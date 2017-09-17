Tomas Plekanec and Charles Hudon shine at Canadiens’ Red vs. White scrimmage

STU COWAN
Tomas Plekanec seemed to have found his scoring touch with help from Charles Hudon as the Canadiens played their annual Red vs. White scrimmage Sunday afternoon at the Bell Centre.
Plekanec scored two goals — both on beautiful setups by Hudon — as his White team beat the Red team 3-2 on a three-on-three overtime goal by defenceman Mark Streit.
Defenceman Karl Alzner — the Canadiens’ biggest free-agent signing this summer — and Daniel Audette scored for the Red team. Alzner, a defensive specialist, had three goals last season with the Washington Capitals before signing a five-year, $23.125-million contract with the Canadiens on July 1.
Plekanec had a disappointing year last season, scoring only 10 goals in 78 games. It was Plekanec’s lowest goal total since his rookie season in 2005-06 when he scored nine times. The 34-year-old Plekanec is entering the final season of a two-year, $12-million contract.
Hudon, 23, posted 27-22-49 totals in 56 games last season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. Hudon was the Canadiens’ fifth-round pick (122nd overall) at the 2012 NHL Draft and is hoping to stick with the Canadiens this season. He has played six games in the NHL with the Canadiens over the past two seasons, picking up four assists.
“I thought we had a good game,” Plekanec said in the Canadiens’ locker room after the scrimmage about playing with Hudon. “Charlie’s obviously fighting for a spot and he’s getting a good look at this training camp and to start off like that it’s good for him.
“He’s a very smart, skilled guy,” Plekanec added about his linemate. “He can skate really well and he’s got experience now playing in the minors for three years. I know personally it’s really helpful and it’s just paying off for him right now. Hopefully he’s going to keep going strong.”
Artturi Lehkonen was the third member of the trio.
Plekanec, who has always been known for his goatee and a close-cropped haircut — along with the turtleneck he always wears under his jersey — has a new hairdo now with a bit of a mohawk look on top.
“A little change,” he said with a smile.
The Bell Centre looked to be more than half full and a Canadiens official said the crowd was “about 16,000” for the scrimmage. Place des Canadiens outside the Bell Centre was packed before the game with fans enjoying a family-friendly party atmosphere with music and games for kids — along with Youppi! — on a gorgeous, late-summer day with sunny skies and a temperature around 26C.
The Canadiens will play their first of eight NHL pre-season games Monday night in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., RDS). The Washington Capitals will visit the Bell Centre on Wednesday night.
(Photo: Stu Cowan/Montreal Gazette)
• Fans celebrate as Canadiens return to Bell Centre, by Stu Cowan
Gallagher wins shootout
The two teams held a shootout competition after the game and the Red team’s Brendan Gallagher was the only player able to score, beating Zach Fucale with a nice backhand. At the other end, Red team goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped every shot he faced.
Newcomer Jonathan Drouin, playing for the White team, was stopped by Lindgren on his shootout attempt and there were actually some boos heard from the crowd.
Seriously.
Only in Montreal.
“The goalie’s got the advantage,” Lindgren said about shootouts. “They got to get it behind you … so definitely the advantage goes to the goalie.”
As for the atmosphere at the Bell Centre Sunday, Lindgren said: “It’s unreal, honestly. Last year, too. It’s just incredible the fans here. Honestly, I really mean this, they’re the best fans in the world. It’s so fun playing out there.”
Future uncertain for Lindgren
With Carey Price signed to an eight-year contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, it will be interesting to see what the future holds in store for Lindgren, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens this summer.
“I don’t think it really impacts me that much,” Lindgren said about Price’s new deal, which is worth $84 million. “Obviously, my job is just to worry about myself and get better every single day. So that’s just kind of my mindset. Obviously, my goal is to make it to the top so I’m going to keep working every day to get there.”
Last season, Lindgren posted a 24-18-1 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. Lindgren was still wearing his IceCaps mask on Sunday and appears destined to play this season for the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ new AHL team. Lindgren has a perfect 3-0 record in three NHL starts over the past two seasons with a 1.65 GAA and .914 save percentage.
Lindgren could also be interesting trade bait for the Canadiens in the future with Price locked up long-term.
The fact Lindgren catches pucks with his right hand isn’t the only thing that makes his style different from Price. While Price uses his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame to play the angles and take space away from shooters, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lindgren plays a more athletic style — even acrobatic at times — taking advantage of his flexibility. He made quite a few very athletic saves on Sunday.
“Obviously, as a goalie you got to be flexible,” Lindgren said. “If you’re not, you’re going to find yourself in trouble, especially on those scrambly plays. You got to have definitely flexible groins and hips to get those extra couple of inches.
“Carey obviously is very smooth when watching him and gets from Point A to Point B really efficiently. I think I definitely have a little bit different style, which I think kind of helps me, too, sometimes because I think maybe shooters don’t necessarily know what to expect. So I’d say it’s fair to say that we have different styles.”
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked for both teams during the Red vs. White scrimmage. There were seven defencemen dressed for both squads so there was some mixing and matching on the blue lines.
RED TEAM
Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher
Byron – Mitchell – Shaw
De La Rose – McCarron – Reway
Gregoire – Audette – Froese
Alzner – Petry
Gélinas – Juulsen
Jerabek – Lernout
Redmond
Price
Lindgren
WHITE TEAM
Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky
Lehkonen – Plekanec – Hudon
Martinsen – Holland – Scherbak
Waked – Eisenschmid – Carr
Mete – Weber
Benn – Streit
Morrow – Davidson
Taormina
Montoya
Fucale
First scrimmage of camp
Sunday was the third day on the ice for the Canadiens at training camp but marked the first time they have scrimmaged.
During a first-intermission interview with RDS’s Chantal Machabée Sunday shown on the giant screen at the Bell Centre, assistant coach Kirk Muller explained that head coach Claude Julien felt it was important to spend the first two days working only on systems to get them in place before a heavy pre-season schedule starts with eight games in 13 days, beginning in Quebec City Monday night.
@Lord Stanley of Surrey
Would any of Y’all, besides Myself (IF I/Y’all were The Habs GM), offer Price straight-up for Tavares?
In a second I would make that trade as long as Tavares signed long term. However I don’t see the Islanders doing that trade.
They are one player away from a rebuild. If they remove Tavares, they automatically move into rebuild mode.
They have built a nice defense core, and hopefully with Pulock making the team this year they make the playoffs.
They did great in the Eberle trade, which will solidify that playoff position but only with Tavares still on the team.
They have made the playoffs three times in the last ten years and did nothing while doing it. I imagine they are pretty starved to win a couple rounds. This organization needs Tavares more than they need Price.
We need a #1 center, and as much as I dislike the guy, Duchene should be the target. I am hoping (wishing, begging) that Bergevin can land him without disturbing our top six core, and if someone has to go I hope it’s either Pacioretty, or maybe Gallagher.
Radulov choosing Dallas over Montreal really screwed us. This team would be really something this season with him in the lineup. I hope someone rocks him back to the stone age. I didn’t like the guy because of his past, I tolerated his great play thinking in the end he’ll screw us somehow, and now I just hate the guy.
Hate is a strong word. I don’t hate him for choosing money to support his family but from a fan perspective, hate is the word we use. 😆
I watched Lindgren play that game last season and and loved him ever since. He’s #GotDaMoves
Does anyone know if tonight’s game is being streamed anywhere?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
looks like its here
http://onhockey.tv/
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Still two RFAs unsigned out there who could help this team.
https://www.capfriendly.com/players/josh-anderson
https://www.capfriendly.com/players/andreas-athanasiou
I can’t help but think Athanasiou has had his KHL bargain chip called for the bluff it appears to have been. Holland seems to be remaining firm in his offer.
I can’t say I have ever really watched enough of either of these players to know what kind of offer MB should make to acquire.
Morning Burly – I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. AA should sign and get on with it – a ‘prove it’ deal might suck but he’ll cash on soon enough.
The trouble is that GMs are trying to keep costs down for young guys who aren’t 50 pt guys. So he might be worth 3M for two years to ‘prove it’ but no one really wants to go there.
Imagine we had to re-sign Lehk this summer, would 2yrs, 7.5M be a satisfactory contract? I think there’d be an even split of rejoicing, exhaling, and griping. That’s pretty much where AA & Holland are at. If AA want’s 5.5 / yr, he’s gotta actually reach that plateau he thinks he can get to.
Anderson is not far different. I know we need a centre, but I’d be on the phone with Columbus. Big heavy kid, shoots right, just coming into his own. Probably score 20 playing top-six. But why should a GM suddenly lose their mind and pay 4M+ for potential?
Both are touch calls & we’re lucky that Lehkonen has 2 more years on that ELC.
Both repped by the same agent, btw.
Indeed – dude’s gonna earn his bread if even one of these guys gets their ask.
@ RN
You asked below why the teams under MT got hot starts? You did touch on reason #1:
Teams heavy on speed and pressure aren’t nicked up at the beginning, so they’re harder to play against?
Yes.
Reason #2 is that the ‘system’ was trivially easy to pick up. Push the puck, go chase, have position on your man, scoring chance, turn, chase back. In face ‘have position’ was the part he emphasized the most. Notice ‘puck possession’ is missing.
I expect CJ’s squad, and Drouin in particular, to have a rough go of it the first month, as they have to learn to play with the puck on their stick at all times. Rather than constantly stretching the ice, the team will have to learn to play ‘5 guys on the screen’, which for many will be an adjustment. So happens that this fits the makeup of our D nicely.
I’m not sure that the trend to play faster rather than heavier suits this style. It will be interesting to find out.
Max is a vegetarian? Why? Was he too nasty last year? He’s Going to end up like Barney Fife. All skinny and shaking.
Claude should have a word with him about how Red Meat fortifies the body.
Viva Timo Libre!
So it appears Lupul doesn’t feel he failed his physical as the Snake Uncle Lou claims.
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/sports/hockey/lupul-accuses-maple-leafs-on-social-media-of-injury-cheating/article36287588/
Off to ‘Robidas Island’ with you.
What a ‘Louphole’. Or maybe the Lupul Loophole.
Sorry if this is a re-post (I haven’t been here much in the last few months) but boy does this have a stink to it.
What are the Leafs doing?
https://www.thestar.com/sports/leafs/2017/09/17/lupul-gets-physical-with-maple-leafs-on-social-media.html
Morning Twi’, sorry didn’t see your post before I linked. It is the same crap Lou L. has gotten away with for years. Robidas a few years back had similar experience, and also mentioned he was healthy and ready for new season. A day later Leafs announce he failed physical and was not seen for rest of season. Bettman turns a blind eye, not sure what empirical evidence Lou has on Bettman but it must involve a goat.
Yo yo.
Yeah the whole thing seems strange to me. Cowen’s recent comments add more fuel to the fire.
The owners say they want a cap and cost certainty, but then let the GMs get away with crap like this. It makes no sense.
The Cowen incident was opposite from Lupul in that Cowen said he WAS injured and was entitled to his full salary as opposed to the 1/3 he was awarded by an arbitrator.in a buyout.
Lou with deep pockets beating the system,
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Chiming in.
Marian Hossa’s front-loaded 12 year contract
Mike Richards and L.A.
Chris Pronger.
Also there was Lou getting out from under Kovalchuks contract, then was supposed to lose a draft pick and if I recall correctly, Bettman later rescinded on that punishment.
Lou has had a great track record with Bettman.
If the NHL were a MMOG, this kind of “exploit” would be penalized and the “bug” (loophole) quickly fixed.
My sad point is, I suppose, that the only true “games” left are virtual ones. Real-world games are too much about the money, and therefore corruptible.
(Yes, I know… gold farming.)
were not there yet..17 days to go…will be nice to finally have some pre season just to get you warmed up…I can finally give up on the Jays..good god there we awful yesterday…my man Joshy is giving it his best..but its like pissing in the wind with this bunch..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Craig “The Little Drummer Boy” Ludwig.
Murray Wilson. (and Ludwig)
Leclair!
The Jays crept back to within 3 or 4 games of the 2nd wildcard spot a month or 5 weeks ago, but then fell right back out of it. I haven’t watched since then…
Been dying for hockey ever since.
rhino’s post made me feel nostalgic.
Among my all-time favorite HIO quips:
“Fleischmann, I can’t believe he’s not better.”
Another, “Kaberle, bought out and became a bounced Czech.”
Nostalgic feelings resemble homesickness, a longing for another place and time. Definitely nostalgic for past glories, and just realizing another tier of nostalgic feeling for HIO camaderie.
As I get older I’m losing my ability to remember things. Those are two examples. Thanks for resubmitting them so I can forget them again sometime soon.
Good Morning Guy! Hope all is well.
The Fleischmann quip is pure genius.
The only kind of bad news so far I see is the confirmation of Shaw´s PCS coming out and his relegation early on to what seems to be a fourth line.
He is cleared to play but will this difficult experience make him tentative on the ice?
It´s not like he´s a finesse player, he only knows how to play one way. Must be difficult for a player to keep playing physical when he knows the next hit could land him in a lot of trouble. Also, he was not able to train hard until very recently, so this could well affect him for the whole season.
As of right now te habs have a 4 million dollar fourth liner. I hope the kid regains his confidence over the first month of the season. I kind of see the reason for the Hemsky signing now, they are hoping he can be a stopgap early on in the top nine until he either gets injured or runs out of steam, like Fleischmann did.
Hounds of glory, let’s say mediocre start, slow burn december, good finish feb, mar? Post season baby!
This might not be Drouin’s year. Sure bet on something close to 60, 23 g,35a. But next year, my bet better than Kovalev, 93 pts
I think we would be happy with those point totals you listed.
No need for my man Rod Langway to injure out, this team is set to upset! If everyone says ‘shlemkat’ no ratas!
^^This!
+1
Late to the party, as always. Seems there are 3 good lines that coach has cooked up, but we may be in for a revolving door at RW on top line, which will mess up the chemistry elsewhere. If chucky-danault-gally sticks, then Lehkonen may be most likely candidate for 1RW, Hudon to left of Plek and Hemsky playing to his right. Or if Hudon really tears it up, then Hudon gets a chance on the top line at RW and 3rd line is Lehkonen-Plekanec-Hemsky. Byron-Mitchell-Shaw, with someone else swapping in for Mitchell every three games, could be a very effective fourth line and also a reliable PK unit. Hudon has seen the last of the AHL. No doubt about it. No way he goes back down. Drouin is going to turn out to be another experiment at C. Only time will tell, but my money is on someone else not currently on the team at #1C by the trade deadline, if not sooner, and Drouin back on one wing or another. #1LD also still very much up in the air. Maybe Jerabek snags it. Love Lindgren and hope to see him replace Montoya by Jan 1. Morrow and Holland in Laval. Mete not ready, but we’ll see him with the big club someday.
CH!! This is the year!
Hello everyone and welcome to another season of Habs hockey. Excited for this upcoming year, life without Markov, the addition of Alzner, Schlemko, Strait, Morrow, Hemsky & Drouin. I like CJ as coach and starting training camp with the team. Looking forward to big years from Shaw & Gallagher with the main goal making the playoffs.
Always liked the oiler Hemski. That will be the new Holtra?! Spelled wrong, for a season they had him, face offs winning % went way up to my eyes. I think Hemski brings rock and roll to attack. Could be funnest year since 07/08 to watch. Even for few 4th line minutes. Manny!!
Yes!!!!
Charlie Lindgren, with McNiven comin’ up in the rear.
At the risk of being banned. I put this ‘out there’.
Let’s say Charlie is burning up goaltending stats in the AHL mid-season, and McNiven is ‘proving’ His reviews in junior were no mirage in Brampton.
Would any of Y’all, besides Myself (IF I/Y’all were The Habs GM), offer Price straight-up for Tavares?
NB: Throwing dangerous projectiles will not be tolerated as a response.
Why would they do that? The Habs will have about $16M in cap space next season. Assuming they extend MaxPac with some of that, they still have more than enough to lure Tavares come free agency. Faced with that, if they know they’ll lose him anyway, the Isles will trade him for a lot less than Price.
tavares is under contract for this one season, thats it, price, 9 years…
Would not consider it if not a sign and trade.
then ya, id do it, but i dont think nyi want 3 goalies again
Yes.
Franchise goalie for a Franchise Centre.
Sign and trade?
Exactly what do you have our young goalies doing there?
https://media.giphy.com/media/uRpJF5PyMwnvy/giphy.gif
I must admit I had a passin’ thought to re-word but ‘in the end’ I felt there are no idiots in HIO dumb enough to misconstrue.
Never underestimate the adolescent mind’s ability to make things dirty.
After enjoying the fresh West coast air, I hope that Marleau can put up with the yellow-copper haze in Toronto. I would not want him to develop a skin condition or allergies, playing in smog-laden T.O.
Patches picked a dumb time to go vegan,looks terrible weight wise,never last the season energy wise.His energy levels were question at times before other seasons
My ex-girlfriend was vegan and she could outlast me all day any day. Patch looks leaner and faster, not a bad thing. Lots of beans and rice for energy.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Such a joke:
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/joffrey-lupul-calls-leafs-instagram-says-cheat/
And we all know Marleau will ‘fail his physical’ in a year or two as well. BS how they get away with this, it is worse than the back loaded contracts.
Like Hossa in Chicago. you know these secret handshakes are happening when these contracts get signed. Doesn’t seem right.
A mysterious “skin condition” and suddenly Hossa is off the books and Chicago won’t have to be saddled by the horrific contract they signed him to, likely with a backdoor promise of a head office job.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Well, that was fun. Not real hockey, but it was nice to see the Habs for the first time in about five months.
Hudon was brilliant. No way he doesn’t earn a spot. The line of Plekanec, Lehkonen, and Hudon was by far the best. I also liked Audette and the Czech kid, Jerabek.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Nice to see some Homeboys are slowly returning as prominent members of The Team.
The Habs are not The Habs without Homeboys prominently represented.
Give credit to Marc for at least this.
This is all just crazy pre-season post scrimmage guesswork and I am posting a lot today so I apologize if it gets to be too much for some but I saw a lot from our D group today as well and I feel in my Habs heart that our defensive corps will look this on opening day
Weber-Jerabek
Alzner-Petry
Davidson-Benn
Shlemko, Streit
Davidson looked good to me. Hit, skated well, moved the puck crisply and effectively.
I though Morrow looked average.
Streit looked like a 7th D as he was used in Pittsburgh
that plays here and there and mostly power play minutes.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’ll admit that I was expecting Hemsky to be taken to the infirmary on a stretcher after attempting to lace his own skates prior to warm-up, so I’d say his first outing in a Habs jersey was an unqualified success.
I for one welcome his pillowy soffness.
https://giphy.com/gifs/candy-steve-mT39kWcun2CUU
That html title tells me all I knead to know!
must be a way to get a center somehow,things be so good
patches ——- druin
galch danault gally
leck pleck hudon
bryon mitchell shaw
delarose,mccarron
Give Drouin at least 15 real NHL games before we dismiss him as our new center.
Other options include Lehkonen, Hudon, Shaw and the always popular Galchenyuk getting another crack at it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Or if MB can land Duchene or someone else without giving up a roster player.
yeah, that too.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Eric Staal?
Pacioretty is definately thinner . It’s obvious looking at his face.
I still don’t believe Max is only 3 lbs heavier than Drouin.
Nah. Drouin still looks pretty thin. His legs might be massive though.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Giving it 100% in the first scrimmage of the year is for rookies, PTO’ers and AHL lifers…If vets didn’t look great I’m not worried and I still won’t be worried if they suck in exhibition. These guys don’t wanna get hurt being a hero in an intrasquad game.
We have seen so many times Pleks, Redmond, Mara and others light is up in preseason and it doesn’t amount to squat in the regular season.
Take a breath.
Gallagher, Lehkonen, Plekanec, Byron, Shaw, Mitchell, Pacioretty all showed hustle and drive today. In fact, the guys looking to make a name like Sherbak, Holland, Carr, etc. looked the least impressive and rather disengaged. Nerves perhaps?
However, for a kid like Sherbak for example the nerves should be long gone and his drive should be beyond any veteran. He should be going balls out every shift, every second. He wasn’t.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I lost hope on him a long time ago unfortunately.
Yeah he reminds of Alexander Avitsn. if you remember him, he had elite skill, size, speed and zilch between the ears and is now languishing on a fourth line in the KHL.
If that’s the case with Sherbak, and, i’m not ready to write him off entirely just yet, so be it. We have loads of upcoming talent in the next 2-3 years.
I still hold out a glimmer of hope that Sherbak will suddenly wake up and realize that effort is 90 percent of the game of hockey.
He needs to look at a guy like Paul Byron and ask himself if Byron played half as hard would he be an NHL player?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Nothing written by Feschuk has merit. If Marner had gained 20 lbs they’d be calling him the next Lindross in the toronto-centric media wasteland.
The Habs are going to have a better year than the Leafs:
They will finish higher in the standings, and go further in the playoffs.
I know, that is setting a very low bar.
Far be it for me to say anything positive about the Leafs…and I hope you are correct.
But barring an injury, the Leafs will not be setting a low bar for us or any team this season, IMO
While I will not deny the media-bias in Toronto, a lot of former players have been commenting on how much lighter guys look at training camps. Speed is definitely the name of the game now.
If Marner had gained 20 lbs there would be no story.
What makes it an interesting story is how the trend to bulk-up is reversing.
Players like Tarasenko and Ovenchkin on the Caps and the Hawks’ Toews are moving away from “playing heavy” to being speedier,
And our own Max’s trainer is quoted:
“I always tell guys who brag about how big they are in their upper body, ‘As soon as you start skating on your hands, that’s going to become a good idea,’ ” said Ben Prentiss, a Connecticut-based trainer who works with Montreal captain Max Pacioretty.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
So if this article has merit, what do we make of our own very speedy Drouin reportedly adding 15 pounds in the off-season?
https://www.thestar.com/sports/leafs/2017/09/16/less-is-more-as-leafs-indulge-in-need-for-speed-feschuk.html
Drouin mentioned in an interview, he gained most of the weight on his lower body for battles in the corners/along the board. Because he is playing centre, and because Julien’s system requires the centres to get back and help the D down low, he is anticipating needing more stability in the corners/along the boards to win more puck battles. I think it’s a great sign, they let him know he was going to play centre when they acquired him, and so this was his off-season focus training-wise.
2016-17: Start 13-1-1; rest of way 34-25-8.
2015-16: Start 13-2-1; rest of way 25-36-5.
2014-15: Start 14-4-1; rest of way 36-18-9.
2013-14: Start 8-8-1; rest of way 38-20-7.
2012-13: Start 11-4-1; rest of way 18-10-4.
Harrumphing mango shytgibbon’s squads generally got off to very nice starts, although I’d suggest the best team he had was the one that didn’t.
So why do you think the team has started so quickly the last few years?
A completely fresh Carey Price? Teams heavy on speed and pressure aren’t nicked up at the beginning, so they’re harder to play against? Players didn’t remember how much they hated the shytgibbon until December? Luck? Easy schedule?
I’ll be very interested to see if the team is again quick out of the gate under Bill Dauterive.
Even with the cushion two years ago, the team fizzled and missed the playoffs without Price. Last year, if the team was, say, .500 through 15 games and finished the way it did, they miss the playoffs.
Will we be madly pressing Boone’s panic button if the team gets off to a slowish start? League has stuck the Habs with three road games to start the year and six of the first eight away from home, including a West Coast trip.
I’d like to get a west coast trip out of the way early myself. What will be will be Kiwi Hobbit Goblin. One of these days I will look up Bill Dauterive so I know exactly who Julien’s alias is.
I have been interested in this for some time. The pattern goes back even before Therrien, as I remember Carbo’s 2008-2009 team starting great and then essentially being a non playoff team that backed into the playoffs and were quickly dispensed with.
To me, the most likely explanation in Habs don’t play a playoff style, but early in the year nobody does, so they can win with their speed and skill alone; by January the cream is rising to the top and the Habs start getting hurt, tired and slow.
Back to contribute my useless posts, thanks to boredom.
I think the good starts had something to do with the mtl weather. When I was a student living in the city, I noticed ppl just looked tired around Dec, and especially in Jan and Feb. In Oct, Nov,it’s warmer. Ppl are still having a good time.
Then again, I’m sure the lads got tired of MT after three games.
@DDO Drouin looked like he was spending the entire scrimmage trying to find his bearings as a center in Julien’s system. Which is completely natural and will likely hamper him offensively for the first part of the season until he finds his groove and the motions of a center man become reflexive. He showed his hands a few times and I believe he will become a dynamic center for this team with patience and time.
Patience is something we fans are known for.
indeed. Watch as Hemsky becomes this year’s version of DD. The hate will rain down hard if he floats for a game or two. I for one look forward to it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Did you say this year’s DD?
https://giphy.com/gifs/site9gagcom-ZQCHCogQXa4Bq
Is that He-Man’s loins exploding into fantastic technicolor?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yeah, that’s me. Been thinking of updating the hair.
Regardless, I’ll have to start paying ‘special’ attention to Hemsky.
I thought Schlemko might be the new guy, but the loins are notoriously fickle.
Galchenyuk- Danault-Gallagher was the games second best line and at times looked very dominant. I can see them sticking.
I though the Pleks, Danault and Mitchell lines showed excellent chemistry (3 out of 4 lines is fantastic right off the bat). This is really good news and I hope it continues into the pre-season.
I like Hudon’s 49 playoff points in 54 games as well. He’s a gamer. Scores big goals. Hemsky is a playoff floater and afraid to get hit.
My reply to Bwoar is probably not in the right spot I’m on a smart phone
I’m not sure Hemsky was floating so much as playing like a veteran with terrible luck when it comes to injuries. He played like he was going through the motions to avoid injury.
I’m not sure he belongs on the top line however and will probably end up in Julien’s dog house.
As much as the hudon-plekanec-lehkonen line looked great I can see Lehkonen moving to Hemsky’s spot
Like so
Hudon-PLekanec-Hemsky
Pacioretty-Drouin-Lehkonen
Or Hemsky being scratched and Shaw playing there with McCarron slotting in on the fourth line.
To me it’s 2 players vying for a chance to stay on the third line and gust up to line 2 at need. Hemsky being right-handed helps him, but his recent past isn’t as attractive as letting this kid break in, both short and long-term.
Floating, gliding, coasting….use whatever verb you feel appropriate. He was waiting for the play to come to him IMO and his foot was not on the gas like Hudon, Chucky and Byron’s were.
To be fair Hemsky did make a two nice plays. One was on a pass for a one-timer to Max. The other was with one minute to go when he started the play out of the Dzone that led to the rush where Drouin gained the zone and made that nice pass off the right board to Morrow for an excellent scoring chance. That play is one of the reasons why I would prefer Drouin on the wing where he can just attack and not worry about down low defense.
First trade of pre-season, Florida sending Jason Demers to the Coyotes for Jamie McGinn.
Let the dominos tumble!
My first thought is salary cap? Jason Demers is at almost $4M for four more years. Jamie McGinn is at $3.3 1/3M for two more seasons.
Two budget teams who I thought might be trying to shed salary.
Florida actually retained salary in the deal. A weird one IMHO. Demers is an useful second-pairing guy. McGinn, said Dale Tallon, brings toughness. Cough.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I was surprised as Demers was only signed as a UFA recently. Although not by Tallon. That short term “stats driven” change, sure hurt the Panthers. Now Tallon needs to fix the damage they did.
Habfan17
Als and Impact doing their best to be as irrelevant as possible for the start of hockey season.
Who’s Alsand Impact? Is he on a PTO? Laval-bound?
Now, now, Rev… didn’t you notice the neutral pronoun (“their”)? Let’s live in Century Twenty-One.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
I find it interesting that Plekanec played his first 3 years of pro hockey in the AHL just like Hudon. In fact, their stats were very similar when you take into account that Hudon missed games to injury in his 2nd and 3rd years. Even though he played less games, Hudon outscored Pleks 74 to 71.
If Hudon has a career like Pleks, then the Habs will have struck gold with their 5th round pick. I still can’t understand why Vegas didn’t take Hudon over Emelin. Hudon certainly has more upside than any possible 3rd round pick down the road.
I can’t see Byron and Shaw on the 4th line for any great length of time. Both have more value than that and Shaw makes too much coin to play limited minutes. It has to be a bit of a kick in the teeth to see a guy like Hemsky getting the red carpet treatment. But it’s early – I never get too excited over training camp.
Don’t forget CJ likes to role 4 lines. Byron-Mitchell-Shaw would not be treated as a typical 4th line.
In the long run, we will be happy that Vegas did not take Hudon, JDLR or McCarron. Out of all the prospects, I think Scherbak is the one that I worry about; is he going to progress in his development this season?
Mete, Juulsen, Lernout are nice potentials on the D.
Davidson, Morrow will be the young veterans that ride the AHL bus,
make multiple trips between Laval and the Bell Centre, especially as injuries hit the big team.
I thought Vegas could have built a way better team than they did. Their choices were odd. I wasn’t impressed and then I was laughing as McPhee was on NHL radio trashing his rookies after they lost to LA saying he’s not impressed with their play.
I feel Coach Gallant…..that road will be a long one.
McPhee clearly thought he was going to flip all those DMen. I know they got a 3rd rounder for Emelin but they could have used an experienced center like Pleks.
When we did our expansion pool I picked Plekanec as gone from the Habs.
In the end I won with 9 correct picks.
I think Vegas was banking that defencemen would garner more if he decided to trade some and Hudon being an unknown at the NHL level, would have had less value.
Hemsky is probably only getting prime time so they can evaluate whether or not he can be a top 6 or not.
Habfan17
Well that was a good “hit”. Best forwards IMO were Hudon (PoG), Pleks, Byron, Chucky, Shaw, Mitchell and Audette (looked Briere-ish; impressed). Hemsky floated while Max and Drouin were mostly invisible. If Hemsky plays like this in real games, he shouldn’t make the team. The best news today was that the lines centered by Pleks, Danault and Mitchell all showed good chemistry. The Byron-Mitchell-Shaw could be easily the best 4th line in the league with McCarron maybe taking Mitchell’s place halfway through the season.
The defense was solid as expected with guys like Weber, Alzner and Petry. Morrow showed why he’s not an NHL regular. Good offensively but plenty of brain farts defensively. Streit…same’o same’o. Mete was invisible. Lehrnout was solid nothing spectacular. Most visible was Davidson with his physical play. Gelinas also came out hitting too which is the only way he will make the team. Lastly, I really liked Jerabek. His pinching timing is Markov-esque and no stupid mistakes. I’m really curious to see him in real games now.
Hemsky floated and Jerabek was impressive… that sounds familiar, right?
;-p
Yeah you were right about Hemsky. I was willing to give him a chance since it was a cheap signing a la Semin. After today…not so much. It is only a scrimmage so we’ll see in the real games.
He’ll pick it once the games count, but I don’t expect these old guys to go pedal down. But it sure helps guys like Hudon who are fighting for, IMO, the same spot.
Sheesh. Like you said: It’s a *scrimmage*. It means nothing.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Am embarrassed I stayed inside on a beautiful Sunday to watch a scrimmage, but I guess I miss hockey…
Hudon was brilliant. Lehkonen and Plekanec excellent. All three of them are so smart on the ice. I could see that line sticking.
Galchenyuk also played well, I thought. And Streit.
Of the prospects, I was a little disappointed with Sherbak (who seems the opposite ‘kind’ of prospect than Hudon. Better size and maybe speed, but less hockey sense).
Anyway, a mostly-meaningless scrimmage as one game doesn’t amount to anything. But I was entertained and encouraged. Hope Hudon can keep it up. Looking forward to watching him on the Habs this year.
I agree that Hudon had a very nice afternoon. I loved the way Shaw was a bit physical with him. I might be reading into this but I wonder if the message was to keep working out there.
The best player on the ice was Galchenyuk. it might be my memory or lack thereof but he looked big out there today.
I also noticed there was much more forechecking going on by both teams. I hope that’s part of the new CJ system.
HIYA Jimmy
Watching this scrimmage year after year and I always come away saying the same thing. Not impressed, Vets don’t try, it’s a gimmick game, means nothing, can’t wait for October 😆
Let Chris know about my hockey pool. I have five spots remaining for special VIPs….you too, but if memory (lack there of) serves me you aren’t into pools.
FYI. I cancelled my St Paul trip to watch the Habs, I was asked to coach the U16 Development program, and also coaching peewee and the Bantam A team (double roster team, practices and tournaments only which is awesome). Going to a busy winter…..always is.
Could Mete really make the team this year? Is he that good? Good enough to play with Weber?
I think he could prop up Weber.
you should be careful what you say whilst ddo is stuck on the last thread. he’ll be here soon enough to let you know you’re foolish and that mete has zero chances of making the team this year.
edit: see above where ddo calls mete invisible
No I don’t troll people like you do.
everyones the hero in their own story
This guy has been a member since the first season. I don’t recall a single one of his posts except for his comments that Reway was better than Lehkonen, and then I see this yesterday.
pmaraw September 16, 2017 at 1:51 pm
im just playin’ its fun trying to get under the skin of those who try not to allow other peoples opinions
I’ve never seen anyone ever come out and admit they are trolls. I may never read another comment from him again. Not worth my time…..or yours.
Was wondering if possibly pmaraw is a Veteran.
I have nothing but respect for our veterans.
GoHabsGo
maybe you dont remember any of my posts because my name isnt shane oliver? I post here quite frequently tho.
pmaraw is a great poster. Others like to claim superiority with their posts and flash us all with their genius and arrogance.
The kind of posters that criticize others for their grammar to show us all how brilliant they are, you know, at syntax and punctuation.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
pmaraw is clearly trolling me so I called him out for what he is. Just because he didn’t troll you doesn’t mean he isn’t.
@DDO my reply had nothing to do with you or your posts. I enjoy them.
The a-holes on here know who they are and act so with impunity. I won’t single anyone out like a complete d-bag.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I know your post was not about me because I don’t correct people’s grammar since mine is terrible (lol). All I was saying is that pmaraw may be nice to you but he ain’t to me.