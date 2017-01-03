‘I’m seeing progress every day,’ Subban says after landing on injured reserve list

Pat Hickey
Montreal Gazette
NASHVILLE — P.K. Subban was looking fly Tuesday as he updated the media on his health and life in his new home town.
In a town where rhinestone shirts, cowboy hats and boots are considered dressy, Subban was sporting a $1,000 Mackage leather jacket with tiny studs on the sleeves designed by his friend, Montrealer Eran Elfassy.
And those shoes, which looked a tad like bedroom slippers, were a pair of Adidas Yeezy Turtle Dove 360 Boost from the Kanye West collection.
This was supposed to be the night Subban faced the Canadiens for the first time since the blockbuster trade that brought him here in return for Shea Weber. But a lingering injury — the speculation is that he has a herniated disc in his back — has reduced him to a spectator role.
Subban hasn’t played since Dec. 15 and any hope that he would face the Canadiens ended Monday when he was placed on the injured reserve list.
“The good thing is that I’m seeing progress every day,” said Subban. “I’m obviously frustrated. You don’t want to miss a game because everybody knows how important this game is for both teams. Now I just have to rely on my teammates to get the job done.”
Predators general manager David Poile said Subban had a lingering problem before he was sidelined.
“I don’t think there’s any player that isn’t a little banged up,” said Subban. “The last option is to even think about coming out of the lineup, but it got to the point where everybody decided that was what was best. After you miss a game, it sucks. You see games go by and you want to get back in there, but you have to do what’s best for the team and what’s best for yourself.”
Subban said he hated to disappoint the many fans who planned to attend this game.
“I still have friends who came here even though they knew I couldn’t play and that’s great and I guess I can continue to call them friends,” said Subban.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, but we’ve shown we can beat good teams. We’ve struggled with consistency and that’s something we have to work on.”
Subban noted the “positive energy” around the team. He said the loss of Weber, a captain with 11 seasons under his belt here, left a bit of a gap, but Mike Fisher has stepped into the role along with James Neal and goaltender Pekka Rinne.
When asked about the move from hockey-mad Montreal to Nashville, Subban said his priority on the ice has always been “to have fun, playing with my teammates, winning, scoring goals and celebrating. That’s the fun part. I think part of the reason they brought me here was not to be someone I’m not, just to continue to do things that have made me successful and help my team win.”
Subban was surprised about the fervour for hockey in Nashville.
“I expected to see a big change coming from Montreal, in terms of the fan base, but they have passionate fans here,” said Subban. “The difference is this is an entertainment city and they’re used to seeing celebrities. They’re not as outgoing as some of the fans in Montreal, who come right up to you on the street, but all 41 games are sold out and that’s exciting.”
Subban said he’s adjusting to life in Nashville.
“I go shopping at Whole Foods in Brentwood and go to my favourite turnip truck spot for my fresh juice every morning,” said Subban. “I have a nice routine. I don’t get to go to Park (Restaurant) for sushi nearly as much (but) I started to find my stride about a month and a half ago. I meeting people and finding different places. The toughest part about playing in Nashville is having friends visit — you can’t get rid of them.”
Subban noted that he still has lots of friends in Montreal and remains attached to his foundation, which is active in raising funds for the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
“I’m truly blessed because I’ve had a ton of people who have stepped up to do some pretty significant things,” said Subban. “Maybe those things don’t always hit the media. But a good friend of mine, John Fitzgerald, stepped up at the (Just for Laughs) gala and was planning to come here. He said he would bring some kids down for the game on his plane and that’s what it’s all about. I’m hoping the kids come down here and have a good time and we can send them home with two points for the Preds.”
Photo: Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP
Of course the team is weak at center. This goes right to the heart of how the team has been managed and how it is coached.
Galchenyuk could not get a sniff at center for years. He wasn’t ready to play Therrien’s/Bergevin’s system.
Desharnais was given every opportunity to stay in the top 6 because the team always lacked productive players up front; because too much Cap space is always spent on defence.
Plekanec, the ultimate defensive player, is hung onto well past his time, and now gets 6 million a year to shut down defensively.
Is that how Pittsburgh, Chicago, LA, win Cups, always emphasizing defence first strategies, spending tremendous money on defence and goaltending??
Is that the “system” that wins Cups in today’s NHL??
I think the answer is no.
Richard R
Every team that wins is built differently. Galchenyuk had lots of opportunities at centre and repeatedly proved he was not ready. DD had some great years so it is understandable he was given more chances. The fact about centers is that there is about 10 prototypical #1 centres in the league, it is not that easy to just go get one.
Yes Bozak , he is consistently hitting more than 45 points every year and is one of the better face off centre men in the league and on a very decent cap hit. Don’t tell me you would rather DD over Bozak ?
Add abundance of cap space to boot ..
Absolutely Toronto’s top 9 is much deeper with more talent and potential . Mathews , Kadri , Bozak up the middle is extremely better than Montreal . It pains me to say it but after years of sucktitude from Toronto they are finally on the right track and will be contending soon .
Bozak?
—–
Having spent 3 weeks in TO with my nephew – big Leaf fan (kills me) – having watched them play more than I care to, I’m convinced they have a better top 9 than us.
Mainly in terms of chemistry and skill.
They will be a legit contender sooner than us – about 3 years from now.
We have the better goalie and the better D.
Our centers are just too weak. We can’t win important faceoffs (esp on the power play) and can’t make 2 consecutive passes even we win that power play faceoff.
MB needs to address our situation at center.
I have no problem with Plexs by the way – as a 3rd line center.
I’d trade any of our top 9 + Sergachev + draft picks (except Radu) / to get the chemistry better and 2 legit centers.
I’m actually kinda of worried about Saturdays contest. If Price is not on his game, it could be nasty.
After four lottery picks in five years, including being fortunate to have the #1 pick last year (Auston Matthews on pace for 50 goals his rookie season), of course they are pretty good.
But we were saying the same thing about Florida last year.
And Colorado two years ago.
—–
Big difference is management , they have class management Shanny Captain of a Stanley Cup Winning Team , Uncle Lou who knows a thing or 2 about putting together a cup winning team and Babcock just one of the best coaches in hockey, they all know how to develop a core and strengthen an organization … Ok we have Molson Money Man , Bergy who I really like but his credibility is going downhill in my opinion due to his keeping Mickey Mouse behind the bench …
Like the Leafs or not you have to admit that a few short years ago they were the laughing stock of the NHL … well NOT ANY MORE and as a die Hard Hab fan it pains me to have to say that , the one positive out of all this is that if the Leafs and Habs ever met in a playoff series it would be incredible , the rivalry is so intense and its what hockey is all about …
All Habs all the Time
RE: Hickey’s article (“Window remains open”), linked above:
Ugh. What a fawning piece of propaganda.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Hickey gave his reasons in the article, whether you agree or disagree with them. There’s a cogent argument.
I don’t see any back up to your opinion.
I don’t share either view, by the way. I just like to see why people say what they do.
Max Pac injured foot during practice, Weber shot, let’s hope it doesn’t keep him out of the game tonight or MT will have that blender going double speed.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
P.K. and Price named all-star captains…
Yaaassss!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Watch PK draft Weber with his first pick.
What a horrible jacket. Like Kevin Hart says, PK needs to buy another one and throw them both in the trash.
I chuckle at the jacket, then remember some of the gear I sported in the ’80s and cut him some slack…
Like acid wash jeans?
Worse than that.
I found a pic of DDO, o2t, UCe and a couple of their pals back in the day.
http://images.complex.com/complex/image/upload/c_limit,w_680/f_auto,fl_lossy,pg_1,q_auto/dczgced8etfieta57muy.jpg
Those are some pretty tight slacks.
http://giphy.com/gifs/8gQTWl1opYOs0
well, I had the hair on the far left 🙂
not quite those duds though, I’m jealous
Free Front.
I wish I had hair like that…
You mean they’re no longer in? Darn!!
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Bet your jackets didn’t cost a 1000 bucks.
Oh, I had a $1,000 leather jacket at the height of my big-haired glory.
We all make stupid purchases as youngsters.
Everything in my closet didn’t add up to a thousand bucks.
Richard R
“Subban was sporting a $1,000 Mackage leather jacket with tiny studs on the sleeves designed by his friend, Montrealer Eran Elfassy.
And those shoes, which looked a tad like bedroom slippers, were a pair of Adidas Yeezy Turtle Dove 360 Boost from the Kanye West collection.”
Hickey has captured the very essence of what makes P.K. so polarizing. I have never read so much as a word discussing Weber’s Wrangler jeans.
All I (OK, my loins) really want is a picture of Subban and MT hugging it out.
RN, good one, made me chuckle, hugging it out, you mean slugging it out.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Weber got a discount from Price on the jeans.
Well played boys.
Game day!
First, holy cow!
CH = Les Glorieux!!!