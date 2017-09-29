Paul Byron scores twice as Canadiens finally get their first pre-season win

STU COWAN

Canadiens coach Claude Julien gave Paul Byron, Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw a chance to get some extra ice time Friday night against the Florida Panthers and it certainly paid off.

Byron scored twice, Shaw scored once and had an assist, and Danault had two assists while the trio got second-line ice time and the Canadiens finally won their first pre-season game after six straight losses with a 3-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre.

The first line had Tomas Plekanec between Charles Hudon and Artturi Lehkonen, but they were held off the scoresheet. Byron logged 14:25 of ice time, while Danault had 16:18 and Shaw 16:54.

The third line of Peter Holland between Alex Galchenyuk and Nikita Scherbak was held pointless, while Andreas Martinsen picked up an assist while playing on the fourth line with Byron Froese at centre and Mike McCarron.

“I just play where I’m told to play,” said Byron, who opened the scoring in the first period on a beautiful setup from Shaw in front of the net and then scored short-handed in the second period with a nice backhand breakaway move.

“If I play eight minutes, if I play 14 minutes, I’m going to bring the same thing every night,” Byron added. “Every shift is an opportunity to bring something to the team. I feel like I’m a guy that even with low minutes I think I can bring something positive to the team. Every time you get on the ice you just got to take that as an opportunity to do something with it. Being rewarded with more ice time tonight was certainly positive and I just tried to take advantage of it.”

As for playing with Danault, Byron said: “He’s so smart, he just makes the game easy to play. He’s always in the right spots and as a winger it makes your life so easy. He’s an incredible player and just brings a lot of stability for our team.”

Byron is also happy to see Shaw healthy again after he suffered two concussions last season, including one in the playoffs that sidelined him for the final game in the first-round loss to the New York Rangers.

“It’s great for our team,” Byron said about having a healthy Shaw in the lineup. “He’s such a good guy, he brings so much to our team. I know last year was a really hard year for him. He took some bad hits and he fought so hard to come back and play. But you could always tell that he just wasn’t right. He’s a warrior on the ice and he’d never let you tell otherwise. But I’m glad that he’s healthy and he’s playing well for us because it’s important and I love playing with him.”

After the game Scherbak was sent down to the AHL’s Laval Rocket along with goalies Zach Fucale and Michael McNiven. Charlie Lindgren played the entire game in nets and looked good, stopping 22 of 23 shots.

Victor Mete, who had been paired with Shea Weber since the start of training camp, played with Jordie Benn against the Panthers and the 19-year-old looked good once again. Weber had the night off.

“My mindset coming into this was good … nothing to lose, only to gain,” Mete said after logging 18:23 of ice time and finishing plus-1 with two shots on goal. “Right now I’m just kind of playing my style of game … no one said to stop so I’m just going to keep going and keep playing.

“I thought I’ve been playing pretty good,” Mete added. “Even if I get sent down (to the junior London Knights) I have to take the positives out of it. I thought I played strong and I was able to learn a lot obviously playing with Weber and now playing with Benn, too. They’re both experienced NHL defencemen so they teach me a lot. Even if I do get sent back to junior I can take what they taught me back to junior and then hopefully bring it next year.”

The Canadiens will play their final pre-season game Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens open the regular season next Thursday night in Buffalo against the Sabres.

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)

