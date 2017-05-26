P.K. Subban’s father says he will always be a Canadiens fan

P.K. Subban’s father, Karl, was a Canadiens fan long before his son was even born.
So it was a dream come true for Karl when P.K. was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft and went on to spend seven seasons with the Habs before being traded to the Nashville Predators last summer in exchange for Shea Weber.
But even after the trade, Karl still remains a Canadiens fan. The father was in Bromont on Friday for an education conference and spoke with CBC Montreal Daybreak sports columnist Jessica Rusnak, who is also a regular on the HI/O Show panel.
“I’ve been a fan for 47 years; the day I came to Canada (from Jamaica) I became a Habs fan,” Karl told Rusnak. “Montreal Canadiens have been a big part of my life, they also helped to shape my life, so it will be hard to forget about them.
“I’m a hockey fan, I’ll always be a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, but right now I’m a bigger fan of the Nashville Predators,” he added.
About the trade to Nashville, Karl told Rusnak: “Well, you know what, I was shocked, I was also surprised, but I also know it’s part of the business. What I have now are the memories, and they’re good and they’re positive. The Canadiens gave P.K. an opportunity to live his dream, which he has. Because of the Canadiens, he became a very good hockey player, and he also became a better person and so for that, I will cherish those things for the rest of my life.”
With Subban, the Predators have advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in franchise history. Game 1 against the Penguins is Monday night in Pittsburgh.
(Photo courtesy of Hyundai Canada)
Current and former Canadiens who have made the Memorial Cup All-Star team in recent years:
2017 – Segachev
2015 – McCarron
2013 – Fucale
2012 – Tinordi
2011 – Beaulieu / Shaw / Smith-Pelly
2008 – Tokarski
2004 – Weber
Certainly no guarantee of success being an all-star.
Given that the experts say, it is not a strong draft and the top 3 are not generational type players. Would you take a risk if the Devils or Flyers would take Patches for their pick?
If it were the Flyers, would you trade the Habs first, Beaulieu and Patches for the Ghost and the 2nd overall? Enough?
If it were the Devils, would you trade Patches, the Habs first and Beaulieu for the first overall and Kovulchuk? Enough?
Would you be more inclined to trade Patches, Beaulieu and the Habs first for Dubois if Columbus would do it? Enough?
Habfan17
Subby being Subby.
Toronto Sun, Sunday May 28.
+3 for MB
(edit to get it inline with HIO):
Who do you think PK would pick, Juventus or Real Madrid?
sigh
Carey says PK didn’t fit into the Habs system also, should have traded in the system first.
Indeed, the line between “troll” and “bot” has never been finer.
Tiger busted for DUI.
Did you see his Mug shot?
Tabarnac!
Glazed empty eyes,liquids escaping from the corners of the mouth,bruising.
Looks like me every damn morning.
But you’re not chasing your 15th Major.
Major what?
I think he got a big time Conky when his ex wife drilled the 9 iron off his coconut.
He looked totally high on crack.
I’m starting to really like the guy now.
1. Two cups is enough for the tanking Pens. Go Preds.
2. Pacioretty for Tavares, straight up.
1. Agreed.
2. Isles won’t do that IMO.
But Paciorrety + ….
Isnt it past your bed time?
…Getting back to you from below: this miffed business was like a year ago. Details are foggy but if you insist on rehasing the past i basically remember posting a tongue-in-cheek opinion, then responding to your always positive feedback to which you wrote something equivalent to not having a zen take on things as i (about Habs). Then i responded in a negative tirade (i really didnt know what got into me), totally contridicting my supposed zen outlook, and you never responded. I figured you didnt want to waste your time with a nut… so maybe im projecting the whole miffed business, but i did merit a “time out”.
Regardless its always fun to have your feedback! Much respect for the sanity and kindness you bring to this otherwise site of Habs/hockey obsession.
No way, Habber!
I probably just went to bed here in GMT. My apologies if that was hanging all that time.
Do keep posting, boycott or no.
Agree with DDO, not enough for Tavares. If Bergevin were to trade for Kovulchuk and resign Rads, I would be okay trading Patches straight up for Duchesne, but not more. Or, Patches to Calgary for Bennett.
honestly – I think MB trades Pax this off-season and goes all in with Weber as the C – nothing more to lose at this point.
It will be as part of a package for a stud – like Tavares or McKinnon…better not be for Duchene but would not surprise me – that should be doable straight up.
Pacioretty and Habs 1st round pick should get Tavares. It’ll only be for 1 year though so not worth more IMO. Another conditional 1st if Habs can re-sign him.
How many of you guys think that this Stanley Cup Final is going to be, the ‘PK Subban Show’?
Sorry to answer a question with a question, but to what degree do you reckon the Predators’ playoffs so far have been the PK Subban Show?
Honestly I don’t see the Preds’ playoff run as the PK Subban Show. What I did ask is specifically the Stanley Cup Final being all PK Subban. All I’m seeing for the past 3-4 days is mostly about PK Subban and not entirely the Nashville Predators as a group. Also, the Pittsburgh Penguins are on a somewhat dynasty run, and for the way the NHL is marketing this series, the guy who’s ‘becoming’ a centrepiece in this story is PK himself.
No disrespect to PK personally and the Predators. I sure would like to see more coverage of both teams w/o focusing on PK alone.
Ok, gotcha. A large chunk of the sports media will superficially seek out a guy to identify as the Show. But as for the team itself, the Preds seem to have played a really balanced playoffs so far, everyone playing his role for the sake of the team, and that includes PK.
It will be either the Crosby or Malkin or Forsberg or Rinne show. One of those four will win the Conn Smythe. I like Rinne win or lose.
From a talent and statistics standpoint, it all boils down to who’s the finals MVP. But, from a marketing standpoint, who is the best player on this series that is getting more media attention and more flack?
I felt that the John Scott quote was taken out of context.
And it’s nice to listen to him discuss it today.
John is a very good guy and he made that comment 2 years ago before he had ever met PK Subban.
His attitude was that he hated every player on the ice, he had to.
But he had never met PK and the quote had nothing to do with a documentary that was getting made.
John is a great guy, one of the most popular player in the opinion of his teammates.
Now this makes sense. When I read the quote yesterday, it made no sense for Scott to say something that rude at this point in his career. It was like too stupid to be true. Anyway, you forgot the link
http://www.tsn.ca/radio/montreal-690/scott-on-the-ice-i-don-t-like-pk-subban-1.764313
I listened to his interview with Simon Tsalikis and John Scott’s comment was hyped up to a point that he was taken as a villian for disrespecting PK.
Be that as it may from what was said 2 years ago, I still believe PK Subban is on par as being a very marketable asset in the NHL, next to Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, or Patrick Kane.
We use to talk about PK Subban as the ‘former’ elite d-man of the Montreal Canadiens. Now we talk about PK as a Superstar elite d-man in the NHL.
In the same vein, TSN has a link on their page to a Leafs Lunch conversation with Hall Gill with this headline: “Gill: I tried to get Subban to settle down and just play the game”
When you listen to it, he said that was when he first came up. He then repeatedly says he loves what PK is doing and that it’s great for the game.
I love spin.
Not that it is easy to get a number 1 centre, but just for the sake of the post. If that is Bergevin’s intention, here are what I would think would be the sequence of events leading up to acquiring one.
1) “Convince” Vegas to take Pleks
2) Resign Radulov after the expansion draft.
3) Trade with the Devils to get Kovulchuk.
If Beregvin could get those 3 moves done, then he could package Patches to get a top centre. Patches, Juulsen, McCarron, Emelin for….take your pick of centres you think would make the Habs better.
Habfan17
I suspect MB wants to keep Pleks for his final year and deal him at the deadline. He’s not going to pay LV to take him. Anyway he probably wouldn’t be able to compete with some of the take-offers out there.
It will be interesting to see. I guess a lot will depend on if Bergevin can get a better 2nd line centre. No matter what, Pleks will not bring back much.
I like where you are going … may I suggest a couple additions:
1) “Convince” Vegas to take Pleks
2) Resign Radulov after the expansion draft.
3) Trade for Anisimov (Picks)
4) Trade with the Devils to get Kovalchuk and the first overall pick. (Beaulieu, Galchenyuk, our 1st +)
5) Sign Martin Hanzal as DD said below
6) Draft Nolan Patrick 1st overall
I am still not sold on Anisimov. Otherwise, I like it. On the fence with giving up Galchenyuk. but, sometimes you have to take a risk
Agreed, I’d rather roll those dice on Patrick. Anisimov/Hanzal would really only be stop gaps till Patrick is ready.
If max had a true number 1 center he would do better in the playoffs? Unfortunately this would not make max go to the dangerous areas instead of shooting from the safe areas. The sad reality is that he is not a playoff performer.
And I’m still perplexed that he went after Vessey in game 6. He knew he had to be bigger and better but what was that?
The sad fact is that the NHL is a league where we acknowledge and accept that there are “dirty areas” and “dangerous areas” on its playing field, and sniff that some players won’t go there.
RE: Anisimov
If MB acquires him and replaces Pleks then I am okay with it. Both of these soft centers on the same team…no freakin way.
BTW rather just sign Hanzal. Basically the same player and he would not cost you any assets. Anyway would not be surprised if MB again deals his 2nd rounders for this guy. C’mon you all must have thought of that when you saw the rumour.
In my opinion, Anisimov is not a player that would help the Habs. He has never passed 45 points and is already 29. By that age, Pleks had 5 seasons putting up more than 45 points. With the wingers that Anisimov had had the last 2 seasons, if that is all he brings, then no thanks since the Habs would have to give up at least one asset.
The Habs need a dynamic centre who will bring out the best in his wingers.
Anisimov would compete IMO with Danault for the 2nd line center spot. At 4.5 million, that is not bad.
Good luck getting that dynamic center. There is only one potentially available: Tavares.
Pavlovian drool trigger. Can we get the mods to ban that name? I only have so many shirts.
The Habs don’t need a centre to compete with Danault. They need one that is better. If that is the case, then just put Danault as the 2nd line centre, and bring in McCarron or maybe JDL for the 3rd line.
I agree it is not easy to trade for a dynamic centre, but then why make a sideways move and give up an asset for nothing. Tampa has issues, Johnson would be better than Anisimov and is younger.
Perhaps trading for a player like Bennett from Calgary, or try Lehkonen, Hudon or Rads if they resign him at centre.
McCarron and JDL are not 3rd line centers…c’mon.
lol…I guess you either have a crystal ball or are a super scout.
I am not sure McCarron will be, but JDR, I do think is. He is smart fast and defensively sound. He won’t put up a ton of points, but will be solid on the PK.
If they are not given the opportunity, we will never know. Better than bringing in some cast offs. Shaw can also play centre.
JdR has ZERO offense. He’s a 4th liner.
By the way, I agree, better to sign Hanzal if he would come to the Habs
Is MB’s conundrum this?
That he needs a first-class centre to play with Pacioretty and who would unlock Max’s wicked scoring ability all season long and into the playoffs;
and one of the more obvious pieces of trade-bait for acquiring that centre is, unfortunately, Pacioretty himself?
chuky
nate
gally
weber
price
that is if we’d like to keep (regular season) patches!
You’re talking packages, right? Because probably none of those players in a straight-up swap could deliver what we so desperately need. Not even Price, word being that goalies rarely bring back their actual value.
Sad reality but yes would have to be at least one of those players plus….
Yeah, goalie market isn’t great, even for the league’s best. The upside to trading Price would be limited, unless MB can pull a rabbit out of his hat. And not the Byron kind.
So, if Pacioretty were to go on the block, does it boil down to speculative mathematics? That the centre we get back elevates his linemates sufficiently — and scores often enough himself — as to cover the loss of Patches’ 40-odd p.a.? Who’d be a GM….
Looks like Tiger Woods found one hole he doesn’t want in.
The lightning rod of attention is back in the news again. Thanks Hal Gill.
+2 for MB.
Have you a link, Junior?
What is this idea that we didn’t face the same Lundqvist that the Sens did, and that’s the reason why we lost against the Rangers and then Ottawa won and ended up in the ECF?
So many people have repeated this, one would would think the Habs faced NY’s #1 goalie and the Sens faced their novice back-up.
Friends, listen to this, we faced the exact, same goaltender! You might want to look it up, if you don’t believe me…
Is it possible that Lundqvist might have been quite hot against the Habs and quite cold against the Sens? It is. Does that explain our loss to the Rangers? It does not. I watched every game, except one. It’s not like Henrik had a series for the ages in net, though he played a bit better than Carey. In any case, that’s not the way a team or its straight-thinking fans should assess performance in the playoffs (ah, we’ll get them next time their goalie doesn’t wanna stop everything! No).
A much more plausible theory for what happened is that Ottawa did a better job exploiting that (same) goalie’s weaknesses than we did. Their team played better collectively. More of their core players showed up. They defended better when they needed to. Their scorers were more effective shooting the puck and making life uncomfortable for the Rangers’ goalie, etc. They never relented even when down by 3 goals (our team seemed to give up after one weak goal in the 1st period sometimes). As that angry football coach said in his now famous post-game rant… ‘Lundqvist was who we thought he was. We left him off the hook’, by shooting blanks. And that’s all she wrote. Keepers tend to perform better against less aggressive or less talented offensive players and that’s what I saw during that series.
100%.
(and what a long post from you!)
Ha. And in the middle of the day, no less : ) I tend to hide somewhere to read this time of day and try to save my fuming (or concurring) replies for the night crew. Couldn’t resist today.
Good to see you around Mike!
they often say the first round is the hardest to come out of. we had arguably the hardest or perhaps on paper most even match up. we lost. we all need to move on. inevitably to that #1 centre conversation lol
Lol you meant the who-won-The-Trade conversation, right?
Who here can give a really honest, objective assessment of McCarron?
Obviously I’m like most here and would just love to see the big guy become a useful tool on the roster.
But long legs and skating — I don’t have the expertise. How long does it take? Won’t he be approaching his ceiling soon? Any archive examples of very tall centres who were late blossomers?
Grateful for an assessment.
This one rode elevators before finally sticking in Montréal.
He was pretty good .:
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=3324
Cheers, fellow DM.
No 20 was my absolute favourite player for a couple of seasons, but I was too young then to observe his development. Was skating an issue? Also, he was a big guy, but not in the McCarron class, right?
I have a foggy childhood memory of him crossing the blueline alone, being sandwiched from both sides by the converging Dmen who BOTH bounced off and fell over and he deked and scored and I lost my voice.
Very hazy. Wearing white, I think, then the home colour. WHo did he beat? Maybe Crozier?
The profile linked above puts him at 6’5″ / 205 lbs.
Could be.
He was a lanky lad on skates, but he got the job done. Centred Lafleur and Shutt here, and also performed well on a certain historic team.
For my money, his skating technique wasn’t nearly as good as McCarron’s but, once he got it moving, he was effective. Here’s one example :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsYL8skc2rQ
Haha, and in the old gear he looks like a telephone pole.
We posted the same highlight — what utter sweetness in that score.
Yeah, pretty good linemates.
I was young back then, and Peter Mahovlich was a favourite of mine, Frank’s kid brother, and a heck of a hockey player. His height was impressive at the time, 6’5″ was unheard of, at least for a kid like me.
After a few seasons ably centering Guy Lafleur and Steve Shutt, I remember the buzz growing among the fans, and repeated ad nauseam on call-in shows, that Peter Mahovlich on a rush would stop skating while while trying to deke and dipsy-doodle around defenders, which would allow backcheckers to catch him from behind and strip the puck from him. And sure enough, you’d watch the game on Saturday night, and there it was again, him coasting as he tried to hypnotize a defenceman with his puckhandling, and the play aborting.
It grew into a hue and cry, a national emergency. What were we to do with Peter Mahovlich, a fundamentally flawed player? Forget the goals and all that, look at that wart! Do you see that wart?
Our long national nightmare ended when he was unloaded on the Penguins, along with minor-leaguer Peter Lee, for Pierre Larouche, in the now legendary ‘Pete and Peter for Pierre’ trade.
And as soon as we finally got our hands on 50-goal man, Pierre Larouche, who’d earned the sobriquet ‘Lucky Pete’ in Pittsburgh not wholly based on his ability to find the top corners with his shot, we took a look at our centres, and started bitching and moaning that they were too small. Now on the call-in shows, the leitmotif became that we desperately needed a ‘gros joueur de centre’.
In his book “The Game”, Ken Dryden is pretty clear about Pete Mahovlich’s carousing, how he’d stay out late at night and would show up in rough shape to practice the next morning, and how that caused clashes with Scotty Bowman, and eventually led to his being traded. But in my mind, the heat from “Les Amateurs de Sports” on CKAC was what forced this trade.
Cheers, N. Great post.
You know I’ve been contemplating whether I should indite a book about my glorious days with the Nordiques.
I was wondering, because you seem to know so much about my exploits, if you’d be interested in penning the foreword?
And if Big Mac develops hands like this and could score on Tretiak….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsYL8skc2rQ
If you’ve forgotten this one or never saw it, please check it out (at the risk of sinking into a sobbing lament for past glories…)
I had forgotten that the Little “M” hit 35+ goals 4 times and had 34 another. Super nice guy! I was at a charity event once and he sat on a kids bike for a photo and the bike broke. Off he went, and came back with a new one!
When McCarron was drafted there were concerns about his skating and today there still is. That simple.
Also Habs need to decide what to do with him wrt playing center or wing.
DDO, your last line: that’s a song I am SO sick of already!
For the record I don’t get the PK bashers or the PK fanatics.
Nether of you really know if Subban is a real @sshat or the second coming of *Gandhi*.
I believe the truth lies somewhere in between. I base this on the fact that he does a lot of really good charity work for kids and the fact current and former players have said less than compliantly things about him.
Personally I could care less if a player for the Habs is a real douchbag if he produces and can function with the team on the way to winning a Stanley Cup. The Habs have had a few A-holes on winning teams before and they are a lot easier to stand when you’re drinking champagne out of Stanley’s mug.
The charity work is secondary to me. It gains my respect like with Saku and Trevor Linden but I’ll take the A-hole that brings home the Conn Smythe like Roy any day.
I liked “the trade” when I heard about it because I like Weber and what he brings to team. I believed Bergy was going “all in” in Price’s prime years and Weber was better suited for this strategy. Then Bumbling Bergy neglected the situation at centre and traded away draft picks for 4th line garbage at the deadline. Now I’m wondering where the team is headed and if we wouldn’t be better off with the other top 10 RHD that’s 3 years younger.
Maybe the reason I can’t understand the “haters” or the “fanboys” is because I no longer become attached to the names on the back of the sweaters, only the CH on the front. I’ve been this way since my childhood idol St.Patick demanded a trade out of town. I was very torn as a kid between my team and hero but I learned it was, and always will be the Canadiens for me. I’d trade any player if it makes the team stronger. Hell trade Price if we come out on top in a deal (not that I have any faith in Bergevin to pull off a deal like that).
Even though I like Weber I still like PK. I still have a autographed picture of him in my man cave. I would be happy if he wins the Cup and brings it to the children’s hospital in Montreal. But I would be a lot happier if the Habs win it again in my lifetime. I guess only time will tell……
Second coming of Gondi? Who was the first coming?
Gondi?
Is that how they pronounce Gandhi?
Which Gandhi?
Mahatma
Indira
Rajiv
Sanjay
Rahul
Priyanka
Yanking your chain, you being a Nordiques and all.
Better?
You guys don’t let much slide do you… 😉
Lol
Good post, Steven.
I think you end up actually describing where a lot of (perhaps mostly quiet) posters are: neither hater nor fan-boy, just guys who enjoyed PK while he was here and would be very happy to see him win the Cup. In the absence of the Habs. That would be me anyway.
Still, I want to ask you about douche-bags, because I don’t think I would agree. Obviously, most players — because most PEOPLE — do stuff they’re not proud of, and so we can only throw the first stone if we are guiltless ourselves. But there are some players who can become poison on a team, and my own feeling would be to keep them out of a Habs jersey, no matter what their skill-set. Mike Richards comes to mind. Would you take him?
I may have over exaggerated to make a point about the douche bags.
Example, I could live with winning the Cup with the hockey equivalent of ARod on the team but draw the line at someone like OJ or Michael Vick.
Mike Richards? Now that’s a though one. If I knew he’d get us a Cup I’d say yes.
I’m getting to a win at “almost any cost” mentality.
I can respect you and others want to hold our players to a higher standard. With two players on equal grounds give me the class act any day. But more than anything I just want to win…..
Steven, fill out a membership form — DMex and bwoar will welcome you to their club with open arms! Lol. I think the horse has a Raffi Torres tatoo on his flank!
(and yes of course, I respect that hunger, too. Man it’s been long.)
Huh ?
Sorry DM. Aren’t you in that corner? Can’t remember what bwoar calls it. Apologies if I misrepresented you (but I’m pretty certain about bwoar’s tattoo).
Believe you may be referring to despicable winners, or something
to that effect. No – not my corner …
My2 cents on a couple of things.
I believe Habs fan (not the band wagoneers) but the heart invested in the team fans, like/love, PK. It’s the trade that divides us.
MB needs to keep both Patches and Alex G. for one more year and do whatever it reasonably takes to get another 25 goal scorer. I believe that Rads will be back with us.
Hiya HIO! Just want to say:
CH will not get to a SCF until ownership does something to; 1. shield its members from constant scrutiny while not coddling its players; 2. evolve their player development; and 3.ice a team that is serious about winning a SC.
Theres no mystery as to who makes it to SCF these days: talent+drive+effort=success
Habs have medium talent and put in the effort but hardly have the drive (if they do then its misdirected) that you could call professional and worth their salaries.
Would also help if ownership could do similar for its beer.
Message to Molson: all the beer you make sucks and i havent gone near one in decades! Im also boycotting your NHL franchise next year because they dont know what it takes to win and your price of admission as well as what you sell at your concessions is way over-priced!
Rant over.
Have a nice day the to the rest of you.
Habber, have always enjoyed your posts, so I’m a little concerned about “boycott”. What do you mean?
Don’t let the current incarnation rob you of a life-time’s love of the crest.
Greetings Mike. I was quite sure you were miffed with what i wrote during our last exchange.
What i mean by boycotting the CH next season is instead of getting caught up with hopes and expectations that i will see a Habs team leave their collective hearts on the ice (almost) every game, like the CH squads of old (pre-1993), i will invest my hard-earned free time in more wholesome and constructive activities. And perhpas a more incisive observation would be that Habs are just not that entertaining to watch.
Perhaps others get caught up in the minutae of team ops but all i care about is the product on the ice (or in the bottle/can if we’re talking beer).
Sorry, my fine Irish brother, Habs just dont got it AND dont get it.
Miffed?! Remind me!
I don’t miff much, and when it happens it’s usually not to do with hockey opinions. So my apologies if I appeared miffed — and more so if I actually was! But I don’t ever remember being miffed with yourself.
(and don’t shame me now by pasting in an archived personal attack on you by me!)
“our last exchange”…
And you’re planning to disappear on a boycott.
Come on, man! Don’t leave me hanging!
Is it true that either Therrien or Bergy said we could never win a cup with PK?
Mario Tremblay said it publicly.
Chris Nilan also stated that on his radio show last spring.
To be clear for everyone, Nilan himself said the Habs can’t win the Cup with PK. It was his opinion not a repeat of what MT or MB said. I can’t remember MT or MB ever saying that.
True that, now that I read what I wrote I am confused.
Thanks for clarifying this 😉
They might have thunk it….but they would never have allow that to get in to the public domain.
I think Bergevin should trade Pacioretty in a package to land a number 1 center.
Weber will be the team captain. That’s a no brainer.
The team has some depth on the left side, with Lehkonen, Galchenyuk, even Hudon possibly.
Although Paciiretty is a scorer, he struggles to score key goals in the playoffs, and this hurts the team.
Pacioretty’s 30 plus goals, and his low cap hit for 2 more seasons, make him excellent trade bait, and the returns could be that true number 1 centreman.
It’s a move that seems to have the potential to make the team much stronger.
It’s definitely being considered.
I think MB is very lucky to have a 30 goal guy on a cheap contract.
That is very rare these days and he should be taking advantage of that by over-spend getting a real center over here.
Max has accomplished miracles with his centers.
5 on 5 since 2011, only Ovechkin has more. Max is #2.
And Max has played 750 minutes less than Ovie and with names like DD and Danault as his center.
It’s very easy for teams to key on him with those weak centers.
It’s not the regular season Max that is the issue here.
The playoffs are a different animal, and I don’t think he’s a clutch scorer in the playoffs.
He’s very easy to focus on and shut down come playoffs.
A few years ago, Ian Cole (who was playing with the Blues) told me that before playing the Habs, the only player they would focus on to shut down was PK with an eye on Max. But PK was the only game changer they discussed.
Now Ian plays with the Pens and he says the only player they focus to shut down on when it comes to the Habs is Max.
That’s an easy task. Max’s centers have been of little concern for anyone they are playing against.
chilli, that is one of the most sobering posts I’ve ever read. I won’t say depressing, because the Habs have remained a relatively, modestly successful team despite having only one or two weapons for opponents to shut down. But it does make playoff prospects seem very, very dim.
I’m going to lope back to the exams I’m correcting….
Imagine Max WITH a #1 center. That will be MBs biggest challenge, if Galchenyuk is not the answer.
Price
Weber
Sergechev
Pacioretty
Galchenyuk
That’s who is on the table if you want a true number 1, established center.
At the clip he scores, for the letter he wears, for the guy the team expects him to be – he should not need a #1 C. he should be the guy. but then when the playoffs start we get playoff Max. Sigh sigh sigh
You will need Max on the wing if we secure a number one, as you can’t replace his 40 goals, however ineffective that may be to some, which is another head scratcher.
Trade Patches and do a deal with the Devils and get Kovulchuk. Resign Rads.
Habfan17
I wouldn’t argue with that. Been saying it for a while now. It’s also probably less costly to acquire a replacement winger than a # 1 centre. Keep Galchenyuk as the # 2 centre. Fill out the roster from there like Pittsburgh did with Crosby and Malkin down the middle and they’re set for a generation!
Makes perfect sense to me…which is exactly why I’ll never see Bergevin do that.
@Lapointe: thanks ever so much for reminding me once again why I find myself posting less and less on this site these days.
Don’t let it get you down, CB. We need more of your posts, not less. Post past the noise.
cb!
Just deploy your filters, man!
Love your posts.
Lapointe’s experience goes way back and he can bring good memories. But unfortunately he has baggage and also sometimes manages to confuse being forthright with being obnoxious.
Just apply a filter and keep posting.
Looking towards training camp and the new season. Barring any off season moves by Bergevin, who do folks think may be ready to make the jump?
DLR? Could he be ready to take the 3rd or 4th line centre spot? How about McCarron? Is he ready to be given a regular shift on either the 3rd or 4th line centre spots? Do either bring enough skill to get the most out of their wingers?
Sherbak, Hudon, someone else?
On defense, I could see Sergachev having an outside chance to make the team. Jerabek? Will the Habs finally have a left defenceman who can fill the top pairing spot and give Makov the opportunity to move down to the 2nd or 3rd pairing and still have enough gas in the tank for the play offs? Can Beaulieu, if still a Hab, finally take the top left spot?
On the right side, can Juulsen or Lernout lock down the 3rd pairing spot? Maybe the 7th defenceman spot? I don’t really see any other prospect being ready next season. Not to mention that unless Weber and/or Petry get moved, there is only room for one righty. If Davidson and/or Benn are still Habs, then what?
If Markov is resigned, and I think he will be, then the left is full with Markov, Beaulieu and Emelin. Does Bergy move one or two?
Even without trades or free agent signings, Bergevin has a lot of decisions to make. I have to wonder, if part of the contract talks with Price might revolve around the plan for the next 4 years, and then beyond. The core is not getting any younger!
Habfan17
Once the expansion draft is over, we can take a look at our AHL and junior prospects and see who might be able to catch on with the Habs this year.
If Bergevin decides to finally trust his younger players, I think Hudon is a lock for at least a fourth-line role this season, provided Las Vegas doesn’t take him. I like the idea of a fourth line of young AHL grads who play 10-12 minutes a night. I don’t think that’s a bad introduction to the league for a young player. And it sure beats watching has-beens and never-weres in action, as is the usual case with our fourth line.
I’d like to see Sergachev make the team this year, but he probbaly should keep playing big minutes in junior for at least another season. He’s a lefthander who plays the right side and I’m not sure how comfortable he would be on the left side at this stage of his career, but that’s where our potential openings are this year.
Agreed 100%. With the NHL’s salary structure being what it is and the near-impossibility of landing an impact UFA without hurting the team long-term, it’s more important than ever to use the fourth line for young, developing players.
Yes, I remember that Sergachev prefers the right side. I don’t think having a 4th line of young players would hurt, as long as the 13th forward could fill in and help with some experience.
Your point is well taken, we will see who is taken by Vegas then see who is left and if Bergevin moves anyone before the expansion draft.
I found it interesting trying to see who would fit where, if no new players were brought in from outside the organization.
A Beaulieu for Kovulchuk would probably be a solid move if Jersey would do that.
Habfan17
I think Beaulieu for Kovachuk might be good for both sides. New Jersey needs defence and Beaulieu might fit in well with their lineup.
Oddly enough, Beaulieau might also work in a deal to get Anisimov from the Blackhawks as well. They are tight against the cap and need help on defence.
@Marvin: Weber and bg11 are the only ones who I can think of who showed up and gave 100% every night.
Really, you don’t think Rads gave it his all?.
Leading the team in scoring and #3 in the league after the first round?
Without Radulov the Canadiens do not win 2 games in that series.
Radulov makes his linemates better.
He was the team’s most valuable forward.
Maybe the Habs should move him to Centre if they can’t sign or trade for one! They could run with;
Patches, Galchenyuk and Gallagher.
Lehkonen, Rads, perhaps Sherbak.
Byron, Danault, Shaw
Carr, McCarron, ?
It would be amazing to get another top 6 centre, but if not, a top 6 right winger and try Rads if they can resign him, at centre. I am not sold of Kovulchuk at his age and after not being in the NHL for 4 years, but then, if he is like Jagr, then maybe for 2 to 3 seasons.
Problem is he is a left wing and Lehkonen did not look as good when he was moved to the right side. Moving Lehkonen to 2nd line centre may work, with Kovulchuk and Rads.
It’s Lehkonen who could be moved to center, because he plays a great defensive game naturally, and he’s played center in Europe.
Radulov does not play like a center in the neutral or defensive zones.
Paz
I would have taken 6 Andrew shaw’s over 6. Mp67’s in the playoffs. Imagine Mp67 or AG27 wish shaw’s heart and determination.
I will take effort over skill in this case
So Pacioretty finished the series with one point, a minus-2 and 28 shots, which led the entire NHL. Somehow that doesn’t qualify as “showing up.”
Shaw had 13 shots, a minus-2 and 0 points. Yet somehow he “showed up” and “gave 100%” and sets an example for everyone else.
Good lord.
Yes, Shaw showed up in the sense that he put a jersey on and skated. But he was completely irrelevant. At least Patches helped generate opportunities by the bucketload.
I look forward to Patches playing a Kessel role somewhere fans actually appreciate a big, fast guy who generates chances and scores goals. He’s wasted on Montreal fans.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
You forgot to mention his stupid penalties.
Not sure if ANY team in the NHL whines as much as the Ottawa Senators do. Love listening to them talk about all the injuries they had during the playoffs. Really? Played thru considerable pain? I am pretty sure ALL players play thru pain in the post season. I almost hate the sens as much as the bruins and leafs. VERY close. And I didn’t think it was going to be possible. But it is.
Has it leaked yet that Carey wants $9 M x 8 years?
If the Senators had faced the Lundqvist we saw in the first round instead of the up-and-down goaltender they saw when it was their turn to play the Rangers, they’d have been eliminated.
And if we had finished second in the Atlantic instead of the Senators, I doubt if we would have lost to the Bruins either.
Winning the Atlantic in this bizarre seeding format was where it started to go wrong. We were penalized for winning the division rather than being rewarded for doing so.
EDIT: That’s a fair cap hit and term for Carey Price. We’re just going to have to just accept it and move on.
cbhabsfan..if your Aunt had balls she would have been your Uncle. You speak of the Sens being whiners but man this site is nothing but a place to whine.
Your not much a reader, are you? It was actually Habs4ever that called the Senators whiners.
How to look _______101, see Lapointe.
😆 😆 😆 😆
$9 Million – 8 years with his playoff record?
Cary Price is a great regular season goalie. Yes that’s an insult.
Bring the hate. I can handle it.
Go PK. Got I hate Bergevin.
HockeyBuzz is not a bad site, once you determine that Eklund is at the top of the page mostly for entertainment purposes, and I used to read Eric Engels on there regularly as the Habs correspondent before he moved on to Sportsnet. Jennifer B Cutler is doing a good job in his place these days, and a couple of other regulars on the site, notably James Tanner, who writes on the Hawks and the Coyotes, often seem to have good insights.
Eric Cordell, who writes reliably on the Devils, speculated today that Montreal may have real interest in signing Kovalchuk and cites a Sportsnet 960 radio spot from Elliote Friedman this morning to bolster his case.
Here’ the link, which also includes a link to a transcription of Friedman’s quotes:
http://www.hockeybuzz.com/blog/Todd-Cordell/On-Kovalchuk-the-Rangers-and-the-Canadiens/159/85450
If Bergy can sign Kovalchuk, that will redeem some of his stupid moves. Not all, but some. Hell of a hockey player.
That is why I call him Yuckland. Don’t give him any pub by typing his name correctly.
Debrincat was voted the best Major Junior player in the country. He might be short, but like Panarin, he has every tool to become a terrific NHL player.
Debrincat was picked 39th overall.
A home run for the Hawks.
Until Debrincat makes the jump and produces, I will be cautiously optimistic. The Habs drafted Corey Locke, another undersized junior scoring star, CHL player of the year, I think twice. It was a different NHL then, but still, Locke scored 151 points one season then followed it up with 118.
Habfan17
Corey Locke was a 4th round pick. The scouts had it right. He was a great junior player whose skills would never climb to NHL levels. It happens quite often.
Debrincat went 39th. And he easily could have gone first round, top 30.
Different era.
But everything I see tells me Debrincat will make the NHL quickly, and start scoring.
I’ve been wrong before though, but I don’t think the fact that he’s 2 or 3 inches shorter will hurt his game.
If he plays with Toews and/or Kane, he will score. I don’t think there is a job for him on the bottom six. Good offensive depth at the very least.
Although moving Eller was a mistake. I would have rather dumped dd’s salary instead
DD was dumped to the Oilers for Davidson.
Lars for Shaw was a win.
Weber,Gally and Shaw were studs in the first round.
The King was better than Carey and Max and Chucky came up with goose eggs and basically sucked.
Result.
Golf Time.
Shaw was good but he got knocked out. He’s a gamer (like Gally) but not a stud. Weber is a stud.
Eller was pretty much the same player for Washington as he was for us. Underwhelming.
DD’s contract was an error that could not be taken away; especially after blowing a buyout on the Briere/Parenteau.
Actually the Eller trade was good because Danault can do the same job at a much cheaper salary. I like Shaw too but they overpaid trade-wise and contract-wise. Six year contract for a 3rd liner…c’mon.
Anyway nobody is mentioning that the reason MB has had to go out and acquire physical players is that all the ones he has drafted haven’t panned out. McCarron is the closest but his skating is still not strong enough IMO. Guys like Thrower and Crisp…busts. De La Rose another Eller-like player…big but soft. You can’t find top-6 players in the draft fine…but you can’t find bottom players either? Once again…c’mon.
What are you talking about? Bergy’s found LOTS of bottom players.
Bashing Shaw? He was one of the few Habs who showed up in the playoffs. Mean while there are about 16 players whose photos should be on a milk carten or a amber alert should have been called.
Weber and bg11 are the only ones who I can think of who showed up and gave 100% every night
Yup. Agreed amigo.
People look at that $3.9M cap hit for the next five seasons and lose their minds. I don’t.
That’s actually a reasonabale price to pay in this era for a player who brings to a hockey team what Shaw does. If he is relatively injury-free and the roster is more stable next season, he’ll be seen in a different light on here.
Pittsburgh has shown what a dangerous third line can do for you, which is where Shaw should be lining up on an improved roster.
Bonino>>>Shaw
In one or two seasons, Debrincat will pass Shaw.
Shaw is a good character player, but not talented enough to play top 6 in the NHL.
In one or two seasons he should still be a developing prospect. He won’t be an NHL player for while yet. Then we’ll see.
Hartman is the plug ‘n play replacement for Shaw. He is similar player and equally as effective, was developed internally and about 1/4 the cost.
And the Hawks may not be able to protect him in the expansion draft. They have decsions to make between him and a couple of other forwards.
No one can match Pittsburgh’s third line, and if UFA Bonino signs elsewhere this summer, neither will next year’s Penguins.
But if Bergevin can get his homework done this summer, a third line of Byron-Danault-Shaw should be able to play well against just about any third line that I can think of.
Bonino is a good faker.
Agreed.
We’re not bashing Shaw per se. We’re bashing his bad contract and his use. He’s a decent 3rd liner but takes stupid penalties.
Bergie touted him as the next… whatever. Shaw would be fine if we had a decent top 2 lines, which we don’t, so that puts more eyeballs on Shaw.
I’m actually starting to feel sorry for him, or maybe not.
Pens have a chance to become the first team to win back to back in the salary cap era. Crazy
Two posts from the much reviled “insider” Eklund on HockeyBuzz today, one a total mystery but the other may have some actual heat to it, despite the dubious source:
“On Galchenyuk…
I talked to a good source in Montreal today who really believes Galchenyuk has a better than even chance of starting the season elsewhere. The Blues are apparently making the biggest push for Galchenyuk(e4). The Devils and Rangers are also very interested.
On Anisimov…
The Montreal Canadiens are now the front runner for Anisimov…I am NOT hearing Galchenyuk will be traded for Anisimov…so there are definitely other teams involved…”
Any one of us here could take a dartboard and with a couple of tosses link Galchenyuk’s name just as credibly to a number of other teams in the league – I’m not entirely sure but I’m guessing that’s what Eklund has done here – and probably more interesting destinations than these at that.
But Anisimov is another story entirely. With the Hawks’ annual summer cap crunch nearly upon us, a hard look at their roster indicates Anisimov, 29, a very good two-way centre with a cap hit of $4.5M for the next four seasons who usually can get you 20-plus goals and 40-45 points, is likely someone they are willing to move to squeeze under the cap.
His only major drawback as a quality scoring line centre is his underwhelming faceoff abilities. Everything else seems to check off all the right boxes. At 6’4″ and around 200 lbs, he’s got decent size and plays well at both ends of the rink, though he’s not really a physical player.
With Bergevin’s past history with Chicago, I’d be surprised that he hasn’t already made inquiries on Anisimov.
I don’t really believe the rumblings on Galchenyuk being moved are all that serious. Despite his up-and-down season and the constant speculation that he will either be traded or play the wing next season, even if Bergevin were to acquire a scoring line centre he’d still need a second scoring line centre to open the season with.
And it’s obvious that Danault, for all his fine qualities, is more suited to centreing the third line if this team is to be considered a serious Stanley Cup centre next season.
Anisimov for Big Mac and a 2nd rounder.
That would be fair. I was hoping for something a little less fair, though, because I REALLY like McCarron and would love to see him open the season centreing our fourth line.
I think it would be the most sensible way for him to be introduced to the league in a regular role.
Anisimov is not the answer. Danault can give you 40 points, and he’s a better defensive player, and much cheaper.
We disagree on where we feel Danault’s talents can be best utilized. Nothing wrong with that.
I agree that Anisimov is not the answer. The Habs need a centre who is dynamic and can put up at least 60 points. A centre who will make his wingers better and take some pressure from Galchenyuk.
Anisimov has three things on Pleks, he is younger, bigger, and he makes less coin. That is not enough to make him worth trading for in my opinion. At 29, Pleks put up more than 45 points 7 times in his career and that was without players like Kane, Hossa, and Panarin.
Habfan17
I don’t think we have the assets to pick up a bonafide 60-point centre. Certainly not through a trade with a team that has any cap space to speak of.
The more horrible a rumor sounds the more likely it is that Bergy will be involved in it.
You sound bitter about something. It will be bitter sweet when PK travels through montreal with the cup. 4 more wins.
Funny, I didn’t name you but you seem to be the one offended. Quiet telling….
Since you were the one who mentioned beating the equine species to death I also find it hilarious that you assume I don’t want to see Subban win the Cup.
You know what happens when you assume something, you make a real big @ss out of you and…. well actually, pretty much just you……
For all the griping on here about not getting Alex debrincat – this site would have gone absolutely ballistic last year if MB had drafted him. There would have been hundreds of comments (mostly from the same people) complaining about “another smurf’ etc. There is about a 25-30% chance the kid ever plays in the NHL, and he was traded for a guy we know will be a solid player for the next bunch of years. The Shaw trade added some more grit and toughness desperately needed by this team, we are well ahead in that deal for at least 4-5 years from when it was made.
Didn’t we just exchange picks with The Caps for Eller at the same time as The Shaw deal? So basically a push for picks and it became Lars for Shaw?
I see it’s break time for those who work underneath the bridges……..
Holly crap fastfreddy I just saw a dead horse
. I think it needs a few more kicks.
Gladly Marvin20.
WOW chilli
alex Dedrincat sounds awsome! !!!! You forgot to mention how big he is LMAO
You should keep this post. It will keep you grounded.
You can blame Timmins, blame Brergevin, blame Lefebre, it doesn’t matter because there’s something wrong somewhere and Molson needs a real hockey man to look into the problem. Nothing will change until this occurs.
Not sure if anyone has an answer for this but here goes…
Do we think there will be any English language play-by-play broadcasts of the Laval Rocket available…either radio or t.v.?
I’m betting the answer will be there are none but I’m hoping that is not the case…
Broadcast rights for the Rocket…what we got??
You know what drives me nuts: when a pal says ‘hey, my cousin has a son who plays hockey. I know nothing about hockey but I hear he is really good. He was drafted by the Hawks last year”.
“No shit! That’s awesome. What’s his name?”
“Alex Dedrincat”….
and then I look him up and read this:
DeBrincat led the OHL with 127 points in 63 games played this year. Those are absolutely amazing numbers for a young player. DeBrincat also had 62 assists and 65 goals.
The Blackhawks struck gold when they drafted DeBrincat last summer with the pick the acquired when trading Andrew Shaw to the Montreal Canadians.
At only 19-years-old, DeBrincat now holds the record for most goals scored for the Erie Otters (65) and marks his third straight year of scoring 50 or more goals. DeBrincat has also joined the 300 point club for the Erie Otters, something only three other players in the team’s history has done.
Ok….
Go Shaw!!!!!!
I was waiting for him to make magic yesterday but…
He sort of reminds me of Cory Locke. It is more than just size, something about the way he plays. Smart young man.
If MB ever gets canned, the Shaw trade will probably be one of the reasons why. Like the other trade, it is still early to judge IMO. This year will be MB’s defining year.
Lars for Shaw?
No contest.
Habs won it big time.
The picks were a push.
They did not trade Lars for Shaw. These were two separate trades. No issue dealing Lars as Danault can do the same job much cheaper. Still not crazy about trading TWO 2nd rounders for Shaw who then got a above average contract for his type of player. I like Shaw but there a lot of things in life I like but I don’t acquire because I don’t want to overpay.
BTW the picks are not a push. The Shaw picks were high 2nd round picks and the Eller picks are low ones a year apart.
I stand corrected on the 2nd round Picks amigo.
High vs low and a year apart.
So we trade Lars and get lower 2nd round and Shaw.
Still a good deal imo because who knows what 2nd rounders will pan out and Shaw brings way more than Lars.
In the last game at the Forum in 1996, Habs beat Dallas 4-1 with goals from Pierre Turgeon, MArk Recchi, Saku Koivu and Andrei Kovalenko. Sadly, 21 years later, I would take those 4 combined over any combination of 4 forwards on the present roster hands down. That’s the reality: no progress offensively in 21 years…
Lafleur + Robinson = Stanley Cups
Unfortunately, that was the start of our decline, and all due to the GMs of the time and the next few trying to recover glory by swapping the future. Houle is a wonderful man, but was as good a GM as Tremblay was a coach.
You got that right…..
No progress? I would call it a decline.
I am mildly intrigued though if we can have Radulov and Kovalchuk, give Galchenyuk time to learn his craft.
I miss Saku and Kovalev, actually. Sigh.
I certainly would be interested to hear what the rationale for offering LeFebvre an extension is. Is it that like MB, MT, JJD and CJ he was a journeyman defenseman, depth type player at best? The lack of offensive production certainly was a problem against the Rags, but a number of the games in that series were still winnable despite the lack of offense were it not for glaring defensive miscues and breakdowns. Why would they even consider bringing JJD back? That the Habs don’t seem to have any interest in at least bringing Larry Robinson on board in a consultant role is beyond pathetic. Sergachev looks like he has all of the tools to be a top pairing dman but under whose tutelage? LeFebvre, JJD? The players have to accept some responsibility for their development for sure, but the coach and the organization has responsibility as well and at a certain point when an organization clearly has chronic problems with player development it is time for management to take a long hard look in the mirror…….
“Gardez la Foi! Keep the Faith!”
I felt the same way until I looked at the ages when NHL players break into the show. We become so consumed with the guys who can step right in that I believe we often forget most apprentice first.
There is the expansion draft, there are trades, there are UFA, but this year the Habs should have a group of 22 year old(ish) kids with some NHL games, some AHL development, who can take the place of all these journeyman pickups who were available because other teams had someone better in mind. Coincidently this is the average break in age. Who knew, right?
Hudon, Scherbak, McCarron, JDLR, Lindgren (23) the old goalie of the bunch, to name a few. They may not have much NHL experience yet but it is really difficult to think that each is not a step up on the current roster journeyman they can replace.
JDLR came over and played half a season (age 20) NHL and half AHL. Never a goal scorer, that isn’t his game, he has now crept into double digits in the AHL, his shot totals are up, and his points are up. So it is obvious he is developing but for some reason, probably that we want a hero so badly, he is dismissed.
Anyway, it looks like the Habs farm team is poised to begin introducing 3-4 solid NHL players per season. Those players, like Andrighetto, will either begin taking jobs away or be coveted by other teams as young, solid NHLers. Which may lead to our heart’s desire, a top center who only goes the odd 19 games in a funk without generating anything – DD heavy.
I am not sure Lefebvre isn’t doing exactly what he is paid to do. Or that the future is as gloomy as I often feel watching the Habs flounder year after year. Then I think back to “We have a flu running through the room” or Markov being injured and the team mailing it in till he got back, or the same thing with Price, or last season’s no particular reason we just forgot how to play, and I just wonder if there isn’t a curse on these guys.
Maybe the curse of too much too young.
That avg age that has come up for NHL rookies has also been driven down by a few 18 year olds each year. I would love to see the stats with those removed. The avg draftee is 3-5 years away from the NHL, and we tend to write off players after a year or two.
SL never struck me as a great coach for the young kids, and his results are not great whether we like it or not the people making the decisions on this know more about hockey than pretty much our whole HIO group combined.
If JJD comes back it is because he threw MT under the bus behind the scenes and/or CJ has someone specifically in mind who is not available. I suspect, like with MT, JJD really doesn’t do anything as the head coach takes care of the defense (especially now with Muller handling the offense).
As for Lefebvre…looks like the job of the AHL coach is not to eventually come up to Mtl. It is just to implement the system from the Mtl coach and make sure the players learn it. Winning is not important in this scenario so Lefebvre is a perfect flunky.
Sergachev: “J.J. [Daigneault] was showing me clips all the time of Petry, Marky, Webby so I was just trying to learn.”
http://www.iihf.com/home-of-hockey/news/news-singleview/?no_cache=1&tx_ttnews%5Btt_news%5D=11840
Also, I wonder if winning doesn’t become more important in Laval. I just hope it is not to the detriment of development.
I am just guessing but a big part of Nashville’s D success has got to be Phil Housely.
Preds in 6.
