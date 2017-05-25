Steve Ott hangs up skates to take assistant coach job with Blues

Steve Ott won’t be back with the Canadiens next season.
The centre, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL trade deadline, has accepted a job as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues.
Ott could have become a free agent as a player on July 1.
“Steve was a competitor on the ice as a player and I expect him to bring that energy in this role,” Blues head coach Mike Yeo said on the team’s website. “He was highly respected as a player and a person among his teammates and I believe he will be a huge asset to our staff.”
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin acquired Ott from the Red Wings on Feb. 28 in exchange for a sixth-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft. The 34-year-old had one assist in 11 regular-season games with the Canadiens and was held pointless in six playoff games against the New York Rangers as Montreal was eliminated in the first round.
Ott was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (25th overall) of the 2000 NHL Draft. He played 848 career regular-season games with Dallas, Buffalo, St. Louis, Detroit and Montreal, scoring 109 goals and adding 179 assists for 288 points.
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
No trade or move suggestions today…boring.
BTW Marinaro confirmed today Lefebvre has been asked to come back but he is waiting for an NHL opportunity. MB is actually WAITING for Lefebvre…unbelievable. Honestly…what does it take to get dumped by MB? Price must have told him to get rid of MT.
Edit: stupid new thread appearing as you make a post…
I’m working on something, and if the pens win it’ll be epic.
EPIC.
You just wait.
EPIC
Pens win…
Gary passes the cup to Sid and…
https://g.co/kgs/DZCsNF
As epic as a new thread featuring P.K. Subban’s dad?
Holy shit.
(Luke drops phone and crushes it under his heel)
I switch over to The Weather Network, hoping that Michelle Mackey or Shannon Bradbury are hosting, but instead it appears it’s one of Donald Trump’s sons, the one with the frightening rictus.
When did the skill of seeing hockey talent, become dumpster diving. MB’s finding of players who have helped the team, is one of his greatest strengths
4th liners are the best, yea!
That line is so repeated around here, that some take it as gospel.
repeat it 1000 more times. it’ll still be true.
dude (mb) claimed to be all in. then goes and gets king, ott, and whomever else didn’t do anything for us at the deadline.
hope he makes a massive splash. he wont. but he’ll pick up character and truculence!
Stealing from Luke below, by greatest strength, do you mean finding superstars like Steve Ott, Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen, Nikita Nesterov, Mike Weaver, Davis Drewiske, Victor Bartley, DSP, George Parros, Christian Thomas, PAP, Bryan Allen, John Scott, Ben Scrivens, Lucas Lessio, Zack Kassian, Dustin Tokarski, Mike Brown, Colby Armstrong, Jiri Sekac, Daniel Brière, Manny Malhotra, Drayson Bowman, Bud Holloway, Mark Barberio, Alexander Semin, Zack Redmond, Chris Terry, Joel Hanley, Juan Hunglo, Ryan Johnston and Tom Parisi?
Bud never got a real chance.
If his name was Pud Holloway he would have been given a three-year contract.
Figures you would steal from the gospel of Luke
LOL.
Certainly better than worshipping at the altar of MB.
“Book of Marc”
That is like 30 names…geezus that is six puds/year.
“Finding players who have helped the team is one of his greatest strengths.”
— Ace
“Finding useless puds who contribute squat and also block our prospects is what he seems to do more than anything else.”
— Everyone without a rainbow unicorn in their backyard
“Shock me. Make me feel better.”
–Ace
Galchenyuk, Radulov, Briere, PAP (where is that guy, now?), Vanek, Petry, Lehkonen, Andrighetto, Carr, McCarron, Weber. We’ll see where Scherbak, Bitten are in a couple of years.
Engima, one-year wonder?, aging pud, soff pud, fizzled, overpaid, hopefully a second-liner, pud, pud, big pud, lateral move. Future enigma, third liner.
If that’s the ‘good’, WTF man?
Therrien s biggest shortcoming was man management (true mutual respect) and..
Oh ..Therriens two biggest shortcomings were man management and his iinability to implement multiple systems within a game and ..
Etcetera
At Granby he had a community including the owner motivating the kids
Does he deserve the abuse .. no .. MB does
MT 100% deserves all the abuse he’s gotten and quite frankly probably more.
Does MB deserve some blame and should be held accountable for hiring and continuing to employ him, sure.
When MT doesn’t get a job, remember one thing: MB gave him a four year extension. The coach who will be in his 2nd Cup final in 2 years received a 3 year extension.
Clearly, MB could not contain himself after a decent year then sold the farm. What disturbed me is, he developed a friendship (families etc.) outside of work which tends to cloud judgement about the work side. Same with Pleks and Emmy, about jumping the gun with contracts.
and when cj gets the hook in year 3, he’ll still be on the payroll for 2 more years!
i used to (as early as the beginning of last season) have so much habs optimism. sighhhhhhh
There was this a while ago, and I’m sure there are more updated chronicles, but from which “short-fingered vulgarian” was my favourite.
https://takingnote.blogs.nytimes.com/2016/05/16/donald-trumps-epithets/?_r=0
But is it time now for a regularly refreshed list of RN’s epithet’s for Michel Therrien? I’m convinced he struggles mightily at those, that he doesn’t just toss those off like regular posts.
Chapeau, RightNyder, for “glowering apricot colostomy bag”, in the sense that it’s satire and comedy, but not in the sense that it’s a personal attack on a person with personal feelings and emotions, but I give up I guess. The dude’s in Florida, I bet/hope he’s not reading this.
They’re no struggle at all.
I provided everyone with the template below to add to the list.
And truly never personal, just pure silliness. Like pillowy soff little love muffin or preening panicked peacock.
Mike Perkins is an absolute idiot!
He knows nothing about hockey so maybe the habs should hire this clown as that seems to be the habs model as of late.
I’m pretty sure hes an old man with nothing going for him.
Shea it ain’t so…….
LeRev, here’s a recent RDS article on Bradley:
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/bradley-un-espoir-qui-ne-fait-pas-l-unanimite-1.4497747
Yes, thanks, and I’ve read this one already. Still a good background piece for everyone to read, even through Google Translate.
Based on the absence of a response from the members, I’m guessing there’s no official word apart from that Post-Media article I linked to, about whether Matt Bradley will definitely re-enter the draft this year, will definitely not be signed by the Canadiens.
Final standings after round three. Wilson, Sholi2000.com, and WhatdoIknow successfully predicted the final two teams after round two. I foresee a very close finish between managers 2-5, with Wilson easily coming out on top. WhatdoIknow came out of nowhere in the last two games to crack the top 5 and Wilson with his round two draft of Getzlaf put him over the edge.
Great work everyone!
1. Wilson 220, 12 of 12 players remaining
2. Habsinthegap, 217, 8 of 12 remaining
3. Hammermc, 209, 7 of 12
4. Chwinsy, 205, 9 of 12
5. Whatdoiknow, 204, 11 of 12
6. Sholi2000.com 204, 12 of 12
7. storminnorman2017, 203, 7 of 12
8. verdunhab24, 202, 8 of 12
9. SlackMan, 201, 9 of 12
10. expos94, 201, 8 of 12
1st Prize- Shea Weber Autograph
2nd Prize- Montreal Canadiens Autograph
3rd Prize- Montreal Canadiens Rookie Card
The Stanley Cup
For the first time in a very long time she’s a Win Win here in the Oliver House. My boy and I have been cheering on the Pens since the day they drafted Sidney, and been cheering for the Preds since expansion, mostly because I thought Tomas Vokoun was a great goalie on a very poor team.
LET’S GO PENGUINS, GO PREDS GO
It’s A Hockey Thing!
@sholi2000
Sholi2000.com
Hockey Is Life, Me and My Boy
Shane Oliver
I’m Looking for Sholi….I Bet You Are 😆
So are Danault and Byron revelations or disappointments?
Both?
One of the areas MB enjoys rare praise is his dumpster dives for the aforementioned pair.
But I’m of the mind that if he deserves that praise, he deserves equal backlash for having a team that required them to often play top-six roles.
Danault-Byron-Mitchell was, IMO, the best fourth line in the game. Speed to create mismatches if put up against other pud-like trios; good enough defensively to match up against top lines where necessary.
But Danault should not be a 40-point first-liners, he should be a 25-30-point bottom sixer. Byron should not be a 20-goal top sixer, he should be a 15-goal bottom sixer.
A partially boiled turnip could get 40 points with Pacioretty and Radulov. We had a tiny, partially boiled turnip doing just that for years.
At the end, watching both players struggle in roles too big for them, I was disappointed.
By partially boiled, I think you mean “blanched”.
And it’s the sad truth (and an indictment of the sorry state of the game) that any player who manages to pot 20+ goals in a season is earning in his keep on the top 6.
As for Danault? I got nothing. (But neither did Chicago for trading him away.)
Blanched?
Isn’t par-boiled literally partially boiled?
I was going to say that.
Man, the most insignificant posts make the usual suspects chime in and
sing like canariesgo off half… Cooked?
That doesn’t really work here, we’re not riffing off a ‘yellow’ motif.
And it’s a little hurtful too. Out of context like that. For no damn reason at all.
I thought that just meant “average-boiled”.
What the hell, Larue?
“Average-boiled”?
I don’t think that is even a thing.
“Oh, I’m gonna go and average boil some potatoes… Ta tatata ta!”
It isn’t the quality of vegetable that plays line 1 centre that is important. What is important is what garden the vegetable was harvested from.
in all thy sons command
I would say revelations overall, they did help win their division. Max has said he enjoys playing with Danault, but what the hell does he know
Exactly what does winning the division mean if you are ushered out the back door shortly after getting into the dance?
Meanwhile, the Preds were drinking in the parking lot all day, snuck into the dance and they’re now slow-dancing with the girl, getting ready to head behind the bleachers.
And Max also professed his love for playing with DD, too. So I’d agree, what the hell does he really know?
A partially boiled turnip could get 40 points with Pacioretty and Radulov.
And I could get 35, easy.
20 secondary assists. 5 passes to Max, bang it off the boards and he goes on a breakaway and scores. Eight goals that go off my jockstrap or elbow or mouthguard or eyebrow and in (I’m old-school and am grandfathered so I don’t wear a visor). Two Steve Shutt-type goals, there’s the puck and I push it in the net, which I could score with a broom or a tire jack.
There’s your thirty-five. And 150 penalty minutes. Most would be hooking and holding, but I’d get into a few Zach Stortini fights to even it out a little bit, eat a few for my team and my teammates, and the fans.
And I honestly think I’d have two or three snipes in me, that I could fire in or at least would go off the goalies’ catching mitt and in. I really do.
Pretty sure Sholi still thinks he could put up 60 points alongside Pacioretty and Radulov…
How did this not get a thread? Did we miss this, or did someone post it before and I missed it?
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/canadiens-agree-to-terms-with-thomas-ebbing/c-289623594
Another defenceman for Bergevin!
Habfan17
Correction, he is a forward!
Habfan17
14 goal scorer! OK, that’s for his 4 year college career, but still!!
This is great news. If we lose Byron we can replace his weight and it is well known that people who can’t score before the NHL tend to break out as NHL scorers.
If Ebbing is not a a pud-like name than I don’t know what is.
Very poor hockey name, too close to ‘nebbish’.
I can hear Romanuk now.
“Ebbing, flowing his way in there on the right side…”
Ottawa losing the conference final is making me feel proud to be a Canadiens fan again.
Our team, gang, is STILL the last Canadian club to win a Stanley Cup.
Never has last felt so good.
Kinda.
(We count our blessings where we can.)
Chris,
If you’re still around, I really enjoyed your posts today so far – some sensible stuff. It’s good to read a perspective that’s not dismissive of the immediate future.
Chris to Le Remnant is filet mignon to chuck steak (overdone, of course).
How are you still around? Didn’t I finish you off the last time you went up against me, feebly?
Full head of hair to hairpiece.
Computer science to fingers and toes.
Art to artichoke.
Violin to a kazoo.
Man, I used a fly-swatter on you, doused you in Raid. I stepped on you.
Maudite coquerelle.
Shoelaces to velcro.
Q-Tip to pencil.
Toga to fig leaf.
Groucho to Moe.
Nuclear energy to campfire.
Ulysses to Best of Archie.
Scent to odour.
Encyclopedia to flyer.
“Geez, what’s up with that? What did he ever do to you?”
“He called me a h-h-h-hack.” [sniffles]
“Carry on.”
Comet to space debris.
Vulcanized rubber puck to sponge puck.
Lamborghini to skateboard.
Riches to rags.
Can you two stop?
http://bit.ly/2pmQuYA
This isn’t the first time you’re called a hack, I’ve read it on here before. People are saying it. People are talking.
@ RN: he started it. I didn’t influence the process or the designation, the moderators and Stu Cowan have testified to this.
No mention that former Hab defenseman Weber can have his name on the Cup in Nashville if they win.
Surfacing in Nashville after parts of five seasons in Montreal and two in Canucksville he’s proving to be the most anonymous defenseman on the Preds, but quietly doing his job under the radar.
The real enthralling sub theme of the finals is watching which discarded Hab defenseman will play better and achieve immortality with his name engraved on the silverware
One of them will. Hainsey or Weber. All eagle eyes will be glued to them, and diligently calculating the deepest analytic stats per every second of ice time.
But the moral of the story is perseverance and inner belief. Hainsey could have quit years ago and forever been shut out of any playoff appearances. Weber could have crumbled with self doubt after being unceremoniously booted by the floundering Canucks. But no! Each kept believing, hung in there and earned their roster spot. And now one will be a champion.
Never give up hope, kids. Sports are filled with stories of courage, inner and outer crises, tests of will and faith and the redemptive power of positive thinking. The story of fringe ‘puds’ who carve out respectable and financially rewarding careers despite limited innate talent is of much more exemplary interest than those gifted athletes who rarely are at the existential brink of despair.
Again, Mark Streit, the perennial wallflower, just waiting for someone to notice him…
I’m pretty sure the one advanced stat Subban leads in is SP: Self Promotion.
So what might be the biggest change, stylistically or otherwise, under Bill Dauterive next year?
Did we just get the generic new coach bump because everyone was so happy MT finally got the boot?
More thuggishness? More kids in the lineup?
We’ll win some games, but you think Michel Therrien was a defensive coach? Wait ’till you get a load of this guy.
The guy who hates the Montreal Canadiens.
Most coaches love defence, because that’s what you can actually, you know, coach.
Some of them are just not secure enough to let the talent do talent stuff. And I get that. In a parity league, one mistake could cost you a game. But so can one great play.
It’s much easier to control the things you believe you can control, as opposed to trusting the talent and believing the good will outweigh the bad.
I’ll be most interested to see the BD-Galchenyuk dynamic. I’m pretty sure the kid’s got a 70-point season in him. I just don’t know if it will be in Montreal.
I just want the wingnuts who squawked and squealed that Michel Therrien’s skating, two-man forecheck, move the puck up the ice, skate skate skate fast-break style was ‘defensive’ to be at least as slanderous and suicidal towards the new head coach when the new-look Canadiens collapse back in their zone and wall off the net.
Much of today’s game is overcoached in similar fashion, with slight variants depending on personnel.
I’ll just be pleased if BD isn’t as big of a douchenozzle as MT.
You posted below that it appears the Habs will not be signing Bradley. I think it is a ploy by Bergevin. He loves the older players and will use a pick to draft him again…lol Then he will have 2 more years to decide if he wants to sign him.
Habfan17
More kids & more McCarron. CJ for his faults is not overly addicted to veterans.
And I expect Galchenyuk will be a Canadien, playing C in good time. I agree with you on his 70pt potential, that’s possible next year. It was certainly possible last year before injury.
One thing – I don’t think we’ll see the patented MT Hot Start where we win like 15 of the first 20 games.
A couple of things we need to remember about when thinking of roster construction for next season is that Michael and Nikita Scherbak are both waiver-exempt, and can be kept under close watch in Laval.
Meanwhile, both Charles Hudon and Jacob de la Rose are subject to waivers. So barring a trade involving anyone listed, unless the former two have a phenomenal camp, and/or the latter two really underwhelm, that should guide the decisions to a great degree.
It’s a good point – I should’ve mentioned that I have high hopes for a revamped 4th line next year. McCarron is a year away from RFA status and I expect the mgmt will want to see what we have. He’s a Julien type and his teammates like him. I woulddn’t be shocked if JDLR & McCarron played with Torrey Mitchell next year on line 4.
That would be a fun 4th line. (EDIT) A rightie, and then another rightie and a leftie, both with size, which helps on faceoffs. Good for the defensive zone.
I rarely worry about RFA status, when you can qualify a player.
One thing I noticed last night is that every Sen knew exactly where to go, all the time (so did the Pens actually), at least until worn down by 5 periods of hockey. It reminded me of Julien’s first stint here.
I liked MT’s skate-skate-skate system, but can’t argue the team seemed to wear out over a season. Not sure if that was a consequence of working for a tetchy boss all year, or because of a too demanding system.
The ‘wear out over a season’ is an astute observation.
Full-tilt all the time, with no creativity and the conflagrant kumquat clodspittle screeching at you all year, isn’t sustainable.
Could explain the usual quick starts, when other teams just aren’t ready to deal with that kind of pace. Could also explain the clashes with the temperamental high-end talent, who just aren’t all wired that way.
I saw another article today criticizing Bergevin’s drafting. But given the picks they had, I think the return is reasonable, so I don’t think drafting has been a problem.
If there was a do-over anywhere, it was the 2013 season. Another year of tanking and selling vets for picks would have put them much further ahead without risking much. They still would had been good in 2013-14. Not to mention signing Subban long term when they had the chance. That 2013 was too flawed for a deep run anyway.
I agree with that, we could have sold more vets at the deadline, accumulated a few more picks and prospects, let Alex Galchenyuk mature in the OHL. In hindsight, that could/should have been the way to go.
But I think I remember the mood back then, and we were really excited about the progress of the team. We attributed a lot of the previous season’s poor performance to the general malaise derived from the coaching, a Jacques Martin past his due date, and the two Randys inheriting an impossible situation.
We saw Scott Gomez gone, Tomas Kaberle not long for this world, we were headed in the right direction. Marc Bergevin was the breath of fresh air we often talk about in negative terms these days.
Michel Therrien was also a surprising surprise, in that he wasn’t the goon coach we expected him to be, the referee-antagonizing disgrace behind the bench we feared. He got his team working hard, winning, kept his podium declarations neutral, with some bromides that he used again and again, about adversity, about a process, about playing the right way.
So as a draft nerd, I regret we didn’t do more of a housecleaning and amassed more assets, instead of the retool on the fly, but in the midst of it, we weren’t displeased, this wasn’t the instant uproar that we experience with certain trades or other major decisions.
So what do we do now?
Give the current group one more year with a few tweaks? Hope Galchenyuk and Plekanece bounce back and get bigger contributions next year from Lehkonen, Gallagher and hopefully Sergachev?
“We weren’t displeased” kind of seems to be the middle-of-the-road malaise that has taken hold.
They are closer this year than in 2013 with way more talent in the system than in 2013. Beaulieu was their only real prospect then. Tinordi was a project even then. While Pacioretty and Price are on decent contracts for one more year, they have to be in win now mode.
I still don’t see a ton of talent in the system. And how much closer are they really when the core is four years older and a couple of guys nearly ready for seniors discounts?
So what do we do now? Steady as she goes. Don’t make trades for the sake of making trades, the ‘Do it MB!!!!’ crowd.
Give the current group one more year with a few tweaks? Hope Galchenyuk and Plekanece bounce back and get bigger contributions next year from Lehkonen, Gallagher and hopefully Sergachev? We need organic growth to get to the point where a couple of surgical trades makes you a serious Cup contender. Right now, we don’t have enough talent, enough depth for that. So yeah, wait out the Tomas contract, expect that Alex will bounce back from the leg injury, hope that we get more from an infusion of youth than we lose from not signing Alex Radulov and Andrei and others being another year older.
“We weren’t displeased” kind of seems to be the middle-of-the-road malaise that has taken hold. I used that phrasing to forestall the revisionism, before it gets to the point where HIO knew that we should have tanked during that season. There were some voices who tended in that direction (HardH abits), but overall we thought 2012 was a blip, that the team was on the upswing and not that bad. All we needed was for P.K. to mature, and our ‘gros joueur de centre’. Daniel Prybil maybe? Certainly that new kid Alex Galchenyuk?
In fairness.
All of my ‘Do it MB!!!!’ trades resulted in the Habs acquire Draisaitl.
Just imagine… we could have been saying ‘MB did it!!!!’ instead.
Anyways… I’m going for a beer. I hope someone picks up the tab.
(All together now: ‘Do it MB!!!!’)
It remains an oddly structured team.
The core-behind-the-core never materialized, in large part due to complete whiffs in 2008 and 2009 (and trades for Gomez, Tanguay, etc.).
That’s obviously not all on MB.
But the fact he couldn’t see the flaws that existed when Price wasn’t there was troubling.
Trying to turn in that homework a year too late, as opposed to being more proactive, has pretty much ensured the spinning of the hamster wheel.
With this group, you can’t really wait until more depth accrues to make those necessary trades, because (a.) there’s no guarantee it will accrue and (b.) even if it does, Markov and Plekanec will be aged out, Weber will be 105, Radulov may not play quite as hard with a long-term deal in hand, Pacioretty’s not worth his own huge long-term deal, Price’s knee issues and bigger cap hit will loom and there’s no stallions in line to take their place.
MB already sewered one year of the core, and now with nearly half the team (and most of the key players) 30 or over, I just wonder exactly where the team is headed.
I think everyone was surprised with their success, including fans and management. In hindsight, the 2012 was probably not as bad as it seemed. The addition of a real 4th line and the return of Markov and Gorges was enough to transform the them into a playoff team.
Yes.
I forgot about the return of Andrei in 2013 as a major factor. He’s been so healthy and consistent, we kind of forget how much his absence hurt back then.
Canucks get their Jakub Jerabec, who chose between Chicago and Vancouver.
https://www.nhl.com/canucks/news/canucks-sign-philip-holm/c-289627122
Looks like the kid is quite the sticker aficionado, judging from his jersey…
If the serpentine salmon snotrocket was still on board, he would have insisted MB sign him based solely on Holm’s ability to make the face in the pic.
Credit where it’s due, Nydes: “serpentine salmon snotrocket” officially drew some tiny but genuine tears of mirth from the ducts of my weary eyes.
I’m here for you jlr.
This article states that Matt Bradley didn’t sign with the Canadiens and will go back in the draft this June.
http://leaderpost.com/sports/hockey/regina-pats/bradley-boosts-pats-for-memorial-cup-run
Do we know this for a fact? Has it been announced one way or another, is it official?
I know it doesn’t look good for the kid, but we’ve seen this in the past. Brady Vail was not signed by the Canadiens, to much puzzlement on here, and HEOP losing their excrement over it. In hindsight, the Canadiens made the right decision, Brady Vail was not a pro prospect worth a contract slot. He bounced between the AHL and ECHL this season.
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=123418
We also saw the Canadiens wait and wait and on Dalton Thrower, announcing that he’d signed a contract on the last possible day. The only advantage to that that I can think of is it allowed them to explore other options, whether unsigned college free agents or KHL players. But it also means we have a few days left to make a decision.
Personally, I hope Matt Bradley gets a contract, it’s not like we have a surplus of centres in our organization. Let him play another year in Junior as a 20-year old and go to a Memorial Cup tournament, allow him to truly turn the corner. It seems to be working for Jeremiah Addison.
Plus, I’ve had a soft spot for the kid since I read on here that he’s the great grandson of WWII U.S. General Omar Bradley.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omar_Bradley
I believe that Montreal has until June 30th this year (2 years after his 2015 draft date) to sign the kid or lose his rights
–Go Habs Go!–
I believe it’s June 1, for him to be able to re-enter the draft June 23 and 24 this year.
I’m just wondering if it’s official, if the decision has been made and announced that the Canadiens will not sign him, as the article linked above states.
EDIT: CONFIRMED!
Bradley, Matt must be signed before June 1, 2017 or rights are relinquished
http://habsprospects.com/contracts.html
Well, never mind my courtesy statement below.
Sorry, mental typo, I meant June 1st and often read the same source (a great and very useful site IMO)
–Go Habs Go!–
There is a balance between patience and number of contracts. If we sign him, it is one less contract to a player who is better now. That he might evolve as a player and become more useful is a risk, but we can still sign him at a future date.
Bergevin may have done a courtesy to the player and the agent by informing them a contract is not forthcoming, so they can do some investigations elsewhere.
Yes, I’d expect if they’d made up their mind the kid isn’t getting signed no matter what happens, that they’d inform him and his agent(s), as a courtesy. Marc Bergevin seems to be well-versed on the importance of maintaining those good relationships.
And the Pats trading for the kid may be an indication that they know he’s coming back for an overage season, that he’s not going to be in the AHL-Laval next season, although sometimes teams take a risk with these players. The Vancouver Giants had traded for Dalton Thrower, for example, before his status with the Canadiens and him possibly re-entering the draft was completely sorted out, although I suspect they’d gotten a heads up from the Canadiens.
http://habsprospects.com/bradley.html
A great website for Habs info.
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.” Albert Einstein
You know, if the Bruins ever decide to hold a 40-year reunion of the 1977 team, with Don Cherry, Wayne Cashman, Mike Milbury, Terry O’Reilly, Stan Jonathan etc … I think there would be less Habs hatred in that room than on H I/O.
—–
So if someone thinks a management member or player is not doing a good job that means they hate the team? Ok
No, but this site has been unbearably negative all season. I’ve been here since day one, and had always been a several times per day poster. This season broke me — it got to the point that I couldn’t be bothered to follow the team because I was just so tired of the Weber vs. Subban, anti-Therrien, anti-Bergevin rants that overwhelmed the site. Hockey Inside/Out, which had been enjoyable for most of the past decade (barring the Halak/Price wars, which were similarly bad), was simply a drag. Fewer interesting discussions, replaced by endless repeated rants by each side rehashing the same points, not even bothering to vary the tone or the phrasing. I really wish that the guilty parties (and I include the Gazette’s Stu Cowan and Brendan Kelly for constantly throwing more fuel on the fire) on each side could be made to realize how miserable they made this forum during the 2016-17 season.
There were tons of reasons to be happy with this past season, yet nobody wants to talk about that stuff. Paul Byron was an amazing story — if you like hockey, you have to feel happy for a player that worked that hard. Price was brilliant once again, putting to rest any doubts about his knee injury. Alex Radulov was everything I hoped he would be last summer: energetic, skilled, and hard-working. Phillip Danault raised his game substantially and now looks like a steal. Artturi Lehkonen revealed that he is in fact an NHL player in his debut season. So many were worried that he was too small to compete in the NHL, but he was a revelation with his work ethic and strength on the puck. As he gains more strength and familiarity with the NHL, he’s got more room to grow.
Montreal earned 100 points in a season where Brendan Gallagher was a shell of the player we have come to expect him to be and Tomas Plekanec did not have the hoped for bounce-back season. If you had told me last summer that Montreal would have won their division with a combined 20 goals from Gallagher and Plekanec, I would have laughed you out of the room.
How might things have gone if Gallagher was himself? I am pretty confident he will bounce back.
How might things have gone if Galchenyuk found consistency? I still have faith that he will break out as an offensive force, regardless of whether he is a center or a winger.
What if we get the Andrew Shaw that played in Chicago the past few seasons, instead of the Shaw that was trying to hard to show that he deserved his contract. I think he will be better next season with less pressure on him to make an immediate impact.
1) Good to know I’m not the only one who feels HIO is overly negative. And when I try to rectify the falsehoods and the memes, I get labelled as a Michel Therrien apologist.
2) I don’t think next season will be any better.
3) Your posts and contribution is missed, Chris. It’s gotten to the point, with you and many others MIA, I actually glance at that hack Bellyfull’s posts.
Wow…Post of the year! Thanks for this.
What amazes me is that so many posters have the patience (And free time) to post the same stuff over and over. (i.e. SUBBAN is best! WEBER is the man! MT sucks! So does MB!)
I think much of the venom this past year was the final product of the sourness from the core sewering the year before, compounded by the P.K. trade.
There were long periods with nary of mention of whatshisname, especially after Weber got off to such a solid start.
Mostly, I think people just realized that MT’s time was up (he should never have been on the clock again the first place) and it built out from there. Once he was jettisoned, there was some more optimism.
Once Nashville loses to Pittsburgh, the focus will shift back on to the draft and free agency and Price’s contract and you’ll see some more optimism again.
BTW, the team is doomed and you all suck.
After 5 years of the same’o’same’o, I don’t blame people for being overly negative this past season. It is the way sports is. MB’s first year was overall positive even though he made blatant mistakes in bridging PK, wasting a Chucky contract year for nothing and extending DD before the playoffs. The reason why people were positive was a new GM and a slew of D prospects. There was hope and optimism after the BG regime. Five years later and those hopes have dissipated. Chucky is not established at center and all those D prospects have busted out. Add to that the trading of the team’s most exciting player while keeping a disliked coach…of course this year was going to be negative if they failed. You have to put things in context. If CJ was not fired by the Bruins, the Habs probably don’t make the playoffs the way they were nose-diving. I can live with negativity as long as people are making suggestions on how to improve and what strategies to take for the future.
In the 10 years since Detroit’s last championship, the Los Angeles Kings are the only team to have won the Stanley Cup WITHOUT the colour yellow on their jerseys–and even they likely trotted out their “classic” gold and purple jerseys on a retro jersey night at some point.
Habs need to get with the times, folks. The proof’s in the pudding: you can’t win without YELLOW!!
I think you meant the proof’s in the mustard.
The confirmation’s in the custard
EXACTLY!
Man, the most insignificant posts make the usual suspects chime in and sing like canaries.
Read below about Nashville jacking up prices. As great as their fans have been in the playoffs, there is an ugly truth about Nashville that the NHL doesn’t want to admit. It is still not a good hockey market. They have to boost their prices in order to make money. It is the only option they have. We laugh about Ottawa but compare the two. Average population in Nashville is ~700K while it is ~1.4 million in Ott-Gat. Average salary is ~48K in Nashville while it is ~85K in Ott-Gat. They will never be a huge money generator in Nashville. It is phenomenal what they have done so far. If media revenues don’t increase, they are always going to have a tough time making money (sorta like the Expos did without media revenue).
The Nashville metro area ranks 36th in the US at around 1,865,298
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Metropolitan_Statistical_Areas
–Go Habs Go!–
That “metro” area is 3X bigger than the CMA area of Ottawa-Gatineau I was talking about.
Population of greater Nashville area is larger than Ottawa’s at close to 2mln. And half that population aren’t already fans of other cities such as Montreal and Toronto. For example: I don’t imagine that many of the quarter million folks in Gatineau cheer for the Sens over the Habs. Ottawa really is a small market team when you look at it that way.
I know your major point was about Nashville, but I couldn’t resist looking into the population numbers a little more and thinking about the two cities. In summary, Nashville has a larger population without greatly divided loyalties.
TSN radio host Matt Sekeres grew up in Ottawa, and has made that point a few times. When the Senators were established, they occupied a good hockey market in a relatively bad sports town. Further, all the existing hockey fans were either Leafs or Habs fans.
Meanwhile, the Predators were established in a poor hockey market but a good sports town, and every fan who became a hockey fan became a Predators fan.
You couldn’t be more wrong. My daughter goes to college in Nashville. The barn is always full, the tickets are never cheap, the atmosphere is great. It’s an amazing hockey market.
I often catch habs games on vacations and Tampa is a dud, phoenix, miami, carolina … but Nashville is a great market. They are used to paying high ticket prices for music concerts as it’s the music mecca, and the hockey follows. Prices are never low. Montreal tickets are much easier actually on the secondary markets for sure. What an amazing layout with football at the bottom running up to hockey and then vanderbilt and music row. Not sure who told you otherwise, but it’s great
I forgot the link but they raise their prices because they have no other source of revenue. I am not criticizing the city or the arena. I am looking at it as a business. There is no way in heck I would invest in a sports franchise who is primarily dependant on gate revenue.
I think you are dead right there, by the way. Not much merchandise. Plus given the location, so many other options to go get food and drinks before or after the games.
Nashville has a higher attendance than Ottawa. Tennessee Titans are pretty popular. Nashville has always ranked high in avg ticket prices. always in the top 10.
AVG household income in Nashville is $67,000 USD.
AVG household income in Ottawa is $65,000 USD.
Cost of living is considerably lower in Nashville. More disposable income.
Lots of talk are now concerning MB and AG27. Here’s what I believe will happen: the moment the chips fall down on June the 21st (Expansion Draft and NHL awards), then all of us fans are going to understand what the Habs’ plans are before next season.
We don’t have a clear picture b/c the cup final has not started yet (that is next Monday of course). After this season is over, each of the 31 organizations will be ramping up their calls, deals, scouting, etc….
If I were to guess, this is now the busiest 2-3 month stretch for hockey ops+ mgmt. for each club.
Now look at Sam P. He lived to trade his worthwhile vets for picks and young guys with potential. The Dryden and Lafleur trades are legend.
Along the way, we lost that. Traded Chelly for Savard. Or Leclair AND desjardin for recchi.
Getting the vet is a put me over the top move. That’s the weber deal. As @steveo says, MB went all in with this trade. He miscalculated and that’s a strike against him.
He wants like last year where his key player went down for the count. He built an team around a questionable coach – who he fired, long after his expiration date.
I’ve been a fan for 45 years. I consider myself a smart-ish hockey fan. I would support a subban for possible future star center trade (or a price one) far more than an all-in move when we’re sitting with a pair of fours.
With some of those picks, Pollock also drafted Robin Sadler and Bruce Baker and Danny Geoffrion in the first round. And Napier over Bossy, etc.
MB is a colossal tool, but every GM makes mistakes. Though hiring the pud-loving persimmon pusbag is hard to get past.
Would love to see the NHL go back to a 10- or 12-round draft. Let it take forever, who cares? Give us more reason to care about more players. Give more kids a chance to say they were drafted. More chances to find those late bloomers (or for MB, more chances to use Timmins’ bullets for Dwight King and Steve Ott).
I think it’s spelled colossal. But your post is otherwise spot on.
But how about mango instead of persimmon for a change?
The meh mango moron perhaps
Under Sam Pollock’s watch, the Habs drafted:
Ray Martyniuk 5th overall in 1970
Cam Connor 5th overall in 1974
Robin Sadler 9th overall in 1975
Dan Geoffrion 8th overall in 1978
Not all first round picks turn out, stuff happens.
–Go Habs Go!–
I have always felt conflicted over Sam Pollock, who bailed out as soon as other GMs got smarter. At least that’s my interpretation. His supremely clever moves came from a different era, and then everyone else started to catch on.
Agreed. He was the smartest best GM, but he also had advantages. His owners actually cared about winning, while the ownership in Detroit, Chicago and New York treated hockey as a schedule-filler for their arenas between wrestling and boxing cards.
He also had a vast network of farm teams and a wealth of players under contract when the draft era began. It provided him with lots of assets to wheel and deal with, compared to the other guys. The analogy I use is of the poker player with a huge stack of chips in front of him, playing against guys with much smaller holdings. He can bluff and bully them because of that.
So yes, Sam Pollock did a great job, but to be fair, he was competing against Harold Ballard. Marc Bergevin isn’t faced with clowns when discussing trades, maybe only Garth Snow has proven to be easily fooled.
And Sam Pollock spent much of his career winning against five other team, then eleven, thirteen, etc. These were expansion teams too, not well established.
Another team I forgot to mention about dumping players was the Sens. They have Ryan and Captain Pylon making 7 million plus the next 4-5 years. No brainer to give McPhee something to take one of them.
@on2nd and @psych29 make the unmade point that trading for future has upside (and risk). For every future forsberg for overrated bet trade, there are dozens or hundreds of trades where neither player makes an impact.
But look at the ones that stand out and you see the common thread. A vet isn’t going to magically get better or develop. At best, he helps fill a need that wins you a cup.
On the other hand, a young-in, can develop into something. Forsberg did. Seguin excelled. When those happen you forget the vets who went the other way. One team wins big.
It’s always the team that rolls the dice on the future. The key is to develop that prospect and, yes, enjoy some luck along the way.
Which MB deals gave us that kind of upside? Did he put the org in place to develop those next-genners? What dice did he roll?
BTW LeBrun tweeted that MB is meeting with Price’s agent next week.
to talk about a couple good cities he’d like to be traded to?
if Price wants to win it all at some point in his prime, and why wouldn’t he, I can’t imagine why he would stay around. There is no evidence that current management and ownership are committed to, or know how to, get the support he needs
BS…Iam sure there trying.
only a handful of teams could take Price and his soon to be done deal at 9-11m for 5-8 years.
most teams have a good goalie so trading him does not get a great value back for him.
yeah they are trying but it’s soooooooooooooooooooo hard
IF Price were to be traded, would it be easier to deal him with 1 year to go until UFA or with an extension signed?
–Go Habs Go!–
If Price gets traded (will not happen IMO), his agent will pre-negotiate with the team acquiring him. Basically MB and Price’s agent will have to have had to come to a stalement after which MB tells the agent to find a team who will pay him what he wants.
I enjoyed listening to IceCaps games on internet radio (even with that goofy homer “Rog” calling the games). As is stands right now, I believe there is no English radio coverage for Laval Rocket games, only French coverage on 91.9 Sports.
–Go Habs Go!–
Thanks for the tip B, I might not have found them.
The more I look at the expansion draft, the more I think McPhee has arguably the most daunting and fun GM challenge of all time. His options are endless.
The most interesting are what are teams going to do with players whose contracts they don’t want anymore. This is a huge opportunity to dump contracts. Look at LA for example. They are a win-now team that has to find a way to dump Gaborik and/or Brown. What would they will be willing to give McPhee to take one of them? Hope he hired a whole of scouts to compile the data on every team to make these tough decisions.
AHL division alignment for next season:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Charlotte Checkers
Hartford Wolf Pack
Hershey Bears
Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Providence Bruins
Springfield Thunderbirds
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
North Division
Belleville Senators
Binghamton Devils
Laval Rocket
Rochester Americans
Syracuse Crunch
Toronto Marlies
Utica Comets
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Chicago Wolves
Cleveland Monsters
Grand Rapids Griffins
Iowa Wild
Manitoba Moose
Milwaukee Admirals
Rockford IceHogs
Pacific Division
Bakersfield Condors
Ontario Reign
San Antonio Rampage
San Diego Gulls
San Jose Barracuda
Stockton Heat
Texas Stars
Tucson Roadrunners
–Go Habs Go!–
Lots of rivals in our division (TO, TB, NYR, Sens, Devils?, VAN???)
Looking through this past season’s top scorers, here are the draft positions of the top-50 scoring centers:
1st overall: Connor McDavid (2015), Sidney Crosby (2005), Auston Matthews (2016), John Tavares (2009), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Joe Thornton (1997)
2nd: Evgeni Malkin (2004), Tyler Seguin (2010), Eric Staal (2003), Jack Eichel (2015), Aleksander Barkov (2013), Jason Spezza (2001)
3rd: Leon Draisaitl* (1995), Jonathan Toews (2006), Kyle Turris (2007), Henrik Sedin (1999), Sam Reinhart (2014), Jordan Staal (2006)
4th: Nicklas Backstrom (2006), Mitch Marner* (2015), Ryan Johansen (2010)
5th: Brayden Schenn (2009)
6th: Sean Monahan (2013), Mikko Koivu (2001), Sam Gangner (2006)
7th: Mark Scheifele (2011), Nazem Kadri (2009)
8th: William Nylander* (2014)
9th: Mikael Granlund (2010), Logan Couture (2007), Bo Horvat (2013)
11th: Jeff Carter (2003), Anze Kopitar (2005)
12th: Bryan Little (2006)
14th: Alexander Wennberg (2013)
19th: Ryan Getzlaf (2003)
22nd: Claude Giroux (2006)
23rd: Ryan Kesler (2003)
24th: Mikael Backlund (2007), Kevin Hayes (2010)
26th: Evgeny Kuznetsov (2010)
30th: Richard Rakell (2011), Brock Nelson (2010)
Outside First Round Ryan O’Reilly (33rd, 2009), Victor Rask (42nd, 2011), Patrice Bergeron (45th, 2003), Derek Stepan (51st, 2008), Artem Anisimov (54th, 2006), David Krejci (63rd, 2004), Vincent Trocheck (64th, 2011), Joe Pavelski (205th, 2003), Tyler Bozak (Undrafted), Tyler Johnson (Undrafted)
The players with an * can play center, but spent most of this season playing on the wing.
Which of those players is not still with the team that drafted them?
– Joe Thornton (Marco Sturm, Wayne Primeau, and Brad Stuart)
– Tyler Seguin (Loui Eriksson)
– Eric Staal (two 2nd round picks and Aleksi Saarela, signed as UFA)
– Jeff Carter and Mike Richards (Brayden Schenn, Wayne Simmonds, Jack Johnson, and 1st round pick)
– Kevin Hayes (refused to sign with Chicago, signed as UFA)
– Ryan Kesler + 3rd round pick (Nick Bonino, Luca Sbisa, 1st and 3rd round picks)
– Ryan O’Reilly + Jamie McGinn (Nikita Zadorov, Mikhail Grigorenko, J.T. Compher, 2nd round pick)
– Jason Spezza + Ludwig Karlsson (Alex Chiasson, Alex Guptill, Nicholas Paul, 2nd round pick)
– Artem Anisimov + Marko Dano + Jeremy Morin + Corey Tropp + 4th round pick (Brandon Saad, Alex Broadhurst, Michael Paliotta)
– Ryan Johansen (Seth Jones)
As much as Marc Bergevin gets mocked, he is correct when he said that making moves to land a top-6 center (let alone a #1 center) are exceedingly tough in today’s NHL. Teams draft them, generally in the top-10 overall, and then hold on to them dearly. You might land one by dealing a similarly talented player (e.g. Schenn for Carter, Anisimov for Saad, Johansen for Jones), or get them on the tail end of their career. But landing a true top-6 center in the prime of their career only happens rarely (10 of this year’s top centers, over a period of roughly a decade), and it is almost always going to cost you a prized asset.
If Montreal wants a #1 center, the price begins with Alex Galchenyuk: nothing less gets that deal done. They also need to identify a trade partner who is willing to deal with them (ruling out divisional foes) and a player who is willing to waive their NTC to come to Montreal (sadly, many stars have Montreal on their no-go list). In many of the above cases, there were also extenuating circumstances that led to the deal, whether it be off-ice behaviour (Seguin or Carter), contract demands (O’Reilly), or an unwillingness to go anywhere but where the player wanted (Hayes).
Marc Bergevin **IS** paid a huge salary to do his job, but I am definitely sympathetic to his plight. I don’t really see a good target out there in the top-50 list that I provided, which is why I have been keen on Montreal going after one of Calgary’s pair of prized center prospects (Sam Bennett or Mark Jankowski) or talking with Florida about one of Trocheck, Barkov, or Huberdeau.
Agree with all.
The issue with MB is that if he was going to trade someone like PK, you make the move for that prized 1st line center.
They are very hard to get, so PK is what it takes.
Today, in order to get a first line center, it begins with Chucky and ends with Sergachev. There is no other way.
We had a Larson for Hall or Seth Jones for Johanssen if we were going to trade PK.
So MB traded a guy that comes around once every 20 years – certainly as a 2nd round pick – for a guy that has 4 decent years left that plays the same position.
Even without the age difference, it was a lateral move.
“when you trade for Shea Weber, you don’t get anything else”.
Ok. So says no one else.
If you believe the rumour, he did try to pry Draisaitl out of Edmonton with Subban probably being involved, but Edmonton wouldn’t part with Draisaitl.
If you cannot get a center for that asset and you feel like you need to deal him for whatever reason, I can understand the idea of at least making it a lateral move.
The alternative, dealing Subban for a package of lesser players or prospects, like the Joe Thornton trade above, would not have gone over as well as the Weber acquisition, which has clearly polarized the fan base. The better option might have been a package with another prized asset, such as Gallagher or Galchenyuk, but that was very risky coming off last season.
It wasn’t that Edmonton wouldn’t part with Draisaitl (because they absolutely would have as he was not yet the beast that he’s turned into). Rather it was Subban’s salary and the cap position in the next few years the Oilers would have been in if they took on Subban’s salary.
http://edmontonjournal.com/sports/hockey/nhl/cult-of-hockey/it-makes-sense-that-the-edmonton-oilers-passed-on-p-k-subban
–Go Habs Go!–
Also,
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/30-thoughts-couldnt-edmonton-montreal-make-deal/
In order to get a first line center, we do nothing. We have one. He just has to play to his potential. He was close, then got injured. Let’s hope he can get his mojo back this year.
We need to face it, we’re not trading for a first line center. We’re not getting John Tavares. Nobody lets those players go except if there are “off ice issue”. Do we want those?
The other option is signing an older first line center who is looking for a change of scenery, such as Joe Thornton (I don’t actually know if he’s looking for a change of scenery). But that’s not the ideal solution either. Because these guys are often forwards on the serious downslope.
Bergevin is right when he says you have to build from within. That’s what they need to do. They need to put their trust in Galchenyuk and work with him until he plays the “right way”.
I don’t agree that Weber likely only has 4 decent years left. I hear this all the time, usually from a pro-Subban person. What is this based on? Weber is a big dude who dishes out punishment, but who doesn’t take much because he doesn’t get hit often. People are smarter than to run into him on purpose. He’s already not that fast. Why can’t he keep doing exactly what he is doing until he’s 40 years old?
Another factor that is repetitively overlooked by the Weber bashers is that starting next year, Weber becomes very good trade bait for one of the teams on a budget. Beginning next year, his cap hit exceeds his salary. In the final four years of his deal, it exceeds his salary by 4 million+ for one year, then 6 million plus the last 3 years. What bottom rung team that has little money to pay players but needs to hit the cap floor won’t take a $1 million salary player with a $7.8 million cap hit?
…and I didn’t even mention the cap recapture issue:
http://www.stanleycupofchowder.com/2016/6/29/12061696/Salary-Cap-Recapture-Montreal-Canadiens-PK-Subban-Shea-Weber-Nashville-Predators–Flyers-Offer-Sheet
Mmmitch you laid that out very well, Weber was a great acquisition
I am not sympathetic at all. He has had 5 years and now doesn’t even have a 2nd line center to go along with the first. He was given a third overall pick who he told us was the large center he was going to build around. He was given a young Dman who won the Norris and he could have dealt for that center. He never liked PK so when he won the Norris that was a Xmas gift for him. It shouldn’t take 5 years when you actually are given assets to make moves.
Agree about Chucky. Said it last summer he will be dealt for a center if he’s not the number one center due to his RFA status. MB is all-in on Weber-Price and needs to add the center to that duo.
But he found Byron! Give that man (Bergy) an extension.
The depths he will go to find those 4th line gems are endless, especially if they come from the Windy City…..
Ridiculous comment, based on illogic, but common on HIO.
Of course 4th-liners are easier to find than franchise centremen. Every GM happens upon a Dale Weise or Marco Arcobello once in a while, and is pleased with his find.
Just like you’ll often find a penny or quarter or even a loonie walking along the street, but how many times have you encountered a stack of hundreds?
i was being completely sarcastic.
while still hopeful for the future, given his track record (mb) i am not so excited for the years ahead.
we are historically (now decades ago) used to winning. it is what it is. it sets the standard for our franchise, right or wrong. but the all to common (maybe new gen of fans) are ok with moral victories, atlantic division winners, and just to make the playoffs. i’m not.
4th liners are key but not critical (to ultimate success – finals appearance).
Okay, but Bergevin DID select the best center in that draft. It isn’t his fault that the draft where he lands a high draft pick happened to feature perhaps the weakest pool of center prospects in decades. That is just pure, crappy luck.
For what it is worth, my money is on Galchenyuk staying in Montreal this summer and being given the #1 center position next season, come hell or high water. The only way I see that changing is if a deal Bergevin cannot refuse comes along, and I don’t see the center out there that can entice him. Dealing Galchenyuk at a low point of his value would be foolish.
I agree with you about keeping Chucky but
1) it was pretty clear from CJ and MB’s answers at the presser that Chucky is a winger right now.
2) we do not know what his contract demands are. Chucky is 2 years from UFA. If he refuses to sign away UFA years, he’s gone IMO.
I don’t put too much stock in those answers, to be honest. Galchenyuk is still a 23 year old kid. Prorated over the entire season, his production would have given him 59 points, which would have tied Evgeny Kuznetsov for 19th among all centers.
I think Julien is putting a fire under Galchenyuk’s rear end: do you want to be a center or not? If so, show me some improvement and commitment to your defensive game.
I hope you’re right Chris, that we retain Alex instead of fire-saleing him, but it scares me when François Gagnon confidently, repetitively states that he and Nathan Beaulieu have played their last game in a Montréal uniform.
But does he have to whine about his job being tough? I think it makes Molson look bad.
And you say that teams draft them. Well the Habs haven’t drafted one in many many many years. Maybe Galchenyuk breaks that streak but I’m not holding my breath. The Habs currently have an ARMY of scouts and personnel. There is simply no excuse for them not finding offensive talent and developing it. The throwing the players under the bus like he did at season’s end will also wear thin.
Drop da puck already!
Did Bergevin call press conferences and release statements to announce that his job is tough or did he answer repeated and pointed questions about why he hasn’t found a stud number 1 center by saying that it’s not an easy thing to do without having to give up too much in return?
Also, just because some folks like to repeat things hundreds of times on HIO and elsewhere doesn’t mean that they were actually said that often. For example, how many times did Bergevin actually say the “foxhole” thing that was jumped on and has been repeated ad nauseam ever since?
I dare to ask, which is the source of more whine? Bergevin or his detractors? And by the way, I’m not saying that folks shouldn’t have or express an opinion on the GM, just that I find much of it to be the same thing said over and over and over again.
–Go Habs Go!–
2 out of the last 2 years, he stated at a presser that his job is tough – was he expecting to be paid millions to sit around with a finger up his butt? He also said that last year was “everyone’s fault” which, if you know PR, is a nice way to say that no one was at fault and to deflect questions about it. He then identified the real culprit: Price’s injury. Not that he had absolutely no backup plan in case Price was injured and that that had cost the Habs an entire year. The guy is literally learning on the job. He makes some very odd PR statements too, like the one I mentioned below about having worked hard to get Victor Bartley in the Tinordi deal. I’m not sure what is worse, having actually had to work hard to get the journeyman Bartley who is now buried on Minny’s depth chart or actually admitting it. The whole John Scott thingy was surreal – it looked like amateur hour.
A franchise like the Habs should not be breaking in a GM. Period.
Drop da puck already!
Please find a quote and a source where he says “My job is tough.” You can’t. It’s an HIO meme, a distortion of what he actually said. Maybe you honestly believe he used those words, but you’re mistaken.
I could definitely do with less defensiveness from Bergevin, but I’m sure part of that is the siege mentality that the press often adopts at the end of the season in Montreal.
This, exactly. He’s not quite the merry jokester, the breath of fresh air we thought he was when he first took the reins.
But that’s because, like Lenny with his puppy, we’re all of us killing our team with our love. We fuel this media market, this madness, where guys like Andrew Berkeshire and Georges Laraque now make a living by crucifying the team. We’ve created this monster, and we keep feeding it, and are shocked when it turns against us.
Chris, how can 10/30 be considered “rarely”, even if it does cover a decade, and it does require trading a prized asset in return?
That’s not rarely.
When 1/3 of your competition is managing to do it, I think as a GM you need to get yourself into that group.
First, it was 10 out of 50.
Second, 2 of them were for each other (Carter for Schenn). Hayes should be ignored because that was a player exploiting the CBA to go to the one team he was interested in: if he wasn’t signing for Stanley Cup contending Chicago, he certainly wasn’t going to Montreal. Those situations come along very, very rarely.
So we’re down to 7 guys traded over the span of roughly 10 years.
Out of those 7 guys, which ones would have accepted a trade to Montreal? I guarantee that Kesler was an impossibility, as was (based on what I’ve heard) Eric Staal.
So we’re down to 5 guys over roughly a decade that Montreal **might** have had a shot at. That, for me, is pretty rare. Whether fans want to admit it or not, NHL stars rarely want to play in Montreal. This is a market that players see as far too invasive and far too neurotic. You know hockey players, so you know that I am not making that part up. Montreal is not even remotely a desirable landing spot. Players love visiting Montreal, but few want to live it every day.
This is why I have found the Bergevin-bashing so tiresome. His critics make it out to be an even playing-field, when we all know that this is laughably incorrect. Montreal’s tax situation, language situation, and media/fan attention is a major turn-off for the vast majority of NHL star players. Like all the Canadian GMs, Bergevin is starting with a short-stack when it comes to team-building: elite free agents rarely sign in Canada, so one mechanism of landing those needed pieces is gone. Montreal is a common team on NTC lists, making it harder to acquire players via trade. Notice the common factor in the list above: not one of the 10 centers I listed went to a Canadian team.
Bergevin has one option: tank. If you want star players in Montreal, that is the only realistic mechanism. This is why I am sympathetic: Toronto consistently falling short of their goal of making the playoffs paved the way for Shanahan to purposely tank for a couple of seasons with the blessing of the fan base.
Does Bergevin have that same leeway with his fan base? Montreal finished first in their division in 2 of the last 3 seasons, and has a goalie that virtually guarantees that Montreal will be hard-pressed to vie for a top-5 overall draft pick. That is a dilemma. Many of us see this team as fatally flawed at center, but don’t see a realistic way to acquire that center other than tanking. Blowing up a team coming off a 100+ point season is a risky proposition.
excellent points but surely if the Habs were winning as in making it deep in the playoffs and actually contending it would be easier to attract star players. its about winning consistently.
I wonder if McGuire came in and said ‘we have to tank, prepare for pain; if there’d be half the grief Bergevin is getting.
Montreal can get Tyler Johnson with the Lightning’s cap issues and it would not cost Galchenyuk,they would want low salary players like Byron,Juulsen,McCarron type players.
Habs gonna snatch up Robinson this time? I think having him, even part time to develop young D would be great. Let’s go. Thumbs up.
I approve and second this motion!
Habfan17
I don’t think so. Larry made the best point about the trade where he stated that there was just too much drama surrounding the player that was moved. I think the same thing applies to him. The second Cape went on the radio and started yapping, it was over here for Larry.
Personally doesn’t matter to me if they hire him or not because the talent I wanted him to coach/mentor is gone. I just want JJD GONE. Can’t MB just make a decision without going to the last possible emergency moment?
It’s a long shot, but I’d love for it to happen. And based on his expectations, we could totally tailor a role for him, where he flies up from Florida (direct) once a week or every two weeks or so, and plays the Claude Ruel role for us in Montréal-Laval, works with the kids before, during and after practice, works with the defence coaches but provides a different angle, another viewpoint.
When Ott did the hair stroking montreal had taken control of the series. Seems to me the teasing only managed to galvanize the Rangers to play tougher and turned Zuc into an offensive force. Reminded me of the water squirting incident involving PK. Seemed petty at the time and in hindsight seemed to turn the series around for the Rangers. Why antagonize when things are going your way?
As I see it, there are two huge issues with the player development. One is not having the right development personal to develop the skills that these players were drafted for. The other is the overall philosophy of changing a player into something they are not.
When you take a player who made it to the draft though their vision and offensive ability, and turn them all into defensive specialists, they will not excel or be happy. They play and develop their skills to be drafted, then do not get to use them.
That in my opinion is why the Habs have not been successful bringing up and developing players.
Case in point wih both Sherbak and Galchenyuk. When both were drafted, their junior coaches spoke glowingly about how hard they worked, their understanding of the game, (especially Sherbak), how easy they both were to coach, and their skill levels. The Habs were saying the same thing after they drafted them.
Well, how has that worked out? Teams can do that once in a while, like they did with Carbonneau. Maybe that is why Lebeau resigned as a player development consultant.
The scouting and GM need to know, understand and have the ability to draft players with different skills and abilities that are needed to be a successful team.
Then the coach needs to know how to put it all together like a maestro does with a symphony orchestra !
Habfan17
But is it the folks who draft who can’t draft offensive talent or is it the folks who develop who beat the offense out of them? A guy who produces at the CHL level doesn’t necessarily produce at the NHL level.
Simply put, the Habs have been godawful at drafting/developing offensive Cs. There is no other way to put it.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
1) Stéphan Lebeau resigned from the Bulldogs, or rather his contract was not renewed, due to a personality clash with Sylvain Lefebvre. This was asserted matter of factly on L’Antichambre, and he has not denied it.
2) A big reason for Nikita Scherbak’s struggles in the AHL don’t derive from philosophy or the system he’s subjected to, but simply poor conditioning and strength. He gets muscled off the puck easily, and makes defensive errors due to being too gassed later on in his shift and later on in the game. This is something he improved on this season, and I hope he’ll work hard on this summer, that he stays in Brossard rather than spends too much time in Russia, because apparently he does a poor job of this on his own.
Steve Ott was a first round draft pick (25th overall) in 2000. He played over 600 more NHL games than Marcel Hossa who Montreal drafted 16th that year. He also averaged more points per game in the NHL than Marcel Hossa.
Ott played for Canada at the 2001 WJC. As a 22 year old, he played for the Hamilton Bulldogs during the 2004/05 lockout season where he out scored Corey Locke and Andre Kostitsyn while setting a Bulldogs record for PIM in a season. He went on to carve himself out a nice NHL career garnering over $20M in salary.
–Go Habs Go!–
Excerpt from MB’s Puditude HOF:
Remember when journeyman Victor Bartley was THE guy MB wanted in the Tinordi trade? And he ACTUALLY worked hard to get him included?
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Uber pud. Can’t get much higher praise than that. Good thing Ott retired.
Note: NHL uber puds are better hockey players than every single HIO member.
Uber pud..lol.
I’m fairly certain everyone here understands that Steve Ott would be a dangling dominator in our rec leagues.
Does that make him any less bad (at this point in a mostly useful career) relative to other NHLers?
Preds in 5
BOOK IT!
The Preds are missing a couple big pieces now. I wouldn’t be so sure.
Pittsburg is missing Letang who was a big part of their team. But take away the points he generated and you have the Nashville D generating the same thing as Pittsburg’s D, less Letang. Which is remarkable in itself.
Pittsburg has already taken out last season’s highest scoring D Washington, and Columbus whose D scores about as much as Nashville, and Ottawa where Karlsson and that D is pretty close to the offensive output of Nashville as well. Meanwhile Nashville has knocked off three teams where their D looked really mobile against teams whose D do not generate as many points during the season, in comparison.
It is almost as if Pittsburg has been practicing to go against Nashville and Nashville coasting on hype and coaching.
Anyway, glad the beyond boring Sens are out but I think Laviolette will go the same route against the Pens. That will reveal the shortcomings in his D and force his offense to step up or they will be gone.
Never bet against the Champ, Pittsburg didn’t get where they are by being pushovers.
Does anything say “MB” more than uber-pud Steve Ott holding court for reporters, as pics of five Hall of Famers loom in the background to remind us that mediocrity is the new reality?
Still not as bad as Burkie’s press conference lamenting the sending down of Colton Orr…
Nothing comes close to that supreme idiot Burke. Every time I see him I just want to rip that stupid tie off him..
Very good.
hahaha..lmao.
he had a good career as a 3/4th line shit disturber. Never liked him on other teams but I think he did a good job on the Habs. Hes not paid to score but what can you do.
He did not go a good job on the Habs, he was terrible.
Even puds who aren’t paid to score can chip in more than one point in 17 games. He didn’t win 50% of his faceoffs.
Even his best Hab moment – stroking Pony Boy’s hair – did squat to put anyone off their game.
That said, the fact that I still kinda liked seeing an absolutely awful player willing to occasionally run into someone in the other jersey indicates makes me sad inside.
Did not make me sad at all. I liked him running into players and playing that role. As u said he did squat scoring.
“That role” is less than useful if you can’t produce even a sniff of offence and lose the majority of your faceoffs.
Why a pud like that, instead of De La Rose, for example? Why must it always be mediocre space-fillers instead of our prospects?
I absolutely understand the need for physicality. But we seem to get caught up in the overstated value of Steve Ott/Josh Gorges ‘c’mon boys, c’mon boys’ types after they are no longer useful players.
Going to be interesting to see how this series plays out. Nashville going in without having top 2 centers. IMO they have three 3rd line centers in Fisher, Jarnkrok and Scissons. Pens have 2 first line centers.
Can’t predict what will happen. I can’t believe Ottawa hung around as long as they did. Superstar defender, couple of forwards get hot with their goalie and they end up one bounce away from the finals.
Almost ended up a finals between the 16th place team and the 12th place team.
Parity league…
1. I’d rather have had Boucher trying to get us to win 0-(-1) than the glowering apricot colostomy bag.
2. I think P.K.’s best shot at the Cup ended with the Kunitz goal.
3. Hard to believe Price is going to make nearly twice as much as Caillou, although the oldies in net this year make a long-term deal more palatable.
glowering apricot colostomy bag…LOL..golden..that is very funny
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Fiddler and Gaudreau can play up and down the order without embarrassing themselves.
From where I sit Subban appears alot more mature than when he was on the Habs. More in control and alot less drama although still makes the odd dumb play trying to do to much. Its interesting how a change in teams can benefit players just not PK and Weber but all players need a change.
I think a large part of that is how he’s able to come out and say “fark it, I am who I am, this is how I’m going to play.”
Allowing him that “freedom” has probably actually made him more amenable to playing more inside the team’s desired structure at times.
Something the bristling mango shytgibbon never figured out, as he tried to shoehorn a square peg into a round hole.
yes….stubborn goat MT was. Hope the guy sees a therapist.
I think Molson telling Bergy to give him the boot, was a bigger influence on PK. Discipline is the biggest factor, in giving a person freedom at a certain point. PK did what he wanted off the ice, and on it in Montreal, thats not the case in Nashville now. He is on his best behaviour at the moment, otherwise he will be seen as a problem child in the hockey world.
He is only seen as a problem by the dinosaurs who don’t like anything outside of their tiny little 1935 box.
Don’t celebrate after goals. Always make the safe play. Don’t wear fur (OK, fur coats are hideous…). Etc.
Even the NFL appears now to understand cellies are fun. If you want new fans, but keep doing things the same way, the revenue streams might just eventually run dry. Other leagues promote their stars. The NHL bigwigs seem to hate it when any one player draws attention to themselves.
Poile said to P.K., just be yourself – but let us know what you’re doing first. Kind of like the parent who says “you’re a good kid, we trust you, just let us know where you’re going to be”. And they’re rewarded.
I don’t think P.K. is suddenly on his ‘best behaviour’. I think trying to force him how to behave in Montreal caused the issue.
I’m not saying P.K. was blameless, because he wasn’t. But the cartoonish carrot curmudgeon had no clue how to deal with him, which exacerbated the problem.
I think Subban had his flaws but it was the failure of the hard ass smoking goof ball coach and GM to assist in some way to make him better. Whatever.
RN I must say your terminology( bristling mango shytgibbon ) is absolutely second to none , gotta love it keep em coming …
All Habs all the Time
Anyone can play!
1. Word describing something angry or stupid
2. Some shade of orange
3. Another word(s) for something loathsome or stupid
The carrot-complexioned cretin was the tormentor who cramped P.K.’s style. His mission to turn him into a “better person” his tough love and his failed attempt to turn him into something he wasn’t was the real problem, not P.K. Now he can finally play to his full potential with a coach who finally respects and appreciates him.
(awesome alliteration amigo)
If you have a good kid, but yell at him non-stop and give him a 9 p.m. curfew, he might just rebel.
If you tell him you love him, trust him and know that the good will outweigh the bad, he’ll probably be in by 9 every night anyway, and be more amenable to doing things your way when you really want.
MT was a cold hard ass to him. Ridiculous when you think about. Crazy thing is Julien could likely work with PK.
CHeers RN!
RN … absolute words of wisdom ! and I seriously mean that , if more people would just put into practice what you just stated, the world would be a much better and happier place to be , I was always of the opinion that focusing on the positives and nurturing them, is much more productive than beating someone down for making a mistake or just plainly being human … Lots to learn from your posts , the hilarious ones and the ones that put forth an important message .. A tip Of The hat to you Sir !!!
All Habs all the Time
Ya, if you love PK like I do, then you have to just be happy for a guy that’s now appreciated. He wasn’t here by management. And for the most part, I do truly believe, many didn’t like him because they were – are racist. I’m not saying everyone, but I really believe that. Tell me why he caught flack for coughing up pucks, while countless others did the same to greater hights but never had any speak go against them?
More EOTP to sink your fangs into:
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/5/26/15594960/why-are-montreal-canadiens-developing-so-few-prospects-marc-bergevin-nhl-draft-galchenyuk-hudon
It was not only Flynn. Over Bergevin’s Canadiens tenure trades have been made for Steve Ott, Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen, Jordie Benn, Nikita Nesterov, Brandon Davidson, Shea Weber, Andrew Shaw, Torrey Mitchell, Dale Weise, Tom Gilbert, Mike Weaver, Jeff Petry, Thomas Vanek, Davis Drewiske, Victor Bartley, Sergei Gonchar, Devante Smith-Pelly, George Parros, Christian Thomas, Devan Dubnyk, Michael Ryder, P-A Parenteau, Bryan Allen, John Scott, Ben Scrivens, Lucas Lessio, Zack Kassian, Dustin Tokarski, Phillip Danault.
He claimed Paul Byron and Mike Brown. The team signed free agents Douglas Murray, Colby Armstrong, Jiri Sekac, Brandon Prust, Daniel Brière, Manny Malhotra, Drayson Bowman, Bud Holloway, Tomas Fleischmann, Mark Barberio, Alexander Semin, Al Montoya, Zack Redmond, Chris Terry, Joel Hanley and Alexander Radulov. Bergevin also signed some university graduates like Daniel Carr, Mike Condon, Ryan Johnston, Tom Parisi, and Charlie Lindgren.
You can’t say Bergevin hasn’t been active. I’m sure I forgot some and didn’t even list all the minor signings like Nick Tarnasky and Markus Eisenschmid.
I will take issue with this comment:
May I remind you what a second-round pick can get you: P.K. Subban, Artturi Lehkonen, Shea Weber, Roman Josi, Brandon Saad, or Nikita Kucherov, just to name a few. In return he got Jeff Petry and Andrew Shaw, who aren’t such bad players in their own right, but neither is a top-six centre.
In addition to PK Subban, A 2007 second round pick would also get you:
T.J. Brennan, Brett MacLean, Taylor Ellington, Josh Godfrey
Tommy Cross, Joel Gistedt, Stefan Legein, Billy Sweatt, Simon Hjalmarsson, Michal Repik, Kevin Marshall, Eric Tangradi, (P.K. Subban), Aaron Palushaj, Colby Cohen, Theo Ruth, Dana Tyrell, Antoine Lafleur, Trevor Cann, Nico Sacchetti, Keven Veilleux, Oscar Moller, Will Weber, Jeremy Smith, T.J. Galiardi, Akim Aliu, Mike Hoeffel, Nick Spaling, Drew Schiestel, Ruslan Bashkirov and Wayne Simmonds.
Or 4 of 30 playing more than 150 games, and only 2 more hitting the 100 game mark.
Don’t get me wrong.. I’m all in on drafting and keeping picks. But to present the exceptional finds in the second round as the rule does a disservice to the 80% who never see 100 games in the NHL.
An excerpt from MB’s ‘Encyclopedia of Pud’?
Let’s play find the diamonds buried in MB’s giant turdpile?
Reliving how our Cup dreams got swept away by a giant tsunami of pudidity?
Guys like Marc, Nyder.
Guys like Marc.
What I think is funny, is that so much of the analysis is that MT doesn’t like youth, or that MB should have forced MT into playing the young players by not bringing in the vets as a safety net for the coach.
Yah. It was Therrien who was keeping the youth out… not the GM who acquired 50 journeymen who played the game the right way, just like him.
Puds in place of prospects was indeed a philosophy for the tag team of terrible.
Easier for the coach to trust safe, crappy veterans. GM agrees, and gets to indulge his dumpster diving fantasies.
Easier for the coach to trust safe, crappy veterans. GM agrees,
No. This is wrong. It’s Backwards.
It’s the GM who trusts the safe, crappy veterans. The Guys like Him.
It’s the coach who agrees and is happy to use them.
I do think you’re right about MB.
But the puds instead of prospects ethos predates him, which surely plays a part in a quarter-century of Cuplessness.
The only guy like Marc on that list is Jordie Benn, except Benn is better offensively and Bergevin was (much) tougher.
I like Bergy, so now with the farm team operating out of Laval, I hope there are better results. For me the most disappointing aspect of our playoffs, was not seeing any of our young guns being used. One thing I did like about CJ,was that after we were eliminated he was at the next IceCaps game.
Why?
What is it about the move to Laval that makes you (and others) think that anything going to change in the way the Habs acquire, develop and use players?
The AHL Coach probably isn’t changing. The GM has his philosophy, and support of ownership. His NHL coach is practically a disciple of that defense first; hard work; Guy Like Marc cult.
If the team makes only one move in the off-season, just one, it has to be getting rid of MT Lite.
If Sly is back in Laval, instead of a new voice, then I’m officially turning in my faux Panic Beard.
Media coverage will likely spike rapidly up. If they stink it up, it’ll be a lot more apparent.
Be careful with the “support of management” angle. history has shown repeatedly that that can change hourly.
Drop da puck already!
Julien did win a Cup.
The Laval Rocket will need a better record, if they want to be a success. The roster in Laval will have only the Canadiens involved in its selection. In Laval the Rocket will have better access to trainers and doctors. They will no longer take road trips that last nearly a month, which made practices hard to get in. Calling up a player will be much easier, an enticement that will not go unnoticed by players.
Why you ask? Let me tell you… proximity. Simple as that. To think it won’t help is insane. Pretty much every NHL franchise’s farm team is close to home, so that management can keep a watchful eye on their assets, not only that, having your prospects play within your market, especially a hockey crazed market like this one can only help them to understand what to expect when finally being called up. Not only that, call ups are way easier to accomplish, because it’s so close, players would still be living in their own place when they make the move, resulting in less complications for them, enabling a better focus. And then like Montreal Ace said, think of the insane road trips they had to make from St Johns. Of course this will help. It’s not gonna make these kids the next Gretzkys but yes it will help, and right now, right now we can use all the help we can get.
As I see it, there are two huge issues with the player development. One is not having the right development personal to develop the skills that these players were drafted for. The other is the overall philosophy of changing a player into something they are not.
When you take a player who made it to the draft though their vision and offensive ability, and turn them all into defensive specialists, they will not excel or be happy. They play and develop their skills to be drafted, then do not get to use them.
That in my opinion is why the Habs have not been successful bringing up and developing players. Case in poin wih both Sherbak and Galchenyuk. When both were drafted, their junior coaches spoke glowingly about how hard they worked, their understanding of the game, (especially Sherbak), how easy they both were to coach, and their skill levels. The Habs were saying the same thing after they drafted them.
Well, how has that worked out? Maybe that is why Lebeau resigned as a player development consultant.
Habfan17
Just you wait, Luke. That Palushaj guy is going to be a Monster.
Eyes on the Prize with a look at Lehkonen’s rookie season:
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/5/25/15686504/2016-17-canadiens-season-review-artturi-lehkonens-rookie-season-was-a-success-habs-highlights
And Gregoire of the IceCaps:
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/2017/5/26/15681600/jeremy-gregoire-2016-17-st-johns-icecaps-season-review-analysis-highlights-ahl-prospects
Well, it worked in Edmonton…
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/tickets-predators-home-games-fetching-steep-price/
the team will also be selling concourse tickets for $150 — offering a chance to watch the game inside the arena, but on a TV screen.
Jeez, $150 just to get inside & watch on a TV… plus parking costs, plus inflated food & bev costs. Not to mention the hassle of traffic and the crowds.
Now, people can do what they want with their hard earned cash and their time. If this is what they want to do, more power to ’em, but personally I couldn’t deal with the crowd/costs to watch the game there. I’m sure it’d be a unique atmosphere, but the pub (or couch) works fine for me.
Good on the Marketeers for taking advantage of every potential revenue stream.
crosby takes more shit in one game then greztey or lemieux took in their whole careers he is pure maritimer
here here..so true.
Those other guys had a sidekick always looking out for them.
That isn’t even remotely true. Mario Lemieux took a ridiculous amount of crap during his career.
When Paul Coffey was traded to Pittsburgh, he commented on how amazed he was to see how banged up Lemieux was after each game because the refs didn’t give him nearly as much protection as other superstars in the NHL at the time.
That’s true but there were players who looked out those guys. Gretzky more than Lemieux.
Gretzky and Yzerman definitely had protection. Lemieux played his career without enforcers and, for the first few years, without any similarly talented linemates. I still cannot believe he made it to 199 points with Rob Brown and Bob Errey as linemates. Lemieux’s 1988-89 season was simply insane.
The best prime of any player’s career; bar none.
These jokers will keep doing it as long as suckers keep paying!
Time for a new team to drink from the Cup.
Preds seem to be better balanced team from here. If they can pressure the forwards they will have a good chance. Need to stop Malkin or Crosby. Pens defense is weaker.
Preds in 6 or 7.
meh. pretty even i think. Preds better d. Pens better fwds. Goalies a wash
Agree. Could be a really fun series to watch with lots of twists and turns.
I really like the Preds defense so mobile even before Subban came on board.
yeah. i’m looking forward to it. I lean pens but it’s not going to be a short series
Series will be cIose. Going 7. I think Rinne chokes in the final at some point.
pressure.
Maybe you even have to give the nod to Murray, cause he’s both fresher and been there before. IDK, would love to see PK hoist and Bergevin puke, would also love to see Crosby go back to back, you can never count out Sid, or Gino, so… We’ll see what happens. Really just rooting for great hockey to watch.
Rinne,Arvidsson,Forsberg,Johansen,Josi,Ellis,Ekholm,all better than P.K. he is the 8th best player on his own team…LOL.
@thesenator18 … maybe you would consider joining EMPTY in his Fox Hole there apparently is a vacancy ! PK the 8th best player on his team yeah right ! He was the best on the Habs and he was traded instead of letting the EMPTY one go and now the EMPTY one is gone too !your gibberish is well GIBBERISH !
All Habs all the Time
Pens in 4 straight series will not be close.
@thesenator18 … Yeah sure , it wont be close I wonder how much we’ll see of you around here when PK brings the Cup to Montreal to share it with the kids in the Hospital … Histoire a suivre …
All Habs all the Time
this series is going at least 6. Too many pros and cons on both sides. Just the relatively easy road Nashville has had will give them a win or two
thesenator18 …it shows just how little you know about hockey with your brain dead comments.
Shea it ain’t so…….
You know less about hockey than that moron donald trump knows about haircuts you brain dead clown.
Can’t take anything a sens fan says seriously, especially when he’s hating on PK, and Karlsson is his best player. Give me a break here. Hilarious. Check out my post above bro, think you left your white sheet somewhere with holes cut in for eyes. SMH here, Boones gotta vet some of these guys that post here.
As much as I want to see PK do well, I would like the Pens to win, and Crosby to retire. It is time. He has done it all, and should no longer risk his health. One of the top 5 greatest to ever play the game should go out on top.
Crosby is to young. The guy has so much drive and grit its unreal.
He is not too young. It is his drive and grit that scares me. I want him to live a good life. He has done enough.
Ya i hear you on that, still would be too sad to see him retire, and yes he is young only just about to turn 30.
You could say Nashville don’t have the centres to win but you could also say Pittsburgh don’t have the D to win. It will be interesting to see which deficiency is a bigger issue.
Pittsburgh address their D problem by not handling the puck a lot in their own end, so there is a lot of off-the-glass-and-out or just flipping it into the neutral zone. That will mean giving the puck to Nashville’s mobile D a lot. If there is a team in the league who can make them pay for that tactic, it’s Nashville.
On the other hand, Nashville now has to deal with Murray in net who can cover up a lot of warts. Tough call!
Tough to call.
If I had to choose, I’d pick the Pens. Experienced, deep up front … although, for every point made for the Pens, there’s a counterpoint for the Preds.
Gino’s the key, I think.
Saying Malkin will be the difference for the Penguins is a lot like saying Getzlaf would be the difference for the Ducks. It seemed reasonable, a lot of people said it – and he wasn’t. Cuz Ekholm-Subban.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
One massive difference between the two comparisons:
Anaheim’s top two centers (career playoff production in brackets):
Ryan Getzlaf (121 GP, 37 G, 118 PTS)
Ryan Kesler (97 GP, 24 G, 63 PTS)
Pittsburgh’s top two centers:
Sidney Crosby (142 GP, 56 G, 157 PTS)
Evgeni Malkin (143 GP, 55 G, 153 PTS)
For Anaheim, you can use your shutdown pairing against Getzlaf’s line and not have to worry too much about Kesler’s line beating you.
For a decade, teams have been forced to swallow the poison pill of using their shutdown pairing against one of Crosby or Malkin, leaving the other one to have a much easier defensive matchup.
Subban and Ekholm cannot be on the ice all the time against both lines, and Josi/Ellis are not nearly as strong defensively.
Nashville has gotten through by shutting down opposing teams. Pittsburgh gets by playing good defence of their own and letting their star forwards carry the offence. So far, Pittsburgh’s offence has solved Columbus (ranked 2nd in the regular season in goals against), Washington (1st), and Ottawa (10th), averaging 3.05 goals per game to lead the NHL this postseason. Playing a strong defensive team is more of the same for them.
On the flip side, Nashville managed to shut down some good offensive teams from the regular season: Chicago was ranked 9th, St. Louis was 12th, and Anaheim was 18th. Now they get the top-ranked Penguins offence.
It will be an interesting challenge for the Predators: this is a pretty classic case of whether offence or defence wins championships. Historically, the offensive team usually comes out on top.
Hola Amigos!
Forget about Crosby,PK,Malkin,Forsberg, it will be The Peeky vs Murray Show!
Bet the Under! Or the Over maybe…
Never mind.
Found this on the Hockey Rumours site;
” Many teams are overly rigid in sticking to their core when it is obviously in need of change. Nashville not only shifted their core in a few short years, but adapted on the fly to a changing game. Poile acquired the necessary personnel to go deeper into the playoffs in an exceptionally talented Central division, and all GMs would be wise to look to his example. The blueprint for a win-win trade is to isolate what your team desperately needs, who can fill that need, and being willing to part with important players to acquire your man. Winning the value comparison on paper isn’t what should truly matter to GMs, Taking risks to make weaknesses strengths will never be a safe or easy move, but it is the sort of mentality that can win a franchise a Stanley Cup. This offseason, perhaps there will be more moves of this ilk.”
Yes, but making trades is hard…
This is funny.
His team finishes 18th in a 30 team league.
Gets hot (very hot, they look like October Habs) at the right time, and now everybody should be David Poile.
I think the point here is significant. It’s sad that you feel you have to break it down into where Nashville finished in the regular season standings.
Sad.
Exactly, where did the Habs finish the last two seasons that they won the cup?
Habfan17
the Habs were just as good … in October.
good for them!
You think the point here is significant, I don’t. You find that sad?
I like NSH, they have been patiently building a contender for 18 years. Maybe this is the year, maybe it isn’t. I like the way Poile has drafted BAP, regardless of organization need (Jones). I like the way he is able to steel his nerves and make the big trades (Jones for Johansen).
Still, the best move he has made, and the one that has made the biggest difference, is getting Forsberg for nothing NHLy. Apparently this was done against McPhee’s better judgment, and still ultimately cost him his job. It is a one-off, a piece of luck. Essentially Poile got a better first round pick than the one he traded away for Paul Gaustad in the 2012 draft. A guy picked 11th, though ranked 4th or 5th by most analysts (4th after Galchenyuk, 5th because of Grigorenko [!] in others).
I don’t think anyone can copy that sort of ‘luck’. These kinds of articles have been posted ad nauseum, and usually to try and negatively compare Bergevin to Polie. I think it is manure.
When people find success, there’s always someone who thinks it was luck.
25 yeas in I hope he finally finds some success.
Poile should be the example for all GMs.
It only took him around 30 years to make the Stanley Cup Finals. 😉
Hall for Larsson was another example of this type of trade.
But Montreal is a tough market to lose a trade on paper, even if it improves the team. People freak out over trades like Tinordi, who had zero trade value, yet alone trades for valuable pieces. The intense spotlight in Montreal makes it tough.
In a parity league, one bad trade can set you back years, so I’m not convinced we’ll see that type of risk taking from Bergevin. He had a chance to do it in 2013, but wanted to win right away instead of taking an opportunity for a rebuild on the fly.
A very good point! I do think that the hard core fans that have a solid understanding, would be behind a trade that brought in what the team really needed. I think the only player fans may not be willing to give up is Sergachev. I think for the right deal, pretty much any other player would be on the table.
I think the optics of PK for Weber with the age difference made fans gripe. What some do not take into consideration is the actually cap hit and salary and hook is on the hook if either player becomes a liability. Nashville is taking more risk there.
Habfan17
Yeah we’re a real tough market, expecting Habs management to be able to draft a solid offensive C prospect every 20 years or so…
Drop da puck already!
Interesting point, given that we are lauding David Poile, who has himself failed to draft a solid offensive centre prospect since the 1998 draft when they selected David Legwand 2nd overall, and you could argue that he was a bit of a bust for that draft position.
David Poile is actually more similar to Marc Bergevin than many here would like to believe. He continually drafts defencemen in the first two rounds of the drafts: 17 of his 40 picks in the first or 2nd rounds of the draft have been defencemen, despite the long-standing organizational strength in that department, and he has also used 5 of those 40 picks on goalies. Of the remaining 18 picks, just 4 were centres: David Legwand (2nd overall in 1998), Colin Wilson (7th overall in 2008, now a winger), Austin Watson (18th overall in 2010, now a winger), and Yakov Trenin (55th overall in 2015).
Poile has had an uncanny knack for landing quality defencemen in the draft and he has done a good job of drafting good role players, especially deeper in the draft.
I don’t really care about Poile. I think that calling our market tough on a GM is ridonculous. MB is getting paid RICHLY. If he finds the job too hard, then move on.
Drop da puck already!
How customers will react affects management decisions. Not sure why that’s a difficult concept.
134
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Mike Cammalleri and Jean Béliveau.
Not sure who I’m cheering for in the Finals. I think the Preds as Subban winning a Cup would force MB to make more serious moves. On the other hand, him making more serious moves might not be great if he starts trading the few young assets we have for very short term stopgaps. What I would like is for all of the games to end with 5-4 or higher scores. This is apparently a copycat league and the defense wins championships mentality might take a beating. I am somewhat alarmed that the amount of hooking, grabbing and interference is slowly creeping back to pre-lockout levels. They need to get rid of that crap as well as guys laying on the ice to block shots and prevent passes.
Drop da puck already!
I honestly don’t think that if Subban wins the cup or not it will change what MB has planned for the offseason. Nor should it.
I think you missed his point. A high scoring final could throw water on the “defense first” mentality. The league is notorious for being a copycat league. A few yeams have success with analytics and a team like Florida takes it too far. The Kings and Bruins win with big heavy teams, and teams start dumping their smaller offensive players. Look at the spike in fighting after the Ducks bullied their way to a Cup in 2007.
Good post.
It shouldn’t but it will. I think they’ll rush Sergachev too to have that young D hope angle.
Drop da puck already!
http://www.tsn.ca/bergevin-price-s-agent-to-resume-contract-talks-1.761874
Talks are taking place, let’s see what they bring!
I am guessing, with having signed KHL All Star Jerabek, that unless a sweetheart deal for a true 1st pair left D presents itself, Bergevin will not be adding any defencemen this off season.
Weber needs an partner with offence, Petry needs a partner with sand paper, and the 3rd pairing needs one of each. Markov will probably be back. Sergachev may make the team. One of Benn and Davidson will probably be gone. Beaulieu, could be he is moved for a forward.
I would not be opposed to a trade of Beaulieu for the Ghost. He brings offence and might pair nicely with Weber. Emelin seems disinterested when he is not in the top 4, or maybe having less minutes hurts his focus.
If Jerabek is the answer to the left side first pair, then Beaulieu and… to Calgary for Bennett. I would rather Monahan, but I doubt Calgary would trade him, and if they did, they would most likely want Sergachev. Perhaps Beaulieu, McCarron and Carr would do it.
I like McCarron’s size, but I don’t see him as more than a 3rd line centre, and that would work in Calgary given they have Monahan and Backland in the top 6. I think Danault is a better 3rd line centre for the Habs. Exchange Emelin for Carr, or throw him in too!
Make a deal for Vegas to take Pleks.
Patches, Galchenyuk, Rads
Lehkonen, Bennett, Gallagher
Byron, Danault, Shaw
Then fill in the 4th line , or shuffle some players from the 3rd line down if some of the prospects prove ready. Addison, Waked, JDR, Hudon, Sherbak. Maybe one or two will be ready, then there are still Flynn, Martinsen, Mitchell.
On the back end;
Jerabek, Weber. Markov, Petry, Davidson, Sergachev, Benn, Bourque, Lernout, Juulsen.
Habfan17
Saying that MB won’t trade for a dman is like saying that an alcoholic won’t go back to the SAQ. Trading for dmen and puds is his wheelhouse.
Drop da puck already!
Can’t argue with that. I will rephrase, I hope he does not trade for a defenceman unless it is a trade too good to refuse for a top pair lefty
Habfan17
It’ll be very tough to win without a number one centre as we all know. Especially when the Pens have two of them. Go Preds Go!
Just fresh out of the press (and I recently heard this from the Morning show on TSN 690), Larry Robinson is now out of the SJ Sharks organization.
http://montrealgazette.com/sports/hockey/stu-cowan-former-canadien-larry-robinson-looking-for-a-new-job-in-nhl
So, why can’t the Montreal Canadiens hire him and give this guy a coaching job instead of passing the opportunity like they did 2 years ago? JJ Daigneault has tried his best with the defensive coaching duties. Look where the Habs are after 5 years with JJD?
You can blame MT for that too.
He is leaving San Jose, because it is too far from his home in Florida.
Doubt Montreal works for him.
That makes no sense. Montreal is not far and is the same time zone. San Jose is on the opposite coast and a couple of time ones away.
Habfan17
I just came over here to stir this pot. Watch him sign in Vegas…
I hope not. Although the coaching staff that CJ had this season when he came back, could well be the same next season. Big Bird is a fan favorite in this city.
If not Robinson, maybe hire François Allaire as an assistant to Stephan Waite.
He does not want to coach now, he has said he wants to work as a consultant, working with the defence, more in player development.
I agree, why not hire him to work with the prospects and help the NHL players fine tune their games.
Habfan17
Was just reading this, it doesn’t sound like he wants to be an assistant coach anymore either. More of a consultant, something similar to what Martin Lapointe is doing, but only for defensemen. I don’t know why Beregevin wouldn’t go for that, as he loves his defensemen.
The Sens deep playoff run is another example of how in the playoffs anything can happen.
About once every 5 years.
Usually, it’s a pair of top 5 teams in the finals. When one isn’t, that team usually loses quickly.
So far, the Preds are this year’s 2012 LA Kings.
I am very happy for Crosby, a player I would never cheer against. The Sens are lucky to have Karlsson, who is as good a sport as he is a player. The call on Phaneuf was weak, glad the Sens tied it up, felt sorry for him.
I said it before: the Senators don’t have a chance with either the Penguins or the Capitals if they go to the ECF. Congrats to Sidney Crosby and co. winning their conference.
The Predators could have their hands full with last year’s Stanley Cup champs.
Preds vs Pens baby! We all know who are we going to cheer for anyway….
double overtime in game 7 and you think they didn’t have a chance to win.
Please don’t try and speak for me. I’m cheering for Crosby and the pens
MB will be cheering for your Pens. I’m with PK and the Preds.
i doubt any poster here cares but a former Habs defenseman may finally hold the Cup for the first time.
A former number one pick not named McDonough. Drafted thirteenth overall to start the millennium, he fulfilled his potential on teams other than Montreal. Not flashy, but under rated after a decade and a half on bad teams in small markets he still put up 253 career points.
And after 907 career NHL games over 15 seasons he’s in the playoffs for the first time ever. With a great chance to culminate a career as a champion.
Ron Hainsey, ironically acquired by the Pens for Danny Kristo + has been earning the faith placed in him by emerging as a solid two way presence on a banged up Pittsburgh defense.
He’s the real Hab related human interest story in the finals. Smarter Montreal management could have been rewarded by years of steady service. A number one pick who just needed some more time and NHL exposure.
Yeah there have been a lot of former solid defensive vets drafted by the Habs out of that area that ended up playing for other teams. Beachumen (sp?) is another guy, wasn’t drafted that high but got lost in the Hainsey, Komisarek shuffle.
He and Dumoulin were especially noticeable last night, good comment.
Clearly, the Senators didn’t do a competent job of assaulting Sidney Crosby during the series. Their half-hearted, unfocused muggings barely had an effect, the Penguins’ captain was lucid and coherent after the game while answering questions from Scott Oake.
The Sens need more sandpaper, more heart, more dubinsky, if they’re going to get anywhere in the Stanley Cup playoffs in the future. Dilettantes like Mike Hoffman need to upgrade from a piddly water bottle to a fire hose and man up.
Makes you wonder how dirty politics can be. Perhaps the supposed concussion Crosby was labeled with was just a decoy to give him space.
I dont trust anything about what Pittsburgh is capable of.
Sens radio guy as first period comes to a close: “and as usual, Sidney Crosby is over complaining to the officials about something or other.”
From a team that commissioned a forensic study into an apparent attempt to murder their star player, I thought that was rich.
I had to stop listening to those goofs..he is the Captain its his job to talk to the refs..I figure if they bothered to pay attention they would see that their Captain is talking just as much..it was a great series and a great game 7..it could have gone either way. The Pens won it fair and square..crying about Crosby, Kessel or the officiating just makes them look like sore losers.
Not even a micro-concussion!
So, a quick recap if the season.
A great start to reg season under Therrien. The inevitable collapse near mid season, followed by a coaching change, Coach Julien “rights” a sinking ship to hold on to the division lead.
A predictable early first round exit , led by a predictably tired 1st defense pairing, and an anemic offense from first through 4th lines.
We lost that a team (NYR) that lost to a team (Ott) that lost to a team (Pitt) , that will probably lose to a cup winning team led by one P.K. Subban .
Bergevin , unbelievably, still has a job. He gambled, and lost. He pulled a move that SHOULD have either made, or cost, him a career.
How many owners would allow someone to continue mangaging his company after making such a move.?
Hanging on to an unpopular coach, whose incredible mismanagement of the available talent was obvious to anyone that was paying attention.
Trading a generational sports hero and fan favorite for ANYTHING less than two components was, and will always be, a mistake. If beneficial results of that gamble are not immediate and obvious the decision maker must be held accountable. He has no vision, and he is only treading water trying to hang on to his job at this point.
May as well save him, and the fans, from having to witness a slow and painful drowning. Not making a change at the GM level at this time is only delaying the inevitable .
regards,
Steve O.
What are the top generational on ice hockey moments, of this larger then life talent, that he displayed with the Habs.
we must have watched a different first round. the 1st d pairing didn’t look tired at all.
Weber played really good for the habs in the playoffs. Don’t change history to try and prove a point. The lack of offense from the fwds was why they lost.
Also pretty sure your “Subban led” Preds are underdogs in the finals due to the loss of Johansson.
ONE MORE TIME WITH FEELING
LET’S GO PENGUINS, GO PREDS GO
Can’t wait to see to high flying speedy teams go all the way. Great way to end the season.
Pens in 7 😆
@sholi2000
Sholi2000.com
Hockey Is Life, Me and My Boy
Shane Oliver
One Giant Leap Backwards, 2017
I don’t think anyone is saying ‘it should have been us’ – we are miles away.
I still thinks the Sens are miles away.
But their road worked out this playoff season.
I do think we could have gotten as far as them with timely goals.
And @calgary: the ‘heart’ thing is total bs. Any hockey player that makes the NHL has heart and fight. Did Gally and Rads and Leckie and Max and Benn and Webs and Price not have heart? Did Kreider and Zook have more heart?
No.
It’s about timely goals and small plays.
That’s playoff hockey.
What word would you use to describe a Stanley Cup final between the Penguins and Predators? All I could come up with was non-Sens.
Why I oughta…wha…?
My sympathies go out to poor Ott
The series they played was well fought
But try as they did
They couldn’t beat The Kid
Too bad that their best went for naught
Nought.
Richard R
Yet again, a Canadian-based team doesn’t get all the way there. It would have been nice for the old 150 celebrations, but what can I say but Go Preds Go!
Crosby already has his pair of Cups in his trophy case; let it be Nashville’s turn.
4 long days until the Final starts. Time to watch the kids play in the Memorial Cup until then.
Preds vs. Pens should be a very entertaining SCF.