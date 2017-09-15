Some interesting forward lines set up as Canadiens hit the ice at training camp

STU COWAN
The Canadiens hit the ice for the first time at training camp Friday morning in Brossard, a day after players reported for physical testing. The 60 players in camp were divided into three teams — Team A, Team B and Team C.
While it’s only Day 1, there were some interesting line combinations put together by coach Claude Julien when Team A hit the ice for the first practice session of the day that might provide a glimpse into the future for when the Canadiens open the NHL regular season on Oct. 5 in Buffalo.
Julien had Phillip Danault playing at centre between Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, while Torrey Mitchell was between Paul Byron and Andrew Shaw.
Defenceman Karl Alzner, signed as a free agent this summer, was paired with Jeff Petry, while David Schlemko — another newcomer on the blue line — was with Noah Juulsen.
When Team B took to the ice after Team A was done, there were some other interesting line combinations with Jonathan Drouin at centre between Max Pacioretty and Ales Hemsky, while Tomas Plekanec was between Charles Hudon and Artturi Lehkonen. On defence, Shea Weber was paired with Victor Mete and Jordie Benn was with Mark Streit.
The practice sessions Friday were devoted mainly to working on systems.
During his news conference following Friday’s practice sessions, Claude Julien said reporters — and fans — shouldn’t read too much into the early line setups at training camp.
“You saw some lines today that you say: ‘Oh, that’s what he’s looking at,'” Julien said. “No, we’re just trying to figure out here the individuals and see what they do together and they’ll have a chance throughout the training camp … eight pre-season games and the Red and White game. We’ll have lots of opportunities to maybe mix and match and see what we feel could be the best combinations when the season starts.”
Another Team A line Friday had Mike McCarron between Martin Reway and Jacob De La Rose, which could end up being a line with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, depending on what happens at training camp. Another possible line for the Rocket on Team B had Peter Holland at centre between Andreas Martinsen and Nikita Scherbak.
The Canadiens will practice again Saturday in Brossard, starting at 9 a.m., and the annual Red vs. White scrimmage will be Sunday at the Bell Centre (1 p.m., RDS-INFO and rds.ca). The Canadiens will play their first of eight pre-season games Monday night in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., RDS).
(Main photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
The Buddy Line?
On Wednesday, while the Canadiens were shooting videos for the team’s website, Shaw sent out a Tweet of a photo with him and Byron together, writing: “Having a blast on set with my best friend on the team! I wish I was as cool as he is!”
On Friday, Shaw and Byron were linemates along with Mitchell, who is also good friends with the two.
The Buddy Line?
“I’m pretty excited to play with them,” Byron said after the practice session. “I’ve played a lot of hockey with Torrey … a little bit with Andrew. But I’m definitely familiar with them, I know how they play — very north-south players. Getting pucks, there’s no hesitation with those two guys. I can read off them and I think we can have some success playing together.”
As for Shaw being his “best friend”, Byron said: “I think he’s everybody’s buddy on the team. He’s an outgoing person … very, very friendly, a great team guy to have around. Not a clickey guy at all … he’ll go to dinner with anybody on the team. He really kind of brings everyone together.
“He’s a great guy.”
Alzner wearing No. 22 with Habs
Alzner, who signed a five-year, $23.125-million contract this summer with the Canadiens as a free agent, has decided to wear No. 22.
Alzner wore No. 27 with the Washington Capitals, but Galchenyuk has that number with the Canadiens. Alzner was given the option to wear No. 22, 26 or 28 by the Canadiens training staff.
“When I played with Kevin Shattenkirk last year, I just really liked 22,” Alzner said after the practice session. “I liked that we all called him Deuces. I just thought it was kind of a good number.”
Among the former Canadiens to wear No. 22 are Hall of Famer Steve Shutt and legendary tough-guy John Ferguson.
“Big shoes to fill,” Alzner said with a smile. “I’m going to do my best. It’s fun … I would literally wear any single number they gave me.”
As for being paired with Petry, Alzner said: “I’m happy to play with anybody … especially in the NHL. He’s one of the guys everyone was kind of talking about for me having an opportunity to play with. It’s nice because I really admire his game … a guy who stood out for me over the last couple of years, paying close attention (to him). I think he can definitely help my game and I hope I can help his game. So it should be a lot of fun.”
When asked what he admires most about Petry’s game, Alzner said: “He just seems to get the job done. He’s solid in the D-zone, he’s solid in the offensive zone. Maybe not necessarily a guy that you always notice flash … he just does the right things. Good size … I like that he can skate, that he can get the puck out and he can join the rush. He’s the type of defenceman that I would like to be.”
High praise for Alzner
Byron has played against Alzner in the past and is happy to now have him as a teammate.
After the Team A practice session, Byron was asked what makes Alzner such a solid, defensive defenceman.
“He’s just so smart. He’s on of those guys who knows his angles, he knows how much room to give you, how much room not to give you. Very intelligent. Obviously, studying his opponents and knowing their strengths. Gapping up when he has to and knowing when he doesn’t. And when you get into a corner with him it’s pretty tough to get out with the puck. He’s a physical guy, he’s strong, good stick and he’s a great addition to our team.”
Only players from Team A spoke with the media on Friday. It will be Team B’s turn on Saturday.
The teams
Here’s how the three teams look for training camp, along with their jersey numbers:
TEAM A
Goalies
31. Carey Price
39. Charlie Lindgren
Defence
20. Zach Redmond
21. David Schlemko
22. Karl Alzner
26. Jeff Petry
28. Jakub Jerabek
36. Brett Lernout
52. Éric Gélinas
58. Noah Juulsen
82. Thomas Parisi
Forwards
11. Brendan Gallagher
17. Torrey Mitchell
24. Phillip Danault
25. Jacob De La Rose
27. Alex Galchenyuk
34. Mike McCarron
41. Paul Byron
42. Byron Froese
48. Daniel Audette
61. Yannick Veilleux
63. Jeremy Grégoire
65. Andrew Shaw
72. David Broll
84. Martin Reway
91. Niki Petti
TEAM B
Goalies
30. Zach Fucale
35. Al Montoya
70. Michael McNiven
Defence
6. Shea Weber
8. Jordie Benn
32. Mark Streit
45. Joe Morrow
51. Matt Taormina
53. Victor Mete
60. Simon Bourque
78. Stefan Leblanc
88. Brandon Davidson
Forwards
13. Peter Holland
14. Tomas Plekanec
15. Chris Terry
37. Andreas Martinsen
38. Nikita Scherbak
43. Daniel Carr
54. Charles Hudon
57. Markus Eisenschmid
62. Artturi Lehkonen
67. Max Pacioretty
83. Ales Hemsky
85. Thomas Ebbing
92. Jonathan Drouin
97. Antoine Waked
TEAM C
Goalie
95. Antoine Samuel
Players
73. William Corrin
75. Maxime Fortier
80. Kevin Dufour
86. Saverio Posa
89. Alexandre Goulet
94. James McEwan
96. Jordan Boucher
Addison suffers shoulder injury
There were originally 61 players invited to training camp, but the Canadiens announced Friday morning that left-winger Jeremiah Addison will be out indefinitely after suffering a shoulder injury that will require surgery next week.
Addison was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (207th overall) at the 2015 NHL Draft. Last season he was captain of the Windsor Spitfires team that won the Memorial Cup after he posted 24-19-43 totals in 51 regular-season games.
