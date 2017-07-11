Laval Rocket will open AHL season at home on Oct. 6

The Laval Rocket will open the 2017-18 AHL season by playing their first four games at home.

The Canadiens’ AHL farm club has moved to Laval after spending the last two seasons in St. John’s, where they were the IceCaps. The Rocket will play their home games at the new Place Bell in Laval.

The Rocket’s first game will be on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. against the Belleville Senators and the same two teams will meet again the next night at 7:30 p.m.

The following weekend, the Binghamton Devils will visit Place Bell for games on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the Rocket don’t go on sale until Sept. 4. The club is now selling six-game packages — which include the season opener — with ticket prices ranging from $20 to $26 per game.

(Photo: Marie-France Coallier/Montreal Gazette)

• Rocket 2017-18 AHL schedule