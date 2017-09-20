Post-game Notebook: Jonathan Drouin picks up an assist, but Canadiens lose 4-2 to Capitals

STU COWAN
The Canadiens are 0-2!
That might be the reaction of some Habs fanatics following the Canadiens’ 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens are indeed 0-2 — but in basically meaningless pre-season games. Relax. The Canadiens outshot the Capitals 43-22.
“There’s still a little bit of rust on all the players, which is normal,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said after the game. “But I think we saw a little bit of what they are capable of doing.”
Montreal fans got their first look at what Jonathan Drouin is capable of doing in a Canadiens uniform in his preseason debut and he picked up an assist on Max Pacioretty’s power-play goal in the second period that tied the score 2-2.
“When you talk about Jonathan Drouin, we’ve seen him enough in the past that he’s such a smart player, he can make things happen and I think there’s even more to his game … I know there is more to his game than what he’s shown,” Julien said. “He’s just getting into game shape like everybody else. He’s only going to get better.”
Drouin finished the night with 18:44 of ice time and was minus-1 with one shot on goal, ringing a slapshot off the crossbar in the second period. In the faceoff circle, Drouin won seven of the 15 draws he took for a 47 per cent success rate.
The Canadiens fell behind 2-0 on a pair of power-play goals in the first period by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana. Charles Hudon and Pacioretty scored power-play goals for the Canadiens in the second period, before former Canadien Devante Smith-Pelly netted the winner at 14:06 of the third. Tom Wilson completed the scoring into an empty net with 1:08 left on the clock.
Kuznetsov was named the game’s first star, Hudon the second star and Drouin the third.
Getting to know you
Ales Hemsky also made his Canadiens pre-season debut, skating at right wing on the No. 1 line with Drouin at centre and Pacioretty on the left.
Hemsky had a good chance to tie the game 3-3 with 1:21 left in the third period when he broke down the right wing and got of a quick shot that goalie Pheonix Copley made a good save on. Hemsky showed he still has soft hands and great vision a number of times during the game and made a beautiful pass across the crease for the primary assist on Pacioretty’s goal. Hemsky finished the night with 18:52 of ice time and four shots on goal.
“He’s very smart,” Drouin said after Wednesday’s morning skate about the 34-year-old Hemsky, who is 12 years older than Drouin. “Quiet guy, but very smart on the ice. You feel the defensive upside, you see the skills, the vision. He’s had a lot of injuries in the past, but he still plays well, still plays the game at a high pace. Like I said, a very smart player.”
Hemsky was asked about his two linemates after practice Tuesday.
On Drouin, Hemsky said: “He’s really skilled. He’s a really talented young forward. He’s got a great shot, he moves really well, thinks the game pretty well, too. Overall, he’s a talented guy who can help in a lot of different things on this team.”
On Pacioretty: “He’s been in the league for a long time. He’s got a great shot … he’s got a great release and he’s really strong on the puck. You just try and feed him with passes and he can shoot.”
Good start for Hudon
Hudon, who is fighting for a spot on the Canadiens after spending the last three seasons in the AHL, scored the first Canadiens goal on the power play after defenceman Victor Mete found him in the slot with a gorgeous pass. Hudon showed his quick hands on the release.
“I saw Charles just open in the slot and I thought I’d give it to him,” Mete explained afterwards. “He can score those goals and he did.”
Hudon came close to scoring a second goal later in the second period when he fired a wicked wrist shot off the post from the faceoff dot to the goalie’s left.
Hudon had 15:55 of ice time and was minus-1 with four shots on goal.
Mete was paired with Shea Weber on the blue line and played well, displaying some quick feet and a good stick in the defensive zone. He had 17:36 of ice time and was minus-1, while Weber logged a game-high 24:50 and was minus-2
“I’m happy,” Mete said after the game. “I thought it was a really good experience for myself and I was hopefully able to show I was about.
“The first shift there I kind of got chills. The first few shifts I was a little nervous but after that I thought I was better.”
Charles Hudon strikes on the powerplay!
🚨-> https://t.co/coJNNbjBPR #GoHabsGo
Car-ey! Car-ey!
Carey Price made his pre-season debut and looked to be in mid-season form on the first shot he faced 2:24 into the first period, making a glove save on Madison Bower from the slot look at lot easier than it really was — as Price so often does.
But Price couldn’t stop the second shot he faced as Kuznetsov went around Mark Streit — making the 39-year-old defenceman look his age — before cutting to the net and going five-hole to score on his forehand at 5:07 of the first period.
The Capitals scored again on their fourth shot, but this time it was Canadiens defenceman Brandon Davidson deflecting the puck over Price’s glove while trying to intercept a pass from Vrana, who was credited with the goal.
Price was taken out and replaced by Charlie Lindgren with 10:38 left in the second period after allowing two goals on 10 shots.
Sportsnet’s Eric Engels noted on Twitter after Price was taken out: “Did NOT stare down the bench on his way off…. LOL.”
The plan all along was for the goalies to split the action.
Lindgren is still wearing his St. John’s IceCaps mask, even though the Canadiens’ AHL farm team is now the Laval Rocket. Lindgren stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced and the winner by Smith-Pelley was a bit of a fluke as the puck went up in the air and then bounced into the net behind the goalie.
Drop the puck
Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller spent time during Wednesday’s morning skate in Brossard explaining the NHL’s crackdown on faceoff rules and having the players practise draws.
Linesmen are forcing centres to face their opponent squarely and keep their feet behind the lines, not allowing them to cheat like they have in the past. The NHL was also concerned for safety reasons about the way players had started banging heads on faceoffs before the puck was even dropped. Centres caught cheating now are being tossed from the faceoff. If a team is caught cheating twice on the same faceoff it results in a minor penalty.
Smith-Pelly was given a penalty for faceoff violation with four seconds left in the second period and wasn’t happy about it. You didn’t have to be a professional lip-reader to figure out what he was saying to the linesman after the call: “Drop the f@#$%^& puck!”
“There’s no doubt it’s taking a lot of the, I guess the skill level of some of the best centremen,” Julien said after the morning skate about the faceoff calls. “The best centremen in the league are the best cheaters and that’s taken that part away from the game. When you say cheaters, they anticipate … call it what you want. You can say the best centremen have the best anticipation.
“We always use the word cheaters, but that’s what it is to win a faceoff,” Julien added. “If you’re from the old school, you like that because you say let’s battle for that loose puck. Right now, I think what you’re seeing is guys at the end of their sticks trying to win the faceoff clean and it’s something we’re not used to. But we need to work with it. That’s what’s mandated right now. I’d like to prevent our team from going to the penalty box for a faceoff violation, so we’re just kind of giving the guys a little bit of instruction on what’s expected and what to do and maybe get them to practice that a little bit.”
Tomas Plekanec was dominant in the faceoff circle against the Capitals, winning eight of 11 draws for a 73 per cent success rate. With so many centremen getting kicked out of the circle by the linesmen, left-winger Pacioretty actually had to take six faceoffs and won only one of them.
Drouin thinking about former teammate
New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia following blood tests from his physical at training camp. The Devils medical staff said the type of bone-marrow cancer can be largely treated with medication.
Boyle was Drouin’s teammate in Tampa Bay.
“It’s hard news to learn,” Drouin said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “Brian’s a great guy. He’s loved outside the rink and respected by a lot of guys in this league. To see him have that type of thing, it is sad. I’m hoping his family is all good. I texted him yesterday to make sure everything is good. But it’s a tough moment for him and we’re all behind him.”
Boyle said during a conference call Tuesday that he hopes to be playing again soon — possibly as early as the Devils’ season opener.
“We have a good plan of attack here and I’m looking forward to getting on the ice and playing,” Boyle said. “When that happens I don’t know, but my mindset is Oct. 7.”
''I thought I played a pretty good game.''
– Victor Mete
Bring on the Devils
The Canadiens will be back in action at the Bell Centre Thursday night when the New Jersey Devils will be the visitors (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). After that, the Canadiens will visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).
For those of you hoping Schlemko is an upgrade on Davidson et al I have bad news.
I watched him play a fair bit when we had a place in Phoenix and he is essentially a minor upgrade on Josh Gorges.
Steady, better skater, but gets mowed over a lot and did not generate much offense.
who loves ya baby!
Some takeaways:
Drouin looked great. That shot on the PP that hit the post was a laser beam. And the fact he then faked that same shot and passed it to Hemsky shows a very high hockey IQ. What a great play that was. The kid is a treat to watch. (I’m also a bit biased since I was born in ’92, and that’s Drouin’s number). Just please, FFS, Jon, don’t turn your back on a check like that. That’s how people get injured. I disagree with rhe people who thought a reaction was necessary… That wasn’t a predatory hit. It was Drouin who saw the checker coming and turned his back.
Hemsky looked surprisingly good too, especially on that aforementioned Drouin play. He sauced that puck onto Pacioretty’s puck like it was child’s play. Great pass, right over Orpik’s stick. I had always imagined that Drouin’s role would be a playmaking winger but perhaps Hemsky can fill that role adequately.
Mete looks absolutely fantastic. He may be a smaller guy, but he was flying out there. He deserves at least a 9 game reg. season audition and I have high hopes that he can evolve into an above average puck-moving defenseman in the same vein as Krug or Ellis.
Hudon is on this roster come opening night. That line with Pleky and Lehky has the potential to be amongst the league’s best third lines. Hudon has a fan in the Slackman. Tickles me pink to see some local francophone talent that is actually beneficial to the team — not mere poster boys, but actual threats.
I’m so happy hockey is back.
Pleks looked good last night. Just like he does every September and October. Hell, 3 seasons ago it lasted long enough to get 2 years and $12 mil. Then, his play dropped like a stone.
Pleks is the last one from the just plain lousy Habs era. He needs to go more than Chucky, but guess who will be moved?
Habs coaches and management have been satisfied with Plek’s lackluster performances for years. Why would that change?
Pleks will try hard until he can drag another $5mil or so from Bergy.
Then, it’ll be back to the same old same old.
Pleks is overpaid for sure but still a very valuable player. He is a great third line centre and I think we’ll see him back here next year. If we get lucky and his offense goes back up this year that’s great, but we are still better with him than we would be without him.
Nice to read all you regulars on the board this morning!
Last nights game was more to do with the refs than players. Trying to get the new face off rules obeyed etc. So 4 power play goals, a long way to go before the game will be up to speed and exciting. Game by game all teams will start to be set and in game shape. Lot of jobs still open on this roster. See ya at the Summit in Ottawa!
Just remembered….Drouin got hit from behind last night….nobody di anything….that can’t happen anymore
Saw that! no response!
He clearly turned into it, having watched on RDS. It’s the “turn your back to protect the puck at the boards” that the NHL would like to go away. Players need to be more careful as these hits will be called less (ie more erratically).
Not the right moment to go ape.
don’t care…that is our guy moving forward…send a message
You’re right Krob. I didn’t see the game but I’ve noticed the same thing with Galchenyuk too. He’s been smoked a few times a year, with borderline hits, and nobody does anything.
Remember when Krug leveled Shaw with a check to the head, this is what happened later in the game:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OwpmnDQuPU
Needs to happen anytime someone takes a run at Galchenyuk, Pacioretty, Drouin…
love that…..
I don’t care if changes the momentum in our favor or not, if we’ll be shorthanded, or whatever argument someone might have, I hate nothing more than seeing our meal tickets get run at.
krob1000…now just who do you think ought to just exact revenge for the hit from behind? We haven’t had anyone since Prust really to care for the players for lack of a better way to say it. The team is about as soft as any team ever to play at the NHL level. That isn’t going to change soon. Another poster talks about parity and how it doesn’t really matter where the team ends up as long as they make the playoffs. I wonder how many notices the generic side of hockey. I am very old so I will always miss the old time hockey…no not the bench brawls or crazy fights but the game was more intense back a couple of decades ago. As I age more I get less interested in watching hockey where as one time I would listen to games on the radio. Now I just watch our once glorious Habs and playoffs. Still can’t get my head around how people will pay hundreds of dollars or even more if you consider all expenses to watch a season game. The games are downright boring for the most part. Is this being negative or just honest I wonder.
Anyone….one of the highlights of the year last year for was Gallagher standing up fro Shaw and fighting Krug (yeah I know they are similar size)…that crap brings a tear to me old eye…that is what being a teammate is about…a guy like Drouin could really use a guy who can look after things because he will make many more of those “cute” plays…..he has been brought up in the no hit from behind era where that play is one he has made thousands of times…different from what we were taught but kids now turn knowing they can’t be hit…heck wingers now turn their backs to dmen coming down the wall at them.
Re the price of games…it isn’t just the games…it is also playing hockey that is outrageous…BUT…my boys love it and I love it and it is something to share together…instead I buy my clothes at value village, ma a grocery flyer hound and I haven’t had a new pair of shoes in 10 years but I will ALWAYS find money for my boys and their hockey ..or whatever they love!!
The only guy we’ve got that will step up to protect is Shaw.
How frikkin sad is that?
Drouin will have a target on his back all season.
Viva Timo Libre!
McCarron would too….in a heartbeat….I like his teammate meter…he doesn’t like something he does not hesitate…
Yes. Big Mac is always game, but how often is he called up?
Viva Timo Libre!
Chupa Libre!
ummm Weber?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Weber is too important to fight, we need him on the ice than in the box.
Thats the way the cookie crumbles
Some frustration there, for certain.
A guy puts a foot over the faceoff line and gets thrown out. His linemate steps in, steps over the line and gets thrown into the box.
Yet, Drouin gets hit with what RDS called ‘a borderline non-call hit’ and gets nothing.
For one, if a guy ends up with his face in the glass, that’s not borderline.
Max will have to step up to defend his new centreman if he plans on producing all year, or he will end up playing next to softy Chucky
Max?
He jumped a college kid last year.
Now he’s a vegetarian.
Viva Timo Libre!
actually worse he’s a Vegan.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Would it be worth taking on an awful contract for a guy like Kopitar or Zetterberg….both are guys who have won and play with competitive fire…and good players but have awful contracts?
Could use some jam from a guy like E Kane but would he mess up the room? same with a guy like Big Buff, or even Jeff Carter. Does Duchene or Nuge make team better? likely…but team still lacking a little jam in higher roles….
James Neal rental? I’d be ok with that…but worry about liberties….someone should have jumped in for Drouin after that hit from behind last night…that upset me…
Marcus Foligno.
Viva Timo Libre!
The goal of the Habs is to make the playoffs with no major injuries and have solid PK and PP….It will make no difference where they finish or who they play as parity is the word for the league…The playoff games regardless who they play will be like yesterdays game ..Will come down to which team gets the tie breaking goal in the third and which goalie makes the big save.
These pre-season games are for working the kinks out and giving some young players a chance to show what they’ve got.Other that that,they are absolutely meaningless.I couldn’t care less about the score or who wins.All that matters is what happens after October 5th.The team looks good so far and will only get better.It should be a fun season.
Jerabek will put up more points this year than Beaulieu.
I would like to see a couple of preseason games with each of these pairings to see how they do
Jerabek, Weber
Alzner, Petry,
Mete, Benn
Streit, Davidson
Then
Mete, Weber,
Alzner, Petry,
Jerabek, Benn
Streit, Davidson
I think both Juulsen and Lernout will be best served playing in the top 4 in Laval, Bourque too!
Habfan17
Problem is Schlemko will get his spot. If he’s injured all preseason they won’t cut him. one of Davidson/Streit IMO won’t be playing
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
From what I’ve seen, Mete might be earning a 9 game cup of coffee and Jerabek might benefit from a short stint in the AHL to get up to North American speed. A lot depends on Juulsen and his injury which of course the Habs won’t comment on. Either way, it’s nice to have options.
I know it’s a meaningless pre-season game but to qualify the loss by stating that the Habs outshot the Caps is “spin” at its finest. Sure they outshot them but from the perimeter.
Get used to it kids because a small, “pillowy soft”, perimeter team is likely what they will ice this year.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
When did you join the Nellies coach? I don’t recall you being so pessimistic in the past. I think this team may surprise you with how they play. To me it isn’t how large and strong the players are but how many are willing to go – hard – to the dirty areas.
Many of the Habs so-called small/soft players are more than willing. Of the small guys, Gallagher, Byron, Lehkonen, Shaw, and from what I’ve seen Drouin are more than happy to go to the net and into the corners, and based on the bits I’ve seen so far it looks like Hudon will as well.
Other than Hemsky, Max and to some extent Galchenyuk, I’m not sure who you consider to be perimeter players. I’d also argue that these 3 are probably much more effective playing that way.
Hi Myron, I haven’t joined the Nellie’s yet but I am a realist.
The small guys may be willing to go to the corners and drive the net but that doesn’t make any difference if they are ineffective against bigger players like they showed last year. Reality is that heart only gets you so far. Especially in the playoffs where it takes the equivalent of an axe murder to get a call.
Bergevin’s stated goal of “making the playoffs then anything can happen” is just another way of saying that he isn’t building his team to be one that is capable of winning it all. A small, soft roster is just further proof.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
What would it take to get Huberdeau? I am liking this Franco acquiring…
If they got Huberdeau could potentially move Drouin back to wing and eventually have a legit French connection line
Hudon-Huberdeau-Drouin….how great would that be for Montreal fans?
I’ve always liked Huberdeau and hoped that it could happen. I think with Tallon back in charge though he wouldn’t be available. Nice pipe dream though Rob.
He is also is normally a winger but if dreaming might as well dream big!!
With emergence of Hudon, Lehkonen last year…..Byron ….so many options…guys in pipeline like Carr could easily handle lower line minutes also……I smell a trade involving a winger on contract …
MB has actually assembled a very good team at 8 million under cap…..bargain binning at its best…I am on fe3nce…if right deal comes along great…but I think I would like to see either a big fish or just rentals….I think team may have legit shot at someone like Tavares with so much spave and so many pluggable parts moving forward….of course he has to want to come…but something tells me he would fit in like a glove with the likes of PRice/Weber/Patch.
It would take one of our two #3 picks to get the Panthers’ #3 pick.
—–
Done…I would trade Chcuky for him…I think Chucky is better player but his days here are notlooking too promising…he could thrive with Barkov…Huberdeau could help further the fnaco movement, he is also a bit more jam in top 6 and plays a little harder game….although not the pure finisher….could be legit hockey trade to be had there….might cost a mid grade prospect and a 2nd pick just because everyone is aware HAbs are looking to move Chcuky it seems
Mornin’ HIO! I didnt watch the game but 0-2 reminds me that Habs indeed seem to have good seasons when beginnings are rough (but not brutal, which is definitely a harbinger of a bad year to come). Still too early to say that this is a rough start though. I, for one, am for Habs struggling to find their game/mojo until about game 5 into the season. Having CJ as coach pretty much eliminates all anxiety that Habs are not prepared to play game in game out- its will be up to the players to show up!
Sidenote: am super happy to hear about Hudon (Noodle is a good one DDO!) and Mete. I mainly hope Hudon stays with the big club because losing him via wavers would really suck eggs.
Habber out!
Losing him on waivers cannot be an option at this point… he has been too good so far…thi ssin;t an isolated body of work either…been very dependable at AHL and done ok in cll ups and at previous camps…he is the prototypical example of patience and the Detroit model…he is like PLeks when Pleks came from AHL, sharp in every area of game, able to be iced in any situation and hungry….reminds me so much of a young Pleks right now…not sure how many remember how sharp Pleks was in his younger years but Hudon has that right now…that laser focus and attention to detail and a little well channeled passion and hunger that is shining through in everything he does out there with and without the pcuk
The real question for Hudon is, who is he outplaying at his position? If he’s outplaying any other ayer at his position he stays. If he’s”keeping up” then he goes back. It’s really that simple.
The same applies to all who auditioning for a roster spot.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
At this point who is he not outplaying? so far he has arguably been best player in camp through the scrimmage and two games ….only Drouin has shown more IMO but he had better opportunities to showcase it with so many pp’s.
He’s been the best player on his line, that simple.
Hudon isn’t competing with anyone really. He plays LW 3rd line with Plekanec or Forth line with Mitchell. Byron/Hudon are interchangeable and Byron is not the type to care what line he plays on,
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I definitely remember the younger, hungrier Plekanec. He was so smart at using little plays to gain the advantage over bigger stronger players. The thing that changed – to me anyway – is that for the last few years he no longer seems to play quite such a physical game. He seems more comfortable to play at a slight distance from the opposition rather than right up in their faces.
I personally learned a lot from Pleks that I try to teach my own son about initiating the contact and using his lack of size inbstead as leverage by using the other guy……that play he made last night though was reminiscent of that savvy PLeks…where he was 1 on 2, cut to wall and appeared dead ten pinballled between the two defenders on a seemingly dead play down the wall, used one guy off the other to protect puck and then get puck down low….that was classic young Pleks…you are right re him not doin ga smuch of that but I also wonder if part of that has been because he has so consistently been asked to be the d conscience of his line…with two heads up guys like Hudon and LEhk I think he knows they have his back as high guy when necessary. OR…it could be his mohawk!!
Good morning all. It’s been a while.
I see the negative nannies are still front and centre.
….for a meaningless pre-season game.
….with half a team.
Personally, I think Hemsky played a somewhat rusty but good heads-up game.
Pleks will certainly turn his season around if he stays with his two adrenaline-driven linemates. Galchenyuk had better pick his game up, if he doesn’t want his line dropped in minutes to third-line status.
I don’t know if they will chose to keep Mete here or not, given his age and professional ranking, but he looked good out there.
Streit looked OK for a grampa. He was certainly not effective when outskated on the early goal, but was pretty effective on the PP and I wouldn’t be surprised if they keep him as a 7th D.
As for Drouin and (especially) Hudon, the future bodes very well. We knew what to expect of Drouin, and I agree with Julien when he says he will only get better.
But in previous years, I would dismiss some posters frustrations over not having Hudon in the lineup, and now I see why. The kid was great. Very effective, and made things happen every time he was out there.
The RDS guys observed after the first period that they looked a little slow, but they certainly showed the opposite for the rest of the game.
I believe we’ll be fine this year. I have no idea how many rookies were in the Caps lineup, but our Habs were the better team for 50 minutes.
Once Carey shakes out the rust, and a full lineup is in place, this will be another fun season. Our first line will be among the best in the league. No question.
Back on HIO and excited for a great season and a better result.
Hola Amigo!
Agreed. Preseason is audition time for the kids looking for a spot.
Liked what I saw from Mete,Hudon .Holland looked steady out there at centre.
The depth is getting pretty good imo.
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
Holland id well too…another guy who can fill in when needed…not much offense with hi although he had that one nice foray right into the slot but missed net…but looked pretty crafty…was surprised it was him when they said it….pleasant surprise there too
It’s Nellie by the way. Negative Nellies
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m really excited about both Drouin and Charles Hudon. Both showed the strong skating, the hands, the vision, and the creativity that we’ve been missing in the last few years, particularly on the powerplay. This bodes well for our offence and gives me hope that Habs’ games will be more exciting than we’re used to seeing.
On defence, I was very impressed by Victor Mete. Hard to believe he was drafted in the fourth round. He has the speed, the skill, and the smarts to be a really good puck-moving defenceman. Not this year; he still needs to get stronger. But I hope he gets his nine-game tryout before being sent back to Junior.
Jerabek also looked good, and could perhaps be the mobile puck-mover we’re missing, although we haven’t yet seen what Schlemko can do. I admit I know little about him. However, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Jerabek with Weber at some point during the season.
As for Nikita Scherbak, I’ve about given up on him. He had a couple of good moments, but for the most part looked slow and un-involved. We’ll see what one more year in the AHL can do, but I don’t have a lot of hope.
But overall, it was a much more exciting and better-played game than the first one. There’s a lot we can build on.
Can’t help but wonder abut guys like Audette, Carr and Scherbak…..they all look like under the right circumstances they could do something….fine line between NHL and AHL and opportunity/luck/timing are all legitimate factors….any one of those guys under the right circumstnaces could gain some confidence and who knows…different types of players but especially someone like Scherbak who is more of a finesse guy…hard to show that off when not with other like minded players…but right now there are other guys who do what he does, signed long term and better at it…may be in his best interest to be shipped out of town if one of the RWers isn’t moved.
Agree about Audette and Carr, but I think Scherbak will probably be a bust. He just somehow doesn’t get it, whether it’s conditioning or whether he just doesn’t think the game very well. He actually reminds me a bit of Galchenyuk, whose on-ice intelligence I’m also starting to question.
That is who I was getting at with similar players but beter at it…he is like a poor mans Chucky….Chcuky can be a 60-70 pt guys in right circumstances and does everything better than Scherbak BUT Scherbak in right opportunity I believe would have more to show…IMO he cannot be most talented player on his line or he is in trouble…if he is third wheel with two like minded players I think offensively he would succeed….his game away from puck? not sure yet that is offensive game is good enough to compensate for that….while Chcuky? he does produce well enough to be cut some clack. in that regard
I agree, both Hudon and Drouin had great games and give hope for more excitment. I was also impressed with Carr, Mete, and Lehkonen, although he seems better on the left side. Even Pleks showed more, hopefully this is an indication of what he will bring all season
Hemsky made some nice passes, I can see why Bergevin took a flyer on him.
Habfan17
I thought PLeks outplayed Lehkonen fo ra change…Plkes hasn’t looked this engage din a long time…I think he is happy to have someone of like mind in Hudon and Lehk is so cerebral and responsible….that line is impressive….three very high IQ guys (not just offensive IQ…all facets of game IQ…all three have it) all with skill to accompany it….
Two words re: Pleks…
“Contract year”
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
disagree….two words…Lehkonen/Hudon….Pleks has always performed and done whatever asked…it was ridiculous that Danault played ahead of him last year…he would have put up 60 pts in that same role.
I agree, some young, smart, talented wingers must be exciting to have as linemates.
Habfan17
Streit and Hemsky are done. Why do we waste time with these “past due date” players. We do not stand a chance for the Cup this year or next and only dreamers will hang on to this hope. Play and develop players like Learnout and Juulson just to name a few. We leave players in the AHL too long. Get rid of “past due date” players and get younger.
Hemsky had great chances, made some really good passes and was able to enter the zone fairly easily on the PP ….he looked fine….in that game last night I would say after Drouin, Hudon and PLeks he was the next best forward…Lehkonen wasn’t great, Patch scored but Drouin and Hemsky were the ones creating and Hemsky is quicker then I thought (honourable mention Carr who worked really hard…especially early on,,,,actually if we were to disregard last year and factor in linemates he may be ahead of Lehkonen right now…that will not happen as Lehk is a great prospect …but impressed by Carr….appears faster then in years past and smoother skating…just looked more polished skating wise to accompany his motor)
Jerabek looked fine to me….managed his gaps pretty well and closed in on guys at blueline better than expected, Mete also made some good d reads that I was surprised at….I thought both looked like they could play (Mete will go back though IMO)
Did you even watch the game? Hemsky played well and looked engaged. Much better than I expected considering it was his first game with a new team. Streit will be fine as a 7th guy.He won’t win any foot races but is still good on the pp.
agreed….I thought he looked pretty good…was actually crossing my min don the pp though given his playmaking skills and theat I think Doruin can also be a scorer too that maybe Chcuky should be with them and Patch could go back with Danault/Gally….would need to shelter the Drouin line…but HEmsky is not the liability skating wise I expected….I had thought he lost a step with his injury but he looked pretty quick…knew he had the mind, hands, vision and skills…but the speed or lack of was a legit concern….he appears to have it>
On the speed note…was it just me or did Weber appear more mobile last night….wonder if he was hurt for a big chunk of last year? he was skating much better….in general so many guys were skating so well….love that about this time of year, every one in tip top shape strength wise and usually not banged up so sometimes they show us another level of skating that we haven’t seen or forget they have.
Streit and Hemsky are not an issue,if they are horrible you just release them.
‘Nucks and Kings on Sportsnet live from Bejing
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
The faceoff thing is turning into a joke. Hopefully it is just a pre-season experiment, because as a way to supposedly ‘speed up the game’, it is not doing that. Linesmen over-analyzing the lineup, warning guys, handing out penalties. If anything, it slows the game down. DROP THE FREAKING PUCK!
Thought Drouin looked pretty good. Quick, creative, reasonably strong down low. Hudon was also solid and generated a few good chances. Mete needs at least another year to gain some strength, but you can see the skill and skating ability. Smart kid. The rest of the defence is meh. Was not particularly impressed by Jerabek (not as fast and mobile as I had thought, though maybe he just didn’t get loose). Benn is clearly a bottom pairing guy. Streit is a reserve player at this stage, and I’m not seeing anything in Davidson that I don’t prefer in a guy like Lernout. Better hope Schlemmy is an upgrade on those guys.
The surprise showing for me last night was Scherbak. He didn’t have a tonne of great scoring chances, and it looks like he could benefit from a little more muscle, but considering his linemates he showed decent speed some of the hands we know he has. He is clearly not ready yet, but may not be the bust many think he is turning into. This will be an important year for him in the AHL.
It’s about stopping the cheating centers, not to speed up the game.
There aren’t allowing any exception to the rules. The players will adapt, like they did last year when they started penalizing winning the defensive faceoff with a hand.
Right. Well, I still don’t like it. Just play the game already. Guys cheat on faceoffs. That’s an age old thing that doesn’t really need a fix IMO. Get them square, kick one out if need be, and get on with the game.
I know he is not popular on HIO but Don Cherry has been saying for years that they are slowly taking the hockey out of hockey…..he may be extreme in some cases but in a sense more extreme guys like that are needed to find a balance point….it has gone too far in the taming of the game direction….they are taking the passion and human elements out of the game….seems they want a bunch of friendly emotionless robots out there
Yes. I agree 100%.
The game is becoming a boring miasma of emotion less systems.
Passion, and rogue elements which was hockey is almost dead.
Viva Timo Libre!
Where’s Boone?
Where’s Markov?
Somebody put a Habs colored cone out there for Kuznetsov to practice stick-handling with! I saw that same drill last fall at my sons peewee practice.
Is there any way we can pretend we didn’t sign Streit? Lets go back, let’s live in that time.
Free Boone!!
Problems on the backend…
—–
I really don’t know what Bergevin saw in Streit. He’s the same player we allowed to leave for nothing 10 years ago… except slower, and therefore more of liability defensively…
stability, clapper and pp …total d liability at this point…his home and away splits last year were cringeworthy due to matchups….he is like MAB or Mathieu Schneider…unfortunately last night when he had a chance to wire one on the PP he attempted a cross seam diagonal pass to a guy in a spot no better than his…not what he needs to be doing…he is a shooter meant to be a threat from point oon PP>…if not doing that he will be of little use….however, when doing that the can be very effective on a pp and get lots of pucks thorugh
All true. I am a bit different in my way of thinking than Begevin I suppose.
Instead of wasting time on a has-been with clear defensive shortcomings, I’d rather give a farm hand a chance and live with the defensive problems they bring. Mostly because they are still young enough to be taught and have the potential to improve. Those has-beens…not so much.
The worst that happens is that you get increased competition on the farm because management would be sending a clear signal they really do have shot with the big club.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
he had extra money and with both HEmsky and Sterit rolled the dice…Hemsky is an ultra bargain IMO….Streit is what he is…and if pp sruggles nice to have a guy who can help it…but it means working around his issues on D….is it worth burning a year to play MEte who while having he physical tools and may wilt mentally? JErabek makes most sense IMO…but with a guy like Streit it is a known quantity, cheap and at worst a professional and role model for other players…. if it doesn’t work or isn’t necessary no biggie…team had he extra cash and his pricetag wa sright
I thought the headline for Stu’s second article linked above was:
• Jonathan Drouin embracing Montreal Nightlife, by Stu Cowan
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
14
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Le Bluet: heart and soul player; mud and sticks coach.
Not to mention an openly racist piece of crap.
The party animal that wrote a book: Terry Ryan.
Mario Tremblay.
LOTS of deja vu watching Ken Burn’s Viet Nam on NPR.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Pulling for Hudon to be one of Our Habbies Primo Francos this season.
My opinion over past 20 often lugubrious years is the Habs will never get a sniff of another Cup unless someday they once again have a core of at least 5 primo Homeboys.
We are finally getting incrementally, step by step, closer to that objective.
Mete also is hopefully going to be a good story if He makes the Team. Surprise Us Negative Nellies Vic! Pulling for Ya Vic!
___________________________________________________________________________________
0 & 2?
What are odds HIO will be pining for the return of the Mango Shytgibbon by Christmas?
___________________________________________________________________________________
@DDO for when you wake up tomorrow morning.
I agree Mete is young and may not be at optimal strength but he has been very impressive and it doesn’t hurt the team one bit to give him a 9 game showcase to start the season a la sergachev last season.
There’s no reason that Jerabek and Mete have to compete. They can both play. The Streit signing was a desperation move by MB when he lost Markov. Mete can force his hand and push Streit out of the picture.
Keeping 8 D allows us to keep both of them.
P U !
47% for Drouin. Better than Chucky
I guess clickbait is the way of the world now.
Last year, all P.K. all the time.
“Habs win on night Subban gets a shot on goal for Nashville”
It now appears Disco Stu has finally moved out of Subban’s ample backside to follow the clicks in Drouinville.
sigh… good times never last
Aaron I’m first