Windsor Spitfires counting on Canadiens prospects in Memorial Cup

Pat Hickey

Montreal Gazette

Windsor Spitfires coach Rocky Thompson will be counting on a couple of the Canadiens’ prospects as his team prepares to play in the Memorial Cup after a 43-day layoff.

Defenceman Mikhail Sergachev and left winger Jeremiah Addison emerged as go-to players for Thompson during a season that was marred by injuries to key players.

“The good news is that we’re healthy for the first time this season,” Thompson said as he took time out from what has been a second training camp. The Spitfires were bounced by the London Knights in a gruelling seven-game Ontario Hockey League playoff series that ended on April 4. They get a second chance as the host of the Memorial Cup and will play the winner of the QMJHL final between Saint John and Blainville-Boisbriand in the tournament’s opening game on May 18. (Saint John led the best-of-seven series 2-0 heading into Game 3 Tuesday night in Blainville.)

“Having that much time off is a challenge, but the kids have handled it well,” said Thompson. “We had a little time off and then we got back to work.”

The Spitfires broke their preparation into three phases. There were three weeks of hard work — running up hills, lifting weights and spin classes led by the coach. That was followed by a tapering off period and a third phase will consist of game preparation. The University of Windsor Lancers and some local players have provided the opposition in exhibition games.

“Our goal is to come out strong in our first game,” said Thompson. “One advantage we’ll have is that we’ll be well rested and the other teams could be coming off some tough series.”

Thompson said Sergachev has made great strides in his second season in North America.

“He didn’t join us until November because he started the season with the Canadiens, and then we lost him again for the world juniors,” said Thompson. “But he had a strong second half. We asked him to play a greater role defensively. We had the best penalty-killing record ever and he was a part of that.”

The Spitfires’ reliance on Sergachev increased early in the new year when Logan Stanley, Winnipeg’s first-round draft choice last June, suffered a knee injury.

“Mischa (Sergachev) became our shutdown guy,” said Thompson. “We used him in every role and he played like a guy who’s going to be a No. 1 defenceman for the Canadiens.”

Sergachev joined the Canadiens for their final regular-season game on April 8 in Detroit and played well after some first-period jitters.

“I hadn’t played an NHL game since the beginning of the season, but I was more comfortable as the game went on,” said Sergachev. “My goal is to make the Canadiens next season and I know I’ll be ready for camp.”

The scouting report on Addison when he was drafted said he was responsible in his own end, which is always a virtue in the Canadiens’ organization. But Addison has shown steady improvement in his offensive game and Thompson described him “as our most consistent scorer.”

He had 24 goals and 19 assists in 51 regular-season games and five goals in five playoff games. He missed some playoff time after he received a game misconduct and a subsequent two-game suspension for cross-checking London’s Max Jones early in Game 2.

“He missed (19 games) with injuries, but he played in all situations,” said Thompson.

“I thought I might have been drafted higher, but it’s not something I worried about,” said Addison. “I don’t think it matters where you’re drafted; the important thing is what you do on the ice.”

Addison joined the St. John’s IceCaps at the end of last season and earned an assist and a plus-one rating in four games. When the Canadiens didn’t offer him a contract, he elected to join Windsor as an over-age junior. The gamble paid off just prior to the playoffs when the Canadiens handed him a three-year entry level deal.

phickey@postmedia.com

twitter.com/zababes1

Photo: Dennis Pajot/Getty Images