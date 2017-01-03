‘I’m seeing progress every day,’ Subban says after landing on injured reserve list

Pat Hickey

Montreal Gazette

NASHVILLE — P.K. Subban was looking fly Tuesday as he updated the media on his health and life in his new home town.

In a town where rhinestone shirts, cowboy hats and boots are considered dressy, Subban was sporting a $1,000 Mackage leather jacket with tiny studs on the sleeves designed by his friend, Montrealer Eran Elfassy.

And those shoes, which looked a tad like bedroom slippers, were a pair of Adidas Yeezy Turtle Dove 360 Boost from the Kanye West collection.

This was supposed to be the night Subban faced the Canadiens for the first time since the blockbuster trade that brought him here in return for Shea Weber. But a lingering injury — the speculation is that he has a herniated disc in his back — has reduced him to a spectator role.

Subban hasn’t played since Dec. 15 and any hope that he would face the Canadiens ended Monday when he was placed on the injured reserve list.

“The good thing is that I’m seeing progress every day,” said Subban. “I’m obviously frustrated. You don’t want to miss a game because everybody knows how important this game is for both teams. Now I just have to rely on my teammates to get the job done.”

Predators general manager David Poile said Subban had a lingering problem before he was sidelined.

“I don’t think there’s any player that isn’t a little banged up,” said Subban. “The last option is to even think about coming out of the lineup, but it got to the point where everybody decided that was what was best. After you miss a game, it sucks. You see games go by and you want to get back in there, but you have to do what’s best for the team and what’s best for yourself.”

Subban said he hated to disappoint the many fans who planned to attend this game.

“I still have friends who came here even though they knew I couldn’t play and that’s great and I guess I can continue to call them friends,” said Subban.

“We’ve had some ups and downs, but we’ve shown we can beat good teams. We’ve struggled with consistency and that’s something we have to work on.”

Predators GM David Poile has no regrets as Weber makes return

P.K. Subban: Firing shots on and off the ice

Canadiens 2017 forecast: Window remains open for a Stanley Cup run

Subban noted the “positive energy” around the team. He said the loss of Weber, a captain with 11 seasons under his belt here, left a bit of a gap, but Mike Fisher has stepped into the role along with James Neal and goaltender Pekka Rinne.

When asked about the move from hockey-mad Montreal to Nashville, Subban said his priority on the ice has always been “to have fun, playing with my teammates, winning, scoring goals and celebrating. That’s the fun part. I think part of the reason they brought me here was not to be someone I’m not, just to continue to do things that have made me successful and help my team win.”

Subban was surprised about the fervour for hockey in Nashville.

“I expected to see a big change coming from Montreal, in terms of the fan base, but they have passionate fans here,” said Subban. “The difference is this is an entertainment city and they’re used to seeing celebrities. They’re not as outgoing as some of the fans in Montreal, who come right up to you on the street, but all 41 games are sold out and that’s exciting.”

Subban said he’s adjusting to life in Nashville.

“I go shopping at Whole Foods in Brentwood and go to my favourite turnip truck spot for my fresh juice every morning,” said Subban. “I have a nice routine. I don’t get to go to Park (Restaurant) for sushi nearly as much (but) I started to find my stride about a month and a half ago. I meeting people and finding different places. The toughest part about playing in Nashville is having friends visit — you can’t get rid of them.”

Subban noted that he still has lots of friends in Montreal and remains attached to his foundation, which is active in raising funds for the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

“I’m truly blessed because I’ve had a ton of people who have stepped up to do some pretty significant things,” said Subban. “Maybe those things don’t always hit the media. But a good friend of mine, John Fitzgerald, stepped up at the (Just for Laughs) gala and was planning to come here. He said he would bring some kids down for the game on his plane and that’s what it’s all about. I’m hoping the kids come down here and have a good time and we can send them home with two points for the Preds.”

phickey@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/zababes1

Photo: Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP