Individual tickets for 2017-18 Canadiens season to go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Canadiens announced that the sale of individual tickets to the public for the Canadiens’ 2017-18 preseason and regular season games at the Bell Centre will get underway Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. only on the team’s official web site, www.canadiens.com.
To purchase tickets, log on to www.canadiens.com and click on one of the purchase links as of 9:30 a.m. to enter a virtual waiting room until the start of the ticket sale at 10 a.m. There will be a purchase limit of a maximum of eight (8) tickets per transaction.
Details on the individual ticket sales are available on www.canadiens.com.
A Bell Centre seating chart and price list are also available on www.canadiens.com.
Photo: Pierre Obendrauf/MONTREAL GAZETTE
Damon Severson (3rd worst +/- in the NHL last season) signed a 6 year $25M deal with NJ
Chris Kelly signed a PTO with Edmonton
–Go Habs Go!–
Drouin could be an excellent #1 centre if it works out. Me likey.
Drouin will be the best offensive player this team has seen since the 80’s/90’s IMO. HE is real deal….fans had better appreciate it…it seemed many fans gave guys like DD and Danault miles of unmerited leash early on and yet the team gets perhaps the most talented French Canadian player in the NHL and people in general are doubting him or I would say at least more than seem to be backing him or expecting success? The last two guys that got forced into that role may not have been in the NHL in many orgs at time they were given the no 1 C role.
I am super pumped…this should also help Danault who can play in a better suited role and the fact he got a season experience with top offensive guys most certainly will have aided his offensive development…,still wonder what Eller or Chucky could have been if allowed more leeway….but ships have sailed and Danault benefitted and Drouin is ultra talented and where he differs from Chcuky is one of those uber talented guys who accomplishes things without appearing to exert maximum effort…it shouldn’t but does rub some people wrong way. Drouin is intense….both he and Chucky IMO are clutch type players…..late in a game…they are both guys I want on the ice…but Drouin will appear to be the harder worker….but BOTH are legit GAMEBREAKERS IMO…hope they keep Chucky….can’t see it but hope they do.
I think that Tampa Temper Tantrum (alliteration!) he pulled a few years back kind of put a blemish on people’s perception of him. I admit that while I am excited about his potential, I am also a little skeptical that he will put it all together.
I remember thinking Benoit Pouliot was going to be amazing… :’)
Done much growing up since then…..this is a kid who wans the limelight and pressure. He is a competitor. Pouliot did do well….but in spurts….last year he put up 36 pts in 55 games….our number one centers for last few years are at similar or lesser pace. Regardless….Pouliot is not in same league as Drouin….few are…he put up 50 points in a 3rd line role…..can play any forward position and can also play point on a pp if needed.
Drouin has had some issues off the ice for sure…but this team has a strong leadership group and Drouin is older, more mature and will be happy to have a fresh start IMO. His situation is not that unlike Chucky’s….but I hope team keeps Chucky as his value IMO is not indicative of his actual talent or potential either like Drouin.
Drouin is IMO also a winner……he loves to win and has the mindset to go along with skillset…when a game is on the line…he is one of the guys who can turn a game around…there are not too may guys with that ability…he is one.
I agree with all of your points, Krob. True say. And point well taken about Pouliot being a good player. He definitely is but I fell into that all too common trap of thinking he was going to be that special player that solved all our problems. I hyped him up to the point where he could only let me down. Trying to avoid that with Drouin!
That being said, I think Chucky needs to stick around. I see the two of them helping each other in their careers. Maybe Chucky won’t be a center but he can be a lethal scoring winger. Could be a good Toews/Kane like combo with Pacioretty filling more of a Kessel like role with pure Goal Scoring.
@strummer I think that is just some random option that people took as fact. MB said himself today that they made the same offer before Dallas(at which point Radulov was stuck on 8 years) but Radulov decided to test market and took Dallas offer.
So basically Radulov left for the tax savings – period.
I didn’t hear what MB said toady.
Whatever it was I’m still convinced others get the better of him in negotiations.
Rads (and his agent) and MB will spin the story to suit I guess
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Not being in on the horse trading, we speculate.
Marc offered him what Dallas then matched.
Rads took the Texas Deal and made an extra million bucks after tax.
It’s not rocket surgery amigo.
Viva Timo Libre!
RIP Habs Inside Out
Bludgeoned to death by Disco Stu…..
re: Drouin at centre
I hope it is related to his playmaking ability and the Pacioretty-buddy factor more than it is Galchenyuk’s ‘clear inability to play the defensive side of the puck’, because everything I’ve seen from Drouin suggests that he has similar deficiencies. Not sure he bring a lot more in that department.
As I don’t agree with some the opinions expressed on HEOTP. I have to admit they are now the best source of Habs news. HIO is sound asleep or going through deep pk withdrawal.
CoachKoivu
You make a solid point. Exept the nhl does not want canadian teams to be to successful. Not got for playoff review.
Just so frustrating to me knowing that teams like Montreal and Toronto are counted on for revenue sharing with the weak souther teams but they get no similar help in return. The more powerful owner’s like Molson need to demand a little more I think.
HEOTP with a real good summation of interview hotpoints at golf tournament.
https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/latest-news/2017/9/11/16287114/highlights-quotes-canadiens-golf-tournament-marc-bergevin-claude-julien-max-pacioretty-carey-price
Seeing as how we lost Radulov to an identical deal, isn’t it time that the Canadian teams got some sort of cap benefit for being in a higher tax situation?
I would make the same decision as Radulov if it meant I’d be able to keep more of the money allotted to me but it isnt fair that a team like the Habs would have to pay a player 8 million dollars when he’s worth 5 so that he doesn’t go elsewhere. Not very good for overall health of the league IMO.
So long as most of the tax havens are based in the States, I think Mr. Bettman will be very pleased. I agree it would be good to have the salary cap somehow (actually quite simple, but don’t tell Gary that) reflect the varied tax rates.
The deal was only identical because Bergevin matched the extra year that Dallas offered.
Radulov gave a verbal agreement to Dallas and said he was a man of his word.
MB was a day late and a year short.
I think he got out-negotiated by Dallas.
That’s not to say Montreal is not a desirable destination for UFAs.
Just not in this case.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Is this the same man of his word that denied asking for 8 years in January?
My point was Nill beat Bergevin in the Radulov negotiations
Maybe “man of his word” is the wrong choice of words.
Rads committed to Dallas before Bergevin matched the 5th year.
It was too late I say.
Nill was able to sign other UFA’s to fill holes- Hanzel, Hamhuis, Hudler as well as Radulov
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
That is false – Read my post above…MB said clearly today that he offered that first and while Rad was pouting, wanting 8 years he explored market and took Dallas’ offer because of taxes most likely).
I’m not sure that the other guy outbidding you is really out-negotiating you. There is a point at which folding your hand is the right decision. Knowing when to call it is a valuable skill.
I’m glad the Stars won that bidding war.
So as a result of the survey, they quit doing stories I guess 🙁
Too many differing opinions to satisfy I suppose.
It’s looks like drouin will have a shot at #1center and AG27 will start at wing
Durant le camp d’entraînement, RDS présentera également trois rencontres intra-équipes :
Vendredi 15 septembre, à 13 h, sur le site RDS.ca
Samedi 16 septembre, à 13 h, sur le site RDS.ca
Dimanche 17 septembre, à 13 h, sur RDS INFO
–Go Habs Go!–
For UCe:
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/daniel-and-henrik-sedin-dear-vancouver/
–Go Habs Go!–
Sounds like they discouraging any get rid of the Sedins talk.
No new thread? In the past we’ve had a thread that was constantly updating.
Also new around here! Long time lurker (sounds creepy i know!) Hope to stick around for a while.
What have you done with CoachK?
I wonder what Markov’s KHL salary is this season?
–Go Habs Go!–
@TonyMarinaro:
M.Bergevin confirms TSN690 report Radulov’s agent asked for 8 year deal in January 2017. Says they only dropped to 5 years in June
MBergevin tells me Markov wanted $6M. Says his offer plus bonuses was $5M. Markov replied he was going to go in different direction
–Go Habs Go!–
Ouch…
Double Ouch.
I could have stomached 1×6 for Markov, but I understand why Bergevin held to 5. That’s where I’d start getting uncomfortable…
Radulov for 8 would have made me vomit. Actually, I’m not really a fan of the contract he ended up signing and was apparently matched as an offer by the Habs. Radulov was a fine addition last season. Had a very good year and helped the team, but I was never that in love with the guy. I’m OK with losing him to Dallas.
Bergevin said on the radio this AM that he made Radulov the same offer that was accepted from Dallas
–Go Habs Go!–
You wouldn’t rather have Markov for a year at six million than eight million dollars in basically useless cap space?
#FireBergevin
It’s too bad that it has already be determined that the capspace is useless. I didn’t realize this was the case.
I mean you could be right. We’ll see if Bergevin manages to sign some UFA superstar I haven’t heard about in the next three weeks I guess? Or if he manages to trade a one million dollar player for a nine million dollar player?
Seriously, all the big UFAs were signed months ago. Most of the trades have been made. With the season around the corner, it doesn’t look like Bergevin will be spending that cap space in an impactful way. I could see him signing like five more 5th defencemen with it maybe.
#FireBergevin
No. I would rather have the room and flexibility that the cap space offers instead of them just giving out extra dollars because they can.
Not etched in stone, but for now Drouin is penciled in at center and Galchenyuk is not. edit: I’m paraphrasing this from what Bergevin said on TSN690 this AM
–Go Habs Go!–
Sportsnet has a lengthy Drouin article.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/big-read-jonathan-drouin-can-handle-montreals-high-expectations/
That is quality sports journalism. Nice to see.
would be nice that just once at an opening habs golf tournement, they could send a camera or 2 to watch a few golf shots at a few holes lol, in between the interviews ofc 🙂
I absolutely hate today. The memories of death and destruction remain as vivid today as they did then.
Sports often creates a diversion from life’s real issues. Today its not enough.
I feel for you Jim.
God Bless Our Infantry
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
From Stu’s live tweeting:
Claude Julien says he sees Alex Galchenyuk as a winger “for his own good”
Now, he doesn’t specify if Julien means it is for Alex’s own good or his (CJ’s) own good. perhaps CJ is trying to hang on to what little hair he has left. AG on the wing will help with that.
He may pull out just as much watching Drouin at centre. I hope not but I suspect that will be the case. Chucky looked pretty good at centre last year with Rads and Max before his injury.
Yah, I’m not sure how THAT experiment is going to work… but it’s all I have. I have to hope JD will crush it at centre.
maybe stu cowan’s plan is for hio members to end up on his site?
sorry, by “his” i mean brian wilde’s site.
what would be weirder is if stu is one of the site’s investors…
The Athletic seems to really be stacking up as well.
I joined Recrutes after a few beverages last week. Not as polished as a professional site. Their articles are a bit sloppy with poor structure and some spelling issues, but the content is solid so far.
I haven’t watched the videos yet, but people seem to like ’em.
lol! what’s the implication of having a few bevies first?
Might not have been in the most cost conscious state of mind at the time… 🙂
dont hate yourself too much, 65 cents per week is worth it as far as the habs go, whether or not brian wilde deserves it, i have no idea…
I’m considering subscribing to the Athletic as well…
I’d get one for this place if it went to a pay scheme as well. I owe them that much at least for the decade+ of community and coverage provided.
I subscribed to Recrutes as well, Luke, and am likewise considering the Athletic. I haven’t bought a newspaper in a decade and all that money is eating a hole in my jeans.
‘For Wilde’s project to be successful, he needs to offer something that’s better than all that. Podcasts that are better than what you’ll hear on TSN 690. Stories that are more interesting or insightful than the various newspaper columnists. Scoops that beat out an army of reporters who know they could build a career on such things (and covering an organization known for its secrecy). Access that beats what’s granted to broadcast rights holders that pay millions. Call-ins that are more entertaining than Ron Fournier.”
hopefully he doesnt go by way of frank deford’s the national…
http://blog.fagstein.com/2017/07/24/brian-wilde-new-project/
man, this conversation between marinaro & bergevin is surreal, need to listen again cause i gotta phone call but i swear mb just insinuated jordie benn playing with shea weber…
I’m proud to say Berkshire once banned me from EOTP.
Now I know what you’re thinking – it was on account of my prickly personality.
But no – I merely expressed certain reservations, backed up by sound arguments, on the use of statistics in hockey.
—–
lol berkshire blocked me from HEOTP’s twitter handle (when he was managing it)
All because I wouldn’t drool over Diaz’s amazing corsi
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
I’ve unofficially blocked his troll mug and articles from my life for my own sanity.
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl 9m9 minutes ago
#Habs Bergevin deferred to Julien but didn’t rule out the possibility of Galchenyuk playing RW. Could there be a 67-72-27 1st line?
This is why not only should the GM not speak French, they should not speak English either.
—–
Bergevin loves the microphone, no doubt. So long as the Panic Beard isn’t there, he’s a media hound.
According to Stu’s tweet, Julien and Muller arrived at the tournament in the same car.
Does this mean an expanded role for Muller?
Could it be an effort to lessen the environmental impact?
Did they sneak in a half dozen warm Corona tallboys?
Who can say, really?
Bergevin just ruled out Galchenyuk at C.
Eric EngelsVerified account @EricEngels 7m7 minutes ago
Marc Bergevin has all but ruled out that Alex Galchenyuk will play centre at any point. Says he’s seen enough to know it won’t work.
Аrpon Basu @ArponBasu 8m8 minutes ago
“Until further notice, Alex (Galchenyuk) is playing on the wing” – Marc Bergevin.
Not Surprising. Four years ago I was expecting that the 1-2 punch at centre was going to be Galchenyuk and Eller…oh, how the times do change…
I should follow Engels on the tweeter. Kind of surprised that I don’t, to be honest.
HabFab posted this useful link below:
https://twitter.com/habsworld_net/lists/sources
Not surprising because they just spent the summer trying to trade the guy. He was signed to only a 3 year deal to keep his trade value. He will be put in a position to score goals then dealt.
Yah, Maybe.
But Not surprising because in four or five years Alex really hasn’t evolved into a more complete player. He’s still fundamentally the same player, playing the same way that he was in junior.
He’s a heck of a talent, no question, but there is a reason his own father had him playing on the wing in Sarnia that last season…
So, basically, the same thing he said at the end of the year presser.
Ahh, the golf tournament… just one year ago we were discussing how prominent Nathan Beaulieu was. He was featured on banners… He was doing a lot of press… was he was going to play with Weber? Sure seems like it…
Not one article about the Rookie Tourney HIO? Kinda surprised …
Rookies show spunk at tourney, but making Habs’ roster is long shot
“One surprise was Thomas Ebbing, a Michigan State grad whose play in his own end earned him an AHL contract. Ebbing scored three goals on the weekend, matching his total for last season. He scored 14 goals in 143 games in his collegiate career.”
This unknown kid is the one who impressed me the most. Audette and Addison were givens, but Ebbing was a real surprise.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Just saw Berkshire and Wilde’s Twitter exchange.
Berkshire truly is that special kind of stupid
Yep. I muted Berkshire, Rice, and a couple of other negative Habs people on twitter a year ago. It was the best thing i ever did
This is true, but have you seen Wilde the last 6-8 months. Has been a drooling MB fanboy. He’s like a teenage boy with a pretty new girl in class. I don’t like anyone that is unconditionally for or against anything, and not actually objective and able to critique instead of just cheer.
I don’t think Wilde’s conduct in that whole thing was very impressive either. As for Berkshire, I expect him to be a loud-mouthed tool, and he never disappoints.
#FireBergevin
By the time I was a teenager and really into hockey, Lafleur was an 80 point player and no longer a 50 goal threat, Yet he is still to this day the most beautiful player I have ever watched.
What I noticed about him was that even on shifts that generated no high danger scoring chances, every time he came into contact with the puck, he made a good play. Even along the boards, with physical players, he usually came out with the puck and managed to make a pass to a teamate. It´s just that some of his plays no longer got converted into goals or points, but he was still making the same great plays. And this was when he was past his prime.
I don´t know what would happen to someone like him in today´s game how his going out behaviour would go over today, i guess it depends on the team he´d play for, all I know is back then they should have just let him keep playing, because whatever he did off the ice he was still playing well on it, he was still electrifying.
in case someone wishes to watch the sunday niter, i have no idea on the source…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjP4rkvGMaU
25
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker – and Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Boom!
Mavid is back.
Lemaire>Damphousse>Svoboda>JDLR
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
…bottles of ….OH NEVER MIND!!! 🙁
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
Is THIS the year for #25?
Jacques Lemaire.
24?
edit: I read your “25” comment today but just noticed it was posted last night and not today.
–Go Habs Go!–
Baby Sens bomb Hab hopefuls at rookie tourney in Toronto
By Paul Svoboda, The Intelligencer
Sunday, September 10, 2017 9:50:54 EDT AM
Belleville Senators head coach Kurt Kleinendorst. (Belleville Senators photo)
Belleville Senators head coach Kurt Kleinendorst.
Looks like some solid hockey players could be wearing Belleville Senators jerseys this fall.
Ottawa Senators rookies blasted their Montreal Canadiens counterparts 8-2 in their opening game of the three-team NHL rookie tournament being held this weekend at Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto.
Playing Saturday night, the Baby Sens got goals from eight different players in the rout of the Habs hopefuls. Team captain Jack Rodewald, Matteo Gennaro, Gabriel Gagne, Parker Kelly, Christian Jaros, Filip Chlapik, Martin Reway and Logan Brown all scored for the Sens. Defenceman Thomas Chabot picked up three assists.
In a post-match interview on the Senators website, B-Sens head coach Kurt Kleinendorst said he liked what he saw.
“We gave our guys just enough before the game so that they were all on the same page and we just asked them to go out and play the way they can,” he said. “It was a fun game to watch.”
Montreal opened the round-robin Friday with a 5-2 win over Toronto.
“They (Montreal) might’ve been a little fatigued but I think it was all about our compete level,” said Kleinendorst. “The guys were focused on it.”
The 56-year-old native of Minnesota says Quinte region hockey fans can expect an exciting, competitive B-Sens team in their inaugural AHL campaign in Belleville in 2017-18 judging by what he is seeing so far.
“I think this is a good crop,” said Kleinendorst. “I think it’s one of our better crop of young players that we’ve had in a while. You’ll generally get people in my position saying that, but I think we’re getting deeper. Deeper in net, deeper on the blueline and we’ve got some good, young forwards
And Habs fans care about his comments because???
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
because Reway apparently plays for them…????? and scored for them????
Yeah that seemed bizarre!
Be VWERRY careful Ian, You are walking in quicksand My Friend 🙂
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
o2t, down below: “Even if he was right, he had to go.”
Therein lies the biggest problem I had with that Lafleur situation, Unicornicus. They wouldn’t let him go.
Lafleur, though not the glorious best-in-the-world player forever etched in my childhood memory, was still producing (despite the toll taken by his own lifestyle choices) at a point-per-game pace under Bob Berry.
When Lemaire arrived with about 20 games left in the ’83-84 season, that changed, almost immediately. While he was still afforded power-play time, it was quickly obvious Lafleur’s non-conformist ways (the ones that were so good for Lemaire as a player) didn’t fit Lemaire’s trap-like-phuk robotic style. To assert his dominance (and show the coach, not the players, ran the asylum) he began playing Lafleur less, and with lesser linemates.
When they had mild success in the post-season that year (wild success if you go by the MT/MB standards) without Lafleur scoring a single goal, it cemented Lemaire’s belief in his system.
The next year, it was more of the same. Lafleur got fewer minutes, at one point being relegated to the fourth line. He begged his friends, Coco and Savard, to hang with him, but was met with indifference.
I watched his last game in Pacific Coliseum. He was the best player on the ice, often by a wide margin. Faster than pretty much every player out there, and dangerous on every rare shift. But by this time, his confidence was waning, and he was squeezing the stick harder than DD trying to get the last bit of orange lotion out of the tube for the harrumphing mango shytgibbon.
A prolonged spell of being Guy Lafleur, scoreless fourth-liner, was too much for him to take, and he had no other options, so he retired.
The problem was how they stuck it to him for his ‘suit-splashing’ (off-ice rumours abounded). Now, I don’t blame Lemaire for coaching his own way. If he thought Guy Lafleur was a fourth-liner, that’s his prerogative. And Savard backed his coach, much like MB showed his love for MT.
But they screwed Lafleur (and the team) by refusing to trade him when it obviously wasn’t working. That’s what pissed me off.
Rumours at the time (Eklund’s dad put them out via Morse code, I believe) had Edmonton (remembering his magic with Gretzky at the Canada Cup) offering Jari Kurri and Buffalo offering Gilbert Perreault. Vancouver and LA were both interested as well. Ditto Chicago and the Rangers. And probably a dozen other teams.
But Savard admitted he couldn’t trade Lafleur, making a religious analogy that I can’t be bothered to find (in my collection of old clippings). Then, they kept Lafleur on a protected list for more years. That’s the part that irked me at the time, and still cheeses me off 30-odd years later. Was Savard really worried about a lynch mob of fans if he traded Lafleur, or sticking it to him, just because he could? Or worried that a suddenly resurgent Lafleur would make the entire organization look bad (think, the Roy trade)?
Instead of getting a potentially excellent asset for a 33-year-old coming off a 70-point season, he effectively tried to bury him. The “here Guy, kiss some babies and we’ll give you $75K a year” surely pissed off a guy who still thought he could play.
“He had to go.”
I agree. But they wouldn’t let him.
Rant over.
Nicely said, they couldn’t help themselves and do the right thing for the player, they tried to save face. Everyone goes on about an historic franchise but they will not think twice about burying an icon, he wasn’t the first. This is why when posters whine about a player just going for the money etc…. Please
Bury them at the time, then bring them back into the fold to perpetuate the ‘tradition’ aspect, placate the fans and keep the money flowing in?
Obviously you have to be dispassionate as an exec (see Belichick, Bill), which drives us hyper-passionate freaky fans crazy.
But the decided lack of overall return for Lafleur (squat), Roy (nearly squat) and Subban (not enough), suit splashers and fan favourites all, certainly makes management’s haughty high ground harrumphing seem slightly empty.
I saw Lafleur play when he was in his prime. He was electrifying.
Was it more respectful to keep a Habs icon on the protected list or to trade him? Aye, there’s the rub. I don’t for a moment believe Edmonton would have given us Jarri Kurri, or Buffalo, Gilbert Perreault, for Lafleur: both were outscoring Lafleur by far in Guy’s penultimate season with the Habs. During that penultimate season, Lafleur was -14. Guy’s stats (even scoring stats) even had been in decline for about three seasons before that.
It’s the same issue as with any talented player who won’t (or can’t) play the way his coach wants him to (insert a player who wore #76 for the Habs, and a current player who wears #27). Should the coach keep playing him as before? How long can he play him before it starts to hurt team dynamics, i.e., one rule for the fading star, other rules for everyone else?
Lemaire and Savard played with Lafleur during the glory years. They had no reason to be anything but objective about him. I see how they handled Lafleur as respectful: they gave him some time (and a subtle push) to make up his mind about what he wanted out what was left of his career. He chose to retire.
There’s always at least two aspects to how a coach handles a player:
1. The coach is rigid and unimaginative, and seeks to needlessly constrain a gifted player
2. The player’s style needs to adjust to benefit the team, which is more than the sum of its individual parts
I cite the case of Scotty Bowman and Steve Yzerman. Can we stipulate the former was among the greatest NHL coaches of all time? And that the latter, while not in Lemieux/Gretzky territory, merely a whisker behind?
If Bowman was right to make Yzerman sacrifice some of his offense to benefit the team, which then went on to win Cups (which they hadn’t in Yzerman’s time before that), then a case can be made for other coaches to do similarly with lesser players – and Lafleur, at that stage of his career, was a lesser player.
I predict the same argument will be advanced on the forum this season about Julien and Chucky – a substantial number of us will feel Julien is needlessly constraining Chucky. Right now, Chucky is no Yzerman.
My main issue remains with the fact they wouldn’t trade Lafleur, for whatever return, when it was obviously not working out.
I actually think he would have eventually been more accepting of his lot in life as an ‘adjusting’ player had the coach and GM not been his buddies from the glory days. But I also think that adjustment only would have come elsewhere.
The Flower was certainly not without blame in the overall scheme of things, and simply retiring was definitely a rash, prideful decision.
But admitting you won’t trade him, then not cutting him loose to play elsewhere until he was 116 years old, seemed petty.
I kinda miss the 10-6 games.
Here’s a fun story on ol’ balding Guy finding a little magic, flying around and tying his career high in assists four full years after dead puck Jacques and imperious suit Savard watched him retire.
http://edmontonjournal.com/sports/hockey/nhl/edmonton-oilers/edmonton-oilers-history-jimmy-carson-scores-lone-hat-trick-with-team-in-10-6-win-over-new-york-rangers-dec-4-1988
I get the disappointment in zero return. Perhaps Serge and Jacques were hoping Guy would return to the fold.
““The point is hockey is not a one-man show and that’s why they got rid of P.K.,” Lafleur ” Substitute at will.
@RightNyder. So nicely written! As a young fan my sister and I adored Lafleur and were devastated when he retired. It was not until later on in years that I realized the story behind that retirement.
Mom had us once believing that Lafleur was our long lost uncle!! HA HA! How gullible we were 🙂
Our first and only game to the Montreal Forum was on March 4, 1981. The family was having a March break vacation in Montreal and we travelled on VIA Rail from Saint John, NB. I, as a 15 year old, arranged for our hockey tickets for the 5 of us. I wrote a letter to the Forum saying that I wanted tickets for that game and they wrote back (I think I still have that letter somewhere) saying they had tickets and I should call the box office. I took my dad’s credit card and did the deed.
It was the game between Montreal and Winnipeg. Lafleur was flying that night and and people cheered loudly at his 1 goal and 1 assist. Then he scored again in the 3rd period and the crowd went crazy!! I was excited but wondering, yeah it is great that Lafleur scored but this is nuts! Then the announcer said, “his 1000th point …” Ah now I got it!! What a night that was. I still have the ticket stubs and article from that game.
Maybe Lemaire was getting back at Lafleur for something and played him the way he did. But whatever is the case, it happened the way it did. I was SO happy for him when he became a Nordiques, oh those hated Nordiques with Dale Hunter. That is when hockey was hockey! And the cheers he received when he returned back to Montreal. Incredible!
I know Lafleur has many faults but who doesn’t. I loved him on the ice. I used to mail him his hockey cards and pictures for him to sign and he would. I did that for all the Canadien players and other big names, including Gretzky, and they all returned my letters. I would imagine that does not happen any more.
Thanks RN for bringing back some good memories!
Great stories, thanks for sharing!
I don’t think Lemaire was getting back at Lafleur, just one of those untenable situations where your buddy becomes your boss.
Note I also hated that he went to the Nords because I still hate the Nords!
I think the fan adulation was always one of the things that motivated Lafleur (he was a superstar from the age of 10) and why going from iconic deity to fourth-line non-factor would have been so humiliating in Montreal.
Playing just for fun those final three seasons, and still receiving the adulation (with reduced expectations) in Quebec was a nice denouement.
I would still like to punt ol’ Serge in the berries for depriving us of nearly four full seasons of the Flower, however.
Andrew Berkshire is an ignoramus.
He took Brian Wilde to task for using the term “Subbanista”, saying
“Comparing segments of fans to a military junta org when you’re asking them to pay for content seems… unwise.”
A few things.
-ista denotes an enthusiast. For example fans or Real Madrid are “Madridistas”. It’s like -ist in English. Hedonist. Linguist. Cyclist. etc …
Berkshire thinks the only use of the ending is “Sandinista”.
Second, Sandinistas were freedom fighters. If Joe Strummer was here he’d kick him in the chest. (Saw him do that to a fan who tried to grab his Telecaster in the middle of a song.)
—–
Good post, and a little jealous that you saw Strummer live.
What is worse IMO is going after a colleague for charging for content who just lost his job two months ago. I am assuming Wilde has a family, mortage, bills, etc.. The poor guy is trying to make a living and Berkshit stomps on him. And this is after guys like Wilde helped this ungrateful POS break into the sports reporting business. Disgusting and shameful.
Agreed. Tough part for any of these new hyper-coverage sites will be maintaining subscriptions and interest. There’s so much free content out there (and even ways to get the paid stuff for free), long-term success may be fleeting.
The ones who should have jumped all over this trend were the newspapers. The ones with the pre-existing infrastructure (and desire for digital growth) to put something like this together.
(Disco Stu, I’m available for guest spots…)
..and then he writes ‘I’ve only ever tried to help you Brian’
He really has no idea of what a troll he is.
Agree Dipsy. Amazing how some folks feel because their tripe is on the internet it has validity. The keyboard warriors like Andrew are very tiresome.
I saw Joe Strummer playing with the Pogues in the mid-Eighties. He would stand out due to the halo above his head.
For those interested…looks like the Sens prospects beat the Leafs prospects this afternoon in a shoot out. Final score 4-3 I believe. Leafs were up 3-0 going into the 3rd period…
24 cups and counting….
Bunch of HIO’ers in Florida, no?
fencesurfer
HabsinTampa (sp?)
etc.
Probably more, who I can’t remember, but best of luck to you folks.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
This is why I haven’t strayed away from my computer all that much this weekend. Very hypnotic. I hope fencesurfer is managing to stay dry.
https://www.windy.com/?25.225,-81.497,8
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
never been to that website, sure shows the power of nature, gotta be pretty scary goin’ thru it…
Sounds like Benning is already giving up the ghost.
http://www.tsn.ca/nhl/video/benning-we-re-rebuilding-the-organization-that-s-what-we-re-doing~1205189
Who would do Lehkonen, Lindgren and Plek (salary) for the twins? They’d have to waive their NMC, but might if they’re kept together.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
I don’t think I would make that trade. They are on a rapid downward trend and in the last 4 years have only one season of more than 20 goals between them. Leks is as good as either of them at this point in their careers, Pleks is not far behind. I think I’d rather keep our guys in place and have Lekhonen for the next eight or ten years than watch those two fade away.
I wouldn’t make the trade, either. It would strengthen our top six, marginally, for a year, though. We’d have a center no team could afford to ignore. I’d love to spend a year cheering for Henrik; he will retire as an unappreciated super star. I was just being sentimental.
Lehkonen is one of my faves already. If we trade Lindgren, I want youth back, a prospect.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
I’d bring back the kostitsyn’s before them…
It’s nearly 3PM, so we’re down to 25. Jacques “the snake when it came to Lafleur” Lemaire. He and Serge took away a chance for The Flower to surpass the Rocket in regular season goals scored.
Keep counting Cal and don’t let anyone tell you what the rules are.
First off, Vinnie Dampfhooose
Second, Petr whos this skinny kid Svoboda
Chad I was traded for Selanne Kilger
But because I dont gaf about the past, Jacob De La Rose.
Sure bwoar, and we should encourage 24 Cups to dish out ’55 Questions’, and Dipsy to make the same David Desharnais joke a thousand billion times. How would you take it if Slack should hang around these parts and sound off about how the Portage Street nightlife is just as glitzy as anything you’ll find on St-Laurent or Crescent? Up is left, back is sweet, cats are barking up the wrong antenna.
Yes, it is my goal for chaos to reign. Rev. Getting ready for the real season!
That’s one interpretation, Cal. The other is that Lafleur thought he was above the team, and deserved to stay on the top line. It’s not really important, even if he was right, he had to go.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
Wow could not disagree more. The last thing that had to happen was for Lafleur to go. Lemaire can rot in my opinion.
RIP, Pierre Pilote
on2ndthought – Re: your Tavares post further down the page
Nobody will be getting Tavares for a 2nd rounder. Lesser lights such as Shattenkirk and Hanzel cost 1st rounders last March. Hell, Montreal gave up two 2nd rounders to obtain Vanek and he couldn’t even tie up Tavares’ skates.
A lot will depend on where Montreal is in the standings next March but I’d give up a lottery protected 1sdt rounder for Tavares if the team is in the playoff picture. There would not be that much to lose. Just another kick at the can for drafting lesser lights such as McCarron, Scherbak and Juulsen. Been there, done that. Time to swing for a grand slam homer.
Maybe we can get him as a rental if he chooses to leave NYI, I seriously doubt he would sign here at that point and just test the market. If this was the case, I would hate to lose some talent for a rental. Montreal just isn’t a market that attracts high end UFAs, I can’t see him being the first, he will have a pick of the litter and $9m/per at his disposal.
I’m talking about after the season is over, just for the rights to negotiate, once (if) Snow realizes JT is moving on. IF Tavares tells Snow he’d like to be traded to a given team to negotiate there, then he’s worth a first plus. But as a shot in the dark, a second is plenty.
On second thought, I suppose it could be a first, conditional upon signing him to a multi-year deal.
https://businessofhockey.wordpress.com/2016/06/22/trading-for-a-free-agents-negotiation-rights-is-worth-the-price/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
It is not worth to trade for rights of an all-star in the post season because you don’t get the 8th year signing option. There is no reason for a player of JT’s caliber to not go to market at that point where everyone else can offer the same term.
The Habs need to get him before the deadline where they acquire the 8th year option which they can use to beat UFA offers. If not, forget about him coming here.
Noah Juulsen talks like a future Captain of Les Habitants. Very smart kid.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
According to all reports, Irma’s path of destruction is unprecedented, and it got to Florida yesterday.
After listening to CNN interview a defiantly optimistic Key West resident who was opting to stay put, I’m wondering how fencesurfer is doing. If memory serves, he owns or operates a bar there.
Don’t recall a recent post or comments about what was headed his way, and he has more important things on his plate now than stopping by to post, but I’m sure all here are wishing him / them safe passage.
He posted a few days ago that he was going to get hammered and ride it out.
I suggested he Furl the sails, head her into the wind , Lash himself to the Mast and have plenty of Rum.
I wish him well.
Viva Timo Libre!
Speaking on behalf of the day drinkers here, fs is an incoherent mess, who I hope survives and I dont judge.
Hopefully he got the f out, esp. under a bottle we aren’y the quickest.
If you love Rugby but hate Toronto you will be conflicted to know the the Toronto Wolfpack clinched the Kingstone Press League One title, and earned a promotion to English rugby league’s second division with one game remaining.
The Wolfpack have the distinction of being the world’s first trans-Atlantic rugby league team
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Strummer are you a hockey pool fan?
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
could be
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Hi Sholi, I was in your pool last year. How can I join again? Thanks.
Both you have an invite waiting. Please click below.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
The link in your signature doesn’t work.
It’s an email link. You need to send me an email to get the invite.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Oops my bad. Email sent.
@lord Stanley of surry
Could you please be more specific? Which post said it was a 5 to 1 loss? I could not see any post saying or impling that the final score was 5 to 1.
gionta!?!
http://allhabs.net/opinion-three-forwards-who-could-receive-a-canadiens-pto/
Ottawa Rookies 8 vs Montreal Rookies 2?
3 goals on McNiven?
What’s the deal? You Guyz talking about a 5 to 1 loss to Ottawa last night.
Was there an earlier game?
Heretofore, Ottawa 13 vs Montreal 3? (2 games)
If so, OUCH!!!
Seems Thomas Chabot was the cream on this sundae/tournament.
P.S.; I’m ALWAYZ open to be corrected.
___________________________________________________________________________________
FREE TIMO!!! …Michael (Timo) had his negative tongue-in-cheek shtick in HIO, but He never was profane and should never have been banned from HIO. If there is any discretion and fair-mindness within the powers that be behind the scenes of HIO, TIMO’s ban should be rescinded immediately. Thank you.
It loos like it was 5-1 after 2 periods or something like that.
Your invite is waiting for my hockey pool Cal, draft 1 Oct, 6PM CDT
See below
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
2017-2018 HIO EXTREME HOCKEY POOL
Click Here to Join
What Carey Price Thinks of your Opinion on his New Contract
Thanks, I’m in.
i actually viewed the game last night thinking about youthful exuberance and opportunity,
i just saw some of their salaries, i think i made up the innocence i celebrated, the kids are probably in cutthroat mode already…
http://www.allaboutthehabs.ca/cap-situation/
“When speaking about Drouin and Galchenyuk playing centre, Julien essentially says the same thing. Both of them have a chance at being the team’s number one guy.”
these articles that refer to nothing concrete by way of explaining the responsibilities that the center position requires are getting tiresome,
its not just about faceoffs nor offensive ability…
http://rabidhabs.com/boisvert-drouin-playing-centre-immediately-sends-wrong-message/
This is a copy and paste from http://habsprospects.com/ (Thank you to them for providing updates)!
September 9 games
Ottawa Senators 5 Montréal Canadiens 1 (second period) – Rookie Tournament (in Toronto)
Michael McNiven – 0 goal on n/a shots
Antoine Samuel – 3 goals on 16 shots (first period stats) – replaced about halfway in the 2nd period
Jeremiah Addison – no points
Alexandre Alain – no points
Daniel Audette – no points
Will Bitten – no points
Jordan Boucher – no points
Simon Bourque – no points
Josh Brook – no points
Thomas Ebbing – no points
Cale Fleury – no points
Maxime Fortier – no points
Alexandre Goulet – no points
Noah Juulsen – one assist
Stefan Leblanc – no points
James McEwan – no points
Victor Mete – one goal (1)
Niki Petti – no points
Michael Pezzetta – no points
Martin Reway – no points
Antoine Waked – one assist
Scott Walford – no points
24 cups and counting….
Samuel allowed 5 goals on 28 shots before being pulled at 5-1
–Go Habs Go!–
5-1 now and McNiven has replaced Samuel in nets…
24 cups and counting….
3-1 for the bad guys after 1
Mete from Juulsen
Samuel < McNiven
–Go Habs Go!–
Do you have a link?
no
–Go Habs Go!–
Then it’s even more important to say thank you for the update.
Jim put this link on your computer and follow the tweets.
https://twitter.com/habsworld_net/lists/sources
Habs Hockey cannot start soon enough.
Go Habs Go!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kn8AiE1eptY
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
And we have a twitter “disagreement” before the season starts:
Andrew Berkshire @AndrewBerkshire
Comparing segments of fans to a military junta org when you’re asking them to pay for content seems… unwise.
Brian Wilde @BWildeRecrutes · 20 minutes ago
Andrew, you are one of the greatest disappointments of my professional life. The time/energy/dedication shown to you. Shamefully ungrateful.
what’s the context behind Berkshire’s comment?
I didn’t read it but it seems Wilde wrote a blog putting down people who hate Weber because of “the trade”. (or something to that effect)
He needs hits to justify his existence at Sportsnet and wherever else he sells shtick, so he picks a twitter fight.
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.” Albert Einstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=Tu33vA88DMk
Yikes
What a shocker
Berkshire being rude and an a$$
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
@on2ndthought
In order for the Habs to be able to offer Tavares an 8 year deal they would have to have acquired him BEFORE the trade deadline. You can’t acquire the “8th year option” in the post season.
My understanding is that if you trade for a players ‘rights’ you are actually trading for that player after he has performed his contract (and so has been paid) but before the contract actually expires (ie before July 1st).
He is then ‘your’ player and you have a week or two (or it may only be between the entry draft and July 1st, I’m uncertain. At this point, you (the rights holder team) are the only team who can offer 8 years. Pretty sure you are also the only team who can offer the UFA 8 years after July 1st.
I did say trade for his rights. A second rounder should do it when Snow realizes he otherwise gets nothing, but someone might offer a first. A first is risky, because you could lose the pick for nothing if JT signs elsewhere (even back with the Isles).
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
“Please. This isn’t a bar fight. Have some class.” – Adrian Tepes
.
No new thread and not even a link to a story about last night’s game. HIO is still in August mode.
Any word on re Boone signing up for another season. He finished off last season on the Injury List.
He mentioned on his last ALN that he would be back this fall. Other than that, no word.
Perhaps Boone is signing up to blog with HabsEyesOnTheAthleticMontrealRecrutes?
–Go Habs Go!–
I think the golf tournament is their annual kickoff. They may be trying to upgrade to some of the poll suggestions, too(?).
Since some complained about how slow the site is, I’ve found it to be even slower.
There used to be a time when HIO showed how they were doing, using graphs and such to demonstrate how many page views, etc. Since WordPress took over, that practice has disappeared.
They invested to the HIO Show last season by adding unfunny comedian Adam Susser in a (to me) lame attempt at generating more Facebook likes by younger site visitors. Other than that, WordPress has done nothing to make the site more interactive or attractive. Big lulls (such as this one) between threads are an ominous sign HIO may simply become a Facebook page in a sea of Facebook pages.
That would suck, I like this place. Plus I’m not even on facebook (I know… who isn’t on facebook)