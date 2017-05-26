P.K. Subban’s father says he will always be a Canadiens fan

P.K. Subban’s father, Karl, was a Canadiens fan long before his son was even born.

So it was a dream come true for Karl when P.K. was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft and went on to spend seven seasons with the Habs before being traded to the Nashville Predators last summer in exchange for Shea Weber.

But even after the trade, Karl still remains a Canadiens fan. The father was in Bromont on Friday for an education conference and spoke with CBC Montreal Daybreak sports columnist Jessica Rusnak, who is also a regular on the HI/O Show panel.

“I’ve been a fan for 47 years; the day I came to Canada (from Jamaica) I became a Habs fan,” Karl told Rusnak. “Montreal Canadiens have been a big part of my life, they also helped to shape my life, so it will be hard to forget about them.

“I’m a hockey fan, I’ll always be a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, but right now I’m a bigger fan of the Nashville Predators,” he added.

About the trade to Nashville, Karl told Rusnak: “Well, you know what, I was shocked, I was also surprised, but I also know it’s part of the business. What I have now are the memories, and they’re good and they’re positive. The Canadiens gave P.K. an opportunity to live his dream, which he has. Because of the Canadiens, he became a very good hockey player, and he also became a better person and so for that, I will cherish those things for the rest of my life.”

With Subban, the Predators have advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in franchise history. Game 1 against the Penguins is Monday night in Pittsburgh.

