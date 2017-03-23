Paul Byron is Canadiens’ nominee for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

STU COWAN

Paul Byron is the Canadiens’ nominee this season for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

The Florida Panthers’ Jaromir Jagr won the trophy last season, while the last Canadiens player to win the award was Max Pacioretty in 2011-12. Other Canadiens to win the trophy in the past include Saku Koivu (2002), Serge Savard (1979), Henri Richard (1974) and Claude Provost (1968), who won it the first year the award was presented.

The Canadiens nominee is voted on by the Montreal chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Byron, 27, has already hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career this season, posting 20-17-37 totals in 72 games. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound winger was claimed by the Canadiens off waivers from the Calgary Flames before the start of last season and posted 11-7-18 totals in 62 games during the 2015-16 campaign.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin rewarded Byron last year with a three-year, US$3.5-million contract that kicked in this season. He has turned out to be one of the best bargains in the NHL.

Byron was asked after practice Wednesday in Brossard if he considers himself an inspiration for junior players with dreams of one day making it in the NHL.

“Even guys in the American league,” he said. “It’s not easy stealing someone’s spot, it’s not easy coming into the NHL. And I think young guys are too impatient, they get too frustrated. We all think we should be in the NHL coming right out of junior, we all think we’re good enough. But the reality is, there’s a lot of very good hockey players around the world and you just got to keep fighting and keep digging and eventually I think you’ll earn a spot. You just got to stay patient and keep the right mindset and focus.”

Byron was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft. He played three seasons with Gatineau in the QMJHL and posted 21-11-32 totals in 19 playoffs games to help the Olympiques win the President’s Cup championship in 2008.

“I was always a pretty good goal-scorer, even coming into the American league,” said Byron, who played two seasons with the AHL’s Portland Pirates before making his NHL debut with the Sabres. “My fist year I had (14 goals) and had a couple of injuries where I had some inconsistencies that year. The next year I scored (26). I’ve always been able to score.

“When I got moved out West (traded from Buffalo to Calgary in the summer of 2011) I always thought I had to be a grinder, I had to be a fourth-line guy to make the NHL. Because you look at the top six and how good they are, how skilled they are, they’re veterans, they got the experience. You feel like you have to adapt your game, so I did, and it’s something that helped me get into the NHL, for sure, and then it was just a matter of bringing everything together at once. And that really didn’t happen for me until I got here in Montreal.”

Byron said that being placed on waivers by the Flames before the start of last season was “a weird feeling”, especially since his wife and two young children had just started to settle in Calgary.

“The GM calls you in and tells you you’re on waivers,” Byron recalled. “We had just gotten to Calgary, probably the first year that I was in Calgary where we had a place already set up. Finally ready for the year, and then you get told this could happen. So then you’re kind of preparing for a move.

“Every other time I got put on waivers, you kind of knew you were going down to the American league, you knew no one was going to pick you up,” added Byron, who grew up in Ottawa and met his wife while playing for Gatineau. “But my agent told me that there’s a pretty good chance this time that someone might take a chance on you, so it was a complete different mindset. It was kind of nerve-wracking to be at home the next 24 hours trying to not think too much about it. But when the news comes that you’re going to Montreal, it was pretty exciting for me and my wife and I couldn’t be any happier to be moving pretty much back home.”

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is named after the only player in NHL history to die as a direct result of injuries suffered in a game. The former Minnesota North Stars player died on Jan. 15, 1968, two days after sustaining head injuries from a hit during a game against the Oakland Seals while not wearing a helmet. It was another 11 years before the NHL made helmets mandatory for all players entering the league starting with the 1979-80 season.

(Photo: Dave Sidaway/Montreal Gazette)