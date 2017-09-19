Jonathan Drouin set to make his pre-season debut with Canadiens

Canadiens fans can expect to get their first look at Jonathan Drouin in NHL pre-season action Wednesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).

Drouin wasn’t in the lineup Monday night in Quebec City when the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins in their pre-season opener.

Drouin was part of the first squad to hit the ice for practice at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Brossard, which included players who didn’t face the Bruins and are likely to play against the Capitals.

Drouin has a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montreal’s CHUM hospital, where he is expected to announce a long-term, charitable financial commitment to one of the largest hospitals in North America.

The New Jersey Devils will visit the Bell Centre Thursday night.

(Photo: Dave Sidaway/Montreal Gazette)

• Canadiens blow two-goal lead against Bruins in Quebec City, by Pat Hickey

• Jonathan Drouin’s first assist as a Canadien will be to CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowan

Injury report

Noah Juulsen (bruised foot) and Andrew Shaw (neck) did not practise Tuesday after they were injured during Monday’s game in Quebec City.

Shaw spoke with Eric Engels of Sportsnet ahead of Monday’s game, opening up about how he has tried to cover up concussions suffered during his career, including last season with the Canadiens.

• Shaw opens up about trying to conceal concussions, Sportsnet

#Habs Shea Weber heads to indoor soccer field in Brossard for post-practice yoga/stretching session #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/W7eVqpcFcd — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 19, 2017

The lines

Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked during Tuesday’s first practice session at 10 a.m. in Brossard. It’s likely to be the lineup Wednesday night against the Capitals.

Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky

Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen

Carr – Eisenschmid – Broll

Ebbing/Martinsen – Holland – Scherbak

Mete – Weber

Benn – Streit

Leblanc – Redmond

Davidson – Jerabek

Price

Lindgren

Shea Weber and Victor Mete remain paired on blue line at #Habs practice #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/PDxqYHbXS1 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 19, 2017

• Canadiens blow two-goal lead against Bruins in Quebec City, by Pat Hickey

• Jonathan Drouin’s first assist as a Canadien will be to CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowa