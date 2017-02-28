New Canadiens defenceman Jordie Benn set for debut in ‘hockey heaven’

The Canadiens aren’t wasting any time putting newly acquired defenceman Jordie Benn to work.

Benn met with the the Montreal media Tuesday — “I’ve never seen so many cameras before.” — and confirmed that he will be in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet East, RDS. TSN-690).

Benn was acquired from the Dallas Stars Monday in return for defenceman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round draft choice.

Benn said he was at home with his brother, Jamie, when the phone started ringing.

“I was shocked,” said Benn. “It’s the first time I’ve been traded. I asked where I was going and they said Montreal and I couldn’t have been happier. This is hockey heaven.”

Benn said it was great playing with his better known brother in Dallas, but said he was ready to move on.

“We’re not kids anymore,” said Benn. “We love to play the game, but we know it’s a business. He’s doing great things there and it’s time for me to move on and do my things.”

My things involve being a stay-at-home defenceman.

“I’m not supposed to put the puck in the net, but if I can contribute offensively, that’s great,” said Benn. “I’m supposed to keep the puck out of the net and help the forwards and get them the puck. As long as I can move my feet and get them the puck with a good first pass, I’ll be good.”

Benn said he doesn’t know any of the Canadiens’ players, but his brother set him up with one introduction.

“Jamie knows some of the guys from Team Canada and he gave my number to (Shea Weber) and Webby showed me around the training facility this morning.”

The Canadiens did not have a morning skate, but did have a 20-minute meeting in the morning.