Twenty-four former Canadiens make list of 100 Greatest NHL Players

The complete list of the 100 Greatest NHL Players was announced Friday night in Los Angeles to kick off the all-star weekend and it was dominated by former Canadiens players.

A total of 24 former Canadiens — the same number of Stanley Cups won by the franchise — were among the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

The 24 former Canadiens on the list are:

George Vézina

Howie Morenz

Bill Durnan

Toe Blake

Elmer Lach

Maurice Richard

Doug Harvey

Jean Beliveau

Bernard Geoffrion

Dickie Moore

Jacques Plante

Henri Richard

Yvan Cournoyer

Serge Savard

Tony Esposito

Jacques Lemaire

Ken Dryden

Guy Lafleur

Frank Mahovlich

Larry Robinson

Bob Gainey

Chris Chelios

Patrick Roy

Denis Savard

(Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)