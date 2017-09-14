Shea Weber ‘a little more comfortable’ heading into his second season with Canadiens

STU COWAN

When Shea Weber faced the media before the start of the Canadiens’ golf tournament Monday at Laval-sur-le-Lac the first question asked was: “Are you really faster than a horse?”

“Of course,” Weber replied with a smile.

The question and answer were referring to a new McDonald’s commercial that has Weber skating on synthetic ice in a race against a horse ridden by a cowboy. The ad was filmed Aug. 2 on a field in Kananaskis, Alta., with a beautiful mountain backdrop. It took more than 12 hours to shoot and in the 200-foot race Weber edges out the horse in a photo finish and then raises his arms in celebration.

“They came up with the idea and it sounded like it would be a lot of fun … it was a lot of fun,” Weber said. “It was a hot day outside … skating on that synthetic ice wasn’t the easiest thing, but it was a lot of fun. Something different, unique that you don’t really see.

“It would have been a little more exciting, I think, if Pricey could have been riding the horse,” Weber added with a smile, referring to goalie Carey Price.

Weber arrived at Monday’s golf tournament, along with fellow defenceman Jeff Petry, in a huge, black pick-up truck driven by Price, who fancies himself as a cowboy.

Weber appeared to be in a good mood Monday and was smiling much more than he did last season, his first with the Canadiens.

When asked who the worst golfer was on the Canadiens, Weber smiled and said: “I’ve only golfed with Gally (Brendan Gallagher) and Pricey, I think … so between those two, it’s Gally for sure.”

When asked how many of the dozen Titleist golf balls in the box in front of him would be lost that day on the course, Weber smiled again and said: “That’s why I got the full box there because it’s probably going to be at least a handful.”

It was last summer when Weber’s seemingly perfect world in Nashville was pulled out from under him following the trade that sent P.K. Subban to the Predators and brought the “Man Mountain” defenceman to Montreal. Weber said he had a good summer this year, despite the fact there was a lot of smoke around his home in Kelowna, B.C., because of forest fires.

“But training was good,” he said. “Looking forward to being back here, obviously, knowing a little bit more what to expect now, knowing some of the guys and coming back here a little more comfortable now. So it’s been good so far.”

Weber and his teammates went through physical testing Thursday in Brossard and will hit the ice for the first time at training camp Friday morning. The Canadiens will play the annual Red vs. White scrimmage Sunday at the Bell Centre (1 p.m., RDS-INFO and rds.ca) and their first of eight pre-season games will be Monday night in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., RDS).

Here’s some of the other things Weber talked about at the golf tournament on Monday:

On changes to the roster, including the loss of three defencemen from last season: Andrei Markov (KHL), Nathan Beaulieu (Buffalo Sabres) and Alexei Emelin (Nashville Predators): “I think the core is still pretty solid there. Yeah, there is a bunch of new guys, there’s guys who were (there) at the end of the year. There’s some guys that a lot of us know from being around the league for a while, so I don’t think it’s as big of an adjustment for me personally. I think it will be for the team trying to get those guys accustomed to what we’re trying to do.”

On the possibility of having newcomer Karl Alzner as his partner on the No. 1 defence pair: “I don’t know. That’s not for me to decide. I think he’s a great player … he’s a great addition to us. Whatever the coaches see fit we’ll try and make work and I think that our back end, I think anyone can really play with anyone.”

On new forward Jonathan Drouin: “He’s very dynamic. You see the skill that he has and the talent with the puck. But not only that … his work ethic is high on the ice. You see some of the goals he scored last year where he’s back-checking, he’s picking guys’ pockets and he’s taking it in for the goal. He’s not lazy by any means, so it’s exciting to have a guy that’s going to work like that and have the skill that’s going to go with it.”

On the Canadiens losing Markov to the KHL: “It’s tough I think, not only for him but for the Canadiens. He’s been here forever. You look at everything he’s done stats-wise for how long he’s been here, it’s impressive. He’s had a good start to the year over there (one goal and six assists in eight games with Kazan Ak-Bars). It’s a tough thing to see but, at the end of the day, I guess it’s a business and both of them couldn’t see a fit and there’s nothing that we can do about it now.”

On watching the Predators go to the Stanley Cup final last season: “I’ve got a lot of friends there that I played with for a long time and I was really hoping to see them win. All that I’ve been through with that team and those guys, it would have been something special for them and I would have liked to see them win. Obviously, they put in a good effort and came up two games short. I think it was harder on them, obviously, getting that close and losing.”

