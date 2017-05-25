Steve Ott hangs up skates to take assistant coach job with Blues

Steve Ott won’t be back with the Canadiens next season.

The centre, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL trade deadline, has accepted a job as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues.

Ott could have become a free agent as a player on July 1.

“Steve was a competitor on the ice as a player and I expect him to bring that energy in this role,” Blues head coach Mike Yeo said on the team’s website. “He was highly respected as a player and a person among his teammates and I believe he will be a huge asset to our staff.”

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin acquired Ott from the Red Wings on Feb. 28 in exchange for a sixth-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft. The 34-year-old had one assist in 11 regular-season games with the Canadiens and was held pointless in six playoff games against the New York Rangers as Montreal was eliminated in the first round.

Ott was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (25th overall) of the 2000 NHL Draft. He played 848 career regular-season games with Dallas, Buffalo, St. Louis, Detroit and Montreal, scoring 109 goals and adding 179 assists for 288 points.

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)