Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » News » Jonathan Drouin set to make his pre-season debut with Canadiens

September 19, 2017 · 221 Comments

Jonathan Drouin set to make his pre-season debut with Canadiens

Posted by

Canadiens fans can expect to get their first look at Jonathan Drouin in NHL pre-season action Wednesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Drouin wasn’t in the lineup Monday night in Quebec City when the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins in their pre-season opener.

Drouin was part of the first squad to hit the ice for practice at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Brossard, which included players who didn’t face the Bruins and are likely to play against the Capitals. 

Drouin has a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montreal’s CHUM hospital, where he is expected to announce a long-term, charitable financial commitment to one of the largest hospitals in North America.

The New Jersey Devils will visit the Bell Centre Thursday night.

(Photo: Dave Sidaway/Montreal Gazette)

• Canadiens blow two-goal lead against Bruins in Quebec City, by Pat Hickey

• Jonathan Drouin’s first assist as a Canadien will be to CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowan

Injury report

Noah Juulsen (bruised foot) and Andrew Shaw (neck) did not practise Tuesday after they were injured during Monday’s game in Quebec City.

Shaw spoke with Eric Engels of Sportsnet ahead of Monday’s game, opening up about how he has tried to cover up concussions suffered during his career, including last season with the Canadiens.

• Shaw opens up about trying to conceal concussions, Sportsnet

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked during Tuesday’s first practice session at 10 a.m. in Brossard. It’s likely to be the lineup Wednesday night against the Capitals.

Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky
Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
Carr – Eisenschmid – Broll
Ebbing/Martinsen – Holland – Scherbak

Mete – Weber
Benn – Streit
Leblanc – Redmond
Davidson – Jerabek

Price
Lindgren

• Canadiens blow two-goal lead against Bruins in Quebec City, by Pat Hickey

• Jonathan Drouin’s first assist as a Canadien will be to CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowa

221 Comments

  1. Habby_Haberton says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Let’s watch Weber blast it
    And Mete move his feet
    I heard Drouin gained weight
    And Patches lost meat.
    Let’s see Lehky feed Plecky
    And if Jerebeky can play
    We’ll see Morrow tomorrow
    …but Hudon today.
    Let’s watch JoDro dangle
    and Hemsky try and keep up
    Gotta go, Dr is back…
    I gotta pee in this cup.

  2. habsr4ever says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Tim and Sid show.
    Lehkonen a first and second pick for Duchy.
    Wonder if Chucky and Mete get it done.
    I don’t like trading away draft picks or a younger and cheaper solid player like Lehkonen.
    But we need to give up something to get something.
    Will be interesting what Sakic can get for Duchy.

    • Hobie says:
      September 20, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      Maybe we can convince them to take Streit and Hemsky in the deal too?

      • habsr4ever says:
        September 20, 2017 at 4:36 pm

        I am ok with those “cheap” signings. If they don’t pan out – burry them in the minors and eat the cap space. Or simply release them. Cheap and not much risk. Hemsky isn’t finished yet. Just hope he can play 60 games and be healthy for the playoffs. Streit can still run a PP. Not sure about his 5 on 5 work though.

  3. RightNyder says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I’m worried Drouin might not get a hat trick tonight and therefore the trade will be a bust.

  4. Cal says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Tonight’s Book of Hab.

  5. Luke says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Watched some of the Leafs/Sens match last night.
    (Yes, I hate myself).

    So, anyway… there was a play where Marner was carrying the puck along the boards, some Sens defenseman whose name I cannot spell, was covering him.

    Marner zig-zag-spun and shook the defender, created space and made a crisp pass across the ice to a Leafs defenseman.

    All I could think of was: Last year that Senator would have taken four swings at Marner’s hands. He took none. I like that. Drouin will like this rule. Keep it up NHL.

    Related: Colin Campbell was on Primetime sports last night talking about how he’s not a fan of this rule. Which means it must be a really really good rule. I like it even more.

    • FormalWare says:
      September 20, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      “Related”?! Talk about burying the lede!

      Colin Campbell is a dodo who doesn’t realize he’s extinct.


      Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.

    • RightNyder says:
      September 20, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      I remember when Bob Gainey took the bigwigs at their word they wanted a more wide-open game.

      Then Bill Dauterive and his thuggish crew endlessly fouled their way right to a championship.

  6. Dust says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:53 am

    what i’m keeping an eye on tonight
    1) Drouin – first game as a hab even if it is preseason
    2) Mete – I don’t think he has a chance of making this team but its a fun story
    3) Hudon – I’m rooting for him to force a spot on this team. needs to bring it in every preseason game he is in, to make the opening day roster
    4) Scherbak – how far away does he look to be from the nhl. Hopefully close enough to be 1st fwd call up this year
    5) Benn and Streit – have a feeling this will be the 3rd pairing to start the season. Looking for some chemistry

  7. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Campbell just made an interesting point on TSN690. Maybe the Habs are playing Mete with Weber to show him off for a potential deal. Probably one of many reasons for this pairing.

  8. B says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Lines & Pairs at today’s practice:

    Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky
    Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
    Martinsen – Froese – Scherbak
    Carr – Holland – Eisenschmid

    Streit – Weber
    Benn – Davidson
    Mete – Jerabek

    –Go Habs Go!–

  9. Captain aHab says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Jack Todd is in the Ken Burns Vietnam War documentary. Didn’t realize he was involved in that war.

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

  10. Luke says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Hudon turning heads at training camp!
    Or so sayeth Engels.

    http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/charles-hudon-turning-heads-canadiens-training-camp/

    Too bad Hemsky is Hemskiing the spot that Hudon would slide nicely into.

    Grrrr… Not that his advice is poor, but seriously… you asked HIM?


    Ales Hemsky, who signed with the Canadiens in July and has scored 572 points in 838 NHL contests, said he sees a player with “a ton of skill and even more energy.”

    When Hemsky was asked about what Hudon could do to take a spot on the Canadiens roster, he said: “It’s tough to make the NHL. It’s not just tough to make the NHL, it’s tough to establish yourself in the NHL and play for more than one or two years or five years. You’ll get your crack if you’re talented and you play good, but you have to work hard and find a way to crack the NHL. You have to find a role to fit in and then you can slowly experiment with your skills and stuff like that. I’ve seen a lot of guys who didn’t figure it out.”

  11. HabinBurlington says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I seem to recall DSP saying something similar to this about his time in Montreal when he first arrived in Jersey.

    http://www.tsn.ca/smith-pelly-devils-knew-i-was-playing-hurt-1.861521

    I’m thinking his next stop is Europe if it doesn’t work out for him in Washington this season.

  12. 24 Cups says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:06 am

    It’s a little disappointing that Galchenyuk didn’t give up his #27 to Jonathan Drouin once Drouin arrived from Tampa. After all, it is customary for a player to give up his number when a better player arrives who also wears the same jersey number.

  13. B says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Caps’ expected lineup for tonight:
    https://twitter.com/BenRaby31/status/910506222692061185/photo/1

    –Go Habs Go!–

  14. Hobie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Is Michael McCarron going to make the team this year?

  15. B says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:44 am

    After 5 games, Ikonen hasn’t registered a point. He played 2nd line RW yesterday.

    –Go Habs Go!–

    • myron.selby says:
      September 20, 2017 at 11:02 am

      That has to be kind of expected I would think. The beginning of the season for an 18 year old playing against men for the first time has got to be a pretty major adjustment. If he goes the first 5 games next year without a point, it will be more significant to me.

      Or alternately, being good HIOers we can all panic and declare him a bust (the sky is falling, the sky is falling!!!).

    • 25soonenough says:
      September 20, 2017 at 11:58 am

      I’m just glad he’s stayed healthy. An 18 year old that needs to get stronger playing against fully grown men, not sure he made the right call. The CHL would have been a better path.

      –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  16. Mavid says:
    September 20, 2017 at 6:31 am

    15

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  17. Mavid says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    TSN Knobs

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  18. Don Birnam says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Lol!
    Sweet Hands Blunden just got beat up be a frikkin Swede!
    Laff fans loved it.

    Viva Timo Libre!

  19. Slack says:
    September 19, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Condon is playing out of his mind in Toronto

  20. Phil C says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    The worst part about the entire Shaw situation was letting him back in the game after that hit he took from Krug. You didn’t need a physics degree to figure out that his brain was rattled.

    Despite all the research, concussion protocol is still a joke and everybody loses in the long run.

    • WindsorHab-10 says:
      September 19, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      I agree with you Phil but at the end of the day some responsibility lies with the player. Shaw admitted to downplaying his symptoms in order to get back and play. At least he came out with his story now and I’m sure both the team & the nhl will treat matters differently.

      This explains his struggles all of last year but we can only wish him well and a healthy season.

      • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
        September 19, 2017 at 7:53 pm

        And Shaw has a 6 year guaranteed contract. It’s not like he will lose his income if he takes it easy.

        • charmenian says:
          September 19, 2017 at 8:03 pm

          i always wondered, are hockey contracts guaranteed by the team or do insurance companies get paid a premium to cover the players’ salaries while they are injured?

          • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
            September 19, 2017 at 8:11 pm

            I think it depends on the team. Insurance is obviously expensive so teams like the Habs have it. However there may be some teams without it so they get stuck still paying the salary. I think this was the case with Columbus and Nathan Horton. They didn’t have insurance for him so they got stuck paying his salary when his career ended prematurely. They dealt to To for a bad contract in Clarkson because at least he would be playing while getting paid by them. Also I suspect it depends on the player too. I don’t who would insure someone with concussion history for example.

          • charmenian says:
            September 19, 2017 at 8:15 pm

            weird world of corporations…
            i read somewhere (translation: i have no source) that the rates for an nhl player double after their 1st concussion, i was never sure who was on the hook for that…

        • Cal says:
          September 19, 2017 at 10:06 pm

          He should be put on the LTIR.

      • Phil C says:
        September 19, 2017 at 8:23 pm

        There is certainly some responsibility on the player, I’ll give you that. You are seeing NFLers retire early while they are still healthy as a result The only problem with the player in that situation is he is the one with the brain injury, where a lack of judgement could be a symptom. He could also literally feel fine as the symptoms don’t always appear immediately. Asking someone with a brain injury their opinion is probably not the best approach.

        I also don’t think the team learned anything. Crosby was a classic example of the hazards of sending a player back out. They didn’t really know better then, but they should have last year.

    • Don Birnam says:
      September 19, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      The Mutt is one tough cookie.
      Love the guy.
      He will be gold this season.

      Viva Timo Libre!

  21. FenceSurfer says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Eisenwaaaaa, Broll, never heard of ’em. Where do they get these guys.

  22. Habby_Haberton says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    If Sens get Duchene for CECI!! I won’t be a happy camper.
    Sportsnet threw out ‘Lehkonen, a 1st and a 2nd’ when considering MTL offers, which would also be a travesty.
    Sakic has proved to be a bumbling mess over there and Habs will still not have a proven top 6 centre by the time this is over…Mostly because they don’t have the blue chip depth.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      September 19, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      Sakic can’t be that stupid. Duchene is leaving in 2 seasons. He’s gotta move him. This is ridiculous.

    • Coach K says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      If Sakic is a bumbling mess because he won’t give up Duchene for anything brilliant Bergevin has to offer…

      Does that make the brilliant one a bigger mess?

      -Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-

      • Habby_Haberton says:
        September 20, 2017 at 10:45 am

        He has reportedly turned down more than fair offers and his asking price is ridiculous…The bumbling mess part has also a lot to do with what he has done to that franchise. Great player. Horrible GM.

  23. theox_8 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Seems like people have forgotten the problem child and defensive liability that Drouin was stamped with . I loved the trade , and do believe he is due for a career year , but to label him first line C and discredit everything up until now is somewhat foolish . I get the Franco aspect and love that they finally have a guy to fill that role . To trade Galchenyuk would be a mistake in my mind as I don’t believe the will get trade value this year at all , and if he in turn has a break out year why trade him at all ? If he is indeed traded for a L dman I’l probably have a coronary , unless it was for Ekman Larson which they would never trade .

    • Don Birnam says:
      September 19, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      Looking forward to seeing this kid they call Joe tonight.
      He’s supposed to be pretty slick, eh?

      Viva Timo Libre!

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      September 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

      I dodn’t want them to try Drouin at center but I hope like everyone here he pulls it off. However, it will be curious to see what happens to Chucky if Drouin has to go back to the wing. They were talking about this on TSN690 today. Either you try Chucky at center next or you deal for one. Marinaro said he thinks he’s traded ASAP if Drouin doesn’t work out at center.

    • Loop_G says:
      September 19, 2017 at 9:51 pm

      The “problem child” thing was something the newspapers said, he was just following his agents advice. Every single coach that he has ever had talks about how great his work ethic and attitude are.

    • Coach K says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:46 pm

      What you said…

      -Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-

  24. RightNyder says:
    September 19, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Over/under on number of games Shaw plays this year?

    I say 58.

    Team is so pillowy soff he’ll have to do way more heavy lifting than he should at his size. Last year, he had a career high in PIMs by a wide margin, and missed a significant chunk of games for the first time.

    One pre-season game in, he’s already dinged.

    Kid’s so freaking tough he fooled the concussion protocol people. I worry for his mushy melon.

  25. RightNyder says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Galchenyuk – LW or RW?

    • Forum Dog says:
      September 19, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      C – and I don’t care what Bergevin says. Of course, he doesn’t care what I say either, and I’m his pay-grade is way above mine….

      • RightNyder says:
        September 19, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        I’d agree with you – let the thoroughbred run.

        But since they foolishly don’t care what we think, I’d rather he be on the RW, for the one-time possibilities, and for the ability to carry the puck into the centre of the ice on his forehand.

        Given that may result in giveaways that force Bill Dauterive to binge eat, I’m guessing Galchenyuk is now a LW.

        • Coach K says:
          September 19, 2017 at 10:53 pm

          Both Chucky and Max should be on the RW.
          Much easier for them to protect the puck and cut to the middle when driving up the ice.

          -Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-

    • 24 Cups says:
      September 19, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Depends, Lehkonen – LW or RW? You can’t have a left side with Patches, Galchenyuk, Lehkonen and Byron. Not enough minutes, ice time or PP opportunities.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      September 19, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      RW where he can shoot and deke easier.

      • expat_habsfan says:
        September 19, 2017 at 5:35 pm

        Chucky shoots?

        • New says:
          September 19, 2017 at 5:53 pm

          Yeah…just imagine what he could do with minutes and linemates – best forward in shooting % on the Habs last season but only in position to have 104 shots, half what he got the year before.

          The Habs want him to check fourth line wingers for them.

          • Coach K says:
            September 19, 2017 at 10:57 pm

            Yeah, that’s some brilliant asset management this GM and coaching staff has demonstrated…

            -Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-

    • deggy24 says:
      September 19, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      RW .. for the reasons above but for another reason. Coaches will want their wingers to go wide. This spreads the defence out and sets up a number of other options; as well as creating a more contested life in the oppositions zone than a dump and chase. Chucky can move to his right and accelerate much better than when he moves to his left.

  26. 24 Cups says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Here are the details.

    Jonathan Drouin makes a personal donation to CHUM of $500,000 (50,000 a year) with a pledge to help raise another $5 million through various charity events and fundraisers over the next decade. BTW, Patches was also at the news conference.

  27. StanleyHab says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    MB top-5 GM?

  28. krob1000 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    I really hope someone signs Jagr…I don’t feel as old knowing he is playing and still contributing…the guy can still play…would have been a Habs first liner last year with his numbers…still managed to be a plus player on a team with many minuses…

    He might actually be Habs best option at RW since they will not put Chucky there…screw his age….look at his numbers, his scoring chances,etc…

  29. marvin20 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    DDO_Habs_Fan
    That guy was good. I forget his named something like “Habs for ever” or something like that. He had the nelies fired up and the pollies saying “wtf” without ever crossing the line.

  30. marvin20 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    DDO_Habs_Fan
    If I really wanted to troll hio. I would make a post like “if Nashville kept weber they would have won the cup because he is all business and would have kept Nashville focused.
    OR I would say something like montreal would have beaten the Rangers if they did not fire mt. His style of hockey would have been more effective against the Rangers.

  31. Luke says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    So, If I recall Correctly, Claude, like MT and most coaches favour duos as opposed to actually 3 player lines.

    So it’s a matter of identifying the two he feels are the fit, and the ones that will be blended moved in strategic adjustments to try and escape match-ups or to get a stagnant line some new juice.

    Max & Drouin, obviously.
    Galchenyuk & Gally or Galchenyuk & Danault?
    OR is it Gally and Danault (duhn duhn duhhhhhn).
    Plex and Lex.

    Yah, that second line is the head scratcher at this point…

    • Forum Dog says:
      September 19, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      or is it DOH DOH DOOOHHHHH!…..

      Drouin in. Radulov out. Top-six still missing someone. Maybe it should be Galchenyuk and Hudon? Or Galchenyuk and Lehkonen? Anyone but Gallagher and Danault. Those two guys are the opposite of skilled and creative. They are high-end muckers.

      • Coach K says:
        September 19, 2017 at 4:47 pm

        “Gallagher and Danault … high end muckers”. Best description of those two that I’ve seen yet!

        Marginal skill and imagination but yet they are almost untouchable according to some here on HIO.

        -Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-

  32. bwoar says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    LISTERINE YO THATS HYSTERICAL DAWG YOU CRAY

  33. marvin20 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    DDO_Habs_Fan
    LMFAO! !! Of course I’m trolling. You of all posters should know that. But PK’S comments did not help. He was muzzled the last two games.

  34. marvin20 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    DDO_Habs_Fan
    It was no coincidence that pk was not saying anything the last two games of the series. I’m willing to bet he was pulled aside and told to shut up.
    No where in my post I said I disliked either player. I simply say how it is. I actually like both players but I got to call it as I see it.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      September 19, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      “I simply say how it is.” No you don’t. Nashville lost their number one center and their goalie was terrible. It is not rocket science analysis. That is why they lost not because of a bad joke. You actually believe one of the best players of all-time said to himself “What did PK say about my breath??? NOW I’m going to start playing to win!” C’mon you’re not being serious…you’re trolling right?

      • Phil C says:
        September 19, 2017 at 2:29 pm

        If it didn’t make a difference, why did Nashville muzzle PK? If it was not hurting or helping, they probably would have let PK be PK. But they didn’t, they put an end to it.

        • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
          September 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm

          I am assuming they didn’t want the “story” to go further. Irrelevant to me because it is off-ice noise. If PK kept his mouth shut they still would have lost. The man who got them there tanked…that simple.

          BTW there is only ONE Nashville player who received a Conn Smythe vote…guess who?

          • JohnInTruro says:
            September 19, 2017 at 5:56 pm

            Pekka, or was it PK?

          • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
            September 19, 2017 at 6:05 pm

            https://twitter.com/ThePHWA/status/874385941158387713

            PK. Rinne went from Conn Smythe favorite to not even getting a single vote. That’s how bad he played in the SCF. To attribute any blame to PK for their loss is not a serious hockey analysis. No Rinne…no Johansen…no chance.

          • JohnInTruro says:
            September 19, 2017 at 6:49 pm

            DDO I agree with you. I suspected it was PK based on your post, but I wasn’t 100% sure. He often looks like a wild stallion back there but some of the best O guys in the Western Conference were not getting points when he and Ekholm were on the ice.

          • Phil C says:
            September 19, 2017 at 8:32 pm

            I don’t think anyone said PK beaking off was why they lost. But I don’t know why you would choose to ignore something that contributed in a negative way. The fact that he got the only Conn Smythe and so is arguably the best player on the team, is their highest paid player, and yet gets left out of the leadership group is telling about how management feels about him. It’s definitely a snub IMO.

  35. theox_8 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Your right it took PK’s comments to wake up the best player and arguably second best player in the world and let alone best NHL team in the league .

  36. marvin20 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    What no pk as Nashville captain’s? I wonder if they still mad at him for costing them the cup this year. If he could of just kept his mouth shut pitsborugh would have stayed asleep. But pk just had to be center of attention and woke the sleeping giants.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      September 19, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      You must have a really low opinion of the best player in the game (who won the Cup and MVP the year before) to think he would actually be bothered by anything that came out of PK’s mouth…LOL. So you dislike PK and Crosby…who do you like?

  37. Hobie says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    “I don’t know him very well (Michel Therrien) but I think he’s a very good coach,” Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman said Tuesday. “His teams are well organized and prepared. He definitely should be considered. If you were hiring someone today, who’s out there that’s more qualified?”

    • Phil C says:
      September 19, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      The “I don’t know him very well” is the key take away.

      • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
        September 19, 2017 at 2:14 pm

        I bet he wished MT got the Florida job…LMAO.

      • HabinBurlington says:
        September 19, 2017 at 2:27 pm

        Probably a coincidence that MT was available to hire as Head Coach for Yzerman when he chose Boucher a then rookie Head Coach to the NHL. I mean he himself states how qualified Therrien is….

        Hobie this is not a shot at you, but I think Phil nails it with his key take away. Hockey is full of GM’s talking platitudes etc… his “I don’t know him very well” is a get out of jail free card.

        Did Yzerman know Guy Boucher well when he passed over Therrien?

        • Luke says:
          September 19, 2017 at 2:44 pm

          What’s the context for that quote?

          I interpret the “know him” comment as, they don’t have a significant personal or social relationship, but he does hold him in some regard professionally.

          Personally, I wonder if Yzerman thinks Matthews will win the Conn Smythe next year as well.
          (Oh sorry, caught a bit of Leafs Lunch today).

    • Fleur says:
      September 19, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      Had to comment after cleaning my screen off. Who’s better? Who’s frigging better? Where do I start? Creepers. The guy single handedly drove out the best Dman this team has seen since the 80’s. And I’m sorry, but you’ll never convince me that had PK Subban been PK Lamontaigne – he’s still be here. MT’s treatment of young players is well documented – THAT is all that needs to be said about him. He’s a cancer. They should pay him to stay away instead of making him do scouting work.

  38. mdp2011 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    News from Nashville:

    Roman Josi named Predators captain

    Ryan Ellis is associate captain, and Mattias Ekholm/Ryan Johansen/Filip Forsberg are alternate captains.

  39. Bash says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    That lineup shows Jerabek playing Weber’s side.
    Isn’t he a hope to play with Weber?

    “Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”

  40. marvin20 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    I wouldn’t read to much into shaw’s neck injury (I hope) I think due to his lack of summer training he is not in great shape strength and conditioning wize. I expect him to get off to a slow start

  41. Psycho29 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Renaud Lavoie‏ @renlavoietva · 14 minutes ago

    Neck injury for Andrew Shaw and foot for Noah Juulsen.
    Both are day-to-day

    • Habby_Haberton says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      Does that mean ‘concussion’ neck or what?

      • 25soonenough says:
        September 19, 2017 at 1:29 pm

        The cross check Miller (i think it was miller) gave him in the neck at the end of the game is the likely deep bruising he’s feeling.

        –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

    • 25soonenough says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      preseason injuries are usually just soreness or bruising. Shaw can injure any part of his body so long as it’s not his melon.

      –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

      • johnnylarue says:
        September 19, 2017 at 1:14 pm

        Neck is awful close. Very common concussion symptom, too.

        Shaw is damaged goods, which is really bad news given the style of hockey he plays.

        • 25soonenough says:
          September 19, 2017 at 1:20 pm

          True, I wrote a few days ago that Shaw may be sidelined after a big hit and who do we have to replace his minutes? I like McCarron to fill that spot personally. Or Johnny Cap Space makes a move mid-season. Dekayser from Detroit is my kinda player.

          But lets hope Shaw can stay healthy.

          –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

        • Luke says:
          September 19, 2017 at 2:02 pm

          Well, not that I wish this on him at all, but if injuries do become more than just a concern, he would easily qualify for a few seasons in the Lupul suite on Robidas Island…

          But again, not something I am hoping for.
          I had/have high expectations for Shaw. I believe that when healthy, and a bit more reined in, he could be a nice high teens goals scorer. 35 to 40 points…

  42. 24 Cups says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Studies over the past few years have shown that the NHL standings as of American Thanksgiving basically tell you who is going to make the playoffs. Only a few teams are able to move up. That could be a bad omen for the Senators if Karlsson can’t play the first 20 games or so. Especially if you add in the loss of Methot and MacArthur.

    It’s very difficult to see Detroit, Buffalo or Florida making the playoffs so that could mean Montreal only has to beat out one of Toronto, Tampa and Boston to grab a guaranteed spot.

    On another note, krob mentioned months ago that Galchenyuk would be a good fit on the right side. He’s right – lots of European players skate on the opposite flank. However, a line of Patches, Drouin and Galchenyuk could be a major defensive liability. I can’t see Julien’s style of play accepting the fact that all three players basically quit once they return into their own end of the ice.

    • krob1000 says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      No worse then Patch-DD-Gallaher ….Drouin, fast, stronger and Chucky much bigger….would be used like that line was, in o zone, favourable matchups, etc. Patch would have to revert back to that 200 ft player he was on that line where he was a backchecking beast.

      • 24 Cups says:
        September 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        I also wonder who then be the 2nd line? Especially if the Hudon, Pleks and Lehkonen unit stays together. Would Lehkonen, Danault and Gallagher be good enough?

        • krob1000 says:
          September 19, 2017 at 1:05 pm

          I think they essentially have 3 other 2b or 3a lines (could move HEmsky there ..who is actually ok d-wise these days)..depth model at its finest. I like playing Danault/LEhk together as they are both dminded/two way guys and will not inflate each others numbers in a RFA year (want to avoid any possible PAstrnak situation with LEhkonen)…if they are good enough to produce with each other and Gally then sure …they deserve big bucks. I like this depth model…plenty of guys to rearrange but I like LEhk/Danault together and I like the idea of seeing what Chcuky doing and at worst sustaining or even elevating his value if he is to be moved as I believe he is. Better asset management also a factor IMO. Also would be first unit pp as a line and could make up a second unit of other two lines and have other complete line come out following as all lines are deep enough to ace teams top line that often follows a pp

        • bwoar says:
          September 19, 2017 at 1:06 pm

          Lehkonen-Plekanec-Gallagher

          then
          Hudon-Danault-Hemsky

          OR

          Hudon-Plekanec-Lehkonen
          Byron-Danault-Gallagher <– that's a hardwork line there.

          • krob1000 says:
            September 19, 2017 at 1:11 pm

            so many options on this team…no real wrong way to do it unless you are diminishing a or inflating asset value…so many options so factors to have in back of mind…Chcuky is likely trade bait, Danault and Lehk are RFA’s. ..if you have the luxury of depth and maximizing asset value and cap why would you not?

          • bwoar says:
            September 19, 2017 at 1:56 pm

            krob, you and I are doomed to never see eye-to-eye on the asset management aspect. I’m single-minded in maximizing the production of every player regardless of their contract situation, even if I have the luxury of ‘holding back’ with certain players on RFA contracts.

            Just question of style on my part, like having a team full of Dirty Champions. A philosophy that reaches beyond the grim bean-counting reality, and aims to put a player’s personal success level with making the team win as much as possible, and by as many goals possible.

          • krob1000 says:
            September 19, 2017 at 2:16 pm

            I would never put it ahead of team success…I think so many parts are interchangeable and in this case the players I mentioned would be in roles I feel actually do help the team the most…

            I do not see the current lineup being optimal on the ice…or off

            Not sure how Chcuky (teams no 1 asset) ….do not see how this allows him to best help team
            Do not see how this helps Danault as a player ..other than potential pp time which I do not feel he deserves…think he best helps team in 3rd line role….(also does not help contract…I see future overpay coming there a la DD)

            Lehkonen is young, has proven he can score form down the lineup….has also shown a great d awareness…..team has several scoring options…he is also in RFA year …why risk a 5 million contract or more when he likely best helps team in growing role with two way line….AND it helps manage things…..

            II actually like LEhk with Peks/Hudon also…

            Chcuky needs to either be at C or withtop layers though to help the team, his value,etc

            Danault needs to be in D role

            Lehk needs to be anywhere but top line or 4th line

    • Max_a_million says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:49 pm

      You need a passer/set up man on each line.

      Drouin for the first line, Hemsky does some of this as well
      Galchenyuk on the 2nd
      This gives more balance.

      • krob1000 says:
        September 19, 2017 at 1:09 pm

        Elite offensive playmakers should play with other elite offensive playmakers whenever possible…they get each other and will benefit in both the playmaking and scoring columns if playing together…..like minds make a difference. If team has no depth this is often not possible…Habs have depth…so play players to their strengths.

  43. bwoar says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Just for fun:

    Jagr rests, then plays Olympics. Then signs a contract & hits the ice fresh. Could be done at the deadline.

    I mean, c’mon. Why not?

  44. bwoar says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Lost in the last thread:

    Richard Panik > Patrick Marleau

  45. bwoar says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Really don’t get Mete with Weber. If they put an undersized kid from junior out there on the top pair to start the season, I will salute their bravery.

    You can already see Carr, Martinsen, Scherbak and Jerebek all starting in Laval by this lineup.

    Hemsky on the top line = ebola

    • HabinBurlington says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      I’m not sure I follow the Mete pairing much either, granted if this experiement is only a 2-3 day thing I would understand. He is likely learning moar from Weber in these 2-3 days than a month or two with his Junior team. So if this is all about utilizing the mentor Weber for a few days, I’m okay with it.

      But I do worry this team, specifically this GM is waiting on a miracle to to save his top pairing.

    • joeybarrie says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      Jerabek will most likely go back to the KHL if he doesnt make the team out of camp. Pretty sure he has a clause in his contract to do so.

      • bwoar says:
        September 19, 2017 at 12:21 pm

        All signs point to him accepting the AHL, though.

        Jaro Spacek is his mentor – I think he knows the way to the NHL is not playing in Podolsk or Plzen. Not to mention, getting to live and be close to the NHL club at all times. It’s not like shuffling you into a corner somewhere and maybe coming to check on you once in a while.

      • veryhabby says:
        September 19, 2017 at 1:04 pm

        read opposite, that Jerabek said he had no issue with having to go to AHL.

        • HabinBurlington says:
          September 19, 2017 at 1:46 pm

          Thought I read that as well. I think more than a few of us are hopeful by mid season he will be adjusted to NHL rinksize and perhaps in an answer to the pairing with Weber.

          I still think he will impress, just may take a bit of time to adjust.

    • 25soonenough says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      I disagree. The Redmond-Leblanc pairing is just in the wrong spot. Jerabek-Davidson both make this team. Jerabek showed very nicely in the scrimmage. Yes, it’s a scrimmage, but his awareness is what I saw as apparent.

      –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

      • bwoar says:
        September 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        You’re forgetting Petry-Alzner though, no?

        I do think Benn-Streit will be given a big chance to succeed. There’s a lotta dep here and a big hole at the top.

        • 25soonenough says:
          September 19, 2017 at 1:07 pm

          I see it this way, we keep 8 d and 13 forwards.

          Jerabek/Streit-Weber
          Alzner-Petry
          Benn-Shlemko

          Jerabek/Streit/Davisdon

          –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

          • bwoar says:
            September 19, 2017 at 1:59 pm

            I keep forgetting about Schlemko.

            You may be right about those 8 D – though I know MB likes to max out the cap space and keep only 1 spare per group.

          • HabinBurlington says:
            September 19, 2017 at 2:07 pm

            I don’t know how you can possibly forget a guy like Schlemko.

            What was his first name again?

    • Loop_G says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      I can’t see Hemsky staying there, more likey they just need to see what he has left now that he is healthy. That said though, if he is healthy and can keep up and be of use on the top line, that gives us a really deep forward group where every line can be a threat. I think he ends up in and out of lineup, mostly on third or fourth line.

    • Loop_G says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm

      Sherbak and Carr were forgone conclusions to start in the AHL. Jerebek is still up in the air and we won’t know until he has a few games to adjust a bit to the size of the ice surface.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

      Jerabek looked good in the scrimmage. He will make the team IMO and is my pick to end up with Weber even though supposedly Schlemko is the favorite. There is only one Dman among the newbies who has played over 20 min a game consistently in his career. Jerabek has logged 1st pair minutes for 4 seasons now. He just turned 26 so he’s going into his prime now. I understand he’s been in the KHL but if Emelin transitioned easily, he should too IMO. We’ll see tomorrow.

      • bwoar says:
        September 19, 2017 at 1:00 pm

        That’s been my read on him for a while. I think the Spacek thing cannot be overlooked here either. Another guy who played for Plzen, then in the SEL, then NHL… not entirely a different path & certainly the right kind of mentor.

    • veryhabby says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      CJ or it was MB said that Schlemko would be the first one tried with Weber. As he is injured, it opened the door for Mete. I do not think they expected him to do as well as he did the first few days at camp with Weber. Now is a semi NHL game, the team will see how he does.

      At end of day if Schlemko was not hurt, Mete would most likely not have had the opportunity. He is 100% taking advantage of it. Good on the kid. Most likely though not NHL ready…well all us experts would think. But he already skates as a NHLer. So if he can think the game at NHL speed (what they are going to find out) then maybe he is NHL ready?

      Either way, Mete (the only CHL player invited to the big camp) and Juulsen are getting rave reviews so far. CJ said praised Juulsen and said he may start in the NHL this year. Alto I think that comment was also about poking the likes of Morrow, Gelinas, Streit, Jerbak to do more/show more

      • 25soonenough says:
        September 19, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        I agree mostly, except how can Jerabek show more? He hasn’t played a game yet. Gelinas will be released or sign a deal to play in Laval, Streit is Streit, no surprises really. Morrow is Laval bound IMO and a first or second call up when the inevitable injuries occur on the back end.

        –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

      • doug19 says:
        September 19, 2017 at 6:24 pm

        DAVID SCHLEMKO could be the ticket eh? I am looking forward to surprizes!

  46. haberoo13 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:47 am

    After a lengthy return

    Ahhhh I remember being a polly (until about year 2 of the MB–Muscle Building–fool of a GM) we are saddled with.
    Game 1 recap on HIO
    Polly: Lernout is a beast, Audette is another Briere…
    Nelly: JDLR is lousy
    Polly: Well it’s only 1 game, what do you expect

    Haberoo13
    MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!

    • 25soonenough says:
      September 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      Lernout is a beast or do you disagree. Not sure MB and his lousiness has much to do with Lernout’s beastliness.

      –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

      • haberoo13 says:
        September 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        Do you get my point? That it’s ok to make a positive judgement based on 1 game but not ok to make a negative judgement based on 1 game…
        To me neither judgement is very worthy in 1 game.

        Haberoo13
        MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!

        • 25soonenough says:
          September 19, 2017 at 12:49 pm

          Agreed. All judgement after one pre-season game is kinda silly but the fans in Montreal are notorious over thinkers and that’s what I like about us. We watch every stride, every deke, every read of every play, with 100 years of history hen-pecking us behind our assessments–always repeating not good enough… not worthy of the CH.

          We are all anxiously awaiting the next Lafleur, Robinson, Beliveau etc. These legends are not in our rear view mirrors, they are the archetypes against which we compare the current team.

          25 years of mediocrity has taken its toll and the excitement some of us show even in preseason is a way of suppressing the disappointment and starting anew, replacing anxiety with enthusiasm.

          –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  47. Bergevin's Foxhole says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:29 am

    What was with all the faceoff infractions?

  48. Habies says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:07 am

    First! (And in Denmark).

    Just like Drouin this season for all French Canadian players in Points.


Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.