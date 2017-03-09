Rest revitalizes Canadiens goalie Carey Price | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Jack Todd, Eric Engels of Rogers Sportsnet, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses the new-look Canadiens as well as these questions:
Will GM Marc Bergevin’s trade-deadline moves continue to pay off?
Is recently acquired defenceman Brandon Davidson a keeper?
Why did the coaching change seem to bring back the old Carey Price?
Viewer question of the week — Which team is more likely to win the Stanley Cup first, Toronto or Montreal?
What did you think about P.K.’s Montreal homecoming?
Am I the only one who thinks all this blather about Price’s recovery due to rest blah blah blah is a bunch of nonsense? If Price plays his best game, Therrien is still the coach regardless of how the rest of the team plays. Price got Therrien fired. I’ve said all along that that “look” after he was pulled from the game just took a while to kill. Mission accomplished. Move on.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Well… if Price indeed got Therrien fired then I guess he is good for something after all.
Jessica! I like Jessica.
Everyone asks who will win the Cup first, Montreal or Toronto. No one mentions Ottawa. Is it conceivable the Senators could win the Cup before either Montreal or Toronto?
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Shhh! Don’t mention them and Stanley Cup together.
Balanced scoring. Mobile D. Great goaltending. Smart coaching. They aren’t in Washington or Pittsburgh territory yet, but they’re close.
Cup runs through the Pens or the Caps this Spring.
A better panel this week. BGL was a turnoff, but I like Engles and Rusnak, and unlike others I don’t mind Jack.
Susser is fine as a moderator once they abandoned his comedy. Having a moderator allows the three others to talk. When Stu was the moderator, it effectively blocked his own voice. Now, then he’s there, he can participate fully.
Re: Sweden. I was wondering earlier this year if Nygren is done as a Hab prospect. 26 years old, now the second highest scoring D in the SHL. Is he ready/willing for a shot at the NHL? Do Bergevin/Rockstom still consider him a part of our prospect system?
AFA development in the SHL, it seems the Canadien are ahead of the curve, with Lehkonen, Vejdemo, even Henrickson all playing over there.
Tonight’s Fiery Book of Hab.
Not a very lively or amusing show this week. The Leafs are on track to becoming a power in the NHL, but they are still a couple seasons away. The Habs are close right now, but lack the scoring and trying to make up for the lack of a dominating center will be their downfall. It hasn’t been addressed by the GM and will very likely result in a first or second round exit and they’ll parade to the golf course by the usual route.
I’ve been too busy to watch many of these, but this was well done. Engles is probably the writer closest to the team and I always like to hear what he has to say. Susser seems more relaxed than in the first few I saw. I’ll never be a Todd fan, but Rusnak is fine. Good discussion on fatigue and veteran pacing in the middle.
If the players can’t take the schedule, why do they keep agreeing to more hockey like the WCH and/or the Olympics?
These 2 week tournaments run roughshod over the product we’re supposed to watch for 82 games.
Imagine if the NFL decided to hold “special games” during their season. Fans would revolt. Instead, Hab fans go on about how wonderful the Olympics and the WCH are compared to the regular NHL game. The NHL is foolish to keep returning to the trough of “trying to grow the game” nonsense. There are plenty of fans of the NHL. Their teams shouldn’t suffer because of pointless tournaments when the goal is to win the Cup.
Soccer does it, but it’s not quite the intense game hockey is. Perhaps allow for expanded rosters (26 players, 22 dressed) during Olympic/WCH years? All kinds of cap hit/cba ramifications, but it might help the players.
