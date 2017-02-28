Montreal Gazette

February 28, 2017 · 133 Comments

New Canadiens defenceman Jordie Benn set for debut in ‘hockey heaven’

Posted by
Maple Leafs centre Leo Komarov (47) gets nailed by former Dallas Stars defenceman Jordie Benn. Benn is now a member of the Montreal Canadiens. Craig Robertson/Toronto Sun/Postmedia Network

The Canadiens aren’t wasting any time putting newly acquired defenceman Jordie Benn to work.

Benn met with the the Montreal media Tuesday — “I’ve never seen so many cameras before.” — and confirmed that he will be in the lineup for Tuesday’s game  against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet East, RDS. TSN-690).

Benn was acquired from the Dallas Stars Monday in return for defenceman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round draft choice.

Benn said he was at home with his brother, Jamie, when the phone started ringing.

“I was shocked,” said Benn. “It’s the first time I’ve been traded. I asked where I was going and they said  Montreal and I couldn’t have been happier. This is hockey heaven.”

Benn said it was great playing with his better known brother in Dallas, but said he was ready to move on.  

“We’re not kids anymore,” said Benn. “We love to play the game, but we know it’s a business. He’s doing great things there and it’s time for me to move on and do my things.”

My things involve being a stay-at-home defenceman.

“I’m not supposed to put the puck in the net, but if I can contribute offensively, that’s great,” said Benn. “I’m supposed to keep the puck out of the net and help the forwards and get them the puck. As long as I can move my feet and get them the puck with a good first pass, I’ll be good.”   

 Benn said he doesn’t know any of the Canadiens’ players, but his brother set him up with one introduction.

“Jamie knows some of the guys from Team Canada and he gave my number to (Shea Weber) and Webby showed me around the training facility this morning.”

The Canadiens did not have a morning skate, but did have a 20-minute meeting in the morning.

133 Comments

  1. cndgoose says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    How about Filppula in a habs jersey?

  2. jimmy shaker says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Gaborik available, but a hefty contract comes with him, maybe Vanek is the better option!

    Shaker out!

  3. bwoar says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Also, Sharp will meet with team doctors after tonight’s game… seems hurt.

  4. New says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    So the Habs bus stops at a roadside Tavern and Bergevin opens the door to the dimly lit premises. Squinting into the darkness he says “Hey, do you serve hockey players here?”. The bartender looks over and replies “Yeah, of course, as long as you have money.”

    Bergevin nods and goes back to the bus, grabs a briefcase, and says “Everybody off the bus.” Then he walks into the tavern, throws the briefcase full of cash on the bar, and says “Great, give me 23 hockey players, and one pro-scout.”

    Where is my BGL and Gagnon core rattling trade?

  5. CharlieHodgeFan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    I would like to see Hudon up, to see what he has to offer. But when I lived in Fredericton and they had the Habs AHL team, there was a forward who looked as great as Gretzky. Unstoppable, scoring almost at will.

    Benoit Brunet.

    The AHL is a leap down, and we should consider that in our fantasies and rants.

    • New says:
      February 28, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Pretty sure if you ask Brunet he remembers it that way still, except a League higher.

    • IngersollHabsFan says:
      February 28, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      I remember that team..that was around 91/92 when they had Red Light Racicot, Depietro, Dionne, Patrick Lebeau and even John LeClair for awhile….I was going to UNB at the time.

      Who knew then some of those pieces would get a cup ring in the following year….

      “The sports page records people’s accomplishments, the front page usually records nothing, but man’s failures.” Earl Warren

  6. bwoar says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Personally, I think was traded for wearing too many dumb-looking hats. It wore off onto Dale Weise too and suddenly – poof.

  7. B says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    4 completed seasons under Bergevin:
    17 playoff wins in 4 seasons (4.25 po wins per season)

    The 4 seasons before Bergevin:
    12 playoff ins in 4 seasons (3.0 po wins per season)

    18 seasons before Bergevin (since the last cup)
    39 playoff wins in 18 seasons (2.16 po wins per season)

    –Go Habs Go!–

  8. Sir Lance Compte says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Maybe sending Gallagher back to Vancouver where he played Junior Hockey?

  9. Sir Lance Compte says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Hansen 22 goals for a career-high last year and his career high in points is 39. I guess it depends who would be going the other way?

  10. bwoar says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    And now apparently Hansen wouldn’t accept a trade to MTL, according to Matt Sekeres.

  11. bwoar says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Our old friend Brian Lawton is tweeting that Montreal is “working on multiple moves” and mentioning Jannik Hansen.

  12. strunzo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Don;t know if Bergy was in the mix for Boyle but wouldn’t he be exactly what Habs need? Burrows certainly would help for the run and if we get in the playoffs.

  13. ebk says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Eric Fehr on waivers today. As good as than the recently traded for Viktor Stallberg? I’d say yes, or at least it’s close.

    6.04, 204 lbs and pretty skilled.

  14. RightNyder says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    How were we not in on this?

    “The Columbus Blue Jackets signed 36-year-old defenceman Marc-Andre Bergeron to a contract for the rest of the season.”

  15. Sir Lance Compte says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Galley is a 2nd or 3rd line winger that needs to be on the first line to be successful and that is not easy. Right now the second and third line doesn’t create enough pressure and therefore there is not enough net presence for him to be successful. When he is on the first line there is and he’s able to be more successful. If that makes any sense

    • Gerry Pigeon says:
      February 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      It does make sense.

      But that also doesn’t say much for Gally. Says he needs the line to carry him, so he can add net presence/disruption and bang home rebounds, while his teammates create offence.

      So while I agree, and maybe it’s harsh the way I framed it, it does still say Gally’s a limited, complementary type player only.

      _______________________________
      Trade Carey for young offence.

      • Forum Dog says:
        February 28, 2017 at 4:29 pm

        Isn’t that what Gallagher has always been? A complimentary guy? I never remember him being someone who created offense with skill, but rather a guy who worked hard, crashed the net and banged home some greasy burgers…..

    • eddie 56 says:
      February 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      By Gally you men Brendan of course.

  16. rhino514 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    It´s crazy how many things need to go right for a team to remain competitive from one season to the next (just ask Tampa Bay) Last year was lost because of Price´s injury. This season, the team has been hurt by Gallagher´s injuries and Plekanec finally playing like his age. Pleks was just a matter of time but Gally is a big blow, he is young and has his whole career ahead of him. Last year, when healthy, he proved he was a very good top six winger. If he doesn´t pot a few goals before the end of the year it would be a very bad sign for the team in both the short and long term as it would seem to indicate that his hand is not going to be quite the same.

  17. HabinBurlington says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Habs Playoff Success 08-09 thru 11/12
    compared with 12/13 thru today
    08/09 Lost in round 1
    09/10 Lost in round 3
    10/11 Lost in round 1
    11/12 Missed Playoffs

    12/13 Lost in round 1
    13/14 Lost in round 3
    14/15 Lost in round 2
    15/16 Missed playoffs

    So thus far the measurable improvement since changing regimes in equal amount of years 1 one playoff series.

    And if we go one year further back in the old regime we see a Round 2 playoff exit.

    So how much better is this new 5 year plan?

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      February 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Habs have won 3 playoff series in the MB regime. Two of them were against teams whose goalies were injured or coming off injuries (TB and Ott). Their only significant playoff victory was against the Bruins. The regular season record is fine but, c’mon, it’s the playoffs that count.

      • eddie 56 says:
        February 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

        You just described a pretty good run there. It’s hard, and we made it to the east finals not that long ago. Cheer up boys, you want a rebuild become an Arizona fan.

    • Gerry Pigeon says:
      February 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      Let’s say MB walked into a bad situation, and had to restock the cupboards. I don’t think it was as bad as all that, believe he had some good pieces to work with, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt.

      So I’d expect a worse result the first few years, and perhaps a better result the last few, or at least trending up. What we see instead is almost a mirror image.

      So you could say the first few years were a bit of over-achievement, and I’d definitely say the last few are under-achieving. When I say under-achieving, I’m not saying that they performed poorly relative to the talent level of the team, but relative to expectations given the timeline of a 5 year build.

      Chalk one bad year up to Carey’s injury, but look hard at this last year. Yes, there were injuries once again, but also some disappointing play. Pleks (age), Carey (?), Gally (hand?), all didn’t contribute as expected. Now the most important question:

      Is this team trending up?

      Do you see building blocks, the requisite 1C we’ve been waiting for forever, the size and grit promised, the young, skilled talent that can only get better with experience?

      Do you feel optimistic, like a few years ago when we went to the ECF’s?

      If you answer no, then you have to say MB failed.

      _______________________________
      Trade Carey for young offence.

      • HabinBurlington says:
        February 28, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        I like MB, and I think he has done a pretty good job, but for one big sticking point. That extension he gave MT after losing to Tampa. This then led to an over commitment to a Coach whom I think was stifling development rather than helping it.

        To me that Tampa series actually exposed the flaws in MT as a Coach rather than extolling the good virtues of his coaching abilities.

        I’m also not willing to give up on MB just yet. But i’m starting to lean a bit more the other way.

  18. Sir Lance Compte says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    I understand that it’s late in the year to bring call-ups from the AHL but ghetto and Mitchell and DD looked completely lost last night and contributed nothing. Flynn who is not in the lineup is the same. What have they got to lose?

    • bwoar says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      Hudon is playing the best hockey of career right now. I would let him finish the season in the AHL and possibly bring him up as a black ace later.

      • careysubban3176 says:
        February 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

        How often have people on this site said stuff about these farm system guys then they never pan out. It happens time and time again. You have to give these guys a full year on the the NHL roster to see what they really have.

        Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.

      • Habby_Haberton says:
        February 28, 2017 at 3:53 pm

        I’m sure they are hoping to keep his exposure low for the expansion draft…Only thing that makes sense when it comes to him vs DD, Terry, Ghetto etc..

        • bwoar says:
          February 28, 2017 at 4:02 pm

          I don’t think he’s eligible.

          Just because he’s a better option right now than DD, is that enough reason to take him out of what’s been a big leap in his development? I mean, how do we even know he’s better than Andrighetto?

          I just don’t see the screaming necessity to call up every minor leaguer just because the guys with NHL contracts are suspect. Sometimes it makes sense, but not all the time, in my view.

      • Nilan25 says:
        February 28, 2017 at 4:02 pm

        Surely to God, we can find someone better than Torrey Mitchell??

    • SmartDog says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      Managing the cap and managing draft picks, players, all of it is crucial.

      There’s a “hidden cost” to deals you do make. For example, the Shaw deal squandered 2 2nd round picks that could be really useful now or later, making us behind instead of ahead of an average draft pick asset load. Was he worth it? I sure as heckfire don’t think so. I don’t even think he’s worth his contract, let alone paying for the privilege to over-pay him like Bergevin did.

      ————————————-
      The “H” stands for Hubris.

  19. boing007 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    The Ottawa Senators added another piece for their playoff push, picking up speedy winger Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes for a third round pick on Tuesday afternoon.

    See how easy it is? A Third round pick. Habs don’t have any, I suppose. They’ve all been squandered.

    Richard R

  20. Mavid says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Excited to see our newest edition..

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  21. Ingy27 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Can we make a trade to Vegas that goes something like this… We will give you a 6th round draft pick if you promise to take Plekanec in the expansion draft?

  22. habs001 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Is Anton Lander worth taking a risk on?…He is 25 but has not produced at the NHL level(best season 38 games 20 points a few years ago) but has 18 goals in 22 games in the AHL and is good at face offs…Would the Oilers trade him?…..

  23. habs001 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    The Habs should make the playoffs but their odds of doing well in the playoffs are not better than any of the previous MB playoff teams…

  24. bwoar says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    @ Paz
    I wouldn’t count Gallagher out already. One might argue Landeskog is on a downward trend since his rookie year, as well.

  25. Arnold 56-79 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Benn will be a pleasant, modest expectation addition. Just plain smart low risk defense. Good positionally and has some physical presence. Not a big hitter but more able to protect the net and tie up forwards in the slot. He can upgrade some of the defensive zone exits that have stymied most of the lower pairing D men this year. Decent passer and savvy ice awareness. Eliminating needless error is addition by subtraction. Possibly a 4 or 5 defenseman at his best, solid at 5 or 6.
    Pateryn never had a full opportunity but at least he brought a replacement who isn’t a downgrade.

  26. careysubban3176 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I listened to a guy on TSN radio about Charles Hudon the other week and why he’s not being given a chance. Well first off it’s getting to that point in the year where unless you have injuries, call ups are essentially done because playoff intensity starts to pick up. He’s a point per game player in the AHL but that doesn’t transcend into the NHL right away. To bring a guy up like that with a limited defensive game would be more hurtful than helpful. The first half of the season is when you bring up players like that, not the last 15 or so games.

    Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.

  27. Ingy27 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    “I’m not supposed to put the puck in the net”
    HAHA doesn’t that sound familiar

  28. Luke says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    He doesn’t know anyone but he’s already calling him Webby.

    Ugh.

    I hate hockey…

  29. B says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    The Canadiens before Bergevin took over:
    08/09: .567 points% 2.95 G/G 2.93 GA/G (+.02 goal diff/G)
    09/10: .537 points% 2.56 G/G 2.66 GA/G (-.10 goal diff/G)
    10/11: .585 points% 2.60 G/G 2.51 GA/G (+.09 goal diff/G)
    11/12: .476 points% 2.52 G/G 2.61 GA/G (-.09 goal diff/G)
    Since then:
    12/13: .656 points% 3.04 G/G 2.58 GA/G (+.46 goal diff/G)
    13:14: .610 points% 2.44 G/G 2.45 GA/G (-.01 goal diff/G)
    14/15: .671 points% 2.61 G/G 2.24 GA/G (+.37 goal diff/G)
    15/16: .500 points% 2.63 G/G 2.84 GA/G (-.21 goal diff/G)

    FWIW, so far this season:
    16/17: .603 points% 2.76 G/G 2.56 GA/G (+.20 goal diff/G)

    –Go Habs Go!–

    • ebk says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      further to your info. Montreal has had 1 season of .600 plus hockey since 1993/1994. This should be 4 of 5 for this GM.

      He’s laid/patched up the foundation of this team. It is time though to start building the house.

      • B says:
        February 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        Since the last Cup win, there was an 18 season stretch where they missed the playoffs 7 times (38.8% of the time) and got out of the 2nd round 5 times (27.7% of the time).

        In the 4 completed seasons following that under Bergevin, they missed the playoffs once (25% of the time) and got out of the 2nd round twice (50% of the time).

        While they haven’t won a cup under Bergevin, it could be argued that they have been trending in the right direction overall (even with last season’s colossal stumble). It will be interesting to see how this season compares when all the dust has settled.

        –Go Habs Go!–

      • HabinBurlington says:
        February 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        I’ve thought the same, but when I calculate the playoff success, which is the real measuring tool, are we better?

      • Forum Dog says:
        February 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        The foundation for this team was poured under Gainey. It has set under Bergevin. And when I say foundation, I am really referring to Price, Pacioretty, Subban/Weber and (to a lesser degree) Gallagher. Bergevin acquired Weber, but the team’s best success under his watch actually came with Subban on the blueline.

        I agree with the ‘building the house’ analogy though. That is the job that Bergevin was really meant to do. People like to think the foundation of the team was a mess when he arrived, but in reality it was simply curing.

        • ebk says:
          February 28, 2017 at 4:33 pm

          to use another analogy, when MB arrived the boat was taking on a major amount of water. Whether he got the material to plug the holes is debatable. But the holes are plugged and to me the ship appears to be righted.

    • Forum Dog says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      Carey Price before 2012 (age 20-24):

      263 GP; 124-104-35 (.543 W% w/o OT losses); 2.59 GAA; .916 Sv%; 16 SO

      Carey Price after 2012 (age 25-29)

      222 GP; 135-67-20 (.668 W% w/o OT losses); 2.24 GAA; .924 Sv%; 22 SO

      Is it Bergevin? Is it Price? Will we ever really know?

  30. habsfan0 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Jordie Benn taking a page out of Bobby Clarke’s playbook by calling Montreal “Hockey Heaven.”
    Hopefully, he won’t have to resort to another Clarke tactic, wielding his stick like an axe to an opposing player’s ankles.

  31. habs001 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    last time the Habs made the playoffs the story again was not enough scoring…yet MaxPac had 37 goals..Plecks 26..Gllagher 24…Subban 60 points ..Markov 50…DD 48 points..Eller 15 goals…Galchenyuk 20 goals..Compared to this years Hab edition this is a scoring machine team..lol….Maybe the Habs will be the first team in NHL history to win a series 4 games to 3 by scoring 4 goals the entire series…

  32. on2ndthought says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Bergevin is too chicken to make a big move. He’d never trade a big name or a crowd favourite!

  33. 24 Cups says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    “I’m not supposed to put the puck in the net”

    Didn’t another Montreal defenseman say that about this time last year:)

  34. hbghab says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Or hockey ‘hell’ depending on what game you’re watching.

    • Mavid says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      He was referring to the fans..they are the best in the business..

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  35. powdered toastman says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    yo

  36. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Fingers crossed that Emelin, Pleks and DD’s WAGs will send out some nasty tweets.

    • careysubban3176 says:
      February 28, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      Why are there some people who think Emelin should be let go? He’s a solid #4/5 D-man. He just needs paired with someone not named Weber or Markov.

      Edit: I assume by the comment you don’t want him on the team?

      Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.

      • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
        February 28, 2017 at 2:58 pm

        He’s a 3rd pairing Dman who is making 4 million next season. I predict after watching Benn for a week people are going to start wondering why Emelin makes 4 million.

    • on2ndthought says:
      February 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      Plek is a valuable player. I daresay he’s been one of the best players on the ice the past few games. At the same time, he’d be hard to move with the contract he has.

      • careysubban3176 says:
        February 28, 2017 at 3:04 pm

        He used to have value but now he doesn’t. Back when he could score 20 goals a year and play against other teams top line, his contract suited his role. But today he’s good for 10 goals a year and is not fast enough to play against other teams top lines. He shows bursts here and there but nothing consistent like 5 or so years ago.

        Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.

      • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
        February 28, 2017 at 3:10 pm

        Plek and Emelin will make 10 million on the cap next season…they have to go.

      • The_Rocket_Returns says:
        February 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm

        Agreed. Pleks has been playing smart hockey and good defense. His best offensive days are past, and I won’t lose any sleep if he’s gone next season, but right now he’s a competent center on a team sorely lacking up the middle.

        … Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …

    • bwoar says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      It would be awesome if you could simply upgrade on a player whenever their SO said something rude on social media.


