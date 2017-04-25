Re-signing Carey Price is main priority for Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin

STU COWAN

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin plans to continue to build his team around goalie Carey Price moving forward.

Price is heading into the final season of his six-year, US$39-million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018.

Bergevin can’t begin negotiating a new deal with Price until July 1 this year, but would like to have an extension done before next season begins. Bergevin said Monday that in a perfect world he’d want the new contract done “as soon as possible.”

Price, who turns 30 on Aug. 16, will obviously be looking for a large raise on the $6.5 million he is currently earning on a new, long-term deal.

“Carey is a big piece … a huge piece of our team,” Bergevin said when he met with the media Monday in Brossard. “And we know what happened last year when he wasn’t around. So we’ll find the means to get it done. The way the (salary) cap is going, adjust the way that we have to work with. Every team’s like that. So we got to find a way. But Carey’s obviously the main piece for our team.”

Price said Monday that he wants to stay in Montreal.

“I don’t have any worries about it,” the goalie said about a new contract. “I’m sure it will all take care of itself. I love playing here and I’m sure we’ll figure something out.”

When asked if he would accept a hometown discount so that Bergevin would have money left to spend on other players, Price said: “That’s part of the business, right? That’s a tough question to ask me right now. Put me on the spot, huh? Like I said, I want to stay here. I know we’ll figure out a way to make all the pieces fit and bring a championship here.”

Shea Weber had the largest salary-cap hit on the Canadiens this season at $7.85 million and Price will surely top that with a new contract. Bergevin was asked if a team can win the Stanley Cup with its goalie the highest-paid player.

“I hope so,” the GM said, “because he’s not going anywhere.”

Price has a career losing record in the playoffs with the Canadiens (25-31) with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He had a 2-4 record against the Rangers this year despite a 1.86 GAA and .933 save percentage. The Canadiens scored a total of four goals in the four games they lost to the Rangers.

Bergevin said there’s a “strong possibility” he would be able to re-sign Price this summer. But what if he doesn’t and Price heads into next season without a new contract and the ability to become a free agent afterward?

“We’ll cross the bridge when we get there,” Bergevin said. “But, obviously, it would be a big issue if he doesn’t.”

(Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Radulov could be gone

Alexander Radulov can become a free agent on July 1 and will also be looking for a long-term deal and a raise on the $5.75 million he earned this season with the Canadiens.

“To get a contract done, you have to have two parties willing to engage in a negotiation,” Bergevin said. “We respect the fact that any player who has the right to become a free agent has the right to wait and be patient. In the case of Alex, the agent — as far as we know today — decides to wait. I’m not going to put a gun to his head and say please sign this contract.

“I’ve never talked to Alex about contract … that’s not what I do,” the GM added on Monday. “And this morning I didn’t talk to him about contract.

“You don’t want to get involved in those things while the season is on, you want to let the guy focus on playing. I expressed that we’d like to have him back and I felt the same thing. So hopefully we can get something done.”

Bergevin said that term could become an issue when it comes to re-signing Radulov, who turns 31 on July 5. You can expect Radulov to receive quite a few long-term offers from other NHL teams as a free agent.

When Radulov was asked about his contract situation on Monday, he said: “We understand each other and I am really thankful to Marc, who brought me here to give me the opportunity to be back in the NHL (after playing in the KHL) and play in the best league. I like Montreal and I like it a lot. But it’s not like I can tell you more. We have to take it step by step … eventually I’m going to talk with my agent and we’ll go from there.

“I want to have more than one year, obviously,” Radulov added. “But it is what it is. We’ll see how it’s going to go and where it’s going to go in a matter of time.”

Is Montreal his first choice?

“Right now, yeah, it’s my team,” Radulov said. “We’re going to go from there. Give Marc time.”

Search continues for a No. 1 centre

The Canadiens’ longtime search for a legitimate No. 1 centre continues, and Bergevin didn’t sound confident on Monday about finding one before next season.

“There’s 30 teams in the league … in our view not every single team has a No. 1 centre,” the GM said. “There’s teams who don’t have them. And the teams who do have them, they’re not going to give them away … so it’s not going to happen.

“So we have to find a way,” Bergevin added. “We have to be creative to work around it and as a committee find the success that we need to move forward. We’re looking at all the options and it’s not only North America. … We’re always going to look and part of my job is to find and to look and keep trying. And I’m aware of this for a long time. It’s just that it’s almost impossible to get done.”

Watch Bergevin’s news conference

You can watch Bergevin’s entire news conference Monday in Brossard, when he was joined by coach Claude Julien, on the HI/O Facebook page.

