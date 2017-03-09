Rest revitalizes Canadiens goalie Carey Price | HI/O Show

On this week’s Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Jack Todd, Eric Engels of Rogers Sportsnet, Jessica Rusnak of CBC Daybreak and host Adam Susser — discusses the new-look Canadiens as well as these questions:

Will GM Marc Bergevin’s trade-deadline moves continue to pay off?

Is recently acquired defenceman Brandon Davidson a keeper?

Why did the coaching change seem to bring back the old Carey Price?

Viewer question of the week — Which team is more likely to win the Stanley Cup first, Toronto or Montreal?

What did you think about P.K.’s Montreal homecoming?