Is Carey Price struggling because of depleted defence or is there more to it?

Brendan Kelly
Montreal Gazette
I’m worried about Carey Price and you should be, too.
The Canadiens’ all-world/other-worldly/greatest-ever goalie simply hasn’t been himself for the past six weeks and it’s right there to see in his stats. He has had four or more goals scored against him in four of his last six games and in one of those games, that embarrassment at the hands of the Minnesota Wild, he let in seven goals.
Worse, he has let in three or more goals in nine of his last 11 games. With the exception of Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Sabres, during which he made a handful of stellar saves and kept the Canadiens in the game, this is simply not the Price we know and love. Sadly, it is nothing like the Price of the 2014-15 season who was far and away the best goalie in the National Hockey League and, in fact, was the best player in Gary Bettman’s league that year and has the trophies to prove it. The Price we’re seeing these days is a lot more like the young Price from his early years with the Habs, when management was predicting, correctly it turns out, he was the new Ken Dryden/Patrick Roy, but the results on the ice were a lot less Hall of Fame-like at the time.
As of Monday afternoon, he had a pedestrian goals-against-average of 2.36 and a save percentage of .920. Amazingly, he isn’t even on the bubble in terms of the Vézina Trophy conversation and isn’t likely to be unless he and his team go on an astonishing tear over the next couple of months.
NHL is a “clown show” when it comes to goalie interference
So what’s up with Price? The Canadiens politburo, of course, say they’re not worried and it’s simply his teammates who have to put their noses to the grindstone and get the job done. Much as I hate to agree with Habs management, there is some truth to that.
I was at the game Wednesday night and my buddy and I got a bird’s-eye view of one seriously sad-sack effort from the bleu-blanc-rouge. Yes Price once again let in four goals and I would say he was weak on the Ian Cole and Olli Määttä goals, relatively innocuous shots he should’ve had.
But he didn’t get almost any support from the other players — a squad that’s managed a grand total of one goal in their last two games. The fact is the Canadiens have been at best average in the six weeks that Price has been looking oh-so-human.
Richard Labbé from La Presse argues in his column Thursday the big factor is the loss of Andrei Markov, noting the Habs have only won four games in regulation time in the 15 games Markov has missed since going down with a groin injury Dec. 17. I agree Markov is a big piece of the puzzle to be missing, but the reality is that on many a night, the team has looked just OK, particularly when they’re facing quality teams like the Capitals, Penguins and Wild.
Carey Price delivers strong message to crease crashers
So, yeah, Price needs more help, but there’s more to it than that. He’s just not himself. Did something happen to put him in a big-time funk? One theory is he’s been peeved ever since his teammates didn’t come to his defence after New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri smashed into him at a game at the Bell Centre on Dec. 8. That was the night Price morphed into Charles Bronson and took justice into his own hands, pummelling the Devil with his blocker. Habs defenceman Jeff Petry was right there and did nothing to try to defend his goalie.
Price was definitely furious that night and he vented his frustration after the game, saying: “It seems to be the nature of the league; go to the net, run the goalie over and score a goal. You just gotta stick up for yourself once in a while.”
But is that frustration affecting his game? Another theory is he’s still upset after coach Michel Therrien pulled him Dec. 16 at the Bell Centre after he’d let in four goals in a game against the San Jose Sharks. They were losing 4-0 at the time (the final result was 4-2 for the Sharks). As he was walking to the dressing room, he gave Therrien an angry stare, that led to all kinds of people thinking back to another famous night when a goalie was pulled in 1995, when Patrick Roy was only given the hook after he’d let in nine Red Wings goals at the Bell Centre. Roy glared at coach Mario Tremblay, had words with Canadiens president Ronald Corey and never played another game for Montreal.
Montreal film producer Roger Frappier made an astute comment in one of my Facebook conversations on this topic, saying: “Since Therrien pulled him, he hasn’t been the same. It’s as if by hurting his pride, it took away his layer of invincibility.”
Intriguing idea. But the truth may be more mundane. He might just be tired. Remember he missed almost all of last season because of a knee injury and then had to start early this year as the goalie for Team Canada at the World Cup. After that, he immediately had to switch uniforms and begin his NHL season and there has been endless talk of how the schedule this year is much rougher than usual because of the World Cup.
Martin Leclerc penned an interesting column on the Radio-Canada website underlining several of the guys from Team Canada were having sub-par seasons, including Jonathan Toews, Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry. Fatigue is most certainly a factor.
There is also the possibility Price is injured or is still feeling the after-effects of last year’s injury. But there’s no way of knowing if that’s the case.
I think maybe the pressure’s getting to Price. Toward the end of the game Wednesday, with the Habs down 4-1, Price made a routine save and no small amount of fans cheered sarcastically. That’s Montreal. We’re the most demanding fans in hockey and some might say the most unreasonable fans in all of sports. We show no mercy.
Who did Carey Price give the stare treatment to?
Price had a tough time with that early in his career when things weren’t going so well and maybe it still hurts. He certainly sounded hurt and a little angry after the game Wednesday. Mitch Gallo from TSN 690 asked him if he planned on practising making stops on his blocker side, which is where many of the goals are going in these days.
“You think I need to work on my blocker side?” asked a clearly peeved Price.
Ouch! That has echoes of the infamous exchange between a reporter and then Maple Leaf Phil Kessel in the Toronto dressing room last season, when Kessel walked out on a news scrum.
If Price is really unhappy, that has to be a major cause of concern for Habs management. He has one more year on his contract and obviously re-signing him has to be priority No. 1 for GM Marc Bergevin. And you don’t want to be negotiating with a grumpy Price.
But maybe he’s just tired. Let’s hope so.
OK somebody has to say it, this team has no emotion, no enthusiasm. The Habs miss PK and his excitement.
Nothing that a new coach wouldn’t help the whole team to get it going -never mind just Price – Therrien had had his day in Montreal – how long do we wait ?-every years the same result -solution -“promote”Therrien upstairs -let Muller run out another “one round & done” season. Then major moves in the off -season including a new voice in the room/behind the bench .
I’ll tell you what has happened to Price (and I’ve said it before). They are spending way too much time in their own end without control of the puck.
When Price was seen to be playing well
he was the one making that “good first pass”, usually to his defencemen who had the luxury of only coming back to the hashmarks (rarely deeper). It saved them about 25 feet of ice when they came back to the D-zone and prevented them from getting pounded because Price was always the first guy on the puck. Now (for whatever reason-maybe instructed by Therrien to force the defence to stop cheating and play a more complete game) Price isn’t jumping on the dump-ins as often. Instead he plays a more traditional game and just stops it for them behind the net. That means that the defence and forwards have to come ALL the way back, get to the puck first, then make the right play while under pressure. It also means that the forwards have to come back deeper so their transition game can’t kick in as quickly or as effortlessly as it did. They are struggling with that as a unit and its being reflected in Price’s numbers.
That’s what I’ve noticed anyway. Anybody else see it too?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
More hogwash from Kelly. For an entire column all he puts out there are theories and speculation. Only Price and Waite have the real answer. If you’ve been watching the Habs then you know that Price has let in some goals that he would have stopped in the past. I know he is facing some great scoring chances, but that is not something new in the last 15 games.
I am not worried about Price. Actually I will never be worried about the Price-Waite duo unless Price is hurt. Asking Price if he is working on his blocker was like asking Roger Clemens if he works on his breaking-ball…duhhhhhh. No Gallo Price is lying on the ice making snow angels during practice you goof.
Anyway, losing to teams like the Pens and Caps is no big deal to me because I never had them as a top-4 team in the East (2-3 in their division IMO). Going 1-1-1 against teams like Det, NJ and Buff is concerning. They haven’t played like that against poor opponents this season. They are no playing consistently. Either no offense or no defense. Tonight they are due for a bounce back game like NJ.
new thread
Free Front.
The problem with Price is the team in front of him for the last 6 weeks.
Only Weber and Emelin are strong enough to move the opposition from in front of the net. Beaulieu and Petry continually cough up the puck in our own end. We need Markov and Pateryn back. Markov is our smartest player.
Our small forwards who play their hearts out (Byron taking on Stewart and giving up 65 pounds ) are not big enough to play against other teams . Look at the quality of our shots.
We should be drafting bigger players. A team can use a couple of small players, but not 6 or 7.
A good offence is the best defence212.39
Depleted defense. Missing a season worth of games last year and a strong start to the season with a world Tournament.
Yeah he has shown that he is human.
But there were runs in that season Kelly mentions where price went 2.28 and 2.25 in a 14 and 16 game stretch respectively.
A few things to keep in mind. One this team is depleted defensively and offensively.
Two the schedule has been very difficult considering Price has faced 10 top teams in the last 19 games. San Jose once, Minnesota twice, Anaheim once, Columbus once, NYR once, Washington twice, and Pittsburgh twice.
We have also played 25 games in the last 52 days. Including a 16 day road trip.
That’s pretty damn close to a game every second day. Playing top teams in such a short time with a fairly highly depleted team.
Yeah. Expected…
We are missing 61 man games in that time for players only in the top 10 in ice time. With 54 games lost to Shaw, Pateryn and DD.
I also noticed someone saying Price was a better than average goalie as compared to all world.
I am sorry. But Price has been the absolute best goalie in the last 4 years, hands down by A LOT… His sv% in the last 4 seasons is .930%. (Holtby is .922, Crawford is .921 and Lundqvist is .917)
Keep in mind, during this unPricean season he is currently .920…
BK;DR.
(Brendan Kelly; didn’t read.)
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
I would love to see Price skip the All-Star game. My guess is that he has some nagging injuries. They play 16 games (including tonight) over the next 35 days. http://www.espn.com/nhl/team/schedule/_/name/mtl/montreal-canadiens It would be great to give Montoya the start in 6 of those games (3 back-to-backs). Montoya has proven to be an adequate tender.
in all thy sons command
I think Mr. Kelly’s column answers itself. The problem with Price is not Price it is the media impression of Price.
The comments echo that babble. If Halak. If Subban. If Markov. If, if, if, and onwards forever.
If has never been, and never will be, is.
In the middle of all this distraction the Canadiens have to rebuild from the Habs to a perpetual contender. When camp opens it is easy. Players return from the links and training and they are once again the center of attention. Jobs are open, on paper and in fact. Everyone focuses on hockey and the team roars out of the gate.
The season grinds on and the same stupid questions arise. A player says “Ok, have a nice day.” and a column appears about the surly response interpreted. A player makes a save and it is described as routine, or phenomenal. Usually it is simply possible or impossible – until you throw in the “if” again, as in “if” Hayes had not physically dragged him out of the net.
A kid comes up from the AHL and the press gushes all over him. Keep those clippings folks this kid made it from Come-by-Bateau. Then it starts, not NHL ready, not fast enough, not, not, not. All the kid was trying to do was make some money doing what he loves yet he is ridden out of town on a rail at the first opportunity.
The other night Danault went end to end and scored. He beat every player on the opposition and no one on his own team checked him. This doesn’t mean Danault is Bobby Orr. It means that these guys, all of them, have a skill set, speed, and composure that none of us ever had or we would have been there doing that.
We are a tough audience. No wonder the maxim is not to listen to us.
Price is out of excuses. This hot house flower needs to put his big boy pants and perform up to his salary!
Halak Halak Halak
At least you’re consistent. Trashing Carey Price since 2007. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I’d call Buffalo, or the Blues or Washington or the Islanders, whoever owns Halaks rights now down there in the minors, and ask them for permission to speak with Halak’s agent Walsh or whoever. If they granted it I’d ask him if Halak was willing to be the backup for Price in Montreal.
And if they said yes I’d just laugh and hang up.
But then I’ve always been a team rather than me type of guy so my sense of humour isn’t for everyone.
Up to his salary?
He would have to play even worse to play to his salary.
Rask, Rinne, Bobrovsky and Lundqvist, Schneider, Crawford and Holtby are the only goalies making 6 million or more.
Bobrovsky and Holtby are the only two out performing Price right now.
I don’t ask for much from the hockey gods. Don’t injure our best players – but they don’t listen or don’t care.
Don’t give Toronto the #1 pick – no again.
Make Gary Bettman slip on the ice so he knows what a concussion really feels like – still hoping on that one.
So, can’t they give me just a little happiness?
Make Cam Neely the coach of the Bruins. All I ask.
Thanks.
—–
I think Price is tired and pissed off. He probably feels like his team is mediocre at best and that he needs to stand on his head every night to get a win. Just like everyone has been saying about MTL for the past 5 years.
This season has been a back breaker schedule wise and combined with the stupid hockey tournament prior to it can’t help but be impossible to be on top of your game for that long.
Now the all star crap.
And more injuries up front.
And no help on the way.
I wouldn’t bet the farm on this team winning any time soon.
I have many worries on Price, Brendan, the main Price I worry about are the rising rents here in Key West and the dwindling spaces for locals to rent.
This second rate “pseudo-island” attached to the main land by 42 bridges has got into it’s small head they better then Hawaii. They’ve been raising the Price on rent for years. They tore down many hotels limiting capacity on the island for years thus killing the local business.
I can go on but I’m over the rant. Just trying to state a point.
My theory on Price – he’s tired and adjusting:
– World Cup
– condensed schedule
– rotating blue line of less-than-stellar pieces
– young father
– frustrations at BEING tired and not being able to be his best
Stack those up, it’s a lot. Especially for a goalie where you can’t ever be a passenger. My guess is he’ll come out of it, he’ll adjust. The blue line will steady when Marky comes back, he’ll get some rest over the All Star break (even if he’s there, it’s more relaxing than playing). For once I agree with MT. Not worried at all.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
If I were Carey Price, I’d think of an excuse…any excuse..not to attend this weekends all-star game in LA.
I just finished reading this article: http://awinninghabit.com/2017/01/03/montreal-canadiens-optionsduchene/
Since all of us are eager to know this possibility of a Matt Duchene trade to Mtl., I say this idea will not happen, nor the possibility of making this trade work either in March, nor after the season.
Acquiring Duchene without giving up Sergachev is possible. Colorado is not in a position of strength and they need to make changes. Will they give Duchene away? No. However, they are in no position to dictate if they are serious about making changes. I believe that Bergevin can get this deal done by putting together a package that includes:
1. Montreal’s 1st round selection in 2017
2. Juulsen
3. Plekanec
4. 1 of the following goaltending prospects McNiven, Fucale, or Lindgren
Bergevin would be giving up some future in 3 of the assets, and in the short term Colorado would be getting a player that plays a responsible 200 ft game. You have to remember that Taylor Hall was traded straight up for Adam Larsson. Bottom feeders are realizing that building a good club takes more than just drafting the best offensive players and throwing them on the ice. Colorado is no different.
Only way I’m trading Duchene is if the Desert Dogs take him for their first pick, and then draft 1-2 in the draft. Otherwise I’m keeping him on my team. This isn’t yahoo 😆 He’s a foundation player.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
So was Hall.
There’s more to the Hall trade than the trade, are you saying the Duchene rumors are similar?
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Yes. When a foundational player is on the block (Subban, Weber, Hall, Seguin, Pronger, Roy, etc.) there is always more to the story. You don’t get access to bid on this type of player unless there is more to the story. At the end of the day, we are never privy to the internal workings of a deal, but I believe that Bergevin can make this deal without the inclusion of Sergachev. Why? I don’t see any other team that would be willing to give Sakic more. Similar to last season’s edition of the Montreal Canadiens, Colorado is basically stuck and they need a change of leadership and direction. Just my opinion.
Joe Sakic retired, took a year off, and went straight to executive with the Avalanche. Became GM after one year.
The team he inherited was 2nd best in hockey in 2013-2014. Since then they’ve fallen every year, and are now in line to finish last in the league.
He made a few poor trades (notably the O’Reilly fiasco) and feuded with his co-GM Patrick Roy. Maybe he should have worked his way up the managerial ladder (like e.g Steve Yzerman) instead of starting at the top (like Garth Snow)
Now he wants to trade some of the team’s previous top picks Duchene and Landeskog. For no obvious reason.
Ripe for the picking, I’d say. If only we had the assets.
—–
Joe is laughing all the way to the bank. He’s picking #1 overall in June, trades Varlamov at the 2017 draft, finish last in 2018, pick top 5 again, grab their puck moving defenseman. Sign Carey Price, win two Cups, rinse, repeat.
Now that’s a prediction. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Could be. Or else:
Picks #1 overall in June, trades Varlamov, finishes last in 2018, picks top 5 again. Gets fired. The team goes on to win two cups.
—–
Even worse. Drops to 4th overall in the draft in june
😆 yeah that would suck too, for Joe at least.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
You make a great point, Yzerman and Bergevin started out in other positions, learning the management side, Even Shanahan took different positions with the NHL etc to learn before taking on the role of President with the Leafs.
There are other teams that gave the GM position to inexperienced people, and they too are struggling.
Habfan17
No goalie can stop some of those goals with such crappy team defense in front of him.
Hoping MB goes out and gets some defensive help at the deadline.
Or change the way they play and put up more goal support in front of him.
at 2.98 gf/gp The Habs are 7th in the league. I don’t think goal support is the issue
Check that stat the last 10 games and I think you see a different picture.
Habfan17
The problem with the Habs’ defense are: a) a top-2 partner to complement Shea Weber, a Ryan Suter-type; and b) They have a 2 injured players in the roster. The callups from the AHL are doing a good job filling.
I never bought the idea that no goalie can stop certain shots.There was a guy named Hasek a few years back that would make the most outrageous impossible saves imaginable.No one knows how he did it.He was unorthodox but the pucks got stopped. If a goalie is in the net,he should be able to stop a puck directed towards him.
The Dominator was unreal, true – but his career GAA was greater than 0.00 and his career SV% was below 1.000. Perhaps some of the shots that beat him were those shots that (arguably) no goalie could stop.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
What are we in the 5th year of Price`s 6 year contract from 2012.
If someone would of told the commentariat that Price wouldn’t have a chance at a Stanley Cup till after that contract, the ire would of reached ludicrous proportions.
However, its looking pretty factual, unless injuries disappear, or that center position that’s been talked about ad nauseam happens to be acquired.
I dont think its a far stretch to consider, if it had been Halak between the pipes the last 5 years, that the team wouldn’t of done any less in terms of success in the regular season or playoffs.
In fact id argue, given if that had been the case, we probably would be stronger down the middle at this point for it.
However, Montreal has made so MUCH money on the back of CArey Price, the championship is really the cherry on top, and that Sundae has been pretty amazing for the entire organization, top to bottom regardless.
The franchise is worth more than ever, and players are paid well.
Price is 30, and everyone else is getting older, Markov especially. I cant help but think that putting all the eggs in Prices basket has caused the window of opportunity to close, even if most people don’t see it yet.
Again the Montreal organization has won BIG when it comes to the mighty dollar. And surely Price sees that, and it skewes his view, and drive.
If any of you knew your boss took fortune for your name, you might resent him. Prices 40 million dollar contract, when the team has made billions off his coattails, im certain has a negative effect on him.
Of course Miracles can happen, but I think that window closes this season, the last contract year for Price will be too much of a distraction, and paying him before that would only be for a franchise financial decision, that will not increase the odds of a Stanley Cup if his salary increases any amount.
I think the Habs are an ordinary team with a great goalie who is struggling right now for a number of reasons that we will never know but only guesstimate.
“Habs” Watch and learn….! Or Not!
Click Bait, and you’ve all been Hung.
60 wins to tie Jacques Plante
Jersey to the rafters
Name in the Hall
Sit back and enjoy the show fans.
Now get back to Work, and wait for a real article to pop up. 😆
“I’m seeing signs.”
Classic!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Shane, I know you know the game, but Price’s numbers have been worse than NHL average for about a month now. That’s the worst stretch of games he’s had in a very long time.
Since the team needs Price to carry them to their next Cup, his poor results are definitely reason for concern.
The article is designed to start a discussion here.
7 AHL fillers, and a condensed schedule (fatigue kills reflexes). I’ll die with that reason his numbers are down. 😆
Then add in how the team played in front and that spells bad stats but they still got the wins.
Now check this out.
Top five goalies in the league according to wins column. All five teams, healthy, and playing hard mostly every game.
The only goalie struggling without an excuse in this league is Jake Allen. Great team, strong defense, but he can’t stop a puck. All in his ears.
Pretty much anything I say when it comes to Price is goalie blocked. I love goalies, and I have never ever put them down. It’s a hockey thing, you don’t slam your goalie, he’s all you got, and no one else will go between the pipes. That’s just me though, I enjoy torturing myself over that position.
OT: I know the article is designed to start a discussion, the kid should get a raise (Kelly), but usually all it does is make fans trash him, that’s hardly a discussion. Good thing (edit, hmm thick sounds better, ah concussions) Kelly has think skin, and knows his role in life. Me personally, I’d take every single comment against me, take the fan to the net, tie him to the posts, and pick corners for an hour, or until the pee melts the ice. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
When Price is right he’s so low to the ice his head is only a few feet from scraping it. This is his posture of total focus. Concentration. This is the way he played every shift of the World Cup.
He gets so low he can see the puck much better.
He’s rarely doing that these days.
So he’s tired. Good to see we agree 🙂
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
He he. I like the idea of never criticizing the goalie because no one else will do the job. Doesn’t make sense but it has its own honourable logic.
I guess you didn’t smile at some famous nicknames like
Red-Light Racicot
or
Esso (Bob Essenza, so named because he stands by the side of the net and yells “fill’er up”)
—–
1. Everyone makes fun of backups, and Red Light might just be THE most famous backup in Habs history for all the wrong reasons. So many fans trashed him that now he’s a freaking legend. 😆
2. Everyone loved Goalie Bob in Winnipeg, he’s probably top 5 in their history of goalie greats. Well for me anyway. Oh man the memories of Curt Keilback and Essssensa the save…
OT: My first posting was Winnipeg. I chose it over Victoria (I didn’t want to live on an Island and I chose it over Calgary because I hated the Flames. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
The Argos just fired their GM, Jim Barker. What a fiasco. And this team wants me to renew my season tickets. I have long thought that soccer was the most boring sport on the planet but that all changed after watching the Argos play at home this year. Only two of the nine games held my interest. I wonder if Austin Matthews can play QB? Don’t laugh, back in the day some NHL hockey players also played in the CFL. A prime example was Gerry James. In a period overlapping the 1959 CFL season and 1959–60 NHL season, James became the only player to play in the CFL’s Grey Cup and the NHL’s Stanley Cup finals in the same season.
WWDTD
Red Storey!
Habfan17
Red Storey scored 3 touchdowns in 12 minutes of the 4th quarter to help the Argos win the Grey Cup back in the 1930’s. This year’s Argos could barely score 3 touchdowns in a calendar month.
What a disgraceful year. The only thing that saved me were the bars down at Liberty Village.
WWDTD
My take on why Price (and the whole team in general) haven’t been that great in the past few weeks :
Look at how pathetic the Atlantic division looks like. There is no sense of urgency because there is no team posing a threat to bounce them out of a playoff spot at this time. Combine that with the injuries that they’ve accumulated, and here we are playing mediocre hockey during the doldrum of the season.
At the start of the season, I thought that Tampa Bay was a lock for a spot and that Florida would also probably make it back in along with Boston getting the last wildcard spot to represent the Atlantic division. Looking at the standings today you have Ottawa and Toronto in playoff spots (with Boston one point behind, though having played more games than any of the teams ahead of them) while Tampa Bay is dead last in the Eastern Conference, tied with Buffalo and NYI.
They are going to coast into the playoffs and hope they can turn the switch on at that time, with injured players returning here and there.
Getting Markov back will help, as he is a calming influence on the backend. Dude might not be fast, but he’s smart and that goes a long way in getting a defence corps playing decent again.
Here is what I wrote back in Oct. When ever fans post their season predictions, I always save the answers (fans I know). Tampa is a surprise to be, however half a season remaining, they should get in. I’m embarrassed over what I wrote about the Pens and not so much over the Panthers (two best players out).
There are always fun.
Sholi2000 Eastern Conference Predictions. 12 Oct
1. Washington
2. Tampa:
3. Canadiens : Price colored glasses
4. Flyers : Surprise, goaltending could put them in 8th, but their defense looks good, and they have supreme offense
5. Penguins: No way they continue to be great, bold move dropping them to 5th.
6. Sabres: Added offense, goaltending is questionable, he’s good, and he’s a psycho, but injury prone.
7. Florida: My boy Gallant is awesome, the rest of the team not so much. Goaltending?
8. Ottawa: Wouldn’t surprise me if they are a bubble team and the Rags get in but I wanted to change it up from ever other prediction online. I hate their goaltending. I like Stone up front and no one else. Erik Karlsson rocks on offense. That’s it. I hate their name. I hate Neil. I hate what happened to Eller in the playoffs. I hate that they beat the Habs game one, 1992.
Rags and Devils could easily finish in the playoffs, replacing Panthers, and Sens.
Bottom line, we’re winning the cup, why? Can’t lose every year can they?
Leafs finish dead Last and draft Nolan Patrick.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
My bold predictions for the Eastern Conference standings at the end of the season (done Oct 13 2016) :
1. Washington @ 114 pts
2. Pittsburgh @ 110 pts
3. Tampa Bay @ 106 pts
4. Montreal @ 99 pts
5. Philadephia @ 98 pts
6. NY Islanders @ 97 pts
7. Florida @ 96 pts
8. Boston @ 95 pts
April is a long ways away, but as of right now, only 4 of those 8 would be in the playoffs if they started today. Not great.
Tampa Bay is now below the standings. They are a depleted squad. But I believe, they will bounce back next season. I’d choose the Leafs to be in the postseason than the Lightning.
The Panthers and Bruins are chasing the Flyers. I say, Boston will make the playoffs.
One eyesore that I see right now are that boring Senators team.
I had the Islanders next to last. I got eaten alive for that comment over on NHL.com You can’t replace over 60 goals with noting and expect to make the playoffs.
At the same time I had Nashville destroying the West (2nd overall) but they came out really slow. Neal and Johansen were horrible for almost three months. Neal would be a good filler for us at the deadline.
Love predictions!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I see the Islanders making it if Boston continously slides down with a string of loses. I see Claude Julien replaced after this season’s done.
I see Claude Julien replaced after this season’s done
You and about 5 million other Bruins fans. I listen to XM91 NHL radio everyday. 7 out of every 10 callers says the coach is done and every reply to them is the same, he’ll be hired in a second by someone else. He’s that good. (I just barfed) There are even rumors floating around that Neely will hit the bench, now that would awesome.
Bruins rock, that Seguin deal eats my shorts, Love them!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
60 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
It lacks the sensationalism, paranoia and hysteria of a Perez Kelly article, but something else to read if interested.
http://www.journaldemontreal.com/2017/01/23/bilan-des-espoirs-du-ch-artturi-lehkonen-un-choix-de-2e-tour-qui-rapporte
Wow. A Selke candidate? I like Lehkonen, was a big pre-season booster, but he is another of our forwards who lacks size. Unless he plays with Danault and Scherbak on the best third line in hockey next year, I’m not so sure.
Here you go 2017 opening day:
Byron Galchenyuk Radulov (Byron the Dupuis to Chucky’s Crosby?)
Max Plek Gally (does Plek rebound? does Gally?)
Lehkonen Danault Scherbak
Shaw McCarron DLR/Hudon
Free Front.
In traditional Gallagher style he admits the Habs staff removed the blade from his stick because last time he couldn’t wait to start handling and shooting the puck. His eagerness, honesty and hard work ethic has to be infectious for this team.
Hope he can heal up okay, worried what the after affect of these two hand injuries does to his ability to put the puck in the net.
Big game tonight like they all are, Calgary is in a real rough spot and a good start by the Habs could put this game away early. But a rough start could put life into what looked like a flat team in T.O. last night.
Go Habs Go!
The Flames are playing chicken-shit hockey right now. Gaudreau, the team’s star player, took a head-shot last night from Komarov and the Flames did nothing about it.
In keeping with the theme of this thread, tonight is the perfect time for Price to play a statement game. I’d then let Montoya play on Thursday and have Price fake an injury so he can skip the ALL-Star weekend.
WWDTD
Flames are in a bit of a mess right now. Giordano tried to take matters in his hands right away, and then Chiasson took a selfish penalty at 3-0 trying to exact revenge also. They just aren’t playing smart and they aren’t getting good goaltending.
Burke has his GM dangling with no contract for next season, they have a rookie Coach perhaps in over his head, and they hung their hats on two very young players Gaudreau and Monohan. That team seems to lack veteran forwards who can lead.
Habs have to come out hard tonight, and get this Flames team down early.
Wait…..What!!!! but, didn’t …… Mt….MB….. didn’t they trade for a No1 Defenceman to make the team better! So Weber is not turning out to be the beast they thought he was. How can they have been so wrong to have their No1 Goalie being run at by opposing forwards?? Wasn’t Weber the solution to that??? We are only half way thru the season and defence is becoming an issue! After unloading a problem defencemen because he couldn’t get along with MT, a defensman who brought 110% every shift, every night, every game.
I thought picking up Weber, according to the experts, would lead the habs to the cup!! What happens to to Weber as he gets older and slower net year?? Since the end of November they are a pedestrian 12-8-5, hopefully they won’t collapse as much as they did last year, but the problems are still there. WHile injuries are always an issue, many teams have the same problem. Sad, but one only has to look at the Leafs to see what a good coach can accomplish. MB got rid of the wrong misfit, he should have fired MT.
You are aware a team plays 6 dmen in a game and that 2nd and 3rd pairings also get shifts right? Perhaps you should peruse the stats Markov has put up the last few seasons including this one and recognize he has a role on this team. Also, Pateryn on the third pairing is an improvement over Barberio and Redmond.
Not to mention, the time Price took matters into his own hands, Weber was not on the ice, it was Petry and ?
Habfan17
Same old same old excuses, when will you learn thatthe issue is not with the players, but a tired system that runs the defence down. If you think Markov coming back is going to be a tremendous help[,then you are in fantasyland. Once MT is gone and someone who knows what theya re doing, then theHAbs will stand a chance, otherwise, this team willbe depleted after the first round, assuming Price stays healthy. MB and MT have gone all in on Price and weber, and they are nowhere near the competition for a CUp. Most teams get strogner as the year goes on, this team is getting weaker.
What experts said Weber would bring us a cup? Please name them.
PK is a minus 8, worse +/- on his team.
Weber plus 18, best on his team.
Weber isn’t on the ice for 60 minutes.
Markov’s injury has hurt the defense also.
The issue lately, has been Petry and Beaulieu. They are terrible together covering the net area.
Another Kelly Classic.
But in the spirit of things, I’ll argue these points. There is no way a guy with the character of Price is peeved and playing badly because “his teammates didn’t protect him” or “Therrien pulled him” – both incidents happened many games ago and they’re not new to a vet like Price. And he’s not so petty.
But I have been seeing signs something is wrong. Since the beginning of his NHL career, I could tell when Price would have a bad game because he was going down early. He is particularly effective when he stays up and only drops at the last minute. This is part of why those high blocker shots have been going in – when he’s standing, he gets those. So it’s mental, it’s about concentration.
What has changed in his life? He got married and recently had a baby. Fatigue could have something to do with it, particularly if the baby isn’t sleeping. It could be as mundane as that. Or maybe the whole couple/family isn’t working right now for whatever reason. I think he’s got the support of management and teammates, but there is something causing him to lose focus which is not happening within the confines of the Bell Centre/Brossard Complex.
Whatever it is, I hope he settles it and gets back to the CP form of 2014-15, because with Price at his best, I think we could go all the way this year.
+1
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Does the baby go on road trips?
In over 50 years of following hockey, I’ve only recall players be called
babies occasionally.
Over the years, many players have had highs and lows, and I don’t recall that babies were the cause.
Heck, most fans didn’t have any idea if a player was married and had 6 kids.
Can’t he afford to install a soundproof room?
wait until playoff season arrives and see who shows up.
these games in the middle of the season designed to destroy players’ minds and bodies, but produce cash at the turnstiles, are meaningless.
This is a business pure and simple. Get in the playoffs, maybe get home ice “advantage”, and, as every single GM has said a thousand times, “anything can happen.”
Well, this opinion piece by Kelly ought to perk things up at HIO. Price fans will go a lot nuts as usual and the doubters will point to his GAA and save percentage. It’s just another distraction because the glaring holes in this roster is at center, especially when Gachenyuk is out. This team is pretty good. It isn’t great because of the lack of skill and talent up front, and the sloppy, expensive D in back.
I was actually going to read a BK article for once. I got as far as “The Canadiens’ greatest-ever goalie”. I think I’ll just stick to the comments.
Lots to criticize as usual in this article, but I’ll just pick one comment: why refer to the Canadiens organization as the “politburo”?
—–
Absolutely nothing factual in this article. Nothing but speculation.
Halak is available. Perhaps MB should sign him and we can beat that dead horse on here again. Mon dieu! Bottom line IMO is this: toughest part of the schedule this season is happening right now. Many injuries to deal with and on even given night in today’s NHL most teams can give everybody a good game. Look at the standings and the playoff picture. Almost every team in the league could be a playoff contender right now. As CP would say, “chill.” Injuries will happen… nothing you can do about it, and no team has ever gone undefeated during the regular season. Enjoy the 2nd half, as it is going to be some great hockey!
“We don’t feel the pressure. We apply the pressure.” – Michel Therrien
Not sure if they will do much damage this year but definetly for years to come . If they could ever land a true number one d man they could be scary .
THey had one and traded him away. He won the Norris Trophy once as the NHL’s top defenceman.
Leafs looking the a playoff team for sure and that’s without their top dman. Kadri is a bigger version of Marchand. I think they could do some damage this spring.
Don’t sweat it bud, Habs Leafs series in almost 40 years just a few months away.
I’m looking forward to it, way over due.
If Price plays like we hope he will, no problem. If not I don’t like our chances.
If ANY coach in the NHL had a must win game and a choice of goalie, he’d choose Price. It wouldn’t be close.
Free Front.
Fake news does exist apparently.
Good morning by the way from poster number one!
EDIT_ Damn you Sing!
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Ok. I’m gonna get reamed for this but here we go.
First, referring to Price as ‘all-world’, ‘best in the world’ etc is just silly. And it doesn’t help a rational analysis of the situation because most fans are influenced by these statements and can’t make an independent unbiased analysis.
Now, looking at Price’s NHL career I think he is performing according to his abilities. The problem is everyone remembers his stellar season two years ago. But that season was an outlier. Look at the stats. But fans don’t want to admit their ‘all world’ goalie is average or, generously, slightly better than average.
Well, it’s too late. The league has figured it out. I have figured it out. You should figure it out. Price’s value has gone down. Question is what can be done? I don’t have an answer but I have a suggestion to MB: think very very hard before you sign Pride to a new contract.
Singapore….your post may get a lot criticism but it has merit. Fans need something to hang onto so many won’t agree with you on CP as you state it but the figures/stats speak to what you say. I guess my opinion is close to yours compared to that other worldly bs. Don’t get me wrong I do think he is one of the top 5 or 10 goalies in the NHL.
Not only two years ago (even though – how many goalies win the Hart? – 4 since 1960) but at the start of the last two seasons Price was the best I’ve ever seen at his position. Last year he was injured. This year, who knows?
At his peak he was almost unbeatable.
—–