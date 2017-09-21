Post-game Notebook: Young Canadiens players making cuts easier after team falls to 0-3

STU COWAN

Make it three straight defeats for the Canadiens to start the pre-season after a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

It’s only exhibition games and the 0-3 record doesn’t really mean much in the big picture as the Canadiens prepare for the regular-season opener on Oct. 5 in Buffalo. But what does matter is the disappointing play of some young players coach Claude Julien thought would be fighting for jobs.

“This is training camp and there’s a lot of players and I’m not going to get into names,” Julien said in his post-game news conference. “I think the bottom line is there’s a process here of veterans trying to fine-tune their game. You got some young prospects that we like to give them the experience of knowing what it is to play at the NHL level and the pace of the game and everything else. It’s a great experience for them and they know deep down that they’re probably not going to be here, so there’s that process as well. And then you’ve got another group of players who are probably fighting for the spots that are open right now and that group right now is probably making our decisions probably a lot easier than we thought it would for now. There’s still five (pre-season) games left to play, but certain things have to change if that’s going to be the case.”

Julien was asked specifically about Nikita Scherbak, the Canadiens’ first-round pick (26th overall) at the 2014 NHL Draft who was in the lineup for the second straight night and finished minus-1 with two shots on goal in 13:42 of ice time.

“Scherbak is a young player and he’s still a young player and he needs to play in pre-season games in order for him to either show he can make it or see what he needs to work on to play in the NHL,” Julien said. “He’s a young player, so that’s where he’s at right now.”

Not a ringing endorsement from the coach.

Jesper Bratt scored two goals for the Devils (the second into an empty net), while Mirco Mueller and Nico Hischier (the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s draft) added singles. Defenceman Éric Gélinas scored for the Canadiens.

Price plays entire game

Carey Price started in goal for the second straight night and this time played the entire game after playing only the first half of Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Price was beaten on the second shot he faced from the Devils’ Mueller only 51 seconds into the game and finished the night stopping 28 of 31 shots.

Price said it was his decision to play back-to-back games this early in the pre-season.

“Just get right into it,” the goalie said.

“Still got some work to do, but at this point of the year I feel pretty good.”

When asked if starting the two games at the Bell Centre meant he didn’t want to go on the road — the Canadiens next three games are in Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City against the Maple Leafs — Price smiled and said: “I wouldn’t mind staying at home.”

The Canadiens have five pre-season games left and Price said he will probably play in two of them.

“I’m not going to tell you which ones,” he said with another smile.

Special night for Gélinas

It wasn’t the final outcome Gélinas wanted, but scoring a goal at the Bell Centre on a booming slapshot on the power play was a special moment for the 6-foot-4, 223-pound defenceman who is in camp on a professional tryout.

“In my situation with no contract it’s a work in progress and I think it’s going in the right direction,” the 26-year-old Gélinas said about training camp. “I just have to keep working hard.”

Gélinas, who was born in Vanier, Ont., was selected by the Devils in the second round (54th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and spent four seasons playing in the QMJHL with stops in Lewiston, Chicoutimi and Saint John. He has played in 189 career NHL games with New Jersey and Colorado, posting 14-41-55 totals. He split last season between the Avalanche and the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage.

“It’s one of my best tools to use my shot,” Gélinas said about his goal. “I got some good opportunities on that power play and then on the 5-on-3 later on. It finally went in, so it was good.”

McCarron throws weight around

Mike McCarron, another player fighting for a roster spot, led the Canadiens with eight hits in 13:32 of ice time. Defenceman Brett Lernout dished out seven hits.

The Canadiens outhit the Devils 44-20.

Seven cuts made after the game

The Canadiens announced after the game that seven players have been released from camp, but there were no shockers.

Cut were forwards Niki Petti, Yannick Veilleux, Thomas Ebbing and Antoine Waked, along with defencemen Stefan Leblanc, Simon Bourque and Thomas Parisi. They will all report to the Laval Rocket’s AHL training camp.

Gallagher’s hand is ‘good’

Brendan Gallagher had a disappointing year last season, scoring a career-low 10 goals in 64 games. The fact he has had his left hand shattered twice by slapshots over the last two seasons didn’t help things.

“My hand’s good,” Gallagher said after Thursday’s morning skate. “You don’t use it in the summer and I’m used to it now, so it’s all good now.

“There’s still scar tissue that you’re working through and everything like that,” he added. “It’s never going to be like it was, obviously, but for me it’s the new normal and you kind of wake up every day and you just get more and more used to it and the more comfortable it feels. It’s part of your body and you get more comfortable with it the less you think about it.”

The fact it’s the top hand on Gallagher’s stick as a right-hand shot helps.

“My strength may not ever get fully back, but just from training over the summer and doing all my regular stuff the grip kind of got back to almost normal, so it’s not really something I think about now,” he said.

Gallagher played on a line with Phillip Danault and Alex Galchenyuk against the Devils and they all finished minus-2.

Faceoff fun — or not

Torrey Mitchell was the Canadiens’ best centreman last season when it came to faceoffs, winning 54.5 per cent of his draws.

The NHL linesmen have been clamping down on cheating in the faceoff circle during pre-season games, making sure both centres meet squarely and keep their feet behind the lines.

“Don’t love them,” Mitchell said about the new rules after Thursday’s morning skate.

One of Mitchell’s favourite moves was to drop down to one knee to win faceoffs. He can no longer do that.

“But everyone can’t,” Mitchell said. “You look at all the top guys the last whatever amount of years and they’re the best cheaters, too. I don’t know what’s going to end up playing out … I don’t think they’re going to be this strict during the regular season, but it will be interesting.”

Mitchell said the key to winning faceoffs now will be quickness.

“There’s still going to be ways where you can cheat a little bit and you’re going to have to figure that out,” he said. “It’s already on my mind.”

Mitchell took only five faceoffs against the Devils, winning two of them. Danault took a game-high 26 faceoffs and won half of them.

What’s next?

The Canadiens will have two practice sessions in Brossard on Friday at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to prepare for Saturday’s pre-season game in Ottawa against the Senators (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).

