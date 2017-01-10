Three members of Canadiens headed to NHL All-Star Game

STU COWAN

Three members of the Canadiens will be headed to the NHL All-Star Game at the end of this month in Los Angeles.

The NHL announced on Tuesday that defenceman Shea Weber and coach Michel Therrien will join goalie Carey Price for the all-star festivities at the Staples Center Jan. 28-29.

Price was named the Atlantic Division captain last week and will be taking part in his fifth All-Star Game, while Weber will be making his sixth appearance in the midseason showcase. Weber has won the all-star hardest-shot competition each of the last two years during the skills competition.

Therrien becomes the first Canadiens coach named to the All-Star Game since Guy Carbonneau in 2009. Therrien’s team leads the Atlantic Division with a 25-10-6 record.

Weber ranks fifth among NHL defencemen in scoring this season with 10-16-26 totals and is plus-16 while averaging a team-leading 25:56 of ice time. Price has a 20-6-4 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

The four division captains were voted on by fans with Price (Atlantic Division), Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (Metropolitan Division), Nashville’s P.K. Subban (Central Division) and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (Pacific Division) the winners. The other 40 players headed to the All-Star Game were selected by the NHL. Therrien will coach the Atlantic Division team.

The skills competition will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 (9 p.m., SN, NBC, TVA Sports) and the three-on-three All-Star Game tournament will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 (3:30 p.m., SN, NBC, TVA Sports).

Canadiens cancel practice

The Canadiens cancelled a scheduled practice for 11 a.m. Tuesday in Brossard following Monday night’s 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre. There was also no media availability Tuesday. Monday night marked the start of a 13-day stretch during which the Canadiens will play eight games.

The Canadiens headed to Winnipeg Tuesday, where they will face the Jets Wednesday night (7:30 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens will then visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night (8 p.m., SNE, RDS, TSN Radio 690) before returning home to face the New York Rangers Saturday night at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SN, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690).

The six players on the Canadiens’ injured list did not make the trip to Winnipeg and won’t play on the two-game road trip. The six are David Desharnais (knee), Alex Galchenyuk (knee), Andrei Markov (groin), Brendan Gallagher (hand), Andrew Shaw (concussion) and Greg Pateryn (ankle).

