Rookie Mete earns shot with big boys | HI/O Bonus

Is the decision to have Victor Mete on the team a good move and how long do you think he will last?
new thread
“Chucky, if given the same opportunities, could outperform Patches.”
This has been said 1,000 times in different ways and yet there’s zero evidence. And evidence to the contrary (esp. that Galchenyuk regularly gets exposed vs. top talent.)
I am wont to agree.
Just how good is a player if there’s a two-page list of criteria that have to be “just so” in order for him to perform to his potential?
Max has put up multiple 35-goal seasons playing with David Desharnais, Tomas Plekanec and Phillip Danault, for Pete’s sake.
That’s pretty good cherry picking 🙂
Want to address my point about being concerned about Byron’s line placement over Chucky’s now?
No offence Horsey. I don’t want my frustration with the team’s lack of production to manifest itself as attacks on other posters. While I’ve been generally a hard liner when it comes to Chucky, it’s getting to the point where we need to give him better support SOON, so we can get some goals.
What’s the expression? “You can catch more flies with honey than vinegar”. Give Chucky a shot. What’s the worst that can happen? We average LESS than one goal a game?
“What’s the worst that can happen? We average LESS than one goal a game?”
Well, we ARE trending in that direction…
Was he not putting up more points than Patches before he got hurt?
Galchenyuk has his warts, but so does Patches. Yes, he will pot 30 – 40 goals every year. He also goes long spells without scoring, does not score in the play offs, and in the 3 games so far, when the team needed someone to step up and lead, he did not show any passion, drive, or intensity.
I get he is a perimeter player, and will never be a physical force. But the point is, just like Galchenyuk, he is far from perfect.
Habfan17
Since the lines haven’t generated much yet where is the harm in throwing the whole mix in a bender, foregoing logic and reason and just putting your best offensive weapons in the top six.
Forget whether this guy is a lefty or that guy is a center or he isn’t.
Is Galchenyuk a third line Left Winger? In no universe is that a yes.
So this is what I want to see
Patch-Kanchenjunga-Gallagher
Lehkonen-Drouin-Hudon
Byron-Danault-Shaw
Deslaurier-McCarron-Broll
* Kanchenjunga is spell check’s nickname for Galchenyuk
Our fourth line should bring the pain not the offence. Goals come from top nine players. Galachenyuk not a center? pffft.
Ask Patch and Rads if Galchenyuk was a center last season before his injury. 17 pts I believe in his stretch there, is that a freak n mirage or did nobody else watch that last year? Defensive awareness?
Give a break with that defensive awareness tripe. We’re paying Alzner and Weber 14 M combined and Price 10 M. 24 freaking Million dollars worth of goals against protection and we need to “reign our horses in”.
Let the offensive guys play and don’t worry so much about Price’s delicate ego when he gets scored on and breaks a stick over a crossbar or stares down the coach or temper tantrums in the room. Just score some bloody goals.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
My favorite spellcheck booboo! Still love that one.
No dude you don’t throw the blender in after 3 games. 2 goals on a combined 47 shots for the top lines. That’s gonna improve.
But your 3rd line is great and what you’re trying to do with that 4th line works for me.
Can’t happen.
JD brought in to pair with The Golden Child, his new BFF, and since Chucky’s been a bad boy, he doesn’t get to play with either of them.
Absolutely fine if we’re running a playground.
Not so good if it’s a professional team, and JD and TGC aren’t producing.
Chucky is the shunned one, the black sheep.
Won’t be allowed to play center anymore, won’t be allowed anywhere near JD or TGC.
His fate is to wander the desert of 3rd and 4th lines until he dies of dehydration.
Hmmm…did I pick the wrong year to get NHL Center Ice?
Let’s remember that the season is long, which is a positive, but that it may seem much longer, which is a negative
Is there any doubt whatsoever in anyone’s mind that if Galchenyuk was a pick from the previous administration, he would have already been sent packing for a middling return?
—————-
Drop da puck already!
“There isn’t a clause in any player’s contract saying he doesn’t have to go to the net.”
– Claude Julien, today, referencing Alex Galchenyuk.
From Arpon Basu on the twitter machine.
There’s certainly no doubt in my mind that he were more willing to drive the net, he’d be on line 1.
Eh, at least our GM didn’t send our best C to the minors to buy time to clear a roster spot.
LVK, the only team with more middling defensemen than us. Good old McPhee demonstrating Tanking 3.0 for us.
GMGM would be dumb not to tank for a couple of years. He knows that expectations are low so ride them to a couple of very high draft picks to build around.
Doing that to a prime FA signing from the KHL is really bad. The first and last Russian who’s going to sign there.
Vegas is on pace to only allow 82 goals against this season
–Go Habs Go!–
There can’t be a player more pissed in the league than Shipachyov.
Perhaps not the classiest way ever to treat a free agent signing…
Fearless prediction #5 Claude Julien’s team will be far outperformed from Michel Therrien’s team, and miss the playoffs for just the third time in 10 years.
If anyone is getting screwed by ice / linemates right now, it’s Paul Byron.
Look at these consistent EV lines:
https://leftwinglock.com/line-combinations/montreal-canadiens/?team=montreal-canadiens&strength=EV&gametype=ALL
Poor Byron gets shunted around with JDLR & effin Hamsky a bunch.
Since AG27 to the top line is a non-starter right now, why not try
Byron-Shaw-Galchenyuk and put the two pals out there? Paul Byron is better offensively than Danault, can receive passes & skate, and get back too.
I wouldn’t mess with lines 1 or 2 yet – they’re getting chances too.
I was kinda wondering about that myself… I thought he was one of our top goal scorers last year and I dont even notice him out there this year. Thats how you reward a guy for a good year I guess, make him play on the 4th line and dont play him very much.
Well done!
Shea it ain’t so…….
Byron gets $1M per year for three years, and while a pleasant surprise as a waiver pickup cause he’s exceeded expectations, is hardly expected to shoulder the offensive load.
Chucky has about 6 inches and 45 lbs on him, is/was supposed to be your future number one center, makes 4-5 times as much, and hasn’t shown what we think is possible yet. But we can easily dismiss his line placement, and be concerned about making sure Byron is getting a good deal?
Remember in “The Game”, Dryden said playing under Bowman meant no comfort level, zero. Bowman was only interested in what you were going to do to help the team TODAY. What you did in the past meant zip.
I bet if CJ/MB operated that way, Chucky, if given the same opportunities, could outperform Patches.
At the very least, it would get better performance out of both of them, if they were forced to compete for that right circle PP spot, or winger position beside Drouin.
Like Dmex says, Patches is the Golden Child. He WILL be spoon fed.
Tale of two guys, Gerry.
One guy – getting to play with an AHLer and a terrible FA signing. Works hard, can score, drives the net, honest effort. Overachieves on the cheap.
Other guy – playing with last year’s #1C + a strong energy guy, works 1/2 the time, has only 1 move, not trying to reach his potential.
Which one deserves better assignments?
Byron: #10 in TOI (less than Hudon FFS), no PP time
AG27: #3 in TOI, #3 in PP TOI
And you think that the deployment of Galchenyuk is the larger problem?
We’re going to introduce the wrinkle of “deserve”?
So Weise played with heart and soul the first few years as a Hab, dropping the gloves with Lucic once if I remember correctly, so he “deserves” PP time as a reward? That’s a good use of your assets?
I’m all for rewarding effort. I’m also all for accountability. I agree Chucky doesn’t measure up IMO, on both those accounts. He doesn’t “deserve” what I’m proposing for him.
But do we want our team to win? To score?
Will banishing Chucky to the 3rd and 4th lines indefinitely help?
Let’s say you decide 10-15 games of that is enough, and now you want to try him beside Drouin…do you think he might have lost his confidence by then? Do you think he might have a worse attitude by then? An even bigger chip on his shoulder?
Or do you fall in the MB camp of “I don’t care, I’m running this team…”
Byron shot at an ungodly rate last year (like 22-23%). To expect that to continue, like the current team run at 1%, would be ridiculous. I like Byron but he’ll come back to earth this year.
He’ll still shoot 15%. I did this math in the summer, I’m not rehashing it here.
Fearless prediction #4 Price will not be nominated for the Vezina in 2017-2018
Fearless prediction #3 Fans will be mercilessly asking for Bergevin to be fired, Molson to be removed, and to tank for whatever lies in the cupboard this upcoming draft.
How does one remove an owner, unless he sells.
3 games in the tank is in. Jeez that’s sooner than the leafs two years ago, we took it to dec then gave up
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
1967
By the board, hes appointed, hes president not owner, I believe
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/montreal-canadiens-danger-not-selling-home-opener/
That’s one way to send a message.
Fair weather fans, gosh that’s cheap seats, come to a packed acc and pay twice that
Fearless prediction #2 Price will let in more than 2
Fearless prediction Habs won’t score 3 goals on rested Corey Crawford
Habs will blow them out tonight. The offense is due.
Curious to see if they sell out or not. Not surprised if they don’t. The ticket prices are ridiculous.
Is there a consecutive games sold out going on currently?
Since 2004, I thought…?
I can’t beleive that’s still going, even after Carey’s injury season of 15-16? But stranger things do happen in Montreal
I think St-Hubert buys 10000 season tickets and gives them out as Christmas bonuses.
$50? I say Habs don’t get more than two goals.
I hate betting against my team, but the way CJ insists on keeping Chucky away from Drouin and Patches, it’s so obvious that politics, and not hockey sense, rules the decisions.
MB’s already traded away DSP and Beaulieu. He’d trade away Evander Kane too, if he could. Why insist on further attitude adjustment for Chucky by not employing your best sniper (yes, Chucky’s a better sniper in my eyes than Patches) with the best setup man you just acquired?
Molson/MB trying to build the brand here, Price in net, Weber on the blueline, Patches as captain. But Patches set to make $8M+ soon, while Chucky just signed a reasonable 3 year contract. Why not employ Chucky/JD as your future offensive pair, and trade Patches for something you need? Wouldn’t that be good asset and cap management? Or has that ship sailed because MT/CJ/MB messed things up already?
If Horsey is right, and it’s at least ten games before Chucky gets a sniff at RW with Drouin, then get ready for a very bumpy ride.
Hey Gerry Pidgeon,
We’ll have to be at least 6-10 games in (and still losing) before Galchenyuk gets a sniff at RW. He’s been getting lots of ice. He should be on the 4th line with Hemsky tonight so the Habs can ice a real 3rd line.
I believe you. That’s the unfortunate part.
While I’m a big critic of Chucky, and emotionally understand and agree with the tough love approach CJ/MT/MB have favoured with him, I’m afraid this team is going down the drain fast without goals.
Maybe I should be thankful that even with the paucity of scoring we’ve shown, CJ/MB will ensure Chucky is buried on lines he can’t score from, thus further lowering his trade value, and making the return of Patrick Roy an inevitability.
But just like the season before Chucky was drafted, and the year Price went down, it’s hard to watch…
I agree. Never been a huge Chucky fan but not playing him in top 6 and sticking with it is a huge coaching error. And not putting him on RW with a capable centre like Drouin for now is another one. This is an NHL coach who doesn’t seem to grasp the obvious???
1986,1993,2017?
Habs’ schedule to start the season:
4 games in 6 nights
1 game in 6 nights
3 games in 4 nights
1 game in 5 nights
3 games in 5 nights
1 game in 4 nights
3 games in 4 nights
Horrible. It could get real ugly real early.
Forum Dog I liked your post below – I just think it’s three games in and not time to worry about the top guys. Pacioretty & Drouin have 24 shots between them and 1 goal. That won’t last.
More worrisome would be Alzer & Petry -4, or Hemsky’s 8 PIMs, and Plekanec and Streit being on the team generally.
Should be mentioned Galchenyuk is the #3 forward in icetime, just ahead of Lehkonen and behind the Dynamic Duo.
Galchenyuk has 16:52 TOI/G (zero on the PK)
See? Now they’re tiring him out with all that ice time!!
Incredible how the Habs keep coming up with devious new ways to ruin this player.
I don’t know how Alex has even managed with how cold they keep that place.
Floors are super slippery too, apparently.
the place is an accident waiting to happen
Yes, also #3 forward in PP TOI, 3:23 /G.
He’s got every opportunity to not “lessen his value”.
Yup yup. I’m not panicked. In fact, I’m not sure I will get panicked about this team because (between you and me) my expectations have been tempered since about March of last year. The defence was and continues to be my main area of concern, and while I think Pacioretty and Drouin will be fine, I am not enamoured of our mid-six centremen.
Folks will differ, but I actually think Galchenyuk has been fine. It will be very tough for him to produce offense from that spot/line, so as long as he plays well without the puck (which I think he has, relatively speaking) and gets his time on the top PP (which, again, I think he has, and looked alright as well), there is not much more we can ask. Expecting 30 goals and 60 points playing with Shaw and Danault is unreasonable. Have to move those totals down to 20 and 40, and I bet he still gets there. Though maybe not as a Hab?
# 3 in icetime playing with Shaw and Danault is not a fair comparison for Chucky IMO. Anyone would be frustrated trying to pass to or get a pass from Shaw.
While there is some merit to that, I don’t believe the skill levels and overall play of Shaw and Danault excuse Galchenyuk. While Chucky hasn’t done anything that has caused the team to lose he also been less than impactful in his own game. Shaw and Danault are not pylons, they are still proven NHL players. That said, I think he is still part of the incorrect line and most likely wont be moved around unless he goes one way or the other with his game.
Here are my lines. Comments?
Lek Drouin Chucky
Let the talent score
Patch Pleks Gally
Worked before plus up against second lines
Byron Danault Hudon
Great third line speed some scoring
Shaw DLR Mitchell
Shaw is a 4th liner along with 2 other centres for a decent 4th line
1986,1993,2018?
I’d give it a whirl… what is there to lose?
Can you forward it on to CJ then please?
MB + CJ = Mediocrity
Done and done.
Emailed to: CJ@wtfisgoingonthere.ca
Will advise…
Plecks so far looks like no scoring from him…brutal zone coverage…PK face off loses resulting in goals..He would be a huge key if he can have at some reasonable season but now his D play is bad and PK has been poor…6m for no scoring and no D play
Plecks so far looks like no scoring from him…brutal zone coverage…PK face off loses resulting in goals..He would be a huge key if he can have at some reasonable season but now his D play is bad and PK has been poor…
For all those saying Chucky for Duchene would be a bad deal, he’re what his coach had to say about Forsberg’s comments:
“I think Matt’s a top player for us right now, arguably our best forward last game, so I like the way we’re handling the situation,” Bednar said after Monday’s win. “I like the way he’s handling it. He’s here to play and his line has been real good.”
When asked what he thought of Forsberg claiming Duchene was taking energy from the team, Bednar responded; “it’s hard for someone to say that that’s outside of our room, you know?”
Could you imagine Julien saying something similar about Chucky? Not a chance!
I wouldn’t expect anyone connected to the team, to agree with Forsberg. Unlike Bergevin saying publicly that Galchenyuk will never be a centre, Sakic has one thing done right, don’t devalue a player anymore than has already been done by last season.
Still, Sakic has been asking for way too much!!
Hemsky in for de la Rose?
Ugh. Disgusting.
We’re already at the let’s-hope-he’s-better-than-Semin-to-make-Bergie-look-good part of the season.
One silver lining in the so/so start is Lehkonen and Hudon. They’ve had a combined 23 shots, with many of them being quite dangerous. You have to believe if they have another 23 shoots of the same danger level that 3 or 4 of them will go in. A little bad luck so far…
Absolutely, the team won’t shoot at 1% from that close forever.
Leafs, Hawks, Caps all have unsustainable SH% despite star power.
You sure about that? (He asked, going for the joke.)
😉
Especially because both those guys can shoot. We can reasonably expect them to be better.
Sounds like something a corsi dweeb would say
Yes, they have been a bright spot along with Mete. Now if only they had a more offensively gifted centre to help them.
Pleks is the 6m man
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Max Plek Drouin (last chance for the 6m man)
Lehk Galch Gall (Shoot from everywhere Alex; the boys will create some havoc + they are good on the D side of the puck)
Byron Dan Shaw (play them against the other #1)
Hudon DLR Mitchell (0r maybe add a banger here)
Would you give up four or five 1st round picks and Galchenyuk for McDavid? If the window is closing with Price, why not resort to drastic measures? I don’t see Drouin being even remotely close to Crosby or Malkin for the next few seasons. But McDavid is there now and for years to come, so make the deal now and move Drouin to second line center, where he will be much more valuable. Somehow, I think Edmonton would reject the offer. He could easily make Pacioretty into a 50 goal scorer by drawing the attention from the defense away from his wingers. We haven’t had a player like that since Lafleur and I don’t think the league is willing to give Montreal its territorial right to draft the best player from the Q each year, so you gotta take the risk. I think MB has to do it, he can’t fail with mediocrity for 10 years.
Edmonton wouldn’t bite if we gave up ten first round picks…
No! I would be okay if Bergevin traded Galchenyuk, Pleks, Petry, Davidson, and McCarron for Tavares, Leddy and a second round pick. As long as Tavares would agree to a contract.
EDM wouldn’t do that, also, please stop talking about territorial rights. It’s 2017 and they mean something different.
Somehow you think they wouldn’t go for it? You mean even if we added De La Rose? What about De La Rose, Terry and an extra 3rd rounder?
You’re dreaming. You’d have to add AT LEAST Hemsky to the pot, and even that would be contingent on him signing a minimum 5-year deal at no more than $5.5 million per season.
So the first step would be signing Hemsky to that contract. Do it MB!
With Hemsky on a 5-year deal? I’d take Terry off the table then or no dice.
Adding fuel to the back to back losses fire is having to hear that Broadcast crew call the game.
I had to at points during both games start to stream the away feed to get away from these guys.
Like our team, stuck somewhere in the late 2000s, so is the level of broadcasting. My goodness.
When the devils aquired Johannson (Marcus) I felt that was a missed opportunity. Not that he’s great but he is a solid scoring winger/ centre. Let’s just say I would rather pay a guy like him 4 million than a guy like Shaw .
The h i/o narrative of anytime someone signs a guy, we should have is old, played out, and not relevant, sorry.
I read Habs inquired but Caps didn’t want to send him to a strong conference rival team…(ie Devils were a crap team so no biggy)
In all seriousness tho, Benn, Davidson, Petry and Alzner can all pay much better than they have been. If they get back into form sooner than later, Habs should be much better.
I was unaware of that , if true than can’t fault MB for trying .
To everyone blaming the D for not generating scoring, or the transition game… if you’re still out there complaining that it’s all because we don’t have PK/Markov/Beaulieu…. you aren’t watching the games, or you are missing the problem entirely.
Take a look at the even-strength shot locations (scroll down):
http://hockeyviz.com/game/2017020031
Not scoring when you shoot consistently from that area is ridiculous. The defense have *nothing* at all to do with this. If the forwards finish the play, we win. It’s that simple. Transition game??? No, folks, it’s just plain old goalscoring.
And that can turn quickly. I don’t think these guys are gonna constantly miss if they consistently get chances from in tight.
Thats a good point horse, but I’m blaming the defence for not keeping the puck out of the net instead of scoring
With you there Ingy, defensive zone play hasn’t been good enough. 3 games in, this shouldn’t be enough to trigger mass hysteria yet 😀
Good points. I would still rather have Beaulieu than Benn and Markov than Cap Space.
#FireBergevin
Markov’s my fave, no argument here.
If only we still had Beaulieu with his 0 points and -2…We would be atop the standings I tell ya!!
That shot chart. It can turn, but look at who is getting those shots. Shaw, Lehkonen, Byron, Plekanec and Gallagher. Some nice grinders, but hardly a dangerous group in tight. I’d say of that collective, Lehkonen has the most talented hands, and even he is mid-tier at best (for now). Pacioretty with two SoG, only one around the hash-marks. Ditto for Drouin and Galchenyuk. Bottom line: If we are relying on Gallagher, Shaw and Byron to score the goals around the net, you’ll be in trouble. All those fellas having good years at the same time would amount to something like 60 goals. Lehkonen could get loose at some point, and I agree it can’t be goose-eggs all season, so we’ll see where it goes, but for this offence to really spark, they need the three main talents to find a rhythm.
The transition game may not be all on the defence, nor are they responsible for generating the bulk of the offence, but regardless of the shot chart, they eye test says they have not been good. Especially in a league where you need your d-men to contribute. Solid breakout passes are few and far between. Not a lot of people getting hit in stride. Lot’s of passes off the boards or getting collected while standing in the neutral zone or close to the blueline. I have not found the defence to be good at zone exits, nor at coverage. They are slow afoot and not great at quickly identifying options IMO. They need Jerabek in this lineup sooner rather than later if you ask me, and even that is no guarantee of improvement. Benn, Alzner, Schlemmy, Petry. None of them are renowned for their puck moving abilities, and they are making up 2/3 of the defensive corps.
Exactly. Not many quality chances in transition.
Not really forcing the goalie to make great saves moving from side to side. Something markov used to set up all the time.
Also undersized forwards playing the role of net-presence. I’m all for small dogs with big fight, but goalies and d-men who are 6’+ and over 200lbs have less trouble with small guys than they do with who can actually block their view and own part of the crease.
I watched the TO/Chi game last night…good hockey.
problem with the Habs – not enough good players….if opposing teams focus on Drouin – the offense shuts down…cause even Pax needs someone to get him the puck…
Still need to reunite Byron-Danault-Shaw to put another dangerous line on the ice. That might make 3 and it’s more important than whatever happens to Galchenyuk.
would be a win/win…those three work well together and by default it would get Chucky away from Danault who is about the last center in entire Habs system that Chucky should be with.
Agree Chucky + Danault doesn’t work.
Disagree with Horsey, nothing is more important than what happens with Chucky. This coming from a big critic of Chucky.
It’s the effort I’m critical of, the attitude, and the ten cent head. But not the talent.
With a team scoring a goal a game, NOTHING is more important than getting Chucky going.
Place him on RW with Drouin and Patches already. It’s the last line combo CJ will try, and the obvious best one to ice. How many more losses before it happens?
When do we see:
Pacioretty-Drouin-Galchenyuk
Lehkonen-Plekanec-Gallagher
Byron-Danault-Shaw
Hudon-JDLR-Mitchell
NHL Defenceman-Weber
Alzner-Petry
Mete-NHL Defenceman
in all thy sons command
I like it…except I replace Mitchell with Deslauriers/Maccaron.
that would make sense. Mac needs to play in the bigs.
It’s not all bad so far:
– the first wave of the powerplay has looked good, so I think they will start scoring;
– all their important players look good except Galchenyuk. He needs a new line as there is no chemistry there. It might take an injury though;
– Hudon looks like the real deal and that line has been unlucky not to score;
– the PK has been decent with 2 short handed goals;
– Drouin shows potential to be a #1 one (fans can’t expect him to be there immediately, he will have to grow into the role)
– they have only played one bad period of hockey and got lit up by Washington. The rest has been competitive.
The biggest problem seems to be massive coverage breakdowns in their own end and some brutal give aways by the D. I think this is a personnel problem mainly. Once they figure out the optimum lineup for their D (they haven’t found it yet), it could make a big difference.
Looking good doesn’t win anything..scoring does.
You can’t really control goal scoring, you just have to go through the things that usually lead to goals. I think the goals will come on the PP.
Looks like they’re going with my suggestions for the D tonight.
(Meaning Weber + Mete, no Streit … not the raft )
That’s good, at least they are acknowledging the obvious instead of being stubborn. The raft will be later.
Yes, they should keep the raft ready, in case.
It’s Plan B.
Top line centre *
Habs have given 10 goals and scored 3?
And some here are ranting about the D?
Oh well, it’s like me ranting at the Barmaid for the increase in booze price,I guess.
Viva Timo Libre!
Our offense starts with our D. Montreal needs their D to make their transition game effective. So yes the D kinda is a big deal right now.
Maybe. But Habs have had plenty of shots. Just lousy scoring ability.
Where are our snipers? Goose eggs.
I agree, scoring is a concern. I also believe however, that certain guys will step up and get their usual numbers. So I am still more worried about Defense, or lack thereof.
Habs shooting % is 1 % right now.
Can’t blame that on the Defense.
As someone pointed out below perimeter shots are easy to stop.
These guys can’t finish.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Better exits from our own zone will fix this IMO.
Teams attack as a 5 man unit these days.
Gone are Markov and Beau, along with their combined 64 points, replaced by 13pt Alzner and a 19 year old rookie.
It wouldn’t be so bad if they were a bit more stingy on defense, but 10 GA in 3 games isn’t very good, amigo.
Agreed.
But 3 goals in 3 games?
I don’t care how good your D is, 1 goal per game ain’t going to win anything.
Banking on an aging Plekanec and praying Drouin could become a foo line centre , mixed in with David Schlemlo taking over Markovs minutes was all a little too fairytale . It’s still a long season ahead but this team just doesn’t have That much talent . Tampa will make the playoffs this year , he’ll Florida should make a solid run with a healthy line up . Habs will be in tight , tonight could be a start but man Chicago is a good team even if losing to the leafs last night .
Chicago will be PO’d that they blew a 3-1 lead to the Laffs en route to losing last night.
Tonight could get ugly.
However, I’ve decided to take MB’s advice and am expecting the unexpected.
Played their back up last night.
Homeboy Crawford in tonight.
Going to be a tough one.
MB loves when we play Chicago. He can then scout the already internally over-scouted Hawks. This year Christmas has come early for MB. Probably couldn’t sleep last night (and not because his squad is 1-2-0)
So, J.T. Brown lifted his fist in the oar during the anthem and has now received death threats.
I know that this is an important issue and some, find it as a sign of disrespect to the flag, military, country or at least one of these.
What I see, is what causes so many problems in society, people not listening to what the person is saying is the reason they are doing it and dismissing them.
One person on posted a comment on the hockey news article and see this as example of the problem.
“If you throw up a racist black power sign you can probably expect to get racist remarks in return. Neither is okay”
He then goes on to say;
“You have every right to support him. Just as I have every right not to. I don’t support discrimination, racism, or abuse in any way, shape, or form. I also don’t support disrespecting our national anthem and flag. There’s ways to make your point without disrespecting the flag and the people that have died for it. Also, anyone that think this is constitutionally protected clearly doesn’t understand the constitution and the bill of rights.”
Well, for me, his first comment actually calls his second comment, into question. Since he decided that the fist in the air was a Black Power sign, not just an American doing what he says he is doing,
” it was his way (J.T.Brown)to join the public protests that have permeated sporting events throughout North America and his way to call attention to police brutality and inequality facing minorities.
“I wanted to do something to show my support,” Brown, a native of Burnsville, Minn., said post-game, per the Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith. “There are some issues that we have to talk about. In my mind, I’m just trying to bring a little more awareness and any conversation we can get started would be great.”
Yes, he is Black, but does that automatically make his putting his fist in the air a “Black Power” statement?
It would be great if the people who rush to judgment and do not listen, to actually make an effort to listen and understand what others are saying. Have an open dialogue and allow people the freedom of speech the constitution gives all Americans.
I do not like some of what is said, especially the hate mongering.
I respect the right of the person who took offence with J.T. Brown, to express his opinion and feelings.
I care less about take a knee. USA has trump and they got to fix their own mess.
Now back to the habs and of course indirectly the leafs.
I’m looking forward to tonight’s game, will say a lot about what kind of hab we have in the first ten games. I’m still thinking that they are due for an up game, but we shall see.
They can’t tank the next 79 games. They are not that bad.
Leafs look good. Fun to watch. Lots of good possession last night vs the Hawks…
Let’s hope the habs do the same
When they play the Leafs too right ????
All Habs all the Time
Wrong
Had a dream about the Habs last night.
I’ve been an adamant fan for more than 50 years but I don’t ever recall dreaming about them…
Anyway, in the dream they were playing the Hawks which makes it even more timely in a disturbing way. We were down 7-1 after 2 periods. I couldn’t even dream a goal or two (or seven).
I’m on the road at the moment so I was not wearing my bleu, blanc et rouge jammies so there’s that, but still…
Dark days… dark days…
“No,” Patrick Kane said. “I couldn’t even tell you what a good Corsi is. It’s not something our team really pays attention to.”
“No clue,” Tyler Seguin said. “I don’t really look at the Corsi stuff.”
“No idea,” T.J. Oshie said. “I don’t even know what Corsi is. I know it’s something about shots on net.”
“Nope,” Jordan Eberle said.
“I don’t know my Corsi,” Jack Eichel said. “I don’t pay attention at all. I’ve heard of it.”
Corson > Corsi
Scott Gomez > Corsi
Hi Hobbie
Sent you an e mail regarding your tickets to the mini summit..did you get it..if not let me know..maybe I have the wrong address..
thanks
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
It’s not Patrick Kane’s job to know what Corsi is. It’s his job to score goals, prevent goals, and generally make sure his team creates more offence than the other team. Which he generally does. Which is why he has a decent Corsi.
What’s wrong with knowing if a player’s team gets more shots for than against when a particular player is on the ice? Good info.
that’s it, i’m shuffling the lines…
max – chucky – drouin
lehks – plex – gally
hudon – danault – shaw
byron – DLR – mitchell
get chucky out of his funk, let drouin streak down the RW without concern for duties in the middle of the ice.
more net presence for lehks and pleks. the line has looked good, but they’ve been keeping it to the outside too often.
3rd line has identity of grit and energy, instead of no identity.
everyone on their preferred side, except for Drouin, perhaps.
And the D?
I’d put them on a raft on the St Lawrence, and with a gentle shove of my heal, send them downriver.
I’m trying to be positive, concocting forward lines from what they’ve got up front, thinking something else might work …. but that D … that D … i’m not sure what can be done there. 2 things could help:
– leave Mete with Weber
– we never see Streit again
Thought there was a reason you left them out. Certain players on a raft could be interpreted as positive from a fans perspective.
Pleks with Lehks and Huds (gotta keep to the theme, eh) looks like a good line.
The Messiah, Pastoretty and H(ead)A(ltar)B(oy) looks like a good line.
Dono, Chucky and Psycho aren’t a good line.
The 4th line doesn’t matter much. No ice time to make a difference and they hopefully don’t get caught on the ice against a top 6 line.
Weber and Alzner are NHL D. The rest? Not so much.
Price is a top 5 goalie. Montoya? Meh, he’s a back up.
The lack of balance up front combined with below average D versus 2 high quality opponents (NYR + Washington) makes it easy to see why the Habs are 1-2, having scraped a SO victory in Buffalo.
Too many Hab forwards are too small and are on the wrong line.
I hope Bergie is happy, having gutted the D in the last 2 seasons.
Year 6 of the 5 year plan continues…
I don’t know about you guys and gals, but I feel like Carey needs to deliver a famous ‘Everyone needs to chill out’ speach……that, and I’m 100% with Marinaro – I absolutely cannot fathom another 79 games with Jordie Benn passing the puck into the back of one of his teammates legs
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
I have not been happy with Benn’s play either. For that matter, I have found Petry and Streit to be pretty bad too.
I will put it out there though that maybe the passes that miss the mark and those that end up in the backs of legs , could be about players being in the wrong spots while getting comfortable with the system.
Not all, but some. I see many other issues that bother me more.
Habfan17
I didn’t see the games (maybe 10 minutes of the Rangers’ game), but we outshot both teams in our losses.
Is there really cause for all the panic I’m sensing?
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
The team doesn’t look good on paper, they had a terrible preseason, and look really bad so far in the regular season.
Interesting to note that the Rangers planned to play Lundquist vs the Leafs and Pavelec vs the Habs. This changed when the King was pulled vs the Leafs. The Habs have been reduced to getting the ‘backup’ in the back-to-back games.
It’s a bit early to panic, but all the signs so far indicate that the team is not good, is perhaps even very bad. The defence has for the most part looked atrocious; slow, not very mobile, makes poor decisions, and does not defend well in our own end. Up front, we lack talent and strength down the middle. We still don’t have a top centre; it’s far from clear that Drouin can fill that role. And Galchenyuk, who by this time should be an impact player for this team, is playing on the third line, where he contributes nothing, and where his potential trade value is steadily declining.
Leaving aside the Washington game, which was essentially over three minutes in, the other two have been more bad than good. We were out-shot and out-played by the Sabres, but Price’s heroics won the game for us. Against the Rangers, we pretty much folded after our two goals were called off, applying little in the way of pressure and generating almost no scoring chances, despite out-shooting the Rangers.
So there is certainly panic just beneath the surface. I believe we are second-to-last in our Conference and last in the League in goals scored.
you’re not cut out to be a crisis negotiator … no offence.
“Don’t jump … but in case you’re wondering, here are the reasons you might want to consider it …”
As usual, well said Jane.
Any frustrations with the team shouldn’t be turned on each other, but rather directed to CJ/MB/Molson. Not to say the players are blameless, but this group keeps declining in talent in my eyes, so not sure they can play a lot better…
I hope everyone had an excellent Thanksgiving.
Perhaps, some home cooking will get the Habs scoring?
Then again, maybe not.
Tonight’s Saad Book of Hab.
Some consolation for the analytics crew:
http://moneypuck.com/power.htm
The power rankings have the Habs 3rd in the league, held back by a 1% shooting average.
Habs shooting % is 1% .
Therein lies the problem
NHL goalies have very little trouble stopping shots from the perimeter.
For their first time since 1909 the Habs are 31rst in goals for per game.
Meanwhile Toronto is 1rst.
Carey Price might actually be able to win the cup if he played for Toronto. Lots of run support!
Yes talk about Bergevin going backwards “1909” I hope he’s proud of himself,probably no one else could accomplish what he has done.
Burke did a good job of it.
This isn’t news – but it is hope.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/john-tavares-new-york-islanders-contract-unrestricted-free-agent-trade-steven-stamkos-arena/
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
I saw Tavares try to score on a highlight somewheres, and he failed, the goalie made the save. He’s a dud, we should go after Bozak.
http://gph.is/2oDyPvB
Why would Tavares – or any other skilled player who is serious about winning – want to come to an organization like Montreal?
Peter Forseberg on a Swedish Radio Show said that they should “Bench and trade Matt Duschene”
Interesting that one of the best, toughest, hardest to play against Avs ever says that about the guy we want in Montreal.
https://www.nhl.com/news/colorado-avalanche-matt-duchene-shrugs-off-peter-forsbergs-comments/c-291761030
It’s not Matt Duchene I want. He would be the Hail Mary pass caught at the 5-yard-line as time expires. We need to reach the end zone. Johnny T or bust!
I don’t want him much either but he is better than some of the players in our top six so it becomes an argument of whether or not he is the best solution available for a bad situation.
Tavares would be very tough to get. I know you have hope so I won’t burst it any more..
Forsberg is lowering Duchene’s value to Sakic, undermining the team he thinks Duchene should want to play for.
Vancouver played McDavid perfectly last game.They didn’t give him an inch of ice and he wasn’t very noticeable.I was impressed with their game plan.
Talbot looks shaky.Would they take Price for Draisaitl?
At this point I would consider that and perhaps a bit more for Price. I think Lindgren would be an adequate replacement. I don’t care how good Price is, we need goals. And with the state of the D he will not be able to hold the fort enough nights. MT must be very relieved to cash in his paycheck minus the stress.
My good friend Gilles Gratton has his biography out now. Got his website together and you can view and order his book at: http://www.gillesgratton.com
I’m always amazed at how most other teams make scoring a goal look so easy.Snipes,lots of deflections,tip ins etc etc.The habs seem to have to fight tooth and nail to get anything even close to a scoring chance. When was the last time a Montreal player scored on a deflection in front of the net? Probably have to go back to the Vanek days.
I disagree with those who say our shooters lack accuracy.
They hit Lundqvist right in the crest every time.
True, but don’t discount other teams’ counter-style to the Habs style. When the Habs play tight, the other teams play tight. Makes scoring harder on everyone.
True enough
“When was the last time a Montreal player scored on a deflection in front of the net? ”
Shea Weber, with a nifty heel deflection past an unbeatable looking Carey Price.
Habs have given up the same amount of goals as the Leafs (10)…Scoring the Leafs a little more (18) vs (3)
Thrilling game.
Leafs blow – but thrilling game.
Yikes! so your saying goals win games? man are we pooched.
Those orange Oiler uniforms are absolutely atrocious. Makes watching the game very unpleasant and hard on the eyes.
Watching Jordie Benn carry the puck to the blue-line and then rattle a five-foot pass off a stationary teammate’s skates makes watching the game very unpleasant and hard on the eyes.
Slight edit to your post:
Watching Jordie Benn carry the puck makes watching the game very unpleasant and hard on the eyes.
Watching Jordie Benn makes watching the game very unpleasant and hard on the eyes.
Jordie Benn makes the game very unpleasant.
It’s important to protect 30-year-old scoreless ECHL pudlingtons instead of swift-skating 24-year-old first-round picks.
What’s the emoji for “sarcasm appreciated fully”? I am thinking in this case it is Bergevin with one of thos Steve Maritin fake hats with an arrow through his head and a circular happy face…
a thumbs up and a wink? could work.
Seriously though…who signed off on those jerseys? Absolutely horrible.They look like they should be on a construction site.
They’re not really orange – they’re Creamsicle. I don’t mind them. They evoke a certain nostalgia.
Personally,I could do without that kind of nostalgia!
I’ve often referred to my bad acid flashbacks as nostalgia.
For those of you keeping score – Yakupov 2 goals tonight; andrighetto 1 goal 1 assist. That’s right – I advocated MB pick up Yakupov at the trade deadline last year and as a free agent. Would have been a good fit on a 3rd line with Galchenyuk. Most on this board disagreed. INstead they applauded the Hemsky pick up by our “astute” GM.
Andrighetto is playing a the 1st line. He was never given his chance here in Mtl under the stifling defensive systems of Therrien/Julien and our dim GM. Where is Martinesen or Desjardins? MB and his love of 4th liners.
What a joke our storied franchise is becoming. We need a new GM to trade all the older expensive players and start anew – Pleks, Weber, Price should be a top priority to trade.
Fire MB, Fire MB, Fire MB
I also thought Yakupov would’ve been great on a cheap one year deal.The guy just turned 24 and can skate.He didn’t go first overall for nothing.
Not a single member of H I/O applauded the Hemsky pickup.
—–
My loins did.
But they turned their back on Hemsky at first sight of DD.
http://bit.ly/2hYCTZr
But everybody was in love with Benn last season.
#betterthannothing
Not everybody. I always considered Jordie Benn a #6-7 defenceman who held a bigger rep due to his more talented brother. Kind of like Dennis to Bobby Hull, or Patrick to Stéphan Lebeau. Something like that.
Yup
Beg to differ – many applauded the pick up as a decent one. But all (close to all) dumped on Yakupov. It’s a no brainer at $650k; 24 years old; 1st overal. Low risk high reward l
Turcotte – tu es fou. In all honesty, if this were 25 games into the season, I would be in full agreement with everything you said, including Andrighetto, who I always really liked, and Yakupov. However, let’s give them some time to start playing. Although there has not been very much execution, forward talent is not our issue. Defense talent, on the other hand, is suspect. Weber, for as strong a defensive defenseman he is, has no ability to push the offense, but paired with Mete, may begin to work. Let’s give them some time. Petry is the defenseman version of Galchelnyuk. Talented but enigmatic. Let’s see how he and Alzner, of whom’s play I know practically nothing until this season, gel after 10-15 games. Lastly, our 3rd pairing. Unlike forwards, where 4th line should not be too important at 10 minutes a game (15% of the game), a 3rd pairing d in hockey plays 18 minutes. That is 30% of the game. Jordie Benn is atrocious. Singlehandedly, he is responsible for so many lapses in our end. And Streit/Davidson/whoever is awful too. I certainly hope Schlemko (unlike his stooge brothers) can make a difference. As for you, Alfieturcotte, prend un Molosn, and enjoy the season.
‘Ghetto’s not a guy you want in your top six if you’re a great team. Not quite good enough.
He’s not a guy you want in your bottom six if you’re a great team. Just a little soff.
Like the Grabovskis and Sergei Kostitsyns before him, he’s perfectly suited to get 50 points on a terrible team. And he’s found a home in the ideal situation, so good for him.
Almost agree. 2nd/3rd line guy on a good team is possible for him, as his ceiling. Def NOT 1st or 4th though.
I thought he was a nice 13th forward/spare part.
Won’t look too out of place in short spurts with the big boys, might add a little offence on the turd line in a non-physical game.
Good to see him getting his in Colorado.
Oh Lafrich – the eternal optimist. It will take several beers to get through the season, i’m afraid.
Yakupov>hemsky by virtue of age/upside and contract. I don’t believe one needs to wait 25 games to determine who would have been a better fit. Hey, one scored a couple last night, the other will see more time in the press booth than on the ice I suspect.
Andrighetto > Martinsen – look at last year’s 15-20 final games post trade and thus far this season. This team needs speed/talent yet MB and the stifling D-only coaches prefer size, lack of mobility, and “grit” type players. Our O and D are flooded with these kinds of players. a 3rd line w/Andrighetto and Galchenyuk or Yakupov has more a shot of scoring a goal than one with post concussion/black hawk Shaw. Shaw is a 4th liner. It’s shocking to me still that we paid two 2nd round draft picks for him and then proceeded to sign him for 6 years at $3.9MM. Hey, that’s MB for you.
While I sincerely hope your half full outlook turns out to be correct, I am quite certain that my vision of this team and their continued decline will be the more accurate one. 25 games are not required to see this train wreck coming.
p.s. I prefer micro brews to the mass produced molson ex.
Nobody applauded the Hemsky signing and if they did they were drunk and thought it actually said Hainsey.
At most, some of us recognized it as a Semin-type signing, a low-risk gamble that at worst could be buried in the minors. At best, he’ll have a decent season and can be flipped for a pick near the deadline, when we’re out of it. He’s no skin off our nose.
MB may have a talent for tanking after all. He totally busted up his defense to start over with a forward group that is the same or worse.
That might work in football where defense and offense are never on the field together.
How are the many new defensemen for instant going to figure out Hemsky’s strengths, to feed him the puck?
How will they estimate his speed? Can he receive a pass equally from both sides? Can he receive a pass off his skates? Can he zoom into an opening! Do they know where he might be for a pass? How about a break away pass? The same applies for shooting and back checking. How is he on the wall? There is so much to know instinctively!
I won’t touch working with defense partners or Carey Price.
The force is with Drouin for sure ….I dub him “Le Jedi”
Ovi showed him who his daddy was, so he doesn’t have to wonder about that any more.
Like I said earlier, it is too early to freak out. However, for those in “rant-mode” below is a link to Marinaro’s first of many rants this season. It is good for getting the stress out…LOL.
http://www.tsn.ca/radio/montreal-690/marinaro-i-cant-take-79-more-games-of-this-1.879439
I really do love his rants.
LMAO. Man, Marinaro is on fire.
“THEY LOOK TIRED! IT’S 3 GAMES IN AND THEY LOOK TIRED!” hahaha
