Jonathan Drouin set to make his pre-season debut with Canadiens

Canadiens fans can expect to get their first look at Jonathan Drouin in NHL pre-season action Wednesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Bell Centre (7 p.m., RDS, TSN Radio 690).
Drouin wasn’t in the lineup Monday night in Quebec City when the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins in their pre-season opener.
Drouin was part of the first squad to hit the ice for practice at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Brossard, which included players who didn’t face the Bruins and are likely to play against the Capitals.
Drouin has a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montreal’s CHUM hospital, where he is expected to announce a long-term, charitable financial commitment to one of the largest hospitals in North America.
The New Jersey Devils will visit the Bell Centre Thursday night.
(Photo: Dave Sidaway/Montreal Gazette)
• Canadiens blow two-goal lead against Bruins in Quebec City, by Pat Hickey
• Jonathan Drouin’s first assist as a Canadien will be to CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowan
Claude Julien gives instructions during #Habs practice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/9b4kX4zLj5
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 19, 2017
Injury report
Noah Juulsen (bruised foot) and Andrew Shaw (neck) did not practise Tuesday after they were injured during Monday’s game in Quebec City.
Shaw spoke with Eric Engels of Sportsnet ahead of Monday’s game, opening up about how he has tried to cover up concussions suffered during his career, including last season with the Canadiens.
• Shaw opens up about trying to conceal concussions, Sportsnet
#Habs Shea Weber heads to indoor soccer field in Brossard for post-practice yoga/stretching session #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/W7eVqpcFcd
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 19, 2017
The lines
Here’s how the lines and defence pairings looked during Tuesday’s first practice session at 10 a.m. in Brossard. It’s likely to be the lineup Wednesday night against the Capitals.
Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky
Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
Carr – Eisenschmid – Broll
Ebbing/Martinsen – Holland – Scherbak
Mete – Weber
Benn – Streit
Leblanc – Redmond
Davidson – Jerabek
Price
Lindgren
Shea Weber and Victor Mete remain paired on blue line at #Habs practice #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/PDxqYHbXS1
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 19, 2017
• Canadiens blow two-goal lead against Bruins in Quebec City, by Pat Hickey
• Jonathan Drouin’s first assist as a Canadien will be to CHUM hospital, by Stu Cowa
Let’s watch Weber blast it
And Mete move his feet
I heard Drouin gained weight
And Patches lost meat.
Let’s see Lehky feed Plecky
And if Jerebeky can play
We’ll see Morrow tomorrow
…but Hudon today.
Let’s watch JoDro dangle
and Hemsky try and keep up
Gotta go, Dr is back…
I gotta pee in this cup.
Hee, hee! More, please.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Tim and Sid show.
Lehkonen a first and second pick for Duchy.
Wonder if Chucky and Mete get it done.
I don’t like trading away draft picks or a younger and cheaper solid player like Lehkonen.
But we need to give up something to get something.
Will be interesting what Sakic can get for Duchy.
Maybe we can convince them to take Streit and Hemsky in the deal too?
I am ok with those “cheap” signings. If they don’t pan out – burry them in the minors and eat the cap space. Or simply release them. Cheap and not much risk. Hemsky isn’t finished yet. Just hope he can play 60 games and be healthy for the playoffs. Streit can still run a PP. Not sure about his 5 on 5 work though.
I’m worried Drouin might not get a hat trick tonight and therefore the trade will be a bust.
You realize Auston Matthews scored 4 goals in his first NHL game, right?
Drouin was a bust halfway into Obama’s second term.
Agreed. Drouin sucks.
That said, Sergachev is in tough to make the Bolts this year.
Wonder if he’ll pout back in junior?
i want him to play over half the year in tampa though so we keep that 2nd rounder
Could this be the next player to excite your loins??
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Tonight’s Book of Hab.
Watched some of the Leafs/Sens match last night.
(Yes, I hate myself).
So, anyway… there was a play where Marner was carrying the puck along the boards, some Sens defenseman whose name I cannot spell, was covering him.
Marner zig-zag-spun and shook the defender, created space and made a crisp pass across the ice to a Leafs defenseman.
All I could think of was: Last year that Senator would have taken four swings at Marner’s hands. He took none. I like that. Drouin will like this rule. Keep it up NHL.
Related: Colin Campbell was on Primetime sports last night talking about how he’s not a fan of this rule. Which means it must be a really really good rule. I like it even more.
“Related”?! Talk about burying the lede!
Colin Campbell is a dodo who doesn’t realize he’s extinct.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
I remember when Bob Gainey took the bigwigs at their word they wanted a more wide-open game.
Then Bill Dauterive and his thuggish crew endlessly fouled their way right to a championship.
what i’m keeping an eye on tonight
1) Drouin – first game as a hab even if it is preseason
2) Mete – I don’t think he has a chance of making this team but its a fun story
3) Hudon – I’m rooting for him to force a spot on this team. needs to bring it in every preseason game he is in, to make the opening day roster
4) Scherbak – how far away does he look to be from the nhl. Hopefully close enough to be 1st fwd call up this year
5) Benn and Streit – have a feeling this will be the 3rd pairing to start the season. Looking for some chemistry
MA Godin reports the pairings for today (as of 1h ago):
Mete-Weber
Benn-Davidson
Jerebek-Streit
This makes sense.
ahhh thanks. I was basing it on the lines the article had above
For me
1) Obviously Drouin’s complete play at center
2) Can Hudon continue his momentum form the scrimmage
3) Jerabek’s 1st game in the NHL. Player whose game is the most similar to Markov’s IMO.
Campbell just made an interesting point on TSN690. Maybe the Habs are playing Mete with Weber to show him off for a potential deal. Probably one of many reasons for this pairing.
Watch out for the grammar police…
Lines & Pairs at today’s practice:
Pacioretty – Drouin – Hemsky
Hudon – Plekanec – Lehkonen
Martinsen – Froese – Scherbak
Carr – Holland – Eisenschmid
Streit – Weber
Benn – Davidson
Mete – Jerabek
–Go Habs Go!–
Jack Todd is in the Ken Burns Vietnam War documentary. Didn’t realize he was involved in that war.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
I think he came here to avoid the draft.
If I remember correctly he actually deserted and came to Canada – left the camp he had reported to I believe.
Hudon turning heads at training camp!
Or so sayeth Engels.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/charles-hudon-turning-heads-canadiens-training-camp/
Too bad Hemsky is Hemskiing the spot that Hudon would slide nicely into.
Grrrr… Not that his advice is poor, but seriously… you asked HIM?
Ales Hemsky, who signed with the Canadiens in July and has scored 572 points in 838 NHL contests, said he sees a player with “a ton of skill and even more energy.”
When Hemsky was asked about what Hudon could do to take a spot on the Canadiens roster, he said: “It’s tough to make the NHL. It’s not just tough to make the NHL, it’s tough to establish yourself in the NHL and play for more than one or two years or five years. You’ll get your crack if you’re talented and you play good, but you have to work hard and find a way to crack the NHL. You have to find a role to fit in and then you can slowly experiment with your skills and stuff like that. I’ve seen a lot of guys who didn’t figure it out.”
Hudon uber Ales.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Nicely done.
Danke schön.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
I seem to recall DSP saying something similar to this about his time in Montreal when he first arrived in Jersey.
http://www.tsn.ca/smith-pelly-devils-knew-i-was-playing-hurt-1.861521
I’m thinking his next stop is Europe if it doesn’t work out for him in Washington this season.
Maybe players need to get their own doctors now.
Full of excuses…and burgers.
Wrt his time here….being hung over is not an injury.
Seems like nothing has ever been his fault, doesn’t it?
2 x no one ever told me what was expected
.5 x it was an injury
.5 x THEY wanted me to play through it
Oh, how I was so excited when he was acquired.
Oh, how I wasn’t upset when he was dealt.
Agree Luke, including your final two points.
It’s a little disappointing that Galchenyuk didn’t give up his #27 to Jonathan Drouin once Drouin arrived from Tampa. After all, it is customary for a player to give up his number when a better player arrives who also wears the same jersey number.
When Drouin scores more goals than him, I think he will oblige.
Just seeing if anyone would take the bait:)
You had the Red Devil on the end of that cast Steve.
I know…happy to oblige…LOL
Caps’ expected lineup for tonight:
https://twitter.com/BenRaby31/status/910506222692061185/photo/1
–Go Habs Go!–
Is Michael McCarron going to make the team this year?
Hope so amigo.
With exception of Shaw, Habs are soft as charmaine up front.
Saludos.
Viva Timo Libre!
That was part of the reason I’m asking my friend.
If Shaw is hurt bad, yes. If not, no. Anyway, with McCarron living in the old port now and the AHL team in Laval, he’s basically here. If the Habs call him up, he just gets off at a different Metro stop.
Good point DDO.
After 5 games, Ikonen hasn’t registered a point. He played 2nd line RW yesterday.
–Go Habs Go!–
That has to be kind of expected I would think. The beginning of the season for an 18 year old playing against men for the first time has got to be a pretty major adjustment. If he goes the first 5 games next year without a point, it will be more significant to me.
Or alternately, being good HIOers we can all panic and declare him a bust (the sky is falling, the sky is falling!!!).
I’m just glad he’s stayed healthy. An 18 year old that needs to get stronger playing against fully grown men, not sure he made the right call. The CHL would have been a better path.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
15
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
The buttery Thomas Fleischmann.
Maurice Rocket Richard
Too soon?
—–
Nope, he wore that number before #9.
Jean Beliveau also wore #17 and #20 before he settled on #4.
Rejean Houle
Two beauties: Glen Metropolit, and my man George Parros.
Number Drouin should have taken IMO.
You should probably drop him a line, so he can take care of that before the regular season starts. I’m sure he’ll be grateful for the input.
You have his number?
I always use 911 for stuff like this.
Bobby. Smith.
^^^ Winnah! ^^^
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
One of the all time under appreciated greats- Bobby Rousseau
come to Dorion suits where you get no….”hassoles” _ Yvon Lambert
Bobby Smith.
TSN Knobs
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
x 1,000
Lol!
Sweet Hands Blunden just got beat up be a frikkin Swede!
Laff fans loved it.
Viva Timo Libre!
Condon is playing out of his mind in Toronto
The worst part about the entire Shaw situation was letting him back in the game after that hit he took from Krug. You didn’t need a physics degree to figure out that his brain was rattled.
Despite all the research, concussion protocol is still a joke and everybody loses in the long run.
I agree with you Phil but at the end of the day some responsibility lies with the player. Shaw admitted to downplaying his symptoms in order to get back and play. At least he came out with his story now and I’m sure both the team & the nhl will treat matters differently.
This explains his struggles all of last year but we can only wish him well and a healthy season.
And Shaw has a 6 year guaranteed contract. It’s not like he will lose his income if he takes it easy.
i always wondered, are hockey contracts guaranteed by the team or do insurance companies get paid a premium to cover the players’ salaries while they are injured?
I think it depends on the team. Insurance is obviously expensive so teams like the Habs have it. However there may be some teams without it so they get stuck still paying the salary. I think this was the case with Columbus and Nathan Horton. They didn’t have insurance for him so they got stuck paying his salary when his career ended prematurely. They dealt to To for a bad contract in Clarkson because at least he would be playing while getting paid by them. Also I suspect it depends on the player too. I don’t who would insure someone with concussion history for example.
weird world of corporations…
i read somewhere (translation: i have no source) that the rates for an nhl player double after their 1st concussion, i was never sure who was on the hook for that…
He should be put on the LTIR.
There is certainly some responsibility on the player, I’ll give you that. You are seeing NFLers retire early while they are still healthy as a result The only problem with the player in that situation is he is the one with the brain injury, where a lack of judgement could be a symptom. He could also literally feel fine as the symptoms don’t always appear immediately. Asking someone with a brain injury their opinion is probably not the best approach.
I also don’t think the team learned anything. Crosby was a classic example of the hazards of sending a player back out. They didn’t really know better then, but they should have last year.
Pens finally smartened up and got Syd a minder for this season.
We need a Ryan Reaves!
Viva Timo Libre!
The Mutt is one tough cookie.
Love the guy.
He will be gold this season.
Viva Timo Libre!
Eisenwaaaaa, Broll, never heard of ’em. Where do they get these guys.
THE BROLL-DOZER!!!!
I love that guy!
If Sens get Duchene for CECI!! I won’t be a happy camper.
Sportsnet threw out ‘Lehkonen, a 1st and a 2nd’ when considering MTL offers, which would also be a travesty.
Sakic has proved to be a bumbling mess over there and Habs will still not have a proven top 6 centre by the time this is over…Mostly because they don’t have the blue chip depth.
Sakic can’t be that stupid. Duchene is leaving in 2 seasons. He’s gotta move him. This is ridiculous.
If Sakic is a bumbling mess because he won’t give up Duchene for anything brilliant Bergevin has to offer…
Does that make the brilliant one a bigger mess?
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
He has reportedly turned down more than fair offers and his asking price is ridiculous…The bumbling mess part has also a lot to do with what he has done to that franchise. Great player. Horrible GM.
Seems like people have forgotten the problem child and defensive liability that Drouin was stamped with . I loved the trade , and do believe he is due for a career year , but to label him first line C and discredit everything up until now is somewhat foolish . I get the Franco aspect and love that they finally have a guy to fill that role . To trade Galchenyuk would be a mistake in my mind as I don’t believe the will get trade value this year at all , and if he in turn has a break out year why trade him at all ? If he is indeed traded for a L dman I’l probably have a coronary , unless it was for Ekman Larson which they would never trade .
Looking forward to seeing this kid they call Joe tonight.
He’s supposed to be pretty slick, eh?
Viva Timo Libre!
I dodn’t want them to try Drouin at center but I hope like everyone here he pulls it off. However, it will be curious to see what happens to Chucky if Drouin has to go back to the wing. They were talking about this on TSN690 today. Either you try Chucky at center next or you deal for one. Marinaro said he thinks he’s traded ASAP if Drouin doesn’t work out at center.
The “problem child” thing was something the newspapers said, he was just following his agents advice. Every single coach that he has ever had talks about how great his work ethic and attitude are.
What you said…
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
Over/under on number of games Shaw plays this year?
I say 58.
Team is so pillowy soff he’ll have to do way more heavy lifting than he should at his size. Last year, he had a career high in PIMs by a wide margin, and missed a significant chunk of games for the first time.
One pre-season game in, he’s already dinged.
Kid’s so freaking tough he fooled the concussion protocol people. I worry for his mushy melon.
I wish they would give him a month off to heal and train. The guy just said he didn’t train all summer because of his concussion issues and next thing you know he’s playing.
So is Shaw to be that wiry chicken foot in the middle of a handful of pillow down? This is the same problem that Prust (forgive the pun)
ran into. Having to constantly fight above your weight just because you’re one of the few guys who can always see the top of your team mates’ head even when they are standing on a chair.
Yup
And Whitey before him.
Yes. A damn travesty with this team. Year after year. Middleweights are required to take on Enforcement rolls. What the hell is wrong with management on this? Get a frikkin Real Heavyweight Enforcer that can actually do The Job!
Viva Timo Libre!
Look at the Pens….they finally gave in and traded for Reeves.
Damn 2-3 years ago folks would jump all over us for stating the obvious.
McCarron will make the team for this reason – likely in December – and Lernout not far behind.
Could stand to see a proper pugilist on this club for a change too.
bobby farnham still kicking around?
Loved The Wild Thing!
Always willing to go but he’s a lightweight.
Really need a Heavy.
Viva Timo Libre!
Galchenyuk – LW or RW?
C – and I don’t care what Bergevin says. Of course, he doesn’t care what I say either, and I’m his pay-grade is way above mine….
I’d agree with you – let the thoroughbred run.
But since they foolishly don’t care what we think, I’d rather he be on the RW, for the one-time possibilities, and for the ability to carry the puck into the centre of the ice on his forehand.
Given that may result in giveaways that force Bill Dauterive to binge eat, I’m guessing Galchenyuk is now a LW.
Both Chucky and Max should be on the RW.
Much easier for them to protect the puck and cut to the middle when driving up the ice.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
Depends, Lehkonen – LW or RW? You can’t have a left side with Patches, Galchenyuk, Lehkonen and Byron. Not enough minutes, ice time or PP opportunities.
RW where he can shoot and deke easier.
Chucky shoots?
Yeah…just imagine what he could do with minutes and linemates – best forward in shooting % on the Habs last season but only in position to have 104 shots, half what he got the year before.
The Habs want him to check fourth line wingers for them.
Yeah, that’s some brilliant asset management this GM and coaching staff has demonstrated…
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
RW .. for the reasons above but for another reason. Coaches will want their wingers to go wide. This spreads the defence out and sets up a number of other options; as well as creating a more contested life in the oppositions zone than a dump and chase. Chucky can move to his right and accelerate much better than when he moves to his left.
Here are the details.
Jonathan Drouin makes a personal donation to CHUM of $500,000 (50,000 a year) with a pledge to help raise another $5 million through various charity events and fundraisers over the next decade. BTW, Patches was also at the news conference.
lol – There is a certain je ne sais quoi to that whole situation. Some people just click, you know?
Obviously the optics of the situation are a little curious but, regardless, who cares… a hospital is getting money. Thanks JD.
Yeah patches said in an interview that if a teammate asks him to be at something for them he would be there
MB top-5 GM?
In the Atlantic Division?
Hmm… I dunno. That’s a pretty tough division.
We will know the answer to this one by the end of this season.
In what fantasy league?
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
I really hope someone signs Jagr…I don’t feel as old knowing he is playing and still contributing…the guy can still play…would have been a Habs first liner last year with his numbers…still managed to be a plus player on a team with many minuses…
He might actually be Habs best option at RW since they will not put Chucky there…screw his age….look at his numbers, his scoring chances,etc…
It would then be Jagr over Hemsky as Gallagher and Shaw are locks. Hemsky cost a mil whereas Jagr would want more than (3-4 mil) that and would demand top six minutes and PP time. The question is, why has no other team (including Florida and Vegas) given him a contract?
I am definitely on board with 68.
DDO_Habs_Fan
That guy was good. I forget his named something like “Habs for ever” or something like that. He had the nelies fired up and the pollies saying “wtf” without ever crossing the line.
DDO_Habs_Fan
If I really wanted to troll hio. I would make a post like “if Nashville kept weber they would have won the cup because he is all business and would have kept Nashville focused.
OR I would say something like montreal would have beaten the Rangers if they did not fire mt. His style of hockey would have been more effective against the Rangers.
Best HIO troll posting of all-time was “MB top-5 GM” IMO.
So, If I recall Correctly, Claude, like MT and most coaches favour duos as opposed to actually 3 player lines.
So it’s a matter of identifying the two he feels are the fit, and the ones that will be
blendedmoved in strategic adjustments to try and escape match-ups or to get a stagnant line some new juice.
Max & Drouin, obviously.
Galchenyuk & Gally or Galchenyuk & Danault?
OR is it Gally and Danault (duhn duhn duhhhhhn).
Plex and Lex.
Yah, that second line is the head scratcher at this point…
or is it DOH DOH DOOOHHHHH!…..
Drouin in. Radulov out. Top-six still missing someone. Maybe it should be Galchenyuk and Hudon? Or Galchenyuk and Lehkonen? Anyone but Gallagher and Danault. Those two guys are the opposite of skilled and creative. They are high-end muckers.
“Gallagher and Danault … high end muckers”. Best description of those two that I’ve seen yet!
Marginal skill and imagination but yet they are almost untouchable according to some here on HIO.
-Defence doesn’t win championships…it only stops you from losing them-
LISTERINE YO THATS HYSTERICAL DAWG YOU CRAY
DDO_Habs_Fan
LMFAO! !! Of course I’m trolling. You of all posters should know that. But PK’S comments did not help. He was muzzled the last two games.
Just checking…LOL
DDO_Habs_Fan
It was no coincidence that pk was not saying anything the last two games of the series. I’m willing to bet he was pulled aside and told to shut up.
No where in my post I said I disliked either player. I simply say how it is. I actually like both players but I got to call it as I see it.
“I simply say how it is.” No you don’t. Nashville lost their number one center and their goalie was terrible. It is not rocket science analysis. That is why they lost not because of a bad joke. You actually believe one of the best players of all-time said to himself “What did PK say about my breath??? NOW I’m going to start playing to win!” C’mon you’re not being serious…you’re trolling right?
If it didn’t make a difference, why did Nashville muzzle PK? If it was not hurting or helping, they probably would have let PK be PK. But they didn’t, they put an end to it.
I am assuming they didn’t want the “story” to go further. Irrelevant to me because it is off-ice noise. If PK kept his mouth shut they still would have lost. The man who got them there tanked…that simple.
BTW there is only ONE Nashville player who received a Conn Smythe vote…guess who?
Pekka, or was it PK?
https://twitter.com/ThePHWA/status/874385941158387713
PK. Rinne went from Conn Smythe favorite to not even getting a single vote. That’s how bad he played in the SCF. To attribute any blame to PK for their loss is not a serious hockey analysis. No Rinne…no Johansen…no chance.
DDO I agree with you. I suspected it was PK based on your post, but I wasn’t 100% sure. He often looks like a wild stallion back there but some of the best O guys in the Western Conference were not getting points when he and Ekholm were on the ice.
I don’t think anyone said PK beaking off was why they lost. But I don’t know why you would choose to ignore something that contributed in a negative way. The fact that he got the only Conn Smythe and so is arguably the best player on the team, is their highest paid player, and yet gets left out of the leadership group is telling about how management feels about him. It’s definitely a snub IMO.
Your right it took PK’s comments to wake up the best player and arguably second best player in the world and let alone best NHL team in the league .
that’s ridiculous. There might be the occasional 18 or 19 year old hockey player that would have been upset by PK’s comments, but they would be few and far between. Crsoby is far to focused to care about comments like that. PK’s comments made no difference at all.
Theo is being sarcastic.
What no pk as Nashville captain’s? I wonder if they still mad at him for costing them the cup this year. If he could of just kept his mouth shut pitsborugh would have stayed asleep. But pk just had to be center of attention and woke the sleeping giants.
You must have a really low opinion of the best player in the game (who won the Cup and MVP the year before) to think he would actually be bothered by anything that came out of PK’s mouth…LOL. So you dislike PK and Crosby…who do you like?
“I don’t know him very well (Michel Therrien) but I think he’s a very good coach,” Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman said Tuesday. “His teams are well organized and prepared. He definitely should be considered. If you were hiring someone today, who’s out there that’s more qualified?”
The “I don’t know him very well” is the key take away.
I bet he wished MT got the Florida job…LMAO.
Probably a coincidence that MT was available to hire as Head Coach for Yzerman when he chose Boucher a then rookie Head Coach to the NHL. I mean he himself states how qualified Therrien is….
Hobie this is not a shot at you, but I think Phil nails it with his key take away. Hockey is full of GM’s talking platitudes etc… his “I don’t know him very well” is a get out of jail free card.
Did Yzerman know Guy Boucher well when he passed over Therrien?
What’s the context for that quote?
I interpret the “know him” comment as, they don’t have a significant personal or social relationship, but he does hold him in some regard professionally.
Personally, I wonder if Yzerman thinks Matthews will win the Conn Smythe next year as well.
(Oh sorry, caught a bit of Leafs Lunch today).
Had to comment after cleaning my screen off. Who’s better? Who’s frigging better? Where do I start? Creepers. The guy single handedly drove out the best Dman this team has seen since the 80’s. And I’m sorry, but you’ll never convince me that had PK Subban been PK Lamontaigne – he’s still be here. MT’s treatment of young players is well documented – THAT is all that needs to be said about him. He’s a cancer. They should pay him to stay away instead of making him do scouting work.
News from Nashville:
Roman Josi named Predators captain
Ryan Ellis is associate captain, and Mattias Ekholm/Ryan Johansen/Filip Forsberg are alternate captains.
PK not gonna like that.
What? No PK? that’s crazy talk.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Players vote, teammates are already getting annoyed with him.
Wrong. GM and coach picked them.
https://www.nhl.com/predators/news/josi-humbled-by-captaincy-designation-ready-to-lead-preds/c-291167342
So GM and coach are the ones annoyed by him then 😀
No they are actually smart enough to realize that PK’s media place and off-ice activities don’t translate to leadership capabilities in a hockey locker room…unlike MB and MT who put a letter on him. They apparently know how to handle a character and player like him.
HABS knowing PK isn’t a leader = dumb
PREDS MGMT knowing he isn’t = smart
Got it!
Either way, I don’t really care, just wonder how this will affect Mr. Subban who certainly appears to want to be the leader there.
There is a big difference between wanting to be the cap of the Habs (his fav team growing up) and the Preds…not comparable IMO. In the end, he’s shown respect where it counts…paid the most $$$. I can’t speak for him but if I was paid the most like him, I wouldn’t give a crap.
Maybe it just because those other guys are Nashville lifers, and PK is the new guy. Josi is the obvious choice for Captain. Ellis is clearly deserving of an A. And then you give a couple of the franchise forwards A’s. It’s pretty straight forward.
Just because you don’t have a letter doesn’t mean you ain’t a leader.
Associate Captain?
wat dat evn mean?
Maybe by the all star break, if he does well, Johansen can bwe promoted to Senior Alternate Captain.
Wow, eh. 3 of the Big Four get letters, good for those dudes.
One of those things is not like the others…
That lineup shows Jerabek playing Weber’s side.
Isn’t he a hope to play with Weber?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
He is a left defenseman who can play both sides.
A plus going in.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
I wouldn’t read to much into shaw’s neck injury (I hope) I think due to his lack of summer training he is not in great shape strength and conditioning wize. I expect him to get off to a slow start
Renaud Lavoie @renlavoietva · 14 minutes ago
Neck injury for Andrew Shaw and foot for Noah Juulsen.
Both are day-to-day
Does that mean ‘concussion’ neck or what?
The cross check Miller (i think it was miller) gave him in the neck at the end of the game is the likely deep bruising he’s feeling.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
preseason injuries are usually just soreness or bruising. Shaw can injure any part of his body so long as it’s not his melon.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Neck is awful close. Very common concussion symptom, too.
Shaw is damaged goods, which is really bad news given the style of hockey he plays.
True, I wrote a few days ago that Shaw may be sidelined after a big hit and who do we have to replace his minutes? I like McCarron to fill that spot personally. Or Johnny Cap Space makes a move mid-season. Dekayser from Detroit is my kinda player.
But lets hope Shaw can stay healthy.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Well, not that I wish this on him at all, but if injuries do become more than just a concern, he would easily qualify for a few seasons in the Lupul suite on Robidas Island…
But again, not something I am hoping for.
I had/have high expectations for Shaw. I believe that when healthy, and a bit more reined in, he could be a nice high teens goals scorer. 35 to 40 points…
Studies over the past few years have shown that the NHL standings as of American Thanksgiving basically tell you who is going to make the playoffs. Only a few teams are able to move up. That could be a bad omen for the Senators if Karlsson can’t play the first 20 games or so. Especially if you add in the loss of Methot and MacArthur.
It’s very difficult to see Detroit, Buffalo or Florida making the playoffs so that could mean Montreal only has to beat out one of Toronto, Tampa and Boston to grab a guaranteed spot.
On another note, krob mentioned months ago that Galchenyuk would be a good fit on the right side. He’s right – lots of European players skate on the opposite flank. However, a line of Patches, Drouin and Galchenyuk could be a major defensive liability. I can’t see Julien’s style of play accepting the fact that all three players basically quit once they return into their own end of the ice.
No worse then Patch-DD-Gallaher ….Drouin, fast, stronger and Chucky much bigger….would be used like that line was, in o zone, favourable matchups, etc. Patch would have to revert back to that 200 ft player he was on that line where he was a backchecking beast.
I also wonder who then be the 2nd line? Especially if the Hudon, Pleks and Lehkonen unit stays together. Would Lehkonen, Danault and Gallagher be good enough?
I think they essentially have 3 other 2b or 3a lines (could move HEmsky there ..who is actually ok d-wise these days)..depth model at its finest. I like playing Danault/LEhk together as they are both dminded/two way guys and will not inflate each others numbers in a RFA year (want to avoid any possible PAstrnak situation with LEhkonen)…if they are good enough to produce with each other and Gally then sure …they deserve big bucks. I like this depth model…plenty of guys to rearrange but I like LEhk/Danault together and I like the idea of seeing what Chcuky doing and at worst sustaining or even elevating his value if he is to be moved as I believe he is. Better asset management also a factor IMO. Also would be first unit pp as a line and could make up a second unit of other two lines and have other complete line come out following as all lines are deep enough to ace teams top line that often follows a pp
Lehkonen-Plekanec-Gallagher
then
Hudon-Danault-Hemsky
OR
Hudon-Plekanec-Lehkonen
Byron-Danault-Gallagher <– that's a hardwork line there.
so many options on this team…no real wrong way to do it unless you are diminishing a or inflating asset value…so many options so factors to have in back of mind…Chcuky is likely trade bait, Danault and Lehk are RFA’s. ..if you have the luxury of depth and maximizing asset value and cap why would you not?
krob, you and I are doomed to never see eye-to-eye on the asset management aspect. I’m single-minded in maximizing the production of every player regardless of their contract situation, even if I have the luxury of ‘holding back’ with certain players on RFA contracts.
Just question of style on my part, like having a team full of Dirty Champions. A philosophy that reaches beyond the grim bean-counting reality, and aims to put a player’s personal success level with making the team win as much as possible, and by as many goals possible.
I would never put it ahead of team success…I think so many parts are interchangeable and in this case the players I mentioned would be in roles I feel actually do help the team the most…
I do not see the current lineup being optimal on the ice…or off
Not sure how Chcuky (teams no 1 asset) ….do not see how this allows him to best help team
Do not see how this helps Danault as a player ..other than potential pp time which I do not feel he deserves…think he best helps team in 3rd line role….(also does not help contract…I see future overpay coming there a la DD)
Lehkonen is young, has proven he can score form down the lineup….has also shown a great d awareness…..team has several scoring options…he is also in RFA year …why risk a 5 million contract or more when he likely best helps team in growing role with two way line….AND it helps manage things…..
II actually like LEhk with Peks/Hudon also…
Chcuky needs to either be at C or withtop layers though to help the team, his value,etc
Danault needs to be in D role
Lehk needs to be anywhere but top line or 4th line
You need a passer/set up man on each line.
Drouin for the first line, Hemsky does some of this as well
Galchenyuk on the 2nd
This gives more balance.
Elite offensive playmakers should play with other elite offensive playmakers whenever possible…they get each other and will benefit in both the playmaking and scoring columns if playing together…..like minds make a difference. If team has no depth this is often not possible…Habs have depth…so play players to their strengths.
Just for fun:
Jagr rests, then plays Olympics. Then signs a contract & hits the ice fresh. Could be done at the deadline.
I mean, c’mon. Why not?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MGm_W5lKUo
This guy makes an interesting case that Jagr should have scored almost 25 last year…I am not a hug e analytic fan but scoring chances are scoring chances…I would welcome JAgr.
Jagr can play for the team he owns, so no need to rest.
My magic 8 ball says it’s a certainty the habs sign him now. The other dozen times MB refused to offer him a contract, he was slyly waiting until Jagr was 45!
Lost in the last thread:
Richard Panik > Patrick Marleau
Really don’t get Mete with Weber. If they put an undersized kid from junior out there on the top pair to start the season, I will salute their bravery.
You can already see Carr, Martinsen, Scherbak and Jerebek all starting in Laval by this lineup.
Hemsky on the top line = ebola
I’m not sure I follow the Mete pairing much either, granted if this experiement is only a 2-3 day thing I would understand. He is likely learning moar from Weber in these 2-3 days than a month or two with his Junior team. So if this is all about utilizing the mentor Weber for a few days, I’m okay with it.
But I do worry this team, specifically this GM is waiting on a miracle to to save his top pairing.
I think that is exactly what it is, and paving the way for next year when it is very realistic the Mete sticks with the habs (though likely still not with Weber)
The comments that “he’ll keep getting ice if he deserves it” make me very nervous.
Meaty is winning the Calder this year.
15 goals, 40 assists.
It’s so obvious…
The only thing that could prevent it is if Hemsky somehow gets in the way and screws it all up.
That fricking Hemmer is gonna keep the puck sewn into our end all year I bet.
I can’t come up with a good textiles based joke.
I’m sorry.
That to-and-fro between you guys has me in stitches.
Jerabek will most likely go back to the KHL if he doesnt make the team out of camp. Pretty sure he has a clause in his contract to do so.
All signs point to him accepting the AHL, though.
Jaro Spacek is his mentor – I think he knows the way to the NHL is not playing in Podolsk or Plzen. Not to mention, getting to live and be close to the NHL club at all times. It’s not like shuffling you into a corner somewhere and maybe coming to check on you once in a while.
read opposite, that Jerabek said he had no issue with having to go to AHL.
Thought I read that as well. I think more than a few of us are hopeful by mid season he will be adjusted to NHL rinksize and perhaps in an answer to the pairing with Weber.
I still think he will impress, just may take a bit of time to adjust.
I disagree. The Redmond-Leblanc pairing is just in the wrong spot. Jerabek-Davidson both make this team. Jerabek showed very nicely in the scrimmage. Yes, it’s a scrimmage, but his awareness is what I saw as apparent.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
You’re forgetting Petry-Alzner though, no?
I do think Benn-Streit will be given a big chance to succeed. There’s a lotta dep here and a big hole at the top.
I see it this way, we keep 8 d and 13 forwards.
Jerabek/Streit-Weber
Alzner-Petry
Benn-Shlemko
Jerabek/Streit/Davisdon
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I keep forgetting about Schlemko.
You may be right about those 8 D – though I know MB likes to max out the cap space and keep only 1 spare per group.
I don’t know how you can possibly forget a guy like Schlemko.
What was his first name again?
I can’t see Hemsky staying there, more likey they just need to see what he has left now that he is healthy. That said though, if he is healthy and can keep up and be of use on the top line, that gives us a really deep forward group where every line can be a threat. I think he ends up in and out of lineup, mostly on third or fourth line.
Sherbak and Carr were forgone conclusions to start in the AHL. Jerebek is still up in the air and we won’t know until he has a few games to adjust a bit to the size of the ice surface.
Jerabek looked good in the scrimmage. He will make the team IMO and is my pick to end up with Weber even though supposedly Schlemko is the favorite. There is only one Dman among the newbies who has played over 20 min a game consistently in his career. Jerabek has logged 1st pair minutes for 4 seasons now. He just turned 26 so he’s going into his prime now. I understand he’s been in the KHL but if Emelin transitioned easily, he should too IMO. We’ll see tomorrow.
That’s been my read on him for a while. I think the Spacek thing cannot be overlooked here either. Another guy who played for Plzen, then in the SEL, then NHL… not entirely a different path & certainly the right kind of mentor.
CJ or it was MB said that Schlemko would be the first one tried with Weber. As he is injured, it opened the door for Mete. I do not think they expected him to do as well as he did the first few days at camp with Weber. Now is a semi NHL game, the team will see how he does.
At end of day if Schlemko was not hurt, Mete would most likely not have had the opportunity. He is 100% taking advantage of it. Good on the kid. Most likely though not NHL ready…well all us experts would think. But he already skates as a NHLer. So if he can think the game at NHL speed (what they are going to find out) then maybe he is NHL ready?
Either way, Mete (the only CHL player invited to the big camp) and Juulsen are getting rave reviews so far. CJ said praised Juulsen and said he may start in the NHL this year. Alto I think that comment was also about poking the likes of Morrow, Gelinas, Streit, Jerbak to do more/show more
I agree mostly, except how can Jerabek show more? He hasn’t played a game yet. Gelinas will be released or sign a deal to play in Laval, Streit is Streit, no surprises really. Morrow is Laval bound IMO and a first or second call up when the inevitable injuries occur on the back end.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
DAVID SCHLEMKO could be the ticket eh? I am looking forward to surprizes!
After a lengthy return
Ahhhh I remember being a polly (until about year 2 of the MB–Muscle Building–fool of a GM) we are saddled with.
Game 1 recap on HIO
Polly: Lernout is a beast, Audette is another Briere…
Nelly: JDLR is lousy
Polly: Well it’s only 1 game, what do you expect
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Lernout is a beast or do you disagree. Not sure MB and his lousiness has much to do with Lernout’s beastliness.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Do you get my point? That it’s ok to make a positive judgement based on 1 game but not ok to make a negative judgement based on 1 game…
To me neither judgement is very worthy in 1 game.
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Agreed. All judgement after one pre-season game is kinda silly but the fans in Montreal are notorious over thinkers and that’s what I like about us. We watch every stride, every deke, every read of every play, with 100 years of history hen-pecking us behind our assessments–always repeating not good enough… not worthy of the CH.
We are all anxiously awaiting the next Lafleur, Robinson, Beliveau etc. These legends are not in our rear view mirrors, they are the archetypes against which we compare the current team.
25 years of mediocrity has taken its toll and the excitement some of us show even in preseason is a way of suppressing the disappointment and starting anew, replacing anxiety with enthusiasm.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
What was with all the faceoff infractions?
McCreary was out saying they are trying to stop all the cheating, like, roll it back into the 90s.
So this will last until November? Or is that pushing it.
Refs completely killed the game for fans who see these teams only once a year
Guys cheating on faceoffs killed the flow of the game and forced the referees to repeatedly break up the formations to spank them for their unwillingness to stop cheating.
Optimistic, like the stick calls.
First! (And in Denmark).
Just like Drouin this season for all French Canadian players in Points.