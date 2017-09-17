Tomas Plekanec and Charles Hudon shine at Canadiens’ Red vs. White scrimmage

STU COWAN

Tomas Plekanec seemed to have found his scoring touch with help from Charles Hudon as the Canadiens played their annual Red vs. White scrimmage Sunday afternoon at the Bell Centre.

Plekanec scored two goals — both on beautiful setups by Hudon — as his White team beat the Red team 3-2 on a three-on-three overtime goal by defenceman Mark Streit.

Defenceman Karl Alzner — the Canadiens’ biggest free-agent signing this summer — and Daniel Audette scored for the Red team. Alzner, a defensive specialist, had three goals last season with the Washington Capitals before signing a five-year, $23.125-million contract with the Canadiens on July 1.

Plekanec had a disappointing year last season, scoring only 10 goals in 78 games. It was Plekanec’s lowest goal total since his rookie season in 2005-06 when he scored nine times. The 34-year-old Plekanec is entering the final season of a two-year, $12-million contract.

Hudon, 23, posted 27-22-49 totals in 56 games last season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. Hudon was the Canadiens’ fifth-round pick (122nd overall) at the 2012 NHL Draft and is hoping to stick with the Canadiens this season. He has played six games in the NHL with the Canadiens over the past two seasons, picking up four assists.

“I thought we had a good game,” Plekanec said in the Canadiens’ locker room after the scrimmage about playing with Hudon. “Charlie’s obviously fighting for a spot and he’s getting a good look at this training camp and to start off like that it’s good for him.

“He’s a very smart, skilled guy,” Plekanec added about his linemate. “He can skate really well and he’s got experience now playing in the minors for three years. I know personally it’s really helpful and it’s just paying off for him right now. Hopefully he’s going to keep going strong.”

Artturi Lehkonen was the third member of the trio.

Plekanec, who has always been known for his goatee and a close-cropped haircut — along with the turtleneck he always wears under his jersey — has a new hairdo now with a bit of a mohawk look on top.

“A little change,” he said with a smile.

#Habs Red vs. White scrimmage always a fun time for a lot of kids — and parents — at Bell Centre #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/wDvdGO0m4g — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 17, 2017

The Bell Centre looked to be more than half full and a Canadiens official said the crowd was “about 16,000” for the scrimmage. Place des Canadiens outside the Bell Centre was packed before the game with fans enjoying a family-friendly party atmosphere with music and games for kids — along with Youppi! — on a gorgeous, late-summer day with sunny skies and a temperature around 26C.

The Canadiens will play their first of eight NHL pre-season games Monday night in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., RDS). The Washington Capitals will visit the Bell Centre on Wednesday night.

(Photo: Stu Cowan/Montreal Gazette)

Youppi! is a very popular guy with fans outside Bell Centre before #Habs annual Red vs White scrimmage #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/frF1kvc0EX — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 17, 2017

Gallagher wins shootout

The two teams held a shootout competition after the game and the Red team’s Brendan Gallagher was the only player able to score, beating Zach Fucale with a nice backhand. At the other end, Red team goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped every shot he faced.

Newcomer Jonathan Drouin, playing for the White team, was stopped by Lindgren on his shootout attempt and there were actually some boos heard from the crowd.

Seriously.

Only in Montreal.

“The goalie’s got the advantage,” Lindgren said about shootouts. “They got to get it behind you … so definitely the advantage goes to the goalie.”

As for the atmosphere at the Bell Centre Sunday, Lindgren said: “It’s unreal, honestly. Last year, too. It’s just incredible the fans here. Honestly, I really mean this, they’re the best fans in the world. It’s so fun playing out there.”

A summer party atmosphere outside Bell Centre before #Habs annual Red vs White scrimmage #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/PeG3ojy5Gh — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 17, 2017

Future uncertain for Lindgren

With Carey Price signed to an eight-year contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, it will be interesting to see what the future holds in store for Lindgren, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens this summer.

“I don’t think it really impacts me that much,” Lindgren said about Price’s new deal, which is worth $84 million. “Obviously, my job is just to worry about myself and get better every single day. So that’s just kind of my mindset. Obviously, my goal is to make it to the top so I’m going to keep working every day to get there.”

Last season, Lindgren posted a 24-18-1 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. Lindgren was still wearing his IceCaps mask on Sunday and appears destined to play this season for the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ new AHL team. Lindgren has a perfect 3-0 record in three NHL starts over the past two seasons with a 1.65 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Lindgren could also be interesting trade bait for the Canadiens in the future with Price locked up long-term.

The fact Lindgren catches pucks with his right hand isn’t the only thing that makes his style different from Price. While Price uses his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame to play the angles and take space away from shooters, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lindgren plays a more athletic style — even acrobatic at times — taking advantage of his flexibility. He made quite a few very athletic saves on Sunday.

“Obviously, as a goalie you got to be flexible,” Lindgren said. “If you’re not, you’re going to find yourself in trouble, especially on those scrambly plays. You got to have definitely flexible groins and hips to get those extra couple of inches.

“Carey obviously is very smooth when watching him and gets from Point A to Point B really efficiently. I think I definitely have a little bit different style, which I think kind of helps me, too, sometimes because I think maybe shooters don’t necessarily know what to expect. So I’d say it’s fair to say that we have different styles.”

Good to be back in press-box seat at Bell Centre after a long off-season #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/pX5CgSe8hq — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 17, 2017

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked for both teams during the Red vs. White scrimmage. There were seven defencemen dressed for both squads so there was some mixing and matching on the blue lines.

RED TEAM

Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher

Byron – Mitchell – Shaw

De La Rose – McCarron – Reway

Gregoire – Audette – Froese

Alzner – Petry

Gélinas – Juulsen

Jerabek – Lernout

Redmond

Price

Lindgren

https://twitter.com/jpbyron89/status/909581032223109120

WHITE TEAM

Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky

Lehkonen – Plekanec – Hudon

Martinsen – Holland – Scherbak

Waked – Eisenschmid – Carr

Mete – Weber

Benn – Streit

Morrow – Davidson

Taormina

Montoya

Fucale

A pair of excited #Habs fans outside Bell Centre before annual Red vs White scrimmage #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/BoIFnAGLew — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 17, 2017

First scrimmage of camp

Sunday was the third day on the ice for the Canadiens at training camp but marked the first time they have scrimmaged.

During a first-intermission interview with RDS’s Chantal Machabée Sunday shown on the giant screen at the Bell Centre, assistant coach Kirk Muller explained that head coach Claude Julien felt it was important to spend the first two days working only on systems to get them in place before a heavy pre-season schedule starts with eight games in 13 days, beginning in Quebec City Monday night.