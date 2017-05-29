John Scott clears the air when it comes to his P.K. Subban comments

John Scott, who played one game with the Canadiens at the end of the 2015-16 season, was back in the news recently because of comments he made about another former Canadien, P.K. Subban, during an ESNP E:60 profile that aired on the Nashville Predators defenceman ahead of the Stanley Cup final.

“I don’t like him. I think on the ice, he’s a piece of garbage,” Scott said about Subban on ESPN’s E:60. “Perceived as like a hot shot, this guy thinks he’s better than everybody.”

On Monday, Scott was interviewed on Montreal’s TSN Radio 690 and tried to explain his comments which were from an interview he said he did about two years ago with ESPN. Scott wasn’t aware that it was going to be part of the feature on Subban before he started receiving a lot of “hate tweets” from Montreal.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Scott told TSN Radio 690’s Simon Tsalikis. “I just tried to figure out what’s going on and I find out it’s because of this ESPN piece I did a long time ago and they’re running it yesterday. I didn’t even see it really. So I’m just trying to put some fires out and tell everyone like: yeah, I said that a long time ago.

“I honestly hated everyone I played against, so it’s not anything personal against P.K.,” added Scott, who retired following his one game with the Canadiens after Montreal acquired him in a bizarre trade with the Arizona Coyotes. “I hadn’t met him at that time and now that I’ve met him I actually like the guy. He’s a good guy off the ice. But on the ice I don’t like him and that’s just all there is to it. I’m not going to back down from that comment. I didn’t like playing against him, I didn’t like some of the antics he did. You’re allowed to not like people. It’s not always rainbows and butterflies. So everyone I hope please stop mean tweeting me.”

Scott also said in the TSN Radio 690 interview that he sensed a problem in the Canadiens locker room during his very short stint with the club and from talking with other players, saying it was “really dysfunctinal”, “quiet” and it “wasn’t a fun place to play hockey.”

The ESPN E:60 feature profile on Subban will air in Canada Tuesday at 10 p.m. on TSN2.

Full TSN Radio 690 interview with John Scott

Sergachev celebrates Memorial Cup win

Mikhail Sergachev, the Canadiens’ first-round pick at last year’s NHL Draft, helped the Windsor Spitfires beat the Erie Otters 4-3 Sunday night to win the Memorial Cup as the host team. Sergachev had an assist on the Spitfires’ first goal.

Jeremiah Addison, the Spitfires captain, was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft.