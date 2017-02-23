Canadiens adapting to Claude Julien era | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan and Eric Engels of Rogers Sportsnet, along with host Adam Susser — discusses the following topics:

What are your first impressions of Claude Julien as head coach?

Are you surprised it only took two periods for Claude Julien to remove Alex Galchenyuk as the No. 1 centre?

Was the overtime victory over Rangers the turning point in Habs season?

Our reader question of the week: Does the recent firing/hiring clear P.K. Subban as being “The Problem”?

Would you consider trading Carey Price?