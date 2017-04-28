Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » News » The Habs’ best players didn’t deliver | HI/O Show

April 28, 2017 · 1,404 Comments

The Habs’ best players didn’t deliver | HI/O Show

Posted by

On this week’s show, our panel — former Canadien and TSN 690 radio host Chris Nilan, Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, CBC Daybreak’s Jessica Rusnak and host Adam Susser — looks at who is to blame for the Canadiens’ early playoff exit, as well as these topics:

Should the Canadiens sign Carey Price to a long-term contract or look into trading him?

Do you think the Canadiens will be able to re-sign Alexander Radulov?

Viewer question: Did Bergevin make a mistake going for size at the trade deadline instead of trading Galchenyuk, Beaulieu and 1st rounder for Duchene?

What was the biggest bright spot for the Canadiens this season?

 

1,404 Comments

  1. RBK says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Goals > being hard to play against

  2. StanleyHab says:
    May 1, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Subban < Weber.

  3. PK says:
    May 1, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Salt and vinegar chips > plain or ruffled

  4. Don Birnam says:
    May 1, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Vegas > OLG

  5. Psycho29 says:
    May 1, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Nuna > Tony242

  6. ColdComfort says:
    May 1, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Chris Terry> Bud Holloway. Discuss.

    • FormalWare says:
      May 1, 2017 at 10:56 am

      True statement. However, the difference is infinitesimal, requiring the use of the differential calculus to demonstrate.


      Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.

      • Mavid says:
        May 1, 2017 at 11:15 am

        HIO math and big words >Mavid

        º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

        Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

      • twilighthours says:
        May 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        It must, indeed, be acknowledged, that Newton used Fluxions, like the Scaffold of a building, as things to be laid aside or got rid of, as soon as finite Lines were found proportional to them. But then these finite Exponents are found by the help of Fluxions. Whatever therefore is got by such Exponents and Proportions is to be ascribed to Fluxions: which must therefore be previously understood. And what are these Fluxions? The Velocities of evanescent Increments? And what are these same evanescent Increments? They are neither finite Quantities nor Quantities infinitely small, nor yet nothing. May we not call them the Ghosts of departed Quantities?

        • Mavid says:
          May 1, 2017 at 1:34 pm

          Flux capacitors..like in back to the future?

          º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

          Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  7. Psycho29 says:
    May 1, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Meat Lovers Pizza > Pineapple and Ham Pizza

    Edit: I didn’t realize that this discussion already raged on 3 or 4 pages down! 😉

  8. twilighthours says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:57 am

    The mathiness in me is really appreciating all these inequalities.

    Nice work, folks.

  9. thesenator18 says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Saint John Sea Dogs beat Chicoutimi 6-5 yesterday to advance to the QMJHL finals,they out shot Chicoutimi 34-21 and yet the home town team Chicoutimi got all 3 stars.

  10. thesenator18 says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    For their 100th Anniversary year the NHL would obviously like for their dream finals #87 vs #97.

  11. Bash says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Ottawa – Rangers: run and gun, pucks going in from everywhere, inconsistent goaltending, weird bounces go in, average physicality.

    Rangers – Habs: stifling defense, puck refuse to go in, otherworldly goaltending, most weird bounces stay out, most physical series.

    “Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”

  12. tophab says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:24 am

    MB should be fired before he gets rid of nate and galchenyuk because that would be as stupid as the PK trade.

  13. Strabo says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Muhammad Ali >

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9CeC3yrcG4

    “Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.” Albert Einstein

  14. Mavid says:
    May 1, 2017 at 6:32 am

    159>160

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

« Older Comments

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.