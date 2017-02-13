Stu On the Point: Show me the players

Stu On the Point — Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan discusses the Bruins decision to fire Claude Julien and why that move could backfire. Oh and if you think Julien could wind up coaching the Canadiens, think again, Cowan says.
Since Therrien hasn’t be fired yet, I think Bergy’s going to stick with him and mortgage the future for a top 6 forward instead.
We can look forward to seeing a new GM next year with an empty prospect pool to work with.
How about after this break given a healthy lineup, Habs look back at time during early season run where team played its best hockey and set the lines, pairing, usage, etc to what worked best??? May or may not work but worth a shot? Yes this would mean DD back in lineup…but something was right at that time….
Oh and one more thing. Take a peek at this quote from Patches, ““We’re getting paid a lot of money and everyone has to try to make a difference,” added Pacioretty. “We can’t be content eating up minutes and dumping the puck in.”
A few comments, if I may:
– Price is the least of this team’s concerns. Has he struggled recently? Yes, by his standards he has been way off. But I think there are a couple of things going on here. 1 – The team in front of him is playing like crap. Every one of those goals last night was the result of terrible defensive zone coverage. When Adam McQuaid sneaks down and buries a one-timer short-side, and is WIDE-OPEN doing it, you know something went terribly wrong. They are soft, static and not supporting each other out there. 2 – Price missed almost all of last year with and pretty serious LBI. He comes back and does extra duty at the WCH, then the team runs him out there for 75% of the starts. I mean, not entirely unreasonable, and he is a pro’s pro so will want to play, but going from 12 starts in 2015-16 to 48 by mid-February 2017 is a HUGE jump. Then throw in the fact that the guy is a first time Dad and dealing with all the shite (literal and figurative) that goes with that and you are talking about one mentally and physically exhausted dude. The next 5 days will do him wonders. Barring a hidden injury, I for one am in no way concerned about Price.
– The roster is a bit of a problem. As wonderful as their effort is, and as consistent and generally effective as their play is, Danault and Byron have no business in the top-six. Right now MTL has 3.5 legitimate top-six players, those being Pacioretty, Radulov, Galchenyuk and some combination of Gallagher and Plekanec. Both can be complimentary pieces in a top-six role, but neither can be counted on to generate offense. If they are going to have offensive ‘duos’ on their top two lines, they need another body. I think either of Duchene or Landeskog could fit that bill, but I am very leery of them trading Sergachev to do it. To me he is non-starter, and on a defense that is suddenly aging, his value will eclipse that of Duchene as early as next season IMO. There may be other, cheaper pieces available, but if you ask me a rental is pointless since they will be right back in the same situation next year. None of their prospects are looking like near-term solutions for the top-six. Time in invest in a younger player with some term.
– The coaching has been brutal. Even if you can live with the stodgy approach deployed by Therrien, he is completely unable to inspire his players. He may be a ‘foxhole’ guy for MB, but there is not enough room in there for 23 guys that play under him. The players trot out the same old trope, but I honestly think that Therrien’s personality is one of criticism and singling guys out. Even if you are not the one singled out, you throttle back for fear of being the next target. All enthusiasm is sapped. Players won’t go to the wall for the coach. The standard of play flags, and you get what we have now. I truly believe that Therrien has reached his shelf-life. They won’t fire him now, and if they bring in an impact player they may get a boost for this season, but it has to be obvious now that the system and style of this coach does not get the most out of his players, and instead bends them to his own rigid viewpoint.
No, don’t fire the coach, things will turn around,
just like that rust spot on my truck, I don’t need to do anything, I’m sure it will turn itself around.
I recall the early preseason discussions on whether or not this team was improved by the moves MB made, and I was quite optimistic they were good moves, but mostly happy that Muller was added as well. My rationale was MB had addressed much of the bleating regarding the Habs deficiencies, therefore squarely placing the onus on MT and the players to deliver. Finally, if this season went awry, then Muller was already in the fold, ready to takeover head coaching duties.
Now the season is going off the rails, hard to see clearly with the number of injuries that have happened, as well as Carey’s poor play confounding matters. Still, while many are calling for MT’s head, not many are saying promote Muller. Some say Julien, some say Gallant, some offer no alternatives other than to fire MT, and MB too.
Given the Habs PP has improved statistically by a good margin, even if it certainly doesn’t look that way in many games, why is there only limited love for Captain Kirk? I’m not saying there should be more or less, I’m just curious why those that were so excited by the hiring of Muller are so quiet now…
As for Stu’s take regarding Julien’s hiring being less than likely, it sounds entirely plausible EXCEPT for the part that assumes the Habs are making the playoffs this year. If they continue to flail about in the weeks after the bye week, and actually fall out of playoff contention, all bets are off.
I keep going back to the video of Empty’s presser when he threw the Penguins under the bus. I know that was many years ago. I hear how he is a changed man, yada yada. In all the years he has been coaching the Habs in this stint, I have yet to hear him ever say anything was his fault. If I’m wrong, please correct me.
I think his shelf life is up.
Donald Trump has said that he and Carey Price have something in common:
Donald Trump saves American jobs (at least in his sad little mind)
Carey Price saves Canadien jobs (MB, MT, J-JD, etc., at least to this point)
When Price’s play slips a bit, as it is now, the team is revealed for what it is.
This is MB’s team. He can’t blame Pierre Gauthier or Subban for this mess.
Your move Mr. Molson.
Ottawa Senators will play against many weak or struggling teams next two weeks, so don’t be surprised if they pass our team for the first place in Atlantic Division.
Pacioretty and Gallagher
Radulov and Galchenyuk
Plekanec and Shaw
Weber, Markov, Petry
Carey Price
Ten Players! TEN PLAYERS loaded with TALENT!
These are the players any coach in the world can win with. We all saw it. When we watch games like we have the last ten weeks, it all comes down to your commander. He is the guy who gets the troops going.
He’s the guy who prepares them to defeat their opponent. He’s the guy who studies every single team they play against and figures out how to beat them….how to beat them, not how to play the same game every game the same way whether it’s the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Colorado Avalanche.
You know why they have failed in the last ten weeks, because no matter who is on the ice, they are told to play HIS way, not THEIR way.
Here’s an oldie but a goodie.
Hockey101: You put a skill to a system, not a system to a skill.
Accept for one personality, TSN690 all morning is saying you can’t fire the coach, that there is no one to take over, well no one who speaks French. There’s your problem.
Gallant, Muller, Robinson……just imagine. Three coaches any player in the world would want to come to Montreal and play for. Instead Marc calls up a bunch of players, and they all say no thanks.
Now to Carey Price, there’s a leader. He’s the only person that can save this team…….again.
Gallant, Muller, Robinson, oh to dream of something better.
Patches – top end
Gallagher – lots of positives but subpar this year
Radulov – top end
Galchenyuk – top end for 20 games, injury prone? Room for growth
Plekanec – talent has waned, in decline
Shaw – not top talent in any way, has value but….
Weber – top end
Markov – great swan song in the making
Petry – good most of the time, not top end talent
Price – elite talent, 2017 slump continues
Five players loaded with talent, 2 more who bring solid intangibles
WWDTD
It’s been 5 years.
The entire roster save for a few the new management deemed to be core players have been traded or let go. Last year, it was all PK’s and Eller’s fault for not showing “leadership,” totally disregarding Plekanec’s and Markov’s horrid play during The Slide.
Every year around this time, some PR flak asks the sports journalists to start talking about a certain player’s foibles and problems, deflecting criticism away from management. This year it’s Galchenyuk and Pateryn (whenever he can get into a game).
Figure it out.
It’s the head coach and GM that have been the same common denominator all along.
Condon was the guy last year was pinned on, not PK and Eller. Remember MB stating that if Price had been around, then the year-end presser would not have happened that early? So: Condon’s fault.
And can we please stop making Lars Eller sound like the unrealized second coming of Crosby? I used to be a huge fan of his but even I had to eventually realize he had no hockey sense. When I watch him aimlessly skate around with the puck I am reminded of Chris Higgins.
Drop da puck already!
so Price is tanking to get rid of Therrien, or is playing really badly to get rid of coach, I do not want very much to do with Price if so.
Again , fans and greedy players win out and get their way. And by HIO<ers calling for the coaches head they are complicit in protecting the players that are the responsible ones, millionaires win out, and will ditch this team at first opportunity, but hey lets keep catering to the lazy self entitled players
If Therrien leaves, get rid of those that would not play for the coach, because to choose not to play for a coach is the biggest slap in the face of the paying fan, and the biggest evidence of lack of professionalism,
Habs sure have been a loser organization forever now, the win in the 90s seem so far away,
How about sacrificing one for the benefit of others. And that one is Michel Therrien.
I think Sid tanked to help get rid of his coach last year. Sid’s game improved leaps and bounds with the replacement, and Pens won the Cup.
I’m not saying I condone a player being unprofessional. But I do understand a player’s career and chance at the Cup is a limited window. If the majority of them want a new coach, it’s easier than changing the entire roster.
Therrien has always had a 3-4 year shelf life. Time is up. Im
Thinking that Weber Price snd Plex are all injured. Weber passes on hits often.
When does N8 play with Weber again? They were a great tandem
I looked at the last 15 games for the Habs and broke it down into 5 game segments.
Last 5 Games, 4 loses, 1 win. Goals for, 7, shut out 3 times. Ave 1.4 goals/game. Goals against, 17, Ave 4.25 goals against per game.
Games 6 to 10, 3 loses, 2 wins. Goals for, 14, Ave 2.8 goals/game. Goals against, 12, Ave 2.4 goals against/game.
Games 11 to 15, 2 wins, 3 loses. Goals for 11, 2.2 Ave goals/game
Goals against, 13, Ave 2.6 goals/game
More telling, the Habs have been shutout 3 times in the last 5 games, and 4 times in the 15 games. They have scored one goal 3 times, and two goals 3 times as well.
They have scored 5 goals 4 times, it took 5 to beat the Coyotes in O/T. and beat the Rangers by one, having to score 5 times. The other two 5 goal games were blowouts against the Flames, 5 to 1, and against the Sabres, 5 – 2.
It was noted when the Habs went on their hot start, they were averaging 3.13 goals/game.
The first 5 games, they were 4 wins, 1 loss with 19 goals for, 10 goals against. The next 5 games, 4 wins, 1 loss, 17 goals for. 9 goals against. The last 5 games, 4 wins 1 loss, 11 goals for, 14 goals against, includes the 10 -0 Columbus game.
I know some will say it the players who are accountable, other the GM, some will say it is the coaches. Some will say it is the GM & Coach, some will say all three are to blame.
I go with the coach. Bergevin has brought in a number of different players and since both Bergevin and Therrien say they talk all the time and are on the same page, Therrien must be putting in his 2 cents when players have been added, or removed.
For two seasons now, Therrien has not been able to keep the team playing 500 hockey, which is all they need to do. Last season, he never once said he was at least partly responsible, he let Bergevin the injuries, and the players take the hit. He did not blame the players, but at least some of them said they did not step up, more than Therrien can say for himself.
Now, Ottawa can catch the Habs, with 5 games in hand and only 6 points behind. Tornto, 4 games in hand and 8 points behind. Then Boston, 6 points behind, even in games played. In the Metropolitan Division, the Habs would be in 5th spot.
I could say they are still in first in their division, but that just hides the fact that if they keep going in the direction they are on, they wont be much longer.
Can the Coach and give the team and Fans a reason to cheer and be optimistic!!! It is up to you Bergevin to prove you do can run this team and put the team first, not your buddy!
The last 25 games, the Habs have played .400 hockey, the last 15 games, that has dipped to .333 hockey. The PP and PK are trending way down. Why is this coach safe?
Habfan17
I’ll be shocked if Ottawa loses more than 5 games from now until game 82.
Craig Anderson is playing for a cause, and the Sens will skate all the way into the playoffs supporting him.
Shocked if they don’t get in.
Good points! They could go on a run like they did with Hammond. That would not be an issue if the Habs could play .540 hockey the rest of the way. Boston and Toronto will have to stumble pretty had too. If those 3 teams manage to pass the Habs, then I won’t be too optimistic about the Habs play off chances.
Habfan17
Going to be an interesting week. The players are on fumes and have been for a month. MT has played Price too much which also leads to Montoya being rusty when he does in fact get to play. There are clearly other holes on this team. But I still say we are the best in our division and I have no problem playing any other team in our division in a 7 game series (except for Tampa Bay). So let’s just get in and see how the chips fall. I would like to see more depth scoring for our players like we had in the first 20 games and I do think that is a rise for concern. Chucky will get going I have no doubt about it. And Gallagher back can only help. He works so hard even though he can’t score this season. I do agree that a trade is going to happen before we fire MT. He won’t be fired until the off-season if we don’t make the final four and rightfully so if we don’t go that far. Nothing wrong with adversity here. This will make us better in the playoffs. Let’s see how this week unfolds and how we play the next two weeks prior to the trade deadline.
I still have faith in our team. Weber, Price, Pacman, Radulov, – we have strong leadership and it will pay off as we hit the final stretch. February Dog days are here.
Bob Gainey is a smart guy too and a Cup winner both as a player and a General Manager. When his back was up against the wall, he panicked and the club lost a All Star defenseman for an over paid, small center who crumbled over the microscope which is Montreal.
This is a dangerous time for this franchise. If Bergevin feels he must make a big splash it very well runs the risk of being every bit as bad as the McDonough/Gomez trade.
At this point I’m scared.
Me, too!
My post, below, expressing my confidence that Bergevin will do the rational and courageous thing, is really just me whistling past the graveyard.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
All-Star defenseman? He was no all-star when the Habs traded him- hadn’t played a single game.
He hasn’t been an all-star with the Rangers either
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
All Star 2015-2016. 2016-2017. Both of those years were with the Rangers. So yes, he has been an All Star with the Rangers in addition to being their captain and their best player.
As I was scrolling up this thread I was thinking the exact same thing, and was going to post that I have an eery feeling we could see Gomez for McDonagh redux 2.0.
There are so many big and bad trades in this franchises history since a Cup was last won. Almost all of those big trades were made in panic with the team struggling.
Hopefully Molson remembers them and reminds MB of how “the big trades” didn’t work.
Afraid MB will mortgage the farm to go “all in” on a team that’s not going far. Crap, he may mortgage the farm just to make the playoffs and try to keep his job.
“Show me the players” is well and good, but we had two months of dispirited play last year, and we are seeing some very dispirited play again lately. So, in my mind, it’s not as simple as “Show me the players.”
I want to see some spirit.
They’ve skated around like they have no idea where they’re supposed to be. Isn’t it obvious that they no longer hear this coaching staff?
Therrien should never had survived last season. After listening to so many of the shills in the media this,morning I fully expect Bergevin to not pull the plug.
100% Agree. How can you get comfortable with line mates when they don’t stick around long enough. Blender those lines and roll the dice Coaches . The Defensive coverage is terrible . I’m not sure what this systems is called ? I think its let the other team shoot from anywhere and Carey will save it .Unfortunately its not working right now . Even when we are winning its not a great system. I like our speed but beyond that …….
Very tough to be Marc Bergevin, right now. If I am right in my assessment of his character, that is.
I believe that MB has been essentially sincere and remarkably open in his public communications regarding his hockey philosophy and his strategy for building a winning team. He was also sincere when he was pretty much forced to comment on Michel Therrien, last year, calling him a “foxhole guy”. In other words, he really likes and respects Therrien, and it would really hurt him to let him go.
Marc Bergevin knows that the last thing he should do, at this point, is make a blockbuster trade – because he’s clearly the motivated (read: desperate) party, given his team’s current predicament. He’d end up “mortgaging the farm”.
He also knows that he must do Something. The inevitable conclusion is that he must fire Michel Therrien. And I’m sure it’s killing him.
I was hoping to bring my coffee to my computer this morning, open up this page and start reading about the firing of Montreal’s coach. No such luck, yet. I do kind of agree with your assessment though, Bergeron is a smart guy and I believe he knows what needs to be done.
I am a very early riser and I did exactly the same thing unfortunately I like yourself had no luck … I do believe as you stated the Bergy knows what’s going on and with the meetings he had with his leaders last week I believe that an announcement is just around the corner , I just cannot see MT being behind the bench next game I like you believe the Bergy knows that he has to let him go in order to right the ship , the players want nothing more to do with MT and its obvious …
All Habs all the Time
it’s why he gets the big bucks and it’s time to move on from Therrien. If he can’t pull the trigger on Therrien, then he shouldn’t be in the job he has now.
Exactly.
Doug Armstrong stated that Ken Hitchcock was his best friend. They had known each other for years and socialized outside of the game. Yet he still found the courage to let Hitchcock go when the Blues hit the wall. It helped that he had an in-house ready to go replacement but so does Bergevin.
WWDTD
I like MB, think the Habs are way better now than when he took over but if he decides to stick with Therrien the rest of the year and the Habs miss the playoffs or have a crappy playoff, then it should be both of their butts that go.
MB for me is not the issue, like you said he respects MT and it would hurt to have to fire him and that probably goes the same for anyone else on his management team.
In the end though MB has to realize that performance is rated in wins and losses which would normally mean a loss in revenue as well except for Montreal and Toronto.
If the guys are not playing for MT then keeping him is only hurting him as a general manager by trying to make trades for the sake of making them and not for the good of the team. This will reflect around the league as to what kind of GM he is and if he ever got canned would not be able to find work again.
MB has to realize that MT was never going to be his only coach of the Montreal Canadiens. As the saying goes ” Coaches are hired to be fired” is a true as the Sun rises in the east and sets in the west.
What MB has to do and again is stand up the media and pose the question to them do you want a coach who can bring a championship team to this city or mediocre coach after coach who knows SFA and you just sit there asking the same stupid questions because it feels so good being able to converse in French.
If MB keeps MT, I say MT gets a week at max to turn it around if not start packing, because the team will end up in a free fall and this year is not a good draft year so getting a top pick won’t mean as much.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.