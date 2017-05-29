John Scott clears the air when it comes to his P.K. Subban comments

John Scott, who played one game with the Canadiens at the end of the 2015-16 season, was back in the news recently because of comments he made about another former Canadien, P.K. Subban, during an ESNP E:60 profile that aired on the Nashville Predators defenceman ahead of the Stanley Cup final.
“I don’t like him. I think on the ice, he’s a piece of garbage,” Scott said about Subban on ESPN’s E:60. “Perceived as like a hot shot, this guy thinks he’s better than everybody.”
On Monday, Scott was interviewed on Montreal’s TSN Radio 690 and tried to explain his comments which were from an interview he said he did about two years ago with ESPN. Scott wasn’t aware that it was going to be part of the feature on Subban before he started receiving a lot of “hate tweets” from Montreal.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Scott told TSN Radio 690’s Simon Tsalikis. “I just tried to figure out what’s going on and I find out it’s because of this ESPN piece I did a long time ago and they’re running it yesterday. I didn’t even see it really. So I’m just trying to put some fires out and tell everyone like: yeah, I said that a long time ago.
“I honestly hated everyone I played against, so it’s not anything personal against P.K.,” added Scott, who retired following his one game with the Canadiens after Montreal acquired him in a bizarre trade with the Arizona Coyotes. “I hadn’t met him at that time and now that I’ve met him I actually like the guy. He’s a good guy off the ice. But on the ice I don’t like him and that’s just all there is to it. I’m not going to back down from that comment. I didn’t like playing against him, I didn’t like some of the antics he did. You’re allowed to not like people. It’s not always rainbows and butterflies. So everyone I hope please stop mean tweeting me.”
Scott also said in the TSN Radio 690 interview that he sensed a problem in the Canadiens locker room during his very short stint with the club and from talking with other players, saying it was “really dysfunctinal”, “quiet” and it “wasn’t a fun place to play hockey.”
The ESPN E:60 feature profile on Subban will air in Canada Tuesday at 10 p.m. on TSN2.
Full TSN Radio 690 interview with John Scott
Sergachev celebrates Memorial Cup win
Mikhail Sergachev, the Canadiens’ first-round pick at last year’s NHL Draft, helped the Windsor Spitfires beat the Erie Otters 4-3 Sunday night to win the Memorial Cup as the host team. Sergachev had an assist on the Spitfires’ first goal.
Jeremiah Addison, the Spitfires captain, was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Oh spare me..as if Ottawa is the only team to be playing injured..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Sometimes a player like PK can be a real boon in big time media events. If other key players are uncomfortable in the limelight, it helps to have a player who will accept the role of ‘media darling’ and relish in it.
And good on Scott for clearing the air. The timing seemed very odd yesterday.
D Mex.
Sorry again!
Perhaps bwoar may check in and clarify. It might be Dirty Champs or Filthy Champs.
Hey while I’m inadvertently insulting fellow posters, may as well speculate that DDO is another one in that group…!
ANyway, glad you’re not, DM.
My first time posting in months, so I have to make a prediction before tonight’s game. Seems like most people are picking Pittsburgh to win the cup, but I am going with Nashville. Sure they are missing their top centreman, but the Pens are missing their top D man. Also, I think the Pens have some players with serious injuries, while the Preds have had a lot more time to rest and recuperate. The Preds D men should get a lot of points in this series, unless the Pens’ goalie is outstanding. This is the finals & Subban will love it. I think he and his D partner will do a great job of shutting down Crosby and/or Malkin, just like they have done in the previous series against the opponents top forwards. Go Preds! Go PK! Bring that cup back to the Sick Children’s Hospital in Montreal! Really wish you were still a Hab!
Thanks, Ed. You said it all; saves me the trouble.
—
Montréal Canadiens: “Season after season under the same, low ceiling.” – D.M.
Prior to a winter Olympics tournament, Kesler said he hates Canadians. Media jumped on it.
We always have to keep in mind how precarious is certain media’s existence and then accept or tolerate (or ignore) their desperate attempts to attract consumers.
Anyone who saw the clip of Kesler knew he was only messing. But I think Harper was drawing up invasion plans after repatriating all US diplomatic corps.
Kesler was with the Canucks at the time, so the tongue-in-cheekedness of the comment was utterly obvious. But it didn’t matter.
Given that the experts say, it is not a strong draft and the top 3 are not generational type players. Would you take a risk if the Devils or Flyers would take Patches for their pick?
If it were the Flyers, would you trade the Habs first, Beaulieu and Patches for the Ghost and the 2nd overall? Enough?
If it were the Devils, would you trade Patches, the Habs first and Beaulieu for the first overall and Kovulchuk? Enough?
Would you be more inclined to trade Patches, Beaulieu and the Habs first for Dubois if Columbus would do it? Enough?
Habfan17
I would trade Pacioretty for RFA Kuznetsov.
Another PK thread, who would have thought that could happen?
Habfan17
Thought the Preds Cup predictions last off-season were ludicrous so still sticking with it. Pens in 6. If the left Crosby won’t hit you, the right Malkin will.
Lol
Yeah Stu I want to hear about the Guy that played 1 game for the Habs (No offence to John, I like the guy).
It’s not like a couple of Canadiens prospects just won a huge junior tournament or another one was just named CHL goaltender of the year (first Habs prospect to do so since Price).
God forbid they’d get the headline…..
At least you’re consistent Cowan.
#BringBackStubbs