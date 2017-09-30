Mike McCarron, Jakub Jerabek among players cut by Canadiens

The Canadiens will play their final pre-season game Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690), but the team was already busy making cuts earlier in the day.
Forward Mike McCarron and defenceman Jakub Jerabek were both released by the Canadiens and will report to the AHL’s Laval Rocket, while forwards Daniel Carr and Peter Holland were placed on NHL waivers.
After Friday night’s 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers — the Canadiens’ first victory in seven pre-season games — forward Nikita Scherbak was sent down to the Rocket along with goalies Zach Fucale and Michael McNiven.
Only extra players skated Saturday morning in Brossard with no official team practice and no media availability until head coach Claude Julien was scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. at the Bell Centre.
Here are the lineups for the Senators and Canadiens Saturday night:
La formation pour le match de ce soir face aux Sénateurs / Saturday's lineup vs Ottawa#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/FUwR550BfE
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 30, 2017
Here’s a list of the players who remain with the Canadiens as they get ready to open the regular season Thursday night in Buffalo, by which time they must get down to a maximum roster of 23:
FORWARDS
Max Pacioretty
Jonathan Drouin
Brendan Gallagher
Charles Hudon
Tomas Plekanec
Artturi Lehkonen
Paul Byron
Phillip Danault
Andrew Shaw
Alex Galchenyuk
Jacob De La Rose
Ales Hemsky
Byron Froese
Torrey Mitchell
Andreas Martinsen
DEFENCE
Victor Mete
Shea Weber
Karl Alzner
Jeff Petry
Mark Streit
Jordie Benn
David Schlemko
Éric Gélinas
Brandon Davidson
Joe Morrow
GOALIES
Carey Price
Al Montoya
Charlie Lindgren
(Photo: Pierre Obendrauf/Montreal Gazette)
Should I read anything into the fact that Galchenyuk is listed as a C in the rosters for tonight’s game? Is he always listed as such?
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Jerabek going down might be about giving him a chance to acclimate himself to the smaller ice surface. And they’ll likely have 9 games to get him there with Mete staying up.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Lernout scored the first preseason goal for the Laval Rocket franchise,
1-0 early in the 1st
Reway – Audette – Waked
Dufour – Eisenschmid – McEwan
Broll – Petti – Veilleux
Goulet – Ebbing Boucher
Parisi – Lernout
Bourque – Corrin
Leblanc – Posa
McNiven
–Go Habs Go!–
Streit is a tough case. I think they need someone like him on the PP. But that means he´d probably have to play most games since he will not practice on the PP unit and then sit out games.
Does his PP prowess outweigh the roughly ten minutes of 5 on 5 per game he would get?
I don´t see Schlemko as a viable option and I stiill think Mete is going back to junior. Petry would be on his off-side.
Lastly, the habs have traditionally not used a 4 forward set-up on the PP, I just don´t see that happening often either.
Streit reacts to news he’s made the team…
http://bit.ly/2yA1eYo
I wonder if Streit can still play wing? There, and on the point on the PP, was where the Habs deployed him in his 60-point season (IIRC).
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Where is Bellyful?
Still busy composing additional refrains to “Joe Morrow”.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
The only thing I would add about Galchenyuk would be that Therrien was often unfairly maligned for not giving him opportunities or using him properly.
Therrien was more patient with Galchenyuk and Beaulieu than Julien has been. Julien definitely trusts kids less than Therrien did.
Many were of the opinion that bad coaching was the problem with Chucky. Nothing further from the truth.
Julien will get a free pass because he´s new. And the Cup his team thugged their way to winning gives him the benefit of the doubt for a couple of years. But I will be surprised if Julien lasts 5 years the way Therrien did, quite an accomplishment in Montreal.
Not saying Julien is not a competent coach, just saying Therrien was as well; his time was simply up. And personally, I have a soft spot for coaches who believe in and trust young players.
hmmm. It takes real ca hones to support MT on here. I applaud that.
Julien has not been handing Galchenyuk well, no argument there, but back to the advantage of newness on his side, lets see how it plays out game 1-20.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
At some point, even if you’ve been mishandled by a harrumphing mango shytgibbon, the focus shifts back to you as a player. As mentioned, if you have any type of speed, work ethic and half-a-brain (is this the real issue?) defensive positional play isn’t that hard.
Bill Dauterive has nothing to lose here. He can give Galchenyuk the tough love treatment, because MT has already laid that groundwork and lowered our expectations.
I’m also still fairly certain that if our current suit-splashing whipping boy isn’t sent packing, they’ll be smart enough to try Drouin and Galchenyuk together at some point.
Aside from the goal scoring issue Habs defence is looking weak and seriously needs another dynamic player. I would put some more coin into another dman. Get rid of Morrow, Davidson.
I liked Lernout and in 8 weeks or so Juulsen will be ready if needed, both an upgrade on those two I would say. Throwing money at a top 4 D is an option, but, I would rather throw gobs of cash at a top six centerman.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
While I disagree with the overall development approach with Galchenyuk, especially given his performance when unshackled, I do understand the frustration from the perspective of today’s coaches.
In an overcoached world, the idea is to exert as much control over the situation as you can – to plan for everything. Of course, most of that can only occur on the defensive end – but hey, if the other team doesn’t score, you only need one to win, right?
That’s why structure is so often preached as the key to team success. If folks follow the system, you’ll know where your teammates should be on the ice at all times (in the first two-thirds of the rink), making it easier to get out of trouble and stay out of trouble.
Some high-end soccer clubs preach the Three P’s – play, possession and position. In the first two-thirds of the field, possession and position are paramount, with freelancing frowned upon. Once you hit the last third of the pitch, freedom reigns. And theoretically, if you’re playing your position and your teammates know where you are and how you’re going to react, it will actually create opportunities at the offensive end.
The reason a guy like Danault was our 1C last year is simple. He follows the structure. He’s generally where he’s supposed to be, covering the right man in the defensive zone, in the right position to help his d-men, etc. Coaches love that more than orange tanning oil.
It’s also fairly simple if you have any type of speed and work ethic, which is where I can see where the angst over Galchenyuk comes in. If he’s blowing assignments or freelancing, that creates confusion for his teammates. Structure starts to break down. The coach loses his nut, because control over the structure is, you know, his job and such.
If the structure is constantly breaking down because of one dude, the players – conditioned by the game’s historic culture (although it’s a little different with today’s more coddled kids) to listen to the coach, become angry, too. Then you’ve got a team-wide problem, especially when you’re losing. It becomes exacerbated if the coach singles out the player, especially publicly. This is essentially what happened to Subban.
A noted structure-breaker whose good certainly always outweighed the bad – especially when the games mattered the most – but whose act wore thin, especially for the harrumphing mango shytgibbon, when the team started to lose.
In a game historically defined by things like teamwork and togetherness, this individuality has always been spurned. Shyte, you can’t even put together a cool goal celly without a xenophobic, polychromatic bumblefark blasting you on TV.
With a new coach on board and eager to establish that full control and set his own culture, the chances of Galchenyuk getting any kind of leash without earning it are slim. Therein lies the rub (and not the good DD kind).
So again, given we all saw what he can do when allowed to be a little frisky, my approach would be to let him run. To me, if he knows he’s going to be out there with the best players all the time would not only build his confidence, but provide the impetus for him to actually start buying into the system a little more. Win-win.
But your guess is as good as mine as to whether he’ll start earning his coach’s trust (could be as easy as a two-goal game) or be sent on his suit-splashing way out of town.
That was positively Uce-ian…
Geez Gumper, if you don’t like it, just say so.
Don’t have to humiliate me with hurtful comparisons like that.
Na, was just referring to the windbaggery itself… was actually a pretty good read pre-coma if I recall…
Rev, if you’re listening, I enjoy your stuff as well…
Very well written. I have no complaint, which is rare.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I have one – they gassed it!
I’ll try again.
I took out 0-(-1) wet dream and bumblephuk.
Seemed to work.
Was hoping Big Mac would stay up but not this time .
The line up still seems short of dynamic player aside from Druoin .
Expect the unexpected?
Maybe Morrow stays. I can see both sides of that coin.
Potential as a puck mover and offensive threat.
Long learning curve in his defensive play.
In fact, now, I’m kind of expecting a Davidson vs Morrow battle at the wire.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I really thought Morrow, Davidson and Gelinas would be better than they’ve showed.
I know,me too, but they are all that’s left to fill out the extra spots and Morrow vs Davidson makes sense to me, but, Gelinas has a canon of a shot and hits hard so who knows?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Those 3 players suck my lord Price is going to see a lot of rubber this season.
Price likes rubber….ok, I’ll stop there.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Lol cute
Davidson vs. Morrow is like a battle to see who’s the tallest midget.
https://i.makeagif.com/media/5-05-2014/A6qK4x.gif
hahaha.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
@renlavoietva
Éric Gélinas has an offer to play on a AHL contract in Laval. Feels like he’s going to accept it. Could be the right path back to the NHL.
–Go Habs Go!–
3 D and 1 Forward to cut assuming we go with 7D and 14 Fowards.
Morrow, Streit, Gelinas? to me its Gelinas v Davidson.
They may keep Streit, but, they shouldn’t.
Froese? Meaning Martinsen, DLR remain as 13 and 14.
Martinsen over McCarron is debatable. But the team will look the way CJ and MB make it look so debates are moot.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
As per his current contract, I wonder what 15 teams are on Price’s trade list?
–Go Habs Go!–
The only one I could probably guarantee is the Canucks
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Jerabek, cut?! I’m gobsmacked! I thought I was a foregone conclusion he’d start the season with the big club – and probably alongside Weber.
Bergy does love to Mete out surprises to the Habs’ faithful.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Jerabek going down surprised the crap out of me too but it clearly is not based upon talent assessment, he is currently our third best defender.
As others have mentioned, he’s likely down due to waiver constipations…
In other observations, I suppose Streit hasn’t been euthanized due to pp potential (certainly not his glacial skating ability) and Gelinas is really not super irretrievably horrible…
“really not super irretrievably horrible…”
Gonna remember that compliment the next time my girlfriend cooks for me.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
You’ll be irretrievably pulling your goalie…
Cheese & peas HIOians! Don’t yous guys ever stop prognosticating? Some of yous i bet break their christmas presents before the due date trying to guesstimate what it is! 😉
This season will be unlike any other- truly a box of chocolates of a season bodes for 2017-2018.
Things will settle down and stabilze, short of an important injury and/or a 8.4 million dollar purchase, after 30 games or so. By then im PROGNOSTICATING that we will be in the middle of the pack league-wise, 3rd or 2nd in the division.
Dep is looking pretty good no? At C maybe not so much.
CJ is building the system and the players will come (together).
Ok yous prognosticators: what happens to AG27 by the trade deadline?
1. Gets traded?
2. Moves around from 1st to 3rd line a little?
3. ” alot?
4. CJ puts him in 4th line purgatory for 20 games?
5. Finds a spot and thrives?
6. Gets injured? (Knock on wood that he doesnt)
I pick #2.
Cheers yall!
I’m hoping for 5. But most likely 2/3.
I’d put Chucky on the wing with Max and Drouin and leave him there, they’ll work it out. See last year when he centred Max and Rads.
But CJ does not seem to like 27 so he’ll be move out for probably Duchene and we’ll regret it for years.
How much of a say does Price have in keeping/cutting Dmen?
Well, he got Therrien canned by just giving him a dirty look, so if he actually said something I’m sure the coach would listen!
Seriously a good question though – does the coaching staff consult with the leadership group on the team – I would hope they do.
I wish that dirty look came a year or so sooner.
Price would know better than anybody who should play in front of him.
Dmen (not sure about 1LD)
Schlemko-Weber
Alzner-Petry
Mete-Benn (like last night)
Davidson-Streit
Gelinas Morrow down IMO (what I think MB will do not what I would do)
Forwards:
Max-JD-Gally
Hud-Plek-Lehk
Chucky-Dan-Hemsky
Byron-Mitchell-Shaw
extra: DLR-Maart
Dr. Froese going down
That’s probably pretty accurate.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Probably, but Byron looked pretty good in Galchenyuk’s spot last night. Better line chemistry.
Assuming solid play from Hudon, a return to the norm for Pleks, that’s actually a pretty solid set of lines to roll.
I said two years ago that Mike McCarron will develop into nothing more than a fringe 4th line NHL player. We can keep sending him down to the AHL and be as patient as we want. A bit of a wasted draft pick (along with many others the Habs have made in the 1st round the past 20 years). Truth is this team doesn’t deserve to make the playoffs given how bad its drafting has been for years.
No surprises here. As has been suggested, Mete plays 9 and Jerabek gets some no pressure time in the A.
The real questions surround Davidson, Gelinas, Morrow (especially until we see Schlemko back) and the DLR, Mitchell, Froese dance.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
The Jerabek demotion has really surprised me. He’s so much better than Streit it is not even close. Streit is horrible defensively…easily the worst defensive Dman in camp.
I think Jerabek getting sent down has more to do with them wanting to give Mete a 9 game tryout, and unfortunately for Jerabek he is waiver exempt. It was just an “easier” decision so-to-say. If they are going to cut Streit (which they definitely should) they would wait until the end of training camp just because of his veteran status even if they knew a few games ago. At the end of the day I think its just about not losing assets while Mete gets a 9 game try
I hope you’re right. I want to know what the heck is going on with Schlemko. I said yesterday that his play will be the key to whether or not Mete goes back to junior.
Seriously, they are keeping it a real mystery. Do we even know what kind of injury he has?
DDO…you seem like a nice guy but man it’s about time you gave the coaching staff some credit. You speak as though they are all idiots while you kind of project yourself as the one that really knows much more than CJ or the rest of the management. Maybe you ought to re-evaluate how you post. I don’t mean to sound rude but really you don’t seem to agree on anything they do but they are critiquing each player on a daily basis and in person.
True, but we all do that. We are all armchair GMs and backseat coaches. Partly because we are knowledgeable fans and partly because we are frustrated with so-so play from our beloved childhood team. Its in the bloodstream, like a love of steamed hot dogs with coleslaw and mustard, in Montreal you criticize every coaching choice.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I wonder if it will cautiously take Schlemko say about 9 games before getting “healthy enough” to return to the roster (or perhaps less than 9 if Mete starts to fade early in the regular season)?
–Go Habs Go!–
I wouldn’t be surprised at all. Or even a few games of conditioning stint?
Or does Jerabek go back to Russia?
Its an option, I believe he does have that clause in that contract. He probably stays for a short period in the AHL, but I would imagine if the stint lasts more than 10 or so games he would return to russia
I was wondering that too. IMO he signed a one year deal to prove himself before UFA next year. What is the point of him playing in the AHL…better off back home making $$$.
Looks like DLR survived due to his one-way. I can’t imagine the Habs keeping him next season if he doesn’t improve this season. He’s hovering in bust territory.
I hope to god they just put Mac on the wing in Laval. Develop him into the power forward he was supposed to become.
Laval’s roster for their first preseason game vs Belleville at 3:00 pm today:
Audette, Boucher, Broll, Dufour, Ebbing, Eisenschmid, Goulet, McEwan, Petti, Reway, Veilleux, Waked
Bourque, Parisi, Leblanc, Corrin, Lernout, Posa
McNiven, Spano
–Go Habs Go!–
Did Disco Stu take that pic with his flip phone?
I bet Stu is anxious to meet You at the next Summit, RN 🙂
Me and Disco Stu are already tight. He got to hear a lot from me as he ignored my pleas to be unbanned.
Note they changed the pic… 🙂
Bergevin will use his 8.5 million in cap space just a question on who……..Calvin De Haan,Marchessault,Zetterberg,Neal.
They’re keeping Froese?
How’s about a remaining roster list?
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/latest-news/2017/9/30/16388794/montreal-canadiens-place-daniel-carr-patrick-holland-waivers-michael-mccarron-jakub-jerabek-ahl
Winter is coming
I don’t think so. There is some good speculation that they just want to have a real good look to see what their new RH depth center can be expected to do / provide if needed for a call up.
–Go Habs Go!–
They still need to cut 2 forwards, assuming they plan on keeping 8 D
I thought Froese has been decent so far. Works well along the boards and throws a few hits.