Shea Weber ‘a little more comfortable’ heading into his second season with Canadiens

STU COWAN
When Shea Weber faced the media before the start of the Canadiens’ golf tournament Monday at Laval-sur-le-Lac the first question asked was: “Are you really faster than a horse?”
“Of course,” Weber replied with a smile.
The question and answer were referring to a new McDonald’s commercial that has Weber skating on synthetic ice in a race against a horse ridden by a cowboy. The ad was filmed Aug. 2 on a field in Kananaskis, Alta., with a beautiful mountain backdrop. It took more than 12 hours to shoot and in the 200-foot race Weber edges out the horse in a photo finish and then raises his arms in celebration.
“They came up with the idea and it sounded like it would be a lot of fun … it was a lot of fun,” Weber said. “It was a hot day outside … skating on that synthetic ice wasn’t the easiest thing, but it was a lot of fun. Something different, unique that you don’t really see.
“It would have been a little more exciting, I think, if Pricey could have been riding the horse,” Weber added with a smile, referring to goalie Carey Price.
Weber arrived at Monday’s golf tournament, along with fellow defenceman Jeff Petry, in a huge, black pick-up truck driven by Price, who fancies himself as a cowboy.
Weber appeared to be in a good mood Monday and was smiling much more than he did last season, his first with the Canadiens.
When asked who the worst golfer was on the Canadiens, Weber smiled and said: “I’ve only golfed with Gally (Brendan Gallagher) and Pricey, I think … so between those two, it’s Gally for sure.”
When asked how many of the dozen Titleist golf balls in the box in front of him would be lost that day on the course, Weber smiled again and said: “That’s why I got the full box there because it’s probably going to be at least a handful.”
It was last summer when Weber’s seemingly perfect world in Nashville was pulled out from under him following the trade that sent P.K. Subban to the Predators and brought the “Man Mountain” defenceman to Montreal. Weber said he had a good summer this year, despite the fact there was a lot of smoke around his home in Kelowna, B.C., because of forest fires.
“But training was good,” he said. “Looking forward to being back here, obviously, knowing a little bit more what to expect now, knowing some of the guys and coming back here a little more comfortable now. So it’s been good so far.”
Of course Carey Price arrived at #Habs golf tourney in huge pick-up truck with Shea Weber and Jeff Perry #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/VbgHtOZM0x
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 11, 2017
Weber and his teammates went through physical testing Thursday in Brossard and will hit the ice for the first time at training camp Friday morning. The Canadiens will play the annual Red vs. White scrimmage Sunday at the Bell Centre (1 p.m., RDS-INFO and rds.ca) and their first of eight pre-season games will be Monday night in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., RDS).
Here’s some of the other things Weber talked about at the golf tournament on Monday:
On changes to the roster, including the loss of three defencemen from last season: Andrei Markov (KHL), Nathan Beaulieu (Buffalo Sabres) and Alexei Emelin (Nashville Predators): “I think the core is still pretty solid there. Yeah, there is a bunch of new guys, there’s guys who were (there) at the end of the year. There’s some guys that a lot of us know from being around the league for a while, so I don’t think it’s as big of an adjustment for me personally. I think it will be for the team trying to get those guys accustomed to what we’re trying to do.”
On the possibility of having newcomer Karl Alzner as his partner on the No. 1 defence pair: “I don’t know. That’s not for me to decide. I think he’s a great player … he’s a great addition to us. Whatever the coaches see fit we’ll try and make work and I think that our back end, I think anyone can really play with anyone.”
On new forward Jonathan Drouin: “He’s very dynamic. You see the skill that he has and the talent with the puck. But not only that … his work ethic is high on the ice. You see some of the goals he scored last year where he’s back-checking, he’s picking guys’ pockets and he’s taking it in for the goal. He’s not lazy by any means, so it’s exciting to have a guy that’s going to work like that and have the skill that’s going to go with it.”
On the Canadiens losing Markov to the KHL: “It’s tough I think, not only for him but for the Canadiens. He’s been here forever. You look at everything he’s done stats-wise for how long he’s been here, it’s impressive. He’s had a good start to the year over there (one goal and six assists in eight games with Kazan Ak-Bars). It’s a tough thing to see but, at the end of the day, I guess it’s a business and both of them couldn’t see a fit and there’s nothing that we can do about it now.”
On watching the Predators go to the Stanley Cup final last season: “I’ve got a lot of friends there that I played with for a long time and I was really hoping to see them win. All that I’ve been through with that team and those guys, it would have been something special for them and I would have liked to see them win. Obviously, they put in a good effort and came up two games short. I think it was harder on them, obviously, getting that close and losing.”
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
• Shea Weber is faster than a speeding horse — by Stu Cowan
• Karl Alzner will eventually become a familiar face in Montreal — by Stu Cowan
• Claude Julien gets to start from scratch at training camp — by Stu Cowan
• Canadiens’ pre-season schedule
• Many roster questions remain as Habs wrap up rookie camp — by Pat Hickey
• Words of advice for Jonathan Drouin: “Have fun” — by Stu Cowan
• Captain Max Pacioretty has moved on from last season — by Stu Cowan
• GM Bergevin says there’s not much available now to improve team — by Pat Hickey
• Bergevin not in a rush to spend extra cap money — by Stu Cowan
• Don’t expect to see Alex Galchenyuk at centre — by Stu Cowan
• Designing NHL video games for a living sure looks like fun — by Stu Cowan
hemsky with drouin and patches
Montreal preseason Hockey on TV:
Mon Sep 18 7:00 pm vs Boston @ QC – RDS
Wed Sep 20 7:00 pm vs Washington – RDS
Thur Sep 21 7:00 pm vs NJ – TSN2, RDS
Sat Sep 23 7:00 pm @ Ottawa – TSN5, RDS2
Mon Sep 25 7:30 pm @ Toronto – TSN3, TSN4, RDS
Wed Sep 27 7:00 pm vs Toronto @ QC – TSN4, RDS
Fri Sep 29 7:00 pm vs Florida – TSN2, RDS
Sat Sep 30 7:00 pm vs Ottawa – TSN5, RDS
–Go Habs Go!–
Potential Breakout PLayers on TSN:
Jonathan Drouin, C, Montreal – The third pick in the 2013 Draft has shown glimpses of his elite skill level, but he’s looking at a huge opportunity in Montreal, getting a chance to play centre on the top line with captain Max Pacioretty. It’s also conceivable that, at some point, Drouin could play alongside Alex Galchenyuk and that would be an interesting combination of skilled young forwards too but, in either case, there should be plenty of ice time available to Drouin.
Note that last season, in Tampa Bay, Drouin’s most common linemates were Alex Killorn, Valtteri Filppula, Brian Boyle, Brayden Point and Vladislav Namestnikov – he wasn’t getting prime offensive linemates for 5-on-5 play and that should change in his favour in Montreal. One area of concern is that Drouin scored 26 of his 53 points on the power play last season and it could be difficult to duplicate that production.
http://www.tsn.ca/statistically-speaking-nylander-drouin-among-breakthrough-candidates-1.856583
i guess the question is why wasn’t he used more in tbay? was it just because of the contract fall out stuff? the guy he clearly play. it will be fun to seem him play in mtl but i think expectation should be at 60 points
If Drouin can center Galchenyuk, and he proves to be a generational talent, Habs might surprise a lot of people. If he ends up being better as a winger and/or a fine player but not a superstar, I think this season could be a struggle
he’s not a generational talent. good player though
Agree. When I think of generational talents, I think Orr, Gretzky, Lemieux, Roy, Lindros, Crosby, and now maybe McDavid (TBD).
I was thinking, if he could be a Denis Savard, that would work fine 🙂
The training camp groups and lines are interesting as they give you a hint of what the coaches are thinking, and who they’d like to see play together in scrimmages and drills, while at the same time trying to maintain to relatively balanced practice groups.
Based on the groupings, I’m pretty cool with the top two of:
Max – Drouin – Lehk
Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher
and a third line of:
Byron – Plex or Mitchell – Shaw
(Probably Plex when it’s said and done).
But, it’s only been an hour, so things might not be carved in stone yet.
So, feel free to freak out or celebrate accordingly.
Assuming Drouin can handle the position, I like that first line. A couple of sharp-shooters – one who has some grit to his game – and a playmaker who can gain the zone.
The 2nd line I am less impressed with, and probably depends on Danault’s ability to distribute the puck. I’m not even gonna write his name because I’m sickening even myself over here, but there is a guy on the LW who needs the puck on his stick to be effective. We all know the other parts of his game are less strong. If this becomes a chip’n’chase line, it will struggle.
I like the third, especially if Hemsky can force one of Shaw or Byron down the lineup, and would love to see Big Mike anchor a 4th line (either on the wing or at centre).
Overall the depth is decent, but they are (IMO) still missing something on L2. Maybe Hudon can help there in place of Gallagher.
Bitten picked up an assist in his first OHL preseason game, a 3-2 win over Guelph
–Go Habs Go!–
A little surprised he didn’t get in a preseason game, that management didn’t throw him a bone, but maybe there is that subtle message in there, like they did with Brady Vail. He didn’t have a great season last year. As someone pointed out, he doesn’t have a contract yet, and no draftee without a contract got to stick around for the main camp.
Honestly, with 60+ players already in camp vying for spots in Montréal or failing that in Laval, and William pretty much obligated to return to the OHL, with no chance to crack the Canadiens’ roster and ineligible for the AHL, maybe it made sense to get him back to his team, and tell him to focus on his season, keep his eye on the World Junior team and the OHL playoffs.
Team A lines and pairings today:
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/forward-lines-and-defense-pairings—team-a/c-291069910
–Go Habs Go!–
Habs Group A:
Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher
Byron – Mitchell – Shaw
de la Rose – McCarron – Reway
Gregoire – Audette – Froese!!!
Broll – Petti – Veilleux
Alzner – Petry
Schelmko – Juulsen
Jerabek – Redmond
Parisi/Gelinas/Lernout
Price
Lindgren
Alzner – Petry, eh?
Jerabek – Redmond, eh? Laval, peut-être?
Parisi/Gelinas/Lernout à Laval, certainement?
Well, there is the other half of the team to consider as well…
I hope they practice Mete with Weber for a bit. Like to see that pair in an exhibition game.
(I have unrealistic, hyper-inflated expectations for Mete and he better deliver. or Else).
We’re in the same boat. Or rather, the same shipwreck. Once they steal away my sergachev, I cling to the same mete as my mcLeod-less compadre.
Clearly Babcock wishes the Leafs had not signed Marleau. Have him on a line today with Freddy Gauthier and Komarov.
lol….
I don’t like Hudon and Hemsky together in the bottom 6 on the same line. A 3rd line can’t be that soft.
i just don’t like hemsky. the idea of rolling 4 lines that can score it cool if it works but they’ll have to focus on defence
i’m not sure how i feel about this team this year.
I’m not a fan of the D at all. Besides weber, it’s kinda blah. although petry isn’t bad he also nothing special either.
offensively i like the talent on the top 2 lines but i gotta see how it’s put together.
My biggest question mark is the coaching. will this continue to be a defence first only team that just tries to minimize risk and protect price? if so it’ll be a year of 2-1, 3-2 games. if that happens there is a chance this team takes a dip cause if the bounces don’t go your way you’re losing a few points. they’re still a playoff team ofcourse but i could see them dropping to a wild card team.
I think it is too early to make this assumption that these lines are going to stick BUT
This could work…as would a dozen other combos given Habs depth….BUT …it is about worst case scenario as far as asset management goes.
Pleks who could potentially be traded with 3rd line wingers and again in D only role.
Galchenyuk who is on block playing with a 3rd line C with limited offensive ability.
Lehkonen and Danault both elevated up lineup in their RFA year …at least there is a strong case for LEhk but why Pastrnak ourselves?? Is Lehk Johnny tradebait? if not get him off of there ASAP
This would not be ideal IMO…..like I said…it could work as Habs are so deep that you can put players anywhere…so when having that luxury not sure why they would consider this route…but hen again…I doubt there is much to this at this point..
Pat Hickey @zababes1
It’s early but Galchenyuk-Danault-Gallagher looks like a line along with Pacioretty-Drouin-Lehkonen
They really, really don’t like Galchenyuk…
Word up. You have to wonder what the deal is. He is truly not as bad or untrustworthy as they make him out to be. The guy was lights out last year in a prime role, but they seem determined to suppress that talent. Also a bit surprised and put off by Bergevin’s comments at the golf tourney. Not common for a GM to make such unqualified statements about player positions. Usually that is the coach’s domain, and Julien was much less ardent. Really does seem that personal issues are getting in the way.
Trade him already and get a piece you want if that’s how it is. Galchenyuk has been a pretty good citizen through all this, but there must be a limit.
As long as Danault is part of the team’s top six, it’s not winning anything.
I’ve grown to appreciate him, but it’s still a hole.
Again, like the Drouin deal, but as of now, he just fills the hole left by Radulov.
Wheels spinning…
I tend to agree. I really do like Danault, just as I like(d) Plekanec back in the day. But I don’t see anything in his resume or skillset that screams 2nd line centre. Pleks was at least that. It’s just was forced to play 1st line minutes. Funny how some guys are elevated beyond their abilities, and others are held back. All, of course, IMO…..
That leaves Byron/Pleks/Shaw which I believe was a line put together by Julien last year.
Patches/Drouin is a given so there is no way Galchenyuk can play RW on that line.
You would think there would be tons of variables when it comes to line construction but the truth of the matter is that there are only a few real options. Barring injury, the top 9 has already been decided and there is a limited number of line combos.
Agreed that you can’t run a line of Pacioretty-Drouin-Galchenyuk, and if they are looking for a defensive conscience then I guess Lehkonen makes some sense even though it is his off wing. Just not sure that Gallagher and Danault are the keys to unlocking Galchnyuk’s offense.
Only other option would be Pleks (plus either Shaw or Hemsky) and he’s where wingers go to die. Even moving Galchenyuk to the right side wouldn’t help. The only other real option would be to break up Patches and Drouin and only injury or a prolonged slump is going to make that happen.
The key to unlocking Galchenyuk might just rest with Galchenyuk himself.
The only real decisions to be made during this training camp is the 6th and 7th spots on the D as well as spot #14 up front. The only concern has to be whether or not DLR or Hudon would clear waivers if that eventually becomes an issue.
Fair enough, although I personally don’t get why it is all on Galchenyuk. You have to put guys in a position to succeed, and unless I’m missing something, he has done pretty much everything he can at this point.
Since 2012-13, his first year in the league as an 18-19 year old, guess who has been in the top-3 on MTL in PPG, amongst players with more than 200 games? Yeah, Galchenyuk, behind Pacioretty (.82) and Subban (.74). And this is jumping from wing to centre, 3rd to 1st to 4th, limited PP time in years 1-3, etc., etc. At what point does management assume some of responsibility for helping to unlock the talent. We’ve all seen it, but only for as long as the coach and GM let him use it.
He needs to play with good offensive players to be at his most productive. But it is clear he is not going to get a prolonged opportunity to work in that role.
I don’t want Chucky on the first line with Max. Max takes too many shots. Don’t want Lehks there either. His shot is excellent and they should use it more often. Want a sniper on each top-3 lines (Max-1, Chucky-2 and Lehks-3). Anyway rather have a grinder type like Gally or Shaw with Drouin and Max.
If McCarron could skate a little better, I would love to see him get a shot with Drouin and Max.
If McCarron could skate he’d have been a top ten pick.
—–
Love Big Mike. He’s gonna surprise one of these years. Not likely a top-six foil, but he’ll get to 15 and be a real handful for the opposing defence. His skating ain’t great, it’s true, but it’s not that bad either, especially for a 22 year old who is 6’5 and 230 or so lbs. I really value the guy as a longer term piece.
It has more to do with balance and spreading out the offence than it has to do with not liking anyone. You could simply see this as smart to put two solid, hard-working guys with AG27. Then again maybe we should wait a bit longer to find out what’s going on, like maybe end of the first week of training camp?
Juulsen with Schlemko…interesting
Presumably it gives Juulsen and NHL level guy to play off. Shows that he is one of the more valued prospects, but I doubt it’s any indication of a near-term pairing.
A couple of lines (missed some):
Chucky-Danault-Gally
DLR-McCArron-Reway
@EricEngels
Readng the tea leaves, looks like Habs will start with: Pac-Drouin-Lehkonen, Chuck-Danault-Gally, Byron-Mitchell-Shaw, Hudon-Plek-Hemsky.
You know, I kinda like this. Balanced attack, at least one good defender on each line.
If they get a lead, they can roll these four lines, playing CJ hockey. If they fall behind, CP can earn his millions (holding them in the game while the team in front of him “opens up”).
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
As per Cowan: Byron – Mitchell – Shaw
–Go Habs Go!–
TSN690 live at Brossard today. Petry and Alzner paired off. Weber with Benn…Marinaro losing it already…LOL.
Today’s training camp rosters:
https://twitter.com/CanadiensMTL/status/908692024190291971
–Go Habs Go!–
Thanks B.
lol @ Team A. Ah Galchenyuk. Set up for success. Gets to team with Gallagher and a bunch of bottom six guys, while all the rest of the offensive talent is on Team B.
Here you go Habs fans in Winnipeg.
https://theathletic.com/94081/2017/09/11/yes-the-athletic-is-coming-to-winnipeg-but-we-need-your-help/
@renlavoietva
Only Jeremiah Addison is injured at @CanadiensMTL training camp. Shoulder injury and will need a surgery.
–Go Habs Go!–
Too bad. He was good last year.
Dave Tippett is working as a consultant with Mike Yeo during the Blue’s training camp.
–Go Habs Go!–
From Stubbs, an old article on newcomers in the Habs’ 1940 camp:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJxCH6yV4AESpSB.jpg
–Go Habs Go!–
Plex sporting a Mohawk? Is Nilan teaching him how to fight too?
*https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJk4ZPyXUAAAfvz.jpg:large
Viva Timo Libre!
So Gary and Company had no interest in attending an Olympic Games in Korea but clearly will be all in to participate when the games are in China. I had no idea the time zones and travel and interference with an NHL schedule would be so much easier in China versus Korea. Thankfully it’s all about growing the game and not a pure financial decision.
I would love to see the players take the opposite approach when the next Olympics come around, and refuse to go.
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/sports/2017-09/15/content_32035484.htm
As the Rise and Fall of the American Empire unfolds before our eyes, all of the smart money is on China. The 21st century will belong to this nation, hence the flow of money, business opportunities and future growth.
The Japan golf tour was suspended yesterday due to the North Korean missile launch. I wonder what North Korea’s version of Donald Trump has planned for the Olympics in South Korea.
I don’t want the NHL to be part of the Olympics, period. Look at this season’s schedule without the 3 week circus. It’s compressed enough.
Besides, the Olympics has become a haven for cheats (hi there, all of Russia and your BS athletes) and corruption (hi there, Olympic committees since 1984).
I agree.
Adding a one week vacation plus the All Star break was over-kill.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I don’t see the Olympic or NHL schedule connection here. The linked article doesn’t mention the Olympics and the two preseason games being played there are about two weeks before the NHL season begins.
As for financial decisions impacting NHL hockey, they always have. It’s a business all around and both sides typically have financial factors to their decisions.
Here’s a thought. If a player really wants to be in the Olympics that badly, perhaps they should just sign three year NHL deals and then take a year off or play in Europe if they can during winter Olympic years (hopefully for them with assurances of making the Olympic roster).
–Go Habs Go!–
“As for financial decisions impacting NHL hockey, they always have.”
“A cynic knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.”
—–
The article indeed isn’t making the connection, but it has been bantered about by most hockey media folks, that China is where Gary wants to make his step for growth. He will want to showcase his players at their winter Olympics.
The real reason Bettman doesn’t want NHL players in the Olympics is that it is simply a better product. Makes his brand look bad.
The most watched hockey games of recent years have been in the Olympics.
Conversely, the most recent Stanley Cup Finals had fewer viewers than Michael Phelps racing a CGI shark.
—–
My belief is that the league wants “allowing” players to return to the Olympics to be a consider as a significant concession on their part which would require a significant and reciprocal concession on the players part.
–Go Habs Go!–
To be fair we don’t know that GB+NHL will be going to China for the Olympics yet. It could be that they are trying to see how far they could get with their own marketing efforts before having to use the Olympic platform (which the owners want nothing to do with since their incur all the costs and risks).
I do recognize that it is not official that the NHL will be in China. It is my opinion the NHL will be there. Also, didn’t Rene Fasel tell the media that the IIHF was picking up the cost of players going to the games? At the end of the day, it seemed to me that the reason they didn’t attend is the owners not wanting to risk injury etc… to their players.
Now, China will be different, they will want the NHL players there and I am suggesting that financial benefits will be much higher to the NHL as a result. And suddenly the owners will be excited about seeing their players go participate.
It is my suggestion that buckets of money make Gary and the owners happy, and that the game itself is a complete afterthought.
Well if they do go to China, GB is a hypocrite. Also people should ignore the WCH as well because they can’t have both.
Personally, I don’t think they need the Olympics. one two week event will not turn people into hockey fans. What they are doing now is the way to go. Geezus just send guys like PK and Ovie over there. They like socializing.There are so many better ways of marketing than relying on the Olympics which is run by a bunch of crooks anyway.
I give up once the IIHF or Olympic people are involved. The NHL is all perks and benefits but the other two? The elite racing their possessions and wagering which can score the most swag. Besides, when you hold a huge party for a couple weeks next door to a grumpy neighbor, who knows when it will get shut down.
Sochi cost 51bn US. Some people figure half that just plain disappeared. Luved watching the athletes but what goes on around them is repugnant. They should title the event Pharma bro Games.
Don’t disagree about the Olympics is run and how corrupt those org’s are. I simply enjoy watching the best on best.
Hi HIO-land!
I would like to find a way of viewing Habs games without subscribing to cable. Is there a legal way to pay for a digital-only subscription?
So how many games will I miss with Rogers NHL Live? They mention that you get 1000 national and out-of-market games. How many non-national or in-market games do the Habs have?
Depends where you live.
Rogers Game Centre will not work well if you are in the Habs’ television local market.
All the games televised as “Habs Region Only” will be blacked-out to you.
Haven’t seen a TV broadcast schedule yet as to what games are Habs Region only
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Is there another option?
Have you looked at IPTV providers (other than the big cable players)?
https://www.comparemyrates.ca/tv-providers-plans/iptv/
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Michael Farber on Jonathan Drouin. There is no place like home.
http://www.tsn.ca/nhl
Do we have the A B C group lists. Might be a clue to line combo potentials.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
On the other hand SUBBAN , is extremely comfortable going into his second year with the Preds, that came within 2 game of winning the cup . With a healthy line up they would have ! GO PREDS GO 76. 76. 76.
May be not , PK go hurt two year in a row and it is back related next one could be it and he will never regain form or win a norris again .
Who is PK? Does he play for the Habs?
20
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The ‘Little M’
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Jim “The Pear” Bartlett.
Jean Beliveau
One of my faves, Richard MF ZEDNIK!!!
One of my fav’s too..
My list is
Pat Roy
Mark Recchi
Richard Zednick
Sheldon Surray
Pics, pucks, signed cards…
I think I mentioned before that everytime I buy something in their honor..they get traded, or leave..
Last one was PK, be for that..middle of the game trade Mike..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Peter Mahovlich.
HEOTP had an interview with the GM of the Brampton Beast, the Habs’ ECHL team.
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/latest-news/2017/9/14/16203258/montreal-canadiens-renew-affiliation-with-echl-brampton-beast-zachary-fucale-michael-mcniven
Came with this odd tidbit:
Is it just me or did that make absolutely no sense at all?
Incredible stat: In ten years of professional coaching, Sylvain Lefebvre has been involved with one team — the 2009-2010 Avalanche — who won more games than they lost.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
If not winning is an AHL priority, Lefebvre must be the hottest commodity in all of hockey.
————————————-
With Marc Bergevin’s leadership:
The “C” stands for Cronyism.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
^^this
This didn’t quite line up for me. Marc Bergevin has stood by Sylvain Lefebvre and the great work he’s reportedly doing with the kids, and one of the reasons he gives for the failure to appear in the AHL playoffs is how the Bulldogs/IceCaps were being stocked with young prospects instead of AHL veterans, that the priority for the Canadiens was development, not winning and selling tickets to make money down on the farm.
Now this article pretty much says the opposite, that the Canadiens do want a winning environment. Someone somewhere is spinning things and doesn’t really have a leg to stand on. I get that the Brampton Beast management is trying to nail down a long-term agreement and they’re being complimentary of the Canadiens’ philosophy, but these two parties have to sit down and get their story straight.
It’s pretty messed up. Lots of big trees down and I heard some horror stories from a couple girls in the gas line today. All in all KW did better then Marathon where the eye hit. I’m excessively bored and probably ten pounds heavier from all the BBQ I’ve been having.
At least you got your electricity back which is big. Glad you came through it ok.
Good news, FS!
Good luck to you and your neighbours, FS.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Glad to have you back.
Was thinking about You FS. Good to hear You got thru it ok.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Why tf are you sober? It’s jarring.
Glad you’re safe.
At least my Vikings won while I was in the dark. Plenty of new threads up as well for me to read.
So what happened (if you don’t mind us asking)? Not too much damage I hope.
Sure, Weber is more comfy. Going out in the first round and getting lots of summer time would make anyone comfy. Not getting any flak for going out in the first round is like a fluffy pillow, too.
Exactly. I don’t want to see “more comfortable”.
“Hungrier” would be good.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Jeez, you guys are so literal. I would think a “more comfortable” Shea Weber is bad news for the opponent. He’s not saying he’s taking a recliner on the bench.
He should still be pissed about losing in the first round. When I read stuff like “Pacioretty has moved on from last season” I get pissed off. The players should be more angry than the fans. Instead, it’s all about being comfortable.
Yes, he should only swear up and down when asked a question. Clearly this guy is not up to snuff.
The only two blue chips they had they traded away .. and no centers in return …
Forget about duch.. what can habs offer anyways with out hurting the team now ?.even for the future?
Good read. https://thehockeywriters.com/reason-no-92-not-to-trust-montreal-canadiens-management/
It’s stories such is this that makes me laugh…especially when we win the division this season.
It was a lot of blah blah blah, and then he says if the Habs didn’t get Drouin, they would have been able to get Radulov and Markov.
What’s next, this week’s lotto numbers.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Yeah, ir you’re a Nellie. THW miss Brianne Spiker, an even-handed scribe. Sporzer is another bitter ‘Subbanista’ (quoting Brian Wilde) who will not recover from the trade.
“Saying the P.K. Subban trade for Shea Weber is simply bad is kind of like saying food laced with poison tastes funny. It’s a massive understatement that ignores the far-reaching consequences to come.”
That was said before a single game was played. You might agree with it, it may even be true, but that is not reporting. People with axes to grind should be posting here, not on a ‘respected’ website.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Are they not paid to level opinions? Not much use to do so after 3 years into a trade.
Hey look, some idiot found a computer!
Is Ryan Szporer a pseudonym of Brendan Kelly’s?
IMO, I don’t have a lot of trust of Sporzer credibility after reading this. “Sergachev, while also possessing massive potential, was drafted a few years ago and has not proven much in the NHL.” Sergachev was drafted a year ago (2016) and has played 4 NHL games. It seems to me like the guy doesn’t bother to do basic research. So is his opinion based on facts or what he thinks is true? As shown above, the two could be quite different.
Ok . Put up your hands. Who thinks we are a better team with Weber than PK Subban? Not signing Radulov was another sign of incompetence by our GM Marc Grundman.
Montreal offered Radulov basically the same contract as Dallas……Radulov choose Dallas.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Obviously you’re not paying attention, Shane. He (Bergevin) traded PK!!!
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Not in the least. Rads was offered a very generous contract, probably more than most people would have been comfortable with. Offering more would have been foolish, and Radulov chose to leave.
YEAH!! You tell em!
And don’t forget they didn’t sign Jan Bulis!
I’m still ticked about that too!!!!!
All of a sudden threads by the dozen…
Anyone else out there sign up to “The Athletic”. I did – content is pretty good so far. Accidentally signed up for the entire year though, so if goes south I’m out 50$ or so.
It’s hockey season, lots of articles is expected. 😆
Haven’t signed up, waiting for more reviews.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
I’ll keep you posted.
Is your hockey pool still open??
I have signed up and its pretty good so far. Balanced well written articles, IMO.
The only D man who has half a chance to replace #79 is Jerebek and that’s only because of style of play. None of them will put up the points. Schlemco is not the answer to the Habs 1st line D problem.
Drouin should get close to 70 points this year if given 1st line minutes whether on RW or at Centre. I had the pleasure of watching him for 2 years in Halifax and the kid can bring it. Max should definitely benefit from his speed, skill, and playmaking. Should be fun on the PK if he’s given the opportunity.
I’m hoping Hudon makes it this year. If he doesn’t, he’s gone and will find a spot on some other nhl team. McCarron is huge but slow and not sure if he fits this team either. I hope he finds his game though because the Habs need some size in the line up.
Where the goals will come from:
Chunky 25
Gally 20
Lecky 20
Byron 15
Danault 15
Max 40
Drouin 25
Pleks 10
Hemsky 10
Shaw 10
Mitchell and the rest 20
Weber 15
Petry 10
the rest 15
Go Habs Go.
“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.”
Carey Price
“You can’t believe everything you read on the INTERNET”.
Abraham Lincoln
***Go Habs Go***
Alex gain a bit of Weight?
Ha!
LOL
“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.”
Carey Price
“You can’t believe everything you read on the INTERNET”.
Abraham Lincoln
***Go Habs Go***
Duchene states he is only at the Avalanche training camp to honour his contractual obligation.
Ouch.
They don’t need an agent they need a divorce lawyer.
—–
Puh-leeze! Anyone can skate faster than a horse.
They really don’t skate as well as they run.
Lets git this box of chocolates of a season started already! Yeeeehaw!
Putting aside the endless P.K. vs. Shea material and my loins lusting for DD and potentially Schlemko, Angry Weber may just be my favourite player to watch.
If Angry Weber shows up 25 times instead of 10 or so (no one can play that way for all 82), we’ll be on to something.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ak0Msnd9I
OK…how has this guy played for 10 years and I don’t know who he is? “Scooter Vaughan” really? that has to be a top ten all time hockey name
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=108353
What a surprise to find Weber on the golf course. With his lack of playoff success, there’s certainly lots of time to practice.
Hey-oooooohhh!!
Also, here’s a list of PTOs:
http://www.thehockeynews.com/news/article/pto-tracker-who-is-being-brought-to-training-camp-with-a-shot-at-winning-a-job
Viva Shea!
Viva Timo Libre!
David Desharnais birthday today; Could he be partying with Timo, you think?
Nope.
Timo’s not here in the hot tub with DD, MT and myself.
Hey Mike, why is the water so orange?