addison now has 24 goals and 43 points in 50 games
Sergachev now has 10 goals and 43 points in 49 games
Camp invitee Palmu scored his 39th for Owen Sound
He now has 93 pts in 60 games (4th in the OHL)
Speaking of camp invitees, Fiore leads the Q with 50 goals
Speaking of Owen Sound, they have undrafted 17 year old right shooting center Nick Suzuki who in his 2nd OHL season has 44 goals and 92 pts in 63 games.
–Go Habs Go!–
thanks B…good stuff
Love to see Bergy make a trade for Huberdeau, and I would start with Chucky. I also would like the team to bid on some RFA’s, makes no sense to me, that they do not. They should change the playoff format also, I’m getting tired of teams playing 82 games, with the same playoff matches year after year.
Huberdeau was signed to a 6 year extension starting next season at a $5.9M cap hit. Is that a good comparable for Galchenyuk?
–Go Habs Go!–
Yep, pretty good comparable in my books.
Well the last offer sheet accepted and not matched was Penner in 2007. Edmonton gave up a 1st,2nd, and 3rd in 2008 which all amounted to nothing http://www.coppernblue.com/2013/8/26/4658202/anaheim-ducks-dustin-penners-offer-sheet-results
So GM’s don’t do that because the other GMs just match the contract offer. Essentially they would be messing with the other team’s cap.
I keep hearing we have to over pay to get players in Montreal, so maybe put some pressure on other teams is not a bad idea money wise. I also don’t like players with clauses that lets them avoid some teams. I am sure Montreal is on some lists, even though we contribute to the health of the league financially.
Those are relevant fan concerns. Then again the days of indentured servitude are over, even though many companies try to intern employees.
Players have a right to make choices, one being where they will work. The NHL has an entry draft that denies players that right if they wish to be employed in the NHL, or forces them to jump through hoops and delay. That can cost a player millions over his career, or end it all together.
The worst part is that visiting a city for a day or two a couple times a year doesn’t much give you a sense of the community. If you want to judge whether NHL players want to come to Montreal you have to ask former Montreal players rather than ones who would never be.
Аrpon Basu @ArponBasu 16m16 minutes ago
Carey Price starts in Ottawa tomorrow and Julien says he’ll decide who starts Sunday after that game. So in theory could be Price again.
Do we want both games? Play Price both games. Montoya can play Tuesday and Thursday.
OT: Back to Beaulieu, man oh man, three days and he’s still sulking. WoW
Remember when Ribeiro was benched and sat in the stands?
No not really, was it a sense of entitlement kind of thing?
Taking the ladies to the movies (dropping off), no school here today. Be Back Later.
I guess he should have given her a nicer answer.
Perhaps “I learned a great deal from watching defensive pairings and the positioning of defensemen. The importance of team work. Frankly I was chomping at the bit, especially when we got down three, I wanted so badly to be in there I couldn’t stand to watch, and went to the bike until it was over. It is really difficult to not play when you know you could contribute.”
But that would have been 4 tweets.
Amanda Stein @amandacstein
#Habs: Beaulieu asked about being in the press box last game: “I didn’t go up.” Asked “what did you learn?” Answer: “Nothing.”
Nate needs to understand that this game is not all about him.
Had he watched Weber, and Markov all night vs the Hawks he would have learned a ton. Weber is as solid as a rock when it comes to defense. Yes, his speed is lacking when he doesn’t close the gap or angle properly but that did not occur Tuesday evening.
Beaulieu, you’re walking thin ice buddy.
The org does not like whiners, and now we are up to a a few incidents where you are not impressing people.
1. Complained when he was sent down to the minors.
2. Walked into Therrien’s office as told Therrien he wanted to play with Weber.
3. Asked to play top four.
In the end these small points all tie into one big one. Here’s my conclusion.
Beaulieu sounds like a spoiled rich kid. I don’t like it. Play the game, and when you get the opportunity, make the most of it. You aren’t getting anything from Therrien or Julien by sulking in the corner of the dressing room.
Of course all this could be nothing and I just wasted five minutes, but he sounds bad and this interview was after a practice. 😆
I get the exact same vibe – you look at his track record, and his Dad’s, it’s pretty suspicious that there’s an attitude problem with this kid. So long as he does well on the ice, no problem, but it looks like another Timmins first-round overhyped prospect, with little potential to play top minutes.
You wanna know why he’s not playing with Weber? That BS he just said, right there.
So protect Benn and let Nate dangle in the wind.
I prefer Benn anyway.
Plekanec has to be the one chosen. That 6 mil would help this team out next season more than losing Beaulieu.
Lose Pleks, and maybe, a big maybe trade Emelin and his 4.1. Add that mulla to offense up top.
Yes. Expose him too.
I would love to see him with Weber too, but now we know why he isn’t. Working on his way out.
EA94 Trade Day
Mantha! There’s absolutely no way we can steal this guy out of Detroit but I have added him to our list of players I will be working on all summer to get him in Mtl.
OT: Radulov.
Look waaaay forward. If the Habs get knocked out in the first round, and he’s a no show, should the Habs have traded him for a 1st or 2nd round pick or a prospect?
Radulov to Pittsburgh for the player I wanted the Habs to draft in the first place….. Daniel Sprong
Sad to say, Nathan Beaulieu cannot, or will not get what he asks for because of two things:
1. He’s an inconsistent player.
2. He’s battling for a position with Alexei Emelin.
I agree with Knuckles Nilan about what he said on N8’s case, go directly to the Head Coach and GM and say it privately rather than sounding off in front of the media. You can’t ‘whine’ your way just to get things in your favour. Too bad this is the NHL and its a business, not a daycare.
I remember Patches bitching about playing in the AHL – went so far as to say he deserved to be top 6 in the NHL.
Patches was a bit different, he just wanted playing time and said that if he wanted to play in the top 6 in the NHL or go back to the AHL and play top line minutes there. He was not happy playing 10 minutes a night
Yes, Number’s memory is off. He actually wanted to play in the A if he wouldn’t be playing top 6.
I remember patches begging to go back to AHL. Brought back, started scoring and pissing off Chara. Recomending DD too. Horrible defensive. What now, a very good 2 way forward. So good, he is fella who instruments Byron on… ok reading all wrong.
Looks like we may have all been worrying for nothing:
“John LuCompte certifié
@JohnLuTSNMtl
#Habs Radulov on reported demand for 8-year extension: “It’s not even close. I don’t know where that came from.””
So Marinaro got his” big scoop”wrong?
Oh dear.
Sounds like it, Marinaro wants to just to make some rationale that Radu and his agent will agree to either a 5-6 yr. deal with MB. I don’t even see it that an 8 year deal could play. Why? There were no reports that came before this rumour came out yesterday.
http://www.tsn.ca/radulov-denies-asking-for-eight-year-deal-1.699207
WoW!
Well then!
Erin Go Bragh!
Slainte!
May all your trifolium repens be of the four-leafed variety!
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Slante! Also may the CH right this ship. Ridiculous I know, but not wrong.
There is a silver lining to having draft picks not make it to the NHL. It means the NHL team is good. A coach and GM can only play their best players. So when DLR bigMac and Sherbak or Hudon don’t make the team its because better players are ahead of them
That’s one way of looking at it.
I am glad we have coined the new era Julien term – “The Transformation”
Does anyone remember laughter?
Laugh-In.
Richard R
Trust “The Transformation”!
The Habsformers! Bruins in disguise.
Scarily weak second wave of the power play is it not?
MB may be in a no-win situation with Radulov. Which would be worse?
1) Radulov insists on 8 years and MB lets him walk?
2) Radulov insists on 8 years and MB signs him?
Egad,
It’s the first ask in a negotiation, it’s not a real figure. We get so desperate for habs news I guess.
discussion only. I actually can’t imagine ANY team agreeing to 8 years. 5 years maximum.
For an offensively challenged team, it would be imperative to sign the straw that stirs the offensive drink, at whatever cost.
2) is worse.
Rads not particularly fast right now, imagine 8 years of slowing…
As much as I like Rads, I think MB just got the best NHL season from him, at the bargain price of $5.75M. Not saying he’ll dog it after this year, but he won’t have the same fire, gunning for a multi-season contract…
Five years, $6-6.5M, about the limit, IMO.
MT system has been a process ever since MB got him as HC. CJ system, transformation complete!
Win is a win, but I hope we win.
Takes some time to get the MT funk out.
That’s what MT was told, “Get the funk out, we’re hiring CJ!”
Johnyk
Habs practise lines as tweeted out by Stu.
#Habs practice lines: Pacioretty-Galchenyuk-Radulov; Byron-Plekanec-Gallagher; Lehkonen-Danault-Shaw; King-Ott-Mitchell/Martinsen #HabsIO
And the power play from John Lu
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 2m2 minutes ago
More
#Habs power play:
Power play:
Byron – Galchenyuk – Radulov
Pacioretty – Weber
Lehkonen – Danault – Shaw
Petry – Markov
Getting pretty close to my ideal sets…swap Patch/Byron and you are there (lehk/Byron interchangeable)….but equally as important is the D parings…Markov/Petry and Nate/Weber would make a world of difference …for everyone. Having those two d pairings on for 45 plus minutes a game would help team no doubt.
Don’t think we have ever seen Max play the point on powerplay before have we?
He did once a couple years ago.. Did not work out well.
Okay thanks sirs, that does ring a bell.
not a fan of max on the point – i’d prefer markov out there with more rotation and movement. i also think markov and weber could play almost the entire 2 minutes.
Max sucks down low, so maybe he might be able to roam a bit and get some room out there to get a shot off. Also like Max having the speed to get back on D if Weber needs help.
Not crazy about Max feeding Weber, as I don’t think Max can pass like Markov, but I’m open minded, let’s see how it works…
He played the point on at least one power play against the Hawks…
I missed the Hawks game. Did vaguely recall him being tried a few years ago but couldn’t recall.
think they tried it last game….I personally loved Nate there….great lateral movement, decent vision and ability to get quick release snappers through traffic (skates well enough to recover on any miscues too)…allowed Weber to be over at right dot and a LH triggerman on other circle ( I would put Chucky there and have Patch man the high slot and have ability to find a dead spot on ice when teams rotate to take away the onetimers on both sides…they can’t over em all…..
yes – weber and max move to both get open for their shots.
Got a feeling Byron is on that first wave to get back if there’s a breakdown by Patches.
2 stickhandlers on each wave, so OK by me. I hope Markov takes the half wall with Danault covering behind.
I like the 4 lines; let them gel. Some adjustments will have to be made for home and away (the second line needs some beef away).
That second pp lines just don’t look dangerous at all.
Lehkonen – Danault – Plekanec would look just a little better.
Since I do not see many of the Habs games I’d like your opinions on Lehkonen. In the game blog Boone always praises him, when I’ve watched he seems to fit right in. BUT – he’s a minus 4 and only has 5 assists. Does he not go to the net enough? Is he not creative? Not looking for bashing just an honest assessment.
It appears from time to time as the season wears that he’s hit a wall. Then he shows flashes of being great. He’s a rook and though he’s not there yet (and probably should sit from time to time) he’s gonna be a top 6 gem for us.
– Skates miles and plays at speed
– gets tired in the third period at times
– 200 ft game puts him defensive situations****
– very nice wrister
– not afraid of the front of the net, will cut inside on a rush
– definitely a shooter, passing is not bad but he needs to shoot
– should learn from Pacioretty how to sneak into dangerous places
– has been stuck between a 2nd/3rd line role all year
****Lehkonen has carried Plekanec at times. A lot. With the Kladno Kid noticibly slowing down, he’s been the guy to do a lot of the skating on that line. We all know Plekanec isn’t the best passer, so it’s not a great situation for a dyed-in-the-wool shooter.
My biggest problem with his deployment is that he’s a goalscorer who has been asked to get his hands full defensively too often. (the minuses are partly explained here.)
The upside is that he’s only 21 and it’s his first year in NA.
I see he’s outscoring Danault, Plekanec, Gallagher and Shaw (goals I mean) and it makes me think there’s a lot more to come.
Davey D has two goals and two assists in his six games with the Oilers.
I’m not really surprised by that. He has the ability to step up for a few games when required, and he definitely has the capability of playing with a ton of heart and hard work.
I am glad he left us, but really hope he has a solid end to the season and earns a solid contract for another couple of years.
You can’t quantify his bruising body checks though
All this without Max on his wing?
I hope the Oilers up his minutes. Since he got there Edmonton are 4-4. Since he left the Habs they are 5-2. Weird. Never saw that coming.
Echoing Don Derek:
Happy St-Patrick’s to all at HIO. Slainte!
“How do you explain 5-foot-9, 160-pound Paul Byron being second on the Canadiens with 19 goals?”
It’s the size of one’s HEART that determines how well an individual performs as players such as Henri Richard would readily attest to.
Speaking of which, it’s sad to hear of the Pocket Rocket’s medical issues.
It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.
Proof of this is seen when Gallagher is at his best.
Oh, oh. What’s the deal with the PR?
He is battling Alzheimer’s, and it took a turn for the worse
Ottawa will run out of gas by the end of the season. They have been in playoff mode for a month now… Our team is well rested and will come out 1st in the Atlantic. I would love to see Habs vs Leafs 1st round match up.
Its fairly obvious Julien has transformed this team to date. Lots of work to be done tho. This off season will be very interesting.
Let’s hope that off season doesn’t start until at least June
How bad did both the Lightning and Leafs whiff on Richard Panik?
Tampa ended up losing him through waivers, The Leafs traded him for Jeremy Morin.
20 Goal Scorer with an $875K Caphit and RFA at seasons end. Stan Bowman with a good trade.
I believe MB lets Radu walk and he does a trade in the off season for a top 6 forward. I cant see him giving Radu an 8 year deal…. Markov resigns a one year deal with the Habs to mentor the young Russians. Then he will become a coach of some sort…
I would rather keep Markov on a year to year deal than Radulov long term if it came down to a choice between the two.
That won’t be the choice, neither are in line for a huge raise and the cap space for Radu will come from PAP’s expiring buy-out. I think that Radu’s big thing will be term as much as money. His agent came out and said 8 years to set the terms of the contract talks and ensure that MB does not come to the table with a two or three year deal.
Lyle Richardson of Spector’s Hockey Fame with this on the Radulov Contract talks.
TSN: John Lu and Brian Wilde cited a TSN 690 report claiming the agent for Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov seeks an eight-year contract extension. Both doubt Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin will give the 31-year-old Radulov a deal of that length. Wilde hopes this is merely the negotiation start point from the Radulov camp and believes a five-year deal is the maximum he’ll get, perhaps for around $7 million per season.
Pierre LeBrun agrees that Radulov won’t get eight years from the Habs. He also thinks a five-year term is more reasonable and also notes this is simply the start point in negotiations,sugesting they could reach a realistic term by June.
SPECTOR’S NOTE: Radulov isn’t getting eight years. Five years at best with a cap hit between $6.5 – $7 million annually is what he could get from the Habs. If his agent thinks his client will get a better deal elsewhere, he’s welcome to try.
I’m confident that Radulov will eventually be resigning for the $6.5 – 7 million for 5-6 years that everyone seems to be in agreement on. The 8 years is just a stepping point for the negotiations. Both MB and Radulov’s agent know that he won’t be getting 8 years, but they have to play the game nonetheless.
I agree. There is a reason that he went public with the statement. I think he wants to stay, it is easier to keep him than replace him, so odds probably 90% it gets done.
Take down all the photos and posters in the locker room and cover all the banners in the Bell Centre with black crepe. That might wake them up.
You’re channeling Ballard?
No, The Forum Ghosts.
Richard R
As an aside:
Whose still shots look goofier? Stu, who seems to mug on purpose, or Nilan, who can’t help it?
Now just because you get to show off your still shot in your avatar this doesn’t give you reason to pick on others. 🙂
You should see my tail ! 😀
HAPPY ST PADDY’S DAY!!
GO HABS GO!!!
Nilan raises an excellent point in that for most of the season the Habs did not play well in their own end and that Julien is changing this concept.
If you think back to the quick starts the Habs had each season they were huge on attack, blitzing the opponents. In other words, they spent their time on attack until the League settled down from Camp and they couldn’t do that anymore. Hence Therrien’s pride in how they were playing when they began to lose last season.
I liked also how the folks in the show mentioned Galchenyuk looked less lost in his end since Julien arrived (maybe because Julien is trying to get players to stop running around and Galchenyuk can do his job).
Teams are about knowing what you are supposed to do, doing that, and everybody else following suit. Anybody can have a pickup team and just give the ball or puck to the best player. Those teams never achieve anything except make the best player think s/he is better than they are.
The panel even noted that Radulov offensively is the “center” the passer who digs out and holds the puck but plays the wing. Which is true. And when Galchenyuk and Patches are there you have a RW playing center, a center playing LW, and a LW playing LW and both those left wingers make poor choices for RW.
Good show.
Few things:
– Spot on about the start of the year, I’ve said it enough times, we come out playing like gangbusters but don’t settle in. Therrien’s signature move.
– Apparently for some, Julien has had no effect, it’s all Price. Nice to see someone point out the obvious here.
– The top line, is could be argued, is just fine with Galchenyuk being the “RW”. In fact he might score 35-40 if all he has to do was go up and down the right side and unloading on net.
Radulov as the center? Well that doesn’t make sense. (I am joking) Therrien put him on LW as he has played RW and Center. Therrien used Galchenyuk as a LW rather than a center which he plays, or RW from where he snipes.
Curved sticks and backhand passes are a real problem. The Habs forwards might book a couple hours each at Crosby’s summer hockey school just to see what can be done with a real one.
Thank you Chicago.! Now Ottawa has only one game in hand on us and one point behind us. We play Ottawa 3 times in the next 8 days. If Ottawa wins all three, then the Habs are knocked out of the play-offs. We could do the same to them as well.
Hope everyone has a fun St. Paddy’s day ! I just finished my corn flakes and green beer!
Toronto,Islanders,Tampa 2/3 of these teams would have to catch the Habs along with Ottawa and Boston for them to miss the playoffs…
How do you explain 5-foot-9, 160-pound Paul Byron being second on the Canadiens with 19 goals?
How do we explain 5-foot-7, 160-pound Henri (The Pocket Rocket) Richard?
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=4547
And how about Cournoyer…:-)
How about them Cowboys?
Martin St Louis, Cliff Ronning, Doug Gilmour (Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight 175 lb…
Too bad that Gallagher can’t skate like Russ Courtnall.
Richard R
Some of the quickest feet in hockey along with an elite work ethic. He hasn’t got the pure stick skill s but when you are among the leaders in the entire NHL in two “skills” (in his case footspeed and work ethic) …you should be able to compensate for other factors that work against you…he is also a pretty intelligent player so he is just fine…a great coup by MB…cap friendly, PK, match against anyone, slide anywhere in a lineup….the only potential question mark for Byron is can he continue to paly at that intensity level all the time? so far he has…
Danny Gare. Although he was built like a fire hydrant. These days P.Kane and Gaudreau. Although it is harder now for the smaller guys to make the NHL. Bryon’s speed separates him from the crowd.
That’s fairly easy. speed, skill to match and a decent hockey I.Q.
Mats Naslund.
The Little Viking.
is HIO panel, includng Jessica, on glue? What transformed? They can’t score, their D sucks just like with Therrien. The only difference is Carey Price. That’s it.
Not all folks have your level of hockey intuition, even the folks paid to watch the game. Try be patient with others, or perhaps try the glue?
perhaps… but perhaps you can explain “The Transformation” to me.
The transformation is from wins 4-8 losses in Therrien’s last 12 games to wins 8-4 losses in Julien’s first 12 games.
You are falling into the trap. If you credit Price with being the difference in the wins/losses then you can blame Price for the losses as well.
Price is coming to the top of his game and the NHL recognizes it. But if you go to shootout scoring about 1 in 3 of the shots across the League go in. The League shooting %, not shootout, though is about 9% and has been for about a decade. The difference between the 9% and the 33% is the players in front of the goalie, not the goalie.
I do credit him big time for the losses. He sucked in those loses. This team, after yet another 5 year plan, is still all Carey Price. So The Transformation is between Carey Price playing well, not playing well, playing well again, while the rest of the team continually plays like crap.
Maybe you should watch the show again. They did give reasons for their opinions which you may or may not agree with.
Timo, the transformation is the Habs are a happier bunch now 🙂
Agree that there’s still no offence, and agree that Price’s improved play is the big difference.
Don’t agree with half the crap the panel are throwing against the wall to see if it sticks, but do think there’s a bit of truth that CJ has tweaked a few things to improve their play. But as Nilan notes, there’s still flashes (half a dozen per game?) of horrid coverage in their own end, something that’s afflicted them the whole season. If they have dreams of going deep with Carey playing a brick wall for them, they better not be leaving guys like Panarin alone at Carey’s doorstep every night.
In a salary capped NHL, the Habs need to start hitting more on draft day (or in development) or start finding diamonds in the rough. Since the bumper crop draft of 2007, the Habs have been (generally speaking) one or none and done in the draft.
2008 – Zero to show (BG as GM)
2009 – Zero to show (BG as GM, Leblanc bust)
2010 – Gallagher (PG as GM)
2011 – Beaulieu (PG as GM)
2012 – Galchenyuk (MB as GM)
2013 – Lehkonen, McCarron, Andrighetto (traded), DeLaRose, Fucale. It is imperative that McCarron continue to develop, Lehkonen has looked very good. JDLR may finally be figuring out the offensive game (at least at the AHL level of late)
2014 – Maybe too early to say, but appears Scherbak is the only real hope. Lernout may become a journeyman lower paired dman.
2015-16 are still too early to say.
Compare this with Tampa
2008 – Stamkos, Barberio (since released)
2009 – Hedman, Panik (since lost through waivers)
2010 – Brett Connolly (since traded), Radko Gudas (since traded)
2011 – Namestnikov, Kucherov, Nesterov, Palat (bumper crop, Nesterov since traded)
2012 – Vasilevskiy, Paquette
2013 – Drouin
2014 – Brayden Point, Anthony DeAngelo?
Tampa has had 1 great draft outside of when they had top 3 picks (Stamkos, Hedman, Drouin). But they haven’t had a zero in the draft column either. They somewhat missed in 2010 when they took Connolly with the 6th overall and traded him later for a pair of 2nds, but Gudas was a decent pick.
But in the meantime they had a recent bumper draft and found players like Tyler Johnson. That one draft is a huge boon to a team, the Habs need another draft like that to stock the barrel.
Yzerman became GM of Tampa in 2010, MB became GM of Montreal in 2012.
Many of our teams problems is lack of drafting even 1 quality player 2008-09 and not getting more than 1 until maybe 2013 which the jury is still out on. MB is not to blame for the poor drafts prior to his arrival, but he needs to hope his drafts since start to develop.
It is imperative that Scherbak find his game if possible. If he doesn’t become a regular NHL’er for the Habs then the 2014 draft for MB is a big hole to the team.
Back in 2008-09 while we missed everything in the draft, our favourite team in Ottawa had great drafts.
2008 – Karlsson, Wiercioch, Zack Smith, Borowiecki
2009 – Jared Cowen, Silfverberg, Lehner, Wideman, Hoffman
Highest pick being Cowen at 9th overall, Karlsson taken 15th.
That is a big chunk of the Senators depth.
Only 2 guys left from the Sens 09 picks.
Johnyk
Stamkos was drafted 1st overall a donkey could have made that pick.
Let me recap:
“Tampa has had 1 great draft outside of when they had top 3 picks (Stamkos, Hedman, Drouin)”
I kind of thought this was clear in insinuating that top picks are easier. However I failed to include that a domesticated Equidae being able to do such. My apologies.
Nice recap. These results confirm what I’ve suspected for years — that Timmins’s reputation as a great scout is somewhat undeserved and that he has a bit of a blind spot when it comes to offensive talent. In fact, this may be true of the entire management and scouting team.
As for Nikita Scherbak, he has great talent, but has been held back by injuries. Last year there also seemed to be a problem about conditioning; I hope he’s figured it out. I agree it’s vital for the team that he develop as expected; he and Charles Hudon are the only really talented offensive prospects we have.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Scherbak will be fine. Think of him as 20 and 2/12ths rather than 21 🙂
I think he is coming along much better this season, and Jane rightfully points out the injury bug he had in his first pro season.
Spot on.
I’ve read on these pages, from some pretty respectable people, that ONE full time player per draft is a success. And maybe that’s half-correct. But as you point out – and Ottawa is a great example – a rebuild can happen much more quickly than 5 years if the scouts are savvy.
The more I peruse Hockeydb in the draft by team section, the more I see how virtually no other hockey team had back to back drafts as bad as the Habs in 2008-09. But you do also see how rarely a team gets more than 1 quality player per draft. But all the good teams have had at least 1 good draft where they picked up 2-3 player.
Those 2 years really killed the Habs.
Is it the drafting or the development?
I often see posted on HIO that the Habs can’t draft top end talent cause they don’t get the high draft picks. Yet the Red Wings stocked their team for decades during their streak of consecutive playoff years, even winning a few Cups along the way. Red Wings scouts got lots of credit for finding jewels in the late rounds of the draft, cause they looked for talent in areas other teams didn’t.
But I still find it hard to believe they knew these late round picks were going to pan out. If they knew, why wouldn’t they pick them earlier, avoid the risk some other team will grab them? Were the Red Wings so confident that no one knew about their late round finds, they could leave them until the very end?
It seems to me the development stage plays a big part in making the scouts look good or bad. Some players will make it regardless, like a PK Subban, or Brendan Gallagher. But for many others, development will likely make or break their chance at an NHL career. Honestly, based on the Habs track record of draft picks making it to the big club, IMO, our development needs improvement.
I’m holding out hope for Jake Evans. Steady progress at Notre Dame by all accounts and two seasons at PPG pace. Riley Sheahan, Anders Lee, Bryan Rust and Vince Hinostroza have all come out of ND and all are contributing to their NHL teams.
He could be the sleeper. Have noticed B showing his stats regularly here that he is having a nice season.
Let’s hope Jim!
Happy St. Paddy’s Day!
“May you be half an hour in heaven before the Devil knows you’re dead”
Slainte!
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t there some sort of clause in the CBA that forced Panarin to accept an entry level contract at no more than league minimum due to him never playing in the NHL? If that was the case, then couldn’t we technically sign Shipachyov and/or Dadonov (assuming they would want to sign here) for the same?
Looks like it. He’s making $812K this year and it jumps to $6 mil for the next 2 seasons until he’s UFA. (Cap Friendly)
EDIT: more from Cap Friendly:
How do Entry-Level Contracts Work?
Players younger than 25 years of age as of September 15 during the year of their first NHL contract must sign an entry-level contract which have set limitations – all entry-level contracts are two-way contracts and the maximum allowable salary for players drafted until 2022 is $925,000.
The length of the entry-level contract is also dependent on the player’s age:
18-21 years of age: 3 years
22-23 years of age: 2 years
24 years of age: 1 year
Entry-level contracts can still include signing and performance bonuses. Signing bonuses may not exceed 10 percent of the contract’s total compensation, and is paid to players annually. Performance bonuses for entry-level contracts, that are paid by the team and count against the salary cap cannot exceed a maximum of $2,850,000. Performance Bonuses are broken into 2 categories: Schedule A and Schedule B. Schedule A Bonuses may not exceed $212,500 per individual bonus, and $850,000 in total. There are two types of Schedule B Bonuses. League-wide award/trophy bonuses that are paid by the league and are not captured within the actual entry-level contract signed by the player, and player & club agreed upon bonuses, of which the maximum is $2million per season.
And thus ends my dream of a 3 Million dollar, 180 point, all Russian first line.
Could age be a factor? He was 24 when he signed. Shipachev will be 30.
McCarron has not been able to translate any offense to his NHL game…One goal he scored was a bad goal on the Leafs goalie and he had one nice shot goal otherwise in his 45 NHL games he gets almost no scoring chances,only thing he creates is when he backhands a pass to the point…The only reason posters still have a hope for him is his size… if he did not have size he would be seen as a career AHL player..
You’ll likely be surprised to learn that for every 60 minutes played your pal McCarron outscores Pleks, Lehkonen, Mitchell, King, Ott, and Martinson. Now four of those forwards are 3rd or 4th liners, but two aren’t. So ultimately, as far as effective goes, six other forwards should be in the minors before McCarron, or half the forwards.
You can check this stuff out at Sporting Charts.
I think it is too soon to write off McCarron. And he doesn’t need to become a 20+ goal scorer to help the Habs. He just needs to become an every day NHL player who contributes on the third line. If he becomes better than this, it is a great hit for a late first round pick. If he only becomes a 4th plug then we essentially missed.
But too soon to say what he ends up being. At this point in time I think he is better served in the AHL. At a minimum until the playoffs, get his confidence soaring if we need to bring him in during our playoff run.
Definitely. The man turned 22 two weeks ago. He has one season AHL experience. He is 6’6″ tall. He wasn’t drafted as Mario Lemieux, he was drafted in the late first round. This man will be a solid and reliable NHL player. He has hockey sense which can’t be taught. He gets shoved to center, to RW, and he smiles and plays. This guy has upside like few others in the system.
I though think they might as well leave him up. I don’t think the Caps are going to make the playoffs, might, but I don’t think so. Which means, since the Habs should, that he will be up anyway in a month.
Either way, the higher the intensity, the more he will learn. Reminds me of Tim Kerr, only bigger.
Three hundred seventy career goals Tim Kerr? That’s a stretch.
Emelin had his best stretch of games of his career this year playing with Weber. While he did well vs Boston and does hit he has been abysmal in his zone most of his career…so many times in previous years he made the wrong decision…getting beat to the outside and making terrible pinching decisions when up by a goal or tied…He should rarely pinch if ever as even if his pinching works he has no offensive skills and usually just messes up the play…
To compare both Emelin and Beaulieu, both have ups and downs. The upside to Emelin’s game is that he’s more physical and what I can see in him, the style of Emelin’s plays are built for the playoffs. I think he can be an effective shutdown defenseman if he has good hockey sense in his reads. N8, on the other hand, seems to falter on both physicality and IQ. Its tough for the coach to decide between who’s to sit in the playoffs, but I would have Emelin to play and Beaulieu to wait. However, I’m also careful b/c of some of those stupid mistakes he does.
I agree 100%. As much as I appreciate what an offensive defense man can bring to a game, I just don’t see Beaulieu’s skill having more value than Emelin’s physicality. And defensively I appreciate more of what Emelin brings to the table than Beaulieau.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAZJe9QRm1c
Wow. Beaulieu isn´t perfect but he´s so much better than Emelin, it´s unreal. And it´s not only about offense but about defense as well. How often does Emelin get beaten because he´s too slow? How often does he leave his position for useless hits and creates a scoring chance against? I love a good effective hit but boy, are you overrating physicality. It almost reminds me of Doug Murray who had his fans despite being completely useless.
I think we’ve probably watched different games or pick up on different things. Because defensively I still find Emelin to be miles ahead of Beaulieu. This is exactly what I said in my post. It isn’t just his physicality but his defensive abilities that I find better.
Beaulieu might be faster but he makes some terrible plays and decisions.
If Emelin has good hockey sense? IF? He has zero.
Eventually every series the Habs lost under MT was because of a lack of scoring…I have the feeling it will be the same story this year.
Happy St Patriques! There is no juggling of lines that would make the CH win in the last ten years. A Coach like MT, JM… who else again? D first, last two Stanleys, O first the 22, wait is that right? Is that even true? CHI has it right and CH has to go against trend to win. Montreal VooDoo!
Emelin just has to be Emelin. If I’m JJ, I get a compilation of his massive hits and have him watch it, all the while pumping his tires. Give the man some positive feedback. He looks like he needs it.
This seems to be what CJ did when he commented on his struggles before the last game. The question is, how long does he give him to bounce back?
The cat!
Lol. I was going to post a similar comment on the “process “…
No more process…just the system.