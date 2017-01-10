Three members of Canadiens headed to NHL All-Star Game

STU COWAN
Three members of the Canadiens will be headed to the NHL All-Star Game at the end of this month in Los Angeles.
The NHL announced on Tuesday that defenceman Shea Weber and coach Michel Therrien will join goalie Carey Price for the all-star festivities at the Staples Center Jan. 28-29.
Price was named the Atlantic Division captain last week and will be taking part in his fifth All-Star Game, while Weber will be making his sixth appearance in the midseason showcase. Weber has won the all-star hardest-shot competition each of the last two years during the skills competition.
Therrien becomes the first Canadiens coach named to the All-Star Game since Guy Carbonneau in 2009. Therrien’s team leads the Atlantic Division with a 25-10-6 record.
Weber ranks fifth among NHL defencemen in scoring this season with 10-16-26 totals and is plus-16 while averaging a team-leading 25:56 of ice time. Price has a 20-6-4 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.
The four division captains were voted on by fans with Price (Atlantic Division), Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (Metropolitan Division), Nashville’s P.K. Subban (Central Division) and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (Pacific Division) the winners. The other 40 players headed to the All-Star Game were selected by the NHL. Therrien will coach the Atlantic Division team.
The skills competition will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 (9 p.m., SN, NBC, TVA Sports) and the three-on-three All-Star Game tournament will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 (3:30 p.m., SN, NBC, TVA Sports).
Canadiens cancel practice
The Canadiens cancelled a scheduled practice for 11 a.m. Tuesday in Brossard following Monday night’s 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre. There was also no media availability Tuesday. Monday night marked the start of a 13-day stretch during which the Canadiens will play eight games.
The Canadiens headed to Winnipeg Tuesday, where they will face the Jets Wednesday night (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night (8 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before returning home to face the New York Rangers Saturday night at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).
The six players on the Canadiens’ injured list did not make the trip to Winnipeg and won’t play on the two-game road trip. The six are David Desharnais (knee), Alex Galchenyuk (knee), Andrei Markov (groin), Brendan Gallagher (hand), Andrew Shaw (concussion) and Greg Pateryn (ankle).
(Photo: John Mahoney/Montreal Gazette)
And how about the Edmonton Oilers, mere weeks after refusing to loan Jesse Puljujarvi to the Finnish World Junior team, sending him down to Bakersfield so he could play more minutes in every situation? And as someone on TSN or RDS pointed out, they did the same thing with Leon Draisaitl a couple years back, didn’t loan him to the German team, and then in January sent him down to Kelowna.
Despite the régime change and installation of Peter Chiarelli as GM, are the Oilers the Cleveland Browns of the NHL?
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
pretty selfish really.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
According to some insider-y insiders, the Oilers also waited long enough to ship off Jesse Pyjamas (as he likes to be called) that they burnt the 1st year of his contract AND it counts towards the UFA age.
With Leon it was just the year of the ELC, I think.
Genius! They just might find a way to get that juicy 2017 first overall draft pick yet…!
There’s definitely brown in their managerial palette.
Puljujarvi is under contract with Edmonton and represents an asset that they have a vested interest in. What could Edmonton possible gain in having play in the tournament? What they could lose is Puljujarvi to some sort of long-term injury, like a torn ACL or broken neck. I have to side with Edmonton on this one.
in all thy sons command
u guys are weird
Since WWF star Jimmy Hart comes up so often here, I thought this classic magazine ad would find a place in your hearts:
https://scontent.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15976930_1337896722950320_8541967266817208815_n.jpg?oh=683ee9cce7abd9d8bf732f4080e49bf5&oe=58D9BEE4
A horse smoking a cigar for an avatar, endless talk of goats and now homo-erotic wrestling ice cream treats?
You have single-handedly turned this place into a den of iniquity.
Bah, iquity is overrated.
Johnny! We’ve missed you man. Way too much strain on RightNyder and UCE trying to fill your giant clown shoes. Mr Bellyful was having to carry the mail pretty much on his lonesome.
any den that has a horse smoking a cigar I would frequent at least once, if for any reason, to see a horse smoke a cigar.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Thank you! Until Front makes a return, we’ve gotta keep the place at least a little welcoming.
Phil, of course a goalie’s effectiveness is directly correlated to the team in front of him, because the team can limit the quantity and determine the quality of shots against.
One goalie can have a higher save percentage, but face fewer and less dangerous shots than another goalie with a worse save percentage.
Flipping a shot on net from the blue line counts as one shot net.
Firing a one timer from the slot also counts as one shot on net.
One shot. Totally different demands on the goalie.
The team had the worst record in hockey over a 3 month stretch. Although Condon had many shaky games, he certainly did not cause the team to lose all of those games.
There was a stretch in there, about 30 games worth, where the team almost never scored more than 2 goals. Literally. I don’t feel like doing the work to find those numbers, I did it last year, but it was obvious that the team could not score, and they were being beaten 2-1, 3-1, 3-2, etc on a regular basis.
Did Condon stop the team from scoring?
Did Condon hurt the team’s power play?
Was Condon responsible for the team’s injuries?
I wouldn’t stress to much over last year 🙁 there is lots of blame to go around. I would rather enjoy the success they are having this year and look forward to a good cup run
Thanks Paz, they indeed could not score for a while.
Team scored the EXACT same amount of goals getting 110 points with Price as the primary No. 1 as they did getting 82 points with Condon as numero uno.
Condon was goat excrement last year, and MB should be beaten with a billy club for doing such a terrible job as the team’s nanny.
The offense stunk then too. Being masked by decent defense and all-world goaltending.
So what you’re saying is that the drop from all-world goaltending to shyte goaltending was, in fact, the problem? 🙂
You can’t simply look at the total goals scored, because the team scored at the beginning of the season, and then after the terrible 30 games ended around March.
Overall, the team scored the same amount of goals.
But the losses came during a 30 game stretch starting Dec 2. And ended around the beginning of March.
If Price goes down and Montoya/Lindgren? finish the year we miss the playoffs,even with this cushion.That’s how I feel about Condon,last year etc. It’s over
Where’s the beef MB ?
And there is Michael Therrien extension right there. Watch for a 5 year contract being announced any time now. Bergivin is part of Team Canada crew, Therrien is an All-Star. How can you possibly get rid off them now?
Its kind of hard to fire him at this point…..I know crow does not taste very good, but he deserves some positive reviews so far this season
http://i.imgur.com/ITNrzK5.gif
ah… i love gifs…
Wait until your boy, DD gets a secondary assist on an empty net goal in his return from injury…MB will be quick to sign him to another contract extension.
in all thy sons command
“I have been satisfied so far with enjoying the Goat Simulator. I’ll admit it doesn’t do justice to what you describe, not at all.”
Is your goal just to Pan any post I’m associated with?
Only the ones that reference you, goats and coming of age.
Aren’t there other palookas you can kid?
Pearls before swine, UcE.
—–
It behooves me to point out what a terrible thing you are doing here.
Any way to work a sherpa into this ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
lol. sherpa
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
no, no the back and forth between the two of you brings about the best oft-unused but highly entertaining words, like palooka for example.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
RN is just going around the horn, you know, hoofing about.
He is my comedy beard.
Just some random googling on Guy Carbonneau to pass time:
http://www.hockey-reference.com/coaches/carbogu01c.html
Although it was a relatively short stint, the numbers don’t look so bad. Above .500 hockey, and even a playoff run. Price wasn’t mature yet, and Kovalev was being the enigma. Still, I wonder if it would have been better for Carbo to start with the AHL instead of landing the top job so soon. Then again, MT got the job at age 37.
Michel Therrien: http://www.hockey-reference.com/coaches/therrmi99c.html
Interesting numbers- the year Malkin debuts with the Pens coincides with MT’s jump in numbers.
I wasn’t really following the team back then, more keeping touch from afar, but with Guy Carbonneau as coach and Bob Gainey as GM, I thought we were en voiture, that we had finally put the Houle-Tremblay years behind us. I thought Guy and Bob would be in charge for a decade at least, that they’d win us a few Cups.
But back then I wore a goatee, so what did I know?
Be more subtle with your goat material.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNW_wo-_mbQ
Same- I lived in MTL but never followed until Bob and Guy came on board. It seemed like the RESPECTability came back.
Anyways, now we have RESPECK. So there we go.
Nothing wrong with goatees. Just depends on how it’s stroked, and by whom…
Watch it with that Goatee Simulator. Gets a little too real sometimes.
Carbo did very well, and had Montreal near the top of the league for over a year.
But then the wheels fell off, even worse than last year.
And there were rumours.
Hard to believe rumours but still…
—–
Saw Carbo at a well-known sushi restaurant in the West Island in Dec.
During the intermission last night, Engles was talking about Montreal shopping Plekanec. Commenting that Danault has played well enough to take over Plekanec’s role on the team and as a result Plekanec has become expendable.
I think that if this is the case, the return would likely be an underperforming playing with a similar cap hit and term.
in all thy sons command
Not the biggest fan of moving veterans if your going to make a cup run. The return wouldn’t be much.
Doubt it happens for a number of reasons.
Who is making a cup run?
Other than Lucic??
Free Front.
at 6M Pleks will be near impossible to move. More likely Vegas bound.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
– Why would Vegas want that player / contract ?
– How do they sell that player to the very knowledgeable
fanbase that Buttman and Wm Folley II have told us about ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I don’t know. Cap floor? that’s all I got
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That is a good point. Vegas can’t just take everyone’s top prospects and go in full ta k mode early. They will have to take some salary on as well. Maybe not Pleks, but they could do worse.
Is Scotty G and his 8 Mil still available?
The fact is Vegas will SUCK for a long time, so, the “fan base” that Bettman is so certain will support them is going to be disappointed for the foreseeable future. Pleks won’t change any of that, so adding him would be purely mathematical.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
He should be talking about offloading Wee DD to the circus coming to town in 3 weeks instead.
awww, knock it off!
And now for a slightly different slant on the ASG on LA :
– Which NHL all-star would you
most like to see in an episode of
Carpool Karaoke with James Cordon ❓
Try to think of a player you know who typifies Hollywood, someone who is comfortable around cameras and microphones – you know, someone who enjoys the spotlight … 😈
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
“UCE, thanks for the warning on goats.”
Best start to a post in a long time.
We should have a warning so as to ignore your bleatings.
Gruff response.
Maybe. I’ll ruminate on it.
ruminate. good word.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
OK, wether-man…
RN do you mean wether- a ram with his jewels cut off?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yup.
A Ram with no ram is a wether ?
A gelded goat is a wether ?
Live ‘n learn …
I find this very edifying.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Anything that allows me to make a nutless old goat joke about UCE has some value.
hahaha. wow
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I am simply happy to have a Goat Thread to post in.
Something I did not realize until I saw a lot of goats in person for the first time when moving to the Caribbean: they have huge – and I mean huge – testicles.
Mannish water
One last try: I honestly can’t find any credible information that tells me whether Redmond is injured or is just in Therrien’s doghouse.
Does anyone know anything about this?
Not injured, but I can’t say doghouse as then posts will come in extolling how no nothing posters (like me) think anyone not playing is in MT’s doghouse.
We’ve both watched Johnston and Hanley on the right side, Burley.
Doghouse it is.
Maybe he is being rewarded for a job well done, with some much needed time off
With Pateryn out, MT has to mess with someone’s mind, or he wouldn’t feel whole.
You are one easily aggrieved individual Burly.
—–
Thank you Dipsy.
I can regale anyone with some quirky medical complications of zoophilia if they want.
—–
I can summarize the plot to Zootopia if anyone’s interested.
I can give you a review of U2’s Zooropa, if you want.
I’ve never watched Zoolander, but I think I have the gist, if anyone needs it explained.
There is no Dana, only Zuul
I heart you, Bwoar.
Greatest line ever.
hahahahahahaha ^
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
One last completely random and non-hockey-related post, and it’s back to work for me…
The new Ryan Adams album, “Prisoner”, is a masterpiece. It is his “Sea Change”. Everything that he has done right in his previous work is distilled into a wonderful record. Give him the Grammy now.
On it. thanks for the heads up, love Ryan Adams. Live at Carnagie Hall is my favorite. Heart breaker is also a great album.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
MT is an All – Star. Why am I picturing the Coach driving around town cranking Smashmouth AllStar singing Karaoke while smoking?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_jWHffIx5E
Why am I picturing him in a bacon thong (while smoking) with DD lathering tanning oil all over him?
Because you think bacon can make anything … better ?!
Exactly.
When making that argument to myself, I had to think of the single-worst possible use for bacon.
I still think it works.
yep. works
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Perhaps coincidence, but with DD not making the Florida swing road trip this year, MT did not appear nearly as tanned as previous seasons.
True. We’ll know DD is close to returning as MT becomes a darker shade of orange.
http://i.imgur.com/eTIlZWq.gif
Geoff Molson you got conned. You let your GM trade a franchise player and city icon for Shea Weber.
Shea Weber is suppose to make the team better now…
The team has only two more wins than this time last year. Even with Carey Price playing majority of the games. Last year at this time they were 23 wins and 20 losses. Currently they have 25 wins.
Shea Weber will make the specialty teams better.
The power-play is struggling. It is predictable, teams are keying in on Weber and there is little offensive creation. The penalty kill is not good ranking 23rd. Carey Price has an awful .81% save percentage while short-handed.
Shea Weber will protect Carey Price.
This has not happened. Speeding forwards are crashing the crease and knocking Carey more than ever before.
Shea Weber has a very hard and accurate shot.
Pacioretty and Gallagher have been recently injured by his shots.
Shea Weber brings amazing leadership to the room?
With Carey Price, the Canadiens have only 2 more wins than last year. Weber’s teams have never made it to the conference finals.
Shea Weber isn’t really helping this team right now. When he is 35 and eating 8 million of cap space for the next half decade, Mr. Molson will not be a happy man and we won’t have Bergevin and Therrien to blame. They will be long gone.
You should copy and paste this post on every new thread. The more times you repeat yourself the more convincing your argument sounds. Or if it gets buried in a long list of other posts you should post it again, then I will be sold
Grump Worse-ly, is that you?
The Habs have only 10 losses and 6 overtime losses to go with their 25 wins, for 56 points at the half point of the season. And are first in their division. And 6th in the league. (With a game or two in hand.)
You are comparing 41 games against 43 games. Are you convinced that the Habs will lose the next two in regulation? Or do you know something we don’t? Have you come back from the future to post this?
As long as Weber keeps his beard, things will be fine.
Has to be a correlation between his stretch of tepid play and his clean-shaven mug.
you forgot to mention PK’s Canadian Tire commercials. Those are helping Nashville contend for a cup more than anything else.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
LoL 😆
And yet the Predators aren’t even going to make the playoffs.
I wonder if Molson and MB know something you’ve overlooked?
To follow up on the discussion on the previous thread and the “Blame Condon” argument:
In 2011, Brian Elliott was the one of the worst starters in the league in the goalie graveyard that is Ottawa, with a .893 SV%. The next year in the goalie nirvana that is St. Louis, he posts .940 sv%, the best ever single season sv%…and doesn’t even get nominated for the Vezina!
Now Elliott either sold his soul at the crossroads in the summer of 2011 and magically became an all-world goalie, or we can conclude that goalie stats are very dependent on the quality of the team and the system being coached in front of him.
I agree Condon was not good at times last year, but on many nights he was probably good enough, given that they only needed to play .500 hockey. And there are more than one pair of goat horns to hand out. I think we can look at Bergevin’s off-season work as a laundry list of what went wrong last year:
– poor back up goaltending -> sign Montoya; sign Lindgren
– poor coaching -> bring in Muller as an associate, not just an assistant
– Lack of Offensive talent -> sign Radulov, bring Lehkonen over, move Galchenyuk to centre and leave him there
– lack of leadership -> bring in Weber, ship out Subban
– lack of toughness -> Weber again, sign Shaw, go hard after Lucic
As for Price, when half the team is from the AHL, there is no way he can maintain a .930 sv%. Anything around .915% would be good, even for Price.
This all seems very reasonable, logical, and coherent.
No!
Elliott with Ottawa versus Elliott in StL – the difference is the team.
Price in Montreal vs Condon in Montreal – the difference is the player.
—–
Once Price went down, soon to be followed by Gallagher, my argument is that the team gradually, and without really noticing it happening, turned into the Arizona Coyotes.
But minus the nice weather, sadly.
Condon’s numbers in October and November were as good as Price’s, when they actually had the same team in front of them.
Then the team changed due to injuries and lineup changes. That’s part of my point about this season. Price’s numbers this year look like Condon’s last year since December with half of the lineup consisting of AHLers. Except they are finding ways to win.
You’re glossing over a very important fact, which is that for 10 or 12 games after Carey’s second injury, the Canadiens were outchancing, outshooting, out-Corsiing their opposition, but not winning games, because the goalies were not doing their job. Yes eventually injuries struck and the veterans seemingly stopped trying, but it’s inaccurate to say that Mike Condon and Carey Price were essentially equal in performance with the same team in front of them.
When Mike Condon was called upon as a backup, he did fine. When he had the pressure of a starter though, he folded, he couldn’t do the job. Now we can lay the responsibility of that on Marc Bergevin if we choose. But to repeat over and over that Mike Condon was just as good as Carey but it’s the team in front of him that stank won’t make it so. That is simply not supported by the facts.
As always:
– Condon was terrible. Not his fault. It was like asking DD to be a No. 1 centre.
– MB absolutely gets credit for doing his homework; knocked down a couple of letter grades for turning it in a year late.
– MT remains a harrumphing tangerine bawbag.
Statistics can be deceiving. A goal against is still a goal against, whether it’s due to the sleep-walking zombies in front of the goaltender or the goaltender himself.
I saw plenty of games in February and March of last season where even the great Price himself would have felt like throwing in the towel.
Obviously Condon wasn’t the sole reason for the collapse, but his suckitude was absolutely the single-biggest reason.
As always, I don’t blame him. What’s he going to do, say “please don’t play me 55 times”? No.
That said, revisiting Condon’s terribleness really doesn’t do much other than remind me how funny the panic beard was.
If you’re OK with MB sewering a year of the team’s core, the Polly approach would be to say “look, it forced MB to do his homework, and we got Sergachev out of the deal”.
That’s reasonable. I guess the point I’ve been hammering at overt the past few months is that our poor, inexperienced rookie goaltender had a lot of help in the suckage from a number of much more experienced hockey players who should be ashamed of themselves for dialing it in.
Until the final few weeks of the season, when the kiddies were called up and played hard to make an impression on management, some of our stalwart veterans were pretty much MIA for most of the second half of the season.
I was in on that conversation, Phil, and I don’t think enough weight has been given to the many sad-sack performances put in by his more experienced teammates last year.
As many games as Condon let in a deflating goal or two, there were many more where his feeling-sorry-for-themselves teammates just didn’t put in the work.
A toal team effort, in reverse.
Vast difference playing in front of a goalie you know might never let in a goal and one you know is going to crush your soul by wilting at the wrong time.
As you mentioned, stats can be deceiving.
Condon lets in a couple of first-period stinkers, altering the way you need to play. Then he plays like a champ for 50 minutes, then lets in a softie for the winner. Stats say he saved 37 of 40 shots. Your soul knows he sucked.
Mike Condon, soul-crusher.
Difference being that Price and Condon had the same team and coach in front of them last year.
Condon gave up an extra goal a game. That is exactly the difference between the best and the worst record in the league (188 goals for Anaheim vs 257 for Calgary).
—–
Early in the season, Condon was matching Price’s numbers. Then the wheels came off, which was more than just the goaltending. Injuries, lack of depth, poor response from the players, poor adjustments by the coaching staff, a latent weak offense getting exposed. And yes, some dodgy goaltending. You can’t put an extra goal a game all on the goaltending in this case.
Phil, I understand you believe this strongly, but I have to say I actually did the homework on this, on how the goaltending really wasn’t up to par during The Swoon after Carey’s second injury. I laid it all out in posts on HIO, that I linked to in a reply to your post yesterday, how the Canadiens never lost when their goalies outplayed the opposition (based on Sv%), and never won when their goalies played more poorly. I believe for a very long stretch, the Canadiens didn’t lose any game if the goalies posted a .900 or better, and didn’t win if they posted a .899 or worse.
That’s pretty convincing evidence to me that the goaltending of Mike Condon, Ben Scrivens and Dustin Tokarski wasn’t up to snuff during the losing streak last season. And when the vets packed it in, when Andrei and Tomas were nearly shameful in their lack of effort, the goalies didn’t heroically steal any games, they kept giving up softies.
And strictly on the eye test, did they look good? How many times did we see Mike Condon ‘battling’, sliding way out of position, with his back to the shooters after giving up a rebound? How many times did we see Dustin hunker down in his net, leaving open wide swathes of net to shoot at?
We’ll agree to disagree, obviously, but as much as the Canadiens stank last year, a large part of that lies with the goalies. They didn’t do the job expected of an NHL goalie, all three of them who tried to sub in while Carey convalesced (excluding Charlie Lindgren’s one game).
^^Yes.
I disagree with your premise that sv% is a pure goalie stat. I think it’s a team stat, or a stat that is at least strongly influenced by team play/strength. Scapegoating Condon let’s everyone else off the hook and that’s simply not what happened last year.
This is the area where we can find agreement. I’ll allow that you think Sv% is more of a team stat, while my sense is that a lot of work is being done on ‘shot quality’, and there’s no smoking gun. Teams that shoot more shoot more than other teams in largely the same proportions, from the same areas, with minor differences. Eventually, lots of goalies see lots of rubber, and they have to stop at least nine out of ten pucks to be considered NHL goalies.
I think my posts are plain-spoken enough to show that I’m not letting everyone off the hook. That’s clear to see.
I’m not scapegoating Mike Condon, which implies attributing to him more of the blame than he deserves. I’m attributing him his fair share though, despite his being a nice fellow, and my hoping that we wouldn’t lose him on waivers this fall. He had a good/great start to his season, a horrid middle stretch, and then a last little stretch where he was respectable and did nothing but harm our draft ranking, but that’s just the bitter draft nerd in me talking.
Team performance has a effect, but don’t discount individual improvements or falloffs. Think how guys like Tim Thomas were journeymen, then suddenly made a couple of fixes to their game I guess and all of a sudden became All-Stars. On the other hand, guys like Jim Carey who win the Vézina one season and then can never replicate their success. There are Devin Setoguchis in net also.
Devan Dubnyk may be a hybrid of both factors. After years of getting shelled with his putrid teammates in Edmonton, in a bad organization with bad coaching, he rebuilds his game in another city, regains confidence, but also makes quite a few changes to his approach and strategy, and becomes a Vézina candidate.
Nice to see the injured players starting to filter back into the lineup, but what abiout the uninjured players who are also MIA?
I guess Bergevin must be showcasing Ryan Johnston as a tarde chip, because I fail to see what he’s doing on right defence on the third pairing that Zack Redmond couldn’t do much better. I even prefer Redmond to Pateryn in that spot, actually.
So, unless Redmond has a top-secret injury that no one can talk about or was a passenger in a pickup truck that ran into a tree, I really don’t understand his complete disappeance from the lineup at all.
But maybe it’s all a misunderstading on my part. Does anyone on here know what’s going on with Redmond these days?
I’ve been scratching my head over this as well. I remember Redmond being thrown into Therrien’s doghouse immediately after a game where he was caught too deep in the offensive zone that resulted in a goal against; I don’t think he’s been back in the lineup since.
Johnston is a decent skater and can handle the puck, but is painful to watch when defending. If not Redmond, why not Brett Lernout?
Last year’s ASG was the best ever — I used to like them as a kid, but I was a kid, and tight 21-20 games had their excitement — due to the format, but mostly due to the John Scott factor. (Still wish he had the Ice Caps logo on his pants instead the NHL crest, but oh well.)
I just hope that the boys have fun, and their families have fun, and that Price and Subban* share one more triple-low-5, right where Therrien can see it.
*If he can play. What are the chances that his season is over?
I want to see a “stand in front of the net while Shea Weber shoots” all-star contest.
I believe that’s an actual thing in the North Korean Hockey League ASG, but instead of Shea Weber it’s Kim Jong-un, and he has no pucks or hockey stick to shoot with.
The William Tell event ❗
Sounds like a great way to get the media involved.
– How about Cherry and Maclean, Edwards maybe ?
– How about the Gazette’s pout squad ?
Just for laughs and giggles, of course …
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Chris Kreider
UCE, thanks for the warning on goats. I have been satisfied so far with enjoying the game Goat Simulator. I’ll admit it doesn’t do justice to what you describe, not at all.
I was thinking I could rent the goat out to neighbours to control overgrowth and pests, like yappy dogs that none but their owners can tolerate. I suspect my rickety wooden shed would be demolished in a day. I think I’ll name the goat Frank Bravo.
It’s too bad that UcE’s somewhat long but very touching story of a young boy growing up on a goat farm in Canada, and his voyage of discovery, will go unread due to the thread update.
—–
You’re verging. But as long as you didn’t call it a coming-of-age story, I guess I can’t really object.
Let’s decree that this thread shall be the Goat Thread, since Phil C also references them in his post above.
Goat Thread, that is, if we can stomach it.
With missing tomorrow’s game Markov cannot hit 1,000 games this season.
That gets a big ol’ “Booooooooooooo!” from me.
He will do it next season…in Mtl.
Getting invited to the all-star game was a death kiss for Carbonneau.
I never really understood the firing of Carbonneau and before that the firing of Julien. They had the same result if not worse after Gainey took over
Gainey really stiffed Julien and Carbo. Whatever I think of MB’s moves, I wish I had a boss like him.
MB has not really made a bad move that had any significance. If Gainey made no trades or coaching changes and just stuck with his drafts he would have gone out with a great record.
I disagree but I don’t want to debate that today.
What about DD? Too small a sample size? This is going to piss a certain member of HIO right off.
I would have added Radulov to the mix, I think he’s been the best Habs player all season.
Playing another 2 road games in a row seems a bit unfair after the road trip they were just on, with the injuries it probably won’t end well in Winnipeg tomorrow.
Radulov deserved to be there. Patch also, but we only get two.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
What? First?