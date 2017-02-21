Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » News » Michel Therrien mishandled Canadiens goalies | HI/O Bonus

February 21, 2017 · 1 Comment

Michel Therrien mishandled Canadiens goalies | HI/O Bonus

Posted by
ThumbnailBonus2(1920x1080)-02152017

What was Michel Therrien’s biggest shortcoming as Canadiens coach? Our panel has a few thoughts on that.

One Comment

  1. The Eradicator says:
    February 21, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Michel Therrien also chilled the Gatorade to the wrong temperature.

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/


Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.