New Canadiens defenceman Jordie Benn set for debut in ‘hockey heaven’

The Canadiens aren’t wasting any time putting newly acquired defenceman Jordie Benn to work.
Benn met with the the Montreal media Tuesday — “I’ve never seen so many cameras before.” — and confirmed that he will be in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m., Sportsnet East, RDS. TSN-690).
Benn was acquired from the Dallas Stars Monday in return for defenceman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round draft choice.
Benn said he was at home with his brother, Jamie, when the phone started ringing.
“I was shocked,” said Benn. “It’s the first time I’ve been traded. I asked where I was going and they said Montreal and I couldn’t have been happier. This is hockey heaven.”
Benn said it was great playing with his better known brother in Dallas, but said he was ready to move on.
“We’re not kids anymore,” said Benn. “We love to play the game, but we know it’s a business. He’s doing great things there and it’s time for me to move on and do my things.”
My things involve being a stay-at-home defenceman.
“I’m not supposed to put the puck in the net, but if I can contribute offensively, that’s great,” said Benn. “I’m supposed to keep the puck out of the net and help the forwards and get them the puck. As long as I can move my feet and get them the puck with a good first pass, I’ll be good.”
Benn said he doesn’t know any of the Canadiens’ players, but his brother set him up with one introduction.
“Jamie knows some of the guys from Team Canada and he gave my number to (Shea Weber) and Webby showed me around the training facility this morning.”
The Canadiens did not have a morning skate, but did have a 20-minute meeting in the morning.
How about Filppula in a habs jersey?
Gaborik available, but a hefty contract comes with him, maybe Vanek is the better option!
Shaker out!
Also, Sharp will meet with team doctors after tonight’s game… seems hurt.
So the Habs bus stops at a roadside Tavern and Bergevin opens the door to the dimly lit premises. Squinting into the darkness he says “Hey, do you serve hockey players here?”. The bartender looks over and replies “Yeah, of course, as long as you have money.”
Bergevin nods and goes back to the bus, grabs a briefcase, and says “Everybody off the bus.” Then he walks into the tavern, throws the briefcase full of cash on the bar, and says “Great, give me 23 hockey players, and one pro-scout.”
Where is my BGL and Gagnon core rattling trade?
LOL that would be great.
At least it wasn’t MT opening the door to take a leak.
I would like to see Hudon up, to see what he has to offer. But when I lived in Fredericton and they had the Habs AHL team, there was a forward who looked as great as Gretzky. Unstoppable, scoring almost at will.
Benoit Brunet.
The AHL is a leap down, and we should consider that in our fantasies and rants.
Pretty sure if you ask Brunet he remembers it that way still, except a League higher.
I remember that team..that was around 91/92 when they had Red Light Racicot, Depietro, Dionne, Patrick Lebeau and even John LeClair for awhile….I was going to UNB at the time.
Who knew then some of those pieces would get a cup ring in the following year….
“The sports page records people’s accomplishments, the front page usually records nothing, but man’s failures.” Earl Warren
Personally, I think was traded for wearing too many dumb-looking hats. It wore off onto Dale Weise too and suddenly – poof.
4 completed seasons under Bergevin:
17 playoff wins in 4 seasons (4.25 po wins per season)
The 4 seasons before Bergevin:
12 playoff ins in 4 seasons (3.0 po wins per season)
18 seasons before Bergevin (since the last cup)
39 playoff wins in 18 seasons (2.16 po wins per season)
I wonder if those extra 2 or 3 home games over 4 years covers the extra money spent on hockey ops.
16 is a nice number but it sure looks a long way from 4.25
Nothing short of 16 po wins per season matters much here.
No guts, no glory, right?
Maybe sending Gallagher back to Vancouver where he played Junior Hockey?
Hansen 22 goals for a career-high last year and his career high in points is 39. I guess it depends who would be going the other way?
And now apparently Hansen wouldn’t accept a trade to MTL, according to Matt Sekeres.
Is Hansen aware we changed Coaches?
Does Hansen have a no trade clause? I would be surprised.
Habfan17
Pretty sure limited NTC.
Also pretty sure we don’t need his style of play on our RW.
I don’t know much about him, so I will rely on your evaluation. I am surprised that he has a limited NTC, or any for that matter, he is not an elite player. That much I know.
Habfan17
Solid af third-liner. I like the guy a lot. But we don’t really need him.
Nyder will be heartbroken.
Our old friend Brian Lawton is tweeting that Montreal is “working on multiple moves” and mentioning Jannik Hansen.
I heard someone else say they think Hansen is next to move from Vancouver, and I immediately thought, MB is in on that. Why? I don’t know, but he seems like an MB guy.
Says here he’ll go to any eastern market but MTL.
He’s been talking to a fellow Dane?
That was my take as well! …
“Don’t crush that dwarf Alex Henry, hand me the pliers”
Don;t know if Bergy was in the mix for Boyle but wouldn’t he be exactly what Habs need? Burrows certainly would help for the run and if we get in the playoffs.
I’m glad we did not move on Burrows, the sens gave up a lot and there is no way that contract will be a good one over the next two years.
I don’t think so, we have all kinds of 4th line centers now.
Boyle is much better than DD, Mitchell, Flynn, McCarron, DLR, Youppi, etc. at the 4 center spot. He would have helped this team a lot; especially defensively.
Eric Fehr on waivers today. As good as than the recently traded for Viktor Stallberg? I’d say yes, or at least it’s close.
6.04, 204 lbs and pretty skilled.
taylor hall would look good on a line with chucky and galley
Yup, he really would. But, that’ll never happen.
Waivers, Bergevins favorite shopping centre.
Same ballapark, not fast, tough however. Scores on us a lot so I wouldn’t pass on him, just for that reason.
he’s decent 4th line depth. That’s about it. Better than having McCarron there or on the bench. should have add to the pretty skilled, for a 4th liner.
Well, he was averaging just under 11 minutes/game with a face off percentage of 50. His 6 goals and 5 assists in 51 games, and the fact that he has 24 take aways compared to 10 giveaways, with the size you mentioned and the experience, could help the Habs in the play offs. His 78 hits would also be welcome.
Would the Habs have to waive someone if they pick him up? Could they then trade Pleks, then have, Danault, Galchenyuk, Fehr and McCarron down the middle?
Habfan17
If the centers are Danault, Galchenyuk, Fehr and McCarron starting the playoffs, I’d book a tee time shortly after the scheduled date of the 4th game.
I’d grab him, not sure how much he plays though, main point was he’s as good as Staalberg
No to waiving someone. McCarron can be sent down at any time.
Thanks for the waiver info. I agree, the Habs still need one more top 6 centre. I think and prefer Danault in the 3rd spot.
Habfan17
Would not mind a 4th line of Byron McCarron Fehr
How were we not in on this?
“The Columbus Blue Jackets signed 36-year-old defenceman Marc-Andre Bergeron to a contract for the rest of the season.”
#SnoringBergevin
SAD!
Timo works for Columbus.
Bergevin should have signed him and then Beauchemin!
Habfan17
Galley is a 2nd or 3rd line winger that needs to be on the first line to be successful and that is not easy. Right now the second and third line doesn’t create enough pressure and therefore there is not enough net presence for him to be successful. When he is on the first line there is and he’s able to be more successful. If that makes any sense
It does make sense.
But that also doesn’t say much for Gally. Says he needs the line to carry him, so he can add net presence/disruption and bang home rebounds, while his teammates create offence.
So while I agree, and maybe it’s harsh the way I framed it, it does still say Gally’s a limited, complementary type player only.
Trade Carey for young offence.
Isn’t that what Gallagher has always been? A complimentary guy? I never remember him being someone who created offense with skill, but rather a guy who worked hard, crashed the net and banged home some greasy burgers…..
By Gally you men Brendan of course.
It´s crazy how many things need to go right for a team to remain competitive from one season to the next (just ask Tampa Bay) Last year was lost because of Price´s injury. This season, the team has been hurt by Gallagher´s injuries and Plekanec finally playing like his age. Pleks was just a matter of time but Gally is a big blow, he is young and has his whole career ahead of him. Last year, when healthy, he proved he was a very good top six winger. If he doesn´t pot a few goals before the end of the year it would be a very bad sign for the team in both the short and long term as it would seem to indicate that his hand is not going to be quite the same.
Habs Playoff Success 08-09 thru 11/12
compared with 12/13 thru today
08/09 Lost in round 1
09/10 Lost in round 3
10/11 Lost in round 1
11/12 Missed Playoffs
12/13 Lost in round 1
13/14 Lost in round 3
14/15 Lost in round 2
15/16 Missed playoffs
So thus far the measurable improvement since changing regimes in equal amount of years 1 one playoff series.
And if we go one year further back in the old regime we see a Round 2 playoff exit.
So how much better is this new 5 year plan?
Habs have won 3 playoff series in the MB regime. Two of them were against teams whose goalies were injured or coming off injuries (TB and Ott). Their only significant playoff victory was against the Bruins. The regular season record is fine but, c’mon, it’s the playoffs that count.
You just described a pretty good run there. It’s hard, and we made it to the east finals not that long ago. Cheer up boys, you want a rebuild become an Arizona fan.
Let’s say MB walked into a bad situation, and had to restock the cupboards. I don’t think it was as bad as all that, believe he had some good pieces to work with, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt.
So I’d expect a worse result the first few years, and perhaps a better result the last few, or at least trending up. What we see instead is almost a mirror image.
So you could say the first few years were a bit of over-achievement, and I’d definitely say the last few are under-achieving. When I say under-achieving, I’m not saying that they performed poorly relative to the talent level of the team, but relative to expectations given the timeline of a 5 year build.
Chalk one bad year up to Carey’s injury, but look hard at this last year. Yes, there were injuries once again, but also some disappointing play. Pleks (age), Carey (?), Gally (hand?), all didn’t contribute as expected. Now the most important question:
Is this team trending up?
Do you see building blocks, the requisite 1C we’ve been waiting for forever, the size and grit promised, the young, skilled talent that can only get better with experience?
Do you feel optimistic, like a few years ago when we went to the ECF’s?
If you answer no, then you have to say MB failed.
Trade Carey for young offence.
I like MB, and I think he has done a pretty good job, but for one big sticking point. That extension he gave MT after losing to Tampa. This then led to an over commitment to a Coach whom I think was stifling development rather than helping it.
To me that Tampa series actually exposed the flaws in MT as a Coach rather than extolling the good virtues of his coaching abilities.
I’m also not willing to give up on MB just yet. But i’m starting to lean a bit more the other way.
I understand that it’s late in the year to bring call-ups from the AHL but ghetto and Mitchell and DD looked completely lost last night and contributed nothing. Flynn who is not in the lineup is the same. What have they got to lose?
Hudon is playing the best hockey of career right now. I would let him finish the season in the AHL and possibly bring him up as a black ace later.
How often have people on this site said stuff about these farm system guys then they never pan out. It happens time and time again. You have to give these guys a full year on the the NHL roster to see what they really have.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
I’m sure they are hoping to keep his exposure low for the expansion draft…Only thing that makes sense when it comes to him vs DD, Terry, Ghetto etc..
I don’t think he’s eligible.
Just because he’s a better option right now than DD, is that enough reason to take him out of what’s been a big leap in his development? I mean, how do we even know he’s better than Andrighetto?
I just don’t see the screaming necessity to call up every minor leaguer just because the guys with NHL contracts are suspect. Sometimes it makes sense, but not all the time, in my view.
This is Hudon’s 3rd year as a pro so I’m pretty sure he will be eligible for the exp draft
Surely to God, we can find someone better than Torrey Mitchell??
Managing the cap and managing draft picks, players, all of it is crucial.
There’s a “hidden cost” to deals you do make. For example, the Shaw deal squandered 2 2nd round picks that could be really useful now or later, making us behind instead of ahead of an average draft pick asset load. Was he worth it? I sure as heckfire don’t think so. I don’t even think he’s worth his contract, let alone paying for the privilege to over-pay him like Bergevin did.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
The Ottawa Senators added another piece for their playoff push, picking up speedy winger Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes for a third round pick on Tuesday afternoon.
See how easy it is? A Third round pick. Habs don’t have any, I suppose. They’ve all been squandered.
Richard R
Yeah it’s too bad. If only they’d saved those picks they could have squandered them now.
You must have missed it in the last thread, when we decided Ottawa was just effin around, and that these moves aren’t really much to write home about.
You are forgetting about the good hands this speedy forward has. 80 goals in 470 games. That 43 of them came in his first 3 seasons is irrelevant to the 33 he has scored in the past 5 NHL seasons. There was a time I thought this guy was going to be a player, but he seemed mainly a product of being a 3rd line winger on a loaded Blackhawks team.
(actually its worse, 28 goals in 227 games since leaving Chicago.)
Yeeeap, that’s 10 goals a year we’ll never experience. What an amazing bargain for Ottawa!
me too, actually liked him quite a bit, but I’d rather have Eric Fehr for free than Staalberg for a #3
If only Habs could have landed Stalberg, we would be right up there with the Caps and Wild.
The owner’s goal in Ottawa is playoff gate. Period. No plan towards the long term good of the club.
Excited to see our newest edition..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Can we make a trade to Vegas that goes something like this… We will give you a 6th round draft pick if you promise to take Plekanec in the expansion draft?
“Future considerations”
We send them a 6th, then after the expansion draft they trade us a 1st in 2019 for Plekanec.
Is Anton Lander worth taking a risk on?…He is 25 but has not produced at the NHL level(best season 38 games 20 points a few years ago) but has 18 goals in 22 games in the AHL and is good at face offs…Would the Oilers trade him?…..
If we’re taking risks, I’d rather see what ARI wants for Duclair.
If their GM still has his head in the clouds, it will have to be a player at least as good as Dougie Hamilton. Who do the Habs have that meets that criteria?
Habfan17
The Habs should make the playoffs but their odds of doing well in the playoffs are not better than any of the previous MB playoff teams…
@ Paz
I wouldn’t count Gallagher out already. One might argue Landeskog is on a downward trend since his rookie year, as well.
Agreed. Let’s see what Gally does when his hand has fully healed. Can’t imagine it’s more than 50% right now.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
His hand will likely never be 100% again…
He’s been terrible since his injury. This is a season to forget for BG
That kid needs to see Luke Skywalker’s doctor, pronto.
Benn will be a pleasant, modest expectation addition. Just plain smart low risk defense. Good positionally and has some physical presence. Not a big hitter but more able to protect the net and tie up forwards in the slot. He can upgrade some of the defensive zone exits that have stymied most of the lower pairing D men this year. Decent passer and savvy ice awareness. Eliminating needless error is addition by subtraction. Possibly a 4 or 5 defenseman at his best, solid at 5 or 6.
Pateryn never had a full opportunity but at least he brought a replacement who isn’t a downgrade.
I listened to a guy on TSN radio about Charles Hudon the other week and why he’s not being given a chance. Well first off it’s getting to that point in the year where unless you have injuries, call ups are essentially done because playoff intensity starts to pick up. He’s a point per game player in the AHL but that doesn’t transcend into the NHL right away. To bring a guy up like that with a limited defensive game would be more hurtful than helpful. The first half of the season is when you bring up players like that, not the last 15 or so games.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
There are 3 players who have averaged more with the IceCaps this season than Hudon’s 1.0 ppg: Terry (1.32), the injured Carr (1.13) and Andrighetto (1.10).
Exactly and they haven’t done anything in the NHL. So a call up now like the guy on TSN suggested is pointless
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Hudon is a decent defensive player. He works hard up and down the ice.
And a great wrist shot. Saw him score one the other night.
A lot of people here pooh poohing players because they’re not perfect. Who’s perfect? Nobody!
Richard R
Ahem…
Thanks for the intro, jlr!
Davey D?
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
“I’m not supposed to put the puck in the net”
HAHA doesn’t that sound familiar
He’d better learn not to say that when Max is around…
He doesn’t know anyone but he’s already calling him Webby.
Ugh.
I hate hockey…
???? What’s that about.
C’mon, Lukesy. Embrace the camaraderie!
You tell’em Laruey! Johnny-y?
The Canadiens before Bergevin took over:
08/09: .567 points% 2.95 G/G 2.93 GA/G (+.02 goal diff/G)
09/10: .537 points% 2.56 G/G 2.66 GA/G (-.10 goal diff/G)
10/11: .585 points% 2.60 G/G 2.51 GA/G (+.09 goal diff/G)
11/12: .476 points% 2.52 G/G 2.61 GA/G (-.09 goal diff/G)
Since then:
12/13: .656 points% 3.04 G/G 2.58 GA/G (+.46 goal diff/G)
13:14: .610 points% 2.44 G/G 2.45 GA/G (-.01 goal diff/G)
14/15: .671 points% 2.61 G/G 2.24 GA/G (+.37 goal diff/G)
15/16: .500 points% 2.63 G/G 2.84 GA/G (-.21 goal diff/G)
FWIW, so far this season:
16/17: .603 points% 2.76 G/G 2.56 GA/G (+.20 goal diff/G)
further to your info. Montreal has had 1 season of .600 plus hockey since 1993/1994. This should be 4 of 5 for this GM.
He’s laid/patched up the foundation of this team. It is time though to start building the house.
Since the last Cup win, there was an 18 season stretch where they missed the playoffs 7 times (38.8% of the time) and got out of the 2nd round 5 times (27.7% of the time).
In the 4 completed seasons following that under Bergevin, they missed the playoffs once (25% of the time) and got out of the 2nd round twice (50% of the time).
While they haven’t won a cup under Bergevin, it could be argued that they have been trending in the right direction overall (even with last season’s colossal stumble). It will be interesting to see how this season compares when all the dust has settled.
I’ve thought the same, but when I calculate the playoff success, which is the real measuring tool, are we better?
I think so, and I think substantially better but I do get your point.
The foundation for this team was poured under Gainey. It has set under Bergevin. And when I say foundation, I am really referring to Price, Pacioretty, Subban/Weber and (to a lesser degree) Gallagher. Bergevin acquired Weber, but the team’s best success under his watch actually came with Subban on the blueline.
I agree with the ‘building the house’ analogy though. That is the job that Bergevin was really meant to do. People like to think the foundation of the team was a mess when he arrived, but in reality it was simply curing.
to use another analogy, when MB arrived the boat was taking on a major amount of water. Whether he got the material to plug the holes is debatable. But the holes are plugged and to me the ship appears to be righted.
Carey Price before 2012 (age 20-24):
263 GP; 124-104-35 (.543 W% w/o OT losses); 2.59 GAA; .916 Sv%; 16 SO
Carey Price after 2012 (age 25-29)
222 GP; 135-67-20 (.668 W% w/o OT losses); 2.24 GAA; .924 Sv%; 22 SO
Is it Bergevin? Is it Price? Will we ever really know?
Jordie Benn taking a page out of Bobby Clarke’s playbook by calling Montreal “Hockey Heaven.”
Hopefully, he won’t have to resort to another Clarke tactic, wielding his stick like an axe to an opposing player’s ankles.
Hey, better ankles than faces!
last time the Habs made the playoffs the story again was not enough scoring…yet MaxPac had 37 goals..Plecks 26..Gllagher 24…Subban 60 points ..Markov 50…DD 48 points..Eller 15 goals…Galchenyuk 20 goals..Compared to this years Hab edition this is a scoring machine team..lol….Maybe the Habs will be the first team in NHL history to win a series 4 games to 3 by scoring 4 goals the entire series…
Bergevin is too chicken to make a big move. He’d never trade a big name or a crowd favourite!
Which is why he’ll never trade DD.
chortle!
No just PK.
“I’m not supposed to put the puck in the net”
Didn’t another Montreal defenseman say that about this time last year:)
I had to chuckle when I read that. I was thinking the same thing.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Was just about to make that same comment. But the PK haters won’t see the irony, because PK was flashy and self-promoting and Jordie Benn is a Good Humble Canadian Boy and that changes everything.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Or you don’t hate anyone, and just find it funny.
he’s paid $9m, Benn I think is paid $9 bucks.
OH SNAP
Or hockey ‘hell’ depending on what game you’re watching.
He was referring to the fans..they are the best in the business..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
yo
Fingers crossed that Emelin, Pleks and DD’s WAGs will send out some nasty tweets.
Why are there some people who think Emelin should be let go? He’s a solid #4/5 D-man. He just needs paired with someone not named Weber or Markov.
Edit: I assume by the comment you don’t want him on the team?
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
He’s a 3rd pairing Dman who is making 4 million next season. I predict after watching Benn for a week people are going to start wondering why Emelin makes 4 million.
But that’s the thing. On this team he’s not a 3rd pairing D-man. That’s why they gave him 4 million a year contract. Not enough talent on this team to sign him to a 3rd pairing type deal.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Petry makes 6 million and that is worth it!
Plek is a valuable player. I daresay he’s been one of the best players on the ice the past few games. At the same time, he’d be hard to move with the contract he has.
He used to have value but now he doesn’t. Back when he could score 20 goals a year and play against other teams top line, his contract suited his role. But today he’s good for 10 goals a year and is not fast enough to play against other teams top lines. He shows bursts here and there but nothing consistent like 5 or so years ago.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Plek and Emelin will make 10 million on the cap next season…they have to go.
In a perfect world one of them will go in the expansion draft but I seriously doubt it.
Agreed. Pleks has been playing smart hockey and good defense. His best offensive days are past, and I won’t lose any sleep if he’s gone next season, but right now he’s a competent center on a team sorely lacking up the middle.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
It would be awesome if you could simply upgrade on a player whenever their SO said something rude on social media.