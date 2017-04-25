Re-signing Carey Price is main priority for Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin

STU COWAN
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin plans to continue to build his team around goalie Carey Price moving forward.
Price is heading into the final season of his six-year, US$39-million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018.
Bergevin can’t begin negotiating a new deal with Price until July 1 this year, but would like to have an extension done before next season begins. Bergevin said Monday that in a perfect world he’d want the new contract done “as soon as possible.”
Price, who turns 30 on Aug. 16, will obviously be looking for a large raise on the $6.5 million he is currently earning on a new, long-term deal.
“Carey is a big piece … a huge piece of our team,” Bergevin said when he met with the media Monday in Brossard. “And we know what happened last year when he wasn’t around. So we’ll find the means to get it done. The way the (salary) cap is going, adjust the way that we have to work with. Every team’s like that. So we got to find a way. But Carey’s obviously the main piece for our team.”
Price said Monday that he wants to stay in Montreal.
“I don’t have any worries about it,” the goalie said about a new contract. “I’m sure it will all take care of itself. I love playing here and I’m sure we’ll figure something out.”
When asked if he would accept a hometown discount so that Bergevin would have money left to spend on other players, Price said: “That’s part of the business, right? That’s a tough question to ask me right now. Put me on the spot, huh? Like I said, I want to stay here. I know we’ll figure out a way to make all the pieces fit and bring a championship here.”
Shea Weber had the largest salary-cap hit on the Canadiens this season at $7.85 million and Price will surely top that with a new contract. Bergevin was asked if a team can win the Stanley Cup with its goalie the highest-paid player.
“I hope so,” the GM said, “because he’s not going anywhere.”
Price has a career losing record in the playoffs with the Canadiens (25-31) with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He had a 2-4 record against the Rangers this year despite a 1.86 GAA and .933 save percentage. The Canadiens scored a total of four goals in the four games they lost to the Rangers.
Bergevin said there’s a “strong possibility” he would be able to re-sign Price this summer. But what if he doesn’t and Price heads into next season without a new contract and the ability to become a free agent afterward?
“We’ll cross the bridge when we get there,” Bergevin said. “But, obviously, it would be a big issue if he doesn’t.”
Radulov could be gone
Alexander Radulov can become a free agent on July 1 and will also be looking for a long-term deal and a raise on the $5.75 million he earned this season with the Canadiens.
“To get a contract done, you have to have two parties willing to engage in a negotiation,” Bergevin said. “We respect the fact that any player who has the right to become a free agent has the right to wait and be patient. In the case of Alex, the agent — as far as we know today — decides to wait. I’m not going to put a gun to his head and say please sign this contract.
“I’ve never talked to Alex about contract … that’s not what I do,” the GM added on Monday. “And this morning I didn’t talk to him about contract.
“You don’t want to get involved in those things while the season is on, you want to let the guy focus on playing. I expressed that we’d like to have him back and I felt the same thing. So hopefully we can get something done.”
Bergevin said that term could become an issue when it comes to re-signing Radulov, who turns 31 on July 5. You can expect Radulov to receive quite a few long-term offers from other NHL teams as a free agent.
When Radulov was asked about his contract situation on Monday, he said: “We understand each other and I am really thankful to Marc, who brought me here to give me the opportunity to be back in the NHL (after playing in the KHL) and play in the best league. I like Montreal and I like it a lot. But it’s not like I can tell you more. We have to take it step by step … eventually I’m going to talk with my agent and we’ll go from there.
“I want to have more than one year, obviously,” Radulov added. “But it is what it is. We’ll see how it’s going to go and where it’s going to go in a matter of time.”
Is Montreal his first choice?
“Right now, yeah, it’s my team,” Radulov said. “We’re going to go from there. Give Marc time.”
Search continues for a No. 1 centre
The Canadiens’ longtime search for a legitimate No. 1 centre continues, and Bergevin didn’t sound confident on Monday about finding one before next season.
“There’s 30 teams in the league … in our view not every single team has a No. 1 centre,” the GM said. “There’s teams who don’t have them. And the teams who do have them, they’re not going to give them away … so it’s not going to happen.
“So we have to find a way,” Bergevin added. “We have to be creative to work around it and as a committee find the success that we need to move forward. We’re looking at all the options and it’s not only North America. … We’re always going to look and part of my job is to find and to look and keep trying. And I’m aware of this for a long time. It’s just that it’s almost impossible to get done.”
You can watch Bergevin’s entire news conference Monday in Brossard, when he was joined by coach Claude Julien, on the HI/O Facebook page.
In trying to guess who MB will protect and/or trade I looked up the key dates after the season ends:
June 15-30 NHL buyout window begins. Teams will have an option to buy out contracts of players with no-movement clauses prior to the deadline for submitting their protected players list to the NHL.
June 17 All 30 teams must submit their list of expansion draft protected players to the league office by 5:00 pm ET. At that time Vegas will have a 72-hour window in which to speak with all unprotected Unrestricted and Restricted Free Agents. If Vegas and a player come to terms on a contract, that player will be considered as the one required expansion draft selection from the player’s previous club.
June 20 Vegas must send their expansion draft list to the league office by no later than 5:00 pm ET.
June 21 The league will unveil the Vegas Golden Knights roster in conjunction with the televised NHL Awards Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena.
June 23-24 2017 NHL Draft at United Center in Chicago.
June 25 Unrestricted Free Agents may begin interviewing with prospective new teams (though not eligible to sign a contract until July 1).
June 26 All teams must submit qualifying offers to Restricted Free Agents by 5:00 pm ET, otherwise the players become eligible to begin interviewing with prospective new teams the following day (though not eligible to sign a contract until July 1).
July 1 Free agency begins.
I predicted MB will trade for a Dman to play with Weber since there are teams with 4 Dmen worth protecting (predict Minnesota). However, I am not sure this can happen. Are teams allowed to make trades between June 15-17 (deadline to submit rosters)? If so, June 15-17 will be worse than trade deadline.
Also the speaking with RFAs and UFAs could be interesting. They could theoretically sign Rads and we get stuck with Pleks and Emelin. Also they could sign Markov too!
Lastly, this is for the rule experts. How does the negotiating with RFAs work? (Can’t find this info) For example, can they sign Johnathan Drouin? This would be a no-brainer IMO. Is it the same as the protection age rules? Thanks.
Thanks DDO. Is Vegas in the (regular) draft too?
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Jerabek signing certainly solidifies our top 4.
Could be the end of Markov here and/or Marky will have to take $4 M ish to stay.
Weber Jerabek
Petry Emelin
Benn Davidson or Chevy
N8 is as good as gone.
Markov – maybe stays. We will lose Benn or Davidson now and that could open a spot for Marky if he wants to sign for a lot less.
I do believe we have to protect Jerabek now?
So while I think this is a good signing based on the kind of numbers he produced in the KHL last year, it may be a bit of a leap to already have him pencilled in as top 4 and also paired with Weber. Yes it is possible, as he will be like Zaitsev in T.O. last season, a 25 year old rookie who is ready to play immediately. But he needs to earn that kind of slotting in the lineup.
Put down the Kool-Aid.
Respectfully disagree.
While Markov is 38, he was still one of only three defensemen we had this season that was capable of holding down a steady job in our top four, and will very likely be re-signed to do the same job for at least one more season.
But is sure looks like the new guy was signed to round out the top four.
Emelin and Beaulieu have established themselves (in my eyes anyway) as no better than bottom pairing guys on a Cup contender and we already have enough of those.
The problem lies with who we have to protect in the upcoming expansion draft, according to movement clauses in their contracts.
Due to those factors, cheap but capable defencemen that we actually might want to keep, like Davidson and Benn, are the likely targets for Vegas, if they are looking to pluck a defenceman off our roster.
Emelin will have to be protected because of his NMC, but there’s no way in hell Vegas would have taken him anyway, not with a $4M contract that expires at the end of next season. And I doubt if they would have much interest in Markov at his advanced age. Bad luck that we couldn’t fulfill our exposure options with players like these that Vegas would probably steer clear from.
And I suspect Bealulieu, likely the most interesting Habs defender from a Las Vegas viewpoint, will be long gone in a trade of some sort by expansion draft day.
“Emelin will have to be protected because of his NMC”
No. It is not a full NMC (modified-provide list of 10 teams). Only full NMCs have to be protected.
Regardless of what Markov did in the regular season he looked like a spent force in the series against the Rangers.
He will be a another year older next playoffs so he needs to take a 50% paycut on a 1 year deal for reduced minutes next season
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
ESPN is laying off about 100 anchors, reporters, analysts and production staffers. Pierre LeBrun among the cuts.
http://bit.ly/2pwFg8b
Dave Stubbs@Dave_Stubbs · 36 minutes ago
Scott Burnside, Pierre LeBrun, Joe McDonald, all now ex of ESPN. A horribly bloody Wednesday in the world of hockey reporting
Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun · 42 minutes ago
Want to thank ESPN for 9 fun years. Absolutely loved the gig. And very much look forward to continuing my work at TSN/RDS
Pierre LeBrun, Bobby Mac and Elliot Friedman IMO are the best hockey analysts with an edge towards LeBrun because he’s bilingual. He’ll find a job no prob.
I met Lebrun in person. Good that he is a good analysts cause I won’t tell you what a bad impression he left as a person
My kid wants to go into sports journalism next year….asked us if he thought he’d be able to find a job once done U.
Hum….maybe plan B?
Mine is already signed up for September, if you are just talking about journalism school in general. But I’m in the newspaper business myself, so he has no illusions.
And the young guy doesn’t seem to mind the thought of relocating for work, and he’s also tuned in to the fact that he probably won’t find work in traditional journalism.
Tonight:
Preds-St. Louis on @ 8PM EDT on CBC.
Edm-Ducks @ 10:30PM EDT on Sportsnet.
Thursday:
Rangers-Ott on @ 7PM EDT on CBC
Pitts-Wash on @ 7:30 PM EDT on Sportsnet.
The series with the most entertainment value could well be Oilers- Ducks. A talented, fast-paced team versus the old school in your face Ducks. Both goalies have been good to great.
Preds-Blues will be a long slugfest. If the Preds stay on their course of attacking D, the Blues will be hard pressed to defend. The question mark for both clubs is goaltending. Both Rinne and Allen can be great. They can also be pretty awful.
Ottawa will piss off Hab fans by taking the series in 7. Anderson will come up big enough times and Karlsson will solve Lundqvist.
The most intriguing series is Pens-Caps. This one will be the most intense.
Ought to be fun. Enjoy!
Anderson playing and staying focused, while his wife battles cancer, is very inspirational. The Sens have a good team, the rags are going to have a hard series
I find myself cheering for the sens…which is a weird feeling
Yikes. Mavid will have you for lunch!
Data discovery !!!
What I like most about data (peformance) analysis is that once you start digging onto the data, you never know where it will lead and what discoveries you will make.
For example, I started by focusing on special teams. I got on the Beaulieu “bandwagon” when I discovered that the team had extraordinary results when Beaulieu was on the ice for both of the special teams.
Last night I looked into the play of the 2 players who were most maligned this season, Galchenyuk and Beaulieu.
To review the team , overall, (at even strength) scored a goal every 26.3 minutes and allowed a goal every 31.2 minutes.
When Beaulieu AND Galchenyuk were BOTH on the ice together , at even strength the team scored 10 goals, and allowed 14 goals in 247 minutes.
The averages therefore when on TOGETHER are 24.7 MpGF and 17.6 MpGA. TERRIBLE DEFENSIVE NUMBERS>
Galchenyuk, when playing WITHOUT Beaulieu played 543 minutes and the team scored 24 goals while allowing 23- Averaging 22.6 MpGf and 23.6 MpGA , Better but still not very good defensive numbers
Beaulieu when playing WITHOUT Galchenyuk, was on for 963 minutes with the team scoring 43 goals and allowing 28 goals against.
Beaulieu’s average therefore, sans Galchenyuk, was 22.4 MpGF and 34.4 minutes per GA.
What does all this mean? To me it indicated that when Beaulieu played with ANYONE OTHER Than Galchenyuk on the ice the team was better than average defensively. When on together with Galkchenyuk, it was almost as if they weer playing short handed. IN FACT, The team was JUST As LIKELY (every 17 minutes) TO GIVE UP A GOAL PLAYING 4 on 5 with Beaulieu on the ice as they were 5 on 5 when both Beaulieu and Galchenyuk were on together.
AS pointed out by DMEX, I have zero coaching “credentials” but it seems to me that had the HABS cpoaching staff done their homework and kept these two players from being on the ice together the outlook would be completely different right now.
Even better would be for the coaching staff , (and those two players) to study those 247 minutes ( 4 hours) of game tapes and use them to TEACH those two players what exactly they did wrong that led to those 14 goals against.
My “guess” would be that Beaulieu plays an offensive agresssive “pinching” style of defense and with anyone else on the ice someone would cover up for the pinching defenseman. The numbers seem to indicate that Galchenyuk may have been negligent in that regard. Alternatively, there may be something in Galchenyuks defensive zone positioning that made it difficult for the Habs to clear the zone when these two players were on together.
In any case with the crazy amount of dollars being spent on coaches assistants, scouts, etc. I would think that the fans should EXPECT that spending 4 hours looking at tapes to help develop a young centerman like Galchenyuk would be preferable to throwing both he and Beaulieu “under the bus” and diminishing the value of two of their most offensively skilled young assets.
regards,
Steve O.
Steveren, you’re a peach.
You just keep bringing more stats, and not only ignoring your detractors but now quoting them as well!
Gonna be a long summer…. Keep posting.
Thanks Mike. I don’t mind so called “detractors”. In fact over my lifetime I have learned much more from people who disagree with me, than I have from those who share my views.
I just which they (my detractors) would back up their criticism with some type of “fact based” argument .
It seems the only argument they have , and keep repeating, is sample size, zone starts, etc. yet they never even attempt to show how, or why , those arguments are relevant in this context.
By the way I have no connection to, and no “love” for Beaulieu, other than he plays on the team. I have been a Habs fan all my life.
A few years ago I took a job selling BI software, and in order to learn more about the product I was selling, I used the software to analyze my favorite hockey team’s performance both as a group and by individuals. The software I sold, QLIKVIEW refers to itself as a DATA DISCOVERY tool.
I just “discovered” by researching the available data that he (Beaulieu) is a VERY effective player who is being treated unfairly.
There were many players , under Therrien , who received unfair treatment… heck Therrien kept SUBBAN off the Penalty Kill for a long time despite the fact that he was BY FAR the best Penalty Killer on the squad.
I had high hopes for Julien , but it turns out he is remarkably similar to Therrien in his personnel deployment decisions. A better overall coach, no doubt, but just as piss poor as his predecessor when it comes to ice time distribution.
regards,
Steve O.
Steve, for whatever reason, and I can’t make a valid critique now, I really hope the Habs keep Beaulieu for next season. I understand HIO feeling angst about him based on his play lately, but I’m hoping he be given the opportunity to utilize his offensive (in a good way) skills. I still believe he can be a great asset for the team going forward, particularly if the team can get some skilled forwards.
If you can back up all that nonsense by answering the question that If your analytics are so good why are you not employed by an NHL team earning Millions of dollars , I for one answer you each and every time but YOU don’t have an answer to my question … Yours is simple you use only a small sample to make a point , ours is if your so smart why are you not employed in the NHL now lets see YOUR ANSWER … or maybe you don’t have one ???
All Habs all the Time
Trying sticking to facts, cheerleaderO.
That, or find the quote where D Mex (points) out that (you) have zero coaching ” credentials ” …
It doesn’t exist.
I asked about your experience when you offered the very lame opinion that Julien’s coaching was sub-standard. That you have ” zero ” is something you point out quite nicely, above, all by yourself, and which is plainly evident in your comments.
You seek validation in continuing to post numbers to support your on-ice fancy du jour.
What’s interesting, however, is that you never post references to game action – goals, assists, saves, gaffes. None of it. Ever.
My guess : this is your idea of money puck.
And it’s riveting, really …
It looks like Beaulieu and Galchenyuk are not compatible. Maybe they should work on it.
Richard R
Trump’s.
Jakub Jerabek
Jakob jarebec from Khl signs. D man
Bye bye Nesterov?
Richard R
Top 5 GM = Bowman
Few Days after disappointing season he gets rid of assistants and AHL staff.
Pretty sure Talon built the team he has no?
Kane, Toews, Keith, Seabrook, – were those not all from Dale Talon’s tenure?
Bowman did some nice add ons….but I do think he got fleeced in some deals too when he “added” on and made some bone head moves. Saad, Shaw, Ladd, Brouwer etc. Some great things were signing Panarin for one.
And yes pretty easy to build a great team when you finish LAST or bottom 3 year after year.
Ce la vi.
Carey Price has resigned, so let Bergevin know that I got it done!!
Last week he resigned his goal stick that he signed and gave to me 5yrs ago.
Hola Bwoar.
Vityaz 2011.
Kip Brennan,Nasty Mirasty,Jeremy Yablonski,Nick Tarnasky.
Hell of a wrecking crew.
Yes my friend, that squad could throw ’em with the best. Reading those names just makes me miss the old enforcers that much more.
ESPN firing everyone today. Incredible.
Do we know why they are being let go?
Edit: Never mind, I see it’s because of declining revenues – the usual corporate cost-cutting. Too bad. Employees always pay for the mistakes management has a hand in.
I skimmed the statement on Twitter, it’s utterly full o’ buzz words and garbage, strategy this and personality that, essentially they need to cut payroll I guess. Guys like LeBrun and Scott Burnside don’t grown on trees. But it’s not just hockey getting the cuts.
Thanks.
Internet is changing all media. Not surprised.
They have paywalls on a bunch of their stuff which I think most people find unfair – so no pay, no staff.
All useless excluding Pierre L.
@CanadiensMTL 10m10 minutes ago
Canadiens asst coach Clément Jodoin is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities.
And so it begins.
“Look, we are firing you but we will tell people it was your choice, deal?”
Next up should be JJD and then Lacroix
Habfan17
I expect that CJ would want to bring in his own assistants, clean slate for next season.
Captain Kirk stays as “associate/assistant” coach?
Is he still an associate?
I believe Kirk is still an associate coach. I would keep Waite too.
Habfan17
Did he not work with Doug Jarvis
Well well.
Jodoin left the Habs last time Julien joined the staff midseason. I like this, JJD next and bring in Geoff Ward, Julien’s long time right hand man.
A year too late. Actually seems like everything this GM does is a year late.
As my wife says,”Better Late than Never”.
If I could only make it to Late.
GOOD!
ppg-markov .58 ppg-weber .54.We should trade weber while we can get something for him.
I see much discussion on player development on the blog now. I also see the usual some agree that the farm system is dysfunctional and some who argue that MB hasn’t had long enough to turn things around. 5 years is quite a long time to have little to no success with the AHL team or the parent team for that matter. I maintain that we will never really get past where we are now and have been for a few years until we turn the farm system around. Now I know there are people on here that will never agree to any logic or even try to and will spout forth all kinds of reasoning (excuses ) why we are at best a middle of the pack team. However if the draft is a crap shoot (especially if you draft late in round one ) and buying your way to special players due to cap restraints is not going to work then there are only 2 ways to move up in over all excellence. One get really lucky with later draft picks and two develop the players you pick into more than they would have been if you didn’t have a very good system to place them into. The present AHL team has not been in a playoff situation for along time and finally made it this year. Now my conclusion is if you have a farm team that regularly makes the post season you probably have a better chance to select impact players from that team versus a team that doesn’t make the playoffs for long stretches. So give me a winning AHL team to pick from versus a struggling AHL team to pick from and I will have much greater opportunities to win. So the drafting and development has been less than efficient and I think that must be evident to all…no ? So get rid of the drafting personnel and the coaching personnel and get some better talent in there. The bs on all the clutter is just that bs. The proof of success is in their record. It stinks. Does that make sense to anyone.
Yep, perfect sense. It’s clear that our drafting has been terrible now for about 10 years, and that the AHL coaching no better. Let’s hope that once the Caps’ run is over we see some real change (unlikely since they actually made the playoffs.)
I think they need to stop bringing in ex lunch pail players and ex Habs and bring in player development people who can actually work with skill and talent. Ex players like Ray Bourque and Adam Oates. Not saying it has to be those two, but ex players like them that can relate to higher hockey IQ’s and teach to their levels. Not the “journeyman” level.
Habfan17
100x yes to this!
habfan17…was reading an article from Schiefele and he was talking about how much Adam Oates has helped him. He is like his personal trainer/development coach. And said that Winn is fine with it. HE talks with Oates daily and they go over his game and stuff to work on etc.
I think our kids need that, altho coach’s would probably feel their job doesn’t need to be done by an outsider. But when you hear what Scheifele says you are in awe of how much he has helped him get to where he is as a young player.
Lapointe I disagree with a few things you have said. I know I have seen charts that show we aren’t all that bad with our drafting compared to rest of the 30 teams. I have no time to review the last 5 drafts for the whole NHL and see where we stand compare to others. But I think it’s not in the bottom at all.
I do agree that development seems to be an issue. I know MB came in and changed things up there, we seem to have many more employees in this field, all seem to be x-nhlers. But things have changed a lot the last few years. Sure the cap has been around awhile, but the UFA market has changed the last 5 yrs and so has the trade deadline the last 2-3 yrs. This shift to 1st round picks being like gold is relatively new. Just look how many would be traded away for a rental, compared to the last 2 yrs. I think only 1 or 2 were trade the last 2 yrs at the deadline, whereas before 1st would go for all top guys at the deadline.
So I wonder if MB and his gang are still doing things “the old way” and have not change there ways of development. I have no idea what philosophy they have outside of MB clearly saying he believes in AHL development and not rushing kids to the NHL. He may be wrong there, and not realize that some times you can NOT use the same way for every player. That some players develop differently then others. That some learn differently then others. I wonder if we have to broad a formula instead of seeing each prospect differently and doing whats needed for each kid separately then the other.
MB said all goalie need 3 yrs of AHL which is why Montoya resigned for 2 more years. Well what if some need only 2? Would they ever consider that. That playing in nhl is best for the kid then staying at AHL shooter level? Just as an example.
I think at times staying in AHL too long can be worse. They can miss out on taking that next step while others their age do, and then we wonder why they aren’t at par with others from their draft. Or they lose confidence, or pick up ahl habits that are hard to shake off.
Gee I can go on and on. But I think our issue is in the development stage. And also the philosopy that when they get to NHL they have to start at the bottom of the pile. We have little NHL development happening. When a kid comes up because he is “nhl ready”, he still needs to develop. He still has to use time in the NHL to develop his NHL game. Maybe things will be different with CJ, but we have no time for the kids on this team unless they are 100% nhlers already when they join (ie Lehk). I know bottom teams use young guys in key spots, MTL does not have that philosophy and take 4 yrs of NHL playing before we trust a kid to play center. It’s crazy.
I think our need/must to make the playoffs every year also stops us from developing kids in the nhl. Not asking for 8 rookies on the team. But when prospect arrive in the NHL they still need to develop their NHL game without fear of losing ice time. And can someone please tell me why McC was a top line in CHL and AHL and is used as a 4th line goon in the NHL? Dear lord we give them no chance.
We mess up in AHL and NHL in my opinion with the kids. Not at the draft when we see where we pick from
This year we have #20…..
veryhabby…of course you would see areas of my argument to disagree with. I respect that and appreciate you putting in the thought to reply. It is only a theory but I based the conclusion on the record of the AHL team not the studies I have read. I have had times where the different reports out there have swayed me to be more positive on the future. Many things have to come together for us to get a serious contender. Meaning that there are many intangibles and one is the head scout and his support team. There are people who say he was absolutely angry when Gainy almost gave away R. M. to the Rangers but it was written by someone else not an official Habs management. Is it true I don’t know. However it should have been true. Are any of the theories presented by anyone true. The one thing I do know is the IceCaps have had sub par years lately and they need to be better in order for our parent team to move up a level in the overall picture. Right now they are a couple strides away from being a serious contender. I simply see a team ( IceCaps) that has done quite poorly in the last 5-6 years and that being so it seems to say or suggest that our picks and development is not where it needs to be to promote NHL ready players after a few seasons in the AHL.
Again veryhabby thanks for taking the time to reply.
To all who are desperate enough to trade almost any assets away for a #1 center, remember Scott Gomez! He was 29 when we traded for him, and had had seasons of 70, 84, 60, 78 and 58 pts before the trade.
plexs,ott,flynn,mitchel,martinsen,king,nesterov,benn,davison to lv for
their draft pick,or just give them away.
Ice Dogs outlast the Habs..at least thats something to watch..
Although he is underconract for a few more days, Twitter says that JAKUB JERABEK has come to terms with Habs: 25 yrs, L D.
Aivis Kalniņš @A_Kalnins 1h1 hour ago
Per source, Montreal Canadiens have come to terms with KHL free agent Jakub Jerabek.
Just came here wondering when this would come up, thanks OBB.
For a little bit of context, Vityaz is not a great hockey club. Permanently mediocre, essentially. (Markov went there during the last lockout mainly to get into fights with opposing teams, it seems. He loved it.)
So Jerabek scored 34 pts. in 59 games last year for Vityaz. Probably their best player is 36-yr-old Maxim Afinogenov.
Compare that to LA’s former wife-beater Voynov (on a team with Kovalchuk, Shipachoyov, Dadonov, Datsyuk and Nikita Gusev) scoring 37 points in 48 games. Good for him, but you put Jerabek on that team and he’d had no trouble equalling those numbers.
The guy is a top KHL defenseman, period.
No doubt, he will be protected then, or is he exempt somehow?
I can’t tell if he’d be exempt, I don’t think so but the rules aren’t clear to me on that score. Might be he was signed just to expose him?
Hints to me that a trade is in the works, personally. I think they’re pretty sure about a 25-year-old player.
Vityaz also hosted one of the most extraordinary individual accomplishments in modern hockey history: Darcy Verot’s 2007-2008 season, in which he played 43 games and had 511 penalty minutes.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
That is truly amazing! The fact that he played 34 games for the Caps is pretty neat too: 134 PiMs
Interesting coincidence: Afinogenov is Max Pacioretty’s brother in law. Perhaps we have an in in the KHL more than we think?
I think this means for sure that Beaulieu is skating on thin ice – if he’s not gone already, it will take very little for him to be gone.
Good point! I’d forgotten about that.
If that is the case, then I have to think that Beaulieu is on the outs, maybe even Emelin. Although, it could be, the Habs are preparing for life without Markov.
Habfan17
The timing seems off. Does he now need to protected for the expansion draft?
Habfan17
I doubt Las Vegas would poach an untested (in the NHL) KHL import unless he was a superstar.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Maybe so, but it then means that someone else will have to be left, unprotected. Either way, it does change things a bit.
Habfan17
No worries. I hear Bergevin has a five year plan!
JK. I get your point… who knows what they’re thinking but probably someone is slated to move. Beaulieu probably. And we’ll get crap back. Different year, same mistakes.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
@ Smartdog, Must be a 5 year “groundhog day” plan. Just keeps playing over and over and over again.
I was caught completely off guard with the PK/Weber trade, and was very pleasantly surprised with the Radulov signing.
I hope Bergevin has more positive moves up his sleeve this off season. Not holding my breath!
Habfan17
No it doesn’t. Habs will protect Weber, Petry and one of Beaulieu, Emelin, Benn.
Great, another Defenseman. Bergevin is determined to win games by a score of 0-0.
“There is nothing wrong with our development system. We just prefer players from outside.”
– Marc Bergevin
Well with what Bergevin had to say about Beaulieu, it could even out.
There’s also expansion draft.
Plus the guy seems like a great player over there, it seems like the best kind of risk to take.
Habs have signed a czech d-man playing in the KHL. I wonder if he plays C?
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/lnh-les-canadiens-se-seraient-entendus-avec-le-defenseur-tcheque-de-la-khl-jakub-jerabek-1.4481711
What’s the h(abs) i/o general consensus on Shattenkirk? Do we want him, can we afford him, does he want to play here?
If we had the choice between him and Fowler, who do we prefer?
Shattenkirk is a righty and I do not know if he is comfortable playing the left side. Doesn’t seem to be a fit.
Habfan17
My humble comments on the early exit:
The Rangers are better than their record. We were beaten by a very good team. Also we ran into a hot goaltender. As MB noted, if Lunqvist continues to play at that level, the Rangers will have a good chance against just about any team.
Price was good but he was not great. On a normal day, he stops at least one of the Rags first 2 goals in the last game, for example.
The series really was that tight; Rangers got maybe 60% of the bounces/breaks, if the habs get 60% they win the series.
Having said that, the idea is to put together enough talent on your team to be able to compensate for bad luck. the habs were simply pretty even with the Rangers talent-wise.
In my opinion there is simply too much parity in the game today. Most of the games are super close and decided by haphazard breaks in regulation time or in overtime. It is very very difficult to acquire enough talent to give a decided edge over other contending teams. The salary cap is the main culprit. Apart from that, teams like Edmonton and Toronto actually get rewarded for their incompetence and become forces as well.
The most obvious example of this is Washington-Toronto series. Washington had one of the best seasons in recent history yet could easily have lost the series against TO. Anybody can beat anybody right now, that´s the situation.
Good points. You’re right about the luck but I disagree about the last games. We were pretty well dominated in games 4 and 6.
—–
@ozmo,
We are learning time and time again not to care about regular season stats.
Look at his playoffs.
3rd in the league in scoring.
Y’know, when it counts.
Two interesting “feelings” have emerged from both the press conference and the players comments.
1) Galchenyuk will be placed back at wing in the short term. This means the organization will do everything possible in the off-season to find a passable top six centre, an admittedly difficult task.
2) It feels like Beaulieu will be protected. This means in all likelihood that Emelin and Benn will be left unprotected. I´ve always felt the habs D is not as solid as presumed (and conversely the offence is stronger than given credit for), so I am concerned about this situation. The habs vulnerability was apparent versus the Rangers when Weber was not on the ice and I felt they needed another top notch Dman even without another likely subtraction at the expansion draft. Sergachev could well take a spot in the lineup next season but he will make many mistakes in his first 2 or 3 seasons. And if Markov slows down further they may be in quite a bit of trouble there.
markov was our best dman all year not weber. We should trade weber
while he can still skate.we could get a good forward for him.
@tophab— I agree with you re Markov… However it may be that his injury, and the subsequent missing games, combined with the bye week, helped Markov this season.
There is no doubt , IF not overused, that Markov can still bean effective player. They either need to reduce his special team play, or play him less often at even strength. They should also consider resting him by keeping him out of the line up for 6 to 8 games during the regular season.
regards,
Steve O.
Re: Galchenyuk at wing. I think in the end, it doesn’t matter. I think Julien sees another 30 goal scorer (not named Max) if they get someone to feed him pucks. That isn’t a bad thing from a production standpoint. The real question is this: Does Galchenyuk at centre generate more overall points for his team or Galchenyuk at wing? This is probably why they have yet to make up their mind about where to slot him in.
In the end it may be easier or less costly to find a scoring winger than that elusive # 1 centre. Either way, it will only happen if they find a team that needs defenceman because no team with a scoring winger or centre will give one up unless you give something of equal value or better in return. And the Habs don’t have that to give. Trading a high end defender is probably the best way to make it work for both parties. My preferece would be Weber because he’s probably going to give the highest return.
Make any sense?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Let’s say the Habs did sign Shipachev and the idea was to have Galchenyuk on the wing. He seems to like to score form his “off” wing.
So, most of us think Danault is best suited to the 3rd line. Then, do the Habs leave Danault with Patches and Rads, if he is resigned, and then Lehkonen on left with Shipachev at centre and Galchenyuk on right wing? Or do you think they put Shipachev with Patches and Rads, and try Galchenyuk centering Lehkonen and Gallagher?
Habfan17
still don’t understand why no one is talking about Habs losing 3 straight and in two of those games we scored first…that is coaching – plain and simple.
CJ screws up his first playoffs big time – signed for 5 MORE years….I hate that.
Hahahahahaha. Great sample size you’ve got there to make this assessment! Lotta research, time, and effort went into this comment folks.
Both Sti and HEOTP have peices on the Hab’s difficulty with developing players.
HEOTP: https://goo.gl/SSxUy2
Stu: https://goo.gl/35LdQf
mb trade pac n8 and lingren to colorado for duc and land lines for next year rad duc land 2nd gall chucky lec 3rd shaw danault byron 4th mac hudon scherak
This here is my problem with the GM:
“The Canadiens seem to believe that a player isn’t ready until said player can “play the right way” and adapt to the current system rather than developing a game plan around the skills of the players provide, and letting them develop into their roles.”
I’m pretty sure other organisations don’t hew so tightly to “the right way” when a guy can score goals. WSH let Ovi play like a goal-scoring fool, under one day they brought the hammer down and asked him to play a (more) complete game. Not utterly, but yes, he’s tweaked his play. Result – the entire team is better and he still scores like clockwork. This is how you bring along young offensive talent, not by constantly trying to reshape the guys you drafted.
Ovechkin is one of the best players in the history of the game. Would have developed into a dominant player on any team.
—–
I came here to post exactly that eotp article.
Essential reading for habs fans
I like how everyone says ‘I hope Radulov isn’t looking for more than 4 or 5’…
If u were Rads, wouldn’t you look for the longest and most money possible?
MB will have to pay up big time and long term.
And he should.
If Rads walks, we are in a bad spot.
On ice MVP, on bench MVP and in dressing room MVP.
You might be over-selling the demand just a bit.
31 years old when the season starts, bolted to the K twice. Excellent for the Habs this season, but still just 54 points, which is good but not great. Plekanec had 54 last season.
I think 4 years is reasonable, 5 getting a bit long. I like him, but i don’t think a lot of teams see a player you build around with a long-term deal, considering the young talent on most teams – talent that will have to get paid in the next few years.
Also, i doubt he and his wife will go anywhere. (just guessing, but … eastern Canada, California, FLA, New York, traditional US hockey markets)
I wonder how many teams whom he would want to play for are in a dollar and cap situation to afford more than the Habs? For example: would Chicago, NYR, TBL, Caps etc etc have room for him? Who would have room that could make a tempting offer? Just asking.
Detroit, Avs, FLA, and Islanders will be in on Radulov.
I suspect San Jose as well because no Marleau or Joe T – they will have cap space and are looking for change.
Just my thoughts.
marc bergevin is not holding anyone accountable for the lack of development in the “farm” team i dont understand whats going there the teams been horrible prospects go there to die nobody becomes a better player by being there every single prospect has regressed and it has been like this for 5 years, FIX IT we cant score because we have no secondary scoring because all our prospects are ruined our brightest gem after 5 years of a draft focused management is arturri lehkonen…. thats it!!!! I like lehkonen but he is not gonna save thid team. Change the entire development staff including SYLVAIN lefevbre
most of the players drafted in the past 5 years is either still in junior or just turned pro. The oldest player drafted under MB would only be 22 or just turned 23. Its a little early to toss them all into the toilet.
I was irritated that when Mark was asked about player development he pointed to the success of Lehkonen. Lehkonen had it in his contract that he would not play in the AHL. Lehkonen is the penultimate repudiation of the Canadiens player development. He is succeeding because he DIDN’T play for the IceCaps.
I also don’t like the attitude towards Nate and Chucky. People say
‘Let’s tank so we can get high draft picks.’ Well, we tanked and got Chucky These are two of our most talented players that we desperately need for the next 5 years. Like McKenna said yesterday, there is no salary cap on player development. The ‘it’s up to the player’ attitude is not going to lead anywhere good.
Now we have Danault and Shaw, both developed in the Chicago system. Interestingly, Chicago fired their AHL coach and one of the assistant coaches after getting bumped in the first round. Danault and Hudon are almost the same age, but Hudon put up substantially better numbers in the AHL. So why is Danault centering our top line up here?
MB also likes to talk about tight games in the playoffs. In case he can’t see it, winning teams in the playoffs do not get a 1-0 lead and sit on it. It’s that teams like Anaheim, Nashville, and Pittsburg have veteran players who know how to get a goal when they need it (like the great Habs teams in the 70s.) We were only able to pull that off in Game 2 against the Rangers. The rest of the time we were not able to get a goal when we needed it.
Very good point about Lehkonen. I missed that. They probably should have left De La Rose there too!
Habfan17
I can tell why Danault is with the big club and not Hudon
it’s his play in his own end
I think it is necessary to make the distinction, Bergevin is not holding anyone accountable in the media. We do not know what he is doing behind closed doors. I would hope he is looking to shake things up and make changes in the player development personnel!
I do also hope he cleans house of the coaches in St. John’s and starts fresh in Laval. That would also include, JJD, Jodoin and Lacroix.
Habfan17
My Predicitions for the second round
the Blues beat the Preds in 6.
The Ducks beat the Oilers in 5
The Sens beat the rangers in 7
The Caps beat the Pens in 6
Preds in 6, Ducks in 7, Sens in 7 and Cap in 7. Lots of OT games and razor’s edge close.
Yeah. if i picked the wrong team in every series i wouldnt be shocked
Blues in 6
Rangers in 5
Oilers in 7
Caps in 6
@ SteverenO
Ref: even strength scoring
I love that you keep putting out these stats, however, they alone do not tell you much. You have Weber, negative impact. He is always up against the other teams best players. So, to say, they scored less goals at even strength with him on the ice, does not take into account that fact and it also does not take onto account the other 4 players on the ice for the Habs.
If, as a defenceman, you make the right play. Get the puck, pass it up, and that player loses the puck or shoots wide, it will eventually affect your even strength goals for, but does not tell the whole story!
Habfan17
You’re being very generous.
Goals per minute played tell us even less than “not much”.
I was trying not to be offensive
Habfan17
What I also find weird, is the adulation for the Leafs on this site, for their management team. It cost the Leafs money to tank, they sent big salary to the Marlies, put guys on the LTI list, all that cost big money. If losing money is a skill, they have it in spades.
ALso remember what Chelios said about Babcock. Also remember that filpula refused a trade their. The leafs have a reputation of treating vets bad. It might not be that easy for them to attract ufas
Remember when Gorges chose Buffalo over Toronto! LOOOOL
The Habs finished first in their division so if people look closely, some good things happened this year. I notice that many people are seeing just what they want too, as they don’t look at the team as a whole. Most of the team gave an honest effort, so for me most of the season was enjoyable, except for that last game. Bergy’s club finished first, good enough for me, as i think we will do better next year.
Yes, I agree, it isn’t all doom and gloom. Also it was a good regular season, even with the hiccup before Therrien left.
Having said that, I am not sure they will be better next season. Most of that will depend on Bergevin being able to resign Radulov. It also presumes that some players will have bounce back years, and others will progress.
To have a better season, Galchenyuk has to finally get it, for the whole season. Gallagher has t remain injury free and put up the 25 goals he was on pace for during the 2015-16 season. Radulov, or a player of the same drive and skill would have to be signed.
Beaulieu would have to pick it up, if he is still a Hab. Byron would have to put up similar numbers to this season. Then, players like Emelin and Markov, if resigned, would also have to be able to play to the same level as this season. Patches would have to start putting up points from the start of the season. The 6 weeks it takes him to get going is unacceptable.
I do think Lehkonen will be better. Not sure Danault can be. I would not expect more from the other bottom 6 players or the 3rd pairing guys on defence.
It will be interesting to see what “rabbits” Bergevin can pull out of his hat!
Habfan17
This 1st round exit was the Habs this season. They aren’t that good and aren’t anywhere near good enough to be a contender. If you think that’s great after 23 years of being Cup free, good on you for being an optimist. I see a team about to go back to the pack because it doesn’t have enough talent. They tried hard. Hurrah!
I don’t think you realize that the goal is not to win the cup. This is a business; The goal is to make the playoffs, be competitive enough to keep the fans interested. In order to be a serious contender with this salary cap, you need to tank for at least 5, and get those nice lottery picks. Montreal could never do that because the fans (who spend the money) will not support the team financially.
I agree that the team gave an honest effort and that parts of the season were enjoyable. But, for the first time, I found it far too long; and, with our playoffs over in a mere handful of days, it seems from this vantage point completely meaningless.
Nor do I think we will be better next year. For that to happen, all the positives that Habfan17 lists will have to be repeated, which is extremely unlikely. For a start, I doubt Radulov will be back. He’s saying all the right things, but he’s planning to test free agency, which tells me he’ll go where the money and term are. And Galchenyuk seems utterly lost. They may still be able to get him on the right track and turn him into a high-scoring winger, but it’s more likely he’ll be traded. And the return won’t be much. All of which leaves our perennial problem down the middle unsolved.
In fact, if we start next season with Danault, Plekanec, Shaw, and Mitchell as our centres, I think we’ll miss the playoffs. Bergevin has to get us a top centre — or a reasonable facsimile thereof — for us to improve.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Thanks for the mention! I agree, I think it unlikely that all that I mentioned will happen. I am still holding out faith, that Radulov will be back. I am wondering though, if Price, will be the domino that starts off the other signings.
I would think Bergevin already knows who he won’t be bringing back, who he wants to move, and has the priority list of players to resign.
Depending on what Price signs for, and who Bergevin can move out, I think he would be able to come up with the cash to resign Radulov. I think it would come down to term.
I hope Radulov is not looking for 7 years. 4 maybe 5 would be okay.
It will be interesting to see what Bergevin has up his sleeve. Hopefully not just smoke and mirrors.
Habfan17
Radulov is the one really big signing Bergevin has made so far, the only one that has had a real impact. The other things he’s done — the P.K. deal, getting Petry and some of the fourth-liners like Mitchell and Flynn, picking up Paul Byron — have maybe solidified the team a bit and added to our depth, but have not really contributed much towards taking us to the next level. It will take somehow keeping Radulov plus another impact move for that to happen. I repeat that we won’t move closer to being a contender without a top centre. Poach the KHL, convince Tavares to come here, trade just about every prospect we have — but get it done. We’re spinning our wheels or regressing until then.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I am with you. The only prospect I would not trade, is Sergachev
Habfan17
What’s Bergevin smoking? He blames everyone but himself singling out the players. No one’s more responsible for the players on the ice than him. Given the talent level I think they over achieved. Pac’s and Chucky are bearing the greatest criticism but most great players played with great players. We seem to be low on such players.
No one’s talking about the draft. I guess they are just assuming that this year it will be as worthless as past drafts. Who can name the last Canadiens’ rookie of the year?
Oh yes, Nate the Great. A sure-fire First Ballot Hall of Famer … for Tiddlywinks.
Should N8’s number be raised to the rafters already or should we at least wait until he retires.
Not before they raise DD’s number.
Has Marc Bergevin said “I am not looking to trade Carey Price” as yet?
“When a GM calls me, I don’t know what he’s calling me about, so I answer the phone,” Bergevin said. “Yes, I’ve received calls on —-, but I’m not shopping —-, I can tell you that.”
Bergevin would not divulge the nature of the discussions he is having with other GMs, but when asked if it’s realistic that he would trade —-, he said, “I would say no.”
“Of course you never say never,” he later said. “If somebody offered me half of their team, well, you know, you have to make it work. But it’s not my intention.”
Bergevin scoffed when he was asked what it would cost another team to acquire —-.
“I don’t even want to go there,” he said.
I thought the Habs were gonna make changes to their fourth line. Guess not.
CJ sat Chewbacca to insert Big Foot back into the lineup. Some would say they are interchangeable but I think Chewy has more upside. And better hair.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
That Chewie gets lost in the D zone, man.
What a bust!
Check his Corsi stats. The figures don’t lie. And that hair!
Spock – Kirk – Scotty
Data – Picard – Worf
Sulu – Sisco – Chekhov
Borg – Gorn – Q
Carey
Borg and Gorn are painfully slow but Q makes them the best fourth line in the quadrant.
And no one can deny Chekhov is such a great guy to have in the room.
Needed an enigmatic Russian on the team.
Michel Therrien should have had Q on his team. Zero-to-negative-one no longer impossible!
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
I see Remedial skating in Big Foot’s immediate future.
If the Habs could get Tavares into a Habs sweater, it would be as good as having a Matthews, McDavid, Crosby.
Not quite but pretty close.
MB should go after JT, even if the Habs have to give up futures (Sergachev) and current Habs “stars.”
Trading away defensive stalwarts McDonough & PK isn’t enough?
Now you want them to unload Sergachev as well?
But, but … the Habs will have the number 1 centre that we all crave.
Only problem with the salary cap & parity: fill one hole and create another one.
Here is a breakdown of all the Habs defensemen this season at even strength:
The data comes form http://www.puckalytics.com They have a tool called WOWY, (with or without you) that in my opinion is very informative:
Goals Scored
The team overall played 4,024 minutes at even strength; they scored a total of 153 ES goals during the season , an average of one goal scored every 26.3 minutes-
With Weber was on the ice ——-Weber NOT ON THE ICE
30.9 MpGF ——————– –24.4 MpGF Negative impact Offense
With Markov:_—————————WITHOUT Markov
23.0 MpGF ___________________27.6 MpGF Positive impact
With Emelin ____________________WITHOUT Emelin
32.7 MpGF_____________________ 23.9 MpGF Negative impact
With Beaulieu:__________________WITHOUT Beaulieu
22.8 MpGF ____________________ 28.1 MpGF- Positive
with Petry:____________________ WITHOUT Petry
24.3 MpGF ___________________ 27.4 MpGF Positive
With Benn: ___________________WITHOUT Benn
32.0 MpGF ____________________ 26.0 negative
Defense
The team allowed 129 ES goals against, an average of one goal every 31.2 minutes
With Weber on the ice ——-Weber NOT ON THE ICE
47.9 MpGA ——————– –26.3 MpGA Positive impact Defense
With Markov:_—————————WITHOUT Markov
36.9 MpGA ___________________29.6 MpGA Posiitive impact
With Emelin ____________________WITHOUT Emelin
31.9 MpGA_____________________ 30.8 MpGA Positive impact
With Beaulieu:__________________WITHOUT Beaulieu
28.8 MpGA ____________________ 32.3 MpGA- Negative
with Petry:____________________ WITHOUT Petry
25.6 MpGA ___________________ 35.2 MpGA Negative
With Benn: ___________________WITHOUT Benn
24.0 MpGA ____________________ 31.6 negative
Interesting to note that they Team gave up more goals per minute with Petry on the ice than they did with Beaulieu.
My point is that the narrative that Beaulieu was NOT “trustable” was mistaken, The ONLY thing that happened by “scapegoating” Peaulieu was to drive down his perceived value on the trade market.
When you combine teh fact that the Beaulieu was the teams best goal scoring catalyst at even strength with the FACT that Beaulieu was the MOST productive defenseman on the team with the man advantage, AND the most effective on the team when shorthanded.
He was also the ONLY NHL defenseman to rank in the top ten in Goals For per 60 minutes on the PP AND GA per 60 minutes on the PK.
We should have a valuable asset to either trade , or keep, instead we have someone with zero perceived value.
For Beaulieu’s sake I hope he gets a fresh start with another team, For the Habs sake its just another in along line of terrible personnel management decisions.
Just a little note that the above are not so called “advanced stats”. It is simple basic data analysis, looking at KPI ( key performance indicators)
If the CEO at Molson’s , in fact every single manager, was not fully aware of all their subordinates KEY Performance Metrics they would, and should be, dismissed immediately….. NO QUESTIONS ASKED!
regards,
Steve O.
Your data is fine, but I think stats like these need context. For example, zone starts and match ups will effect these numbers. For example, how would Beaulieu’s numbers look if he had played Weber’s minutes and vice versa?
That being said, I don’t understand why they are down on Beaulieu. They were very successful at the start of the season when he played with Weber. Weber was putting up Norris Trophy numbers playing with Beaulieu. In game 6 in a series where they couldn’t score against the Rangers, how they decided to sit Beaulieu when they needed offense was a bit baffling.
@Phil,: the impact of those variables you mention may possibly negate Emelin’ s rating as having a positive impact on the defensive side due to his presence on , or off the ice making so little impact in the ratios. All the other’ s positive, and negative , impact ratings were too definitive to be affected by other (than goals) , less important variables.
The bigger impact comes from their teammates, that is who they were paired with, for example the more one was paired with Weber , the better their defensive numbers would be.
Being a Habs board I think most of those reading this will
Have no problem making the “calculations” in that respect.
It is possible to analyze the exact same data set using multiples….
This link breaks down the team by line combos and defense pairings.
http://www.cs.unb.ca/~mwf/habs/2016-17/regseason/plusminus.html
regards,
Steve O.
Are you perhaps Nathan’s dad, Steve O Beaulieu?
I love that you keep putting out these stats, however, they alone do not tell you much. You have Weber, negative impact. He is always up against the other teams best players. So, to say, they scored less goals at even strength with him on the ice, does not take into account that fact and it also does not take onto account the other 4 players on the ice for the Habs.
If, as a defenceman, you make the right play. Get the puck, pass it up, and that player loses the puck or shoots wide, it will eventually affect your even strength goals for, but does not tell the whole story!
Habfan17
I hate to be boring, but as a self-employed montrealer, I paid the same or less in taxes (and healthcare) than i do as a self-employed southern Californian.
Having said that, I’m now curious whether US teams pay healthcare for players and their families. Remember when US car companies called cdn healthcare an unfair subsidy to cdn auto workers?
And yes, i realize we’re talking about millionaire hockey players, so health care premiums might not be an issue.
But could you all lay off on the taxes argument for why players want to play south of the border?
California, sure. Try it for Tennessee or Florida. Subban potentially took home an extra $1.5M on his $11M salary as a result of the trade. That has to be a factor for some players.
I guess that million will cover his healthcare.
But does that mean the preds are now more attractive to players than the Kings?
I agree it’s not an absolute rule. I think it depends on the player. We’ve seen players like Vanek turn down a big salary in New York because he wanted to live in Minnesota. Based on interviews, it seems like geography, fit on the team, and a chance to win seem like the biggest factors for players.
But it’s an advantage when a team like Tampa can offer a UFA less money for the same take home pay. If Tampa offered a player $5M/year, the Habs would have to offer $6.4M just to match the take home pay. So it’s a great tie breaker.
http://gavingroup.ca/personal-income-tax-rates-in-nhl-cities/
@chilli
Agree about Charlie McAvoy. He’s going to be excellent. When I saw him at the WJC, the first thing that came to my mind was this guy looks like a white PK Subban.
“McAaaaa – voy! The white P.K. Subban!”
I think there was a song in the ’70s to that effect.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
I would take him or Chabot over Sergachev any day. They were the 2 big standouts at the WJC. Serge still hasn’t showed that sort of dominance those two have.
I enjoyed this:
http://www.lapresse.ca/le-nouvelliste/sports/201704/24/01-5091581-au-pays-des-licornes.php?utm_categorieinterne=trafficdrivers&utm_contenuinterne=cyberpresse_hotTopics_sujets-a-la-une_2000355_section_POS5
We all get those benefits, they come with account registration with HIO. I’m talking about you 4/6 running the team. WINNING ffs.
I say we get the finest 82 of us, and let us each coach one game per year.
Just have to say Stevereno0 and RightNyder are to be respected. The best analysis provided by each and the best in the last 2 weeks: Steve analysis on Beaulieux value and ‘Nyders 51 games 2 points analysis on our trade deadline pickups. Please Mr Molson we want these two and Paz and Krobxxx paid in our organization. SHilo and Frontenac s cousin as spiritual guides.
I’m already a paid member of the organization, planted here to gauge everyone’s response to topics like ‘firing MT’ and ‘do your loins still sizzle for DD?’
I get free swill, er, beer and random usherette phone numbers once a month.
From Elliotte Friedman’s 30 Thoughts :
Re : John Tavares
I’m not going to guess what he’ll do, but it’s safe to surmise that several teams will hold their off-season plans until there is some clarity. Tavares will be able to pick his spot should he choose to go, but even if you get a seat at the table you’ve got to have cap room and the players to make a trade work.
If you’re Detroit, Los Angeles, Montreal, San Jose, Tampa Bay or Toronto (although I’m not sure it can actually work there anymore), aren’t you waiting to see where this is going ?
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/30-thoughts-islanders-working-hard-john-tavares-extension-pitch/
LA makes no sense. They have Kopitar at 10 mill/year and Carter.
Not sure if I already posted this:
Mike Mccarron, dressed for game 6 , had played 13 minutes on the PP this season during which time the team had scored 3 goals.
Brian Flynn , also dressed for game 6, had played 54 minutes of PP time in the last three seasons combined during which time his teams had scored 3 PP goals.
Dwight King has played 73 minutes with a man advantage over the last three seasons; during that time his team has scored 3 powerplay goals
Danault has played 58 minutes over the last three seasons during which his teams have scored 5 PP goals and allowed 3 Short handed goals against
With millions of dollars of payroll paid out to the coaching staff Bergevin assembled, how can you explain that Flynn, King and Danault were all used on the PP while McCarron was not?
** even Steve Ott saw some time on the PP in game 6. Incredible, but true. Ott had a total of 19 minutes of PP time over the past three seasons, yet the $5 million dollar coach of Montreal Canadiens played him on the PP in an elimination game when we were desperate to score a goal.
Even more incredible is that not one of the reporters at at the press conference bothered to question the “brass” about the PP personnel choices.
regards,
Steve O.
Your sample size isn’t large enough to support your argument — I’m not against your argument that we should have shaken it up when it was not working.
This is one of the issues when looking at stats only.
For example, to look at Pacioretty’s 28 shots in 6 games: where were they from? What where the game situations? etc.,
Numbers are a starting point only. You have to know how to drill past them.
The sample size isn’t large enough to draw firm conclusions, but it’s enough to point in a direction.
And, true, numbers aren’t everything. But here’s this: Dwight King, Steve Ott and Brian Flynn are not good hockey players. They’re terrible offensively. They belong nowhere near a power play. That’s obvious to anyone — and the numbers back it up.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
@iceghost;
Not sure what you mean. I didn’t really make an argument. I posted information. The “argument” makes itself. What difference does the sample size make?
McCarron who plays on our team , has been tried on the PP ( yes only 13 shifts) and the than was successful, having scored 3 PP goals in those 13 shifts.
When it was time to “shake it up” the coaching staff deployed players who they either know, or should have known, have had significant PP opportunities WITHOUT any success.
The “argument” is that if I was an owner I would expect the people who I pay very well to make those decisions to prepare for the game and care enough to do a simple bit of research BEFORE the game by looking at performance history of the available players.
My point is if Coach Julien DID have this information and still deployed players that HAD a history of failure on the PP, and DID NOT deploy someone who had a history of success he made a HUGE mistake.
If he DID NOT KNOW the past records of each of his players, he is not worthy of of the position. There is no way to “spin it” that makes the coach and his staff come out looking competent.
The other point that is inferred is that the GM has been an abject failure if he handed his coaching a squad that had no better options than those mentioned above to deploy on the PP in a crucial situation
As for your example of Pacioretty number of shots….. that is not something that I ever referenced. I don’t pay any attention at all to shots, or Corsi, or Fenwick.. I only care about goals scored and goals allowed.
There have been some who have defended questionable coaching decisions by simple saying that the coach has “credentials”.
Personally, I judge a coaches decisions on their merit of the decisions themselves. The problem that this team has had is that their coaches make decisions on playing time based on a players seniority, and salary, and NOT on merit (past performance).
I am shocked that Julien, who deployed Chara as a forward on the Bruins PP, did not realize that McCarron’s size in front of the goalie would give us a better chance to score a PP goal than 4th liners like Flynn and King.
To hear GM Bergevin say that the series was so close and goals are so had to come by, while the team had career 4th liners “cycling down low” on the POWER PLAY and NOT be held accountable , is disappointing to say the least.
regards,
Steve O.
The reason they did not ask the coach much because he just got here. The GM has been here 5 years and deserved most of the attention.
I think they put Ott out at the end of the power play because they wanted him to win the draw. He’s good at faceoffs and he goes to the net but we already have other guys that can do that. I imagine that’s why they started the series with Andrew Shaw as the centre on the top PP unit.
I do enjoy Stevereno’s post making Beaulieu seem like the next coming of bobby orr too. And the funny thing is is that for all I know he is making up every single one of those numbers that he is writing. They look good though.
If he is not his agent, he should at least be on the payroll.
Maybe he IS N8…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cphNpqKpKc4
Seems like a lot of words and numbers for young Nate, namsayin’?
It’s the one interesting thing about analytics/stats.
I see Stevie’s numbers and wonder if he’s good, since my eyeballs and old-school brain tells me his brain farts make him not so good.
It’s interesting and frustrating to see everyone gang up on the geek. A guy points out that Beaulieu and Weber were the most productive power play pairing in the NHL this year — by a mile — and all people can do is laugh at the numbers and insist they must be wrong, instead of wondering why they didn’t play more.
Good lord. What were these people doing last year — campaigning for DD to stay on the power play, because even if the team never scored with him out there, the numbers didn’t tell the whole story?
This is the question I’d love to see someone ask Bergevin: In the 15 or so games that Beaulieu and Weber were paired at 5-on-4, the Habs had the most productive power play in the league. Given the team’s scoring troubles and power play struggles during the rest of the year, why didn’t the Weber/Beaulieu pairing receive more time?
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
What did n8 do to hit the doghouse?
He didn’t earn enough money to make Bergevin look bad if he was on the third pairing, like Emelin.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
The funny thing is jocko is that McCarron is not the exception. He is barely more than a 4th liner. And that’s our best forward prospect. Lol
I”m trying to understand why everyone is so high in Jordie Benn.
Yes, he is a solid experienced defensive defenseman, but what does he really add to the team?
Let compare him to another defenseman that played the same number of minutes at even strength for the Habs this (regular) season:
Benn: 192 Minutes – team goals scored 6 —goal allowed 8
Avg : 32 minutes per GF- 24 mins per goal allowed
Redmond: 195 minutes- team goals scored 12— allowed 6
AVG: 16.25 Mins per GF —- 32.4 Min per GA
Note that Zach Redmond was the leader in the entire NHL in this category, albeit in limited minutes. I can’t remember ever hearing anyone say anything good about him.
His team having scored an ES goal every 16 minutes while he was on the ice is quite a remarkable achievement . The Sharks average one goal every 19.7 minutes when Brett Burns is on the ice. Senators averaged one goal every 24.8 Minutes with Erik Karlson on the ice.
To make an even better comparison by eliminating some factors, let’s isolate Benn and Redmond’s playing time with a common defense partner:
Beaulieu/Benn: 146:37 TOI Team scored 4 Goals – allowed -5
Beaulieu/Redmond: 79:28 team scored 7 Goals – allowed -4
Redmond, in a short stint, contribute to the offense in a manner than is unequalled in the entire NHL, and gets sent down to the minors for his effort.
Benn comes in does nothing other than play “responsible ” defense and everyone is ready to sign him for a long term deal.
With Price on our nets, 3 goals scored is almost a guaranteed victory, yet for some reason every player that brings some offensive potential is cast away in favor of some “responsible” dime a dozen player that are easily replaceable
I though the primary objective was to score goals, secondary was to prevent.
I never thought , in my lifetime , I would see the once great Canadiens franchise reduced to playing New Jersey Devils style hockey.
regards,
Steve O.
Your ‘Beaulieu is secretly Bobby Orr’ posts are always the best reading of the day!
Bobby Orr is over rated.
Knees like spaghetti.
He looks good though.
Full head of hair,slim, nice suits.
Great guy imo.
The trade of PK for Webs was our first step towards NJ Devils hockey.
The Habs need to unleash the chains on some players.
A guy like Charlie McVavoy had never played an NHL game before being asked to play 24 minutes of a playoff game… and was told, just do whatever you do…
And he’s already Boston’s best defenseman.
He had NEVER played an NHL game!!!!!
They just got out of the way and let him go.
McAvoy was lookin good, for sure.
Benn cost us two goals for sure not doing his job. I don’t want him back.
Yeah, but Benn is big and he has a bushy beard and a deep voice and he’s a Man’s Man. Too many people value that more than actually being able to play hockey.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I’m with you SteverenO. This team appears to be led by a bunch of incompetents, from the GM’s office to the Ice Caps. What a joke.
Richard R
I would just like to be on the record as saying that anyone who believes we should resign 35-year-old Steve Ott should spend an eternity greasing up MT’s nether regions with his special orange tanning lotion.
Ott is freaking terrible.
Three goals in 61 career playoff games.
Nine goals in his last 240 games.
As bad as it gets possession-wise.
In Montreal, 17 games, one point, -2 and less than 50% on faceoffs.
I could care less if he’s willing to run into anything or stroke Zuccarello’s hair (I did think that was funny). The fact that he was even a remote option at centre for us in the most meaningful games of the season is another indication of why MB should be gassed.
There’s a difference between being ‘hard to play against’ and being ‘hard to watch’. If we are that bereft of grit and leadership (weren’t Playoff Shaw and Strength of Beard supposed to fix everything?) that we would consider inking that utterly unskilled king of all puds, we should simply wave the white flag on 2017-18 right now.
I’d take Ott over King!!!!
I’m not a fan that spends a season questioning an NHL coach – but I did not understand CJ’s player choices in those last few games… and series in general.
That’s like choosing the most fragrant turd.
You do have a way with turds mon ami…
I’d take Ott over your spaghetti knee Bobby Orr any day.
LOL.
Folks, make sure Donnie doesn’t set you up on any blind dates with his ‘hot’ lady friends…
https://giphy.com/gifs/ugly-13QJ65xp0u5LZ6
Ott brought one of the few moments of joy in the playoffs when he smashed Zuccarello into the boards like a bug and when he later playfully ran his fingers through his hair in mock admiration.
Therein lies the problem.
If Steve Ott, Ice Kop (King of Puds) provides your only playoff joy, just how bad have things become?
Bad. Really bad. Adam Sandler bad.
And Zuch was so damaged by the experience he only scored 2 (both) goals in the elimination game
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Habs seems to have lost the ability to develop talent. They draft well enough, but they lose something in the transition to pro.
I refuse to believe that Chucky, Beaulieu, Tinordi, McCarron, Fucale, Leblanc, JDLR are ALL relative flops. We are losing some of these players in how they are transitioned to the pros. That includes insolating them from their instant stardom, coaching in the AHL, guiding them on personal development, and everything in between.
Gallagher got his start in Josh Gorges house and look how that worked out.
This is too many consecutive failures… we need some new ideas here.
When Habs top farm team was the Nova Scotia Voyageurs, it was described as a stronger club than many in the NHL. CH prospects toiling in Halifax were often sought and sometimes included in trades (e.g. : Larry Pleau), and a Voyageurs coach was generally regarded as NHL-ready.
Fast forward 40+ years and, along with the game and the league, the CH organization’s (then) legendary dominance is much diluted. Your post underlines this, and raises a discussion point I’d be interested in reading more about.
On the development theme, and in contrast to semi-regular comments during the Boucher and Cunneyworth tenures, I don’t recall ever reading here that Lefebvre is a coaching candidate anywhere in the NHL.
I understand The great White Dope has imposed tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber and milk.
Maybe it’s time to institute a moratorium on Canadian hockey players…
They booed his daughter at a conference in Germany today when she said Trump was doing a great job promoting women’s rights.
Calm down Reagan and read the last two words…. sound it out if they’re too big (use your indoor voice)…