Newcomer Karl Alzner has high praise for Canadiens organization

Defenceman Karl Alzner, who signed a five-year, US$23.125-million free-agent contract with the Canadiens on July 1, had some high praise for the organization during a radio interview with Sportsnet’s 960 The Fan station on Wednesday.

“I didn’t really know what Montreal was like besides the area downtown by the Bell Centre,” Alzner, 28, said during the interview, adding that changed after visiting the city with his wife for a day before signing his new contract.

“Once I got to see it and realize how great everything was it was pretty much a no-brainer decision.”

Alzner called the Canadiens “probably the best organization in the league.”

“I haven’t personally played any games, but just from hearing everything and talking to the guys and the way the city supports the team,” Alzner said. “You have to put up with maybe not having as much privacy as you would in other cities. But in the end, to be treated the way that it sounds like they’re treated there — and I know from playing in that city — that’s pretty much everything that you want. It just made the most sense when we were talking about it … it was definitely our best opportunity.”

Alzner, a 6-foot-2, 214-pounder, is a defensive defenceman who posted 3-10-13 totals in 82 games last season with the Washington Capitals and was plus-23. He said that the day he arrived in Montreal to be courted by the Canadiens he spent that evening with his wife walking around the city. The next day they were given a tour of the team’s practice facility in Brossard, met some of the training staff, and a team official showed them the areas where some of the players live and gave them little a tour of the city.

Alzner also spoke with Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin for what he said seemed like a couple of hours.

“The nice thing was it was just an easy conversation,” Alzner said. “It wasn’t just question after question about hockey. It was just a conversation and that was something that I thought was pretty cool and I know my wife did as well.”

Alzner said there were some further conversations with the club about school options for his kids and then he spoke with Shea Weber about what it’s like to play in Montreal.

“We took off the next day,” Alzner told 960 The Fan while packing up his house in Washington. “It was a quick visit, but we got everything done that needed to be done.”

When asked if he might be paired with Weber on the blue line, Alzner said: “I think it’s to be determined. I imagine it will change with the season. But when I talked to Claude Julien he said that there’s a good chance that we’ll kind of mix things up and I’ll get a chance to play with (Weber) as well as (Jeff Petry). Either way they slice it it’s going to be good. I think we have a lot of options to throw at teams from the back end. I don’t really have a preference. Obviously, everyone knows that Shea Weber is one of the best D in the league and if you get a chance to play with a guy like that it’s good for your career. That would be nice, but at the same time we got to figure out what combos work the best to play the best. So I’m open to whatever happens.”

(Photo: Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press)

