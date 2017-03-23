Canadiens need to take care of business | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses the Canadiens’ potential first-round playoff matchup as well as these topics:

Should Mike McCarron have a regular spot on the fourth line ahead of the team’s recent acquisitions?

Why has the No. 1 line fallen into a scoring funk?

Viewer question of the week — Is Paul Byron the best waiver-wire pick-up in Canadiens history?

How far should the Canadiens go to sign Alexander Radulov to a long-term contract?

