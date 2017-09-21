Post-game Notebook: Young Canadiens players making cuts easier after team falls to 0-3

STU COWAN
Make it three straight defeats for the Canadiens to start the pre-season after a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils Thursday night at the Bell Centre.
It’s only exhibition games and the 0-3 record doesn’t really mean much in the big picture as the Canadiens prepare for the regular-season opener on Oct. 5 in Buffalo. But what does matter is the disappointing play of some young players coach Claude Julien thought would be fighting for jobs.
“This is training camp and there’s a lot of players and I’m not going to get into names,” Julien said in his post-game news conference. “I think the bottom line is there’s a process here of veterans trying to fine-tune their game. You got some young prospects that we like to give them the experience of knowing what it is to play at the NHL level and the pace of the game and everything else. It’s a great experience for them and they know deep down that they’re probably not going to be here, so there’s that process as well. And then you’ve got another group of players who are probably fighting for the spots that are open right now and that group right now is probably making our decisions probably a lot easier than we thought it would for now. There’s still five (pre-season) games left to play, but certain things have to change if that’s going to be the case.”
Julien was asked specifically about Nikita Scherbak, the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2014 NHL Draft who was in the lineup for the second straight night and finished minus-1 with two shots on goal in 13:42 of ice time.
“Scherbak is a young player and he’s still a young player and he needs to play in pre-season games in order for him to either show he can make it or see what he needs to work on to play in the NHL,” Julien said. “He’s a young player, so that’s where he’s at right now.”
Not a ringing endorsement from the coach.
Jesper Bratt scored two goals for the Devils (the second into an empty net), while Mirco Mueller and Nico Hischier (the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s draft) added singles. Defenceman Éric Gélinas scored for the Canadiens.
Price plays entire game
Carey Price started in goal for the second straight night and this time played the entire game after playing only the first half of Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.
Price was beaten on the second shot he faced from the Devils’ Mueller only 51 seconds into the game and finished the night stopping 28 of 31 shots.
Price said it was his decision to play back-to-back games this early in the pre-season.
“Just get right into it,” the goalie said.
“Still got some work to do, but at this point of the year I feel pretty good.”
When asked if starting the two games at the Bell Centre meant he didn’t want to go on the road — the Canadiens next three games are in Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City against the Maple Leafs — Price smiled and said: “I wouldn’t mind staying at home.”
The Canadiens have five pre-season games left and Price said he will probably play in two of them.
“I’m not going to tell you which ones,” he said with another smile.
Special night for Gélinas
It wasn’t the final outcome Gélinas wanted, but scoring a goal at the Bell Centre on a booming slapshot on the power play was a special moment for the 6-foot-4, 223-pound defenceman who is in camp on a professional tryout.
“In my situation with no contract it’s a work in progress and I think it’s going in the right direction,” the 26-year-old Gélinas said about training camp. “I just have to keep working hard.”
Gélinas, who was born in Vanier, Ont., was selected by the Devils in the second round (54th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and spent four seasons playing in the QMJHL with stops in Lewiston, Chicoutimi and Saint John. He has played in 189 career NHL games with New Jersey and Colorado, posting 14-41-55 totals. He split last season between the Avalanche and the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage.
“It’s one of my best tools to use my shot,” Gélinas said about his goal. “I got some good opportunities on that power play and then on the 5-on-3 later on. It finally went in, so it was good.”
McCarron throws weight around
Mike McCarron, another player fighting for a roster spot, led the Canadiens with eight hits in 13:32 of ice time. Defenceman Brett Lernout dished out seven hits.
The Canadiens outhit the Devils 44-20.
Seven cuts made after the game
The Canadiens announced after the game that seven players have been released from camp, but there were no shockers.
Cut were forwards Niki Petti, Yannick Veilleux, Thomas Ebbing and Antoine Waked, along with defencemen Stefan Leblanc, Simon Bourque and Thomas Parisi. They will all report to the Laval Rocket’s AHL training camp.
Gallagher’s hand is ‘good’
Brendan Gallagher had a disappointing year last season, scoring a career-low 10 goals in 64 games. The fact he has had his left hand shattered twice by slapshots over the last two seasons didn’t help things.
“My hand’s good,” Gallagher said after Thursday’s morning skate. “You don’t use it in the summer and I’m used to it now, so it’s all good now.
“There’s still scar tissue that you’re working through and everything like that,” he added. “It’s never going to be like it was, obviously, but for me it’s the new normal and you kind of wake up every day and you just get more and more used to it and the more comfortable it feels. It’s part of your body and you get more comfortable with it the less you think about it.”
The fact it’s the top hand on Gallagher’s stick as a right-hand shot helps.
“My strength may not ever get fully back, but just from training over the summer and doing all my regular stuff the grip kind of got back to almost normal, so it’s not really something I think about now,” he said.
Gallagher played on a line with Phillip Danault and Alex Galchenyuk against the Devils and they all finished minus-2.
Faceoff fun — or not
Torrey Mitchell was the Canadiens’ best centreman last season when it came to faceoffs, winning 54.5 per cent of his draws.
The NHL linesmen have been clamping down on cheating in the faceoff circle during pre-season games, making sure both centres meet squarely and keep their feet behind the lines.
“Don’t love them,” Mitchell said about the new rules after Thursday’s morning skate.
One of Mitchell’s favourite moves was to drop down to one knee to win faceoffs. He can no longer do that.
“But everyone can’t,” Mitchell said. “You look at all the top guys the last whatever amount of years and they’re the best cheaters, too. I don’t know what’s going to end up playing out … I don’t think they’re going to be this strict during the regular season, but it will be interesting.”
Mitchell said the key to winning faceoffs now will be quickness.
“There’s still going to be ways where you can cheat a little bit and you’re going to have to figure that out,” he said. “It’s already on my mind.”
Mitchell took only five faceoffs against the Devils, winning two of them. Danault took a game-high 26 faceoffs and won half of them.
What’s next?
The Canadiens will have two practice sessions in Brossard on Friday at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to prepare for Saturday’s pre-season game in Ottawa against the Senators (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).
…….ya think?
Other teams having success with their younger players while we stand pat with not so young and skilled players. I’m afraid speed and skill is going to hurt this this year. I’m not confident about making the playoffs with a weak farm system. Show me something Habs.
Scherbak looks like another Timmons special. The defense has sucked in all three games.
With Bergevin our defense has gotten worse and worse.
Oh yea, this smells like a doozy of a season.
Wasn’t there a pre-season where they basically cut everybody early since the team was set and focused on getting ready for the season? I think it was the Semin one…
Anyway, I think they should just go ahead and do this. Stop wasting time with players who are not going to make it . There have been only 3 players who look like they could make the jump from the AHL now: Hudon, Lernou and Mac…that’s it. Maybe just keep Mete for mentoring and the rest bye-bye. I would just go ahead with the following roster:
Max-JD-Hemp
Hud-Pleks-Leks
Chuck-Dan-Gally
Bye-Mitch-Shaw (just came up with a nickname for PB: “Bye Bye-ron”)
extras: DLR-Mac-Mart
D: Weber, Petry, Alzner, Schlemko, Benn, David, JJ, Streit, Lernout and Mete
G: Price, Montoya, Lindgren
Make the final cuts at the end of the pre-season.
I’m going to catch up around here. You can go check out the new thread!
@ 24Cups
Steve, I’m so sorry for your loss. Your beautiful eulogy brought tears to my eyes.
The Red / White scrimmage event raised over $71,000
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/over-71000-raised-at-the-red-vs-white-intrasquad-game/c-291261796
excellent
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
@HF17
Galchenyuk had 58G,86A,144points in 103 games in the OHL. Hischier only had one season in the Q and had 38 goals-48 assists, 86 points in 57 games. Galchenyuk was not always the top centre with Sarnia, Hischier was with Halifax. Galcheyuk also had to deal with injuries.
So like I said, Hischier is a totally different player from Galchenyuk.
Please explain how they are different? I guess I am thick.
Habfan17
One’s a pure a centre, I mean. Galchenyuk was transplanted there and never really developed as a centre in junior.
One day MB drafts him and says “got that centre hole all sewn up now” as if by magic the kid’s development period will have changed. Like he had a effin time machine or something.
Hischier has always had the element of two-way play in his game that a natural centre needs these days.
The man himself:
“”It’s not that I can’t play wing, but it’s just that I feel I have more impact as a center,” Hischier said Tuesday. “I can play my game in the middle better because center has more impact in the defensive zone. I really want to perfect my D-zone game first, so I have more impact as a center than as a wing. At center, you have more space to maneuver.”
Like night and day with AG27, who is kind of a freelancer, Kovalev style player.
Thanks bwoar. I like your points. I do wonder though, had Bergevin instructed Therrien to play Galchenyuk at centre, or had he sent him back to junior with the assurance that he would play centre, would Galchenyuk be more similar in style to Hischier?
Galchenyuk looks like a player who has lost his way and does not know what is expected or what style they want him to play.
Drouin made a similar statement this off season saying he prefers centre as he can be more creative and involved in the play. It also gives him more options.
Thanks for expanding on your thought.
Habfan17
I think one option would have been to send him back to junior for a year at centre. He played mostly on the wing on Sarnia and the organization rushed him to the NHL without thinking about his development (granted, he was able to play well from Day 1.)
Not keeping him at centre at the NHL level, and living with the hiccups as he learns the position – this was the colossal error of the management team.
Hard to say how much or how little AG27 cares about his defensive game at this point, and I think it’s actually moot.
@bwoar, on this we agree!
Habfan17
Hischier is better. That’s the main difference I see.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
McNiven and Eishensmidt cut.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
In the case of Shaw being absent for a period to start the year my current picks for his minutes are Carr and McCarron.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’d say McCarron for sure. Carr I like, but IMO Mac is the piece you want to focus on developing. He’s a guy who can impact a game from the 3rd or 4th line without having to score.
Yes, we need some freak n toughness in the bottom six as well.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
@Dave_Stubbs
Three games into #Habs preseason and I just heard “Ayoye…” on l’Antichambre. Montreal, don’t ever change
Bleuet was in fine form on AC last night for sure. I still, after all this time removed from the Roy debacle, can’t help but like the little puke, for his feistiness, just like when he played his heart out for the CH.
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
I was thinking exactly the opposite yesterday. I love Mario for what he did as a player, but he’s not well-spoken or insightful enough to be a TV personality. His shtick grates on me. When he gets excited, which is supposed to be his calling card, he actually gets even more discombobulated and opaque.
His arrest for DUI when he lambasted the arresting officer for “having no judgment, like P.K.”, should have been the end of his employment at RDS. Any credibility he might have had was shot by that point.
http://www.torontosun.com/2015/03/20/mario-tremblay-delivers-cheap-shot-to-pk-subban-during-dui-arrest-court-hears
Re: talk of ’86, ’93 below.
Remember, thanks to 27soonenough’s sliding nuance scale, we actually won the Cup last year and in ’89 (probably the best Habs team I’ve seen since the ’70s).
Your post is not very nuanced at all, rather direct for my taste. We have won many cups we never won, 2012, 2014, 2016, and so on.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I would like a nuanced list of all of our new titles, please.
The 89 team couldn’t have lost to a better team in the Flames. Classic roster of players.
Fer sure. I remember hating Joey Mullen on one hand, but having a tonne of respect for him on the other. My 12 year old self would root against him during the game, but then sometimes replicate him out on the pond or road…..
Then you had Hakan Loob, with a bucket as ridiculous as his name. Even the lesser famous names in that lineup were dynamite players.
Gilmour, MacInnis, Roberts, Suter, Nieuwendyk Otto…
No kidding. Those are the more famous names I was referring to. And then you add in 20 year-old Fleury and ‘depth’ guys like McCrimmon, Macoun, Peplinski, Hunter and you had a team loaded with skill and nasty. They deserved to win that Cup.
Stunned that team managed only one Cup. I think it took them a decade to win one series after 1989.
Hooray IT’S Habs time of the year again, BUT guess what Bergy and Habs are again in the same show different year MODE again . My condolences habitants fans .ANOTHER YEAR OF WEAK AZZ DEFENCE AND NO OFFENCE. Let us suffer on Mr.Molson Let us suffer and pay, and pray for change. Hooray
I agree with the headline. Hudon seems to be the only one who has shown any determination to stick. Usually you see more than one guy show up with the goal of making the team.
Scherbak is young but should be showing more than this. Definitely can see Morrow has no confidence in himself.
De la Rose thinks he’s playing ping pong the way he just dumps the puck in whenever he gets it.
Not much time left to impress.
This pre-season looks to me like a bunch of kids that came in with zero expectation of making the roster. Hemsky, Streit, Alzner, Holland, Froese, Schlemko, Morrow all get brought in. Hudon, these kids teammate for a few years is an almost lock. They all know this. This team appears to have no interest in any of them. They know that as well.
DlR, McCarron, Sherbak, are all skating up wind with a “well, there’s always next year” anchor around their skates.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
So are we finally seeing the byproduct of kids downtrodden by never winning with Sly in the AHL, coupled with the constant addition of puds to fill holes on the NHL roster?
Or do we just not draft enough good prospects?
Combination of both?
We draft poorly, develop poorly and MB has a bone for aging ramparts of hockey mediocrity, so yah a combination of both,
Take DLR for example. He’s no offensive star but two seasons ago as a rookie the NHL he showed a ton of promise as a third line checker. Now we bring in Holland, Froese etc.. and he’s where on the depth chart? No man’s land.
It’s up to these kids to “force MB’s tanning oil-smeared palm” but how can they force anything with a constant conga line of has-beens taking up stalls in the room. His 8 M in cap space is in the wrong hands,
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m definitely in the combo platter camp, too.
I want my prospects to kick in the door. If they’re good enough, they should be able to do that. (Lehkonen as the most recent example).
However, when you’ve been soiled with orange stank (developing elsewhere enabled Lehkonen to avoid this fate), spent years playing not to lose instead of trying to win, then look up the dep chart and see an endless array of pudlingtons, that has to be demoralizing.
Nice job, MB.
Well dip me in honey and roll me oats RN and I agree on something.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
The AHL franchise has done a bang-up job fostering a hate-to-win attitude among the players?
Yep, therefore re-hire Sylvain Lefevbre.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sorry for your loss 24 Cups, sounded like an absolutely beautiful dog, lovely personality.
My condolences too. Last May, we adopted a 9 year old golden retriever who had had a pretty hard time of it. Watching that old dog learn to deal with affection from people, live in a house and finally get to play with kids for the first time in her life has been a delight. They are kind, empathetic dogs, and we are lucky to have them with us for however long that may be.
Sorry about your loss, and very respectful of what that dog gave you over the past 14 years.
Today my beautiful golden retriever, Faith, succumbed to cancer. She was 14 years old and had her Christmas photo as my moniker on HIO for the past 10 years. Faith was aptly named. She has been the most loyal, loving, faithful companion. Her gentle, kind nature was obvious to everyone who knew and loved her. She made converts of adults who disliked dogs and children who were afraid of them. Until her last days she greeted us with a wag of her tail and a toy in her mouth – always letting us know that we were the most important beings in her world. She could read our emotions and actually smiled when we were happy, and put a paw or her head on our lap to comfort us when we were stressed. Faith was a pillow and a climbing apparatus to my grandson Finnley. Faith put up with Finn’s antics with the patience of an old soul and in turn, Finn learned gentleness, love and respect.
I value each day I had with Faith and am heartbroken by her loss. She will forever be my most faithful companion.
She has now crossed the Rainbow Bridge to her forever home.
Steve
That is really sad my friend. My folks just lost their dog to a heart attack. Very difficult to lose an animal you get so comfortable with and accustomed to caring for. My heart goes out to you.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Condolences. 🙁
24 cups…sorry to hear you lost your friend. I have one also that is getting along in years but he is still healthy I hope and will continue for a few more years. However I did lose my dog some years ago and I know what and how it feels.
Thanks for sharing a glimpse of Faith’s beauty with us, Steve. So very sorry for your loss.
My condolences 24 Cups :-(. Sounds like she was a great pup. I grew up with Golden Retrievers myself. I was heartbroken when the golden I spent my teenage years with passed close to 15 years ago.
My folks recently moved and asked me to hang onto some boxes for them. Inside one of the boxes was the urn containing his ashes. It now rests on my bedroom dresser, along with his favorite squeaky toy.
My son is about to turn 3-years-old and I’d love nothing more than to get a Golden for our family. However, with the rat race involved in getting my son to and from daycare, the cost of veterinarian bills, dog food and all that stuff, I’ve been hesitant. We’re so darn busy adding a dog to the mix would be tough.
Anyhow, sorry about your loss pal, take care.
Sounds like she lived a great life with your family. Condolences.
Sorry to hear that Steve. All the best.
David B.
Losing a great dog is very hard, I feel for you. Sorry you have lost her.
Glad you have so many fond memories.
Habfan17
Sorry to hear of your loss 24Cups, as have many of us here, I lost my little muttski (a lovely Cocker Spaniel) after 15 years of companionship and I understand what you are going through. It sucks, to say the very least…
Here’s a link to a very touching poem that one of my friends sent me. Made me bawl my eyes out but it was comforting as well at the time. Something only a dog lover would understand…
http://www.petloss.com/poems/maingrp/dogspryr.htm
Sad to hear about your dog. Mine passed this year. 17 years old. I know how you feel.
Steve, I’m so sorry for your loss. Faith sounds like a wonderful friend.
Sorry to hear it Steve. Cherish your memories and bless.
Steve,
Sorry for your loss. I always look forward to seeing that picture of Faith, knowing that your posts are there to read. I also know you’ve spoken of her before and how great a friend she’s been.
Take care,
Al
Knowing the pain and sorrow of losing pets all to well, I can understand what you and your family are going thru. I hope the wonderful memories you must have give you some comfort during this time. So sorry for you and yours.
Our heartfelt condolences. We have been there and understand the sadness of losing your most faithful friend. Her spirit will remain and will continue to look down on your family with the love she has for you. That’s what the special dogs do.
Beautiful, 24. Sums up the heartbreak of losing ‘the’ dog. Condolences, and RIP, Faith.
So sorry to read that. My condolences.
So sorry for your loss. Love comes in many forms, but there is nothing quite like the love of a pet.
Awwww so sorry for the loss of your family member..it is so hard..my little bit is 15..deaf..and almost blind…but still in decent shape…I dread when that day will come..sending you hugs during this difficult time
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Sorry to hear this, Steve…..unfortunately, it is part of pet ownership, but it never gets easier. What makes it worth it are all the memories and lessons learned from them……Everytime I’ve lost one of the dogs or cats, I say never again……the longest I’ve gone without getting another is 9 months….
We have a couple of Golden Labs in our complex, whenever I see them I think of you and SmartDog. My condolences.
Have any Wet Coasters been successful finding a clean stream this preseason?
I was recommended to follow a Facebook group called ‘daBeast’. A Habs Fans page that supposedly post links for clean streams.
So far, I found nothing.
Am I looking in the right place.
Kind of frustrated turning to TSN 1 and TSN 2, to find PRE-SEASON games blacked-out.
So have not had a glimpse of the suckitude You Guys are moaning about.
Recommendations for a clean stream would be greatly valued.
Love, Lord SS xxx
Chris, I just sent a link to you on Facebook, PM.
Thanks Jim. You are My Hero.
can you make that link public or no? always good to have another.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
hockeydabeast413 is the guy I think. He streams games on YouTube, do a search when there’s a game on.
Also r/LazyMan is your friend, look him up with the Google machine.
He’s also a baseball fan and keeps his links active long after habs games are over and you can see him scrolling though his cable guide. he usually picks a pretty decent ball game. Last night Cubs v Mariners
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That’s the link 25. It’s worked well thru the preseason thus far. Cheers.
Great. Thanks
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Rogers Game Centre Live.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
http://onhockey.tv/
Wait until puck drop. Find the game on the left side. Click the link in red that says live. Pick the first youtube link you see in the list. Wait 30 secs for the weird sign in window to disappear and voila.
I watch games all the time on there. Make sure you have a good malware blocker and you will be fine. If a malicious software warning comes up, close the window and pick a different link. Every Hab game has 7 or links to it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You can click on the “Youtube” icon there and it’ll take you straight to that page. You can then turn onhockey off.
If Mac keeps hitting on the wing like last night, I would like to see him get some pre-season shifts with Max-Drouin. Two reasons: 1) Max-Drouin-Hemsky are all perimeter players. They are easy to play against for good teams. Mac can create some space around the net and scare some defenders into turn-overs. 2) Teams are going to go after Drouin. Max and Hemsky are clearly not going to do anything. Mac can defend him on the spot or make the defender who messed with him pay later.
Good thought DDO. I’d like to see how he looks with those two as well. I’m not sure he has the wheels but would be an interesting experiment
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
And further, if Carey get trampled like last night for heaven’s sakes Claude, throw the big galut out there next shift to send a message – PLEASE! I don’t want to see Brendan Gallagher being the only one to take exception to some pud running into the Franchise
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
+1
Actually it was Galchenyuk that took exception last night.
Habfan17
Same reason I wanted Shaw there, I’ll take McCarron too.
Amen. Goals – especially even-strength goals – arise from havoc in front of the net more often than from lovely passing around the perimeter. And goals are the issue.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Not sure he can do that full time, but would love to see him up there from time to time, and taking up space in front of the net on the PP occasionally.
The player who impressed me most last night: Will Butcher.
To think, #CrookedBergevin never even picked up the phone. Sad!
Yeah, Bargain Bergy did not feel he needed a top left D to fill a whole. You would think he would jump at the chance since he would not have to give up assets to get him.
Habfan17
He was so damn sure Markov would simply play ball.
LeaveTheGMAlone trolls us with the size of Carey Price’s ego… Bergevin’s takes up most of the space in the rink.
You both are under the assumption that a UFA would come to Montreal.
Not very likely.
Whether Bergevin picked up the phone is moot.
Butcher’s agent wasn’t taking the call.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
That is also an assumption.
History has shown that it’s a pretty safe assumption, unfortunately.
Hmm, Condon, Lindgren, Radulov, Alzner, Cammalleri,
Habfan17
Condon was undrafted after 4 years of college- 2 years in the ECHL – no one else was interested.
Lindgren same – no other interest.
Radulov- signed for 1 year and then flew the coop first chance he got
Alzner maybe – but he was influenced by BC boys Price and Weber and they overpaid for him.
Cammalleri 7 years ago- not relavent these days things have changed
UFA’s that have options are not very likely to sign in Montreal
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Butcher would be getting the same on here as Mete. Too small, too weak, too inexperienced. EXTREMELY comparable players those two. In fact Mete may be a bit bigger. Butcher looked like he should have a UNICEF box on a string around his neck.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
He played a veteran game, I thought, taking charge of the puck and moving the rush. Mete will get there but Butcher seems to be NHL-ready today.
Butcher is also 3.5 years older that Mete
–Go Habs Go!–
I’m talking size and skill not age or experience. Obviously Butcher is more seasoned but man did he look small.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Get used to it. Apparently 6 of the top 15 ranked players for next draft, are smaller defencemen. I for one think Mete looks great. He may not be ready this season, but it won;t be long before he is.
There have been smaller defencemen that do well or excel, including Housley. Krug, Spurgeon, Gostisbehere…
Habfan17
Not sure if you misread my post but I am supporting Mete here as a comparable to Butcher, Ellis type d-men that are the future of the NHL.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Claude Julien.
Won a questionable controversial Stanley Cup. Check.
Therrien coached Habs Teams majoritively had the Brutes’ number over the years. Check.
Last season’s Playoff exit set by some dumb-ass Player management. I.e., King, Martinson, Ott vs any other Hab under contract in the NHL or AHL. Check.
I dunno, I’m yet to be convinced about CJ being the One to take Us for a parade down Ste. Catherine Street.
Excuse Me, rue Ste. Catherine.
Lord Stanley of Surrey has been reading my mind it seems.
I see yet another coach who relies way too heavily on aging has-been veterans who tend to block the way for younger, faster and more creative players.
I said exactly the same thing when he was rehired and I still fail to be convinced that he will be any better than the crap they’ve had behind the bench for the last few years.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
Hey DDO – Plekanec actually scores on those dopey no-angle shots!
I’ll try and be more patient regarding Galchenyuk. He needs to come off that line though IMO. I still think it should be him pivoting Hudon and Lehkonen.
We can all see it, we all know hockey, we all love this team and yet the man in charge sees his 3rd overall pick as a bust at center. We must all be just useless idiots.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Think of it this way: Unless or until we break out our wallets, we remain useless to 99.99% of the population. And that sometimes includes our family!
The guy in charge will be fired after this year unless we win games in May.
Don’t lump me with “we all”.
I hope Chucky’s the second coming of Peter Bondra, and that he’ll get tried on the right side eventually. Preferably with Drouin and Max.
But I certainly don’t think Chucky’s our answer to the 1C hole.
He might be on another team where he’s not required to win faceoffs and back check….
Man people get touchy around pre-season. Sorry for lumping you in as a Habs fan Gerry.
Not sure I said 1C though. Just C or even RW on a line with skilled players.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
True…LOL
If we are comparing 86 to the current team, In my opinion, it’s 2 great goalies – but it starts and stops with who St. Patrick had clearing his crease – a fellow named Larry Robinson, Rick Green, Chris Chelios and Craig Ludwig. There’s a reason that team won. Throw in a guy named Bob Gainey, true #1 C Bobby Smith, Naslund, Walter, McPhee, Skrudland etc – that was a skilled, nasty, gritty team. There is no comparison….and I really like the look of this years Habs – but there is no comparison.
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
The Habs teams between 86-93 were a treat to watch. It’s too bad for some of the players like Richer, Courtnall & Corson, that they got dealt before the cup win in 93. Like you said, a great combination of skill, toughness and leadership. I feel for the younger fans who didn’t experience those days, that’s when hockey was at it’s best.
You said it Hobie, those days were fun to be a young Habs fan! Don’t forget Skrudland – I was so pissed when they traded him in that 93 Cup season – for Gary Leeman for heaven’s sakes!
Nostalgia now kicking in, remember how cool it was in 89 when the Habs went into Philly and just dominated the Flyers? Best memory from that series was after Hextall went coo coo and the infamous brawl and big Bobby Smith taunting the entire Spectrum with the ‘we’re # 1’ gesture on his way off the ice. Fun times
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
I think the team that lost to the Flames in the 89 finals may of been best of them all, from that Habs era. Loved those teams. I really liked Skrudland as well.
Vegas has scored 15 goals in 3 preseason games, Montreal has only scored 5 goals in 3 preseason games. Clearly Vegas is the leagues offensive powerhouse, far ahead of the woeful Habs.
–Go Habs Go!–
They are definitely playing with a chip on their shoulder, trying to not be the laughing stock white gloved noobs and earn jobs…
But on the other hand, Habs have blown chunks – so you are probably right.
Clearly it’s just preseason, but better to do well in the preseason than not, yes?
Scoring is s sore spot for Habs fans, so we’re looking for some reason to be optimistic. Three games in, not so much. That 5-on-3 last night was counterproductive.
Would be nice to see the likes of Chucky, Drouin and Max feasting on the lesser lights of the opposition. Ain’t seen none of that thus far.
All I know is if Shipachyov turns out to be good, MB should get wrecked for nickle and diming him with 8 million in cap space.
Yes, and also for not making a big effort to sign Butcher!
Habfan17
I cursed him enough this Summer – no Shipachyov and no Radulov. And for good measure no Markov either.
My turds would be a better job with that 8M.
Road apples aplenty when it comes MB’s moves. 😉
Damn fine album, however.
I really hope Juulsen doesn’t suffer the same fate as Hudon in regards to injuries. He seemed really close to NHL ready and very mature. This injury is a real kick in the nads for him.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Heads-up!
For any tennis and Denis Shapovalov fans.
On now, TSN2
Laver Cup from Prague.
Team World vs Team Europe
Captains McEnroe vs Bjorg.
I believe first mastch will be rematch between Shapovalov vs Zverev.
Should be something to take You Muttz minds off a so-far discouraging Habs’ preseason.
Well, at least for an hour, or two.
I’d try a right wing musical chairs.
Try Galch on the 1st line (maybe he is pouting about his linemates?)
Throw Lehky with the grinders as the sniper.
Use Hemsky with his countryman Pleks…
Maybe it will spark something.
There is no way I am touching the Lehks-Pleks-Hudon line right now. The Habs have three lines that can score on a given night. Leave them alone for 10 games at least and see what happens.
I’m more worried about the defense. There is no clear partner for Weber. It will be like MB said, by committee (with Benn-JJ-Schlemko IMO).
Meh, it has mostly been Hudon/Pleks that have been combining. Lehkonen could be switched up imo – he is like a Gally and fits anywhere.
It is too bad we haven’t seen Schlemko yet..It looks like we have about a dozen 6/7 left side dmen but only little Mete has stepped up so far, nobody else has impressed back there.
When MB shipped Sergie, he should have thought out the second move to secure who would play with Weber, and it is not those you listed. Unless you are sitting on a wealth of talent/potential, I think the GM should be looking beyond single moves, there is a domino effect.
The plan was to move Chucky for at least a forward and a Dman to play with Weber. According to my “grapevine”, they came within a whisker of trading Chucky before the expansion draft.
and your grapevine is likely similar to Chucky’s grapevine because he sure seems like a guy with a ” fine just trade me then” sign on his back.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m willing to give CJ some window here. New team, new staff and all. However, his management of assets has me a bit concerned. Beginning with the playoffs last year, benching Mitchell in favor of King, benching Beaulieu, demoting AG.
It all seemed like message sending, but, what message was he sending? We’d rather lose face offs at key times in order to fit a slow ageing horse like King in the lineup.
Now this preseason playing Hemsky (banged up, 1 M dollar show me player) ahead of Galchenyuk then pairing him with our least creative center? It all seems nuts to me. About 6 practices in and he hasn’t juggled his lines? It’s all bit disconcerting.
But as I said It’s early so I hope he pulls it together.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sorry, the Devils had a lot of new faces and are in a similar position to the Habs. Yet, they were able to play well and within their system.
There is something off with the way the Habs do things. Why aren’t the top draft picks developing faster? Is it poor drafting, poor development, or poor deployment as DD0_HABS_fAN mentioned.
The Devils draft Hischier as a centre and he gets to play centre on a top line and in all situations. Galchenyuk had to play wing instead and in my humble opinion, this was wrong. Bergy called him a centre when drafted, then let him play centre, perhaps on the 3rd line rather than in a top 6 role to start. Hire a damn good centre coach to work with them if it is such a hard position to learn!!!
Habfan17
Hischier is a totally different player from Galchenyuk.
I don’t agree. Galchenyuk has a ton of skill and if the Habs had left him to develop at centre, and worked with him in that respect, he may have done even better than he has, between injuries and the musical lines and line mates.
Galchenyuk had 58G,86A,144points in 103 games in the OHL. Hischier only had one season in the Q and had 38 goals-48 assists, 86 points in 57 games. Galchenyuk was not always the top centre with Sarnia, Hischier was with Halifax. Galcheyuk also had to deal with injuries.
I think if the Habs had either sent him back the first year, or left him a centre on the 3rd line, we would be seeing a much different player.
Habfan17
Bergevin is my least favorite GM in team history. behind even Gauthier/Gainey/Houle.
He seems so incredibly arrogant to me. His hiring and promotion of good-fellows is laughable. His asset management and penchant for washed up players makes him look like a rookie GM with no hockey experience at all. It’s as if he has been told by ownership to just “do your best Mark, make the playoffs and you’ll have a job”
I’m usually a polly when it comes to this team but where MB is concerned I make RN look chipper.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
25 – Gainey made some dumb (really dumb)moves no doubt, but Gauthier and Houle, to my hazy recollection of the worst period in Habs history in my lifetime, didn’t make a single ‘good’ move.
Bergevin has had many head scratchers, but the Drouin deal, and yes the dreaded Weber deal were solid big ticket moves for this team. Price contract is a Win. He sure does seem like an arrogant prick though
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
It’s more a personality trait in MB i don’t like. A few of his moves made sense but many had no foothold in the realm of sense.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Who can forget Irving Grundman whose bowling alley expertise was a natural fit for being an NHL GM?
Grundman was a buffoon for sure – he was just lucky he still had Lafleur, Shutt, Robinson, Gainey, Savard, Lapointe, Langway and any other HOF’ers I’ve missed around to make his incompetence less glaring
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
To say Bergy is worse than Houle and company is a stretch…come on man.
Not worse, just less like-able. I’m talking mostly personality. Houle traded Roy, nothing trumps that, although to some trading Subban was tantamount.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
There is one surprise in the cuts (at least to me): Waked!
He impressed me yesterday and even in Québec, I noticed him. He seemed to work hard, was always on the puck, took shots, not afraid to go in the corner or come in tight. He looked better than DLR, Big Mac, Carr… have looked so far this year (just to name a few).
Me too, I really liked his game and effort last night. I thought he would get at least a couple of more games.
Habfan17
Can Jagr please just retire already.
My favorite Jagr moment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSDjSViV1sQ
If the price was right, meaning low, I would gamble on him to bolster the PP, he was rated in the top 3 of physical fit athletes.
More thoughts about McCarron after watching him last night. He and Chucky have something in common. They were both drafted for specific roles and right off the bat they were put in other ones. Obviously Chucky was drafted to play center and he was put on the wing right away and the rest is history. McCarron was drafted to be our Lucic. Nobody was talking about him becoming a “Brain Boyle” when he walked up on stage like Frankenstein. Last night was the guy I was expecting, He just went out and hammered people. Everyone at the time was saying that Mac going to London instead of college was the best for his development. I don’t think so anymore. The Hunters playing him at center has hurt him IMO. He is a power forward and should have been used as such. I see a player like Jordan Greenway and wonder why couldn’t Mac have turned out like him? MB and CJ have to make decisions with their young players and stop messing around with them. Put Mac on the wing and just point to the opposing team. Enough already.
I am with this 100% and have been saying/thinking the same for a couple years now. I don’t really even see what McCarron brings as a centre, other than perhaps the ability to win draws. He is not quick, he is not a playmaker, he is not a puck-handler. He is a guy whose success comes from mucking in the corners and along the wall, crashing the crease, screening goalies, hammering the forecheck. Where do those things take place? On the wing. Centre play in open ice, where McCarron’s physicality is diminished and his shortcomings in skating and mitts are exposed.
Put him on the wing with Galchenyuk and give them Lehkonen on the LW. That is a line I’d like to see.
If Lehks is the real deal, I could see that line. I would start the year with Max, JD, and Chucky to try and kick start all 3, because we will need every inch of them. If they mesh, I would then try to distribute them among a top 2 line formula to see if we could spark some others. We have effed with Chucky’s head, right into the end of last year with MB’s wandering comments, I begin to wonder if he even knows what is role is, if they even want him on the team. Not ideal to build one’s confidence, imo.
Funny how the Devils play Hischier at centre and in all situations, yet, the Habs said it was too much for a centre to step into the role right away in the NHL. Maybe some of the beliefs of Bergevin need to be challenged.
I still believe the right thing to do was let Galchenyuk play centre from the start. Maybe not the first line right away, but at centre, not the wing. That is where good coaching comes in. Hire a damn centre coach to work specifically with the centres if it is so tough.
I believe it is Calgary that has brought in an ex NHL referee to work with and run the battle drills during training camp to help the players know what will be accepted and adjust their games.
Let’s go Bergy, get with the program. Watching the Habs prospects spin their wheels while four rookies are given top minutes, in their positions during exhibition games. The devils get it. Butcher and Kapla on defence and Hischier and Bratt up front.
Habfan17
Team is worse than last year. Fire Bergie now.
He still has $ 8.5 mill in cap space to make it better, chill. It’s preseason.
If Mikhail Sergachev turns into an NHL star, I will scream!
Maybe it is for the best that they don’t do well this season and get rid of the GM.
I dunno, this is just sad that the leafs may surpass us.
Montreal needs a true leader to lead. Pick up Jagr, we need some scoring and he won’t cost 8.5 million. One season, what do they have to lose?
You have to give something to get something.
Hope it works out for us too.
ah ..no , no and no..lol.
Ridiculous post.
We have a guy who will be an NHL star in exchange for Serge, so that is no big deal. As far as the leafs, they are going to pass pretty much everyone in the next year or two, because they won a lottery after being terrible for awhile. MB did not have that luxury, just 3rd overall pick in a bad draft year. It was a bad offseason for him, but I’m not certain how much of that is his fault as he gave more than generous offer to Rads, and I think he expected Markov back.
No guarantees on who will be stars, or not. Drouin is not a lock to be elite, he has not shown that to date. Here’s hoping.
I’m not concerned about their pre-season record. But the lack pf pre-season scoring has me a little concerned and a nagging suspicion that they will miss Markov on the offensive side of the puck more than everyone (fans and management alike) would like to admit.
Redmond placed on waivers
–Go Habs Go!–
Not surprised. Didn’t improve a lick since last year.
That injury last year may have effectively killed his career. Right when he was at the right age, right time made the team, broke his foot. Now it looks like that may have been his last best chance.
Tough but not unexpected. He just never topped out as an NHL player.
@on2ndthought re 93 Roy vs 17 Price. With respect, your statistical argument holds no water and is a red herring. In 93 goals for were WAY higher than in 2017. Lemieux had 160
Points. Selene and mogilny each had 76. The higherst in 17 was 44 goals. Not even close. The more fair comparison is judging Roy against his peers and Price against his 2017 peers. Roy wins playoffs. Price doesn’t. Statistically, compare Roy’s GAA and save percentage to the overall league average in those playoff runs and do the same with Price and I’m sure you will get a completely different picture.
Price was not the best in 2017. Roy clearly was. In 1986 AND in 1993 with offensively challenged teams AS COMPARED to other teams at the time. As if that is not enough, he did it again with the likes of Sylvain Lefebvre on D in Colorado with a defence corps not nearly as good as in other years with the Habs. Price vs Roy is not even a comparison. When Price (if Price) is the best goalie in any given playoff year going forward, or even close to it, then we can talk. To date, he has not been. Not even close. In most playoff series he has been in, he has NOT been the best goalie. That is not a cut on Price, that is a fact.
It’s not a fact though, it is an opinion, and one that rests on very shaky ground. Yes Lunqvist played ridiculously well last year but there was nothing wrong at all with Price did and he was not the reason we lost.
Any way, what is your point with this? You may be able to make your point that Price is the 2nd best playoff goalie in the habs have had in the last 30 years, second to the best playoff goalie of all time. Price is still the best goalie in the world, one of the top 10 players in the world, and you cannot possibly expect anyone to take you seriously if you think that the problem with this team is Price.
I agree, but we have invested $10m in him, which does handicap the ability to secure other needed talent. The reality of today’s low scoring games, is you don’t need the best goalie to win.
You won’t see this, but Roy was not the best (statistical) goalie in the ’93 playoffs. That distinction belongs to Curtis Joseph.
A bit of perspective. The power play with Weber-Mete Drouin, Patch, Hemsky looked lethal. Dangerous at every moment. Last night was unit 2 and they looked scattered and disjointed. Danault is a good two way center but he does not belong on a Power play.
Hudon-Plekanec-Lehkonen is our second until Chucky wakes up.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You want to wake Chucky up, put him in a position to succeed. If you operate on the principle of ‘duos’ (Pacioretty-Drouin; Hudon-Plekanec), where’s the duo for Chucky? Him and Danault? Him and Gallagher? Those other lines get the other most skilled offensive players remaining (Lehkonen, Hemsky), and he is basically told he has to figure things out. It’s a weird way to manage a guy who has been your 3rd most productive offensive player in terms of PPG for the last 4-5 years.
I’m going to wait and see before I make my judgement on Chucky. However, it is starting to look like he’s better offensively playing center where he has more room to create. It also could be he is having issues with his line-mates or his attitude has changed over the events of the summer.
There is something I saw last night that I forgot to mention. I think it was after a PP. The play ended and Gally went up to Chucky to talk about, to me, positioning (was sticking his arm out and pointing to different areas on the ice). Chucky just snubbed him and skated right by him to the bench. Maybe it was because they had to get off for the line change but Chucky didn’t talk to him on the bench (camera zoomed in on them on screen). It is still verrrry early so we’ll see.
It is early but like MB, I’ve seen enough.
Why he was shooting from down so bloody low on that one PP – with no angle, no real target – I’ll just never understand.
If he wants to be a shooter he’d better be ready to use that beef he’s put on and win position battles.
There’s still time to make an Erik Cole out of him, we just need to bring the roid rage out.
He flattened a Dman into the goalie causing a rebound for Gally. If Gally buried it , we wouldn’t be talking today about him not using his beef. This games don’t mean anything for player with jobs and contracts. I will wait until at least 20 games in before making a decision on him. BTW guys like Pleks and Max have also tried that shot hundreds of times. Nothing new.
I think the thing that helps him at centre is that he gets the puck on his stick more often, rather than waiting for someone to deliver it. He is a possession guy.
I think there is a good chance that there are poisoned waters when it comes to Galchenyuk. Gallagher has made a couple of comments about him that do not come across as complimentary, and if the leadership group there has decided that they don’t like his attitude or whatever, then it could be tough to reconcile. People get entrenched and don’t tend shift their position. Pride is an attribute and an obstacle depending on how its deployed and the circumstances that surround it. I think Bergevin suffers from a bit of hubris as well at times.
If what you describe it true, it can feed any narrative people want. Either Galchenyuk is a self-absorbed fool like Subban who needs to get moved out before it affects team chemistry, or Bergevin has mismanaged a valuable resource that could have benefited the organization for a decade.
It wasn’t Mete on the 1st PP in the Wash game. It was Striet. Mete was on the second PP with JJ-Pleks-Lehks-Hudon. Anyway, the second PP IMO looked better than the first. They all can stick-handle and move. The 1st PP was just Drouin running the show while the others basically stood there until he made a decision.
Yes. Your right it was Weber-Streit. Wasn’t crazy about Streit.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yeah it was JJ to Mete to Hudon for the 1st PP goal. 9 PPs and the second unit didn’t start any of them. If they started half of them, the Habs would have won the game IMO. The 1st unit (i.e., Drouin) wasted too much time for them.
Drouin’s first ever game as a Hab with friends and family in attendance. Made sense for him to get a ton of ice on the PP and also for his teammates looking for him at every turn, they wanted to gift him a goal in his first appearance.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Not knocking either Goalie, but in 86 and even later I think Price would have benefited by having Chris Chelios, Mats Naslund, Mike McPhee, Guy Carbonneau, Larry Robinson, Bob Gainey, get the picture? In front of him than what he has had.
Players remaining in the Habs’ camp today:
New suggested a few reasons for the less than motivated play of our forwards so far.
If CJ wants to wake them up, then maybe he can add some surprising ice time and line combinations in addition to the things he said last night. Let Scherbak and any others he is not entirely happy with sit a bit, get a little fourth line time (Chucky again?)…
Kind of early for drastic measures, but no harm in setting the tone early. Wake up boys!
I actually liked what New said about the assured ‘pecking order’. Despite what Julien says, there really is no room on this team, other than perhaps one wing position. But even that is a bit of a question given the bodies fighting for it (Hudon, Byron, Hemsky, Martinsen). Of them, only Hudon has a two-way contract, and he would not likely clear waivers so it is almost a certainty that he will stick. Which means that, apart from where they line up, the NHL roster is all but set.
For young guys going into camp and essentially knowing their fates before they even hit the ice, well, might be a bit tougher to find motivation. Obviously you would hope these guys don’t need help getting motivated, but I think it’s possible that the team has slid into a culture of mediocrity, where talent is downplayed and a subjective notion of ‘character’ takes precedence. Bergevin says he wants guys to force his hand, but does he really? Sometimes it seems like he doesn’t….
EDIT: Probably shouldn’t have used the term ‘mediocrity’, because they’ve had some success. I think what I means is among skaters, because a quick look at their seasonal records illustrates a pretty strong correlation between a healthy Price and place of finish.
Agree the pecking order comment was on the nose.
While I think both of you are probably right implying that for the most part, players’ positions are set by their age/contracts, etc., I think it’s wrong to imply our Habs are unique in this way. Every team has the same circumstances with who has to go through waivers, who needs to play because of their contract, etc..
I guess the only way for CJ to break that mould is to actually do something drastic, and telegraph the possibility loudly beforehand. How else can you light a fire under them? Maybe Mete really has a chance, and maybe JJ and Morrow should know that.
As for those that think CJ and MB are messing with Chucky’s head, I’d say whether you believe they’re trying to get his attention through tough love, or they’re vindictively tearing him down, nothing seems to be working. Chucky still back checks like he’s Ovie, closing in on 600 goals, as opposed to someone that’s generally seen as not yet fulfilling his potential. If his three year contract is really both sides saying they want this relationship to end, Chucky’s certainly not helping himself get traded by applying himself half-heartedly. Yeah yeah it’s preseason, chill. Except, watching McCarron run over the opposition all night tells me there’s a pretty big diff between those that want to play and those going through the motions.
Since the hockey’s suckin…
Jack Todd is in Ken Burns new documentary, The Vietnam War. He’s in briefly at the beginning of episode 2, and I expect more later (I’ve only seen through epi 4).
The program is excellent, but of course, it’s Burns.
Jack who ?
GoHabsGo
I don’t see the Habs making the playoffs this season. Sorry.
I hope I’m wrong, but after watching these 3 preseason games, something’s missing.
What’s missing? Competent front office and player development. Nothing new.
ha. a bit early no?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Did you think the avalanche were going to win the cup last year after preseason?
Lol,3 exhibition games in with a ragtag bunch of young players/fringe players and non NHL players mixed in with a few regulars and some people are calling the season already. Let’s wait 20 or so regular season games with our full team before calling it. sheesh
Yea I am not sure how you decide something like that, when its not even the actual team being iced..no one likes to lose games, not even pre season..but ya might want to wait till its the actual team before you write them off
Re: Carey calling his own shots – there is ZERO doubt that what Carey wants, Carey gets. He’s been given the keys to the city. Normally that is not a good recipe. Because it’s Carey I have absolutely no issue with it.
Good Evening Ladies and Gentleman, this is Danny Gallivan along with Dick Irvin from the Forum in Montreal!
If the Leafs are found guilty of faking LTIR to cheat the cap then they should be punished. Crazy Lou lost a 1st round pick for his Kovalchuk scam with the Devils, taking away a Toronto 1st round pick therefore seems an appropriate punishment. My choice would be Matthews.
–Go Habs Go!–
They ended up easing the punishment and allowing them to pick 30th that year (basically a slap on the wrist)…Lou is a clever shady fella who seems to get away with a lot of shenanigans.
Yup, New Jersey kept putting off taking that penalty of lost first rounder until Gary capitulated and gave it back to them. Lou seems to know how to get a horses head into Gary’s bedroom when he needs to.
Yes, NJ ended up only losing a 3rd rounder in 2011 and swapping a lottery pick for the 30th overall in 2014. I just like the idea of the cap cheating Leafs having to forfeit tank reward Matthews.
–Go Habs Go!–
Fortier had 2 goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Sea Dogs.
Barrie edged Ottawa 11-2 in a close OHL opener.
–Go Habs Go!–
Go Colts!
The Russian Three came to play
Further to the Loopy/Lou story, NHL is also reviewing Hossa. Seems a bunch of teams cried foul on Stan Bowman and questioned authenticity of his skin disorder.
https://theathletic.com/107546/2017/09/21/mirtle-a-closer-look-at-the-nhls-investigation-into-joffrey-lupuls-health-status/
Yeah the timing of his skin disease flaring up just as his actual salary went down considerably is nothing short of astounding. I’m sure it’s total coincidence.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Hossa has the salary cap rash. It’s absolutely ridiculous how the league allows this nonsense.It’s obvious as to what is going on there but they turn a blind eye to it.
“The One” that got away is tearing up the KHL!
KHL ✔ @khl_eng
Jiří Sekáč records 2nd straight 4-point game (2 G, 2 A), powers Ak Bars over Slovan!#SLVvsAKB – 3:6
Looks like he has found his level.
The Ducks, Hawks and ‘Yotes must be pulling their hair out now.
–Go Habs Go!–
yeah but he only has 15 points in 11 games.
Dawes is the true one that got away. he has 16 points in 11 games
Kristo – Dawes – Sekac
Markov – Dietz
Scrivens
lol – Wonder how the Russians like seeing their Astana Barys squad invaded by Canucks. Dawes, Dietz, Dallman, Vey, Frattin, St. Pierre. Are they learning Russian, or are the Ruskies learning English?
I don’t think Russia cares too much about Kazakhstan beyond trying to exploit it’s natural resources. I believe they used to do their nuclear and nasty chemical / biological testing there before it gained independence.
–Go Habs Go!–
I actually meant the players on the team, not Russia writ large, but point taken 😉
Today is the day (starting at noon) players assigned to AHL whom are not waiver exempt that teams can start making claims.
https://www.capfriendly.com/waivers_calculator
Waked, Bourque and Sherbac…all playing poorly is not exactly a ringing endorsement for Trevor Timmins and the players he’s drafting. He needs to go. I don’t think this season is going to be a question of “if” they will make the playoffs but instead “how many will they win this year?”. I know its only preseason but they’re not looking very good and they were dreadful to end off the season last year.
Waked playing poorly? Thought the kid played well for an undrafted player. Much better than a number of drafted ones.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Timmins didn’t even draft Waked…
And later picks Hudon and Lernout showing they are NHL players?
Enough with the Timmins bashing already…Show me a team that doesn’t get lucky hits and big misses every year.
Also as mentioned, Waked isn’t a pick and Bourque plays NHL in the future I’ll bet you.
Sherbak is a bust however.
It really is not that simple. Scherbak was considered by many a bit of a steal at the spot he was drafted. The fact is most kids picked where he was never amount to much. Look at training camp now with Morrow, he was a first round pick as well. Bourque is a 6th round pick meaning no one really expects much, if he makes it is a bonus. Bourque was most certainly not dreadful to end the year, he was in fact a star of the memorial cup and the Spitfires in general.
It is true we have not had the 1st round success we could have hoped for recently, but we are not the only ones, and it’s more a matter of luck than anything else. Lots of other teams are in the same boat and don’t forget that every year, you draft somewhere between 6-10 guys, hoping that 1 of them becomes a regular.
So, Galchenyuk:
Still tries to deke through 4-5 guys on the other team from time to time. Still tries weak-azz cross-ice passes that get picked off easily. Still tries blind errant passes with high frequency. Yesterday, he attempted a femto-percentage shot from the goal line near the boards. I’m sure they’ve told him this isn’t the OHL anymore. Starting to wonder if he just isn’t learning or just not interested in learning. I REALLY think they did him a disservice by bringing him up too early. He needed to finish Junior and play at the AHL to keep his ego in check. That horse has now left the barn.
They need to put him with a C who’ll carry the puck in and just tell him to wait for the pass and the one-timer. When carrying the puck in, he loses it at Gomez-like rate. Maybe he’s sulking because he’s not playing with Drouin? Who the hell knows. Haven’t checked the stat sheets but did he get in at all on the 4 on 4 play? I don’t think he did, which is another message sent to him.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
At times, he passed the puck off as soon as he had possession, like it was a hand grenade and he wanted nothing to do with it.. Then he does too much at other times.
I am not sure he gets that he does not have to make a high lite real play every time he is on the ice. He has seemed a bit lost and at times, not motivated at all. Even the TSN play by play said ” he is a left wing, or is he a right wing?”
Habfan17
A year ago I thought of him nearly untouchable…now all I see is the warts…Will he ever get it together? Confidence? His dad coaching him?
After slowly rising his first few years, he has looked worse and worse over the last 8 months. I’m not surprised he was being shopped this summer and I’m not surprised there weren’t great offers for him. Lets hope he puts it together…and soon!
The eye test says Galchenyuk is missing something(s). But that 30-goal year, albeit with a meaningless late-season surge, remains the teaser.
Five years in, does “potential” still apply?
What about the PPG pace to start last season, which held up right until his early December injury. Did that not build on how he finished the year prior? Both at the centre position I might add….
If Chucky can score 30-plus every year, then you can forgive the floating/gliding/disengaged style of play. Well, for the most part, as Max is routinely criticized for his lack of effort … or appearance thereof.
Conversely, Radulov’s value exceeded just his points total, as he brought visible effort, heart and entertainment into the mix.
There’s something about the eye test that goes beyond the analytics debate.
Agreed, and I’m with the eye test. And what my eye saw is a player who, when presented with the opportunity to be a key offensive cog (at centre no less), he basically went out and delivered. Galchenyuk is not a heart and soul player, but he is lethal when you give him the puck in space. With Gallagher and Danault, the defence really only has to key on Galchenyuk to shut things down. There is no compliment.
I’m a big fan of Galchenyuk, don’t get me wrong. However, there was no denying the clip that Damphousse and Brunet showed of his horrible back check in the 1st intermission. The NJ forward just brushed him off with ease in the high slot.
Yes, but to his credit, when the Devils player pushed Jerabek into Price, it was Galchenyuk that was first to go after the player. At least he was trying to stand up for Price. I wish it had been Lernout, but I don’t believe he was on the ice.
Habfan17
Yep but he isn’t getting paid to be a goon, he is getting paid to be an offensive player. Here’s hoping he gets it through his head before the season starts.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
He looks like a guy trying to get traded. Unfortunately, he’s not helping the team much by dogging it.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Yeah, there’s a lot of interest in moving Galchenyuk out. The only reason I can see he isn’t gone already is the return anticipated could flop dreadfully and make anything Galchenyuk does on his new team reflect badly on the Habs.
Wicked unmotivated play by most of the Habs forwards. Comfort level a little too high? Told not to bust anything? Too assured by Julien and his staff that there is a pecking order?
It’s camp. Still, after six straight losses it would be nice to see somebody in a Habs jersey win a game, or pretend that they might. Nine goals in their last six games. 1.33 goals per game. You need three to win they say.
In the entire six game (whoo!) playoffs last season 11 goals for.
It is becoming a trend, the goaltender allows more than a goal and you will likely lose the game.
Who on earth wants to watch games like that?
He is definitely looking unmotivated and sloppy. I don’t want to make excuses for the guy, because at the end of the day only he can control his effort level and attention to detail, but I honestly wonder how much Bergevin’s comments (both this year and in the past) have sapped him of his passion for MTL.
Despite all the flak he has taken, the guy has basically performed at a pretty high level offensively when he has been paired with the most talented players on the team. Yet instead of being propped up and built into the foundation, Bergevin and co. have consistently downplayed his talents and abilities, and played him down the lineup at what I would say is his weakest position (LW). PP time was not forthcoming until 2015-16, and now Drouin is parachuted in and given plenty of hype and opportunity to learn a position that Galchenyuk actually has more experience at, while he gets to play with a couple of guys whose energy levels and heart are in the right place, but whose hands resemble foam bricks.
Again, it’s on Galchenyuk to bring the attitude, but that relationship between he and the team seems to have soured and possibly to the point that it has become detrimental. To me that is on Bergevin as much as Galchenyuk.
I think the kid doesn’t take the camp seriously. So is it serious for him? Are the stands full of scouts and GMs trying to see what he can do? So it isn’t serious then.
I wonder if the camp is nothing to him and the NHL has come easily. He has made 15,275,000 at age 23. He stands to make another 14,700,000 by age 26. If they bought him out next June he’d still get about 6 million out of this contract and someone else would take a couple million a year chance on him. Financially he is set, family obligations included.
Say what you want but exactly who was the role model for Galchenyuk on the Habs? Who is the Hab who couldn’t stand losing during Galchenyuk’s brief time with them? We got a Crosby hidden away we don’t talk about?
Someone posted that old Cammalleri quote recently (“I can’t accept that we will display a losing attitude as we’re doing this year. We prepare for our games like losers. We play like losers. So it’s no wonder why we lose.”) which reminds us that the Club didn’t like that message and ended it. They didn’t correct the problem, they fired the messenger.
I watch clips of Matthews and McDavid being groomed by their teams. The teams recognize what they have, a big deal. They showcase that big deal until the kid believes he is one, and that the team’s destiny depends on them. Then, surprise, they step up and elevate their games. And the two other forwards they play with, the ones who don’t see him? That problem is addressed in short order.
I can never once remember Galchenyuk elevating his game.
This guy is on the wrong team. I doubt he can be changed now. Can you see him lined up for the faceoff, sweat falling off him, refusing to be denied enroute to the net, finding that open guy and lane? Can you see his team mates looking to him for leadership? Or do you see his center just not finding him open, just not seeing where he will go, and passing back to the point instead?
By this point in his career Galchenyuk should be telling wingers they better get their behinds in gear or the coach might send them to the fourth line. Then talking to the coach. The reverse is happening.
This kid could really have been something with a role model.
Which doesn’t reflect on the kid so much as it does on the organization.
Agree with much of this. There is perhaps an argument to be made about the org. The Cammalleri comments were in the PG Gauthier regime, so the org. felt they did make a change.
But in hindsight what kind of leader was Gionta? Markov? Plex?
It is hard not to think that your statements about Chucky seem true, but doesn’t this happen to players on all kinds of teams? Seguin in Boston just could not stop partying, and the team was completely fed up and resulted in a bad trade. But Chara was apparently tirelessly working to straighten the kid up. Do we now question Bergeron as a leader? I’m in a camp where I would take Bergeron on my team any day, for all aspects of his game.
I think you may be letting Chucky off the hook a bit too much, if indeed his attitude is the problem we speculate.
Are you implying that Patches is working tirelessly to help Galchenyuk? 🙂
If there is one player on the Habs guaranteed to get into a pouty snit about a team mate …
Not too many NHL players can crank out the goals as consistently as the team Captain. Remember the DD or nothing snit? The I luv Subban snit? The Therrien says he didn’t say that and I believe him” snit? The shove Galchenyuk out of the circle and rush the point that has already passed the cleanly won draw snit?
But yes, Galchenyuk is responsible for finding his way and taking the help when offered. I just can’t help but notice the team had to crash to the bottom for them to put him on the top line, then when it was soaring and he got hurt he went back to being tossed around on return. Coincidently the game results meant Therrien was gone. However as Pateryn’s best friend forever said, new day, same rulz.
Talent wins you games that systems declare lost. It is really difficult for those without talent to recognize it. They ascribe results to luck, never having dropped into the zone themselves, that can be the only answer.
(I’m just so sick and tired of seeing this perimeter checking game touted as a secret to success…sorry)
The debate is endless, and I know that I overindulge, but I honestly see a kid who, when given the opportunity to be a focal point on offense, has stepped up. We keep pointing at him and saying ‘oh man, he is a lazy player who won’t play defence and can’t win draws’. Well, his longest (and really only) stretch as a 1st line centre (March-April 2015 + October-Dec 2016) resulted in him being the teams best goal-scorer, top point-getter, near the top in +/- among forwards, and leading PP producer. His FO% was a measly 41%, but if that is the only statistical flaw, well, you live with it.
It may be a stretch, but over full season that looks like 40 goals, 80 points, 30+ on the PP, and around 7 or 8 game winners. That is a front line player. Yet during the time since he came back from injury (Feb-March 2017), he has somehow become marginalized from the core and had the duties he was so close to making his own handed off to someone else. With a couple of personal backhands in the process.
That is my beef in a nutshell, and I’m willing to bet it’s his as well.
You can bring up any percentage of goal comparison between that year and the last season in defense of Price but Roy’s clutch performances (i.e.: OT) is something Price will never match. In fact Price’s career playoff wins probably don’t match Roy’s OT wins for that 93 season. I’m over Priced.
Roy does deserve credit for his part in that magical run. The stars really did align for the Habs that season. I give Roy props for his performance, but that was as much a team achievement as it was Roy’s. A lot of players took turns being heroes during that run.
Habfan17
What I find unfortunate about the whole Price thing is that we are seemingly stacked at goalie, the only position where we can really claim to be. Now this depth has to hope Price gets injured to get a shot.
People say that you can’t trade Price cause you’ll never get the value back. But then many of these same people suggest trading our goalie depth to bring needed pieces. If Price won’t bring enough back, then how much do you think Lindgren will bring back?
Habs have depth at the only position where it doesn’t help you much in trades and have now committed to leaving this depth in the minors.
I think Price is a great goalie but I wish they would have paid him a bit less, especially for the term they gave him. It’s like my Seahawks breaking the bank for Russell Wilson who now has no offensive line to protect him. He got paid and now he is getting hammered. At least he got a championship (and should have gotten a second) before getting paid.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
The 86-93 Habs were some team. Serge Savard really built a team. Didn’t miss the playoffs, won two Cups and should have had a couple more, all in the era of the Oilers and Islanders dynasties. Then they tore it apart on him. Can you imagine working so hard to build something against the odds, then “passing the torch” and watching them destroy everything you built?
I think most importantly mentioned by you and oft forgotten by others, is indeed the era. That was a hugely dominant Oilers team, the tail end of Islanders greatness and some really talented Flames/Flyers teams.
Growing up in the Peg, watching the Oilers seemingly dismantle a strong Jets team year in and year out had me very worried about Oilers breaking Habs all time Cup run records. I was convinced that Oilers team could win 6 Cups in a row.
Kudos to our Habs for breaking up that run (with some help from the Flames).
Really too bad we didn’t beat that Flames team in 89. Still hate seeing replay of Lanny scoring……. that was a dagger.
If you look up that 86 roster and compare it to today you will find that there are at least 8 players who’d be at 4-5 million (today) and 4 players who’d be making around 7.5 mill and Roy at about 9 or 10. There’s no way anyone could say that team was all Patrick Roy. Mind you I thought he stood on his head but there was more to it than that.
Here are two questions for the group.
Based on these comments from Lupul;
Lupul posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday of what appeared to be him snowboarding, with the comments, “Haha failed physical? They cheat, everyone lets them,” and “I’m ready.. Just awaiting the call.”
Now the league having him examined independently, here are two questions
1) Do you think the league will uphold the Leafs claim that he failed the physical, even if he passes, to keep from giving the Leafs and the league a black eye? Especially since they still have the concussion issue in court.
2) Do you think if Lupul passes the physical, that the league will fine them and have them forfeit their first round pick next season? Maybe give up more picks?
Either way, I think Lupul is done. He will not be welcomed back to the Leafs and probably not by any other team. It may n ot have been the right way to go about it, but if it is true, then kudos to Lupul for putting it out there. If he is fit, the Leafs, or any other team, should not be able to circumvent the rules to avoid CAP issues and to take away a players ability to play.
http://www.tsn.ca/nhl-to-have-an-independent-doctor-examine-lupul-1.863244
Habfan17
Lupul has already folded like a lawn chair on the issue, no? I thought I had heard he had apologized and would not be seeking a second opinion.
The NHL will remain a Mickey Mouse league if it keeps allowing teams to get away with idiocy like this.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Yes, that is true, he back peddled very quickly and is not seeking a second opinion, but now the league is having an independent exam performed. I am wondering if this is just for optics so they can say that they verified, Lupul failed the exam. Or, are they doing it to actually find out if it is true?
Habfan17
Maybe Lupul isn’t ready to play in fact and the league is doing this to rub his nose in it. That might explain the rapid backpeddling.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
I think Leafs said ‘stay injured and stay home’ or we send you to the AHL…So he is collecting his money begrudgingly.
The whole thing is stupid is as stupid does. Independent doctor? Give me a break, the NHL is paying for it. At least get the NHLPA to do a wink, wink, nudge, nudge buy in and pay the physician. Just going through the motions and wasting everyone’s time.
Lupul is just one more frustrated employee mouthing off rather than using the avenues available to him to debate a problem.
It’s going to be rather funny if the NHL-bought MD agrees with Lupul. I wonder if Lupul can still play a bit.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
What do you think the chances are? The board (teams) pay the NHL, the NHL pays the doctor, the player is rehabbing an abdominal injury and posts pictures of himself snowboarding while off work because of injury?
Not too surprising a response from some players who were asked about Corsi #’s.
http://www.tsn.ca/why-nhlers-hate-analytics-1.862980
Perhaps the funniest response was that our very own Schlemko:
Аrpon Basu @ArponBasu
Schlemko on his possession metrics: “I don’t really know where to look for them…but I have heard they like me, so I guess I like them too”
To say I wouldn’t be surprised if habs didn’t make the playoffs just tells you the progression Marc has taken this team ,…or lack there of …. after 5 years I would think saying with confidence they will make would be just as strong referencing to pens,Tampa,Oilers,st Louis ..
Whatever. I don’t see paying that amount of bank for a goalie the next 8 years. I’m at work now for the next 15 hours so don’t expect any replies. Lol?:(
I was not impressed. I know Julien says that the exhibition games are to get the rust out and determine which players are ready or close to ready to make the jump. The games are also an opportunity for the players that are not ready, to get a taste of what the NHL game is like.
Well, after watching 3 games and seeing how much better the other teams are doing, with the exception of the 2nd game, which did have Drouin, Patches and Weber. I don’t care if they lose, but I expect to see more engagement and structure. Some finish would be nice.
I thought Lernout looked solid. He dished out some bone rattling hits, without taking himself out of the play to do it. He was decent on the PK too. He should be a 3rd pairing player with the Habs soon. He brings a bit of nasty they are missing.
I also thought Waked had a decent game. He is fast and forced the defence a few times. I can see him as a 4th line right wing. Carr did not look as he did the game before.
Watching McCarron turn to follow the play was painful. He still seems slow to me. I am looking forward to some games with lines more closely to matching what we will see during the regular season.
I would like to see at least two games with each of the following lineups.
Patches, Drouin, Hemsky
Hudon, Pleks, Lehkonen
Byron, Danault, Gallagher
Carr, Mitchell, Shaw
Mete, Weber
Alzner, petry
Jerabek, Benn
Patches, Drouin, Hemsky
Lehkonen, Pleks, Gallagher
Hudon, Danault, Byron
Martinsen, Mitchell, Shaw
Jerabek, Weber
Alzner, Petry
Benn, Davidson
I am not sure how they rotate the defence for 5 games with so many in camp. I guess having Juulsen and Schlemko hurt has opened some time for others, but still, with Morrow, Streit, and Redmond around, how do you get them all in some games?
Habfan17
Traded Galchenyuk already?
Oops, big oversight! I thought I was missing someone, but had a brain cramp. Thanks for pointing it out!
Habfan17
Being a pretend-GM is harder than it seems!
Habfan17
I liked Waked too…a bit surprised he was sent down right away. He skates well and seems to understand positioning. He also fought for the puck which few guys did last night. Still a huge long shot to make the NHL but late bloomer perhaps?
—————-
Drop da puck already!
That is how I saw his game too. I though he had earned a couple of more exhibition games. I Also think he is a long shot and needs at least a season in Laval.
Habfan17
Maybe they told him they really like his game and they want him to play more, hence sending him down right away.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
The Roy ’93 to Price ’17 playoff comparisons don’t hold water.
In 20 games, the Habs scored 66 goals in ’93, for an average of 3.3 gpg.
Roy was fantastic, with a .929 sv% and 2.13 gaa
In six games the 2017 Habs scored 11 goals, 1.83 gpg
Price had a .933 sv% and 1.86 gaa
Roy was awesome in ’93, especially in OT, but he did not save us, we were better. In 2017, we lost to the NYR, who were more fortunate than dominant, and it certainly wasn’t on Price, who looked poised for a long run.
Agreed, the ’93 team was a more balanced and determined group. Last season, there were no heroics from any of the core players. No timely goals, nothing! Yes, the Rangers were fortunate, but I give them credit, their players made the good fortune, the Habs players did not.
Habfan17
I admit not being fully aware of the original posts which prompted your response. It seems however that you are essentially dismissing any advocate who simply states that “Roy is a better goaltender than Price”.
I think History says so.
Not sure History says so. The record books as far as cups and trophies are in Roy’s favour, so far.
That does not tell the whole story! Give Price those teams and he would most likely be in the record books too!
Sometimes the best players are a victim of circumstances. Marcel Dionne was one, Gilbert Perrault!
I remember when Gilles Meloche and Denis Herron were in their primes, hearing both players and hockey analysts say they were two of the best goalies in the league. They said they don’t get the recognition they deserve because they play on terrible teams and face over 40 shots a game, regularly.
Had they played for strong teams when in their prime, they may also be in the record books.
Habfan17
There were ~40% more goals scored per game in 1993 than 2017.
Much appreciated DDO’s taking the time to give us a first hand account on what he saw last night. Good stuff.
I have to constantly repeat to myself that you shouldn;t make too much of the preseason but is anyone else at least a little disappointed in the power play?
Af6er abut 7,000 minutes of a 5 on 3 advantage the only real shots on goal we could muster were shots from the point. Plenty to work on in the next couple of days.
That was frustrating to watch I know its pre season..but man they really need to fix that..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
That’s on coaching in my view. Going on 3 years now of terrible PP.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
“I can’t accept that we will display a losing attitude as we’re doing this year. We prepare for our games like losers. We play like losers. So it’s no wonder why we lose.”
The much lamented and butt of adolescent jokes, Alex Semin.
OH….I thought that was a quote from Therrien while in Pitt lol !!..
Mike Cammalleri.
Flames ownership is completely out to lunch if they think theirs was a fair offer…
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-flames-arena-reaction-1.4301752
The Habs suck. Not enough effort and balls. Bad drafting over the past 20 years isn’t helping. Missing character players like Subban, Prust and Gionta from a few years ago. Hate to say it but not enough Canadian born players on this team
I don’t care where the player is from as long as they can really play the game. Mats Naslund nor Saku Koivu weren’t Canadian players yet they gave their all to the team and the game at every opportunity. Too bad we don’t have players like them in the system any more.
Your character examples are intriguing;
PRUST? Yes, why not, but he was in over his head as a Hab and always overmatched.
GIONTA? Sure, why not, but Gainey picked him up after the strike thinking small skilled fast forwards were going to strive in the new NHL rules, little did he know the league would lag 10 years before implementing them rules and will always have the refs hide their whistles during playoffs. So.
Here comes the killer;
SUBBAN? He electrified me in the ’10 playoff, wow, what a player I thought. His next season showed promise, BUT, that following season hold-out soured me on the player and the man. Told me all I needed to know about his ego. Its all about the PK. Good for him, I wish him no ill but I NEVER lost sleep when he was traded as I did when Chelios was traded. That trade killed my unabashed fandom for any team. I simply hope for the best and “whatever” myself through any and all sport season without losing sleep.
Dude, what’s your point?
Not sure, I’m so tired I’m rambling, in 5 hours I have to go back to work and I’m too tired to fall asleep, BUT I’m going to wake up and do another 15 hour day for the 6th day in a row. Wonder if any of them “character” players you mentioned would do that…especially Mr. ME.
@B; yeah, that Price quote makes me despise his over-“Priced” extension for his lackluster playoff past even more. NOT impressed!
lackluster playoff past? You got to be kidding me! Get him some players that can score.
Thats the way the cookie crumbles
That is the way this cookie has crumbled, unlike Roy, who stood on his head with relatively the same support but with better results in NO time and with…. you will never get it.
Wink wink….
see above, FS
Bellows 88 points, Damphousse 97 points, Lebeau 80 points.
You will never get it, follow the laffs wink wink
Thats the way the cookie crumbles
The Habs are going to be in trouble because Danault isn’t a 1st line center and neither is Drouin. So when this experiment fails will the Habs’ brass suddenly push Chucky back into the middle with a weak mea-culpa. And what happens when Chucky is Chucky and his defensive lapses start to be costly again?
Has anybody reminded bargain Bergie that he still has 8mil in his pocket?
I don’t care that they are 0-3 in pre-season it is the 5 measly goals for that is more troublesome, especially when teams aren’t dressing their top tier d-men every night so the chances should be there.
So let’s recap, no real #1 center and still can’t score. SSDD!
“Price said it was his decision to play back-to-back games this early in the pre-season”.
“The Canadiens have five pre-season games left and Price said he will probably play in two of them.”
“I’m not going to tell you which ones,” he said with another smile.”
Is Price is calling the shots on which games he feels like playing in now?
–Go Habs Go!–
Re-post because the freakin thread changed while I was typing.
Ok finally home from the game. My quick points before I crash…probably will have more tomorrow. Like I said below, I don’t think it was a bad as people made it out to be as most of the players are not making this team.
1) Aside from the 1st line, ZERO offensive forward chemistry tonight.
2) First d pairing was solid, 2nd pairing alright (Lernout), 3rd pairing poor.
3) Price was Price except for the first goal. Encouraged by his play. He’s almost ready.
As for the individual forwards:
4) The first line was okay but there are issues. I have never understood how people could think Danault is a 2nd line center and tonight validated my thoughts. Great effort and has some finish but not enough. Gallagher is Gallagher. I didn’t think Chucky was as bad as people thought. He looks to me like a guy who is transitioning his game to a mostly attacking shooting forward. There is a lot more selfishness to his game now (not sure if it is him or the team telling him to do this). Looks like he’s handling the puck way more, trying to deke and shoot more. Obviously he’s gonna make some turnovers like this but I think he’s just working out the kinks. All I know for sure is that he’s clearly in shape and definitely stronger (knocked over a Dman into the goalie easily for a Gally scoring chance). I’m not worried about him at all.
5) McCarron did what he was supposed to tonight. He had a lot of big hits. Not much offensively but I suspect it’s not him as much as his linemates. Forget about Martinsen. As for DLR, he worked hard but he just has nothing offensively. He’s a career 4th liner IMO…a busted pick.
6) Jerabek is an solid NHL player and is making this team. I’m surprised he didn’t get more playing time. Obviously he’s not a physical force in front of the net and in the corners (as shown by the 2nd goal where he didn’t tie up his man). However, he does a lot of things well. He can anticipate plays very well offensively and defensively. He can skate with opposing fast forwards. For example, Taylor Hall was the best skater hands-down tonight. He was causing the D a lot of headaches with his speed. On one play JJ followed Hall step-to-step from the right boards to behind the net. Jerabek caught him just after the net, cut him off and crunched him on the boards. That play sold me right there. Lastly he is very calm with the puck and makes good decisions with it. I really liked how he was able to hold the line on the PP. That takes experience to do. In the end he’s a pro and fits on this team.
3) Lernout was really good tonight too; especially physically. He also carried the puck a lot more than I expected. Guaranteed 3rd line RHD next season.
4) I can see why some posters like Morrow. He is in the class of a N8/Barberio type player with good size, skating and offensive skills. However he is just too lackadaisical and makes mistakes. It is as if he knows he’s good and lacks a sense of urgency. He tries to play calm and makes things worse IMO. Put him the AHL where he can work on his game more.
5) Gelinas has a great shot…that’s it…AHL with Redmond who can’t play defense either.
6) Lastly…Sherbak. Not even close to NHL ready. He looks worse this year. Sure he can skate and shoot but where are the hands and creativity??? I’m worried about him busting out. See ya in Laval.
Thanks, DDO. I’m with you, except for DLR. If he pans out as an everyday 4th liner with size; it is not a busted pick, especially as a second rounder. If he turns into Eller eventually, that pick will be a steal.
UnScherbak played like it. There were lots of young players trying to make the team getting another chance tonight. NJ’s youth at forward looked miles better. Jerabek looks okay, but that’s it. Gelinas has a good shot. Too bad the rest of his game means at 26 he’s on a PTO. Lernout has flashes of very good to below par.
Price was in mid-September form. He’ll be fine once the puck drops on the regular season.
Really don’t like Danault with Galchenyuk and Gallagher. There’s an oil and water thing going on there. You’d figure against lesser competition they’d be making a lot more happen, but noooooo.
Well, like Bill Murray said in Meatballs, “It just doesn’t matter.”
I think Julien has his work cut out for him. I really don’t like the lack of skill and effort that was on display tonight.
I read somewhere that Mete may have earned the most points by simply not playing in this game. He passed about 5 guys in the depth chart .
Gallagher didn’t use his hand all summer? Lucky guy. I used mine 3 times a day
thats it?? I use mine all day..every day
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Nice. I love how honest Julien is. He’s clearly frustrated with Sherbak, McCarron , DLR the players that are expected to push for a spot . Saying “these players are making our decision easy” is as straight to the jaw as you can get. You kids better wake up or you’ll all be history