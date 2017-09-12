Owner Geoff Molson optimistic as Canadiens listed at 20-1 odds to win Stanley Cup

STU COWAN

The Canadiens were listed at 20-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup on Monday by the Bodog betting website heading into training camp, which starts Thursday when players report for physicals in Brossard.

The Canadiens will hit the ice for the first time Friday morning in Brossard and play a Red vs. White scrimmage at the Bell Centre Sunday afternoon before playing the first of eight pre-season games next Monday in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins.

Bodog had 11 NHL teams with better odds to win the Cup than the Canadiens, starting with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are the favourites at 7-1 and are looking to win their third straight championship. Other teams listed ahead of the Canadiens by Bodog are the Edmonton Oilers (9-1), Chicago Blackhawks (12-1), Dallas Stars (12-1), Anaheim Ducks (14-1), Nashville Predators (14-1), Tampa Bay Lightning (14-1), Toronto Maple Leafs (14-1), Washington Capitals (14-1), Minnesota Wild (18-1) and New York Rangers (18-1).

The biggest longshots are the Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks and the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights, all listed at 100-1.

Before the start of the Canadiens’ annual golf tournament Monday at Laval-sur-le-Lac, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson was asked for his thoughts about his team heading into training camp.

“I think every year there’s reason to be optimistic,” Molson said. “I think (GM Marc Bergevin) made some interesting changes to the team. Obviously, it’s never fun to see some players leave as well, but I’m optimistic every year. Marc and his team do their best to put the best team on the ice every year.”

Bergevin still has almost $8.5 million in extra salary-cap space, which Molson said “certainly represents an opportunity for Marc.”

The owner added about his GM: “He’s not going to spend just for the sake of spending, but to have that extra room on the cap at some point could come in very handy.”

Here are some of the other topics Molson talked about on Monday.

On Andrei Markov leaving the Canadiens for the KHL: “Markov was a Montreal Canadien for his whole career and for sure the organization’s going to miss him and we’re grateful for everything that he gave us. But he made his decision to go play there and we’re going to do our best to overcome losing him. I did have a conversation with him after he made his decision. We had a nice conversation about his time with the Montreal Canadiens and I wished him the best of luck and reminded him that he’ll always be a Montreal Canadien and he’s always welcome back in Montreal.”

#Habs owner Geoff Molson with GM Marc Bergevin, who has obviously been at the gym #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/Rvtri3mIgk — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 11, 2017

On the pressure facing new Canadien Jonathan Drouin: “There’s no question every one of our players has a lot of pressure and Jonathan Drouin is coming in young and full of energy. And the best advice I could give him is to stay humble and be a good teammate. It’s very exciting to have a player with his talent from here playing for the Montreal Canadiens. You think back in the ’70s and ’80s, we had that more (French-Canadians) than we have now. So yeah, that is exciting and he is going to be very well recognized just like the rest of the stars on our team and it’s something he’s going to have to adjust to for sure.”

On goalie Carey Price signing an eight-year, $84-million contract extension this summer that will run through the 2025-26 season: “Carey and I had a few conversations before he did sign and he indicated to me that it was a priority for him to be a Montreal Canadien for the rest of his career. And so Marc worked very hard to make sure that happened before his final year of his contract and we’re extremely excited to have him for nine more years. It’s very tricky to plan to be under the salary cap and you see teams across the league struggling to manage to stay under the cap. But at the same time, if you look at all the superstars that are being signed right now they’re all within that range and Carey’s one of them. He’s probably one of the best goalies in the world and he’s paid accordingly.”

On the disappointment of losing in the first round of the playoffs last season: “I speak to all the players. After the season ends we have a dinner together – a private dinner – and we talk about these things. Max (Pacioretty) is a really important player on our tam. He’s the captain, he’s the leader. And to see him that disappointed after losing in the first round is a good thing as far as I’m concerned. It means he cares a lot and I know he does. He’ll come back stronger and better prepared this year. All of our players were disappointed and I was disappointed as well.”

(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)