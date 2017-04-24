What They’re Saying: Canadiens pack their bags and meet with media for last time this season

STU COWAN and PAT HICKEY
The Canadiens met with the media for the last time this season Monday in Brossard following their elimination by the New York Rangers in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final series Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Carey Price
The all-star goalie has only one season remaining on his six-year, US$39-million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. GM Marc Bergevin will either have to re-sign Price or look into trading him before he can leave for nothing in return. Price finished the regular season with a 37-20-5 record, a 2.23 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. His numbers were even better in the playoffs with a 1.86 GAA and .933 save percentage, but they weren’t good enough to beat the Rangers as the Canadiens scored only four goals in their four losses.
On losing to the Rangers: “You got to give that team credit on the other side, too. They played pretty well defensively, Hank (goalie Henrik Lundqvist) played well. I think we all just needed to just find a little more to give and that would have been the difference.”
On his contract situation: “I don’t have any worries about it. I’m sure it will all take care of itself. I love playing here and I’m sure we’ll figure something out.”
Would he be willing to take a hometown discount so the GM can sign other key players: “That’s part of the business, right? That’s a tough question to ask me right now. Put me on the spot, huh? Like I said, I want to stay here. I know we’ll figure out a way to make all the pieces fit and bring a championship here.”
Does he expect management to make moves this summer? “I don’t know. I feel like we have a lot of the right pieces here. It’s a tough job (Bergevin’s) got. Whenever you don’t win, you want to take a step back and re-evaluate what you got. But I feel like we have a lot of really good pieces here.”
On the small margin of error he has as a goalie on an offensively-challenged team: “It would be great if we could score five goals every night. In reality, it’s a hard league to score goals in. A lot of teams play really well defensively and that’s the nature of the game. It would be great if we could score a lot of goals, but they’re not going to expect that very night.”
On the makeup of this year’s team: “We had a lot of character on this team. We got great chemistry here. It’s one of the most fun years I’ve had here with this group of guys. That’s kind of one of the most disappointing parts is when you know you had a group in here that could have done it and you just fell short. It’s really disappointing.”
On the future of this team: “We got a lot of guys that played well in the playoffs. A lot of the young players … like Lehky (Artturi Lehkonen) played so well in the playoffs. We got a bright future. Guys are gaining experience … every year you gain experience is great.”
On Shea Weber and Claude Julien: “Obviously, we all know what Shea brings … that steadiness, that leadership. The style of coaching that Claude brings is going to benefit me, too.”
On Alexander Radulov: “Everybody knows how he plays. He plays hard and he’s a fun guy to hang out with. He’s a character. He made it fun to come to the rink every day.”
On Alex Galchenyuk: “He’s a really good hockey player. He’s got all the tools. He’s also gaining experience. He’s still a really young player. He’s been here for a while, but he’s still a young player. He’s got some things to learn and I’m sure, no doubt, he’ll make the proper strides next season.”
On deciding not to play for Team Canada at the upcoming world championship: “I’m not going to be going. It was a pretty long season for this guy. We already did the Team Canada thing once this year (at the World Cup of Hockey). I just really wanted to spend some time with my family.”
On his plans for this summer: “Decompress, go golfing, spend some time with my daughter, my wife. It’s going to be her first birthday coming up soon, so just enjoy the time being Dad.”
Is he planning to keep his playoff beard? “Well, yeah, my wife likes it so that helps. I’ll probably keep it for a little while anyway.”
Alexander Radulov
He can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after completing a one-year, US$5.75-million deal he signed with the Canadiens as a free agent last summer. Radulov will earn even more on a new long-term deal after producing 18-36-54 totals in 76 regular-season games and then 2-5-7 totals in six playoff games. But will his new deal be with the Canadiens?
Did he work out a new contract in his exit meeting with Bergevin Monday? “Yeah, I just did (smiles, laughs). No, we didn’t mention it much. We understand each other and I am really thankful to Marc, who brought me here (from the KHL) to give me the opportunity to be back in the NHL and play in the best league. I like Montreal and I like it a lot. But it’s not like I can tell you more. We have to take it step by step … eventually I’m going to talk with my agent and we’ll go from there.”
Is he looking for a long-term deal? “I want to have more than one year, obviously. But it is what it is. We’ll see how it’s going to go and where it’s going to go in a matter of time.”
Is Montreal his first choice? “Right now, yeah, it’s my team. We’re going to go from there. Give Marc time.”
On this season: “Obviously it’s not the (way) we wanted to end it. We would have loved to play more, but it is what it is. It’s hard. But like I said before, you got to learn from it and go on. Everyone gave their best, everyone was trying, but like I said there were little details, little mistakes cost us games and the series.”
Max Pacioretty
The captain led the team offensively during the regular season with 35-32-67 totals, finishing first in goals and points But he could only produce one assist in the six playoff games.
On losing to the Rangers: “It hasn’t really sunk in because we feel we could have won that series and it’s a tough pill to swallow. There are things that we have to learn from it and get better from. But I feel like the process was there, we had the right mindset. We worked until the end and it could have gone in our favour. But you still have to not make excuses and own up to the fact that we fell short and as a group we have to be able to rebound from this and handle this adversity the right way. And hopefully we can do that. … We have to own up to the fact that we fell short and our goal was to do much better than we did results wise in the playoffs. I understand that we have to look in the mirror and learn from this and be better from this. But I truly believe that this adversity will make us better and that’s kind of how I’ve based my whole career is off trying to be better from situations like this and trying to overcome adversity and prove people wrong, and this is no different from that.”
On the disappointment of an early end to the playoffs: “It’s disappointing because we had such high expectations. Even right before the buzzer, we still felt that we were going to pull it out. It’s disappointing, but this is life and it’s how you handle this. I’m motivated to come back, just as I am every year when we don’t achieve our ultimate goal. Ready to come back and try and be a better player, a better teammate, a better captain. Because we saw how special it is to win games in the playoffs in this city. To be able to bring happiness to the fans’ lives. We didn’t see it last year, but we got a glimpse of it this year. That’s our main goal and we plan on working as hard as we can to get better from this and achieve that next year.”
On getting 28 shots against the Rangers — the most in the first round — but not scoring a goal: “I know that everyone will have their own opinion on it, so it’s kind of a tough thing to talk about. But I have to take ownership for obviously not producing offensively. Whenever the puck doesn’t go in people tell me to worry about the process and the result will take care of itself, and I did that. I think I did a really good job of that, just worrying about what I can control and worry about my game. I feel the process was there, but I still have to do a better job of achieving the result that I want and our team wants. It’s only one of these situations that I can learn from and get better from.”
Alex Galchenyuk
The 23-year-old forward, who can become a restricted free agent on July 1, finished the season with 17-27-44 totals in 61 regular-season games and had 0-3-3 totals in six playoff games. He says he wants to stay in Montreal.
On coming into the season as the No. 1 centre and finishing mostly as a winger: “I think I answered this question way too many times and you’re asking me again. So I’ll have the same response. I don’t know what you’re trying to get out of me.”
When asked to assess his season: “It was an up and down year. By the end of the day, we as a team we lost in the first round and that’s definitely disappointing. But we can stand here and talk about what went wrong, but I’m already focused about next year.”
On his progress under coach Claude Julien: “Since Day 1, he was always positive with me and we had a lot of great discussions. He spoke well and he’s been great.”
On becoming a restricted free agent this summer: “Honestly I don’t think about contract stuff too much. I focused on what I had to do on the ice and let my agent take care of the contract part. Trying not to think about it too much. Get some rest and refresh and keep working hard for next year.”
On suffering two knee injuries this season, which limited him to 61 games: “It was a tough thing to deal with, but it’s part of the game. You can’t really find that many players that go through a season like they wanted to go through … no injuries, no nothing. Everybody hopes for it and wishes for it, but things like that don’t happen and inuries are a big part of the game. It’s unfortunate but it is what it is and I had to deal with it. … It was tough coming back from injury. But I’m not going to stand here and make excuses about injury or not. It was tough and I’m going to leave it there. You wish it didn’t happen, but it did … it’s part of the game.”
Does he want to be back in Montreal next season? “I love this team, I love the city, I love the fans. Everything about Montreal I love. It’s an exciting place to play.”
Is he hoping for a long-term deal with the Canadiens? “Our season just ended a couple of days ago. I honestly didn’t give it too much of a thought yet.”
On his plans for this summer: “Every summer I try to work on some new things. It sounds cliché, but you want to get bigger, stronger, faster. Of course, it sucks that it’s going to be another pretty long summer. But we all got to dig in and work hard and give us a chance to not have a long summer again.”
On what went wrong against the Rangers: “I really don’t know. I think everybody’s shocked and disappointed. We can stand here all day and talk about what went wrong, but at the end of the day right now it really doesn’t matter. We’re out … we’re out in the first round and that’s not where we worked all year to be in the position we are right now. It sucks, but we got to learn from our mistakes and bounce back.”
Did the Canadiens use him in the best way possible this season? “I think everybody has their job. Coach’s coach and players got to play. Of course, I wanted to do some things differently on the ice, but you can’t always get what you want. Everybody competed, but things didn’t go our way. It’s frustrating, but it is what it is.”
On starting the playoffs as a fourth-line winger: “You got to go out there and play your best and that’s where my mindset was. I never complained, never had a bad attitude about it. I was always positive and I wanted to go out there and help the team win. That’s the end of it.”
What was the biggest lesson learned this season? “I don’t know. It’s tough … it’s very tough to answer that right now when really the feeling of the season’s done didn’t really sink in yet. You’re still personally in shock and disbelief. You got such big hopes and dreams and now you’re standing talking to you guys this early in April. It’s weird, disappointing. We got to bounce back.”
What part of his game needs the most improvement? “I think everywhere. Obviously, I’m not going to lie .. I feel really comfortable in my offensive abilities. But I just want to be a better, complete player and I’m going to work on that with coaches and I want to bring my game to the next level, for sure.”
Does he still have a big future with the Canadiens? “Of course. Looking back at the year, it’s my fifth year. I definitely think that.”
Andrei Markov
The 38-year-old defenceman, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Canadiens, can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 but wants to stay in Montreal. He’d also like to have a new contract with the Canadiens before July 1. Markov posted 6-30-36 totals in 62 regular-season games and had one assist in the playoffs.
Looking back on this season: “It’s too bad we didn’t go long enough. But at the same time, it’s a positive note in the (regular) season and I’m looking forward for the next season.”
On his intentions for next season: “My first option’s going to be in Montreal … I’d like to stay here. I’ve always been here and most probably I’d like to finish my career here. So we’ll see what’s going to happen in the summer. … My family likes the city and I love the city.”
Will he be looking for a contract longer than one season? “I’d like to stay for the rest of my life. We didn’t talk about any details … we didn’t talk about contract situation yet. We’ll see.”
On how much longer he wants to play: “I’m going to keep that answer for myself.”
On the team’s future: “I think we still have lots of room to improve ourselves … many guys a little bit better next year and the team a little bit better next year. There’s lots of positives for the future and hopefully we’re going to keep working and going to be better.”
On possible off-season moves by management: “It’s not about me … it’s about them. I’m sure they’re going to do their best to make our team better and we’ll see.”
On what he likes about playing in a tough market like Montreal: “Every time you step on the ice it’s a great feeling … the crowd, the fans and the city, you can see how passionate they are. That’s something special. You guys (in the media), it’s something special, too. Not every city have media like you. That’s a special city and everybody knows it’s a special place to play hockey.”
Shea Weber
Acquired in the blockbuster trade last summer that sent P.K. Subban to Nashville, Weber posted 17-25-42 totals in 78 regular-season games and had 1-2-3 totals in the playoffs. The 31-year-old has nine seasons left on a nine-year, US$110-million contract.
On the season in general: “I had a great time here my first year. I enjoyed every minute of it and I think we have a good future ahead of us. It’s tough to sit and look at the future, but I think it’s bright. We have good pieces here and we’re just going to get better moving forward.”
On adjusting to Montreal: “The adjustment was made quickly. It was easier than I thought it was going to be. I thought it was going to be difficult after being in one place for 11 years. Looking back now, I love it here and I’m looking forward to moving ahead.”
On possible off-season changes: “It’s tough. It’s not going to be the same group of guys. You don’t know who’s going to be here. That’s part of pro sports. Even during the year, pieces are moving all the time. It’s hard, but you have to adapt and adjust and be ready to go.”
On convincing Radulov to stay in Montreal: “I think he wants to stay. He likes it here and he’s a big part of our team. We don’t know what the summer’s going to hold, but we’ll continue to talk during the summer and I’ll see what I can do. If he doesn’t come back, it’s on me. … He generates a lot from nothing. You think nothing is going on and he’s got the puck for 10, 15 seconds, shielding guys off, drawing one or two guys to him and opening it for someone else. He has the ability to get the puck to them and he can score himself.”
On the need to add more offence: “It’s easy to say that now that we didn’t score in the playoffs, but we’ve got to take ownership in this locker room. We didn’t get it done here. (Management) tried to give us the pieces and made deals at the deadline to make us a good team, and we had a good team, but unfortunately we didn’t get it done.”
On a missed opportunity in playoffs: “I have eight years left on my contract (it’s actually nine) so I have eight more chances. It’s hard to get into the playoffs and once you get in the playoffs, you never know. Anyone can win it. That’s the hardest part to sit here, and it’s not wasted. We gave it our best, but we missed an opportunity. You never know. Last year, the team missed the playoffs and you never know when you’re going to get back. I believe we have the group that can do it and we can make more noise next year.”
On Alex Galchenyuk: “He’s a huge part. Everyone wants that guy who can make the difference and we have that guy. He just has to find that consistency. He’s a great young player, but you have to do it every night. I’ve seen glimpses of his potential, but I don’t think he’s really tapped into how good he can be. He has unlimited potential, his talent is ridiculous, but he has to realize how good he can be. Some guys take longer than others, some guys it happens right away.”
Paul Byron
Acquired off waivers from Calgary before the start of last season, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound winger posted 22-21-43 totals in 81 regular-season games and had one goal in the playoffs.
Looking back at the season: “It’s hard to take much positive in the year right now. The loss is still pretty disappointing. We were all prepared to be in this rom for a morning skate (today). It’s hurts. We had a lot of faith in this team, a lot of confidence, and we didn’t think we’d be in this position.”
On what part of his game he can improve on: “I think I can improve on consistency. There was a stretch in the year when I had a bit of low time. There was some fatigue, stuff like that. In the off-season, you work on your conditioning, training, to my make sure you’re consistent for 82 games. Staying healthy is important and I’ll work toward staying healthy and getting better.”
What can the team do better? “Scoring goals is the No. 1 thing. We have the offensive talent, the player personnel, it’s just a matter of doing the right things on the ice to get those opportunities. Goals are hard to come by in the playoffs, but I know we have the talent to get the job done. But if everyone plays their own script and deviates from the game plan and you’re not supporting each other as a five-man unit, it gets hard out there.”
