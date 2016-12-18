Why didn’t teammates jump to Carey Price’s defence?

Brendan Kelly
Montreal Gazette
Remember what everyone was saying last summer when Marc Bergevin reeled in stud D-man Shea Weber? All the folks in the Habs’ organization and their fans were shouting out the same mantra on every street corner of Habs Nation.
“Watch out! This is a new Habs team. Now no one will dare run Carey Price because the Man Mountain will punch his lights out and and kick him from here to Nashville.”
The Canadiens also added tough Chicago forward Andrew Shaw in the off-season and that only added to the sense that our Montreal Canadiens were going to be a squad that would not be pushed around by any of the punks in this league.
Well guess what? Folks are running Price right, left and centre, and none of his teammates are coming to his defence. It’s been happening all year but the let’s-hit-Carey trend hit the headlines last week when New Jersey Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri crashed into Price during the first period of the Habs-Devils.
Price was so furious, he began pummeling Palmieri with his blocker hand and Price is actually lucky he didn’t get tossed from the game by the officials. But the astonishing thing is Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry was just standing there watching this all going on. In fact, it’s worse. He’s seen pulling Palmieri away from Price and, afterward, Petry explained that he was trying to move the Devil so that Price wouldn’t get penalized.
I’m not a fan of fighting in hockey at any level, but you have to protect your goalie and you especially have to protect him if he just happens to be the best netminder in the hockey universe. It’s not rocket science. You smash into the goalie in a beer-league game, you’re going to get up close and personal with one of his teammates.
That’s also the way it works in the National Hockey League and it’s a good way of stopping players from deliberately trying to hurt goalies. The threat of retaliation is what keeps the would-be goalie assaulters in line. It’s sad that it comes down to this, but it does.
So why don’t the Habs do anything to the guys trying to hurt their best player? It’s bizarre. Watching the post-game interview with Price the night he was hit by Palmieri, he sounded downright depressed, bummed out not only by his teammates but by a Mickey Mouse league that couldn’t care less about making sure its star goalies are safe.
HI/O Show: Debating Price’s pummelling of Devils crease crasher Palmieri
Stu Cowan: It’s unfortunate Canadiens’ Carey Price has to protect himself
Canadiens’ Carey Price comes to his own defence after getting run over by Devils
“I got ran over on the first goal, so I figured I wasn’t going to take another one,” said Price. “I got fired up I guess. I’m just going to stick up for myself now. It’s just the way it is. That seems to be the nature of the league now. Go to the net, run the goalie over and score a goal. You just gotta stick up for yourself once in a while. There’s no penalties being given any more. Guy gets run over. There’s no goalie interference calls anymore. It seems to be only (that they call off goals).”
That’s exactly what happened a couple of days after the New Jersey game. In that epic Montreal Boston dust-up Monday, young Bruins scoring star David Pastrnak went crashing into Price in overtime and the puck ended crossing the red line along with Pastrnak and Price. The officials ruled it was no goal because of goaltender interference, but they didn’t call a penalty on Pastrnak for running Price. In other words, it all unfolded exactly as Price had said in that interview a few days earlier. The ref will wave a goal off because of goaltender interference, but he won’t send the guy who was interfering to the box. The message to the players is clear — it’s open season on running goalies.
This is a bad thing in general for the league, but it’s a total disaster for the Canadiens. No other team in Gary Bettman’s league depends on its goalie as much as Montreal does. The Habs have lost their top centre in Alex Galchenyuk and another (much less good) centre in David Desharnais and they’re still winning. But if they lose Price, they might as well pack their bags. This is not just my opinion, that’s precisely what happened last season.
It also happened in the 2014 playoffs when the Habs’ post-season surge was brought to a sudden halt in Game 1 of the conference final against the New York Rangers when 6-foot-3, 230-pound serial goalie-crasher Chris Kreider went hurtling into Price skates-first at high speed. That was the end of Montreal’s season right then and there.
So Price’s teammates have to do everything in their power to make sure something like that doesn’t happen again. There’s no doubt in my mind that the Rangers looked at that situation two years ago and realized there was only one thing standing between them and a berth in the Stanley Cup final — and that was Price.
It’s just as clear that the league is not doing its best to stop guys targeting goalies and especially star goalies. I think this is something the chap who owns the Canadiens should be worrying about and maybe should be thinking of mentioning to his colleagues the next time the owners get together in some swanky, warm-weather resort to discuss league issues.
But in the meantime, it’s up to the other guys on Price’s squad to make sure the greatest goalie in the world doesn’t end up in the emergency room. I hate suggesting people go all Dirty Harry on the ice, but I hate even more the idea that punks on other teams think it’s cool to try to impress their coach by injuring our goalie.
Photo: Allen McInnis/MONTREAL GAZETTE
In two weeks we can discuss Price getting pulled and his bench stare! I can’t wait. The cutting edge of Habs discussion here.
Q. “So why don’t the Habs do anything to the guys trying to hurt their best player?”
A. #74.
Apparently some don’t like people using the comment section after an article to comment on that article?
The one thing that I got from the Subban trade is everbody can be traded on the Canadiens pas problem…..Big Buff would be awesome on the Habs
Did he not become a much gentler fella since a couple of years? That being said – beats the heck out of Redmond or Barberio and at this point I think Weber.
What’s wrong with Weber?
Alarmingly, Weber’s play also deteriorated noticeably towards the latter stages of last season with Nashville. He was absolutely horrid in Game 7 vs San Jose.
Considering that we’re not even at the half way mark of the current campaign,hopefully this isn’t an omen of things to come.
Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola has been nominated as Secretary of the Army by President-elect Donald Trump. The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.
I don’t think Gerrard Gallant would vote to confirm him.
Have any sports writers in Montreal actually asked Price this season about noticing a difference with Weber on the defence? Specifically, has he noticed less after whistle skirmishes on top of him?
I mean I get that B. Kelly thinks there is a magical way that Palmieri would never have broken the force field which Kelly believes would have existed if PK were still in the lineup. And I realize it is foolish for me to recognize that even the top team in the East (Rangers) allowed their goalie to get crushed by an opposing forward and didn’t exact justice immediately. But has a writer like Kelly or any others actually tried to speak to our goalie about the change in having Weber and his influence on the other dmen regarding extra curricular goal crease activity?
Heck, they might even want to ask Muller questions about this.
Maybe the writers aren’t paid to speak with goalies.
Maybe junior writers and interns don’t get near the players.
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
So this present Habs team has some challenges, missing Chucky, Plex and Gallagher having less than usual point production, some nicks to our dmen and the depth at that position. Key potential contributors from the AHL (Hudon/Scherbak) are injured and can’t get the call up.
Through all these problems we are seeing the Blue Jackets win 9 of their last 10, Penguins win 7 of last 10, Rangers win 7 of last 10 and the Flyers only now lost their first game in 11 after reeling off 10 in a row. Sounds like a lot of really good teams in the East this season playing great hockey.
And yet with all that our Habs sit in third with 3 games in hand on the Rags, and one on the flightless birds. Columbus deserves praise they are playing great hockey, but our boys in the CH are right in the thick of it for top spot.
Meanwhile the best GM in all of hockey has his team sitting 4 points out of 3rd in the division and 8 points out of the wild card spot.
We got warts don’t get me wrong, but in light of how hot other teams have been, this Habs team must have done some things right to sit where they do at present.
The Habs are benefitting from a hot start and an imbalanced schedule with a lot of home games. We’ll have a better idea where they’re at after the Christmas road trip.
But for me, the Washington game was a good measuring stick game. Washington has a lot of talent and no holes on their roster and the Habs played a really good road game against them. When healthy, they should compete well in the East and with a little luck, go deep.
Anything can happen but it would appear that Detroit, Toronto, Buffalo, Carolina, New Jersey and the Isles will not make the playoffs. It also is likely that the two wild card teams may come from the Metro division. That puts Tampa is a tough spot. Especially in light of the fact that Stamkos is gone until March.
Aerially challenged birds.
Richard R
Injuries are starting to eat into Montreal’s cap space. As of today, 30 players have accumulated various amount of cap salaries on the Hab NHL roster.
Present cap space – 281,000
Deadline cap space – 1,267, 817
So much for a rental player.
How to free up cap space? Demote DD when we’re healthy? It’s okay to dream.
The NHL played its first games 99 years ago today… and both Montreal teams won!
It must have been difficult for Mike Boone to Liveblog both games at the same time.
I laughed.
22 Cups with a very late entry in the 2016 post of the year contest.
Especially difficult with the ink freezing in his quill pen.
The “ink” has been freezing in his “quill” for years.
Say bye-bye MT & MB
Mike sees double when he drinks, so not a problem for him
Don Cherry, I’m sure, still wasn’t impressed during that night’s segment of Coach’s Corner.
Pacioretty and (Hudon? someone else?) for Tavares! GET THAT DONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Not the craziest idea, the difficult part in this is the Islanders can’t talk turkey with Tavares about contract until next offseason. Is GM Snow still going to be the GM at that point? Tavares has said all the right things about wanting to be an Islander for life, but do we believe him? Especially in light of how the team is presently last place in the Eastern Conference. That team is no closer to being a contender now than they were 4 seasons ago, not sure he can be comfortable for the long haul with what seems like a misguided franchise.
Max has only 1 year more on his contract than JT, but would they be able to re-sign him? If he were to be traded, I could see him wanting to be a Ranger not an Islander.
There has to be a way to have a current discussion without having to click on a Kelly article, giving the false impression that people enjoy his work
Petry and Max are soft. I just saved BK 20 paragraphs.
Hi All,
been watching the games but too busy this year with boys hockey and work to post as often as usual…looking for some help.
Tomorrow son and I are travelling from Kingston…we normally get off at Atwater and go to Lionel Groulx station and subway to game…but Atwater exit is gone(or was in fall)….what is best way to get to Lionel Gourlx station knowing that Atwater exit is no longer there or under construction…is it fixed? would prefer to take this station as I know there is a parking spot there and I know my way around from there…but maps don’t seem to indicate which are exits I can get off of the highway to and/or which are under construction…last time I ended up with a $50 plus dollar parking ticket because I got lost downtown and just parked it because we were needing to get to game…
Download: https://www.waze.com
I am old school…don’t own a cell phone…wife and teenager do but I am going with the little guy and she needs hers and he is gone for a couple of days
Take the Champlain bridge exit from the 20 Eastbound. Then take the 2nd exit (Atwater) and it takes you there from the south.
No answers, just opinions. Bite me. Och.
Thank you…Is Atwater exit back up? last time I went to a game in Oct that Atwater exit was under construction and pretty well gone…so I ended up just following signs and buildings to get right downtown and ended up with huge parking fine after also paying meter…if Atwater exit is back up and running then that works….are you in Montreal?
If you want to park downtown, come in early for dinner and park at Place Ville Marie. It is cheap and a short walk to the Centre Bell (can even go underground).
http://placevillemarie.com/en/parking/
If you want to park for free, park on Dr. Penfield and walk down. You have to walk up the hill after, but it is free.
It’s also pretty steep.
Richard R
Both suggestions above (Saku’s Evil Twin and DDO) are excellent.
Your regular Atwater exit is closed but the one Saku recommends is off the Champlain Bridge exit. Take it if you are arriving late.
I prefer the DDO suggestion. Good parking, good rates, warm underground walk.
Say bye-bye MT & MB
Some of the comments over his writing are of a personal nature rather than commenting about the content and or style. At times some contributors take the same approach when writing about particular players. Personal attacks against fellow posters is against the rules of the site. I would suggest that personal attacks period, should be against the rules of the site. If you don't like an article after reading it, certainly say so but stay away from the personal side of things
http://whisper.sh/whisper/051289f3290d07926599288851ee2103f42acc/People-get-mad-at-you-for-saying-your-opinion-but-honestly-its-mine-an
I will now go and find the Festivus pole which is somewhere in the basement . . .
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .
I don’t understand this argument: “if you don’t like it don’t read it.”
What people don’t like is that the Gazette employs talentless hacks who produce clickbait instead of journalism.
Why for example have Cowan, Kelly et al. not investigated the team’s woeful concussion protocol. That would seem ripe for reporting, as opposed to “should Emelin have thrown that hit?”
Good examples of the kind of intelligent thoughtful article the Gazoo could replace the BK articles with. I won’t hold my breath though… intelligent, in-depth reporting isn’t what they do.
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
I agree there should be no personal attacks on this site, but we are the fans and we reserve the right to put down a “reporter” just as much as a Coach, GM, player or President Elect. If someone believes an article is pointless, unprofessional and a waste of our time, they should be able to post their complaints – without name-calling.
If words are hurtful on this site, I feel much worse for Pacioretty than Brendan Kelly.
Don’t look now but Columbus has jumped ahead of us with two games in hand. We have three tough games coming up including a rematch with the Blue Jackets on Friday. Should Montoya get a second chance? We struggle on Fridays.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
I think Montaya will get a shot, i’m sure the team will come out strong and want to do it for him,
It’s time to break out the last of the Christmas Habified collection. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
Core Players and When They Were Acquired by the Habs:
Carey Price, 2005
Andrei Markov, 1998
Shea Weber, 2016 (or 2007, wink)
Jeff Petry, 2014
Alexei Emelin, 2004
Nathan Beaulieu, 2011
Alex Galchenyuk, 2012
Max Pacioretty, 2007
Alexander Radulov, 2016
Tomas Plekanec, 2001
Brendan Gallagher, 2010
Andrew Shaw, 2016
Paul Byron, 2015
As far as team building goes, there were productive years, and then there were the years, 2006, 2008, 2009, and perhaps others.
Dear Brendan Kelly,
Is that really all you’ve got?!! People don’t want to read last week’s news. They don’t want to replay long-dead forum threads.
They want next week’s topics. It’s 2016 and if you aren’t bringing fresh ideas, then you’re toast. Stop with the “Last Week in Habs” column, please.
You actually think he decides when his stuff gets published? Got news for you buddy, it’s his editor who makes the call. So rag on him/her.
Can you verify that?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
CONFIRMED
Yes. My wife is a freelancer writer. She’s had maybe a hundred articles published (mostly online). Never once was she the one who decided when her work would get posted. Not persuaded? Write something and send it to these guys. If it’s good they’ll put it up:
https://newlondonwriters.com
(Be sure to let’s us know here. I for one would love to read your work. Good luck!)
Then don’t read it and speak for yourself. You want to know what else is getting old? These attacks on Kelly.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
There is apparently a rumour that Muller is in the running for the Vegas HC job. I would think Gallant would have that locked up.
Drop da puck already!
I think Gallant has proven himself enough in the league as a Head Coach that he will be offered a HC job on a more established team once a spot opens up. While he wasn’t the Coach of Columbus during their initial expansion season he was there soon after. Not sure he will want the sacrificial lamb position of coaching a startup, I could be wrong though.
Muller on the other hand is not as established as a Head Coach and if offered it may be of interest to him.
Time to lose Therrien and give Kirk the HC job in Montreal before he gets nabbed by some other team!
Can we draw up a petition and send it to Bergy ? I am in !
All Habs all the Time
I just saw this report out of TSN website: Islanders not giving Tavares much of a reason to stay long-term
I’m not going to sell this, but I can assume that if JT does decide to hit the market next summer, the Habs are definitely in the mix to ask for his services.
IF Tavares was to come to Montréal, then in terms of cap space, some other major piece would have to be moved out. And that would be over and above the Pleks’ contract.
Wouldn’t you make room for him? Pleks’ contract is over at the same time as Tavares. Don’t re-sign Markov. Move Gallagher if you have to, but try to reduce the salary hit going to the D. It’s too much for too little.
It’s a pipe dream, anyway. I’d imagine there would be a ton of interest for him.
If we’re talking 2018 when JT is a UFA then Pleks and Emelin are off the books.
On defense Habs only have Weber and Petry signed beyond ’17-’18.
Patch, Shaw, Gally, Byron’ Lehk are the only forwards signed at that point.
No goalies.
Lots of time and cap space to work on it.
Cal – I would definitely want to try and sign Tavares. There is no other feasible way of beefing up centre ice.
Strummer – Price – 9M, Galchenyuk – 6.5M, Radulov – 6.5M, Weber – 7.8M, Petry – 5.5M, Patches – 7M and Tavares – 10M. That’s 52M for seven players. I’m too lazy to try and figure out the rest but it would be pretty tight. With a cap of say 77M, that leaves around 24M to sign 15-16 players.
If Boring Brendan were a goalie, his glove hand would go up while the faceoff was being held at centre ice.
What’s with rehashing old stories?
Doug Harvey was born on this date. He would have been 92 years old. I was thrilled to have a childhood memory of Harvey. They don’t make them like this anymore.
And for you kids at home googling his name, yes that says 7 Norris Trophies.
Simply stated, Doug Harvey is one of the ten best players of all time.
Only saw Mr. Harvey play with the St. Louis Blues. Guess I’m too young to trade tales with you about this oldie-but-goodie. Think he had a crewcut like Tim Horton’s (note the pun). When did crewcuts become brushcuts, and then buzzcuts?
Merry Christmas Gentleman J.
Merry Christmas to you and yours as well Guy.
In my house they were called brush cuts. Today? I miss my hair. 🙂
Been thinking about Carey’s reactions lately. I don’t think we should dismiss them that easily.
If you start to accumulate these little incidents in a folder, they’ll add up. The “glare” for me was still ominous – however minuscule it was – as it really was Carey calling out the coach in a way. The next time may not be so pleasant. Strike 1 out of 3.
Conjecture is fun, MT will not be coach next year- that is if MB wants to keep his job, and Molson wants to keep Price.
Conjecture IS fun! So…
Love the line in the movie American President, when Michael Douglas says “I was so busy keeping my job, that I forgot to do my job”.
I don’t think MB should be trying to keep his job by firing MT to appease Carey. I think MB should be doing his job, and trade Carey for our future Franchise Center.
Did I mention the Hawks beat SJ 4-1 tonight with their backup goalie in net? 🙂
Always liked Michael Douglas.
But to trade away our goalie?!?! HERESY!!!!
It’s the only way though, to rebuild properly. A few years of real solid pain. Actually, I would love to watch Price with McDo. They’d blow their cap on those guys, but it would be a fun team to watch.
A few years of real solid pain? We’ve already gone through twenty-one years of real solid pain since our last superstar goalie was traded away.
I don’t think Michael Douglas ever played goalie, right wing perhaps. Best M.D. movie ever, “Falling Down.”
Try this one:
HealtH (also known as Health and H.E.A.L.T.H.) is a 1980 ensemble comedy film, the fifteenth feature project from director Robert Altman. It stars Carol Burnett, Glenda Jackson, James Garner, Lauren Bacall, and Paul Dooley, and was written by Altman, Dooley and Frank Barhydt
Richard R
First of all, if you trade Price you are making it clear that you have no interest in winning over the next few years and are starting over. Second, a franchise centre is no more important than a franchise goalie, Third, if you end up trading Price and don’t end up with one of the top two or three players in the league (and you almost definitely won’t), you lost the trade. Four, we won lots of games with our backup last year too.
First, agree that the immediate reaction if you trade Price is you’re throwing in the towel. Up to management to counter that with a different message, that it’s an investment in the long-term future of the club, and the current competitiveness of the club need not be compromised if there’s an improvement on offence that compensates for the additional goals allowed. Remember the kerfuffle following PK’s trade? Well, nothing like a 13-1-1 record out of the gate to put that to bed…
Second, disagree. Franchise center IS more important than franchise goalie. That’s why Crosby, Toews, and Kopitar keep getting their names inscribed on the Cup lately, and Price still hasn’t. Look at this another way. Is Price better than Fleury, Murray, Niemi, Crawford, Quick? Yup. But they’ve all got their names on the Cup, cause they have better teams in front of them, with Franchise Centers.
Third, disagree again. I think this is the biggest red herring b.s. in sports. A trade is won or lost not by looking at the success of the individuals traded afterwards, but by the success of the TEAM afterwards. The reason you make a trade is to improve the performance of your team, not to collect all-stars. Latest example of that is the Oilers trade of Taylor Hall. Everyone says Chiarelli got fleeced, but last I looked, the Oil are playing better than before they traded Hall. Oilers have weaknesses to patch, and if Chiarelli can trade an excess of offence for badly need defence, then he’s helped his team. Ergo, I’d like to trade a better goalie than any Cup winning team needs, for a center we’ve needed for two decades.
Four, are you trying to help me make my point? 🙂
SAM – Who would you select as a replacement for Therrien?
ANYBODY ! He is just not a Stanley Cup winning coach , said it many times and will say it again , he couldn’t win a Cup with Sid , Geno , in Pittsburgh all it took was for him to be fired and they immediately won the Cup , there us absolutely nothing positive to say about him , I don’t stand up for those who cannot accept responsibility and put the blame on everyone but themselves , he’s a loser always was and always will be , my apologies to those who think he’s great but I try to look at reality and reality is a leader helps and protects those under their watch not throw them under the bus to save their sorry behind …
All Habs all the Time
Blackhawks beat the Sharks 4-1 tonight on a 33 save performance by their backup goalie, Scott Darling. Crawford has been out since December 3rd because of emergency appendectomy surgery, and Darling has gone 6-2-1 since, with the Hawks passing the Habs in the standings.
Just to further illustrate my point that a good team can win with any decent goalie in net.☺
To be completely factual you should have added that the Habs have three games in hand over Chicago and are four points behind.
I think there are 4 teams ahead of the Habs, and believe the Habs have games in hand on at least two of them.
But after Anaheim, Minny, and Columbus this week, not sure the games in hand will matter.
I stopped reading at: “Remember what everyone was saying…”
I hate that phrase as it is always untrue…unless BK’s name used to be “Everyone”.
Around the league at this time: The NY Rangers are now the best team on record, followed by the Blackhawks. You can include San Jose as the 3rd. Our team is, right now, at possible par with the Penguins, Columbus, or Ottawa, if Galchenyuk is in the lineup. I’m not basing my standings from the one on NHL.com. Just from the looks of how the teams will stack up after 82 games, this could be how the best teams will end up in the playoffs:
Rangers – Blackhawks – Sharks – Penguins – Habs – Jackets – Senators – Capitals.
I also believe the Bruins, Ducks, Oilers, Kings, Blues, Wild, Flyers, and possibly either the Lightning or the Jets will get to the playoffs.
Columbus, insane is it is, IMO has the best record. They have 5 games in hand on NYR and are only 3 games behind.
With 5 losses, they have the best record, again, IMO.
I was a journalist. A real one. I have a degree. Worked for some companies you’d recognize. That was 20 years ago. But I could still write a better article than this guy in about 90 minutes. It’s trash. There’s nothing very good about it. No real insight, it’s not clever in any way, and he doesn’t add anything to a conversation that died a week ago.
Maybe BK is the Gazette’s DD. Someone thinks he’s much better than he is and are blind to what most of us see.
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Would popcorn critic equate to minor league journalist ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais ~ All the Time !
He’s still got you beat, SD. It took him 73 minutes to pen this monstrosity, including doing all his ‘research’.
Free Front.
He should’ve used the other 17 minutes. 😛
5 Things He Could’ve Done With That Time:
1. Replaced these and other awkward phrases:
“All the folks in the Habs’ organization and their fans”
“much less good”
2. Remove tired phrases “chaps”, “folks”, “rocket science”.
3. Change “hate” to something else.
4. Change the opening line. Bergevin didn’t “reel in” Weber, he traded for him. Reeling him in sounds like he signed him as a free agent. I know this sounds picky but you don’t want anything in your first passage to feel ‘off’ or incorrect.
5. Most important – ADD something. There’s so little meat on these tired bones. He could’ve added other recent goalie comments, some stats about how many goalies are injured, how many goalie interference calls are made today vs in the past, other famous goalie run-ins, the longevity of injured goalies, speculation about Price’s happiness with his teammates. Heck, just add SOMETHING new. The couple of paras around how in a beer league you’d get pummelled for running the goalie do add a little bit and he describes the overall situation well. But that’s the BEST of it.
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
Nice story about Condon, thanks.
Ugh. Goals are waved off, not waived off.
That said, i will agree with our apparently poorly-read writer on the fact that someone needs to feed these crease-crashers some lumber. As much as I enjoyed watching Pricey feed that guy right hands, I’d much rather see Webs or better yet, one of the kids doing the pounding and message-sending.
On a not-entirely unrelated note, I moonlight as a delivery driver. I happened to drop off an order for one M. Condon here in Ottawa the other night. I wished him luck and thanked him for his service last year. Nice kid, he shook my hand.
THIS should have been the thread! Short and to the point. Nice Condo story.
Free Front.
Notwithstanding what I have stated above I honestly feel the team adding just one more bona fide top 6 would do wonders to the entire line up. Evander Kane or someone somewhere of that ilk. I would trade a first rounder and 2 seconds at this stage for someone like him. Markov will not be replaced next year by Sergachev. That will be 3 years minimum, if at all. There’s no guarantee whatsoever. So there will be a decline on defence. Pleks has already started his steep downturn. Replacing him is not a given. MaxPac has hit his peak, as has Gallagher. Ditto for Radulov. Weber will not get better with time either. It’s now or several years from now (or never).
thats why i still say Habs should have picked up McIlrath and platoon him with Pateryn
“She wants to be just like Zsa Zsa Gabor
Even though she’s the girl next door”
The woman forever immortalized in Dion DiMucci’s “Donna The Prima Donna” has passed away.
Zsa Zsa Gabor dead at 99.
RIP
I liked Eva better.
She was down to earth. Lived on a farm.
I kinda miss Arnold Ziffel as well.
And Marianne was sexier than Ginger.
Mrs. Howell all the way.
The aforementioned is another reason why people are running into goalies. It’s the only way to score
Why so few are defendin’
The writer named Brendan?
The message we’re sendin’:
We’re so condescendin’.
What Brendan’s exhortin’
With his style in reportin’
Are fans to be snobby
Many’s favourite hobby
Why is Kelly getting a bad rap
For pieces that people call crap?
Don’t they see he’s a very fine chap
Who provides us each week a recap?
When a story’s about to go cold
Fear not it’ll be retold
By Brendan and bombastic musings
Or fanatics bummed by Habs losing
Hockey would be much better and much more fun to watch if the goalies these days were suddenly forced to wear shin pads instead of goal pads and baseball style gloves instead of a trapper. I know 2 NHL agents one of which is my neighbour. One of them recently told me about how some players who have been around for several years tell him when they skate down the wing into the zone there is nothing to shoot at. Gone are the days where a player like Richer can blast one in from just inside the blue line from the right wing. A spectacular save may happen once a week. Boring to say the least. That is why we are talking about movies instead
One problem with this argument is that the stats that have been collected have shown the opposite to be true; that there is more running the goalie, more injuries and major penalties if a team fights more. There is no way there are more than a handful of players on any team that are scared to fight the opposing teams toughest player, and even after a running a goalie, there is no reason you need to fight even if someone on the other team retaliates.
Rogue one was good. The episode before it was better for sure by my reckoning.
This blogpost looks as if Price is a vunerable man and that none of his teammates are there to help him. Not for lack of trying, I do believe the team will do all they can to protect the goaltender. What happened in that game with NJD, and what happened to Pasternak running on Price during OT, is just how the game is played. Its fast and it is either the other player can protect Price, or they’re too late to chase the opposing player on a breakaway. In other words, they’re not perfect. So they will correct any mistake, OR, let Price protect himself.
If you want to blame the real reason why players are running into goaltenders lately? Its simple: the enforcer rule is not there in the game, or it is not enforced anymore. Other than that, the Habs throughout the last 9+ years, have been looked at as a small team with small forwards. I can’t blame other teams having this mindset b/c evidently speaking, we have more forwards that are at an average of 5’7” to 6’1” tall. This is also one of the reasons why teams like San Jose can pummel our players b/c they’re big and they’re strong.
I’ve seen Rogue One twice in the past 24 hours.
So yeah, I can recommend it. It was great.
Thanks Twi, looking forward to giving it a go shortly.
Hey man. Tried the Wit last week. Not bad. Took a couple of sips to get used to but thought it was pretty good in the end. Thanks for the tip 🙂
Is it better than The Farce Awakens?
Kind of better than TFA….I did watched the movie and its great as what twilighthours said.
They’re different styles, and likely aimed at somewhat different audiences.
I loved TFA, also.
But that could be because the fun is in watching my daughter become enraptured with the whole saga.
This article should have been called “Why won’t anyone jump to Brendan Kelly’s defense”. 🙂
No, the thread should be called that, and posters would have you believe he’s been hanging by one for a while.
Thing must be made of steel.
Is this still a story?
Isn’t this about a week late??
While the team is doing better than most expected, it is important to note that the standings do not always tell the whole truth. Some teams are better than the standings show, such as San Jose. Some teams are worse. I put the Habs in that latter category. As much as I hate to admit it, there’s no way this is one of the best teams in the NHL. They are properly ranked around 10th or so at this stage. Let’s not forget that they have played many more home games as opposed to road games for starters. Shaw and Weber are built for the playoffs but the vast majority of the roster are not. I really hope there are one or two solid additions before the trade deadline.
They are better than that. I would agree if other stats like GF, GA, PK etc were at the bottom but they are near the top. There is no question that the habs have some weaknesses but they have a ton of strengths as well.
Crawford jumped a Blues player after he was run. So does that mean Chicago is weak soft not a close knit playoff bound team. Petry at least held the player down. All the Hawks on the ice were on the rush up the ice when Crawford fought.
These events are spontaneous.
Hindsight is always 20/20 after watching a replay of these hits numerous times.
So easy to criticize and have all the answers.
Trading Price for anyone but McDavid is just asking for a 20
Year set back
So the Habs have 6 players on the IRL and the IceDogs have 4… sounds about normal.
Happy Holidays!
Looks good on the little shite!!
ColumbusBlueJackets @BlueJacketsNHL
Gregory Campbell cleared unconditional waivers today. #CBJ have terminated his contract & he is an unrestricted free agent.
Until he goes back to Boston…
Any article containing the following 3 words “much less good” together tells you all you need to know.
I want the last 5 minutes back!
Dear Gazette:
Please dispense with Brendan Kelly. He adds nothing. I’d rather Timo had a column.
No really, I’d like Timo to have a column.
Judging by the lavish lifestyle Boone’s leading it pays to have your own column. I’m in. I would like a signing bonus though.
Allow me to to introduce you to my hand, Brendan Kelly.
Bye Felicia.
How does this guy still have a job covering the Habs? Talk about a complete non-story.
Cutbacks at Postmedia have non-sports columnists doing double -duty.
Maybe price said I will take care of it just media blowing this up and can’t let it go
Nothing inaccurate in this opinion piece that I can see.
The league doesn’t act, the players need to, in just under 1000 words, with a review of the facts and examples.
No more or less trash worthy than any other Hab fan’s …opinion…
But then that’s just my opinion.
Say bye-bye MT & MB
Agreed, good sir.
Hey Dave, how did you do that yellow highlight thingy? I’m impressed!
Google is your friend.
Say bye-bye MT & MB
opinion
Say bye-bye MT & MB
Why didn’t the Habs jump in?
1. The first time, the player was tangled up with Price in the goal, jumping on risks hurting Price.
2. 2nd time, Price immediately jumped up and started hitting – there was no time for anyone else to hit first, not even Petry.
3. Fights, retailations etc. do not keep the A-H’s of the league from running goalies or cheapshot hits and stickwork. How many times has Gally, Shaw and other teams versions of them had the crap kicked out of them around the crease?
Let it go.
You can’t let ot go. You always defend your goalie, especially when he’s your best player. The Shaws and the Gallagher’s are the exception, not the rule. Most other players can be deterred. Those that can’t, you punish them as much as possible, like other teams do to Gallagher. You think it’s bad now, it would be even worse if there was no response like you suggest.
Somehow I like to settle for JVR and Hanzal for draft picks and spare parts
Henrique in Jersey and Bjugstad or Barkov out of Florida.
Both of these guys are on the market so there’s hope
I see it a bit differently. The Habs probably don’t have what the other teams would want, or certainly aren’t willing to give up what it would realistically take to get these guys to come to Montreal.
Cam Cole’s farewell article, a good read:
http://news.nationalpost.com/sports/cam-cole-through-16-olympics-30-stanley-cup-finals-and-three-rounds-at-augusta-its-been-a-charmed-life
Another thing I found totally frustrating to watch yesterday – Danault and especially Radulov battling for the puck, laying it all out while The Captain just stands there waiting for the puck to bounce to him. What a marshmallow.
If he’s not putting the puck in the net he’s “ALMOST” useless.
“Habs” Watch and learn….! Or Not!
Habs– he is very useless me tinks.
Timo, I have watched this so called captain park himself for a pass while the little fellows dig it out for him, for years now. The only thing he sometimes does, is stick out his stick with one hand in order to try a check a player. He has one of the fastest release and a hell of a shot for sure. But a one trick pony (phony) captain is all he is. I thought he would have been traded long before now. At the very least, give the “C” to a leader.
Rubbish. Max is a goal scorer and they put themselves in positions to score goals, which is not in the corner or behind the net. Other guys that can’t score goals (like Gallagher now apparently) dig it out
and get it to the goal scorer. What sense would it make having Max dig it out for Danault for example? How many 30 goal season does Danault have? Thought so. Max is the Captain because his teammates wanted him to be the Captain. Those of us who are not in the locker room or on the team are in no position to judge. The constant complaining about who the Captain is, is a waste of time..
Cuz Crosby sits around and waits for his teammates to do all the work… Right.
Yeah, but Crosby isn’t a goal scorer.
Oh, wait …
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty :
All Desharnais ~ All the Time !
Someone should have toasted him. Figuratively speaking, of course.
Richard R
Just looking at the title of this thread from the link on the previous, I thought it has got to be the work of Brendan Kelly.
This is an old topic and everyone else has moved on.
Dead horse-meet your beater
I’m surprised the SPCDA hasn’t launched some kind of initiative to protect those poor dead equines.
Free Front.
A buddy of my just went to the Meet and Greet Shea Weber in Mtl. He said that even being at the end of the long lineup he could already feel the power of the beard engulfing the place.
The last 5 Vezina trophy winners have not won a cup yet.
Holtby, Price, Rask, Bobrovsky and Lundqvist.
*Yes, I realize Rask technically has a cup, but he didn’t play at all that post season watching Thomas win the Conn Smythe from a rink side seat
–Go Habs Go!–
And only because Plekanec couldn’t score on Michael Ryder, FFS!
Honestly this Brendan Kelly is amazingly awful. I hope this is a long internship for him, and the Gazette isn’t actually paying for this crap.
Guess ill go somewhere else today to get something interesting and intelligent to read about.
I never came to HIO to read equivalent of Dostoyevsky writing. Other than that, what is about Kelly’s article that isn’t accurate?
Never said anything about accuracy, however his account of things are vastly skewed. Most people didn’t believe this was a completely new team with only two player acquisitions. There isn’t as much traffic in front of Price when Weber is on the ice, but he doesn’t play 60 minutes.
But if you want to talk about accuracy. Then he should either re examine his stats about no other team relying on their goalie. But then again, I don’t think he knows much about hockey to begin with.
Eh… neither do I. So perhaps that’s why I don’t find his articles so… “offensive”
Great response.
When it comes to showbiz, Kelly seems to know his stuff. When it comes to hockey, he seems to know his showbiz stuff.
As long as he is generating any kind of a buzz (good or bad), they will keep having him crank out his weekly shtick. As someone pointed out the other day, that’s why they brought Todd’s shtick back. It gets a reaction. Trolling has been around since long before the interweb came into being.
–Go Habs Go!–
I used to disagree with Todd, but his understanding and reasoning was on point and his argument of his side of the issue was well written and creative.
This is nonsense. Regurgitated, fake news on Facebook type of nonsense. Its closer to Popsugar or whatever that useless website using click bait is than anything credible.
And while some things benefit from getting a rise or buzz, this is repetitive and typical. People seem to be ignoring it more than talking about it.
Numbers are down for sure, and this type of crap is the reason.
The success of this website is the commentary from quality reporter, writers and posters. Its going downhill fast and for this type of forum, once people move on. Its over. Fast.
I don’t get it either. Sports writing in general is a world of cliches and I’ve heard it all befores. I’ve always thought it was virtually impossible to say anything too obvious, too trite, too cliched or too stupid and still be a sports writer or announcer. Some folks here have decided they don’t like Kelly and a bunch of others pile on. It’s actually kind of silly. Maybe no better but he’s no worse than the rest of his peers. At least, as far as I can see and unlike a few I could name, he doesn’t drop gratuitous political opinions into his work.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
The bones people pick with Kelly are so hilariously hypocritical. The gist of it is that they don’t like his opinion, don’t like that he gets the big podium, and wrap that turd under the pretense that he isn’t a good writer.
Meanwhile, Brian Wilde, another guy who was crapped on by the HIO hive-mind, is now welcome because his opinion aligns with the circlejerk’s.
Hockey sine stercore tauri.
He isnt a good writer. He isnt creative. The only turd around is the article itself.
Even those who were as hot about PKs trade as he was, were gagging on his writing….
“The Habs have lost their top centre in Alex Galchenyuk and another (much less good) centre in David Desharnais and they’re still winning.”
This alone tells you all you need to know about his ability to form sentences and spell…. That’s a fail in a grade 4 English class.
No the gist of it is he takes a week to read everyone’s opinion and finally throws something out trying to say whatever is the popular opinion. Usually he gets it wrong. His arguments are weak and one dimensional. He adds absolutely zero to the discussion.
No, I’m not going to read this article.
From Call of the Wilde, this ↓ among other things.
Final thought: If they have the health of every key player, especially the goalie, and the GM acquires an offensively gifted 2C before the trade deadline, I believe the Habs can go to the Stanley Cup final this year. I think they should sacrifice some future for today. Among the prospects, only Sergachev is off limits. Bergevin is a long planner and it is not his instinct to make a deal that helps this year but could hurt years to come, but they’re close and they may not get closer than right now. Go for it Bergy! Stand beside them with something big. This group will reward you.
I wish I could agree. If MB does indeed buttress this team at the deadline, then I hope I’m wrong.
But I think this team’s not as close as you think, and have more optimism that they’ll be closer 5 years from now, with a 27 year old Chucky in his prime, Sergachev and Juulsen anchoring the D, Scherbak sniping from the wing, and another Franchise Center down the middle, once MB trades Price for him…lol.
I know, in my dreams. MB won’t trade Price, him and Molson would get run out of town…sorry, wasn’t that said about PK too? 🙂
I remember when fans couldn’t wait until the core of Higgins and Komisarek would lead us, then not too long ago it was Kristo, Leblanc and Tinordi, I even remember Thrower and Colberg being in these talks.
Point is, grass is always greener with these prospects and as good as Sergachev and Juulsen look, we will have lost of other good players by that time as well.
Absolutely true. Grass is always greener, and the future prospects don’t pan out more often than not.
But it’s easier to accurately guage the current talent, and see they’re not going to take the Cup this year or next. So while you’re 100% correct that you just don’t know about the future, I can say with more certainty, the present doesn’t look like it’s going to make it to the Holy Grail.
That’s how I arrive at the conclusion MB needs to shift his investment (trade Price) for a future payoff, hoping that the prospects do pay off, and there’s a moment in time 3-6 years down the road that this team can realistically compete for the Cup.
Look at Toews/Kane, Crosby/Malkin, and Kopitar/Carter. Their heyday is just starting to wane…
Lookout for McDavid/Draisatl, Scheiffle/Laine, their’s is coming into view. Can we add Galchenyuk/? to that list?
The Habs picked up a pair of second rounders for Eller. They also picked up a 2nd from Chicago along with Daneault. They now have 5 2nds in the next 2 drafts, a few spares that may be useful for bolstering the line up towards the deadline.
–Go Habs Go!–
Even with another decent center I don’t see this team going places. One grueling 7 game series and they would have nothing left for the next. 7 games like the one against the Caps last night and Habs are done in 5 at best the next series. They don’t have the horses. Even Shea Weber’s beard would get exhausted.
So… who’s next? Anaheim? Pffft. Michael Therrien will have his team ready. I can feel it.
As far as jumping to defend Price? You don’t defend Price. The Price defend you. And then he gives you a glare.
Halak > Price
i’m so fricken done with this topic. didn’t even read past the first paragraph. This is getting beyond tedious.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaawwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnnnnnn
Rats, how did I get here? Nullifying my own boycott.