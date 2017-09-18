Jonathan Drouin not in lineup for Canadiens’ first pre-season game

Fans will have to wait to get their first look at newcomer Jonathan Drouin in a Canadiens uniform.
The Canadiens will play their first of eight pre-season games Monday night in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., RDS) but Drouin will not be making the trip. Neither will captain Max Pacioretty and Alex Hemsky, who were Drouin’s linemates during Saturday’s Red vs. White scrimmage at the Bell Centre.
Fans will likely get their first look at Drouin in pre-season action when the Canadiens play the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. The New Jersey Devils will be at the Bell Centre Thursday night.
Goalie Carey Price also won’t be in the lineup Monday night in Quebec City with Al Montoya getting the start and Zach Fucale dressing as the backup.
Here’s what the Canadiens’ lineup will look like Monday night:
Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher
Byron – Mitchell – Shaw
De La Rose – McCarron – Grégoire
Froese – Audette – Waked
Alzner – Petry
Gélinas – Juulsen
Morrow – Lernout
Montoya
Fucale
Impressions? Not that anyone gives a squirrel’s nut. But here goes
Juulsen may be ready soon
Lernout is a dirty beast and I love him for it
Audette, Reway and Bitten all small skilled forwards that may be perfect for the new NHL where surfs like Marner and Gaudreau can thrive.
Alzner is also a smart player that pinches effectively and gets his shot off quickly.
He may have nothing on it but it’s accurate and sneaky. May have a bunch of assists this year
Chucky? Well . It’s preseason
Danault looks a step quicker
McCarron looks 7% quicker
DLR is not an NHL player
Morrow. Better as the game went on. One massive bone head play. But he recovered and a younger version of himself would have folded. Good sign
Byron Shaw Mitchell. A great fourth line that will be very hard to match up against. 45 goal potential on a fourth line is gravy.
Gregoire. Terrific AHL player
Gelinas. Released
Waked. Fast but needs seasoning in Laval
Just might be a decent 4th liner for us some day
OK. I feel better . Thanks for listening self.
If Byron’s back to being a fourth-liner, that’s outstanding. Byron-Danault-Mitchell comprised the league’s best fourth line while together.
If Shaw’s a fourth-liner, I’m of two minds. One, it’s great that we have the dep to have a player like him on the fourth line. Two, spending a pair of second-rounders and giving a zillion-year contract to an oft-concussed fourth-liner may not be overly wise.
I know it is the preseason but that was not a good performance. That was an awful Bruins squad which they should have routed. Did anyone really stand out positively for the Habs? No one really IMO. There were some bad plays by everyone but two players who were obvious negatives were Morrow and DLR. Already bitched about Morrow but DLR is just so….blah. I mean has this guy’s game changed at all going into his FOURTH season with this franchise? It is the same player…no? Thankfully he’s still 22 but he’s starting to bust out like Pam Anderson. What is his ceiling? Fourth liner? I said earlier he would be picked up on waivers…looks like I was wrong.
Given tonight’s pre-season loss, it’s safe to predict the Habs will miss the playoffs.
Yup. Why even bother watching.
May be just me, but Mac looks faster this year. I’m a big DLR fan, but Jacob disappointed tonight. No jump to his game. Liked what i saw from Lernout last year when he was up and he continues to impress. Reminds me a bit of a young Rod Langway.
might wanna trade chucky now that he cost the habs with a blueline turnover ala subban. for some reason the word relax keeps popping up in my head
Sens beating the leafs 6-1 I am guessing the parade route will start at parliament hill..
On another note..that is a spectacular giant zero they have at center ice..appropriate I would say..
Have to say, I enjoy your open loathing of the ‘Turds.
…zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Wake up, ‘Nydes! It’s late-2010s era NHL preseason hockey!!
Me, I don’t even dare blink, lest I miss a shot block, exploding stick or dangling mouth guard.
https://giphy.com/gifs/l3q2yYNt8DXoyKRdm
You are one oblivious potato.
Stick a fork in me…
Will Ferrell Land of the lost big.
@ ProHabs
MB has no problem signing ‘character’ guys to long-term contracts. It is ‘skill’ guys he doesn’t trust with long-term security.
Yeah all those character guys like Pacioretty, Subban and Drouin get deals but never the skill players.
did he sign patches?? I know how he felt about giving subban all those bucks
Good counterpoint, though my point was not necessarily that he’s never signed any skilled players. I was talking about inclination, comfort level, preference.
My impression is that MB sees character (however defined) first and talent second. Pacioretty? MB would tell you he signed Desharnais because he met his character test, though he happened to have skills. Drouin would be the exception for me, where MB has had no qualms about signing a skilled guy to a rich, long term contract.
Let’s not talk about Subban in terms of MB having proved he appreciates talent by signing him long term.
If you missed the natty turd-tosser’s chat with Marinaro today, it was at once amusing, perplexing and disheartening.
So, classic MB…
https://media.giphy.com/media/KrTzeQI0mq4P6/giphy.gif
Obviously you’re talking about Shaw. Everybody knew that his contract was bad they day they announced…even the people that said it was a good deal. You don’t pay 3rd/4th liners in today’s NHL 4 million unless they are playing center.
Preseason could care less if Chucky didn’t back check on one play .
Why did bergevin sign shaw to such a long and expensive contract. Terrible
We’ll find out when we get to the Stanley cup final.
Trust me, if he could tell you the reason, you’d understand. But you know, he has to respect the privacy of his players and all that.
Just got back walking to corner store and got misted by a mosquito control truck… wish me luck.
Holy smokes, I knew things were rough down there but I had no idea the mosquitos were driving trucks!!
Yeesh. Could really use about 8,5 million more dollars of talent on the ice tonight.
Disappointed to see that Pacioretty and Drouin are being benched in the third, when Habs need a goal.
😉
LOL
Chucky is an island.
PP looks the same as last year
Ok, I’ve seen enough. Galchenyuk definitely needs to play the wing… in Laval! 😉
Good back check by Chucky
Little late, no?
Proving he can do it every time AFTER not doing so costs his team a goal isn’t something I want to see all year.
I get it’s just their job, and no one is ON every second of every work day. Getting passes picked off will happen all the time.
But a lack of effort to back check when it happens, when it was YOUR errant pass that results in a two on one…just plain lazy. You’re 23 man! What are you, tired?!
Trade him MB, get us another forward that can score, preferably a 1C, but I’ll happily take a 2C.
Audette is very skilled briere-esque someone said the other day. I agree
Playing better now
Fucale needs to put on a few pounds or a couple of inches across the shoulders. He’s a skinny kid who, despite being tall(ish), doesn’t take up a lot of net.
Weber-Juulsen? Maybe?
Weber-Lernout? Maybe? They would crush a lot of bones. Wouldn’t break the puck out that well though.
Weber-Mete? Not likely , but it would be very interesting
Lol Luke, as usual.
Fuggin’ ugly. That’s what this game has been. Pre-season, AHL style. Barely three passes have been strung together, a lot of aimless running around, and not a whole lot of good physical contact. Hopefully the third is better…..
Missed the 1st period. Have visitors over so watching sparingly. Saw Morrow’s and Chucky’s brain farts. Willing to accept Chucky’s as he is playing well offensively over-all.
As for Morrow who also made bad D plays yesterday, I can’t see how he’s making this team. If they keep him after getting rid of N8, I’ll snap. IMO Jerabek and Davidson will bury him next game.
It’s practice hockey. Nothing to sweat but the guys that cant play at this level become GLARINGLY obvious .
Chucky will be fine. He’s just trying difficult plays because he can. It’s meaningless
Meh, it was a dumb-dumb play. Wouldn’t have created a chance even if he had made it. He needs to give his head a shake. Of course, he did come back a couple of shifts later and make a nice little backhand dish to Gallagher. So take the bad with the good and figure out a way to motivate more of the latter.
I always like to observe who’s going to be among the first group of HIO posters / Habs fans to freak out when the season starts and it sort of looks like we might be about to lose a game…
Here the real season hasn’t even started, mind you…
Inevitably, it is among those fans who spent the offseason telling themselves and others that we have the team to go all the way, if things go our way, that it starts.
This is the 1st preseason game, nothing you see tonight can possibly tell you we need to get rid of Galchenyuk. Or that Alzner is garbage (for the record, I’m not a fan of the signing). Or that Danault may have improved to a #1C. Carey would say let’s chill.
Agree entirely.
Except for Chucky.
Not because of his mistake tonight. First game of the preseason, big deal.
Because he didn’t backcheck. As usual. The last five years.
Therefore Druoin gets five years, while Chucky gets three. Just enough to play his way to a trade off this team.
Good riddance.
Alzner was not very good long before the preseason.
Another eerily quiet game for Drouin tonight. MaxPac also completely invisible. Pathetic.
Yup they’ve disappeared.
I was confident Lehkonen would score 60.
Based on tonight he might not even score one.
What a bust.
I have no internet yet so I’m living this game vicariously through your posts. Keep them coming!
Brett Lernout.
Looking good.
Steady, Nasty.
Viva Timo Libre!
Lernout can scrap too. Good old timey hockey kid. Reminds of Ryan White with a dirty beard
Lernout just hammers guys
Yea he looks like a mean MF..
I keep hoping for a big hit, but with the way his game is going tonight I’m guessing it would be a no name Bruin throwing it. And it’d be huge, clean and cause Galchenyuk to miss 50 games…
And STILL you keep hoping? What a sicko!
I thrive on chaos.
I enjoy the way waked’s name is pronounced
I wonder if Waked likes the way Keds feel on his feet?
Related: is Waked woke?
What’s so special about Karl Alzner?
he’s got a kool name for starters
Like an action hero.
You have to pronounce his name with a Schwarzenegger accent: “Kahr Ahzner”
Also . McCarron. 13th forward
Anyone still surprised they didn’t bite on the chucky for duchene?
Morrow. Cut
Juulsen. Very close
DLR. Cut
Galchenyuk. This isn’t junior anymore . Great back hand feed to Gallagher though for yet another clang off the post
Lernout. First call up
Alzner. No hands at all but steady
The rest. Bye bye
I’ve liked juulsen tonight.
So it’s Joelson, not Jewelsen, eh?
Is that the key takeaway from tonight?
It’s gonna take awhile for me to reprogram that action
I’m giving him the Russian treatment and just pronouncing it the way I like to say it, regardless of the truth.
Yes Chucky!
Nice assist! Like the hustle on the backcheck too…
Chucky for Duchene? At least Duchene is a natural center.
Max Duchene Drouin
Lehks Pleks Hemsky
Byron Danault Gallagher
Hudon Mitchell McCarron
I beat cancer 18 months ago and make light of it all the time. Cop pulled me over for speeding at the time I was in treatment, asked me where I was going in such a hurry. I said “Chemotherapy” (true). He let me go, could have sworn there was a tear in his eye. Man, the stuff I got away with! Still, having cancer sucked. Lousy way to lose 60lbs.
Thumbs up bro.
Pfft
Good job.
On beating cancer AND dodging the ticket.
Soooo… can Price play 82 games this season?
Not only did Galchenyuk make a bad decision and give the puck away but he didn’t skate back only floated
Fucales a bust.
Galchenyuk has been horrible tonight
There is much to dislike about 27’s game.
Are we suppose to be watching hockey or the officials going whistle happy
That is where the Habs need to be to get those dirty goals. Sub an has had the posts ringing tonight behind him.
