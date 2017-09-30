Mike McCarron, Jakub Jerabek among players cut by Canadiens

The Canadiens will play their final pre-season game Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690), but the team was already busy making cuts earlier in the day.

Forward Mike McCarron and defenceman Jakub Jerabek were both released by the Canadiens and will report to the AHL’s Laval Rocket, while forwards Daniel Carr and Peter Holland were placed on NHL waivers.

After Friday night’s 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers — the Canadiens’ first victory in seven pre-season games — forward Nikita Scherbak was sent down to the Rocket along with goalies Zach Fucale and Michael McNiven.

Only extra players skated Saturday morning in Brossard with no official team practice and no media availability until head coach Claude Julien was scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

Here are the lineups for the Senators and Canadiens Saturday night:

La formation pour le match de ce soir face aux Sénateurs / Saturday's lineup vs Ottawa#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/FUwR550BfE — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 30, 2017

Here’s a list of the players who remain with the Canadiens as they get ready to open the regular season Thursday night in Buffalo, by which time they must get down to a maximum roster of 23:

FORWARDS

Max Pacioretty

Jonathan Drouin

Brendan Gallagher

Charles Hudon

Tomas Plekanec

Artturi Lehkonen

Paul Byron

Phillip Danault

Andrew Shaw

Alex Galchenyuk

Jacob De La Rose

Ales Hemsky

Byron Froese

Torrey Mitchell

Andreas Martinsen

DEFENCE

Victor Mete

Shea Weber

Karl Alzner

Jeff Petry

Mark Streit

Jordie Benn

David Schlemko

Éric Gélinas

Brandon Davidson

Joe Morrow

GOALIES

Carey Price

Al Montoya

Charlie Lindgren

(Photo: Pierre Obendrauf/Montreal Gazette)

