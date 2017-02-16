Canadiens’ bye-bye week for Michel Therrien | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel— Gazette sports writer Pat Hickey, former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, former Canadien and 91.9 Sports host Georges Laraque and host Adam Susser — discusses the coaching change in Montreal:
Did the decision to fire Michel Therrien surprise you?
What does Claude Julien bring to the team?
What are the main differences between Therrien and Julien?
Viewer question of the week — Is it time to let Carey Price go and call up Charlie Lindgren from the IceCaps?
If the Canadiens do not add a scoring threat by the trade deadline, do you think they’ll miss the playoffs?
Why does this site still give Laraque a platform? Tell Therrien you’re thinking of replacing him before you actually do??? And the other bit about Bs should not let Montreal talk to Julien after he’s let go??? Hurts my head. Thanks for showing up… not really.
Actually a Duchene for Galchenyuk trade would be a very good deal for the Habs. They are similar talent wise with one huge exception, Duchene knows the league and will not have to nursed along. Actually while we’re at it, I would trade almost any of the Anglophone habs, except for price, pacioretty, weber, and gallagher for a francophone with the same talent level. History records that the Francophone players were a huge reason this team won anything. So let West Montreal howl all they want..
JoshM
Actually a Duchene for Galchenyuk trade would be a very good deal for the Habs. They are similar talent wise with one huge exception, Duchene knows the league and will not have to nursed along. Actually while we’re at it, I would trade almost any of the Anglophone habs, except for price, pacioretty, weber, and gallagher for a francophone with the same talent level. History records that the Francophone players were a huge reason this team won anything. So let West Montreal howl all they want..
JoshM
This is one of the stupidest post I’ve ever read in my life and that’s saying a lot. You talk about the the teams history but you have no clue what you’re talking about. Toe Blake, Howie Morenz, Doug Harvey, Scotty Bowman, Dick Irvin, Dickie Moore, Frank and Pete Maholvich, Ken Dryden, Steve Shutt, Bob Gainey and Larry Robinson are just a few off the top of my head. Yeah those guys didn’t have much to do with the team winning anything.
Get your head checked out……..
I watched HIO and am puzzled why anyone would give Georges Laracque a platform for his sensationalist rhetoric.This is a guy who scammed the organization into a contract as an enforcer when he was well passed his prime and then blamed it on “the code”.
He will do anything to get his face in front of a camera,a la Donald Trump,the guy is a bullshit artist and a provocateur.
He will do anything for a buck,site the local ads he did when he retired.
He mentions that there a conversation with Julien/Bruins ,Pat Hickey ,who is a journalist looked stunned.One would think a legitimate journalist like Hickey would know if the conversation was confirmed ?
Finally,what is this beef Nilan has with PK?
They were friends at one point and I heard Nilan defend him many times on HIO ? Now he sounds like a hypocrite or a bitter ex- girlfriend..
john slattery
It was the most entertaining HIO show in quite a while. Don´t mind Big Georges at all.
Nilan was quite clear in his opinion last year that PK took up alot of space in the room on the team and could be a distraction but never implied he was a bad egg or anything like that and I believe this is what has provne to be the case. When I see him in a tux and bowler hat driving around on a sleigh in Nashville to give gifts to children I do not miss him. Good causes but the thing is he has to be way over the top with everything. He wants to brand himself and he has stated this openly in interviews.
He’s not a fan of Galchenyuk either, his comments about him these past few weeks were hard to listen to.
I don’t know anything personal about Alex Galchenyuk, but I imagine he likes to party. He wouldn’t be the the first kid in the NHL to have some fun (insert the Habs Brat Pack here, Price, Higgins, Gorges).
Maturity could be the key, but that’s something that can’t be forced. It takes time with some (experience). Some players are naturals (Crosby) and others not until mid twenties.
In the end, that 2012 class is one of those normal draft years, IE. No McDavids, No Matthews, No Eichel…..
More like the tier two draft. This summer, could be a tier three type draft. No one graduates to the NHL out of the draft, but Nolan Patrick will be close, my lord this kid is good.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
He didn’t “scam” anyone. He was offered a contract and he would have been an idiot to not take it.
Yes, using his twisted logic, Bergevin should go to each player he is considering moving and tell them, I am looking to trade you, so you may be here after the deadline, but you may not!
Real smart Georges!!! He can teach a course, How not to run your business or hockey club!
Habfan17
I’m really not sure where your hatred from GL comes from but all of your statements apply equally to dozens of others, including Nilan. Of course they are going to take advertising roles the same way PK, Gally, Nilan, and many others do.
Also have not heard any “sensationalist rhetoric” from him. His job, like any sports journalist, is to give opinions and observations. If they are slightly controversial that is better as it generates ratings.
Ottawa now 4 points behind with 3 games in hand. Condon a shut out! Condon was put into a very tough situation as a rookie last season. Pittsburgh grabbed him for free then traded him for a pick. Too bad Bergy couldn’t at least get a 5th rounder for him.
Habfan17
These final deadline games are going to be fun!
OT: Elliot Friedman doing his best to stir the Pot.
30 THOUGHTS
1. I would like to stress this is my opinion: In what is going to be an intense week for Montreal GM Marc Bergevin, my sense is his biggest looming decision concerns Alex Galchenyuk.
The shuffling between centre and wing show a player and an organization still struggling to find the right fit. Galchenyuk’s contract is up. He is two years away from unrestricted free agency and eligible for arbitration. Many of his peers are getting long-term deals in the $6-$7 million range. With 30 goals last season and 29 points in 37 games this year, he is going to get paid.
Bergevin could wait until the end of the season to address this, but more than one NHL exec says the Canadiens “have a lot of moving pieces” right now. Undoubtedly, he’s trying to move money (David Desharnais/Tomas Plekanec), but there’s certainly a chance something bigger happens. Matt Duchene may be older, but is under contract for two more seasons at $6 million per year. Bergevin is trying to sign Alexander Radulov, with Carey Price and Max Pacioretty to come. If you think you can have a more established Duchene at a potentially lower number for the next two years than Galchenyuk, does Montreal do it?
Dear Marc, you inherited a last place team. You fluked into drafting the BEST player in the draft, basically drafting #1 overall. Do not waste this! You catching my drift?
OT2: Many moving pieces in Montreal? Yeah right! Elliot, I don’t say this often, but lay off the sauce!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Trade McDonagh, Subban and Galchenyuk and you take the team back to the Dark Ages.
WWDTD
So Agree, but it’s you, and I almost never do 😆 (edit, Never? I meant “always do”) I’m blaming this one on concussions.
OK Now I gots to go, you guys are killing me here.
I love this site. It’s a good thing I work for myself 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Yes, I am not sure who “all these moving pieces” are!
I would think that Bergevin tried or would like to move DD at this point. Pleks, not so sure. I think the only way he would move Pleks, providing a team will take him, is if he gets a better 2nd line, long term, centre. Hanzal, not so sure. Duchesne, based on what it has been said that Sakic wants from Ottawa, I doubt it.
I did listen to Pierre Dorion yesterday on the radio. He did not name all the players, but he did confirm that Sakic is asking for the moon and the stars and that as much as he would like to improve the Sens, he would not move prospects that they see as important, long term Sens.
Sounds like what Bergevin said. I agree. Why move a defenceman like Sergachev, who could be what Weber was to Nashville, or an even better Karlsson or PK, for Duchesne? He is not Crosby, McDavid, or Tavares. Even then, giving up even more, makes less sense.
I want the Habs to add a real top end centre, but not if it means giving up too much of the future. Sherbak is probably not far off, Sergachev may make it next season. Juulsen, by all accounts is a solid all round player and leader.
Habfan17
anyone who can score only what, 11 or so goals in the AHL is not big league caliber .. i predict a good European career for Nikita Sherbak but no significant NHL time .. Montreal should bring up Hudon, i guess looking like you are hustling, playing well off the puck, backchecking and showing offensive promise is not good enough to make this multi-talented squad .. no wonder the eternal meltdown hits this team
JoshM
Happy for Condon but we are so deep in goal there was not much MB could have done. I thought he got a bit of a raw deal last year, but really at the beginning of this year it seemed he would be at least #4 on the depth chart in goal.
as for Condon, another case of bad evaluation of talent .. he really did do well in his first year as a Hab, the team in front of him, on the other hand, stunk to high heaven.. half the team should have been in another jersey as we can now witness in this years edition of the circus act .. perhaps shocking red Afro fright wigs and glow in the dark red noses should be added to the team uniform so we could at least have a laugh..
JoshM
Practice day!! The players will get to meet the new coach.
I still think Lacroix, Jodoin, and JJD need to go, but I have been wondering. What if they wanted to do other things and were not able to under Therrien? Ultimately, the head coach has the final say, so what if JJD wanted a more aggressive PK?
I know Julien and probably Bergevin wanted some continuity and the coaches could add some information about the players, but how can the coach come in with a clean slate and no assumptions about each player, if he is getting the info from the assistants.
Didn’t we just read, that once a coach makes up his mind about a player, it is near impossible for the player to be anything but what the coach has Pidgeon holed him as?
I would have rather had all coaches gone, except for Muller and Waite and had a fresh start across the board.
Habfan17
I know Julien and probably Bergevin wanted some continuity and the coaches could add some information about the players, but how can the coach come in with a clean slate and no assumptions about each player, if he is getting the info from the assistants.
Exactly what it is, great points and this summer every single one of these guys will be gone.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Thanks!!
Habfan17
You are working with some weird assumptions, IMHO. To begin, an intelligent coach (and Julien has never looked like a fool) wants reports on how to work with certain players. A clean slate is ignorance, and no one succeeds with that.
I expect he will speak to each assistant to gauge his reliability, and build off that, and the next few weeks of getting to know the guys to be able to manage the room. He already knows a lot. The NHL is a private club, and there are not that many strangers in it.
Information can change assumptions. He appears capable of thinking for himself, about coaches and about players.
I would expect every assistant to be out of his comfort zone. Unemployment is looming, and they have to deliver to Julien’s specs, or they are gone in the off season. They were delivering to Therrien’s specs, but the team has a new social engineer here.
You can’t just walk into a new workspace during rush season and fire everyone. That’s a recipe for hiring your nephews. You have to evaluate the work of every assistant coach up close, with direct observation. Then you decide.
That will come in the summer, and short term, will allow frustrated anglo fans to hate on the assistant coaches here. I like Muller as a guy, but there’s no evidence he has done a better job than any of the Quebecois guys on the staff. He’s up for evaluation too, just not on HIO.
Julien will do his best to get Jarvis out of Vancouver. 🙂
I have to get to work, would love to carry this on. Instead, I will copy and paste into my predictions file 😳
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Sorry, but I will disagree with you. I can speak from experience, I took over 3 different operations during my career, and each time, I worked to get to know the people and make my own determinations. Each time with excellent results. I did have some folks trying to “tell” me about some of the employees, but they had a bias and they were wrong.
I will agree with you that Julien is a very smart coach and at this point with his experience, should be able to talk with each player, get their opinions on what they are capable of and where they see themselves, then from observing them in practice, games, and watching video, which am sure he has done, find their strengths and the best fit.
I have also taken over a couple of hockey teams where there were no holdover coaches, and I was able, with my assistant, to evaluate each player without anyone else’s biases.
When I played, we played for the park team in our neighbourhood. One year, they decided to change the model and we had a draft instead. I think it was to balance out the teams as some park teams did not have enough players.
I ended up on a team with a coach that did not know me. He did not select me, and since I would not play dirty, chippy hockey, the “right way” for him, he benched me for a game. The second game, I was on the bench for the fist period. The GM went to the coach, and from that point on, I was the first line centre and played on the PK and PP.
The GM was the one who watched the practices for 3 weeks leading up to the draft and saw what I could do. The coach had one thing, play chippy, as his top criteria. My point, is, if the GM had asked the coach about me, he would have said I was not good enough and may have started that in his mind.
I would rather not have JJD say that Pateryn is not better than a fill in, or have Lacroix say that DD would be better than well, anyone, if put back in. I want Julien to make those calls himself.
Habfan17
Sorry, I meant to add that I find your comparison to firing assistant coaches to firing everyone in a business during rush season. Not the same thing at all. Fist off, you are not firing everyone, I mentioned 3 assistants, not Muller. Plus, Julien has Bergevin to obtain information from.
Julien also has the benefit of being able to watch video, in a business you don’t.
As an aside, I took over an operation that was so messed up and was always behind. No, I did not fire everyone day one. but I did fire half the staff and replaced them within a month. The information I was getting about the employees was not accurate at all as they were trying to protect and cover for each other.
In 8 months, the operation was turned around, they had lost their ISO certification and within 8 months, we had it back.
So, I am not talking out of my a _ _, I speak from experience, not from weird assumptions.
Habfan17
1. End of an era for Plekanec and when you look at the numbers we (the org) got their money’s worth. The best thing he can do for the org in the final 6 trade deadline games with Tomas (Toe-Mash) is to play him with Max Pacioretty and Radulov. Somehow show the hockey world has some value. Looking at the playoff standings, the major players, no one needs ToeMash. One more season with him and then we can set him free.
2. I am torn between standings. I soooo want the Leafs to make the playoffs. I want them in, and I want to be the team to knock em out. Fans are getting cocky again. For the same reason (fans) I don’t want them to make it, I want them to draft at #19 and see how great they are. They completely threw last season, got Matthews, and I am jealous.
3. Bruins Suck; Joe Morrow, my lord, I’ve been waiting for years for this guy to amount to a productive offensive terror. I’m done, adding him to the list of WHL superstar defensemen who aren’t going to produce in the NHL. Sorry Joe, the Pens knew what they were doing there.
4. So many teams need goaltending in 2017-18. Dallas, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Calgary and Tampa Bay (?) being the biggest. We don’t need a backup, especially after Marc threw Montoya a bone for having to sit through a ten goal beating, but I really like Andres Nillson.
5. I have no idea why, but I hate that everyone uses the initials CJ to represent Julien. CJ is a member here 😆 Coach Julien is the coach, with the noun “coach,” being a very honorable title. Jules and I are gonna sort this team out. Starting with Galchenyuk, Weber, and Price. Alex L1C with Radulov, Weber with Beaulieu, or Markov, and Price, well he’s gonna save us all. Next season 19 year old Sergachev is gonna play with Webs, and Marc is gonna bring in TJ Oshie and Karl Alnzer 😆
Another Glorious Day, Get back to work!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I still believe Pleks should have been traded at the deadline last season. Who knows, perhaps Bergevin could have received a decent prospect or at least another 2nd rounder.
Habfan17
Everyone got a pass last season except for Eller and PK 😆
Pleks is making 6mil, he was 33 years old, maybe no one wanted him.
Who knows 😆
Here’s to Vegas ToeMash.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
You are right, we do not know that Bergevin did not try to move him.
Still, it would have been nice if they could have moved him and DD.
I wish Bergevin would waive or trade DD now. He may be able to bounce back and contribute, but I don’t think he will contribute enough that it would offset the long term benefits of letting a young kid like McCarron play.
Habfan17
Tampa has the 23 year old Vasilevskly in net moving forward. They are set for the next decade.
WWDTD
Trouble in Preds land. Fisher hates brand PK . Poor PK. Darryl Weise was his only friend.
Maybe he should try turning the other cheek?
Richard R
Where do you get this from?
Habfan17
He’s trolling boys 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Glad the Habs changed coaches. The door to let them back into my heart and cloaca are now open. Puck’s on their stick.
Too bad for MT, but I’m sure he’ll land on his feet. He got his dream job, twice, and got paid an obscene amount to do it. He can enjoy a more relaxed career doing something else now.
As for the Habs, I’m glad MB took note. They’ve been playing bad hockey since November and it shows. I think the most telling thing though, has been Condon in Ottawa. He couldn’t stop a beachball last season, and now he’s held the fort admirably while Anderson has been away/in and out of the lineup. Meanwhile, Price’s stats are looking like Condon’s last season. Safe to say it was a product of the system.
Too bad MB couldn’t realize that earlier, before making two stupid trades. Oh well, gotta make vodka lemonade with those lemons. Just goes to show how hiring your friends can bite you in the ass. MB was blind to what was going on. But thankfully CJ got fired and the opportunity presented itself. Heck, we’re lucky Price has sucked recently.
Anyhow, good times more likely on the horizon now, so yay.
As an aside, it’s sad that some people here unabashedly bash HIO writers/pundits and call them trash, crappy, etc. They provide free content and a free platform which you clearly enjoy and read/write on often. So maybe just have a bit of respect for that instead of thinking you’re entitled to crap all over the work here. It’s a free website that’s enjoyed by many people.
Actually, what makes this site possible is some software(*).
Come to think of it, people have bashed it too.
(* And, of course, Boone: a paragon to some, a Putinesque figure to others, but in either case beyond criticism.)
—–
MT was difficult to follow game after game, day after day. Obstinate, somewhat limited in imagination and creativity and less than quick to adjust in game scenarios. But in the end his body of work was respectable and solid.
Obviously not close to the best and the next echelon but he hardly has to walk out in shame. He may have failed to win a championship’s but he was at least equal to most of the many dozens of his peers in his five year tenure.
No worse than all the other Hab coaches of the last twenty years in terms of results. Last year will be the big blight on his record but we all know there were more moving parts breaking down or failing to ignite. And despite the current losing skid he still goes out leaving a team in the top ten overall and first in the division.
It may have been his time to go, and a necessary move factoring in the bigger picture but in the end he leaves as the fourth best Habs coach in wins. No cup therefore never going to be amongst the celebrated greats but he exits with justifiable self respect.
All his quirks and problems were under a daily microscope. After Julien’s honeymoon period the microscope is refocused on the new specimen behind the bench. Before you know it, the novelty will wear off and a new set of irritants and doubts will be discovered and accrue to current man behind the bench. Such is the nature of the occupation.
Sergachev scored his 8th and had an assist in a 6-3 win over Sarnia
He now has 36 points in 37 games
Addison scored his 22nd
He now has 37 points in 38 games
–Go Habs Go!–
Lindgren,Pleks,N8 for Seguin,2nd, and conditional.
I like Lindgren, but he isn’t going to get Seguin.
I like Lindgren so much (and I only saw him play one NHL game) that I believe he is the next one. That’s why it doesn’t scare me if Price doesn’t return to form, but he will 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Is Michael Therrien still NOT the coach of the Montreal Canadiens?
No, u r correct!
Shaker out!
Still in mourning?
Richard R
Can’t wait for PK to come back now!
Shaker out!
I think your going to have a long wait then.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Hey Woodzie,
Welcome to the asylum.
Don’t lurk, join the fray …
oh one final thing.. CJ please don’t keep playing emelin on the first pairing with weber, emelins lack of offence just hurts this team so much, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE, just try putting WEBER – MARKOV together, they are our best 2 defencemen and need to be given a chance 5×5. please stop thinking they are both 2 slow its not like alexi emlelin is much faster then markov, and markov is still better defensively and with his stick and first pass, so please CJ don’t make the same mistake MT and JJ did, and put together markov -webber, then beaulieu petry and finally emelin pateryn or nesterov.
and bring back gallant to replace JJ. come on if your all in then listen cause those are your solutions right there.
Putting the 2 slowest defencemen together is a recipe for failure.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Hey folks, long time post creeper/reader and first time poster. Was just thinking it might be better for Ottawa to win the division. That way they get stuck playing a team like the Rangers. And assuming the Canadiens make the playoffs as either the second or third team in the division they’d end up playing either Boston or Toronto.
I’d rather enter the playoffs on a roll, get the other team squeezing their sticks.
Can you imagine playing CBJ in a series? They’re 4-5-1 in their last 10. Not scary. A month ago?
It’s about peaking at the right time, and I’m not sure players (and teams) can turn it on and off.
But yeah; bring on the Bruins or the Leafs!!
habs should make a trade for PATRICK EAVES
look he has 20 goals, hes a rental, and hes only paid 1 million, make it happen. peace!
galchenyuk for dushene is bad for us, and they even want one of our prospects, yeah right that not smart, plus im sure keeping galchenyuk helps in signing radulov long term.
I hope the Duchene rumors are just that. We need to get bigger in the middle, not smaller.
How about The Big Show?
Richard R
George L is clueless! Tell Terrien that your talking to Julien? Really George? Good thing your not running an organization!
“Habs” Watch and learn….! Or Not!
Laraque was so out of sync, he made Susser look smart.
That doesn’t look good on Laraque.
He eats too many vegetables.
Richard R
Listening to this George L is clueless!
“Habs” Watch and learn….! Or Not!
Habs have one player among the league’s top 85 goal-scorers; just one in the top 40 in points (DD is 436th, in case you wondered); and only one player in the top 50 in terms of points per game (all Pacioretty). Even our ‘ruined’ potential sensation Galchenyuk is 55th in the league in terms of points per game.
Even with the harrumphing tangerine bawbag’s zest to win 0-(-1), that doesn’t say much for the assemblage of talent.
Without the ‘real’ Carey Price to paint over the rust, has it really been the bargain bin hunter who has failed us the most?
We get all moist when he picks up a decent player off the scrap heap who performs reasonably well when given top-six minutes.
Should we be looking at it another way – he’s assembled such a vast collection of puds these players are forced to fill holes that are beyond their reach? Should we be happy having Phillip Danault and Paul Byron playing up top – or does that just give us a comparatively lousy top group of forwards?
I celebrate CJ’s hiring only in that he is not MT.
Hopefully the bubble will not burst, but I hope that Byron and Danault are not the Habs top six, long term.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
You are correct sir.
Bargain Bergy is going to have to stop shopping for his boss at Value Village before I’m convinced that he isn’t in over his head.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Senators begin a really tough stretch to end out the season tonight. 28 games if 53 days. With 18 of the 28 on the road.
Good. We’ll see what they are made of. Crappy goal differential is not a good sign. Toughest part of nos boys season is over. Allez!
Johnyk
Just out of curiosity – is Don Birman Front’s long-lost brother?
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Actually: second cousin, once removed.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
I only despise therrien and desharnais. Maybe desharnais can turn it around under julio
that’s pretty mean. You don’t even know those guys.
In 2014-2015 when Price had his great year the Habs had some scoring also..MaxPac 37 goals…Plecks 26…Gallagher 24…Galchenyuk 20…PK 60 points..Eller 15…DD 14…
Now it’s like that year only in reverse.
The team was 18th in scoring in the entire league.
The had some scoring, but not when it mattered. Every post game show was “we can’t continue to play like this, being out shot, we need to support Carey more. The year before this was the same. Gio every single game, we need to support the defensive zone more, being out shot.
Oct; 5 games, 2 or less goals scored
Nov; 6 games, 2 or less goals scored
Dec; 6 games, two or less goals scored
Jan; 7 games, two or less goals scored
Feb; 4 games, two or less goals scored
Mar; 8 games, two or less goals scored
Apr; 4 games, two or less goals scored
40 games, half the season
They played 14 games where they scored three goals, nine of them victories. It was around Dec when the media started to say the only way you are beating the Canadiens is if you score four goals, Carey Price is a wall.
Out shot game in, game out. You can’t be successful like that. Especially in the playoffs. #TherrienHockey
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Habs001 makes a good point.
Also, “scoring when it counts” is such a fallacy. There’s no such thing, you either score or you don’t.
That year, the Habs made it to the conference finals and lost because Price got hurt.
The Kings won the cup that year and they were 18th in scoring (Habs were 20th, btw). The Hawks were 17th in the scoring that year. The Bolts and Rangers were 1st and 3rd in scoring, respectively. So the Habs’ position on that list doesn’t really tell us much about how good they were. Fact is, they made it to the final four and actually had a pretty damn enjoyable season and playoff run.
A big reason for why they are not getting it done right now is because Pleks and Gally are not scoring anymore.
2014-2015 is the topic Jackal, Internet101, never post while drunk. 😆
Also, “scoring when it counts” is such a fallacy. There’s no such thing, you either score or you don’t.
If I score 50 goals into an empty net, yet have in the slot I take a hundred shots and can’t score am I really a goal scorer, or a shut down man?
Scoring when it counts does matter. It’s all about inflating the stat line. The Habs played over 40 games where they scored 2 or less goals. Price stole almost every one of those games, hence, scoring when it matters.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Well, you can forget about Matt Duchene.
According to Mathias Brunet, who is solid, the ask from Ottawa was Cody Ceci, the #1 pick in 2017, and either Thomas Chabot or Colin White.
He contrasts this to what Edmonton got for Taylor Hall (Adam Larsson).
It’s not just that we shouldn’t try to make a deal, we don’t even have the assets.
—–
Well, this is the eternal problem on HIO, posters who think we can get get a Moishe’s ribeye for a steamie.
The deal will be made on the summer not now
Their asking price is just too high.
yes.
MB will not overpay. No responsible GM would do so.
“The leaks are real, but the news is fake.” – Trump
“I have a reason that I can’t really tell you why, but if I could, you would probably understand.” – MB
“We gotta lotta Dep” – MT
Leadership!!!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I didn’t like the MT hiring when it happened, but I can also see that he did some good things with this team. However 2 areas where I hope we see great improvement are;
Physical presence and puck movement from our own zone.
These two areas drive me crazy watching the current Habs, and the only rational that makes sense to me, was the players were being coached to perform this way.
So here is a big hope that I have watched the last fly by of an obvious body check, and the last puck fired around/up the boards instead of taking an extra stride and making an obvious pass which allows our forwards a chance to make a play.
Embrace change!!!
PK is the other big one. With Byron, Pleks, Mitchell, Weber, Patches, guys that are traditionally excellent Penalty killers, there is no excuse for us not to be in the top 7 or 8 teams that way at least. It would be one of the quickest ways to get things back on track.
I don’t care what level of hockey you are playing, the breakout is the most important thing you do. If you can’t get the puck out of your own end efficiently, eventually it will end up in the back of your net.
You and Loop are both sort of correct.
The biggest thing that needs to be fixed is the lack of discipline.
They take way too many penalties. Period. If they take fewer, then even a poor PK shouldn’t have an overly detrimental outcome.
And the breakout is a huge problem.
A chip play is never a breakout. It’s supposed to be a panic play of last resort … not standard practice.
Any breakout that is a chip off the glass is nothing more than a neutral zone turnover waiting to happen. Your opponent is always going to be first to the puck and just dump it back into your zone and keeping the pressure on you.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
I’m not disagreeing, just adding. The PK is something that Julien will help with and is critical going forward.
It has to be fixed for sure. I just figure the easiset thing to start with is to simply take fewer penalties. Maybe then the PK guys won’t be so gassed. Being physically and mentally sharper will go a long way toward improving their numbers.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
“… it can also quickly become a thankless task”
MT is still collecting his big paycheck so I would not say he is being treated in an unfair manner. In the real world, when you get fired for not doing a good job, you stop getting a paycheck.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
and RDS is licking their lips at the thought of when they can get him back to tell it like it is 😆
It will be all about Galchenyuk by then…..and now.
OT: Running at 45yrs old with Infantry hips is stupid.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Running at any age is stupid.
Unless it’s for Last Call.
Say it ain’t so D? 😉
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Shane!
Took Pitt to win with The Over and The Under on the Sens game.
Let’r Rip baby.
I’m on a roll.
Saludos!
I’m heavy a great season. Got the account up to 500 by Dec, cashed in, and slowly doing it again. This weak was very bad thought. Lost 25 twice. The Desert Dogs have decided to play hockey lol.
Talk again soon, I’m off to practice. Skating is way easier than running. YOU DA MAN!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Good point Danno but it seems to only apply to GM’s and Head Coach’s in Pro Sports who get the long term benefits of being fired. Football for sure player let go no money (unless guaranteed $$$’s) but coach’s & GM’s collect for full term.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
It’s like any other contract. You have to honor the terms. Your work contract doesn’t specify anything like a term for x years so you don’t get paid when you’re let go.
… and most of us don’t get Therrien’s kind of money either.
There are plenty of worlds where you get sacked and the money keeps coming. Big government and big business. NHL coach is a job few people can do.
I’m not sure what Therrien means here but, at a guess, I’d say it’s the fans and the media not the team.
I doubt that MT will ever have to worry about where his next meal is coming from…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Well the only when we lose posters are having a field the last 2 days.
Continued from last year the Scapegoat parade:
MT can’t coach now gone
DD can’t play will see less or no ice time with CJ for sure
Max can’t score trade him whoops 3rd in goals forget I posted that
Weber can’t hit or shoot and PK the God was everything PK’s just burning up the league with Nashville and they’re on top of their division NOT.
Price is now the new scape goat and it’s his fault that MT was fired see top line.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Remind me to send Price a thank you card !
He’s a hero not a scapegoat.
It’s all in his hair.