Victor Mete paired with Shea Weber as Canadiens open training camp

STU COWAN

One of the biggest questions heading into training camp for the Canadiens was who will be Shea Weber’s partner on the No. 1 defence pair.

On Friday, when the players hit the ice for the first time in Brossard, that player was Victor Mete.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenceman was the Canadiens’ fourth-round pick (100th overall) at the 2016 NHL draft. In 50 games last season with the OHL’s London Knights, Mete posted 15-29-44 totals and was plus-36.

Not a bad way for a 19-year-old kid to start an NHL camp.

“I heard he had a pretty good camp last year,” coach Claude Julien said about Mete when he met with the media after Friday’s opening practice sessions.

“The organization here, the group that watched him, really liked his game,” added Julien, who took over from the fired Michel Therrien behind the Canadiens bench last February. “I thought he had a good year last year in junior hockey. He had a great development camp here. I watched him for the first time at the development camp closely and then I thought he did well at the rookie tournament. So he got the chance here to start training camp. But we’re just going to look at him … and I think he’s one of those guys where you want to go day-to-day, you don’t want to make promises. If he deserves to move on, he moves on. If he deserves a game, he gets it. If he deserves a second one, he gets it. At the end of the day, if he deserves to be here he’ll be here. He’s one of those guys that you want to have a look at, but you want to see how far he can push the envelope.”

Shea Weber and Victor Mete a pair on defence for Team B at #Habs training camp #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/Z5ERNpazAt — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 15, 2017

Julien noted that the media and fans shouldn’t read too much into his early defence pairings and forward lines at training camp, adding that he has eight exhibition games to tinker with his lineup before the season opener on Oct. 5 in Buffalo.

Another partnership on the blue line Friday saw former Washington Capital Karl Alzner — signed to a five-year, $23.125-million free-agent contract on July 1 by Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin — skating with Jeff Petry.

“There’s one of them that’s extremely proud of his defensive game and he feels it’s his strength … that’s Karl,” Julien said about that pairing. “He defends well, he’s always played against top lines. He does a great job there — not to say he can’t add some offence. But the other guy (Petry) is a guy who likes to skate the puck up the ice, likes to support the attack, and sometimes those (guys) make a good combination. So we’re not trying to hide anything by saying we think it could be a good match because we hope it can be. But for me, after one day it’s too early to kind of start making some commitments and promises and that kind of stuff. So we’re going to really check it out closely and see what comes out of it.”

GM Bergevin also signed free-agent defenceman Joe Morrow on July 1 to a one-year deal worth $650,000, taking a gamble on a player Julien coached previously with the Boston Bruins.

“We have pro scouts that watch everything and there’s no doubt I had a closer look at Joe,” Julien said. “He’s a guy that can skate well … he skates pucks out of our own end very well, he can carry it up the ice. He was a guy that at times was used on the second power play because he does have a good shot.”

Morrow was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (23rd overall) at the 2011 NHL draft, but has played in only 65 regular-season games over the last three seasons, posting 2-7-9 totals.

“I think there’s still some untapped potential there,” Julien said about the 24-year-old defenceman. “He’s still a young player. He’s gone through a few teams, but he’s still a young player so he’s got an opportunity here to prove to us that he belongs and that he’s the real deal. So we’re giving him that chance.”

You can watch Julien’s entire Friday news conference in Brossard on the HI/O Facebook page.

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)

• Some interesting forward lines as Canadiens hit the ice at camp — by Stu Cowan

• Big Mike McCarron still growing on and off the ice — by Stu Cowan