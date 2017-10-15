Mete finding his groove with Weber | HI/O Bonus

Rookie defenceman Victor Mete has fit in nicely with Shea Weber, now he has to prove he can keep that up.
Keep Danault. That’s one of MB’s good moves. Prust was another one.
Vancouver is blessed with nature, though foreign buying of urban, suburban and farmland property is increasingly making the cost of living prohibitive, We still see deer, bears, coyotes and, for Me, elegant Eagles gliding above Our heads on a daily basis.
Don’t know why the Canucks chose the limpid/yokel-sounding ‘Canucks’ as their franchise’s name.
The ‘Soaring Eagles’ would of put more than a little Prozac into the Vancouver NHL team’s perception, don’t Y’all agree>
Dun know ’bout Youse Guyz, but My 3 BIG surprises for October 16th are;
— Airbus buys control of Bombardier’s C-Series division. Me t’inks Boeing will have second-thought about messin’ with those import duties.
— Calgary man wins European lottery and gives $7.5 million to the Junior B Kimberly BC Dynamiters. No Earth-shattering significance here, but there must be a gaggle of happy kids in Kimberly.
— and third, finally, Harvey Weinstein’s wife says ‘there is no way’ she will go back. What does ‘go back’ mean?
PS: Blame the above on Stu Cowan not writing Us a new thread this morning 🙂
Daneault may be a third line centre on most teams, but on the Habs He can justify being a number one or two. At least second line centre.
Plekanec is the perfect third line centre.
Pleks has smarts but no speed is left in those legs, especially playing with the speedsters on Our Team. You saw this clearly in overtime the other night. The one entry Byron and the other forward had to start-off was spoiled by Pleks plodding behind unable to support their rush to the net. It turned around resulting in Matthews goal.
Daneault or Drouin leading that rush would have been different.
To Me, by default, Daneault should be the second line centre.
Time to bring up MacCarron and Learnout. Wasting their time in the AHL. Let them learn with the big club as I don’t see us going deep anytime soon.
Would like to see MB turfed. He has done very little but bring in 4th liners. I’d say same for CJ but 5 years at 5M is a tough pill for Molson to swallow. Clearly he is past his “due date” as an NHL coach.
I assume I just read some piece of clickbait someone posted on Facebook.
Said Bergevin has been at 4 Islander games this year …. yada…yada…yada..
Is that hooey ?
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
I’m hoping Bergevin is not allowed to make any moves or spend any money. Only move I’ll grant him is out of the organization & back to Chicago. Take Danault & Shaw with you.
“I hate the Leafs like a sickness”
I hear ya.
His back is against the wall and he will either drag us down lower or make a franchise saving turnaround. He needs adult supervision.
It’s like a runaway train ……
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
@Hobie, Hobie, Hobie – you seem to be losing it today….
Neither the coach nor the GM have any say in whether a player comes back from injury or when that player is ready to be inserted into an NHL lineup.
It’s the medical staff.
There are many reasons for this:
-insurance, lawsuits, the health of the player being at stake, the career of the player being at stake, the team itself must give itself every chance to win by not having an injured player in the lineup.. to name a few. Only the doctors know. You think CJ or MB know anything about medical clearances?
Coach and GM have no say.
Also, suggesting that Dr. Mulder is somehow the problem here – referencing the 70’s….is a new one.
Firstly, there are 7 team doctors.
And Dr. Mulder is a legend among them.
You should walk the halls of Montreal’s new hospital when Dr. Mulder does his rounds.
We blame the coaches every year, we blame Price, we blame the refs, we blame taxes and now you are blaming the team doctor.
That’s awesome!
Well, to be fair, it was the last thing on the list.
Please use the sarcasm font in all future posts Hobie.
Whoosh….
Comments below on Drouin being 1st line center and Plecky 2nd.
Has anybody been watching Danault? He’s been making great plays on both the offensive and defensive side. He worked as No1 center last year, and did ok. He’s still young (24) and seems to be improving this year. He makes his wingers look good.
Now what if he was put back in that role? And maybe Drouin on the wing?
I don’t know…I just don’t see him as a top six player. I think that he could have a fantastic career as a third line, 2-way centre.
To me, he is spades in determination, work ethic and skating but he doesn’t have the hands to put up the points. I think he had maybe 40 points last year. Top 6 guys need to put up more than that (I know he started on the fourth line).
in all thy sons command
Ditto
I just do not see any offensive side to be in a number 1 or 2 role. PK specialist, number 4 or 3. He can fill in, but I don’t think he is the answer to our woes. Chucky’s the obvious answer, any combo of JD,Max,Lehks, will work fine please.
I don’t see how Yakupov was a no-brainer. He had 3 goals last year.
That, and 30 out of 31 GM’s thought he was not worth bothering with, as did almost every fan. Colorado gambled and got lucky, at least for the first couple of games.
Simply because it would have been such a low-risk move. If it didn’t work out, he could have been waived — as Hemsky likely will be. As DDO points out, the fact that Yakupov is faster than Hemsky and ten years younger would have made it a better gamble. Just about every year, Bergevin signs an aging veteran at the end of his career. I thought Brière was actually good in the small role he was given. Parenteau scored a handful of goals, Semin was a complete bust, and Hemsky looks like being another.
Yakupov has had no success in the NHL so far, but he did have great chemistry with Galchenyuk when they both played for the Sarnia Sting. Why not give them another shot and see if it gets both going?
That’s why it seems a no-brainer to me.
You’re still operating under the impression that MB wants to improve this club.
I think MB wants to add to the bottom line, and wants/needs to exert firm control over the organization to help him do so.
Therefore the insistence on CHaracter (as in, fall in line. See Price, Weber, Patches).
Chucky doesn’t fit. Adding Yak would be like bringing back PK, or DSP, or N8…worse, cause Chucky and Yak had a past…
No way MB even looked at Yak.
Unfortunately, you’re probably right.
But if Bergevin values character so much, why did he draft Galchenyuk? Couldn’t they have found out enough about him by talking to him and to the people around him to have an idea that perhaps he wouldn’t fit? He certainly doesn’t ooze “character,” he’s inarticulate, and he does not seem very intelligent. This at least should have been apparent.
I agree.
But it looks to me like Timmins and crew don’t really do as much homework as they claim. Chucky’s not the only one to fall into the category you deem him to be in (N8, Tinordi (?))
Besides, it’s hard to pass over Chucky during that draft, when we NEED a number one center, and we’re picking number three. How would you explain why you chose, say Grigorenko, instead?
No doubt in my mind if Chucky goes elsewhere, he’s playing top 6 now, and getting 60 points a year. His plus minus might suck, but he’d be an established young offensive star, and not fourth line trade bait…
From what I heard at the time, they were going to draft Teuvo Teravainen if Chucky had been already selected. I don’t think there was ever any question of drafting Grigorenko.
But again, if they wanted a centre, why not draft one? I know Chucky is said to be a centre and perhaps wants to be a centre, but he has almost never played the position. His Junior coaches moved him to the wing. Perhaps there was a reason for that. Meanwhile, Filip Forsberg was available. He may not be quite a top centre (and in fact, he’s not playing centre with his present team, although he did in Europe); but he’s a good two-way player, and he was developed in the Swedish Elite League, which means both that he was playing with men and therefore would likely be more mature than many 18-year old North Americans, and that he was taught to play well in his own end.
With hindsight, the drafting of Galchenyuk makes little sense to me.
Those second-guessing Bergevin drafting Galchenyuk is surprising, because Our #27 was pretty well every Habs’ Fans wish at that draft.
I know He was Mine.
The problem with Galchenyuk today is not Galchenyuk, it was the poor coaching by Therrien trying to turn Him into something He is not.
Today, Julien is perpetrating exactly the same thing.
And Bergevin’s public put-downs on Him is depressing the kid.
Saying all that, there must be some concerning off-ice issues, otherwise things would not have come to this point. It’s just that some organizations nips these things in the bud, yet Our Organization, even before Bergevin et al, seem incapable in mentoring young players caught in the headlights of being a hockey player in Montreal.
There is no excuse playing Galchenyuk this long on the 4th line.
We all know what Alex can do when He feels like the game is fun.
Right now we have a confused and depressed kid on Our hands, and the dolts Bergevin hired as coaches are whom exacerbated/exacerbating it.
BC he was the best player.
Tsk tsk, BC. You eluded alluding to Tomas Fleischmann in your litany. Thus I simply cannot give you full credit.
Cheap, and some past chemistry with Chucky, we opted for Hemsky, MB has made some questionable decisions.
So who should Molson replace Bergevin with?
Donald J. Trump!
Would have signed Price for under 9 million. Would not be a Bargain Bin Dumpster Diver like Bergevin, going after ‘quality’ not ‘quantity’.
Plus, PK Subban would still be a Hab, as He would have signed Him for $6 million..
Of course, that being said, He could be prone to nuking the City of Toronto at the slightest provocation.
Depending on whether You live in Toronto, that may be problematic.
Are you volunteering your services? 🙂
As I’m in the “time for a change” camp, I’d give you my vote.
But you can’t be compromised by the $. You have to do what’s good for the team in the long term for their best shot at a return to Cup glory.
As you’ve gotten used to living the life of a non-multimillionaire (I’m assuming), I trust you can do that…
And you have to fool Molson into believing you’ll follow his orders and do what’s right for the bottom line, first and foremost. Or you won’t get hired, just like Patrick Roy…
Thanks to UCE for setting me straight a few days ago that Roy was indeed interviewed, but MB was hired instead. And thanks to doug19 for asking the obvious question, why would an owner entrust the management of this multi-million dollar operation to someone with as light a resume as MB?
I remember when one of the places I worked at, the sales manager became president of the company, and hired someone entirely new to replace him in his old job, someone with ZERO sales experience…lol.
And so it goes…
Not sure about Patrick, great goaltender, but management or coach-wise does not impress Me as the sharpest knife in the drawer, Gerry.
I have been impressed by Dorion (if Our alternatives are limited to Francophones) in Ottawa. Julien Brisebois in Tampa has had the General Manager experience for a couple years now with Tampa’s AHL team, which seems to be going well.
Those would be My 2 favoured choices at the moment.
Agree about Patrick, betting Brisebois is sharper.
But Patrick’s motivation is unquestionable. Unlike MB’s…
As I respect your opinion on all things hockey, I’d be happy to see either of your two picks come true.
Who am I kidding? I’d just be happy to see MB removed…
Just to clarify, Patrick Roy was interviewed by the Canadiens in 2012 about the coaching position, after Marc Bergevin was hired as the GM.
from: https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/sports/hockey/globe-on-hockey/patrick-roy-speaks-on-habs-coaching-job/article4235753/?ref=http://www.theglobeandmail.com&
But he did confirm meeting up with Habs GM Marc Bergevin in Florida for a lengthy face-to-face interview, saying “if I was part of the process it’s because I was interested in the job.”
Roy also had a long phone interview with Bergevin assistant Rick Dudley, which suggests he was in the running until the late stages of the search, and said that his status as the fan favourite to succeed Randy Cunneyworth “encouraged me to get involved in the process.”
GOOD ONE,and he might just melt all the snowflakes too.
Shhhh, HIO has more snowflakes than Mt. Tremblant.
Hold on, I’m still trying to figure out how we get Mr. Trump to run for Prime Minister of this once great country of ours. Once we clear that hurdle, then we can lean on Mr. Trump to fix our beloved Habs.
in all thy sons command
MOLSON should replace himself with a real hockey operations president which would then take care of bargain bin.
@DDO_Habs_Fan
Your post about the gambles Bergevin should have taken in the off-season is bang on. Yakupov at less than $1 million is a no-brainer. It could bot have hurt the team, and it might have gotten both Yakupov and Galchenyuk going. Similarly, offering Shipachyov what Vegas did (or a little more) would have been a low-risk move. The only plausible reason Bergevin did not do so is that he still counted on signing both Radulov and Markov. But if, as has been reported, Radulov was already asking for eight years before the end of last season, Bergevin should have known that he would walk on July 1. And Shipachyov for two years would have been far less of a risk than the five-year deal he ended up offering Radulov.
As it is, Bergevin was left with nothing, so he made his annual hail Mary offer to an aging veteran. And all the cap space we have is useless at this point because there’s nothing to spend it on. It simply translates into gaping holes in the roster.
I’ll chime in, if you don’t mind.
I don’t think Shipcchyov was on the radar. Drouin is MB’s 1st line centre and Plekanec is the 2nd line centre. Also, there is Danault to consider.
MB loves guys with good character. No chance he would have even considered Yakupov. Yakupov has pretty much been a bust thus far in his career and it appears that he lacks the character quotient.
Me, on the other hand, I would have taken a shot at both these guys.
in all thy sons command
He loves guys with good character, perhaps, but he seems to sign a lot of guys who don’t seem to have that good character, or at least don’t play like they do – the latest are Martinson, King, Hemsky…
Maybe he and his men aren’t good judges of character
Shipachyov became available long before we got Drouin. Also, Bergevin could not have known that Drouin would be able to play centre. It’s true we have Plekanec and Danault, but Pleks had a bad year and Danault as a top-line centre was not really a success. Here was a guy who had had great success as a top centre in the KHL and could have been signed for about $4.5 million a year for a relatively short term. We’re a team that is perennially weak through the centre. A GM has to gamble; it seems to me this was a gamble worth taking.
As for loving guys with good character — look where all the so-called character has gotten us. And how it shows itself when we give up two goals in half a minute and promptly quit. Bergevin tends to over-value character and under-value talent.
Agree with your second paragraph 100%.
Wrt Drouin, I can only imagine that a trade of this magnitude had been in the works for a while.
Nonetheless, I think that a change is needed. MB has run his course and now it is time for some fresh ideas.
in all thy sons command
If MB didn’t sign guys like Hemsky and Streit, I could accept him not going after Yakupov…but there is no freakin way he can tell me Hemsky was a better gamble than Nail.
Agree about Rads. It was clear in February he was going for the money so MB had to commit to paying the most (e.g., Price) or let him go. I suspect he was planning to trade Chucky for a forward + Dman and sign Rads+Markov and all three moves failed. Crap happens…
MB probably never considered Yak.
MB doesn’t like Chucky, wants to trade him, has him toiling on the fourth line. Did you see MB’s reaction during last game when Chucky scored? Instead a fist pump, a “way to go, now he’ll get on track”, it was more like “crap, now we’ll have to explain whay we keep burying him further and further down the lineup”…
Getting Yak too means questions about who Chucky and Yak’s winger should be, will mean the assumption that Chucky should play the middle again, questions about how much icce time they should get, vs, the other dynamic duo of Patches and JD, yada yada yada…
No way MB goes there. We are confusing what MB SHOULD be doing for the good of the team with what MB WILL be doing, for the good of management’s control, and bottom line focus.
Did the habs actually lose out on Draisatyl because they asked for MORE in the rumored Subban trade? I seem to remember that it was rumored theyy ctually asked for 3 players or 2 players and a pick.
Man, one for one would have been a nice deal, in the end.
My memory isn’t as great as it used to be and I could be wrong but wasn’t it something like Subban for Drai and Edmonton’s 2016 4th overall pick?
Chiarelli shyed away due to Subban’s contract and the eventual commitments he felt he would have to make to his own guys?
Supposedly PK was making too much given McDavid+Driesitl so they wanted to send back guys like Hall and RNH who MB didn’t want. MB wanted Dri not RNH and/or Hall so there was no possible way they could make a deal.
Yes. Leon Draisaitl was a non-starter for the Oilers. They dangled Taylor Hall for P.K., and settled for Adam Larsson.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/30-thoughts-couldnt-edmonton-montreal-make-deal/
Habs have 9 games at home in November and only 2 back-to-backs. It should be really clear by end of November where they stand. IMO they will be within +/- 3 points of a playoff spot IF Price settles down.
Schlemko not on the trip according to TSN690.
Hopefully he heads out later…
Or to stick with the theme here:
Bergevin and Julien are such idiots! Schlemko is clearly ready to rejoin the team after spending some time in Laval, how can they not see that! When is Molson going to realize it’s time to let Bergevin go and that bringing back Julien was a huge mistake.
We’re doomed!
The other theme is: this surely means he is getting traded for Tavares.
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
like
Guaranteed that moron Lefebvre had something to do with this decision too. How he was ever allowed to continue coaching after the team moved to Laval is beyond me? I think fans should boycott the games to stick it to the Canadiens where it hurts most, the pocket book. Money is all they seem to care about. I’m never going to a rocket game while he’s still the coach!
Am I getting the hang of it?
Hey Hobie, you’re getting the hang of it…
You did however forget to mention that MB REALLY SCREWED UP THIS TIME BECAUSE A COUPLE OF RUSSIANS HAVE NOW SCORED A FEW POINTS AND HOW COULD MB HAVE NOT SEEN THAT?
Good Lord…
They’re saying it could be a season-ending pinky sprain…
I like to respect my elders but along with Bergevin, Lebefvre & Julien, it’s time for Dr. Mulder to go. He’s allowed to many players to come back from injury too soon and just his age alone, hanging around behind the Habs bench, isn’t what the team needs right now. I’m not sure what Molson is thinking by keeping him around. Another embarrassing mistake by the organization. They would have never done something like this in the 70’s.
We’re starting to see a sag in demand for Canadiens tickets. Stu Cowan has for the last season been reporting on this, tweeting pictures of half-filled stands, which got him in a twitter spat with Geoff Molson. Saturday’s game against the Leafs had tickets left to sell the morning of, something unheard of a couple years ago.
In terms of actual dollars, I don’t think that’s a problem for ownership. If I remember my Econ 101 correctly, if you’re constantly jam-packed and sold-out, in any business, you’re probably not maximizing your sales, your profit. Your customers are telling you they could stand to pay more, that they perceive your product or service as a great deal.
We saw that for years, since the Canadiens would put individual game tickets up for sale, and they’d get snapped up by scalpers, who’d then sell them back to us for double or triple the face value on Atwater outside the Métro. The Canadiens until recently tried to keep some tickets in the blues affordable, but that mostly benefited scalpers and ticket brokers, again, since they’d buy up those tickets and the low purchase price would mean a better margin for them when they sold the tickets to us for what we were actually willing to pay. Geoff Molson threw in the towel and raised his prices, and now more of that money we spend on the Canadiens ends up in the Canadiens’ till, instead of billetsbilletsbillets.ca .
My Econ 101 fails me here, but there’s a term for this, elasticity or inelasticity of prices, where if you raise your sales price by 50% for your potatoes or Sorel boots, and only lose five percent of sales, you’re way ahead of the game, you’re making more money even if you sell a little less in terms of units. The Canadiens are in that situation, they’ve improved their yield per seat, what each seat brings in over the 82-game regular season.
Of course, there’s a perception aspect to manage, pro sports aren’t commodities. There’s an emotional bond with the team, there’s a vibe in an arena that’s full of rabid fans that is hard to quantify in dollar terms, compared to the vibe in a 3/4-empty Carolina rink, or one technically sold out but at which some people choose not to go to, not to use the ticket, feeling it’s not worth the hassle versus the entertainment value you’ll derive. A rink 90% full of casual fairweather fans can damage your product, even if your yield is up in the immediate term.
Vancouver is an interesting case study. Canucks ownership is wealthy enough to suffer a couple of bad seasons at the gate, but they’ve instructed their hockey people that tanking is not an option, for various reasons. One of them is that Vancouver is not as big a market as Toronto or NYC, and doesn’t have the long history with its team that Montréal has, where the Canadiens are part of the social fabric. In Vancouver, there’s a large population, but a lot of it proportionally is from elsewhere, and doesn’t have that relationship with the team bequeathed and inculcated from generation to generation.
The Aquilini family thinks that empty seats are bad for business, that looking around and seeing some of those burgundy seats unoccupied during the game sends the message that the New Pacific Coliseum isn’t the place to be, and that perception feeds on itself in a positive feedback loop. This wasn’t the case during the heyday of the Markus Naslund era, or the Stanley Cup final team recently, where it was the place to see and be seen.
Vancouver has the additional complications that the cost of housing is stratospheric and rising, where young families have no choice but to exile themselves to the distant suburbs, or to put all their spare income into paying their exorbitant mortgage in Vancouver proper. There’s no money left over for $120 tickets for the latter, and the former can’t easily hop on public transit and be whisked downtown like in Montréal, getting to the arena is an ordeal of traffic and parking.
So the Canucks can reasonably be expected to have soft demand for tickets for another couple of seasons at least until they contend again, and maybe now even the Canadiens will not routinely sell out, early and easily.
« Il m’a cross-checké, je l’ai cross-checké. Il m’a ensuite dit : “Sais-tu qui je suis?” Je lui ai répondu: “Je ne sais pas qui tu es, mais si tu veux savoir qui je suis, on peut y aller”. Il n’a pas jeté les gants et ç’a fini là. » –Bokondji Imama
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
But the tixs left over and avaialable online are from their resale site. So technically Mr Moslon has been paid and has sold all the tixs. It’s us stiffs trying to resale them that are being left holding the bag.
Not that I resale tixs…I just go watch games in the USA for 1/3 the price. Going to LV next week, and always catch games in Flda
Unless I’m mistaken, there were still unsold tickets on Saturday morning for the game that night, you could walk up to the wicket and buy a couple, right from the box office.
when I heard all these reports for home opener…I went to their website to check for tixs and it redirects you to “the Vault” which is Mtl’s resale safe site. But if it’s resale site…then it would mean tixs were already purchased and thus Mr Molson has recieved his $
Now I do not know if at the box office they get you the tixs off this site for you, as I mentioned it’s from their website anyways.
Now yes there will be empty seats because a lot of these resales are not being sold.
I am sure Mr Molson is making money on the resales too, some service charge to the seller or buyer. Why let seatgeek make money off your tixs when he can make money off resale himself lol. I have no idea if any other NHL team has their own resale site?
Thanks, I’d misunderstood the situation. I thought there were still some unsold tickets according to the reports, but yes, I understand if they’re on the re-sale site, they’ve already been bought and paid for.
A product is price inelastic if its demand is not affected by changes in price. There seems to be a price now that people are not willing to pay for Habs games. I reached this point long time ago.
I’m sure you’re right about this DDO, and I’ve tried to memorize which is which and it hasn’t sunked in yet, like my attempts to keeps the Kozlovs straight, and which Carlson/Karlson defenceman is which.
I was so pleased when I first got to B.C. and discovered that you could buy tickets at the wicket, instead of having to pay through the nose from a scalper. We drove down a bunch of guys from work and saw the first San Jose game in Vancouver, just found a parking spot walked up, paid a reasonable admission price and walked in.
Later, I vowed after Gary Bettman’s First Lockout that I’d never give him one single dollar ever again, I’d never plunk down for a jersey or hat or anything. I severely bent that promise later on, when I attended games at the Canucks rink with friends and people from work, that was just socializing, instead of me being a sucker consumer.
But the breaking point for me was a couple years ago, when some guys from work and I agreed to go see the Canucks play the Blackhawks, which we thought should be a good game against a good team and great rivals, there should be some fights and mayhem. Instead, the game was a snore, you could have heard a pin drop in the barn. And since it was a ‘premium’ game, we paid well over $100 to sit in the very last row of the first level and struggle to stay awake.
I haven’t attended a game since then. I’m putting together an Association trip to a Vancouver Giants game instead, we’ll fill a 25 person bus and spend our money on a good dinner and beer instead on the way.
And since I’m organizing it, I’m choosing a date where a Canadiens WHL blueline prospect is involved…
I think I was at that game too.
1-0 or 2-0 Hawks win, quietest game I’ve ever seen.
I don’t care for the Canucks, friend got tickets and like you, thought it would be a good game.
Only saw one Habs game, 6-4 Habs win over the Bruins in The Forum, think both Richer and Naslund got two each, and the hot dogs were good. like advertised…
http://articles.latimes.com/1987-12-01/sports/sp-25691_1_montreal-canadiens
I think most regular families reached that point. Technically we could afford it just does not make sense economically. I have enough friends that have Barrie Colts season tickets out here that we get to a few of those games each year. A lot of those unsold tickets and empty seats are corporate season ticket holders. I think if the owners were smart, they would have more lower price tickets available to cultivate the long term fans.
How is it that Chucky’s poor play (1G playing with a multitude of linemates) gets all the press when Capt Patch (1G playing with “top”6 forwards) seems equally absent??
If you scroll down far enough any thread posted between this one and when last year’s playoffs ended, I have been in the please considering moving Patches camp.
yup, we fans see it…but management won’t chose to see it
Being in the top 5 of goal scorers in the league over the past several seasons buys you some well earned leniency.
Being the worst leader (in my lifetime) and Captain in addition to the lack of goal scoring and effort in the post season should get you nothing of the sort (earned leniency)!
6 straight 30-goal seasons (lockout adjusted) playing with subpar centers, earning 4.5 million and voted captain by his teammates…on a team that can’t score, trading one of the best pure goal scorers in the game would be a bold to idiotic move. Better bring back something incredible.
Take away the “C”. Then align expectations with his actual performance.
By that I mean, do not expect the guy to hit, win battles in the corner, put a team on his back, perform as he should (scoring goals) when games matter, pass all that well, go to bat for teammates (on the ice), create a winning culture that is expected of a Captain, etc etc. I could go on and on……
I’ll stick with the players determining who is the best captain…with all due respect, haha
Also, guess who leads the NHL in GWG since the lockout?
OK, it’s Ovi. But Patches is second.
🙂
That bad leader nonsense should stop. There is simply no reason to believe it. With his production, on that contract, the return would have to be huge. On a top 10 list of the problems the habs have, Patches would not be on it.
Please do share your list of top 3 habs issues. Actually if Chucky is one of them, don’t bother 🙂
Good point…it was interesting to watch Patch on HNC explain how Chucky would find his way out of the wilderness…both are streaky scorers, just can’t have too many streakers at one time..sorry thad did not come out right
To be fair, lets look at MB’s best pick ups…none are from the UFA bargin bin
Dale Weise…dont even remember who we traded for him
Byron…off waivers. the only waiver pick up MB has done that isn’t a AHL player?
Danault…altho starting slow, last year this seemed like a steal when he was playing 1C and we assumed possibly a future 2C player, not as sure anymore
Petry… at trade deadline, altho starting slow he is a solid 2nd pair guy, worth a 2nd rounder
struggling to think of any other “good trades”. Weber was sideways move we didn’t lose value or gain any either. Not sure where to put Drouin deal, still need time to see if he becomes the star I think he will and if Serg also does so…then it’s another sideways deal but at least it fixes a need we had
Ok now for negatives…aweful trades
Ghetto for MArtinsen
The other stiffs we got last trade deadline
VAnek….sure did well, but then nothing in playoffs and played himself out of a contract offer. There went another 2nd round pick, at least Collberg was a bust so it makes it less of a bad trade
I won’t put Benn for Pateryn, as it’s another side ways deal
What am I missing?
I think the point here is that his “good” trades are all for so for meh players. Our top studs we traded for, we gave ones up for them. There has been no wow pick ups via trade.
Tons, and I mean tons, of moves but most minor ones…like last year’s ufa pick ups, or guess like Drewiski, Nesterov etc etc.
So may moves, so little impact. Yes Drouin/Weber now huge part of this future, but we gave up huge pcs to get.
But I guess if his “bad” trades are left to a minimum then it’s just us keeping on going in circles and back to where we started. His trades haven’t hurt us yet, they haven’t been that great either
“VAnek….sure did well, but then nothing in playoffs and played himself out of a contract offer. There went another 2nd round pick, at least Collberg was a bust so it makes it less of a bad trade”
Typical, negative, HIO BS statement right there.
Vanek had 10 points in 17 playoff games. That’s not a point per game but man oh man, nothing? If I’m not mistaken he had a couple GWG’s in the Boston series that advanced us to the Eastern Conference Finals, and got a huge gorilla called the Bruins off our back. Just having him in the lineup made the team a lot more dangerous.
I thought that was a great move by Bergevin! I’m looking for similar activity ($8.5 million in cap space) before this year’s trade deadline. The hockey world thought he was a genius at that time.
Vanek was a good move. Price doesn’t go down and they could have made the Cup finals. Idiot MT didn’t want to use Vanek against the Rags when they were losing 1-0.
Habs have always dominated Bruins…there was no gorilla on the back 😉
They won the ’11 series in game 7 OT and swept us in ’09, but Habs won in ’04 and ’08 (and then again in that series in ’14).
The regular season during those years wasn’t even close. Habs dominated 12-5 in the regular season series since the lockout.
🙂
“They won the ’11 series in game 7 OT and swept us in ’09′
Them winning the Stanley Cup stung too. And beating the crap out of us in a bunch of fights…
Ok, a gorilla off the backs of the fans then, haha.
Think the Habs were and are way more in the Bs heads than vice versa. It was always just the fans who freaked out about the big, bad bruins. The players obviously weren’t as they kept beating them pretty regularly.
I complain about the habs pro scouting a LOT. But as it turns out, the two players I had the most problem with them letting go (Beaulieu & Radulov) are also having poor seasons in the early going. I was also pretty happy when they traded Ghetto…
Could it be that I don’t know as much as I think I do?
Perish the thought, jon!
But it’s true that a comfortable, slightly less motivated Radulov might just be less of a no-brainer/show-stopper/offensive sparkplug than the guy we had last year. (This was essentially every sensible person’s fear about opening the vault for that guy…)
Beaulieu, it would seem, needs to start using those brain training apps or he’ll find himself in familiar bottom-feeding territory before long.
Though there were many things leading up to this season to debate this summer and beyond…..
Where are all the “If Hemsky stays healthy” posters? I swear I heard this more often than not.
Lets reflect on all the bargin hunting MB has done…
Briere…later traded for PAP who we bought out and was on our cap for a few years as he scored goals for other teams
Semin….no comment
Kassian…we enabled him to restart his career, elsewhere of course
Radulov…wow, but for some reason when we gave him a fair contract he bolted (yes less taxes whatever)
Streit…can say he retired from NHL as a Hab player
Hemsky….how much longer do we put up with him?
MB is not very good in signing vet UFAs eh?
+ the D
Allen, Murray, Weaver, Drewisky, Bartley, Nesterov
But those weren’t all UFA signing. Some were actually trades, in which we gave nothing in return.
Allen, Murray….why don’t I recall those ones?
Was Weave a trade deadline pick up?
The last 3 you list were not UFA bargin bin, they were trades I believe
And missed on UFA Markov. This one hurts (at least me) the most.
Way to focus on the negative signings.
Radulov was not a “bargain bin”, and was actually a win for the year we had him. I think he was the consensus “free agent signing of the year” last year.
Fleischman was a good signing. He didn’t do so great scoring-wise (20 points or so), but he was traded with Weise for Danault and a 2nd round pick this year. I would say that’s a win.
Speaking of Weise, he was quite effective for the time we had him and cost, in particular during the playoffs, though he came in via trade if my memory serves me right.
Francis Bouillon was good for what he cost.
Brandon Prust was a good signing. When he started playing badly, he was shipped out.
Gilbert and Malhotra were ok signings. Malhotra was a great faceoff center, while Gilbert was steady but unflashy (except for that one play where he deked out the entire opposing team).
There are other negative signings also – Sekac, Douglas Murray, those you listed.
That said, Streit will end up costing the team nothing. Kassian cost the team nothing. Hemsky may still turn it around.
Only for mtl Radulov was not the nhl free agent signing of the year
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Mete’s not going anywhere. Right now he’s our second best DMan. Played 23 minutes against the leafs and played great. Only offensive threat as a Dman on this team from the rush. If the Habs send him back to junior they have zero clue.
Is there anything to suggest otherwise, that he may get the boot at or before his 9 games?
well if MTL trades for a NYI dman (as MB has been spotted there again scouting) then I can see it’s for Weber’s partner. But I would still keep Mete and put him on lower pairing.
But in my head, knowing this team, Mete goes back if MB can make this trade before the 10th game. I think Schlemko’s injury is really cause them to not be able to fully evaluate their D corp, and causing delays in decisions.
@veryhabby … just an FYI … Bergy has seen 4 of the Islanders 6 games and apparently the target is Brock Nelson 6’3 220 Lbs. … don’t know how accurate that is but he apparently has scored 20 or more goals in each of the last 3 seasons, and the Islanders have someone who they are very high on in the minors to take his place he will be a RFA at the end of the year apparently making around 2.5 Mil this year … Take it for what its worth we will see soon enough I guess …
All Habs all the Time …
You’re alive! 🙂
So how do you think the Habs will do this year?
I’m betting bubble playoff team, and they don’t get in…
Gerry,
Sure am alive , believe me every day is a blessing !
As for how they will do ? Lest just say I am happy we now have a coach and I do believe he will get the team back on track , you know Gerry we started the last few years flying out of the gates only to end the season with a whimper , so maybe they will continue to gel and then HOPEFULLY peak at the right time , as a child I was taken to the Old Forum and Jacques Plante was our starting goalie so I have lived a lot of Habs between then and now and the lesson I have taken from it is they’re our team and we gotta root them on no matter what because as fans that’s all we can do ! and just hope for as long and exciting a season as possible , there are too many things that can go right or wrong …
Cheers !!!
All Habs all the Time …
If MB is serious about managing the cap, there is a good chance he is going back. The question MB will ask himself is: “Is it better to have Mete at 19 making entry level money or at 22 making entry level money?” The answer is obvious. The only reason to keep Victor is if he is the difference towards this team going far this year. This team is clearly not good enough to go far. In 3 years he is going to be arguably the biggest bargain in the NHL. Teams go far when you have guys performing well with minimal salary. Vic is going to be way better at 22 than he is now.
They are having the same issue now in Nashville with Sam Girard who has put up more points than Mete and is playing better than Emelin. Even then they are probably going to send him back because the need him more in the future making low salary than now.
I don’t know if the whole losing 1 yr on contract is much of an issue. If he is performing well at his low entry contract then so be it, it’s not a waste of his 1st year.
If he wasn’t standing out, then ok why waste it. But right now he is our 2nd best dman…so no issue with burning that 1st year for that type of result.
He goes back down if Schlemko was showing us he could play with Weber, which no chance yet. Or if MB pulls a trade (with NYI) for another dman. Outside those 2 things…he isn’t going back down this year with how he is playing
In a cap world it is a big deal. Look at Chucky. If MB didn’t keep him for a worthless season he would still be on his bridge deal.
In three years, Price is making 10.5, Weber is making 8 at 35 and Petry is on his LAST year. The year after MB easily takes money from Petry and signs Mete long term. That is worth way more IMO than playing Mete with this going-nowhere team.
Schlmeko didn’t make the trip to Cali
Injured again? Guess more Benn…unless they remember they have a #7 dman in Morrow sitting there…oh wait, never mind. May as well go with Benn
The command centre in Toronto that does reviews should be moved. They’re obviously too hopped up on Hortons coffee and wearing Leaf jerseys on their shift. Move it to Nashville or Arizona. Get it to neutral ground where they care more about football and can make calls based on the rulebook, not biased by their Daddy’s idiotic support for a team he hasn’t seen win a cup since he was in diapers watching it on his parents black and white TV
this violin is for you
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Laffs have not won a playoff series since 2004…LOL…..and they have ZERO chance to win one this year….#thefacts.
Coming from a Habs fan …. Give your head a shake !!!
They are a very good , young and exciting team, got give credit where due ,when they were the Laughing Stock of the NHL we tease their fans but they had no comeback. … now they do and its called Matthews , Marner , Nylander and company and as a true hockey fan I wouldn’t mind having any one of them in my company . they are for real and will be for a while !!
All Habs all the Time …
Every team’s fans, including Toronto’s, say the same thing. There is no bias, hockey is a business and you cannot get past Jr. without understanding that. There is no bias.
I feel sorry for you. How can a mature adult think that the league actually makes calls based on the team that they are viewing. However there a few posters who actually think that the league makes their calls against tour Habs. So very immature for lack of a better term.
@Sakuknows have you ever seen a guy make a distinct kicking motion across the crease and the puck richocheting in off the defenseman’s skate and in the net? I have and lots of them were called good goals after review. It’s only a bad goal if you kick the puck into the net directly. That’s always been the call. That first goal against the Rangers was exactly like that. Shaw didn’t kick it toward the goal line. He directed it with his skate toward Lundqvist. And very clearly, it went off Lundqvists glove and in the net. So the fact it was called back was a Toronto call. Absolutely a goal. No debate in my mind. The second goal was laughable but Toronto was on a roll so let’s not change the momentum. If that little bit of contact is considered by anyone to have obstructed Lundqvists ability to make the save, when the puck was clearly on its way over the line when it was made, they need to start watching games with described video. That Rangers game was a total injustice from a goal review and reffing standpoint and the league should be ashamed of themselves. Even the slashing call on Byron in that game was horses@$t. He got two minutes cause the Ranger couldn’t grip his own stick.
No no, you’re right. It was kicked by Shaw, off Lundy or a Rag and then in the net. I can’t say I can remember a goal like that called either way. Mostly because when a play goes to review, I change the channel and come back to see the results because the commentary, call on the ice, and rule book seem to get thrown out the window. The NHL has to make more seemingly arbitrary and blatantly bad calls than any other league (though the NFL Jets fans may argue).
It’s definitely frustrating.
My point however is, we’ve been playing so bad this season, somehow we would have lost that game. Similar to the Saturday game, maybe played better (at least in the 3rd) and still found a way to lose.
I do enjoy your conspiracy theory tho, noted towards the end of your post. You’re probably (directly or indirectly) not wrong.
“It’s only a bad goal if you kick the puck into the net directly.”
– not true. (see NHL rule book)
“And very clearly, it went off Lundqvists glove and in the net. So the fact it was called back was a Toronto call. Absolutely a goal.”
– if the puck is kicked, even if it deflects off another player, it is NO goal.
moustache is correct on all counts!
rule 49.2: Goals – Kicking the puck shall be permitted in all zones. A goal cannot
be scored by an attacking player who uses a distinct kicking motion to
propel the puck into the net with his skate/foot. A goal cannot be
scored by an attacking player who kicks a puck that deflects into the
net off any player, goalkeeper or official.
(i) A kicked puck that deflects off the body of any player of either team
(including the goalkeeper) shall be ruled no goal.
(ii) A kicked puck that deflects off the stick of any player (excluding the
goalkeeper’s stick) shall be ruled a good goal.
A puck that deflects into the net off an attacking player’s skate who
does not use a distinct kicking motion is a legitimate goal. A puck that
is directed into the net by an attacking player’s skate shall be a
legitimate goal as long as no distinct kicking motion is evident. The
following should clarify deflections following a kicked puck that enters
the goal:
(iii) A goal will be allowed when an attacking player kicks the puck and
the puck deflects off his own stick and then into the net.
(iv) A goal will be allowed when a puck enters the goal after deflecting off
an attacking player’s skate or deflects off his skate while he is in the
process of stopping.
xman … I thought exactly the same thing about the kicking motion I too thought it had to be kicked into the net to be waved off and it definitely was NOT kicked into the net , have to agree with you on all counts there ,
All Habs all the Time …
marner has been moved to line 4 so babcock isn’t happy with the goals against for line 3. Just saying there is parallels.
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Trade him for Duchene LOL
tavaris
I may have lived beside ken Dryden once but now I’m in the center of the hockey universe
Chucky!
HIO Toronto must be going nuts?
If our Habs didn’t have the 2 goals called back against the Rangers, chances are they would have gotten at least 1 point. If Price was his regular self, our Habs would have beat the leafs. It’s so early for the doom and gloom chatter. I wonder if Oiler fans are as uptight and angry as we Hab fans?
FYI: It’s October 16.
That’s some interesting what if’s around the Rangers’ game. The first goal called back was absolutely not a goal. Shaw kicked that. Plain as day to see. The second (non) goal however was much more debatable. Should have been a goal, I think.
But to say we would have gotten a point, is pretty far fetched. We would have found a way to lose that game, if this season’s results are a sample by which we are to benchmark.
To say “we would have found a way to lose” is also a guess on your part. The point the poster was making is that the team is playing a bit better than the record suggests.
The data we have (this season’s game play and respective results) are a far better barometer to indicate a loss in that game than us salvaging at least a point.
As you point on this poster’s point was the team is playing better than their results. In the same vein my point is that we are playing exactly on par with our results (sadly).
The problem is that these early games seem to be exposing exactly what everyone had deemed to be the issues for the Habs heading into the season. Can’t score and the defence looks very top heavy.
I get not panicking, but to say this road trip isn’t incredibly important is underselling how important the start of the season is.
See Friedman’s article on this…it’s shocking how hard it is to come back from over 4pts out of the playoffs early on. The loser point has changed everything. It’s almost like you have to double the difference. 4points out is really 8 points out, etc.
http://www.cbc.ca/sports-content/hockey/opinion/2013/10/30-thoughts-playoff-chase-begins-early-in-nhl.html
If my Aunt had bxxxs she’d be my uncle.
Even Nilan is saying the Habs should consider benching Benn. One thing for sure, this West trip has the type of games where Benn can display his physical worth. If he doesn’t, they have to do something.
Listening to Nilan, as much as I respect the player, reminds me of tuning out my first wife. He really rattles my ears.
I know what you mean…lol.
Yeah what the frig would Nilan know ? You’d think he was an NHL player once. So many posters here that have way more knowledge that him.
Does Schlemko make his debut against his old team? If so, perhaps (though I doubt it) Benn sits.
Oh yeah Get Schlemmy in there. He’ll be an upgrade on Benn for sure. At least I think it’s for sure….
So Streit did us a favor to not want to report to AHL? It led to mutual termination which benefits our cap and contract amount.
That worked out ok….I think MTL paid him under 2K for his salary. Also not bad for 2 games!
He could have said, sorry buy me out…which would have cost our cap I am assuming…altho pretty minimal but still.
Just wonder why he would be ok with mutual termination. Wonder if MTL offers him a job down the line (already agreed upon) like Robidas in Tor
Late to the party, but like this, he can go play in Switzerland, and maybe in the Olympics. He couldn’t really force the Canadiens to buy him out, they could have parked him in Laval to finish the season, but he refused to report.
Oilers are 1-3. They should blow it up.
Nah…they just need 3-4 more generational players and then they’ll be a playoff team.
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
Dallas was supposed to go 82-0 and they’re only 2-3. HIO Dallas must be blowing up with attacks on the coaching staff, management and ownership.
DGD explains perfectly why I think it ISN’T too early to start worrying. This road trip to California is absolutely huge for this season:
There’s this weird thing that happens in the modern NHL. A good start doesn’t necessarily mean all that much. It’s nice, sure, and you’d rather win your first few games than lose. But as last year’s Canucks (4-0-0) or Avalanche (3-1-0), or the 2013–14 Maple Leafs (6-1-0) or 2009-10 Oilers (6-2-1) could tell you, a strong start can fall apart quickly. It doesn’t take long for October to be forgotten.
In theory, it should work the same way on the other side, and there should be plenty of time to recover from a bad start. But in today’s league, thanks to parity and loser points and a system designed to have everyone finish the season over .500, a bad start can torpedo a season. We see it every year. Some team comes into the year full of optimism that they’re ready to make a leap. Then they stumble out of the gate, and two weeks in it feels like their season is already over.
And the thing is, it might be. As Elliotte Friedman pointed out years ago, teams that are even four points out of a playoff spot on Nov. 1 rarely make it back into the race. That feels counter-intuitive – how can you be out when there’s still 70 games left? – but it generally holds true. If you’re hovering near that four-point mark by mid-October, every warning light on the dashboard is already flashing.
Necessarily, for every team that starts out hot but ends the season out of the playoffs, there is another team that started out of the playoffs but makes it in. It is an absolute indisputable certainty.
But not by a team that was more than 4pts out of the playoffs.
The Habs are currently 4.
http://www.cbc.ca/sports-content/hockey/opinion/2013/10/30-thoughts-playoff-chase-begins-early-in-nhl.html
Yeah, I wrestled with that one when Elliotte started floating that stat about being out of the playoffs at Thanksgiving, and the key for me is to think that it’s not four points out of the lead, it’s four points away from the eighth-best Conference team, or the third-best in your Division. I keep having to remind myself of that.
Yes, there is the odd exception, a team that gets its house in order and makes up for a bad start with a good streak down the stretch, but for the most part the Bill Parcells rule applies. With a decent sample size at U.S. Thanksgiving, your team is what its record says it is.
Scary thought, eh?
The loser point is the dumbest rule in the NHL of the lot. Only there to let teams pretend they’re still in it, so they can still sell tickets.
Should be 2pts for a win and 0pts for a loss. ROW a tiebreaker.
Even 2pts for W and 1pt for SO win would work. Just get rid of a point for losing a game.
I’m in the three points for a win, 2 for an OT or penalty-shot win, and 1 for an OT loss camp. This would incentivize teams to keep the pedal to the floor in the third period, to go for the extra point, or to protect they 3 already have.
I’ve been critical of P.K.’s gaffe when he fumbled the puck away in the last minute(s) against the Avalanche, when he claimed he was just trying to score a goal and win a game and then “blew an edge”. The reason this was a bonehead move is because of the NHL points rule, the situation was not a good time for P.K. to take a risk. He should have protected the tie, protected the point they already had, and then go for it in OT. That’s the time to take chances. As it was, the Canadiens ended up with 0 points.
In a scenario with the game tied and a couple remaining minutes in the game, P.K. could do a fancy-dancy move to try to score a late goal and win the game, and it would be forgivable if he coughed up the puck. He could say he was trying to go for the three points at stake, instead of settling for one or maybe two if regulation ended in a tie.
There’s all this handwringing about conservative coaches stifling the offence and creativity out of the game, from the NHL itself, but it has set up a situation where there’s no incentive to gamble and swashbuckle and try to dazzle the fans. They’re barely coming around to the fact that Torrey Mitchell and Marc Borowiecki slashing anyone in a different jersey might not be defence, might not be conducive to drawing eyeballs.
Put 3 points at stake for a win, put a bonus point at stake for any team that scores five goals in a game, win or lose, and you’ll see the game open up. If Guy Boucher is in a fight for the playoffs, and he has a 3-2 lead going into a third period, does he clamp down with his 1-3-1, or does he tell Erik Karlsson to push the pace and get him a five-goal win? Does Guy Boucher keep throwing Nate Thompson out there to muck it up, or Jean-Gabriel Pageau to wheel and deal?
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.ca/2015/03/doing-away-with-stifling-defensive.html
Makes sense to me UCE, but then you’d just have more polarization of the teams. Those with Sid, McJesus, Matthews, and Karlsson have the potential to get more points.
Teams without that kind of talent lose out, and so does “parity”.
NHL does a good job talking about what they want, but there’s lots of financial motivation for that talk to remain just talk…
@ Gerry, I agree. If I was in charge though, I wouldn’t care about parity, especially manufactured parity, not as much as I cared about the purity of the sport, about the ‘good of the game’.
It’s an interesting question whether the loss of parity wouldn’t be greatly outweighed by the better spectacle provided generally if every team was tilted towards offence and excitement instead of grinding and violence and defence.
The NFL greatly benefited from the process to open up the game, to shift it away from the ground game to the high-scoring passing game of the 70s and onward, which vaulted the NFL past MLB as the national pastime. A boring 13-9 game featuring the ‘3 yards and a cloud of dust’ approach will not be watercooler conversation-worthy, no matter how much parity exists, no matter how many teams are at or near .500 and ‘still in it’.
The NHL has long believed that toughness and violence sells, even as they lost ground to the pyrotechnic NBA since the Broad Street Bullies era. The NHL used to be the third-most important pro league, but the NBA zoomed by the NHL during the Celtics-Lakers era and the Michael Jordan years. Meanwhile it was an actual dilemma for the Islanders when it was their turn to speak at the 1977 draft, when they had to choose between Mike Bossy and Dwight Foster.
“That Jordan kid is amazing, but he’s a little lean, a little splintery, he may not ‘survive’ play in our league. Let’s draft Bill Laimbeer instead…”
I think the toughness the NHL prides itself on, the ‘playing the right way’ and the playoffs-are-a-battle approach has stultified hockey and its fans, and casual viewers have been driven away. A defensive tight-checking game is boring, no two-ways about it, never mind the experts who claim they enjoy it. Feel the buzz in a rink when the action is end-to-end, which pretty much never happens now until 3-on-3 overtime.
Open up the game, allow it so that a Linus Omark can thrive instead of be banished to the KHL by a thundering Don Cherry, and hockey will win over fans, will be featured on ESPN for things other than the latest Rafi Torres or Patrick Kaleta idiocy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBdO66187Os
You are preaching to the converted my friend. There’s a reason the kids aren’t following sports like their dads, other than the NBA and so many more choices. It’s because, as you rightly point out, they are BORING now.
I LOVED the NHL I grew up with, my Habs of the 70’s, and the high-flying hockey of the 80’s. When Lemaire taught the Devils to trap, he strangled the fun right out of the game.
So you’re right, I agree, but so what? Will the owners, a conservative bunch for sure, buy in, take the risk? Not until they’re almost starving to death… If the near death sustenance of a half dozen US teams the last two decades doesn’t enlighten them, will they EVER get it?
From reading that article, I suppose it’s true that statistically it doesn’t happen often, though that doesn’t explain why. The article seems to be suggesting the loser point is to blame. I think it’s more a factor of the reality that better teams are typically in the playoffs, while worse teams are typically out of the playoffs. Teams that are 4 points out by November are usually pretty bad, I guess. The exception could be the team that just can’t score, but plays well against every opponent. But maybe if a team can’t get their game together by November 1, they’re not a good team. In which case, we better kick ass on this road trip!
What we don’t know yet is whether our team is a good team playing worse than they should, or a bad team playing exactly as they should. And that’s pretty worrisome!
Exactly 🙂
I agree this trip is really important, it is not the be all end all. They have to finish .500 as far as points are concerned, definitely not lose all 3. There is always a team that comes from behind to manage to squeak in to the playoffs but it is difficult to do and this team should get better as the season goes and young players gain experience.
Interesting take, but MTL’s 16-4 start (good for 34 points at the quarter pole) went a long way toward not only where they ended up (1st in the Division), but their making the playoffs at all. Subtract 9 of those points (which equates to a still respectable 12-9 record) and they are 4th or 5th in their division.
A good start is important (IMO) because the games get tougher, not easier, as the season goes along. There is always room for improvement amongst teams with a bad start (see Nashville), but it usually relies on talent waking up or emerging. That is possible in MTL, but not likely on defence, and there are really only a couple of candidates up front.
I noticed the story below on the Canadiens and Streit terminating his contract by mutual agreement. What are the cap rules on this? Does this amount come off the cap? Does it penalize the team in any way? Does anyone know? Streit’s not even listed on capfriendly.com anymore.
If the amount does come off the cap, I assume the several paycheques already made to Streit to date would count??
Seems to me signing a player like Streit is a pretty risk free deal, if they can cancel the contract mutually and it doesn’t count against the cap or their 50 contract limit.
No, since it’s mutually terminated, they recapture the cap space.
At just a shade under $9M right now.
Being the GM of a big market team that spends to the ceiling with that much space…you better not have a losing record, or it’s not a great reflection of your work.
I think the Nov thing is just that bad teams and good teams are already defining themselves by that point. It’s usually a bad team, not s bad start. Goods teams with bad starts can turn it around like 2012 Kings, 2016 Pens, or 2017 Predators. Bad teams usually start bad at stay bad and vice versa for good team.
The real question is are the Habs a good team or not? If they are, an early season losing streak is not a big deal. It also depends on how the GM reacts. The 2012 Kings and 2016 Pens made key personnel moves. The 2017 Preds were patient with their newly acquired assets.
Yes, that’s why this trip is so important. I fear, we’re going to find out the answer to the question of whether they are good or bad…haha
I thought any over age 35 contract was not eligible for any cap relief. Meaning if there was a buyout, the team has to pay the player 2/3 of remaining salary (over twice the length of the remaining yrs of the contract) but there was NOT any cap relief. I could be wrong – it happens – ask my wife.
It’s not a buyout though. Mutually agreed termination. I guess, there is a distinction there.
I see that – it’s just odd why would he walk away from money…unless the contract somehow prevented him from playing elsewhere (olympics yes it would have – but not overseas).
Yes, I have no idea. I think he’d have to report to Laval…perhaps he just didn’t want to end his career in the AHL? This way he can do whatever he wants. Because the Habs might not have bought him out…he can’t force them to. And they may have liked the idea of him mentoring Juulsen et al in Laval.
This way he has the freedom to go where he wants. So yes, Olympics, play in the Swiss league, etc.
It is, after taxes, a few hundred thousand that he walked away from. I am sure that does not thrill him but he has made close to $50 million in his career, so he’ll be okay.
One player I can see Isles wanting to part with is Ladd and his horrible contract, especially with JT needing a new monster deal soon.
With Habs cap space, what would Isles need to include for Habs to take Ladd?
Barzal?
Beauvillier?
HoSang?
If MB goes for him, he’s going to get destroyed because he could have given that money to Radulov (e.g., 6×6)
He tried to give that money to Radulov. Radulov wanted 7.5-8 from MB…
For 5 years not six…big difference.
To Rads it certainly was.
Point is if MB gave him 6 years then he would have overcame the tax difference easily. Ladd has a six year deal so why would MB acquire him when he could have just had Rads?
And the fact that MB prob wants someone who can get 50 points not 30 for the 6 million….
But I agree. I just wanted to vent my frustration on Rads.
If we’re going for the all seniors club, why not call Iggy’s agent?
Perhaps that just junk in for junk out (Hemsky) but it’ll at least be cheap. Then spalsh some cash at a large salary guy who can actually play (via trade is fine)?
Certainly to get one of those guys, taking on a bad contract would be almost essential. Especially with how bare the prospect cupboard is. Not too much that’d be attractive to Snow.
Official Streit contract terminated
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/contract-termination-for-mark-streit/c-291973564
I was hoping he would be serviceable. Again, “hope” is not a good plan.
Eric Engels
With Streit done, #Habs now have $8,982,638 in cap space–according to @CapFriendly …They have 46 of poss 50 contracts on the books.
Next Hemsk…especially if they don’t improve their record and guys keep scoring in Laval.
So if they cut Hemsk to Laval and he don’t show a la Streit, the contract is null and off the books?
I assume so.
Benny Hill was the first to teach me never to ASSume, because, you make an … Anyway, I doubt Hemsk would refuse the demotion that comes along with the cash. He has no options.
I sure he could make similar money in EUR/KHL, he won’t ride the busses.
Did you say Benny Hill?
Any excuse to break out this:
http://bit.ly/2x0oBdk
Whatever Habguy. Whatever.
Hemsky, raus!
“Hi stop for Bovril hevery time!”
I think another $8.5 million forward in the lineup would have looked good on Saturday going up against Matthews and company.
#lowrisklowcostnoreturn
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
Having to send someone down and more likely trade for. Meaning we have between 9.6 million (Hudon, Morrow) to 15.6 million (Pleks) to pick up 1-2 players.
Duchene, McKinnon and Johnson for Pleks, Hemsky and Benn…. maybe toss in a conditional 4th to sweeten the pot.
Sakic might as well add himself to the trade cause he would be out of a job.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©
I think that is a perfectly reasonable trade….. In fact probably better off for Colorado. Yes. Definitely better for Colorado.
I feel like Sakic will soon be out of a job either way, so he might as well help us out.
LOL, what is this?
A GREAT TRADE IS WHAT IT IS.
Sakic will look great, cause everyone will say MB got fleeced again.
GENIAL.
If MB could pull that (kind of) a trade of, give him the freaking keys to the city. Here’s hoping though!
A more viable trade, which I posted down below somewhere (sorry poor form repeating one’s self) is Patches and a 1st for Monahan. As unlikely as it is, I’d love for it to happen.
The Streit signing was a desperation move after the Markov flub. We all know that. MB didn’t even use lube. What a D. That being said, is the cash off the cap?
Edit: The Streit signing was a desperation move for leverage during the Markov contract negotiations.
Epic failure, as we missed on both, big time.
Even if and when Streit’s numbers come off the books, what use is the additional cap space if we aren’t going to use it?
If I were Molson, I’d be looking at how fiscally irresponsible my GM has been. Not from a cap perspective but from dollars and cents.
Just some of the most recent moves which the team is paying for or has actually shelled out money for: Streit’s buyout, still paying Empty, giving Julien 5 years (inventively fired before then), Weber’s insane salary, and perhaps even the Price contract.
Perhaps the Price contract? That’s the cherry on the crap-cake.
The fact that you say CJ will definitely be fired before his term comes up kinda shows the accuracy of this post.
Streit didn’t work out. But epic failure? Rutherford took on Streit 4 months prior to MB, I wouldn’t say he is a bad GM… I would actually say he is pretty good. But obv MB doing the same thing makes him terrible.
Markov didn’t want to budge and MB didn’t want to over pay him. Fair enough. Not an epic failure.
How can you mention that a success would be over paying players but then say he should be in trouble for spending too much money?
Makes no sense to me.
IMO it was a failure on MB’s part to leverage his contract talks with Markov by signing Streit. Poor faith tactic on MB’s part.
Spend the money yes. Spend it wisely. My point is the money has NOT been spent wisely and now aside from salary and cap, MB is spending Molson’s cash on players and coaches no longer on the roster or part of the organization. It doesn’t count towards the cap but it is still cash that MB is spending. If I’m an owner, I don’t like this.
I dont think the Streit signing was leverage. It pretty much was MB shutting the door on Markov.
Streit had 27 points in 68 games last season tying him with Morgan Reilly, putting him 61st in points.
It was not a hail mary signing.
3 years ago he was in the top ten in scoring.
Weber’s insane salary is less insane than Subban’s salary, if you consider one often unmentioned factor. Weber is likely to retire earlier than his final years, when he is only making $1 million per year. The cap recapture penalties will be colossal for Nashville, but not Montreal. Who will have made a bad deal then?
I think the current bigger concern for the owner is actually the apparent waning support from the fans. The reason is that the fans are not as interested in this team as they were in the past. And maybe 25 years of not winning the cup are taking their toll.
Having lost a few fan-favourite type players (Subban, Radulov), the fans are not as interested in the new arrivals, with the possible exception of Mr. Drouin. Face it, Pacioretty, Price, Weber, Alzner, Plekaniec – they’re just not players who get the fans fired up, because they just go about their business and never say anything controversial or interesting. So interest declines and ticket sales are starting to suffer a bit.
You honestly believe the NHL is going to punish the Preds for cap recapture on a contract they didn’t negotiate and were forced to match? Bettman is not going to mess with one of his expansion franchises that is doing well.
You think the matter will be quietly dropped, like when Gary let the Devils off the hook after they stalled for three seasons in forfeiting their 1st-round pick due to cap circumvention in the Ilya Kovalchuk contract?
https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/devils-kovalchuk-penalty-reduced-get-first-round-pick-back/
If Price doesn’t get the average Habs fan fired up, we ( as fans), the Management (MB’s contract for Price), and the Ownership (based on ROI) are in deeeeeeeep trouble.
I’d like to vote for CHesterfield as Poster of the Year.
I have no idea what he’s talking about but it’s entertaining.
—————-
Low risk, low cost, no return
AKA The MB Trifecta©