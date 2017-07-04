Wait continues on Andrei Markov, while former Canadien David Desharnais joins Rangers

STU COWAN
While there was still no word as of Tuesday night on whether veteran free-agent defenceman Andrei Markov would re-sign with Montreal, former Canadiens forward David Desharnais found himself a new team.
Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported that Desharnais has agreed to a one-year, free-agent deal worth US$1 million with the Rangers.
Rangers have agreed to contract with David Desharnais, one year for $1M…
— Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 4, 2017
Markov, who is representing himself without an agent, has been reported to be looking for a two-year deal worth US$12 million. The 38-year-old defenceman posted 6-30-36 totals last season and was plus-18 while averaging 21:50 of ice time. Only Shea Weber (25:03) and Jeff Petry (22:06) averaged more ice time on the Canadiens than Markov, who will turn 39 on Dec. 20.
The Canadiens dealt Desharnais to the Edmonton Oilers at the NHL trade deadline last season in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson. Desharnais had two goals and two assists in 18 games with the Oilers after the trade and finished the regular season with 6-8-14 totals in 49 games. The 30-year-old added a goal and three assists in 13 playoff games with the Oilers.
Desharnais completed a four-year, US$14-million contract last season. In 453 career regular-season games, Desharnais has 81 goals and 173 assists for 254 points.
After being traded by Montreal, Desharnais was asked what his most special memory was from being a Canadien.
“The first time I probably wore the jersey … my first game,” he said. “But honestly, every second I knew it was going to end at some point and I was just trying to enjoy every second of it.
“I’m leaving here and I’m sad and all that, but at the same time there’s a team that wanted me and that’s pretty cool.”
Turns out there’s yet another team that wants him now.
(Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
😛
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
What Carey Price thinks of your Opinion on his contract.
sitting poolside and sipping a cool adult beverage while perusing the comments from the proletariat.
I am not convinced we have digressed since last season ended.
Drouin in for a high end prospect sits well because we need offence.
Radulov out was, in my mind, unavoidable. He busted his ass every shift but once he hit FA the mercenary in every player comes out and the price would have been too high to retain him.
If you look at the core players, as mentioned by Sholi I believe, you have a very solid roster.
I have always been a fan of the 6-8 20 goal scorer groups.
Patches-35
Galchenyuk-25-30
Drouin-25
Gally-25
Byron-18-20
Lekhonen-20
Hemsky-15
Danault-15-18
Shaw-15-20
We have 3 proven top end talents in the first guys listed and then a solid group behind.
On the backend Weber will kick in with 15-20.
I know little about Jerabek but I assume he is the reason MB felt Beaulieu could go and he fits the description of a strong skating puckmover to pair with Weber. This allows for very solid 3-4 and 5-6 pairings with/without Markov.
I agree with the Ferraro mindset with regards to Galchenyuk. Put out there to create offence and live with the downside and then your 2,3,4 centres slot in more appropriately( assuming the artist formerly known as Pleks shows up).
I will also reiterate what I ( AND MANY OTHERS) have said about giving the kids a chance. Play them regularly and see what you have.
The Pateryn situation still makes my eyes bleed and I have this sinking feeling that Julien may succumb to the veteran coaching philosophy of putting low risk veterans out there.
Take the handcuffs off the skilled players and tear down the Berlin wall in front of Price.
who loves ya baby!
Hey, here’s a weird thing. Among the players developed by the Habs and having a current job on the team are:
Centers: Plekanac (3 seasons in Hamilton until 2005)
LW: Pacioretty (almost 3 seasons, off and on, Hamilton till 2011)
RW: None (Gallagher’s lockout 1/2 season doesn’t count)
Defense: None – isn’t that weird.
Goalies: None
Unable to classify but not developed outside the NHL by Habs: Galchenyuk who may be a RW, LW, Center or Washington Capital.
So none since the new guys took over ( in five seasons) . I think we’re in for a pleasant surprise this fall and onwards. The cupboards are bursting with “the odds are someone makes it”.
Montreal Canadiens are going down in history as the right way to develop players.
Who will laugh then! Ha!
Congrats to Timmins and Lapointe on their promotions.
Good on DD for grabbing that position in NY. Bucked the odds and often got the brunt of the blame for the decisions of others. Never quit.
Didnt price play and win with the bulldogs?
Shea it ain’t so…….
Price came to the Bulldogs when his junior season playoffs were over and took them to the Calder Cup. Great season for him, WJC gold and Calder Cup. He started the next fall with the Habs. That was 2007. Long before Bergevin and you can hardly say that being parachuted into the Bulldogs and going 16-6, 2.06, .936, was development.
The Habs didn’t give Price an opportunity, he gave them one.
I would not want to be a gm. You come into the draft and free agency knowing exactly what you want to do. Who you want to pick, who you want to sign, who you may need to trade. Like being in a fantasy league. Then realty sets in. Rads leaves for the same offer you made to him. Markov doesn’t want to be reasonable. Sakic thinks Duchene is Gretzky jr.
That’s when Gainey went into panic mode because he couldn’t sign VL and did the Gomez, Gionta, Camo thing. Hang in there MB. Don’t force it.
GMMB’s office is leakproof but somehow Dallas offered identical money and term to Radulov. One week later. Hmm?
Richard R
hmm and this “leak” could not have been made from Rud’s agent shopping the current offer available in an effort to save face for not giving into MB’s counter offer or see if he could better it in the market? It was actually a better offer in an “apples to apples” comparison…. Taxes wise and opportunity to play with Benn and/or Seguin as his center. Both more established more than Dandy or Galch.
New thread
Normal people worry me…
Agree with coach K from the previous page, especially about Galchenyuk. Majority of the goals I remember him scoring come from one-timers in that right slot area. Play him on the right wing and see what happens.
I think Frankie working as development coach is a good thing. Has a clear understanding of what the players can expect for pressure etc… in the Montreal marketplace.
I’m guessing this bump of positions is a result of Larry Carriere becoming the GM of Laval Rocket.
For Mr. Birnam’s viewing pleasure:
https://twitter.com/amandacstein/status/882595228640825344
Think we could swoop in and offer some contracts to any of these guys?…
As a result of HC Dynamo Moscow’s failure to honour its contractual obligations, no fewer than 42 players who were under contract with the club, or in receipt of a concrete offer from the club, have had their agreements with Dynamo annulled and have therefore been assigned Unrestricted Free Agent status.
The full list of players is as follows:
Andrei Alexeyev, Ilya Baranov, Andrei Biryukov, Mikhail Bitsadze, Ivan Bocharov, Vladimir Bryukvin, Maxim Chuvilov, Yegor Dugin, Artyom Fyodorov, Ansel Galimov, Artemy Gryazev, Ivan Igumnov, Maxim Karpov, Martins Karsums, Denis Kokarev, Semyon Kokuyov, Stanislav Kondratiev, Viktor Kornyakov, Klim Kostin, Andrei Kuteikin, Alexander Kuznetsov, Georgy Kuznetsov, Alexei Maklyukov, Andrei Mironov, Alexander Osin, Alexander Petunin, Kirill Pilipenko, Artyom Podshendyalov, Dmitry Raiko, Mat Robinson, Alexander Rybakov, Yakov Rylov, Alexander Sevostyanov, Dmitry Shevchenko, Ilya Shipov, Dmitry Sidlyarov, Maxim Solovyov, Alexei Sopin, Daniil Tarasov, Artyom Volkov, Vladislav Yefremov, Yegor Zaitsev.
You do dat, you go to da box, you know, uh, two minutes by yourself, and you feel shame, you know, and then you get free
Invite all of them as PTOs.
Richard R
Timmins assistant GM
Franky Boo in player development:
http://www.tsn.ca/habs-name-bouillon-player-development-coach-1.796929
zak
Who has Timmons missed to justify him being fired? What are some of his biggest mistakes?
Maybe it is time to just sign mike fisher Matt Cullen mike riberio and chris kelly as our 4 centers. Get jagr inginla and doan for the wings and see if these vets can win the cup for us.
Fisher is either retiring or playing one more year with the Preds, nothing else; Cullen the same with the Pens and Riberio will never return to Mtl.
You do not play hockey for good seasons. You play to win the Stanley Cup. It has to be the objective. – Guy Lafleur
ProHabs
What has lapointe done to hurt the prospects?
You do relize it is only July 5th. Training camp does not start for another 2.5 months. Montreal has lots of players who can play center just nobody has proven themselves to be a true #1center.
Who was available with this off season having so much potential and who did montreal overlook?
When the habs sign Galchenyuk would they trade him to the Avs for Duchene? They could then have a Drouin , Duchene, Hudon line. Just a thought
Not sure why Hudon is still a thing. You realize he is a 2012 5th Round (Thanks for nothing James Wisniewski!) Many of the guys chosen in his draft year have already retired after long and illustrious careers!
You do not play hockey for good seasons. You play to win the Stanley Cup. It has to be the objective. – Guy Lafleur
This offseason had so much potential with all the players available due to expansion draft protective lists. We still have no centers.
You’re the best Front’s Cousin.
I am ready for move outside the box and talk to Jaromír Jágr on 1 yr deal. He’s is old yes, but he is also a short-term cheaper solution to losing Rudalov, meaning someone bigger, tough on the puck and probably a good mentor for the younger guys. if doesn’t work out it, oh well, its going to be better than thinking Hemsky is magically going to morph into something he’s never been. We have Drouin to replace the skill and offense. Jágr my be able to fill a RW need…
Great. What had lapointe done in 5 years to help the prospects.
ProHabs…what has Timmons done in his time with the habs to help the prospects? He’s there to draft the players just as Timmons was. Timmons has run his time with that position.
Frankie Boullion comes in as dev. coach, Ramage moves to Dir. of Development (Lapointe’s old job)