Is Pacioretty underappreciated in Montreal?

Brendan Kelly

Montreal Gazette

Max Pacioretty just can’t get no love in this town.

Respect, yes. Genuine affection, not so much.

It’s a weird thing. The Montreal Canadiens’ captain has one of the hottest hands in the National Hockey League and that’s been the case since early in his NHL career. In his first full season with the Canadiens, in 2011-12, he scored 33 goals and he’s never scored fewer than 30 in a full regular-length season since. (During the lockout shortened 2012-13 season, he had 14 goals in 44 games.)

In the last three seasons, he scored, respectively, 39, 37, and then 30 goals during last year’s apocalyptic collapse of a season. Keep in mind that 30 is the new 40 in today’s goal-starved NHL.

By any definition, he is one hell of a goal-scorer. Since 2011, there are only three other players who’ve put the puck in the net more often — a chap named Alexander Ovechkin, who has 249 goals over that period; Steven Stamkos, who has 202 goals, and Joe Pavelski, whom you may be surprised to learn has 180 markers since 2011. Pacioretty has scored 178 goals since the 2011 season. Our unassuming captain has more goals in that time frame than some of the league’s leading lights, including Sid the Kid, Evgeni Malkin, and Patrick Kane.

And this is turning into yet another stellar year on the scoresheet for Patches. With his hat trick Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres and another goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals, Pacioretty has 25 goals on the season, tied for third in NHL goal-scoring.

Yet Montreal has never fully embraced Pacioretty. Fans like him, but they don’t love him. Just compare Patch with linemate Alexander Radulov. Radu has only been wearing the CH since October and has scored half as many goals as his pal Pacioretty. But the fans love Radu.

After the Pacioretty hat trick Tuesday, everyone was talking about how the Russian beast set up all three of Patch’s goals in ultra-dynamic fashion (though he somehow did not get an assist on the third goal, which had many, including everyone on Mitch Melnick’s TSN 690 radio show Wednesday afternoon, wondering how the heck that oversight happened).

Forgotten in all this was the fact that Pacioretty got a hat trick. It may be partly that the captain is not the flashiest of players. At the risk of exaggeration, he basically does one thing really well — that’s shooting the puck and getting that little piece of rubber beyond the goalie and into the back of the mesh. He has a terrific one-timer.

But he’s not the league’s most talented playmaker, is not particularly noted for his backchecking and is loath to go into the corners or anywhere else where things might get a little heated. Still, if you score that many goals, should we really be complaining about the fact that he doesn’t dish out big hits?

Maybe part of the reason he isn’t a fan favourite is because when he’s not scoring, you often don’t really notice him. That doesn’t mean he’s playing badly, just that he’s not making the highlight reels.

He also doesn’t exactly light up the room in his post-game interviews. You might well say “who cares?” and in terms of the team’s on-ice success, you’re quite right. And, in fact, that might well be one of the reasons the Habs’ brass like him so much — he’s the anti-P.K. Subban and the organization loves players like Pacioretty and Shea (I Never Smile) Weber because they’re never going to rock the boat. To be fair to him, “boring” is the go-to position for most NHL players, who are taught from an early age to spout the same clichés every night. That’s why it’s so refreshing when you finally see guys like Brent Burns or Ovechkin, players with actual off-ice personalities.

Let’s be brutally honest here — the other reason management likes the captain is because he is the best bargain in all of hockey, at US$4.5 million a year.

But even if fans aren’t still feeling deep affection for Patch, they are liking him now more than they did a few months back. As recently as late November, Pacioretty was still in a bit of a funk and there was no shortage of open-line callers suggesting Marc Bergevin send him packing.

It was around then that Michel Therrien took an open swipe at his captain, chiding him for not going into the corners to do the dirty work. That came on the heels of Pacioretty’s disappointing World Cup run, with Team U.S.A. coach John Tortorella blasting Pacioretty for not working hard enough.

That’s why I had to laugh last week when Therrien said of Pacioretty: “I like the fact that his work ethic has been phenomenal since the beginning of the year and he’s getting results.”

Someone needs to play Mike T the tape of what he said in November to refresh his memory and remind him that he wasn’t always so upbeat about his star winger.

So what will it take for hockey fans in Montreal to fully embrace Pacioretty? Well a Stanley Cup might help. Or maybe he needs to start wearing more colourful suits to the rink.

Kidding aside, the real way Pacioretty can find his way into the hearts of Habs fans is by finally coming through with a great playoff performance, something he’s yet to pull off, despite of all the great regular-season stats. This year might be the opportune moment to do this. Just saying.

bkelly@postmedia.com

twitter.com/brendanshowbiz

Photo: John Mahoney/MONTREAL GAZETTE