Canadiens’ trade bait: Sergachev could make Beaulieu expendable | HI/O Show

This week’s HI/O Show:

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show our panel — Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, CBC Daybreak’s Jessica Rusnak and host Adam Susser — discusses potential Canadiens trade bait, as well as these topics:

What does newly acquired defenceman Nikita Nesterov bring to the team?

Who was the best among the 24 Canadiens players on the list of 100 Greatest NHL Players.

Should GM Marc Bergevin re-sign defenceman Nathan Beaulieu or try to trade him?

Should Phillip Danault remain the No. 1 centre when Alex Galchenyuk returns?

Viewer question of the week — Is packaging blue-line prospect Mikhail Sergachev an option in trying to trade for N.Y. Islanders star John Tavares?