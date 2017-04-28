The Habs’ best players didn’t deliver | HI/O Show

On this week’s show, our panel — former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, CBC Daybreak’s Jessica Rusnak and host Adam Susser — looks at who is to blame for the Canadiens’ early playoff exit, as well as these topics:

Should the Canadiens sign Carey Price to a long-term contract or look into trading him?

Do you think the Canadiens will be able to re-sign Alexander Radulov?

Viewer question: Did Bergevin make a mistake going for size at the trade deadline instead of trading Galchenyuk, Beaulieu and 1st rounder for Duchene?

What was the biggest bright spot for the Canadiens this season?