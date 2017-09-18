Montreal Gazette

September 18, 2017 · 273 Comments

Jonathan Drouin not in lineup for Canadiens’ first pre-season game

Fans will have to wait to get their first look at newcomer Jonathan Drouin in a Canadiens uniform.

The Canadiens will play their first of eight pre-season games Monday night in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., RDS) but Drouin will not be making the trip. Neither will captain Max Pacioretty and Alex Hemsky, who were Drouin’s linemates during Saturday’s Red vs. White scrimmage at the Bell Centre.

Fans will likely get their first look at Drouin in pre-season action when the Canadiens play the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. The New Jersey Devils will be at the Bell Centre Thursday night.

Goalie Carey Price also won’t be in the lineup Monday night in Quebec City with Al Montoya getting the start and Zach Fucale dressing as the backup.

Here’s what the Canadiens’ lineup will look like Monday night:

Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher
Byron – Mitchell – Shaw
De La Rose – McCarron – Grégoire
Froese – Audette – Waked

Alzner – Petry
Gélinas – Juulsen
Morrow – Lernout

Montoya
Fucale

(Gazette file photo: John Mahoney)

273 Comments

  1. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Impressions? Not that anyone gives a squirrel’s nut. But here goes

    Juulsen may be ready soon

    Lernout is a dirty beast and I love him for it

    Audette, Reway and Bitten all small skilled forwards that may be perfect for the new NHL where surfs like Marner and Gaudreau can thrive.

    Alzner is also a smart player that pinches effectively and gets his shot off quickly.
    He may have nothing on it but it’s accurate and sneaky. May have a bunch of assists this year

    Chucky? Well . It’s preseason

    Danault looks a step quicker

    McCarron looks 7% quicker

    DLR is not an NHL player

    Morrow. Better as the game went on. One massive bone head play. But he recovered and a younger version of himself would have folded. Good sign

    Byron Shaw Mitchell. A great fourth line that will be very hard to match up against. 45 goal potential on a fourth line is gravy.

    Gregoire. Terrific AHL player
    Gelinas. Released

    Waked. Fast but needs seasoning in Laval
    Just might be a decent 4th liner for us some day

    OK. I feel better . Thanks for listening self.

    • RightNyder says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      If Byron’s back to being a fourth-liner, that’s outstanding. Byron-Danault-Mitchell comprised the league’s best fourth line while together.

      If Shaw’s a fourth-liner, I’m of two minds. One, it’s great that we have the dep to have a player like him on the fourth line. Two, spending a pair of second-rounders and giving a zillion-year contract to an oft-concussed fourth-liner may not be overly wise.

  2. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    I know it is the preseason but that was not a good performance. That was an awful Bruins squad which they should have routed. Did anyone really stand out positively for the Habs? No one really IMO. There were some bad plays by everyone but two players who were obvious negatives were Morrow and DLR. Already bitched about Morrow but DLR is just so….blah. I mean has this guy’s game changed at all going into his FOURTH season with this franchise? It is the same player…no? Thankfully he’s still 22 but he’s starting to bust out like Pam Anderson. What is his ceiling? Fourth liner? I said earlier he would be picked up on waivers…looks like I was wrong.

  3. RightNyder says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Given tonight’s pre-season loss, it’s safe to predict the Habs will miss the playoffs.

  4. Habitoban says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    May be just me, but Mac looks faster this year. I’m a big DLR fan, but Jacob disappointed tonight. No jump to his game. Liked what i saw from Lernout last year when he was up and he continues to impress. Reminds me a bit of a young Rod Langway.

  5. pmaraw says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    might wanna trade chucky now that he cost the habs with a blueline turnover ala subban. for some reason the word relax keeps popping up in my head

  6. Mavid says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Sens beating the leafs 6-1 I am guessing the parade route will start at parliament hill..
    On another note..that is a spectacular giant zero they have at center ice..appropriate I would say..

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  7. RightNyder says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    …zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  8. FenceSurfer says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Will Ferrell Land of the lost big.

  9. Adidess says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    @ ProHabs

    MB has no problem signing ‘character’ guys to long-term contracts. It is ‘skill’ guys he doesn’t trust with long-term security.

    • myron.selby says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      Yeah all those character guys like Pacioretty, Subban and Drouin get deals but never the skill players.

      • pmaraw says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

        did he sign patches?? I know how he felt about giving subban all those bucks

      • Adidess says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

        Good counterpoint, though my point was not necessarily that he’s never signed any skilled players. I was talking about inclination, comfort level, preference.

        My impression is that MB sees character (however defined) first and talent second. Pacioretty? MB would tell you he signed Desharnais because he met his character test, though he happened to have skills. Drouin would be the exception for me, where MB has had no qualms about signing a skilled guy to a rich, long term contract.

        Let’s not talk about Subban in terms of MB having proved he appreciates talent by signing him long term.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      Obviously you’re talking about Shaw. Everybody knew that his contract was bad they day they announced…even the people that said it was a good deal. You don’t pay 3rd/4th liners in today’s NHL 4 million unless they are playing center.

  10. theox_8 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Preseason could care less if Chucky didn’t back check on one play .

  11. ProHabs says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Why did bergevin sign shaw to such a long and expensive contract. Terrible

  12. FenceSurfer says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Just got back walking to corner store and got misted by a mosquito control truck… wish me luck.

  13. ProHabs says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Yeesh. Could really use about 8,5 million more dollars of talent on the ice tonight.

  14. PK says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Disappointed to see that Pacioretty and Drouin are being benched in the third, when Habs need a goal.

    😉

    • Mavid says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

      LOL

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  15. johnnylarue says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Chucky is an island.

  16. MustardTiger1337 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    PP looks the same as last year

  17. habs-hampton says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Ok, I’ve seen enough. Galchenyuk definitely needs to play the wing… in Laval! 😉

  18. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Good back check by Chucky

    • Gerry Pigeon says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      Little late, no?

      Proving he can do it every time AFTER not doing so costs his team a goal isn’t something I want to see all year.

      I get it’s just their job, and no one is ON every second of every work day. Getting passes picked off will happen all the time.

      But a lack of effort to back check when it happens, when it was YOUR errant pass that results in a two on one…just plain lazy. You’re 23 man! What are you, tired?!

      Trade him MB, get us another forward that can score, preferably a 1C, but I’ll happily take a 2C.

  19. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Audette is very skilled briere-esque someone said the other day. I agree

  20. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Playing better now

  21. Forum Dog says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Fucale needs to put on a few pounds or a couple of inches across the shoulders. He’s a skinny kid who, despite being tall(ish), doesn’t take up a lot of net.

  22. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Weber-Juulsen? Maybe?
    Weber-Lernout? Maybe? They would crush a lot of bones. Wouldn’t break the puck out that well though.
    Weber-Mete? Not likely , but it would be very interesting

  23. FenceSurfer says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Lol Luke, as usual.

  24. Forum Dog says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Fuggin’ ugly. That’s what this game has been. Pre-season, AHL style. Barely three passes have been strung together, a lot of aimless running around, and not a whole lot of good physical contact. Hopefully the third is better…..

  25. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Missed the 1st period. Have visitors over so watching sparingly. Saw Morrow’s and Chucky’s brain farts. Willing to accept Chucky’s as he is playing well offensively over-all.

    As for Morrow who also made bad D plays yesterday, I can’t see how he’s making this team. If they keep him after getting rid of N8, I’ll snap. IMO Jerabek and Davidson will bury him next game.

  26. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    It’s practice hockey. Nothing to sweat but the guys that cant play at this level become GLARINGLY obvious .

    Chucky will be fine. He’s just trying difficult plays because he can. It’s meaningless

    • Forum Dog says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      Meh, it was a dumb-dumb play. Wouldn’t have created a chance even if he had made it. He needs to give his head a shake. Of course, he did come back a couple of shifts later and make a nice little backhand dish to Gallagher. So take the bad with the good and figure out a way to motivate more of the latter.

  27. Adidess says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    I always like to observe who’s going to be among the first group of HIO posters / Habs fans to freak out when the season starts and it sort of looks like we might be about to lose a game…

    Here the real season hasn’t even started, mind you…

    Inevitably, it is among those fans who spent the offseason telling themselves and others that we have the team to go all the way, if things go our way, that it starts.

    This is the 1st preseason game, nothing you see tonight can possibly tell you we need to get rid of Galchenyuk. Or that Alzner is garbage (for the record, I’m not a fan of the signing). Or that Danault may have improved to a #1C. Carey would say let’s chill.

    • Gerry Pigeon says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      Agree entirely.

      Except for Chucky.

      Not because of his mistake tonight. First game of the preseason, big deal.

      Because he didn’t backcheck. As usual. The last five years.

      Therefore Druoin gets five years, while Chucky gets three. Just enough to play his way to a trade off this team.

      Good riddance.

    • JohnInTruro says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      Alzner was not very good long before the preseason.

  28. johnnylarue says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Another eerily quiet game for Drouin tonight. MaxPac also completely invisible. Pathetic.

  29. FenceSurfer says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I have no internet yet so I’m living this game vicariously through your posts. Keep them coming!

  30. Don Birnam says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Brett Lernout.
    Looking good.
    Steady, Nasty.

    Viva Timo Libre!

  31. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Lernout can scrap too. Good old timey hockey kid. Reminds of Ryan White with a dirty beard

  32. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Lernout just hammers guys

    • Mavid says:
      September 18, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      Yea he looks like a mean MF..

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  33. Luke says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I keep hoping for a big hit, but with the way his game is going tonight I’m guessing it would be a no name Bruin throwing it. And it’d be huge, clean and cause Galchenyuk to miss 50 games…

  34. twilighthours says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    I enjoy the way waked’s name is pronounced

  35. Slack says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    What’s so special about Karl Alzner?

  36. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Also . McCarron. 13th forward

  37. MustardTiger1337 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Anyone still surprised they didn’t bite on the chucky for duchene?

  38. 25soonenough says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Morrow. Cut
    Juulsen. Very close
    DLR. Cut
    Galchenyuk. This isn’t junior anymore . Great back hand feed to Gallagher though for yet another clang off the post
    Lernout. First call up
    Alzner. No hands at all but steady
    The rest. Bye bye

  39. Gerry Pigeon says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Yes Chucky!

    Nice assist! Like the hustle on the backcheck too…

    Chucky for Duchene? At least Duchene is a natural center.

    Max Duchene Drouin
    Lehks Pleks Hemsky
    Byron Danault Gallagher
    Hudon Mitchell McCarron

  40. StanleyHab says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    I beat cancer 18 months ago and make light of it all the time. Cop pulled me over for speeding at the time I was in treatment, asked me where I was going in such a hurry. I said “Chemotherapy” (true). He let me go, could have sworn there was a tear in his eye. Man, the stuff I got away with! Still, having cancer sucked. Lousy way to lose 60lbs.

  41. Chuck says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Soooo… can Price play 82 games this season?

  42. slapshot777 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Not only did Galchenyuk make a bad decision and give the puck away but he didn’t skate back only floated

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  43. Slack says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Fucales a bust.

    Galchenyuk has been horrible tonight

  44. slapshot777 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Are we suppose to be watching hockey or the officials going whistle happy

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  45. slapshot777 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    That is where the Habs need to be to get those dirty goals. Sub an has had the posts ringing tonight behind him.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

« Older Comments

