Paul Byron scores twice as Canadiens finally get their first pre-season win

Canadiens coach Claude Julien gave Paul Byron, Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw a chance to get some extra ice time Friday night against the Florida Panthers and it certainly paid off.
Byron scored twice, Shaw scored once and had an assist, and Danault had two assists while the trio got second-line ice time and the Canadiens finally won their first pre-season game after six straight losses with a 3-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre.
The first line had Tomas Plekanec between Charles Hudon and Artturi Lehkonen, but they were held off the scoresheet. Byron logged 14:25 of ice time, while Danault had 16:18 and Shaw 16:54.
The third line of Peter Holland between Alex Galchenyuk and Nikita Scherbak was held pointless, while Andreas Martinsen picked up an assist while playing on the fourth line with Byron Froese at centre and Mike McCarron.
“I just play where I’m told to play,” said Byron, who opened the scoring in the first period on a beautiful setup from Shaw in front of the net and then scored short-handed in the second period with a nice backhand breakaway move.
“If I play eight minutes, if I play 14 minutes, I’m going to bring the same thing every night,” Byron added. “Every shift is an opportunity to bring something to the team. I feel like I’m a guy that even with low minutes I think I can bring something positive to the team. Every time you get on the ice you just got to take that as an opportunity to do something with it. Being rewarded with more ice time tonight was certainly positive and I just tried to take advantage of it.”
As for playing with Danault, Byron said: “He’s so smart, he just makes the game easy to play. He’s always in the right spots and as a winger it makes your life so easy. He’s an incredible player and just brings a lot of stability for our team.”
Byron is also happy to see Shaw healthy again after he suffered two concussions last season, including one in the playoffs that sidelined him for the final game in the first-round loss to the New York Rangers.
“It’s great for our team,” Byron said about having a healthy Shaw in the lineup. “He’s such a good guy, he brings so much to our team. I know last year was a really hard year for him. He took some bad hits and he fought so hard to come back and play. But you could always tell that he just wasn’t right. He’s a warrior on the ice and he’d never let you tell otherwise. But I’m glad that he’s healthy and he’s playing well for us because it’s important and I love playing with him.”
After the game Scherbak was sent down to the AHL’s Laval Rocket along with goalies Zach Fucale and Michael McNiven. Charlie Lindgren played the entire game in nets and looked good, stopping 22 of 23 shots.
Victor Mete, who had been paired with Shea Weber since the start of training camp, played with Jordie Benn against the Panthers and the 19-year-old looked good once again. Weber had the night off.
“My mindset coming into this was good … nothing to lose, only to gain,” Mete said after logging 18:23 of ice time and finishing plus-1 with two shots on goal. “Right now I’m just kind of playing my style of game … no one said to stop so I’m just going to keep going and keep playing.
“I thought I’ve been playing pretty good,” Mete added. “Even if I get sent down (to the junior London Knights) I have to take the positives out of it. I thought I played strong and I was able to learn a lot obviously playing with Weber and now playing with Benn, too. They’re both experienced NHL defencemen so they teach me a lot. Even if I do get sent back to junior I can take what they taught me back to junior and then hopefully bring it next year.”
The Canadiens will play their final pre-season game Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690). The Canadiens open the regular season next Thursday night in Buffalo against the Sabres.
With tonight’s lineup an almost full squad. Who centers Galchenyuk?
DLR? more than likely.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
This season may be the most interesting and exciting in years.
Two flash rookies, a new top six center, a new 2nd and 1rst pair on the back end, the Galchenyuk saga, Gallagher? does he stay, does he he get moved?
I for one am looking forward to it. No parades just yet, I’ll wait until xmas to start polishing my bells and whistles.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Looks like if you’re a vet you stay and if you have a two-way you’re pretty much gone. Mac and Jerabek played better than guys who are staying…especially Jerabek.
Froese should be next cut, then by god hopefully Streit. Davidson earned back a lot of points last night. Loved his game.
Fickle? yes. Two days ago I wanted Davidson playing the organ at Rockets games. One good scrap and I’m back in his corner.
Maybe I’m PMSing? Would explain the bullet holes in my tv set.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I know opinions vary on this and many think Alzner is a pud, but I thought he looked very solid and steady and I for one welcome that after five or so years of Emelin/Beaulieu brain cramps.
From my eyes this looks solid. I know some will disagree but adding Mete is a surprise none of us anticipated and even though he’s young he’s also very good and moves the puck exceptionally well.
Weber-Mete
Petry-Alzner
Schlemko-Benn
Davidson? I guess.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
None of us anticipated? I beg to differ…
haha, yah sure Gumper, hindsight is always flawless right? Many picked Mete as a top 4 d-man. hahaha, sure
and to be clear, when I say anticipated I mean going back to rookie camp. Who said “Mete is a top 4 d man ” back then? If any, then they must be the prognosticators of their time.
Many like myself and you have been saying he’s good enough to play during main camp, but not before.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Hindsight has nothing to do with it, I said it from the outset…
read my editted post, I meant way back anticipated like rookie camp way back. I know you have as recently as the last few weeks, so have I and many others. The kid can play, simple, he can just play.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Since rookie camp wasn’t televised, I would have thought the fact that I was referring to the main camp/exhibition season would have been a given. (plus a smattering of Junior games etc.)
At the time that I was waxing poetically, the prevailing sentiment was that I was nuts… don’t recall a tremendous amount of agreement.
Anyway, I think we really got lucky with this kid. He’s a blue chipper…
Well, I don’t blame you for not reading all my posts because I write hundreds. But Mete has been my pick since main camp began and he showed his abilities, so yay us.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
It was obvious this week they were going to keep him for at least 9 games given the performance of the other Dmen.
Somebody suggested earlier that Jerabek would go down to the AHL for conditioning and will replace Mete when he comes up. Unless this happens, Mete is staying.
Ken Dryden was my neighbor once, just sayin.
Keep trolling bud, your just warming up.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
But he was
I know, I’m just ribbing you. That is pretty awesome.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
What if Schlemko is as bad as all the other dmen MB gathered this year? We all know Mete is gone in 9 games. Then if Schlemko is bad…we will have 2 horrid starting 6 dmen. Plus off nights of Petry and Benn. Wow r we gonna miss Markov.
And Altho great to shed Emelin’s cap, we didn’t need to as Mark/Rad went elsewhere. I’d rather him then Streit/Davidson.
Our proscouting is brutal on the D side of things
Do we all know that? Mete may stick.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
With Jerabek going down it sure looks like Mete is here for the long haul. I want to see Mete go back but if they keep Streit instead of him…people are going to snap.
Pud alert: Nicolas Deslauriers on waivers.
McCarron and Jerabek sent down,and Carr,Holland placed on waivers.
Jerabek? well, Mete just became a top 4 NHL defenseman.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Wonder if this means we see my favourite – Angry Weber – a little more early in the year?
A small 19-year-old is going to be tested, a lot. He’ll need Dad to sort out the punks.
Yes, Mete will have to learn quickly to be very slick on his skates against the Matt Martins of the league that will try to seperate him from his skates like that poor kid in Stand By Me that got hit by the train.
He’s more than capable.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Wow. Forget 9 game try-out. Mete made the team.
And deservedly so I would say. If nobody outplayed him then he belongs.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yeah but he made the team because everyone else was crap. Basically shows the GM didn’t do his job in the off-season and is going to waste the entry level year of an excellent prospect. Same exact thing happened with Chucky.
I don’t disagree with that,in fact, I wrote almost the same post a few days ago, almost verbatim. However, Mete belongs based on his skill and hockey awareness also. The others, like Jerabek and Streit that he outplayed, that’s on them.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Time to start planning the parade route.
It hasn’t been THAT long: “The usual route” will do for now.
The parade hasn’t stopped since 93, it’s coming around the mountain when she comes
In Toronto the parade stops at Legends Row every year to light a candle for the glory days of 1967. If you look closely you can see a tear trickle from the eyes of Mahovlich and Kelly.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
@sholi
Could you please send a complete final rule and procedure list for the draft tomorrow when you have a chance? Thx.
Any way we could entice Philly to give up Giroux without giving up Galchenyuk?
8M reasons. If Philly becomes a lost cause team in the middle of the pack this season, with Nolan Patrick in the wings, dumping Giroux’s albatross of a contract on Bergies lap may happen.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
A luxury dumpster dive?
yep
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You would be taking the cap hit would not have to give up top prospects,a better fit would be Zetterberg to play with Galchenyuk,he has said he’s only going to play 2 more years.
Both Sedins on expiring deals?
Quickly re Scherbak since I have no time just now:
Had a bad camp, but great idea to give him that last shot. Instead of going back to the AHL with his head hung low, he’s left the Habs camp on a high note.
There was no room with Hudon breaking in anyhow, so not like he was going to be a Hab this year – now he’ll go down having seen Hudon make it – and having had success in a game rather than 4th line / bench.
That ended up being a stroke of decent management, and he’ll have a dynamic teammate in Reway to play off of as a Rocket.
Plus – they ain’t exactly in another city…
Enjoy the day folks, am off to the draft.
I think the Chucky-Sherbak chemistry demonstrated that you have to put a creative player with at least another one. They are able to anticipate what each other is going to do. I would like to see a Hemsky-Chucky pair tried again. Hudon is with Pleks and Drouin is with Max so I don’t see any other options.
Right after he was starting to look like an NHLer, SN is predicting Holland hits the waiver wire today. I would prefer him as the 4th line center over Mitchell.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/peter-holland-expected-placed-waivers-canadiens/
Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
Yes. Gives Galchenyuk someone slightly more creative as a fourth-line playmate…
I saw a guy last night with size and skill who stood up for a teammate. Yes he can’t finish but he did generate some chances and offense. DLR, for example, generates no offense AT ALL. Not even pressure in the offensive zone. Martinsen, another example, doesn’t generate offense either and doesn’t fight. There was no push back from him at all because he was scared of Haley. I’m not saying Holland is a great player but others should be released before him IMO.If he goes on waivers, I bet $ Pitt picks him up.
Holland over Mitchell on my team.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Lest we forget we still have this kid developing.
Of course, as some would point out he is developing with Slick Sly.
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/prospects/2017/9/30/16372494/martin-reway-highlights-video-breakdown-skills-passing-laval-rocket-ahl-slovak-habs-prospect
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
He can always go back to Europe to develop if they sense the second-hand orange stank is beginning to stick to him.
Yes, Frolunda would take him. Ikonen is only 18 so I’m reserving any judgments on his output for a few years yet but he is pointless in his first 11 games in Liga.
Of course, apples and oranges here but I thought I’d bring up Ikonen as an example of a kid that maybe should have taken the CHL route instead. But, it’s early and Kalpa is an AWFUL team so his lack of production is understandable.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
He’s only played 10 games in the SM-Liiga so far. BTW, the Hamilton Bulldogs hold his CHL rights.
–Go Habs Go!–
I included today’s game and the Champions League games, after today its actually 12 games total. Believe me though, I have very high hopes for him.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Today was his 10th in SM-Liiga,
plus 2 earlier in the Champions
Sorry for nit-picking
–Go Habs Go!–
No worries, you are thorough and that’s why you are appreciated.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Problem:
I want Plekanec to have a bounce-back year for the good of the team.
But am also worried this may cause the dapper turd-flinging blind squirrel to giddily dole out an extension.
2 years. 2.4 M per. Pay him like a third line two way center and I’d be thrilled to have him.
What’s the consensus on AG27? Keep him? Trade him? Work harder at correcting him?
I would trade him only because we have a hole at 1C or 2C that needs to be filled but addition by subtraction is a tough one. He is a skilled winger with size and those don’t grown on weeds either.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
We saw what Galchenyuk can do when he’s allowed to run.
Finished strong in 2015-16, and was among the top scorers in the league through two months (winning 46% of his draws in the second month) as a centre last year before he got hurt. I’d put him at centre (again, we have 193 defensive defencemen and the best regular-season goalie on the planet to cover up for his wanderings) and let the good outweigh the bad.
But if you have a thoroughbred and you only want him to pull a cart – sell him to someone with a race track.
It will be another case of MB emptying one cookie jar to fill another but waddya do?
All that said, I still think he’s one two-goal game away from being back on the first line.
That’s for certain, if Chucky plays well and produces he will be next to Drouin.
Julien wants to win and right now he seems as confused as the rest of us concerning what to do with Alex.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
At some point, they’ll stop trying the ‘kick him in the nuts’ method of motivation and try feeding him cupcakes and patting him on the head.
Lol, for sure, he needs a shiny new whistle to distract him for a while. I think he may still be sore from his playoff demotion and his buddy Nate getting ousted, but, I’m no mind reader.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Solution: 20 arm curls, 20 bench presses, 20 squats
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
MB learned his lesson. Pleks is getting the Markov treatment next off-season.
Pleks’ future in Montreal or elsewhere is as dependent on him as it is on the team’s place in the standings come trade deadline and the emergence of a suitable replacement for him on the club.
Of course it also depends on the offers MB may get for him.
– Honestly yours
Twitter: @de_benny
Some of the sarcasm and shots at Montreal makes me wonder if you are just always negative fans (hence negative about everything in life) or just Trolls trying to stir the pot.
I have been a Montreal Fan for 45 of my 51 years and will stick with them through good and bad. Too bad one can’t say the same for some (did not say all, so don’t get your underwear in a knot everyone) here.
Go Habs Go!
I for one am negative then positive then negative again then a bit hungry then sleepy…Fans are fans. Habs fans are the world’s best because we don’t sugar coat our emotions and sarcasm my friend is a way of life in Montreal. It’s the way people filter out the stresses and annoyances of living in the heaviest taxed province with the biggest pot holes. We are what we are. GO HABS
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Actually those fans you are referring to I would say suffer from extreme mood swings and don’t know what the heck they want. Case in point, lousy regular seasons, the fans would complain. Then great point total seasons (like last) they complain that it is meaningless and the playoffs count. Up and down they are! For folks to take their frustrations out on the Habs because of their own personal stresses or Provincial taxes just helps validate my mood swing theory. Maybe many of these type of fans suffer from PMS? May I suggest a Midol?
But I do agree with you about we are what we are!
And I had a Beer With Serge Savard Once!
If people can’t take out their personal stresses on a hockey team who should they take it out on? Folks on the street? Maybe punch a wall?
Sports are exactly that, a way of relieving tension and stress that arise in life. Sports are a kind of therapy for some. I say let people be people regardless of how angry or capricious they are with their emotions.
Posts you disagree with you can always scroll past.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
really well said…
“heaviest taxed province with the biggest pot holes”
So you live in NL?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
lol, stresses filter in from all provinces and corners of the earth. I live in Calgary actually, grew up in Montreal. So massive unemployment and a crippled oil industry are my day to day stresses but we all have them.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Was Big Bird your neighbor once? 🙂
Yes Big Bird was, in 1978, lived three doors down for a year. I was 4 at the time so I have to live through my fathers recollections of Larry being around.
Also, I ate breakfast with Mats Naslund, trick or treated at Skrudland’s house, attended hockey camp with Ryan Walter and played midget hockey against Steve Shutt’s son, and Shutt was at every game, my old man would sit next to him and act like a school girl. Those were the days.
The Habs in the Chelios, Roy, Carbonneau days would hold practices at local rinks.
Beaconsfield arena was a regular spot for them and my friends and I would run down there and watch all the Ferraris pull up and then sit right in the players bench to watch practice. There was no security and the players loved us, gave us pucks and sticks, let us hit the siren buttons. A great bunch of guys.
The coolest by far was Brian Skrudland. He’d invite kids in to his home with his wife to check out all his memorabilia.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I live in NL but spend a lot of time in Montreal…the land of “trottoir barre”
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Who are you to criticize us when you’ve been a fan for only 45 of 51 years 😉
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
LOL
I have been a Habs fan since 1956 and it looks I’ll always be one, I guess. However, that doesn’t doesn’t make them beyond reproach or criticism.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Criticism is one thing. Moaning and groaning another. Which many do!
Scherbak should be playing tonight. He was interested in the game last night and played well. Sometimes I wish they would give guys like him a chance to adjust to the NHL by actually playing there. Give him enough games to see if he can do it.
I would say that for a player like Lingren and I have been incessantly, but, Sherbak needs to dominate in the AHL first, find his stride and then make an impact in the big league. Hemsky will inevitably get injured and Sherbak should be the first to be called.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
He played well from all accounts, if he goes back to the AHL and shows the same, then he’ll be back up very soon, but he still needs to show some passion and determination every day in order to make the jump
Remember how Danault-Byron-Mitchell formed the league’s best fourth line early last year?
Can we just leave Byron and Danault together and out of the top six? Call them (with Shaw) a third line or (with Mitchell) a fourth line, doesn’t matter. Just keep them together.
A team with Byron and/or Danault in the top six isn’t a serious contender.
Fill those longstanding holes (new wild prediction: Galchenyuk and Capspace for Giroux’s massive contract) and have the aforementioned pair of sweet barn finds in the bottom six, and you’ve got something.
Agreed. Byron has been flying since the scrimmage puck drop. He will eat bottom pair Dmen alive. Probably MB’s 3rd best move after Waite and Drouin.
BTW Byron also does damage when he is on his off-wing and the play develops on the right. He basically is ready to shoot when he flies in from the left. Whether it is a rebound or a received pass, the D has no time to react.
Big time, call them what you will but that line is great together.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Also if it wasn’t for them and the 3rd line scoring early last year, the Habs wouldn’t have made the playoffs. That’s how much bottom-6 scoring is critical to this team.
Good comment, Gazoo. You ate your Wheaties this morning!
Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
Yup, I think lots of us have been hoping for that for some time. I worry last nights line was a result of who wasn’t in the lineup though. Perhaps most all hinges on the success of Drouin at 1C, and whether or not Plex in a contract year can have a bounce back season.
Giroux is a sway backed nag…
Never underestimate MB’s ability to collect dudes with huge contracts well into their 30s.
Giroux at his worst had more points last year than Drouin, Galchenyuk and Radulov.
Also, his name would sound good during goal announcements.
Five more years at 8 million looks like a serious case of the itchies coming up…
LOL. He’ll need a new affliction, that one’s getting played out. At least a couple of years to work on that, though.
If we had Lou “Kevorkian” Lamoriello running the club, I’d consider it…
Well alright! Next loss will be in December! Bring on the real deal! Is that too positive?
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Charlie Lindgren has never disappointed in the short time that we have seen him in a Habs/Ice Caps uniform. The Habs have a good prospect there. I believe he has the goods to be a starter in the NHL one day. Nice to see the Habs play a good game for once this preseason. Byron is a solid top 9 on most NHL teams. Shame about the Als though….
24 cups and counting….
I’d ship Montoya out and put Charlie in the back up spot, personally.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
If you do that he’s the next Condo / Ticker.
Needs to play a full season instead of 20 games behind Price
Holyfarkingshiznit. I agree with MouseturdKitty.
Lindgren needs another 55 games this year. Start him in Laval. Montoya’s used to riding pine.
If Price is injured, however, Lindgren gets the keys to MB’s Pinto.
Plus he’s RFA this summer. IMO MB puts him in Laval and signs him to a long-term cheapo deal in the summer. Then bye-bye Montoya. Charlie only comes up if Price gets injured to take over the number 1 spot.
Yes. Play Lingren, worry about the development bridge when we cross it. Montoya is a worse goalie and should be playing in a worse league. Montoya would clear waivers and be available to clear re-entry waivers as well if ever we need him.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Montoya would likely clear waivers, but I won’t worry about him until Waite does. He’s had a rough preseason, but he’s a pro backup. As his partner in paraphernalia would say, “chill out”.
too funny 1 win against the panthers the parade back on, the cup buffers are shinning the cup up, and metis is bigger than del la rose was who was the next coming a few short years ago.
But yes the habs did win 1
Along the lines of my thoughts today… HABS not the fans must decide on ‘the next coming’ offensively and give them a shot.
Now your acting like a Sens fan..common step up your game..your supposed to be better than that
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I beleaf
What’s really funny is laff fan losers like yourself pissing their pants over the preseason while their crappy team barely made the playoffs by 1 point on the last day of the season……
Suck it……..
So did the folks at PensionPlanPuppets kick you out of their circle? Obviously all are welcome in this internet cafe, but it is somewhat intriguing that a Leaf fan would spend so much time at a Habs website. Your obsession with all things Habs, I find curious, perhaps sad is more appropriate.
Enjoy your time, happy fishing. Hopefully you can find some better bait though.
This guy’s a real piker. They’ll bite on anything.
There may be dollars/cents and games-played qualifications which make the HABS sending Scherbak down necessary and justified.
It would be better if they didnt, in my humble opinion.
The HABS right now do not have the type of prospects’ talent which make personnel decisions easy. Ther eis no prospect who you can say 100% is going to be a HAB regular or even an NHL regular in the very near future.
Not having that luxury, team management must decide based on intangibles.
Some players, like Hudon, surprising take and fill a spot on your team. Not a superstar spot; not a team-making spot. But by filling that spot, they help build the infrastructure if you will of the team and allow the management to take risks in other areas. Take a fly on a player who really isnt excelling but who has so many of the physical requisites.
I think if you take Michael McCarron vs Scherbak, the player you take the flyer on right now should be Scherbak. Sorry McCarron fans, but he looks the riskier bet than Scherbak for an NHL career. And the qualities of size and utility type player which would be his contribution can be obtained easier by trade or nurtured more patiently in the AHL.
Keep Scherbak and let him play the game which he was drafted for.. warts and inconsistencies included. Only deal breaker should be if he shows a prolonged and consistent failure to bring it regularly.
Now is the time for HABS to start making tough decisions on giving offensive players full looks for long stretches.
You cant keep giving bonus marks only because size and grit is a safer bet than flair and risks.
Early in the preseason, Scherbak looked lost, McCarron looked purposeful. Last night, Scherbak looked like he’d ‘figured it out’. He knew where to be and what to do. It is a very good sign.
If he starts in Laval and maintains that level of awareness, he should be an early call up. Even if he doesn’t beat Hemsky out of an opening game slot, he will get a shot when Hemsky needs some convalescence time.
McCarron is a year older, but can still learn in the AHL. Our biggest concern is whether Julien can find a productive role for JDLR who, unlike these two, needs to (and is unlikely to) clear waivers.
Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
JDLR again is one of those players HABS have to decide on. You can’t make JDLR a utility type player like Byron and if you cannot improve his offensive frame of mind to match his skills ( how much of that is what was aked of him before), then you bite the bullet and trade him.
There is never gonna be a time when JDLR, the defensive specialist as he has been used so far, will become a key player in your playoff lineup. So if he cant switch to become a skilled producer of goals then bite the bullet..
DLR clearing waivers is not an issue. No ONE will pick him up
Big, fast, smart: some team will take a chance on him.
Scherbak needs to show he can dominate in the AHL first to earn a spot in the NHL,last year he had 13 goals in 66 games,just like Pacioretty he got called up when he was 22 scored 17 goals for Hamilton in 27 games then was called up.
‘Tis the end of the PreSeason in Tonight’s Book of Hab.
Nice photoshop. Speaking of lions and centurions, shouldn’t the Senators’ mascot be an old guy in a toga?
Yup. Wouldn’t this be a great logo for them:
http://rome.mrdonn.org/senate.html
Terrifying!
Mike Duffy?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Too scary. Perfect if they were called the Ottawa Spuds, though.
love it..go get em tiger..er lion
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
I haven’t watched a ton of pre-season so I can only hope Mete is as good as everyone is saying. Not only hoping that he makes and sticks with the team. My son is starting pre-novice this winter and I’ve also got him doing an extra practice per week so he’s on the ice 3 times per week. My wife thinks it’s too much, and other parents have told me that’s too much. If Mete makes the team and lives the dream I’ll tell them all to go to hell! This article is a few years old but some familiar names in it.
http://www.thehockeynews.com/news/article/how-much-is-too-much-hockey-for-youth-hockey-players
As long as your son is having fun, more power to ya. Just don’t think he’s the next Crosby. Let him be a kid.
Yep. Some kids always want more, some are happy on the ice watching others play. Let him find his level, and support it as long as he’s supporting his team.
Or build a backyard rink and invite his buddies?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
5 just 5 more days to go..almost like Christmas..its been a long long countdown this year..were almost there…
5 just 5 more days to go..almost like Christmas..its been a long long countdown this year..were almost there…
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Lapointe and the Boomer of course!
Pointu, the clown of the Big Three, and one of the greatest defensemen in league history. He was every bit of Ray Bourque; he just played on a team where that level of ability barely stood out.
Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
The oft forgotten Gilles Tremblay.
They played hockey last night.! Once the team roster is set, and they know who they will be practicing and playing with on a regular bases, the team will start to become much harder to play against.! I think we are going to be OK!
Not only that. The chaos that Julien has imposed upon them in training camp and exhibition games will help when injuries and suspensions strike.
Ridiculous to think Leafs better than Habs. I can see us going far this year, especially if we use the cap space. We have Max, Price, Weber etc. What do the leafs have? A bunch of unproven kids. This is only preseason.. We have started winning, now let’s roll.
One thing for sure, Leafs will score more goals…
Not ridiculous at all!!! Leafs have a generational talent in Matthews and have surrounded him with talented forwards and a great coach. Habs have ongoing disfunction on the ice and in the GM role (still no proven 1C or puck moving D)….
To say the cup arrives in Toronto before MTL is no longer folly. The Leafs are good and the other Atlantic teams will play tough. This season will be a dogfight for a playoff spot…..
I wouldn’t say it is ridiculous that the Leads are better than our team. The Leafs have a very fast team and move the puck fast. They will be a tough team to beat this year. Our team looked quite good last night but we’ll see going forward. Claude J is a competent coach so hopefully he will get them organized. The defense wasn’t that good last night with the exception of Mete who looks way better than his age suggests. He ought to be a joy to watch for some time to come.
Parade is back on congrats
How about a fourth line of Galchenyuk, Holland and Hemsky tonight?
Drop da puck already!
I liked Scherbak with Holland. Eventually, Chucky would have caught up with them. That would make one hell of a 4th line in the NHL!
Pacioretty Drouin Gally
Lehkonen Plekanec Hudon
Byron Danault Shaw
Galchenyuk Holland Scherbak(but Hemsky might do, as you say)
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
If we are discussing Galchenyuk as a fourth liner the dam is really flooding over.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Brutal hit in the KHL
http://www.ballecourbe.ca/8-matchs-de-suspension-en-khl-pour-une-violente-mise-en-echec-a-la-tete
Drop da puck already!
Who does that kid think he is, Scott Stevens?
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
Really happy to see Byron making the most of his opportunity. Byron pushing Chucky is the best thing that could happen to the kid. Hopefully he does something unexpected and responds the right way.
Not saying he’s going to be a better defenceman but Mete has looked much better than Sergachev ever did in a Habs sweater……
He has indeed. Sergachev is a bigger more physical player but Mete is better offensively overall. Sergachev has a rocket of a shot while Mete is a passer and has a lethal wrister.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’d love to have both. Not complaining about Drouin, though. Not yet.
goal reviews in preseason are absurd.
A win, dammit. And they stood up for each other a bit. Both good things.
Lindgren was solid, even behind a rather porous D, especially the Jekyll/Hyde the Habs have in Petry. That goal against was all on him. I really hate watching a Dman pushing forwards into the goalie. Very stupid and likely to injure poor slob trying to stop the puck.
Pleks-Hudon-Lehkonen isn’t a physical enough combo to last long this season, especially if they’re going to play 15 minuted plus. They were getting crushed in front of the Florida net.
Byron-Danault-Shaw played well together. Speed, tenacity and a psycho. It just might work.
Galchenyuk-Scherbak- Froese didn’t show too much. Galchenyuk needs talented, offense-oriented players. He proved it while playing with Rads and Pacioretty last season. Instead, he’s playing the dregs. Effing ridiculous.
The 4th line didn’t embarrass too much. DLR and Big Mac looking very much like career AHLers.
Mete has earned his 9 game look see.
Agree about Plek’s line.
But this was Sherbak’s best showing to date.
DLR didn’t play.
"Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."
AG just can’t get ahead. I’m sure there are some personality issues behind the scenes, but no matter what he does he can’t establish any credibility.
Play well at C, get bumped back to W. Come back from injury, possibly early, no leeway. Start playoffs on the fourth line, get put back to 1C in final minutes of playoffs. GM announces before camp he is not a C.
I really don’t care about his effort or performance in preseason games as long as he is fit. I would like to see more organizational commitment to putting such a talented player in a position to thrive.
I think he is likely traded by the end of October, with his trade value diminished.
Late to the party, but early to this thread. Lindgren stays, Montoya goes on waivers. Cannot possibly be otherwise if sanity prevails. Mete gets his 9 games, but is keeping him longer worth possibly losing 2 of the depth D to waivers? Jerabek stays. Oil fans warned us about Petry, and they were right. Let’s hear it for Byron-Danault-Shaw. That’s likely to be the line with the most staying power throughout the season, and for good reason. RW a bigger problem than the other positions at present. Galchenyuk has to stay in order to boost trade value, and only logical place for him is on top line RW. But it seems CJ does not care for this combination? Jagr reported in talks with 3 or 4 teams, including St. Louis. Could Habs sign Jagr? Gallagher may be the next Hab traded. Hemsky expendable.
Patch-Drouin-Galchenyuk
Lehk-Plek-Hudon
Byron-Danault-Shaw
DLR/Mitchell-Jagr/Gallagher/Hemsky
McCarron can go up and down as he is still waiver-exempt. Martinsen a spare part at best. Hemsky could be cut if they can sign Jagr. Jagr won’t be expensive and is an upgrade on both Hemsky and Gallagher.
Mete-Weber for first 9 games with Jerabek in Laval, as he is waiver-exempt, then Jerabek-Weber
Alzner-Petry (Yikes)
Schlemko-Benn
spares Davidson, Morrow
No room for Streit, and no need for him either.
Price
Lindgren
Price may not get as many starts as everyone thinks. Lindgren could play 30 games.
Lindgren would need to get at least 30 games to continue his development. He sure does look solid, though. A fresh Price heading into the post-season, looking a little nervously in his mirror (if he actually had nerves, that is) would be a great thing.
Please. This isn't a bar fight. Have some class." – Adrian Tepes
Francois Gagnon thinks the Cup is going to Toronto before it comes to Montreal.
I guess he drank the Kool aid there at TSN.
Sadly, he may be right.
What? We’re on a winning streak here, Frankie!!
lol
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
win or lose, its preseason, but finally some heart…
I thought Sherbak looked good tonight. Ditto for Jerabek.
"Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."
"Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."