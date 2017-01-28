Twenty-four former Canadiens make list of 100 Greatest NHL Players

The complete list of the 100 Greatest NHL Players was announced Friday night in Los Angeles to kick off the all-star weekend and it was dominated by former Canadiens players.
A total of 24 former Canadiens — the same number of Stanley Cups won by the franchise — were among the 100 Greatest NHL Players.
The 24 former Canadiens on the list are:
George Vézina
Howie Morenz
Bill Durnan
Toe Blake
Elmer Lach
Maurice Richard
Doug Harvey
Jean Beliveau
Bernard Geoffrion
Dickie Moore
Jacques Plante
Henri Richard
Yvan Cournoyer
Serge Savard
Tony Esposito
Jacques Lemaire
Ken Dryden
Guy Lafleur
Frank Mahovlich
Larry Robinson
Bob Gainey
Chris Chelios
Patrick Roy
Denis Savard
It’s a real stretch to have Tony Esposito on this list but it does get us to the magical 24. After all, the number 24 only pertains to those that have elite status in our society.
WWDTD
24/100. That’s pretty good!