Jonathan Drouin not in lineup for Canadiens’ first pre-season game

Fans will have to wait to get their first look at newcomer Jonathan Drouin in a Canadiens uniform.

The Canadiens will play their first of eight pre-season games Monday night in Quebec City against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., RDS) but Drouin will not be making the trip. Neither will captain Max Pacioretty and Alex Hemsky, who were Drouin’s linemates during Saturday’s Red vs. White scrimmage at the Bell Centre.

Fans will likely get their first look at Drouin in pre-season action when the Canadiens play the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. The New Jersey Devils will be at the Bell Centre Thursday night.

Goalie Carey Price also won’t be in the lineup Monday night in Quebec City with Al Montoya getting the start and Zach Fucale dressing as the backup.

Here’s what the Canadiens’ lineup will look like Monday night:

Galchenyuk – Danault – Gallagher

Byron – Mitchell – Shaw

De La Rose – McCarron – Grégoire

Froese – Audette – Waked

Alzner – Petry

Gélinas – Juulsen

Morrow – Lernout

Montoya

Fucale

