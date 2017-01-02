Predators GM David Poile has no regrets as Weber makes return

NASHVILLE — “Not good.”

That was Nashville Predators general manager David Poile’s reaction when asked how he felt about his team facing Canadiens defenceman — and former Predators captain — Shea Weber Tuesday night.

But Poile made it very clear that he doesn’t have any regrets over the blockbuster trade that sent Weber to Montreal for P.K. Subban.

“You have to make judgements,” said Poile. “I’m not by myself, we have a hockey ops group and we do a lot of research. We look at where this game is going and we see this is as a long-term trade for both clubs. For us, because P.K. is a little younger than Shea, we get the benefit somewhere along the line.

“In the hockey world, you trade for what you want and both teams got what they want,” added Poile. “And you guys get something to talk about for the next 10 years.”

Poile noted that he’s no stranger to blockbuster trades.

“I’ve been a general manager for 34 years and the first trade I made was with the Montreal Canadiens,” Poile recalled. “I’m the only person who’s traded two captains to the Montreal Canadiens. The other was Ryan Walter. When I got off the phone, my owner (Abe Pollin) said to me, you better know what you’re doing.”

As it turned out, Poile did know what he was doing. That 1982 deal, the first for Poile as the rookie general manager of the Washington Capitals, sent Walter and Rick Green to MontreaI in return for Doug Jarvis, Rod Langway, Craig Laughlin and Brian Engblom. Langway would win the Norris Trophy in each of his first two years in Washington and the newcomers helped sell hockey in the U.S. capital.

Poile said Subban is helping to sell the game in Nashville, although that project is currently on hold because Subban is on the injured reserve list.

“P.K. gets a lot of touches every day,” Poile said when asked about Subban’s impact. “He’s a magnet for attention. He does a lot of things on the ice that make him a special hockey player, which is why we acquired him. He’s one of the best skaters in the league. Every game he does something to bring you out of your seat and, if I’m a paying customer, that’s what I want to see.

“Off the ice, I think he’s special,” added Poile. “In a city like Nashville, where we’re trying to sell the game all the time, his presence in the community is huge. There are things that are publicized like the Children’s Hospital in Montreal, but he’s visiting kids here at the Vanderbilt Hospital and he has things like his Christmas sleigh. He’s fun, exciting and I really believe it’s genuine. He has ideas of what he wants to do as a player and as a person and we’re totally in concert with that.”

Poile said he’s not surprised that Weber has made a positive impact in Montreal.

“He carries himself very well, not only on the ice but he has a pretty good composure all the time,” said Poile. “Once in a while he gets that anger going, which is not a bad thing. But off the ice, he’s a guy’s guy, the kind of guy you want to hang around with but always in the best way.

“He always does the right thing,” said Poile. “I’m sure he was the most fit guy in Montreal’s training camp. He comes in big and strong. He takes care of his body. He’s had good mentorship whether it’s some of that here in Nashville or going back to his parents and junior hockey. He wants to do what it takes to be a good pro and he’s going to be a good leader.”

Subban hasn’t played a game since Dec. 15 but didn’t go on the injured reserve list until Sunday. Poile is hoping Subban will be back in 2-3 weeks.

“I think his timeframe is going to be a good one,” Poile said. “I’ve got my fingers crossed on that.”

The Predators have been reluctant to say what the alternative is if Subban doesn’t respond to treatment, and surgery is a dirty word.

“Just like when we said it is day-to-day, it is just a little bit of a guesstimate in terms of where he is at,” Poile said. “We thought that he would be back sooner, but sometimes this is what happens with injuries.”

Poile noted that Subban has been working out every day and has skated some.

“Hopefully if I get that date wrong, if it’s off, he’s still coming back,” Poile said. “It’s not like he’s not coming back.”

By Pat Hickey