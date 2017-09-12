Owner Geoff Molson optimistic as Canadiens listed at 20-1 odds to win Stanley Cup

STU COWAN
The Canadiens were listed at 20-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup on Monday by the Bodog betting website heading into training camp, which starts Thursday when players report for physicals in Brossard.
The Canadiens will hit the ice for the first time Friday morning in Brossard and play a Red vs. White scrimmage at the Bell Centre Sunday afternoon before playing the first of eight pre-season games next Monday in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins.
Bodog had 11 NHL teams with better odds to win the Cup than the Canadiens, starting with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are the favourites at 7-1 and are looking to win their third straight championship. Other teams listed ahead of the Canadiens by Bodog are the Edmonton Oilers (9-1), Chicago Blackhawks (12-1), Dallas Stars (12-1), Anaheim Ducks (14-1), Nashville Predators (14-1), Tampa Bay Lightning (14-1), Toronto Maple Leafs (14-1), Washington Capitals (14-1), Minnesota Wild (18-1) and New York Rangers (18-1).
The biggest longshots are the Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks and the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights, all listed at 100-1.
Before the start of the Canadiens’ annual golf tournament Monday at Laval-sur-le-Lac, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson was asked for his thoughts about his team heading into training camp.
“I think every year there’s reason to be optimistic,” Molson said. “I think (GM Marc Bergevin) made some interesting changes to the team. Obviously, it’s never fun to see some players leave as well, but I’m optimistic every year. Marc and his team do their best to put the best team on the ice every year.”
Bergevin still has almost $8.5 million in extra salary-cap space, which Molson said “certainly represents an opportunity for Marc.”
The owner added about his GM: “He’s not going to spend just for the sake of spending, but to have that extra room on the cap at some point could come in very handy.”
Here are some of the other topics Molson talked about on Monday.
On Andrei Markov leaving the Canadiens for the KHL: “Markov was a Montreal Canadien for his whole career and for sure the organization’s going to miss him and we’re grateful for everything that he gave us. But he made his decision to go play there and we’re going to do our best to overcome losing him. I did have a conversation with him after he made his decision. We had a nice conversation about his time with the Montreal Canadiens and I wished him the best of luck and reminded him that he’ll always be a Montreal Canadien and he’s always welcome back in Montreal.”
On the pressure facing new Canadien Jonathan Drouin: “There’s no question every one of our players has a lot of pressure and Jonathan Drouin is coming in young and full of energy. And the best advice I could give him is to stay humble and be a good teammate. It’s very exciting to have a player with his talent from here playing for the Montreal Canadiens. You think back in the ’70s and ’80s, we had that more (French-Canadians) than we have now. So yeah, that is exciting and he is going to be very well recognized just like the rest of the stars on our team and it’s something he’s going to have to adjust to for sure.”
On goalie Carey Price signing an eight-year, $84-million contract extension this summer that will run through the 2025-26 season: “Carey and I had a few conversations before he did sign and he indicated to me that it was a priority for him to be a Montreal Canadien for the rest of his career. And so Marc worked very hard to make sure that happened before his final year of his contract and we’re extremely excited to have him for nine more years. It’s very tricky to plan to be under the salary cap and you see teams across the league struggling to manage to stay under the cap. But at the same time, if you look at all the superstars that are being signed right now they’re all within that range and Carey’s one of them. He’s probably one of the best goalies in the world and he’s paid accordingly.”
On the disappointment of losing in the first round of the playoffs last season: “I speak to all the players. After the season ends we have a dinner together – a private dinner – and we talk about these things. Max (Pacioretty) is a really important player on our tam. He’s the captain, he’s the leader. And to see him that disappointed after losing in the first round is a good thing as far as I’m concerned. It means he cares a lot and I know he does. He’ll come back stronger and better prepared this year. All of our players were disappointed and I was disappointed as well.”
(Photo: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette)
The Als!
Wtf?
Marv Levy ,C’mon home!
http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/story/buffalo-bills-marv-levy-rex-ryan-coach-123016
Viva Timo Libre!
Hiya Don!
Mind checking out my question to you at 11:34am and telling me what you think?
Saludos!
My appetite for some Habs hockey is now offically whet! 2017-2018 season cant come soon enough!
I would like to thankyou all on HIO for bearing with my amateurish posts, indulging me in a non-dismissive way (which happens about 50% of the time), not pointing out spelling mistakes, and keeping an overall relatively upbeat and respectful tone throughout.
Lets get this box of chocolates of a season started already!
Habber out! (applause)
Go Habs!
Ps (Dear MB- i’ll take that sooped up 911 Porche, twin turbo 3.6 firebreather! Thanks! Oh yeah could you make that in Lockheed SR-71 “Blackbird” panels? You could take the remaining $ and still get a decent 2nd line C. Cheers!)
QC deserves a return to the NHL. Revive the Battle of Quebec!
I know, it won’t be the same, but one can always hope…
Drouin, a healthy Gally and Chucky, along with a year’s experience for Lehks. CJ at the helm, and Price has more BC boys defending the blueline. Seems like there’s enough reason for optimism to me.
Start the season already, let’s see the lines and whether or not Chucky/Drouin can earn that 1C position.
Camp Roster
Goaltenders (6)
30- Zachary Fucale31- Carey Price35- Al Montoya40- Charlie Lindgren70- Michael McNiven *95- Antoine Samuel (tryout)
Defencemen (19)
6- Shea Weber8- Jordie Benn20- Zach Redmond21- David Schlemko22- Karl Alzner26- Jeff Petry28- Jakub Jerabek *32- Mark Streit36- Brett Lernout42- Matt Taormina45- Joe Morrow52- Eric Gelinas (tryout)53- Victor Mete *58- Noah Juulsen *60- Simon Bourque *73- William Corrin (ECHL contract)78- Stefan Leblanc (AHL contract) *82- Tom Parisi86- Saverio Posa (tryout)88- Brandon Davidson
Forwards (36)
11- Brendan Gallagher13- Peter Holland14- Tomas Plekanec15- Chris Terry17- Torrey Mitchell24- Philip Danault25- Jacob de la Rose27- Alex Galchenyuk34- Michael McCarron37- Andreas Martinsen38- Nikita Scherbak41- Paul Byron42- Byron Froese43- Daniel Carr48- Daniel Audette54- Charles Hudon57- Markus Eisenschmid61- Yannick Veilleux (AHL/ECHL contract)62- Artturi Lehkonen63- Jeremy Gregoire64- Jeremiah Addison *65- Andrew Shaw67- Max Pacioretty72- David Broll (AHL contract)75- Maxime Fortier (tryout)80- Kevin Dufour (ECHL contract)83- Ales Hemsky84- Martin Reway *85- Thomas Ebbing (AHL/ECHL contract) *89- Alexandre Goulet (tryout)91- Niki Petti (AHL contract) *92- Jonathan Drouin94- James McEwan (tryout)96- Jordan Boucher (tryout)97- Antoine Waked *
wait wait wait hold the phone! IS Drouin wearing 72 or 92??? If he just suddenly switched numbers he owes me 2 bills for a new jersey!!!
92.
Haha! Rookie! Never buy a players jersey until at least the first 30 games! Good luck on getting your bills back!
Had to comment-sorry.
You’ve got a collector’s item now! New thread for the new threads.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
A little bird tells me that The Calgary Flames are looking hard at the new arena in Quebec City. Looks like they will be on the move.!
No effing waay!
That would be a very good thing!
Wait! Is this an agent provocateur? Little birds dont lie you know! They sing, make nests and eat bugs, but they dont lie and make unfunny jokes!
Quebec is everyone’s sidepiece.
Doubtful that if Buttman works his little dwarfass off to keep teams in Florida and Arizona, he’d let one leave hockey-mad Calgary.
Flames will eventually extort more cash out of the Alberta taxpayers and stay put.
Calgary themselves talked this back.
Yer bird is a cuckoo, Ian
🙂
Dont hear much about Juulsen in HIOland. Whats the situation on him? Anything?
Generally positive things.
He’s expected to play a large role in the AHL this season.
Needs some seasoning and has to add strength.
Like a good scotch!
Ya, i was under the impression that he wasnt NHL material out of the box, that it would take some careful guidance and patient maturing. Maybe a McDonough in the making.
I dont like Sylvain Lefebvre as coach/developper, only because he sounds like a Therrien style coach, but then again i hardly know him or his overall hockey appraoch. Solid stay at home dman though!
Wonder if Linden Vey will make the Olympic team?
Bwoar thinks he’s so fetch.
I got him speed dial, he says #1 C.
PS knock it off, Gretchen.
Hoping Sherback could make team,on second line with two good in their end guys.
patch druin galch
lehk pleck sherback
bryon danault gally
shaw delarose mccarron
hudon,mitchell
martinsen,hemski,carr,holland –minors or cut bait
My eye test from 2-3 games last year (1 nhl and 2 ahl) is that his defense game is non-existant & he gasses quickly (not not be confused with passing gas or laughing gas). Brass will have another looksey but returns to AHL and hope will linger until 2018-2019. May get traded.
It would be great to see such an important step forward from Sherback, however I think we’ll see him in the AHL for at least a bit longer.
Didn’t MB say he hoped “one” prospect would make the jump?
Doubt it’s Scherbak.
But at least he gets to spend another year ‘developing’ under the brilliance of Sly, so there’s that.
Predictions on what happens with Jerabek?
In and out of the lineup
Something better than Diaz.
Who’s Jerabek?
Viva Timo Libre!
I’m not sure this story would play out too well in the hockey world. Imagine Price or Weber misses a Stanley Cup Playoff game due to an infected pimple on their legs, which was caused by shaving ones legs.
If only this could have been Ronaldo.
http://www.espnfc.us/real-madrid/story/3202846/real-madrids-cristiano-ronaldo-returns-for-champions-league-marco-asensio-misses-out-with-pimple
“The youngster had picked up an infection after shaving his legs.”
Who can’t relate to that?
Soffff
actually, this trend is about a decade or more old and there are actually serious/dangerous consequences. my friend and colleague who was coach of the rugby team & a sociologist of sport who tracked injuries noted a rise in staph infections, particularly in football (american style) and rugby players who shave their chests. there were NHL players recently (2 in YYZ and 1 in BUF, iirc) who had infections in their legs. not sure if it was shaving or not, but there are a variety of reasons for shaving legs. cyclists, for example, do it to avoid infections in the event of a fall. my understanding is that this is one of the reasons soccer players do it. before pro wrap (or similar foam under wrap) guys would do it to avoid hair being pulled out by tape.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
At least it wasn’t his butt…
Count me in the camp of those who are optimistic about this year. My reasonings are thus:
1. The Claude Julien effect: I believe that CJ will institute a structure (I’m loathe to call it a system) that will help maximize each player’s natural ability. With that in mind I see an uptick for every “offensive” player save Byron, whose shot % I don’t see as sustainable. I also see players understanding exactly what their role is and how they fit in the structure whether on offense or defense, making the overall team game more effective. Overall, I believe the Habs will be a better “team”: better team defense and better team offense.
2. Losing the Michel Therrien effect: addition by subtraction. Gone are MT’s stupid mind games that I think messed up a number of player’s (hello Chucky).
3. On that note, a bounce back year for Chucky. From a point a game to 4th line in one season? He was never the same after the injury, and MT’s mind games hurt him the most in my opinion. I see him being the player he was at the beginning of last year, regardless of where he plays.
4. Comfort level plus CJ effect = 40+ goals for Max. I think Max wore the burden of the Subban/Weber trade last year and it affected him negatively. This year he will be free of it, and it will be seen positively in his play.
5. Fully healed hand = 25+ goals for Gally and a return to his abrasive style of play.
6. Dominant Carey under CJ’s structure. Limiting high percentage shots = CP taking home all the hardware again.
7. Vastly improved in game management under CJ = better chance of winning.
In the end I see Julien as being the major acquisition for this year (last year was a bit of a rental situation – he didn’t have a chance to institute much change). Julien makes every facet of this team better than it was under MT. We may not burst out of the gate like previous years, but as the year progresses I have no doubt that the Habs will play themselves into the mix for top spot in the division, and will be better poised for longevity in the playoffs. Can’t wait for the season to start!
Every September I think “maybe”. Every April (when Condon’s not in net) I think “maybe”.
So even a curmudgeonly old goat still enjoys the odd unicorn ride. Without the blustering apricot arsepimple, there’s even more cause for optimism.
But from October to March, I’ll still see shots of the dapper poo-slinger on my TV, remember who’s running the show, and the cloud of cynicism lingers.
Re: Schlemko story referenced below.
And people got mad at me a while back when I suggested one of the reasons for my routine pessimism is the fact David Schlemko may be our second-best D-man…
It brings to mind the giddy talk last year of Barberio possibly being Weber’s partner. Remember that? How’d that go?
I still think we’re doing a disservice to the Mighty Man Mountain by not having the ideal partner to complement his skills. Sure, Alzner could play there. Or Schlemko. Maybe Jerabek in spurts. Or Markov. Wait, what?
or Johnny Capa Spaze
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yup.
Since the natty turd-flinger repeatedly points out it’s just really, really, really hard to find a decent centre (not named Seguin or O’Reilly or Spezza or Kesler or Staal or Staal or Vey, etc.), an easier target would be a proper partner for Weber.
Whether Gianni Capspace is gobbled up as part of the deal, who knows?
For me, the only real worry heading into the year is that MB doesn’t give in to his carnal lust for the dumpster dives. You add three Tanner Glasses and a Jaromir Jagr and it’s arrivederci Capspace.
Best part is a healthy Price gives you plenty of time to figure things out.
Stop trying to make Linden Vey happen. It’s not going to happen.
I think MB have done his dives for the year: Schlemko, Streit, Hemsky, Morrow, Taormina.
Jagr > Hemsky
Linden Vey was the Western Canadian version of DD. Willie D loved him dearly.
https://giphy.com/gifs/mean-girls-regina-george-stop-trying-to-make-fetch-happen-5G98t8QjqBLK8
Veryhabby….pickin up what u said…im very excited for this upcoming season….negative nelly’s can be so ho hum…..idk…just gotta hunch….its gonna be a gooder of a season!!…chucks gonna hit 30…badger 20…pleky15/18…..drouin will hit 60+points easily….cp will be a stud…mb will pull a rabbit out of the hat…
Btw…if I had millions…1st thing I buy is a chocolate fountain 4 my gf+million…and give my parents the best retirement place+million..and set up homeless and vet funds and all military vets /million each…..my son gets a million…..then I go play
…
Back to Habs talk. Ive lowered my expectations as to what Habs will accomplish this season (and perhaps therein lies the key to being a content Habs fan).
However i cant help being under the impression that this is a “anything can happen” year for Habs.
I think the worst thing that can happen for all, CH, media and fans is that Habs have a mediocre year. Such as:
1. Not too many injuries for too long.
2. Max produces on pace, Chucky as well. 40 wins, .930 sv% and 2.10 gaa for Carey.
3. BG11 is healthy but keeps getting goalie interferemce calls, gets ragdolled and noone doing anything about it.
4. Drouin gets put back on the wing and thrives.
5. Pk is 85% but powerplay is 15%
6. Players learn to keep intensity up but falter on 2nd and 3rd effort opportunities.
7. CP31 doesnt bust any nuts trying to be a stand out leader.
8. Defense is solid but has difficulty transitioning to offensive breakouts.
9. Management maintaining a right way to play NHL hockey (isnt Pittsburg rewriting that book?)
10. A 2nd round playoff ouster because Habs “dont want it as much” as their opponents.
I would certainly prefer an exuberantly refreshing year in terms of on ice product.
But i cant help the nagging feeling that it will be a mix bag of surprises and extremes.
My 2c.
https://i.makeagif.com/media/5-13-2014/IG6Utx.gif
Yup! At least.. https://mobile.twitter.com/2020fight/status/890691232317317120
As always, as a spoiled child of the ’70s, anything less than a Cup will always be a failure to me.
It must be somewhat freeing for the young generation to get all moist with 100 points (in the loser-point era) and a couple of playoff games.
I can, however, take solace in that the harrumphing mango shytgibbon isn’t around to get his paws on Drouin. That has to count for something.
Your raw, almost animalistic, emotions translate very well via this medium. I also admire your self-deprication. Except that, where my high expectations lie is in the on ice finished product. Gotta provide the effort, individually and as a team.
We could argue until the cows come home- if that is a tantalizing prospect for your loins, as to why Habs arent winning SC at the frequency of the 50s-70s.
Entitlement is so old school its making a comeback?
My brain understands it’s harder than ever to win.
My loins don’t care. They want Cups. Or at the very least teams that aren’t trying to win 0-(-1) every night.
Interesting point about the entitlement. I guess with all the participation ribbons being doled out these days, just trying hard is good enough.
Pacorietty being mildly unhappy with a playoff exit apparently makes him a fiery leader in today’s world.
Milan Hejduk ???????
—–
> 1000 games (the most) and 1 Cup with the Avs. Who else they gonna retire?
Matt Duchene?
HA!
Actually, they also retired Raymond Bourque, which is kind of lame.
—–
Desperate!
Burly
Obviously a flashy high-scoring player will be a crowd favourite. Your mentioning Subban and Lafleur kinda proves it isn’t about the centre position though.
Anyway, centres are boring. They’re like the bass players.
—–
Tell that to Pens fans.
Ummmm… boring, perhaps… BUT:
http://www.guitarworld.com/news/study-finds-bass-guitarist-most-important-band-member/30789
Schlemko with Weber?
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/platform/amp/analysis/2017/9/13/16296278/david-schlemko-video-analysis-breakdown-profile-shea-weber-partner-first-pairing-canadiens-defence
Rocket beat me to it!
My mistake.
Nice pick of Aleksandr S. (I won’t even try to spell his last name!)
The_Rocket_Returns
I’m not sure what you mean in your last sentence talking about bergy supporters?
If montreal is truly your team why would you not support the gm.
For example I support mb however I don’t agree with all his moves or like him much as a person. But I don’t hate him either and i wish nothing but the best for him as he tries to make the Habs better.
Hear, hear.
“Bergie supporters” was a clumsy term. Of course every Habs fan should want him to succeed.
What I meant was: people who view Bergie’s moves with unrelenting positivity. Rather than “Bergie supporters,” I should’ve said something like, “Bergie blind-faithers.”
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
If i had a cool 8.5 million i would give right off the bat half to charity (probably ovesee it personally to feeding and logding the hungry and homeless), quit my job, buy a couple nice revenue properties, buy season tix to Habs, turn my cottage in the Laurentians into a stand-alone, self-sustaining organic farm and sell its produce to encourage more local eco-entrepreneurialship. I would buy the wickedest camping/outdoor gear for the Morin-heights Scouts troop. Then i would buy a plot of isolated lake front land, put a 4 season trailer on it and start building my own house from scratch.
Thats what id do with 8.5 MILLION dollars!
And what would YOU do with 8.5… https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l91ISfcuzDw ?
Cool question, agree with a gift to charities but probably about $2M. $1M into a trust to finiance any expenses for elder care for our surviving 3 parents, $1M each to our two kids, thats 5M spent. I am happy with the home we are closing on in Vermont at the end of the month so the balance will be used to pay for at least two trips a year to all the places we want to visit through-out the world.
Nice! Its always fun to speculate about what to do with suddenly having millions.
Visits to start with:
Sweden & Italy to visit our roots
Australia/New Zealand for the Rugby and Kangaroos
Return trip to Scotland for more Highland hiking
The hiking trail circumnavigating Mt. Blanc
Nepal for the views (and the hottest food I’ve ever had!)
For me travelling is over rated but it does bring vigour and expanding horizons. Would love to visit NZ (very in these days).
Eastern Canada as well as Tristate, New England area has alot to offer interms of outdoor, wholesome adventure- very underrated with the globetrotters.
Personally i feel one must get familiar with ones own culture (which includes geographic regions) before branching out to other parts of the world. From an advantage/disadvantage perspective North America can take a life time to get familiar with, but blessed with so much beauty in its own right.
Keep it weird Vermont! 🙂
I have another very relevant question to ask HIO:
How much time do you reckon it would take Don Birnam’s cousin to get through 8.5 million dollars?
Take your time on this one.
Depends on how the betting at the saloon goes, amigo.
While i would love to get an answer from the man himself, i think his first priority of buisness would be to take the Mrs. out of Kingston. And perhaps up grade the saloon setting to Monte Carlo Casino. He loves Horses doesnt he?
So lets see by my calculations: getting the Mrs. packed and ready, plane trip to Monte Carlo, a walk about to the casino, a pint of Lagavulin later, betting on “Bwoar the war” horse… 10 hours?
Best case scenario this season:
Drouin is a 1c
Chuck scores 30 on wing
Gally is healthy and hits his typical 25g
Lehk progresses and hits 20g
Shaw and Pleks rebound, not to career year but much better then last year
Dan/Bryon do at least what they did last year, more is a bonus
A kid makes the team and adds depth scoring, say 10g on bottom 6
We stay healthy on the important players (we have depth for the depth guys)
Price/Patches do what they do
Our stay at home D is steady and performs real well in that role
CJ system works great for this roster
Naturally not all things will work out perfectly. Hoping more happen on this list then don’t. These are the key not only to our playoff hopes, but if all falls into line….why not us also going deep.
The negative fans will feel most of these won’t be attainable. I think a lot of them are realistic
My biggest secret wish, after Shea Weber’s beard single handedly wins a SC in MTL, is that our very own Honey Badger (this one’s for you Mavid), gets over 25 goals and over 60 points, and goes at the opponents net with nary a goalie interference call. Oh yeah and plays 82 games with 110% optimum health!
Bang on list. Only thing missing is a good value trade or deadline pick-up.
Interesting post at HEOTP about Schlemko:
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/analysis/2017/9/13/16296278/david-schlemko-video-analysis-breakdown-profile-shea-weber-partner-first-pairing-canadiens-defence
which in turn links to this analytical piece from a Devils blog; the author laments Schlemko going unsigned after the 2015-2016 season, as he rated quite well on transition-game metrics (there’s video to illustrate the points, too):
https://hockey-graphs.com/2017/01/31/redefining-defensemen-based-on-transitional-play/
I’m intrigued. Maybe he really could be a complement to Weber.
Now looking forward to watching the anaytics-bashing Bergie supporters short circuit from the cognitive dissonance 😉
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
I saw that article this morning and was also intrigued. I have to admit, I have little to memory of watching an NHL game and saying, “Oh that Schlemko made a nice play there.”
But in reading his road to the NHL and how he seemed to force his way into good icetime in Jersey and San Jose has me curious. I’m going to assume (risky I realize) that our pro scouts had there eye on this guy for some time should he come available.
I don’t think many or any of us, really know what to expect out of him.
He strikes me as one of those guys that just does not do anything spectacular, and keeps it simple. Everything I have read about him is complementary, no mistakes, good first pass etc. Nothing fancy, just solid.
Was reading that this morning. I think the knock on him is that against higher competition he struggles, not unlike Davidson IMO. Both are a bit underrated as puck-movers.
With a name like Schlemko what can go wrong?
well MB said when Markov asked for 2 yrs, that he (MB) started to look elsewhere and traded or Schlmeko.
Like most here, I know nada of him, don’t recall every seeing him play. and I assume he is a stay at home guy. But maybe there is a tad more to him then that, for MB to go get him when Markov was asking too much. Do they hope he can replace Markov along Weber’s side. Not in pts, but in moving the puck and being smart on the ice and logging that TOI?
ZERO IDEA. I know I was expecting little of Benn and I was happy with what we got. I also know ppl were all like…how Davidson will be a great pick up just on the cusp of becoming an everyday top 4 dman….and I have not really been impressed.
Can’t wait for camp to see all these Dmen
Agreed with you Davidsson. He reminded me so much of Patrick Traverse: rangy, smooth skater, decent puck skills, but peripheral and ineffective. Would love to be wrong, though.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
In terms of automobiles, lets have a looksee at what 8.5 million $ can get you:
-1 formula 1 car with spare parts
– one custom hand made Mclaren, nickel plated, 0-60 mph in 2s.
– a couple of Ferarri F50s
– half of Jay Leno’s car collection (his discretion).
– 3 bullet/rocket/bomb proof fully-loaded stretch Maybachs.
– a handful of limited production Lambos
– Bigfoot + Kingkong+ El Toro Loco+ Grave Digger monster trucks
– a Nascar team (but advert deals are return on investment)
– 6 full out racing 911 and GT Porches
– a small fleet (10) of Rolls Royce Phantoms
– a medium sized fleet (approx 20-30) of AMG Benz’s or M badge BMWs
-life time membership to Kia (free for all staff and players)
– care to add?
Canyonero
Womans hiking boots?
The notion that there’s a “war” between Galchenyuk and Drouin, and that the centre position is the prize, is bizarre.
—–
Ever played on a team where there were a couple of different guys hoping to be the alpha male, top dog, star attraction? This isn’t a bad thing, but lots of top athletes have huge ego/pride and want to prove to various folks that they are numero uno.
I wouldn’t phrase it that there is a war, but if you have two uber talented players whom each think they can be a top line center on a franchise of significance to the league. I’d be willing to bet they each want to look like the Top Dog.
Along the way I hope they play great off each other, be it on the powerplay or possibly on the same line.
Sure but most teams have several top players. Drouin and Galchenyuk both played with the highest rated player of their draft year while in junior.
Besides, neither player will be numero uno. That guy’s in goal.
They’re battling it out for numero tres or cuatro. (Weber, Pacioretty)
And I don’t even see Centre as such a prize. It’s not like quarterback in football.
—–
You don’t think after all these years of fans and media screaming that we need a #1 center, that one of these becoming that isn’t a prize?
No biggie, but we see it much different. This fanbase desperately wants a high scoring talented forward/center to cheer for. Someone who takes them out of their seats like Lafleur used to. Look at how wildly popular Subban became.
I have no doubts that Price is the leader of this team, but there is room for a player like Drouin or Galchenyuk to really become a crowd favourite.
@Ooder
Nothing to be excited about? To me that’s insane.
Shaw was playing very well under CJ.
Gallagher could be back to normal with the time to heal and adapt.
Ales Hemsky is healthy and can possibly be a 40 point player. He might even help to bring back the old Pleks, especially considering Pleks is playing for his next contract. Plus he will help our PP.
Galchenyuk knows exactly where he stands and has everything to prove.
The addition of Alzner and Streit changes the look of our defense. I think our PP and PK will be considerably better this season.
We will be starting the year under CJ and we should be as good if not better than last season.
With that said, a lot to be excited about is that we still have plenty of cap space to pick up almost any player in the league.
MaxPac 65-70 points
Drouin 65-70 points
Galchenyuk 50-60 points
Gallagher 40-50 points
Lekhonen 40-50 points
Danault 40-50 points
Pleks 30-40 points
Hemsky 30-40 points
Shaw 30-40 points
Byron 20-30 points
Weber 35-45 points
Streit 20-30 points
Petry 20-30 points
This is not looking bad at all. And we will still be a very tough team to play against.
And we have the best goalie in the world….
Personally I cant wait.
joey I am pretty excited too….but I think some of your numbers are a tad over evaluated.
Lehk….If plays 2nd line and some PP may hit your numbers, but he may play neither of those
Pleks/Hemsky….would love to see that, not 100% sure it will happen
I think Bryon should hit 30+pts
I think Shaw will end up in bottom 6 so I expect more like 20-30 pts for him
I sort of hope Streit doesn’t get that amount of pts, cause I am hoping he ends up being our #7/8 dman lol. If relatively a healthy D corp, then I think he won’t play enough to get that amount
I dont think they will all hit those numbers. If Hemsky plays a lot on the 4th, then he wont.
But I believe they are all capable of hitting them individually. Thats what I am excited about.
Plus Joe Morrow might end up being a steal. He is projected to be a 3rd or 4th D. Maybe even a 2nd.
Morrow was a steal. We got him for nothing.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Actually I think we got him for $650,000.
i dunno man
Danault just hit 40 points last year after playing on the top line with 67
Pleks, last year couldn’t crack 30 points. Doubt he rediscovers his scoring touch but mayve
Hemsky, maybe he will rediscover his scoring touch and hit 30-40 points, but I doubt he even plays more than 60 games
Streit and Petry, you’re probably right
Our PK will probably improve, zero chance our PP improves.
The only thing that is positive, is a full year of CJ and Muller to undo MT’s body of work
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
Just correcting some errors on the previous page:
1. Toby Enstrom sucks the bag, anyone who takes him is going to be disappointed.
2. The Jets will spend to the cap and don’t have an internal budget. The owner is richer than G-d and the team is a ‘have’ team in the NHL (i.e. subsidizing the Coyotes like everyone else) Look at the FAs they have next year – they’re hoarding cap space for a reason.
3. They have better options than Plekanec at C already
DDO: Hemsky couldn’t play line 2 in Dallas, if he’s the #2 RW in Montreal it’s because Galchenyuk is traded or Gallagher and Shaw are hurt. Hemsky may not even make the team.
Hemsky did put up 39 pts when healthy in 2015-16…he was hurt last year. As Habs fans I think we should be well aware of the impact injury return had on players stats and effectiveness…from Chucky to Gally to Shaw….all are better than the rehabbing versions of them that we saw for 6 weeks or so after their injuries.
I think Hemsky if playing with two top 6 offensive players is still a 40 pt plus guy …
I think Gallagher is a no brainer for top 6 RW. That leaves Galchenyuk still ahead of Hemsky and I think Andrew Shaw could put up 40 points in a top 6 role too with offensive players. Hemsky might do better than that, no guarantees. Just saying it’s unlikely af that he’s gonna start the season in the top 6 IMO.
Agree on #1, disagree on #2, agree on #3.
I still think Hemsky/Plex and somebody could form a good 3rd line.
As for #2, it is an internal budget that is agreed to each season in advance. High School mate is top beancounter with True North. Primary owner indeed is uber rich, but flat out explained to Chipman and comp. at True North, that this is an investment and not a hobby to lose money on. I think he will extend himself in a season like this though. He has to realize the fans have ponied up larger since getting the franchise back and he owes it to fans to put winning product on ice.
Did the terms and $’s ever get released on Chevy and Maurice? I’d be curious to know what term Chevy got. He is in much the same spot as MB from my perspective. He’s been given the green light to do whatever he fancied for 5 years now and soon those cheques on the future have to start cashing in.
Mornin’ Horsey
Yah… A good third line in Mettalurg maybe…
G’mornin’ Burly,
They’re gonna have to spend next year too. I never saw terms on the management, for sure those guys are being told to win now, but you gotta think new contracts are a surprise if the leash is that short.
Not making the playoffs is not an option there – it will become a hobby to lose money on pretty quickly if they don’t. I imagine we’ll see Trouba, Morrisey and Ehlers all get paid this summer, and they’ll have to decide one way or the other on Hellebuyck.
Byron-Plekanec-Hemsky would suit me fine, that’s a decent third line.
If Hemsky has a really solid camp, and I see this going a couple ways:
Galchenyuk at RW
Pacioretty-Drouin-Gallagher
Lehkonen-Danault-Galchenyuk
Byron-Plekanec-Hemsky
Hudon-Mitchell-Shaw (eh take yer pick here)
or Galchenyuk LW
Pacioretty-Drouin-Gallagher
Galchenyuk-Danault-Shaw
Lehkonen-Plekanec-Hemsky
Hudon-Mitchell-Byron
All I know is that Hemsky was brought in for offense to make up a little of what they lost with Radulov (same thing with Streit wrt to Markov). They need someone to get the puck to Chucky. This is why I see a Chucky-Pleks-Hemsky line being tried out.
The Als fired head coach Chapdelaine and defensive co-ordinator Thorpe.
–Go Habs Go!–
Ah man I loved making fun of him. I hope he gets a job elsewhere.
About time.
Is that four straight years firing the coach during the season?
Want to know what im excited about HIO? (Of course you dont, but here it goes anyway)
1. Im excited to see which young guns make it to the lineup and if they actually produce significantly.
2. Im excited to see Drouin and Lehkonen play.
3. Im excited to see how CJ’s system fits on Habs during a whole season (games vs Bruins will be extra fun-or not).
4. Im excited to know what MB is gonna do with 8.5 million $.
5. And im excited to know whether or not Habs dig deep and put the CH back in CHaracter.
Over to you, you lovely specimens of armchair hockey experts!
I can see that cap space become the biggest drama of the season. I hope it is – that’ll mean all else is good!
With you on #1 – esp. can Hudon force the team’s hand?
1) None. (assuming you mean dlR, Hudon, McC, Scherbak)
2) Me too.
3) Not Me.
4) Take us all to Ferreira for lunch?
5) So many intangibles you can almost touch ’em!
I’m really excited to see Drouin. I was so non-plussed after the trade, but a summer of no hockey has me chomping at the bit, to steal a phrase from bwoar.
Maybe the hope of him to excel as a centre (hell, even just be competent) is the reason.
I am excited for some hockey to watch on a lazy Tuesday night when I just don’t feel like doing anything productive… except drinking red wine and chatting with you folks.
Lol on Ferreira’s (thats how many aged 30 years NY strips at Schwarz’s for all HIO commentariat?)
I like Drouin alot too, hes got alot of verve to his game. I just hope he doesnt Prima Donna himself out of MTL.
so outside of chucky, drouin and pacs
i’m looking down our lineup and have zero to be excited about.
Hopefully Lehkonon takes a step forward, but other than that… yeesh
Pleks’s offence has left the building a long time ago
So has Hemsky’s
Shaw won’t exactly light it up
Maybe Ghally will get back to his 20 goal self, maybe not
on top of that, outside of Weber, no clue how the habs will generate offense from the backend. We lost our top 2 point producing d-men in 2 years. PK and Markov.
oh and hopefully chucky actually gets his groove back as well.
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
???
Patch, Chcuky and Drouin is potentially three 30 goal guys on one team…or two 30 goal guys and a 65-70 pt 22 yr old. Thi si ssuper exciting.
Lehkonen is definitely worthy of some “excitement”….Gallagher played with oven mitts for hands last year….but this is a kid with heart that is unrivalled and was considered for Team Canada…had a rough go with his hands…but should revert back to Gally of old.
Shaw played with concussions and was also snakebitten….can produce more.
Byron appeared to overachieve and I am not sure he repeats….BUT…. he will still get his goals because of his willingness to go to dirty areas and his unbelievable timing, that combined with his speed ensure he will get his.
I cannot se ePLeks putting up so few point under Julein whom I believe will use him more than Therrien in offensive situations
An All world goalie and an all world dman…..an expanded role offensively likely for PEtry too which should help him IMO….
And Johnny capspace….plenty to be excited about…
I’m with you Krob but may I add two more to the list of why I’m excited? Carey Price AND not having Therrien as head coach. For the first time in a long time I think this team might be somewhat entertaining to watch instead of that sleep inducing crap we’ve been subjected to the last few seasons.
I can’t wait to see Drouin. He’s gonna be fun to watch.
ooder do you think fans of other teams look up and down their line up and jump around in excitement over all their players? Most teams have a handful of players who excite the fans and the rest are just depth/role guys
Price
Weber
Patches
Drouin
chuck
Lehk
Healthy Gally
Progress of a prospect who makes the team
I think there are some things that are exciting on this team
The only non exciting thing is our steady stay at home Dmen. No one will get us off our seats on that D corp offensively (except Weber on PP). But if they do end up being steady, then that’s ok I will be happy they are doing what D corp should be doing.
It’s my understanding that Leaf Nation is on the edge of their seats wondering what Connor Brown will do this season and if indeed Matt Hunwick can improve on his 1 goal last season. 🙂
And why exactly would Arizona trade a player like Domi ?
They don’t seem to have a large talent pool and they desperately need a superstar player to attract an audience. He might be able to pull in the the draft picks they need to get that kind of player.
Just an idea. I think he’s a good piece but I don’t think he’s going to help Arizona significantly in the short term. A wasted talent on a team trying to reinvent themselves.
They are absolutely overflowing with young talent & more in the pipe.
Domi is that kind of player.
Posted down below but I think the Habs should target a player like Max Domi from the Coyotes. Lots of talent and could be a 60-70 point player if he’s got quality wingers.
He’s a second line center though which means we still don’t get that elusive first liner unless Drouin surprises us!
But a centre corps of Drouin, Domi, Danault, and DLR/Pleks/Mccarron/Mitchel isn’t too shabby!
Yes but: Tie Domi at our home games , sitting one row above Mrs Beliveau.
—–
Worse…in Jean’s old seat.
1C/2C = 3D vs opp 1C/2C
i’m guessin’ mb/cj don’t think chucky can be a viable 3D because
they are evaluating him by watching game film & not seein’ proper positional play.
defensive minded peeps love focusing & planning on what to do during the lean times, in this case, it would be the times of no puck possession, when you have some of the most gifted & hardest working top lines in the nhl incessantly bearing down on you…
then again, isn’t that why they pay carey, shea & karl so much $$$,
so that the team can support the errors of a defensively challenged offensively gifted top line player?
The concern coming into this season is the transition game. No Markov no Subban and generally a much slower skating D as opposed to previous years. I don’t see too many stretch passes starting from the D this season. The forward corpse seems ok but if they don’t get the puck, it could spell a long season. I for one see this team being successful playing a strong defensive (and boring) style. As such, the likes of Drouin, Galchenyuk, Lekhonen and Max may not put up the numbers we all want to see.
I’m not concerned so much about that. Julien’s possession style isn’t the same “chip it up and get in a footrace” as we saw from MT. I think you’re right in terms of the forwards having to start a bit further back, the key is: expect to see five men in the picture. The importance of slippery-skating D-men has been greatly exaggerated in the past two years; so long as they make a solid first pass we’ll be fine. Every single guy we have is capable of that.
yep. bang on.
Hi Habnormal! At least CH has 1st a class coach now. But im not optimistic about Habs results this upcoming season- making it to the 2nd season will be difficult, or at least more difficult than the last couple ( oops! 3) years.
In the end its will be about what the players have between the ears and in their hearts.
Hello HIO! I have a question for you knowledgeable folks here:
Do you get the impression CP31 at some point not too far down the road, will be asked to be traded out west?
The reason i ask is because Habs seem to be stuck in a time warp of the good ol’ days, lost the veneer of excellence which had been associated with the CH for so long, and perhaps CP31 enjoys talking more about what hes got under the hood of his 3 lawnmowers than talking about hockey with fans and media in MTL. Maybe if Seattle (where wife is from) gets a team Carey will ask to be traded there. But Van, Cal and Edm would be just as good.
Also no mention of a NTC at his recent signing!
So what say you HIO? WHAT SAY YOU???
😉
No move clause for the duration of his new deal.
Thanks Burly. So that means CP31 has a short list of places he would give his approval if/whenever Habs want to trade (?) or send to? Or NMC is no movement whatsoever, which is news to me because i hear of players with NMC that have a list of markets there not interested in going to or markets they would be only interested in going to?
I think your point on NMC is a valid one. Each separate contract seems to have its own specific details.
Montreal overpaid Price in terms of money, signing bonuses and the NMC. It’s like there were no negotiations at all. Looks like they didn’t learn their lesson from the Subban deal.
Let’s fast forward a few years. How many teams out west would be able and willing to take on 10.5M a season for 4 years for a goalie who is 34 and starting the downward side of his career?
I think Price is great and I also realize the Habs were up against the wall but his contract is a bit over the top. Price didn’t give up a damn thing to get everything he wanted.
Hiya 24! Thanks for your vote of confidence in my appreciation of the CP31 contract situation. 10.5 million $ is alot to fit in a salary cap era, but Price is a premier goalie and some GMs, whos on are on hot seat because their team’s goal tending sucks may very well find the room for such an opportunity.
LOl why sign an 8-year mega deal hoping to be traded soon?
The way i see it he got a very rich deal. Perhaps richer than if he were on any other team. So now that the price was out of the way i was thinking that location would be next, is all. And i dont get the impression that he thoroughly enjoys playing for the Habs. Plus his family is from out west. A NMC can be very telling also.
And isnt HIO is a place to speculate about all things hockey?
At least i dont pretend to have all the answers.
Hey it’s all good, speculate away Habber! I just can’t see the guy doing something so unprofessional at this stage in his career.
I get a different impression – that he likes playing in front of the crazy people in Montreal.
Bottom line is that its about winning. The day that CP31 is convinced that hes done all he can for the team and the team cant do better than a stanley cup conference title, it wont take much to lure him out west, especially if theres a contender emerging there (ie Oilers).
It makes total sense to locate a 32nd team in Seattle. Revamping the downtown arena solves a lot of problems (except for traffic) and the added revenue from an expansion team dovetails perfectly for owners who may be looking at a lockout in 2020.
David Shoalts with a slightly different slant on the Seattle arena story and how it appears expansion could still happen there.
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/sports/hockey/seattle-looks-set-to-get-an-nhl-team-but-what-of-quebec-city/article36241213/