Hockey Inside/Out is moving to a new home

LUCINDA CHODAN

Editor, Montreal Gazette

Hockey Inside/Out is moving.

Starting the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 18, we will be migrating to the main Montreal Gazette website. The old URL, hockeyinsideout.com, will take you automatically to the new section.

The main reason for the migration: our old site was slow, finicky and occasionally completely down for the count and some other features were wonky or nonexistent (videos were a particular problem).

After more than a decade at that location — Hockey Inside/Out was launched on Nov. 24, 2006 as Habs Inside/Out — our tech team was no longer able support the old digital infrastructure.

When we surveyed HI/O readers this summer, your No. 1 complaint was site functionality. The new site, under our main URL, will work better and load faster, and it allows us to offer you all our Habs content, including Mike Boone’s live blog and his About Last Night feature, Game Day posts, Marc Dumont’s Analyze This columns and Canadiens news as it breaks.

The shift will mean some changes.

Most content on montrealgazette.com is subject to metering, more commonly known as a “pay wall.” Audiences are allowed 10 free articles per month and then are asked to pay for digital access.

We’re not doing that with HI/0.

We appreciate your loyalty and engagement, so we are keeping HI/O content outside the paywall for the duration of this season.

The other change involves commenting. That function on montrealgazette.com and all other Postmedia sites is powered by Facebook.

That means you have to have a Facebook account to take part. Yes, even during Mike Boone’s live blogs.

Facebook commenting was introduced in all Postmedia websites, including montrealgazette.com, in 2012 to help try to create a more civilized environment for discussion about our articles.

(Before you ask — no, we do not have the ability to opt out of this national commenting system.)

The migration is slated to take place around 9 a.m. Oct. 18. I hope you will migrate with us to a new and more functional environment.

We’ll survey you again once things have been up and running for a while to see what you think.

Thank you again for your loyal support of HI/O and this special community you have created.

Oh, yes. Go Habs go.

Lchodan@postmedia.com

Photo: John Mahoney/MONTREAL GAZETTE