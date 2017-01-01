P.K. Subban won’t face Canadiens, might miss rest of season with back injury

Pat Hickey

NASHVILLE — Defenceman P.K. Subban will be not be in the lineup when the Nashville Predators play the Canadiens Tuesday (8 p.m., RSE, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).

Subban, who has missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury, was placed on the injured reserve list Sunday. The Predators said Subban’s condition will be evaluated over the next 2-3 weeks.

The Predators have been playing it close to the vest when it comes to the exact nature of Subban’s injury, but there has been speculation that the former Canadien has a herniated disc in his back.

Subban last played on Dec. 15 when he logged more than 25 minutes of ice time. He has been listed as day-to-day, but there has been no improvement in his condition. He skated twice on the weekend, but had to stop on both occasions.

The Predators are hoping that his condition will improve with rest but, if that doesn’t work, he could be facing season-ending surgery.

There was anticipation surrounding Tuesday’s game because it would have been the first meeting between the teams since the Canadiens traded Subban to Nashville for Shea Weber.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday that the decision to place Subban on the injured reserved list hasn’t changed anything.

“It’s not like he just got hurt,” said Laviolette. “We haven’t had him for a while and that’s given other guys a chance to step up.”

Weber has averaged 26 minutes a game and has nine goals, 12 assists and a plus-16 rating. He leads NHL defencemen with eight power-play goals. Subban has averaged 25 minutes a game and has seven goals and 10 assists with a minus-11 rating.

