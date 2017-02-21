You are here: Home » News » Michel Therrien mishandled Canadiens goalies | HI/O Bonus
What was Michel Therrien’s biggest shortcoming as Canadiens coach? Our panel has a few thoughts on that.
Michel Therrien also chilled the Gatorade to the wrong temperature.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Hockey Inside/Out encourages lively debate, but there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding racism, profanity, personal attacks against other posters, and behaviour we deem to be offensive.
A valid email address is required for your HI/O profile.
We will, without warning, ban those who do not abide by this simple rule, so as to maximize the enjoyment of readers and participants of both sexes and all ages.
Hockey Inside/Out: Absolutely everything about the Montreal Canadiens For editorial inquiries, contact Gazette sports editor Dave Peters. For advertising inquiries, please contact your Gazette sales representative. © 2017 The Gazette, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. All rights reserved. Unauthorized distribution, transmission or republication strictly prohibited. Terms and Conditions Privacy Statement
Michel Therrien also chilled the Gatorade to the wrong temperature.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/