Wait continues on Andrei Markov, while former Canadien David Desharnais joins Rangers

While there was still no word as of Tuesday night on whether veteran free-agent defenceman Andrei Markov would re-sign with Montreal, former Canadiens forward David Desharnais found himself a new team.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported that Desharnais has agreed to a one-year, free-agent deal worth US$1 million with the Rangers.

Rangers have agreed to contract with David Desharnais, one year for $1M… — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 4, 2017

Markov, who is representing himself without an agent, has been reported to be looking for a two-year deal worth US$12 million. The 38-year-old defenceman posted 6-30-36 totals last season and was plus-18 while averaging 21:50 of ice time. Only Shea Weber (25:03) and Jeff Petry (22:06) averaged more ice time on the Canadiens than Markov, who will turn 39 on Dec. 20.

The Canadiens dealt Desharnais to the Edmonton Oilers at the NHL trade deadline last season in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson. Desharnais had two goals and two assists in 18 games with the Oilers after the trade and finished the regular season with 6-8-14 totals in 49 games. The 30-year-old added a goal and three assists in 13 playoff games with the Oilers.

Desharnais completed a four-year, US$14-million contract last season. In 453 career regular-season games, Desharnais has 81 goals and 173 assists for 254 points.

After being traded by Montreal, Desharnais was asked what his most special memory was from being a Canadien.

“The first time I probably wore the jersey … my first game,” he said. “But honestly, every second I knew it was going to end at some point and I was just trying to enjoy every second of it.

“I’m leaving here and I’m sad and all that, but at the same time there’s a team that wanted me and that’s pretty cool.”

Turns out there’s yet another team that wants him now.

