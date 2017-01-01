P.K. Subban won’t face Canadiens, might miss rest of season with back injury

Pat Hickey
Montreal Gazette
NASHVILLE — Defenceman P.K. Subban will be not be in the lineup when the Nashville Predators play the Canadiens Tuesday (8 p.m., RSE, RDS, TSN 690 Radio).
Subban, who has missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury, was placed on the injured reserve list Sunday. The Predators said Subban’s condition will be evaluated over the next 2-3 weeks.
The Predators have been playing it close to the vest when it comes to the exact nature of Subban’s injury, but there has been speculation that the former Canadien has a herniated disc in his back.
Subban last played on Dec. 15 when he logged more than 25 minutes of ice time. He has been listed as day-to-day, but there has been no improvement in his condition. He skated twice on the weekend, but had to stop on both occasions.
The Predators are hoping that his condition will improve with rest but, if that doesn’t work, he could be facing season-ending surgery.
There was anticipation surrounding Tuesday’s game because it would have been the first meeting between the teams since the Canadiens traded Subban to Nashville for Shea Weber.
Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday that the decision to place Subban on the injured reserved list hasn’t changed anything.
“It’s not like he just got hurt,” said Laviolette. “We haven’t had him for a while and that’s given other guys a chance to step up.”
Weber has averaged 26 minutes a game and has nine goals, 12 assists and a plus-16 rating. He leads NHL defencemen with eight power-play goals. Subban has averaged 25 minutes a game and has seven goals and 10 assists with a minus-11 rating.
Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
He’s already been sent down.. You guys should stop referring to the leafs as the laffs.. They are looking really good .. Even when they lose … And Auston does things that I have not seen since a young jarg and I’m going to say it ,,, Lemieux !!this guy looks like he will be the top 3 player in the leugue and right now he looks slightly better than mcdavid .. Now what do you guys think of not tanking last year ?? I’m sure you stubborn people will still say rather keep the dignity of trying to win .. Good luck with that
He’s still a Leaf, bro. A Leaf is a Leaf is a Leaf. Point finale. Some things will never change. Suivant, next!!!
In all seriousness though, I hope Farnham gets a chance and does well. He’s 27 and this may be his last shot at the NHL. 4 goals in the AHL this season does not exactly raise the eyebrows but who knows. Seems like a nice guy and I sincerely wish him the best
Who cares where Farnham plays. He’s got that great tune called You’re the Voice.
Probably goes back to the Emelin blow. Bergevin had so many good reasons to trade him, but the uncertainty of how he would rebound from the whiplash injury had to be one of the biggest ones.
That’s one way to say: “I’m full of excrement”
So who is Bobby Farnham going to suit for? Or is he just going to warm the press box seat? Would be interesting to see what he can bring… apparently he’s got lots of CHaracter and is tough to play against. Is he Andrew Shaw without the skill?
Well, who’s laughing now? Bergevin, that’s who. Take that, all ye nay sayers! PK got injured doing stand up routines. Weber > Subban.
@joeybarrie
I have sometimes wondered about that as well. It is evident over the years that some players do take a hometown discount. Think about all those players that stayed in their free agency periods year after year with Detroit.
From their goalie to Lidstrom to others until only recently. I’ve always wondered what the Little Caesars owner does or did to keep the players there. Detroit as a city isn’t exactly desirable although it has nice suburbs. Good coaching and a chance to win can be had in numerous other cities. I am guessing that there are side -deals not tied to the cap like endorsements, paid advertising done by players etc. That is one way to help increase their salaries while keeping their hockey salaries lower. Just a hunch though.
No team has been better than Detroit since the 90s at retaining players IMO.
There is a lot to be said about well run organizations that have a certain feel to it and remain competitive.
Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh. I would like to think Montreal is on that list. But it does have the weight of unrealistic expectations that comes with it. and the intense media and fans.
While Detroit has done it for years. Its different now in the cap era. Juggling term and salary is a double edged sword.
The reason Detroit was able to keep its players, was they gave out long term contracts, which were grandfathered in. Then you can also take the case of Datsyck, whom they traded to the Yotes, to get his 7 1/2 million contract off the books. It makes the salary cap meaningless as far as I’m concerned.
Well, that stinks. Sure robs us of some drama…
I suppose we could focus on Weber returning to his old stomping grounds, but that sure lacks the sizzle…
Koivu was my favourite
What is that poster trying to prove by referring to P.K. as that Preds player? So petty and small minded. And yes…some of us refuse to forget P.K., just like I refuse to forget Saku and many others who were dumped by my team. Heal quickly P.K.
I always find it interesting that people think that once a professional contract is up, there remains some sort of loyalty for the player, but never the organization. The team is supposed to be generous to the player, but the player is never expected to give the team a discount or some other form of generosity.
Never really heard a player tell a team, you’ve been so generous to me with the support and money. I’ll play next season for you for free….
That’s beside the point. Would you sell your less than 1% of the population level of talent for free? No. And why should they, when teams are raking in billions in a sport that does not adequately protect its players?
Also, yes, players sometimes take cuts out of loyalty. It’s called a hometown discount. PK was going for less than 9m, but Molson stepped in and gave him the deal he got because Bergevin was being a donkey and playing hardball for no reason.
Should Weber have shunned all offers and not signed the offer sheet he got out of pure loyalty to Nashville? No. He did what was best for him and his family, and signed with Philly for a lucrative amount. Nashville matched and he stayed there. He wasn’t under any obligation to accept the lower offers they proposed, and it looks like he was ready and willing to leave that town.
PK? He always wanted to be a Hab forever. That means something, and for a team/town that’s so great for hockey, it remains a big issue that marquee players avoid signing here/put MTL on their no-trade destinations. I’m of the mind that moving a superstar who had no issues with the pressure-cooker atmosphere, and actually wanted to play here their entire career, was a move that reflects poorly to other star players, and the CH.
I would take JVR in a heartbeat for the rest of the season.
Bring on those LEAFS, for a date around the second week of April for a best of 7 series my generation hasn’t seen, and im in my 40’s.
I welcome this new chapter of rivalry and revelry. Its long over do.
DO IT
I really dont get some of the posters on this site…every time there is a player available who has only shown to be a 5-7 goal a season scorer the Habs should pick him up…The Habs need an established scorer trade where they dont give up one of their established scorers…Trading MaxPac for a 25 goal scorer does not solve the scoring issue…
JVR is available and a spare part for the laffs. Likely get him for a quality defensive prospect.
Toronto considers JVR a key piece of Veteran leadership for their kids in addition to an on ice contributor, not in any way a spare part. You would need to give a young player ready to step in plus a solid veteran to get him.
think there was a rumour a few seasons ago that MB was offered Mantha for Markov
Matthews 20 goals …not bad for a player from a beer league as some posters stated at the beginning of the season….Unfortunately for the Habs he could become the American Lemieux for the next decade plus..
Leafs win the Cup with this young corp. and HIO’ers are going to jump off ledges.
Fingers crossed for PK. Got to be tough for him. Wanting to do a lot for his new team and city. Now he has to rest and hope his season doesnt end. SUCKS. 2016 was the worst…….. Hopefully a new year will bring him good news (and even better news for us)
Fingers crossed for Shawsy too. Hopefully he isnt having too rough of a holiday season.
He needs to see magic mike
I hope this does not develop into something serious. Backs are a pain between the neck and the butt. Get well, PK, see you March 2nd!
Free Front.
From last thread. Regarding taking Burmistrov off of waivers, if he made it to where the Habs could take him.
Who would you move out of centre spot for him? McCarron could go back down. Pleks, Danault, Mitchell, Gal27, DD. One or two couple be moved to the wing, but then who do you move out to make room for them?
Yes he was an 8th overall pick, but he is 25 and in 298 games, has 81 points. In junior, he put up some decent numbers, especially the play offs, but that was 7 years ago. He was alright in the KHL, but did not set the league on fire by any stretch!
Habfan17
Would rather take a flyer on yakupov if he gets to waivers. I think this guy is done. Let somebody else take him. The team chemistry we have this season is as good as it has been in years. Let’s only rock the boat on deadline day when we load up. Just my two cents.
If the Nail went to waivers, I would like to see Bergevin take a flyer on him. Not Burmistrov though.
Habfan17
I guess this just confirms we win the trade. A bad back never goes away. Pk is the younger but the one with the older back/body. Get well soon pk.
Maybe PK was over-doing it with his training- eating sides of beef and pushing sleds up the street.
The body has limits on durability.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I hope Weber shows them what they gave up. I’ve been looking forward to seeing him face his old organization.
It’s a shame, and I hope the Preds player recovers. That’s potentially a serious injury.
He will. People talk about pk looking fwd to it but sheesh. Shea was the captain and played there for way more years than pk did with the habs.
You two are unbelievable.
Weber is a good player, but the trade will always be a big negative for MTL.
What have the Habs really gained? They have a losing record after their hot start, which is artificially buoyed by the loser point, and Price’s excellence. It’s the same old team.
I got Weber in my pool so I’m glad he’s put up some points, but the Canadiens were in a position to take the next step, and they failed to do so. Five years on, MB has yet to acquire another good centre, after having Galchenyuk fall to him from no action on his part. The D is still just above average, even with Weber and Markov, and they still depend on a lot of their scoring to come from the bottom six.
It’s not an ideal situation, and it feels like another Rangers-type case. They wasted Lundqvist’s prime years, and it looks like the Habs are gonna sleep on Price’s.
At least when “the Preds player” was here, this team was fun to watch.
Another interesting thing to note is that Radulov is loud, flamboyant, and all that, but no one says a peep because he’s still a white guy. Go figure.
Here is a story from Adam Vingan of the Tennessean, who covers the Preds on a daily basis. It quotes Subban saying he feels much better, now, than before the Xmas break (conflicting with Hickey’s “no improvement”), and implying that he is not considering surgery (thank goodness!).
http://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/nhl/predators/2017/01/01/pk-subban-injury-update-predators-vs-canadiens/96053994/
Pk also thought and said his neck injury last season wasn’t too serious. He is an optimist and good for him.
Is it too late to send DD and a 5th to Detroit for Mantha?
Boy, did he ever look great out there today. Sportsnet kept raving about the Leaf rookies(and they are great, no doubt) but Mantha was the best offensive player on both teams. Still gets lost in his own end sometimes but he is still a kid. Great future. Love to have him as a Hab but the Wings won’t let him go…
Yeah, you’re probably right. (Sigh)
He had a great game today.
At age 22 he has only played 31 NHL games, part of the Wings development process of not rushing prospects to the NHL.
Probably helping him in the long run.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Let’s see if he continues to play like this. He has the skill but his work ethic is the question. Wasn’t he the one that missed his d zone assignment on Marners goal?
Any how way too early to say he has turned the corner.
So sad don’t carve
I hope you aren’t Subban’s surgeon.
Have to laugh at the Sportsnet crew trying to make a case for the goal reversed. Toronto blows a 3 goal lead and Hughson and Simpson whining.
I watched on NBC.
They also discussed the goalie interference scenario.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
How ’bout those Leafs, eh?
Blow a two goal lead with 1.1 seconds to go,
and St. Matthews saves the day.
The fans were singing ” Living on a Prayer” when the Leafs got up 4-1. I guess it was a prayer alright a prayer to hold onto the lead.
He had “puck luck”
First to say:
This does not mean the Habs have won “The Trade.”
Good luck to Subbie.
No but Bergevin dodged a bullet in this case
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Agree that MB dodged a bullet.
However, the long game still needs to be played out.
How did he dodge a bullet? Gronkowski has come back from the same injury to remain a beast. This is PK’s first time dealing with injury, and he’s 28. He’ll be fine. The he and the team are just taking a cautious approach.
Sorry but yes it does. Get well soon pk.
That’s one way to say: “I’m completely full of excrement”