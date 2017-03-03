What to make of the Canadiens’ moves | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, TSN 690 host and former Canadien Chris Nilan, and former Canadien and 91.9 Sports host Georges Laraque, along with host Adam Susser — discusses the following topics
Did the Canadiens do enough at the trade deadline to get better?
The Habs may have gotten bigger but will they be able to score?
Has Claude Julien started to make his mark on the team?
Our HIO Viewer question of the week wonders (outloud) if Kirk Muller was ever in the mix to coach the Habs?
P.K. Subban’s game is on the rise, while Shea Weber’s is on the decline, can we expect more of this trend in the future?
“P.K. Subban’s game is on the rise, while Shea Weber’s is on the decline, can we expect more of this trend in the future?”
Yes, of course. It’s called aging.
Ridiculous that MB would trade a norris trophy winning all-star defensemen entering his prime for a counterpart who is 4 years older. Weber has another few years on the top pairing. He will then be a $7.8M depth defenseman – 9 more seasons after this one.
Desperate move by a GM, presumably to satisfy his coach. MT should have been out the door before PK.
I will never forgive Marc Bergevin for trading PK. Never!
Richard R
I sure as hell will. The team does not need an egomaniacal movie star.
Trading PK was a very smart and bold hockey move.
I’m a simple guy. Those that have met me can attest to my simpleness. 🙂
I can’t help but think of 2 things with MB’s most recent acquisitions. First, that slew foot the other night on Price, after many a nights where he’s constantly getting bumped. The response? None. Nada. Zip.
Secondly, checking the schedule we have several games left against the Sens who have pushed the Habs around like freaking rag dolls this season. I can’t help but think that played a huge role here.
MB wants to be that 3 seed. Staying ahead of the Sens is key to that.
What a difference a week can make. There is still some negativity surrounding the team (and rightfully so ), but nobody is saying “IF we make the playoffs” anymore. It’s “When, and how far can they go?”
There have been some good signs lately that things will continue to improve. Galchenyuk has 7 points in 7 games under CJ, Max and Radu keep chugging along, and we actually had some secondary scoring last night. Price’s GAA has been superb lately and winning all these close games will only give the team valuable confidence and experience going into the playoffs.
I think CJ is really bringing the team along in the right direction. Our defensive game has really tightened, and we are no longer bleeding scoring chances. If a few or all of our slumping forwards could find their offensive game again and Price continues his excellent play of late, then who knows how far we could actually go.
Seeing the team the 80 point side of the standings makes me feel really really great.
Of course, losses to Calgary and Edmonton will close the gap with the Dirty Sens.
3DG Consulting and Training
Hope for the Best, Expect Nothing, Work for it!
OH OH more self promotion 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
28 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I don’t post all that much, but when I do, it is often just before a thread expires. Drives me crazy. So here is a verbatim re-post that I thought others might have an opinion about.
There is a fine post below that when we traded PK, we traded a “rising star.” I was a big PK fan, and I guess I still am when it comes to that, but he doesn’t play for the team I follow.
What I’m going to quibble with is that he is/was a “rising star.” I think his star stopped rising, and he stopped at a level below that I thought he would reach. That makes him not worth $9mil IMO, maybe $7.5.
Of course, he hasn’t necessarily stopped developing forever, but I think he has plateaued for the time being.
Of course, there exists the great possibility that I have no clue about any of this. 🙂
But, What If? Don’t you just hate that phrase? I do, it’s an infantry thing. We plan for every single possibility, and work very hard to achieve our goals and or objectives. “What If.”
What if PK Subban is Brett Burns? Ouch
All I know is this. Nov to 14 Feb, this team was a mess, and PK Subban was with the Nashville Predators.
The solution is simple to shut us all up.
Win the Cup!
(Insert happy dancing Shane emoji here)
GET BACK TO WORK!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
28 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
HabinBurlington March 3, 2017 at 7:53 am
Funny Shane, Palushaj and D’Agostini is exactly who Ghetto reminded me of. I suspect we see him shine a bit to end the year with Colorado and then next year things trickle down. When D’Agostini first went to St. Louis from Montreal (I think) he had an uptick early but within a season or so he was gone from there. I will now go look it up and see how wrong I am.
Every now and then I look those two up players up and giggle at my jerseys hanging in the rack. So wrong. 😆 You said the same thing about Ghetto, I think in December, and I was thinking, crap, another player I had hopes for didn’t develop.
Almost time to head out, Stay Frosty Pegger!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
28 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Close only counts in horseshoes!
ALN getting bumped already?