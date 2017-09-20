Post-game Notebook: Jonathan Drouin picks up an assist, but Canadiens lose 4-2 to Capitals

STU COWAN

The Canadiens are 0-2!

That might be the reaction of some Habs fanatics following the Canadiens’ 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens are indeed 0-2 — but in basically meaningless pre-season games. Relax. The Canadiens outshot the Capitals 43-22.

“There’s still a little bit of rust on all the players, which is normal,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said after the game. “But I think we saw a little bit of what they are capable of doing.”

Montreal fans got their first look at what Jonathan Drouin is capable of doing in a Canadiens uniform in his preseason debut and he picked up an assist on Max Pacioretty’s power-play goal in the second period that tied the score 2-2.

“When you talk about Jonathan Drouin, we’ve seen him enough in the past that he’s such a smart player, he can make things happen and I think there’s even more to his game … I know there is more to his game than what he’s shown,” Julien said. “He’s just getting into game shape like everybody else. He’s only going to get better.”

Drouin finished the night with 18:44 of ice time and was minus-1 with one shot on goal, ringing a slapshot off the crossbar in the second period. In the faceoff circle, Drouin won seven of the 15 draws he took for a 47 per cent success rate.

The Canadiens fell behind 2-0 on a pair of power-play goals in the first period by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana. Charles Hudon and Pacioretty scored power-play goals for the Canadiens in the second period, before former Canadien Devante Smith-Pelly netted the winner at 14:06 of the third. Tom Wilson completed the scoring into an empty net with 1:08 left on the clock.

Kuznetsov was named the game’s first star, Hudon the second star and Drouin the third.

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)

Getting to know you

Ales Hemsky also made his Canadiens pre-season debut, skating at right wing on the No. 1 line with Drouin at centre and Pacioretty on the left.

Hemsky had a good chance to tie the game 3-3 with 1:21 left in the third period when he broke down the right wing and got of a quick shot that goalie Pheonix Copley made a good save on. Hemsky showed he still has soft hands and great vision a number of times during the game and made a beautiful pass across the crease for the primary assist on Pacioretty’s goal. Hemsky finished the night with 18:52 of ice time and four shots on goal.

“He’s very smart,” Drouin said after Wednesday’s morning skate about the 34-year-old Hemsky, who is 12 years older than Drouin. “Quiet guy, but very smart on the ice. You feel the defensive upside, you see the skills, the vision. He’s had a lot of injuries in the past, but he still plays well, still plays the game at a high pace. Like I said, a very smart player.”

Hemsky was asked about his two linemates after practice Tuesday.

On Drouin, Hemsky said: “He’s really skilled. He’s a really talented young forward. He’s got a great shot, he moves really well, thinks the game pretty well, too. Overall, he’s a talented guy who can help in a lot of different things on this team.”

On Pacioretty: “He’s been in the league for a long time. He’s got a great shot … he’s got a great release and he’s really strong on the puck. You just try and feed him with passes and he can shoot.”

Good start for Hudon

Hudon, who is fighting for a spot on the Canadiens after spending the last three seasons in the AHL, scored the first Canadiens goal on the power play after defenceman Victor Mete found him in the slot with a gorgeous pass. Hudon showed his quick hands on the release.

“I saw Charles just open in the slot and I thought I’d give it to him,” Mete explained afterwards. “He can score those goals and he did.”

Hudon came close to scoring a second goal later in the second period when he fired a wicked wrist shot off the post from the faceoff dot to the goalie’s left.

Hudon had 15:55 of ice time and was minus-1 with four shots on goal.

Mete was paired with Shea Weber on the blue line and played well, displaying some quick feet and a good stick in the defensive zone. He had 17:36 of ice time and was minus-1, while Weber logged a game-high 24:50 and was minus-2

“I’m happy,” Mete said after the game. “I thought it was a really good experience for myself and I was hopefully able to show I was about.

“The first shift there I kind of got chills. The first few shifts I was a little nervous but after that I thought I was better.”

Car-ey! Car-ey!

Carey Price made his pre-season debut and looked to be in mid-season form on the first shot he faced 2:24 into the first period, making a glove save on Madison Bower from the slot look at lot easier than it really was — as Price so often does.

But Price couldn’t stop the second shot he faced as Kuznetsov went around Mark Streit — making the 39-year-old defenceman look his age — before cutting to the net and going five-hole to score on his forehand at 5:07 of the first period.

The Capitals scored again on their fourth shot, but this time it was Canadiens defenceman Brandon Davidson deflecting the puck over Price’s glove while trying to intercept a pass from Vrana, who was credited with the goal.

Price was taken out and replaced by Charlie Lindgren with 10:38 left in the second period after allowing two goals on 10 shots.

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels noted on Twitter after Price was taken out: “Did NOT stare down the bench on his way off…. LOL.”

The plan all along was for the goalies to split the action.

Lindgren is still wearing his St. John’s IceCaps mask, even though the Canadiens’ AHL farm team is now the Laval Rocket. Lindgren stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced and the winner by Smith-Pelley was a bit of a fluke as the puck went up in the air and then bounced into the net behind the goalie.

Drop the puck

Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller spent time during Wednesday’s morning skate in Brossard explaining the NHL’s crackdown on faceoff rules and having the players practise draws.

Linesmen are forcing centres to face their opponent squarely and keep their feet behind the lines, not allowing them to cheat like they have in the past. The NHL was also concerned for safety reasons about the way players had started banging heads on faceoffs before the puck was even dropped. Centres caught cheating now are being tossed from the faceoff. If a team is caught cheating twice on the same faceoff it results in a minor penalty.

Smith-Pelly was given a penalty for faceoff violation with four seconds left in the second period and wasn’t happy about it. You didn’t have to be a professional lip-reader to figure out what he was saying to the linesman after the call: “Drop the f@#$%^& puck!”

“There’s no doubt it’s taking a lot of the, I guess the skill level of some of the best centremen,” Julien said after the morning skate about the faceoff calls. “The best centremen in the league are the best cheaters and that’s taken that part away from the game. When you say cheaters, they anticipate … call it what you want. You can say the best centremen have the best anticipation.

“We always use the word cheaters, but that’s what it is to win a faceoff,” Julien added. “If you’re from the old school, you like that because you say let’s battle for that loose puck. Right now, I think what you’re seeing is guys at the end of their sticks trying to win the faceoff clean and it’s something we’re not used to. But we need to work with it. That’s what’s mandated right now. I’d like to prevent our team from going to the penalty box for a faceoff violation, so we’re just kind of giving the guys a little bit of instruction on what’s expected and what to do and maybe get them to practice that a little bit.”

Tomas Plekanec was dominant in the faceoff circle against the Capitals, winning eight of 11 draws for a 73 per cent success rate. With so many centremen getting kicked out of the circle by the linesmen, left-winger Pacioretty actually had to take six faceoffs and won only one of them.

Drouin thinking about former teammate

New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia following blood tests from his physical at training camp. The Devils medical staff said the type of bone-marrow cancer can be largely treated with medication.

Boyle was Drouin’s teammate in Tampa Bay.

“It’s hard news to learn,” Drouin said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “Brian’s a great guy. He’s loved outside the rink and respected by a lot of guys in this league. To see him have that type of thing, it is sad. I’m hoping his family is all good. I texted him yesterday to make sure everything is good. But it’s a tough moment for him and we’re all behind him.”

Boyle said during a conference call Tuesday that he hopes to be playing again soon — possibly as early as the Devils’ season opener.

“We have a good plan of attack here and I’m looking forward to getting on the ice and playing,” Boyle said. “When that happens I don’t know, but my mindset is Oct. 7.”

''I thought I played a pretty good game.''

– Victor Mete

Bring on the Devils

The Canadiens will be back in action at the Bell Centre Thursday night when the New Jersey Devils will be the visitors (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). After that, the Canadiens will visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).

