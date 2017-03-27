HI/O Streeter: Habs fans rate best/worst players on Canadiens’ roster

HI/O Show host Adam Susser braved a blizzard to find out what hockey fans in Montreal think about the Canadiens, and who they believe is are the best and worst players on the team. Some of the answers are, well, surprising.
Consider Paul Byron at $1.2M with 20 goals 17 assists and 37 points so far this season – which includes five game-winning goals., +/- of plus 15. He’s probably the player who brings the best return on investment at this point in time.
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Based on the responses to my previous post from BWoar, Burly, and CC, It seems that the fact that the HABS have scored at a rate exceeding the NHL’s best PP team this season, or the 50 odd minutes that Beaulieu has been on the PP, is irrelevant.
Or the fact that it took the team 115:34 with Markov and Weber on the PP unit to score 12 goals , when they scored 11 goals in just 50:31 when playing Weber with Beaulieu , is also irrelevant.
Unlike others, here on this site, I don;t believe that we can judge the Coach’s decisions based on the result on any particular day, or by whether the team wins or loses.
It is very possible that a coach makes poor decisions and his team wins, and also quite likely that a coach ,makes all the right decisions and his team loses. The undeniable fact is that a team will do better if the coach makes the right decisions more of ten than not over a longer period of time .
So if anyone can offer a reasonable explanation as to why they think the coach is right, and the team is better off, by his NOT playing the player who had been most effective on the special teams, (both PP and PK) this season, I would love to see it.
Evertime Beaulieu, and any other player, has been deployed this sseason, on the PP unit , his objective was for the team score a PP goal. The team has been most successful, BY A WIDE NARGIN when Beaulieu was on the PP unit, especially when teamed with Weber.
The equivalent is true when killing penalties. When Beaulieu has been on the ice the opponents have scored PP goals much less frequently than when Beaulieu has NOT been on the ice.
The that so many people, either don’t understand, or don;t see the relevance of this is puzzling to me.
Even more puzzling is that so many are willing to accept that the team play out their remaining schedule, and the playoffs, without ever deploying the person(nel) that has been most effective on the special teams over the course of the season.
I can almost guarantee that the team will NOT do well on the special teams going forward (without adjusting the play deployment) and that their lack of success on the special teams will be one of the major reasons why we get eliminated early in the playoffs.
regards,
Steve O.
The reasonable explanation for the coach being right is that “He’s the Coach ” and we are not , we are fans, if we had any qualifications to be an NHL coach with all the money they are paid, I don’t know of anyone who would turn it down , only problem the coach is qualified to coach and WE ARE NOT , I am a fan that roots their team on , not a cry baby that complains about every move a coach makes or doesn’t make …
So you are doubling down on knowing that Julien coached poorly in a game you didn’t see?
I am not questioning your stats per se, I am questioning how you can completely not see a game, look at a boxscore and say the Coach is imcompetent.
I find that bizarre. Having said that, I respect your efforts and your opinion. I just don’t agree with how you come to your conclusions.
The only thing that I am saying is that the coaching decision to play Markov with Weber for 5 and a half minutes of the 6 minutes of PP time is a bad one DESPITE the fact that they scored two goals.
One does not have to watch the game to make that determination.
The data shows that the team will score more PP goals with Beaulieu paired with Weber on the first wave and Markov paired with Petry on the second. It’snot even close, and therfore should be an easy decision to make.
I like Julien as a coach, I have posted on a number of occasions that he is a far superior coach to Therrien. I only wish that he would make better decisions as to special team deployments, awarding time to those who have been successful in the past rather than on who he “favors”.
MB making decisions based on who one likes, is what kept Therrien on as coach well past his shelf life. Therrien making decisions based on who he likes, without regard to results is ultimately what led to his being relieved of his duties.
regards,
Steve O.
Again, Beaulieu’s time on the PP and PK has almost certainly been on the second wave, where the opposition is lesser (in both cases).
I like the kid, don’t get me wrong, but he has the annoying tendency to fail the eye test in spectacular fashion just as he seems poised to establish himself as a fixture on either of the top 2 pairings. Seems like he can handle the increased ice time… until he can’t, and he starts making the kind of obvious mistakes coaches detest.
With all due respect Mr Larue, you have to do better than that:
Your argument fails to hold any water for a number of reasons:
1: some of the time Beaulieu played with Weber on the PP was when Markov was injured – Beaulieu has played 11 games more than Markov this season.
Also, wouldn’t the same argument hold true to the quality of his (Beaulieu’s ) teammates?
Finally, why have none of the other NHL defencemen “second wavers” put up similar numbers … Beaulieu has moved up to 4th best in the rankings among the 99 NHL defensemen that have played over 50 minutes of PP time. He is 6th best, of 148 defencemen on penalty kill efficiency.
regards,
Steve O.
data available on http://www.puckalytics.com
In other prospect news, Martin Reway is back to training.
A lot of people have said that Mete’s strong season is due to his “partner” Olli Juolevi.
That isn’t true.
First off, Mete and Juolevi rarely play together at even strength.
Secondly, Mete’s minutes and matchups are just as tough.
Third, he’s soundly outperformed the #5 overall pick this year.
There is only one question mark with Mete, and that is will he have enough size and strength to compete in the NHL?
Given how he’s been one of the best players on the ice in the first two games against Windsor (and Windsor has some big boys like Brown, Knott, Addison, Vilardi, at forward), you have to take that as a positive sign. That said it will get tougher in the AHL.
Still he looks like a steal of a prospect.
Hopefully he can be a Phil Housley type player for the Habs. Housley was 5’10” and played when the rules made it easier to contain players like him and he still had a great career.
Hopefully Mete will too!
Habfan17
Phil Housley had one of the best first passes that I have ever seen. Growing up in Winnipeg, I’ve seen it plenty. If not for Housley, I doubt Teemu Selanne gets half of his rookie year 76 goals. Something to see, to be sure…
Victor Mete has signed his Entry Level Deal.
A scouting Report is included.
Victor Mete has signed his Entry Level Deal.
A scouting Report is included.
Do you have a scouting report for Addisson, I searched your site but alas…
The 1919 Stanley Cup finals was an interesting series. Back then, the Cup was awarded by it’s trustees to the winner of a five game series between the champions of the NHL and the PCHA (Pacific Coast Hockey Association). The PCHA was a professional league created by the famous Patrick brothers, it played games from 1912 to 1924. The Cup series alternated every year between the East and the West. During the series, the teams would alternate every game between the NHL and the PCHA rules. The two teams playing for the Cup in 1919 were the NHL’s champion Montreal Canadiens and the PCHA’s champion Seattle Metropolitans. All games were played in Seattle.
Game one was played under PCHA rules and Seattle cruised to a 7-0 win.
Game two was played under NHL rules and Montreal won 4-2 with player coach Newsy Lalonde scoring all 4 goals for the good guys.
Back under PCHA rules for game three, Seattle jumped out with four 1st period goals and ended up once again scored 7 goals defeating Montreal 7-2.
Game four was back to NHL rules and proved to be an exceptionally tight game. Georges Vezina and Harry “Hap” Holmes were both perfect in nets and the game finished tied 0-0 after only a single 20 minute overtime period was played.
Having game four end in a tie prompted much discussion and debate. Since game four ended up in a tie, Montreal wanted game five to be played under NHL rules again while Seattle wanted it to be played under PCHA rules. It was decided to play game five under NHL rules and it was further decided that from then on they would continue playing overtime until one of the teams scored. They didn’t want any more Stanley Cup games to end in a tie.
Game five was another close game, but not a scoreless one. Montreal managed three third period goals (2 by Lalonde) coming from behind to tie it up at 3-3 and take the game into overtime. Montreal scored in OT to win the game 4-3 and tie up the series.
A sixth and deciding game was added and scheduled for April 1st. Due to the influenza outbreak, Montreal ended up having most (all?) of it’s players seriously ill and unavailable forcing them to cancel the game 5.5 hours before it was supposed to start. Montreal had to forfeit, but Seattle refused to accept the Cup due to catastrophic illness devastating the opposing team. An impressive display of sportsmanship shown by Seattle and their coach Pete Muldoon.
On April 5th, one of Montreal’s seriously ill players, Joe Hall, died. Hall was born in England but grew up in Brandon where he was buried. Montreal’s owner / manager George “Kennedy” (born George Kendall) was also struck with the influenza and he never fully recovered his health dying 2 years later at age 39. Kennedy’s widow sold the team shortly after his death to 3 Montreal businessmen (Cattarinich, Dandurand and Letourneau) for $11,000.
1919 was the first year since it’s inception in 1893 that the Stanley Cup was not awarded. Since then, the Cup has been awarded every year with the exception of 2005 due to an NHL lockout.
–Go Habs Go!–
Good stuff!
The Stanley Cup does not belong to Gary Bettman or to the NHL. It belongs to the people of Canada and the Governor General is its caretaker.
It is one of the greatest robberies of all time that the Cup got kidnapped by a league that has zero respect for the history and tradition of the game of hockey and worships only one thing – the Almighty Dollar.
Great tweet from Mike Johnson for Eugen Melnyk.
https://twitter.com/mike_p_johnson/status/845454086984077312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mitchmelnick.com%2Fthe-good-the-bad-the-ugly-game-75-montreal-3-ottawa-1%2F
Yes, I hope Melnyk watches it and then keeps his mouth shut next time. I wonder if he will go tell Methot to knock it off….not!!
Habfan17
More from John Lu twitter:
While coaching #Bruins, #Habs Julien had a team photo from his 1st stint in Mtl, but hung it at his summer home. “That’s the (home) I keep.”
#Habs Julien on lessons learned: “The first time I was let go here, I said, ‘never buy a house’. I’ve bought two since.”
Some good tweets from John Lu this morning:
John LuVerified account @JohnLuTSNMtl Mar 25
#Habs Markov on why he celebrated so exuberantly and flashily — “sheathing the sword” — after his second goal.
“I was happy. My boys have a birthday on Monday and I guess I don’t have to go to the store to buy a present. I’m going to give them a puck from tonight.”
#Habs Jo Benn on facing his superstar brother Tuesday: “When (Jamie) steps on the ice I’ll probably get yelled at to get off.” #DallasStars
Hey just a question about the annual team photo, since Stu tweated that it’s photo day: How does the team decide what day to shoot it, and who to include in the picture? Also, how does one obtain a copy? Anyone know?
The team typically takes two team photos. One early in the season, and one after the NHL trade deadline.
http://lastwordonsports.com/
Are those of you who reported being unable to access Boone’s live blog on a smart phone still having the problem? I am. It does take a little something away from the site.
I’m on Windows Phone 10, there’s no mobile app so I access it through a web browser. The live blog is a little slow to load initially but once it does it works fine for me.
My I phone 6 was working fine
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Another non Habs related post (my apologies) but a great rant regarding the recent Leafs vs Sabres games and how all the non paying Sabres fans have decided to play their righteous cards…
Great rant!
http://kuklaskorner.com/tso/comments/sabres-fans-unfairly-criticized-yet-again
Very good!
Yup, and serves as a poignant cautionary tale for anyone who thinks the Habs should tank their way to the top. If Buffalo fans–who, let’s face it, have losing ingrained in their DNA–can get this disillusioned, and rightfully so, can you imagine how Habs fans would react after year upon futile year of Relentless Ineptitude (as a former poster might have put it)?
It wouldn’t be pretty.
Habby_Haberton thanks for your thoughts in Mete in the last thread.
many scouts felt he had talent to go in 2nd round…but of course his size dropped him down to 4th round.
hoping he keeps getting better and better and in a few years his strength will get him to the nhl, never mind his 5’9 size
Was unable to watch the Saturday night game against the Sens, but was (pleasantly?) surprised to see that we potted two PP goasl on 4 opportunities.
trhe reason I put a question mark, after pleasantly, is because I noticed that Coach J has stuck with the same personnel that had gone 1 for their last 23 with the man advantage.
Yes, the Habs managed to score two Pp goals with Markov with Weber on the back end together, the season record has now moved to 12 PP goals scored in 115:34 of PP TOI . Their AVG now stands at 1 PP goal every 9:40 …. still less than half as effective as the combination of Weber and Beaulieu.
With #28 and #6 on the ice the HAbs have scored 11 PP goals in 50:31 of PP TOI, an AVG of 1 PP goal every 4.5 minutes.
So, while it was nice to see the team finally score on the , PP , my fear is that Coach Julien will continue to stick with an inferior PP lineup due to their recent success.
If he (Coach J) refused to use his pest PP defenceman, Beaulieu , after a 1 for 23 success run on the PP, what are the chances that he does so now that we are 3 for 27?
The PK unit had similar success on Saturday, wesathering 3 Ottawa PowerPlays without allowing a goal- Here gain, it was not due to necessary personnel changes, as two defenceman who have struggled miserably on the PK unit this season, Benn amd Emelin, combined for nearly 6 minutes of duty, while Beaulieu who has been among the best in the NHL at killing penalties saw no action at all. Upfront , Coach Julien did utize newcomer King, ( who has been tremendous at killing penalties this season on a regular basis.
regards,
Steve O.
You certainly have a tremendous ability in how you can draw so much insight on how a game was played through a boxscore.
Yes, you do stick with the guys who went 2-4 on the PP in the last game. Unless you’re a beancounter, and not a hockey coach.
After a great performance from Markov, you want him replaced with Beaulieu on the PP? based on 50 minutes of play this year?
I just can’t understand how the big picture doesn’t come crashing into your reality once in a while. If a coach pulled that stunt the player (the veteran #79) would be justified in telling his coach to go ‘find’ himself. And his teammates would all think the coach is a terminal fool. An arrogant jackwagaon. Based on 50 minutes of PP time.
Why in heaven’s name would a coach do something so damning?
I just can’t understand how the big picture doesn’t come crashing into your reality once in a while.
Do you recall the ‘ faceoffs-are-unimportant ‘ era ?
@ Dmex: you wrote:
Do you recall the ‘ faceoffs-are-unimportant ‘ era ?
That’s quite funny, actually. An argument that faceoff won- loss percentages ARE important, while at the same time arguing that the number of goals scored per minute of PP TOI is NOT ?
I will continue to stand by my argument that the faceoff – won -loss percentages are largely irrelevant UNLESS and UNTIL they can be shown to have an impact on the number of goals scored and allowed… and I have not yet seen anyone show such a correlation between goals and faceoffs. Have you?
regards,
Steve O.
@ Bwoar: You wrote;
After a great performance from Markov, you want him replaced with Beaulieu on the PP? based on 50 minutes of play this year?
Yes, based on the 50:31 that Beaulieu has played with Weber and the 11 g PP goals scored, versus the 115 minutes of PP time when Markov has played with Weber and the total of 12 PP goals scored ,
A resounding yes.
you also wrote: I just can’t understand how the big picture doesn’t come crashing into your reality once in a while. If a coach pulled that stunt the player (the veteran #79) would be justified in telling his coach to go ‘find’ himself. And his teammates would all think the coach is a terminal fool. An arrogant jackwagaon. Based on 50 minutes of PP time.
Absolutely Beaulieu should replace Markov (on the first wave) of the PP, based on the fact that Beaulieu has played 110:53 minutes this season on the PP and the team has scored 17 goals, while Markov has played 144:59 on the PP during which the team has scored only 15 goals.
I don;t think the coach should have any problem telling Markov he is being moved to the 2nd wave of the PP because the team has scored two less PP goals with Markov on the ice despite his (Markov)having played 35 additional minutes on the PP unit.
I cannot understand why anyone, especially the players, would think that their coach is a terminal fool, for deploying the pairing that has been significantly more (better that 200% more) effective. Isn’t that the coach’s job?
I can see why some might feel the coach is a fool for continuing to deploy a pairing (#79 and #6) on the back end of the PP unit that has PROVEN to be less than half as effective as another pairing (#28 and #79).
For someone who , (based on the majority of your previous posts) seems to be quite knowledgeable, I don’t understand how you don’t “get it, Bwoar.
regards,
Steve O.
Steve. With all due respect you sometimes speak as if NHL teams don’t use stats. All teams do including Montreal and CJ. It’s just that they have… er… a more sophisticated system and understanding. They also watch and re-watch the games.
It would be interesting to know more about a team’s use of numbers but most organizations seem tight lipped about them.
Do you ever have anything positive to say ? Geez , another with a Soap Box that he refuses to get off of ….
All Habs all the Time
Meet Expectations
Price,Weber, Markov
Exceed Expectations
Byron, Benn
Below Expectations
Everyone else
1986,1993,2017?
I guess the key is to have realistic expectations.
Meet expectations
Price, Weber, Patches, Radulov, Petry, Shaw, Beaulieu, Ott
Exceed Expectations
Bryon, Benn, Markov, Lehk
Below expectations
Gally, Pleks, Emelin, King
No Expectations:
Mitchell, Flynn, Martinsen, all the depth Dmen we traded lol
I like to highlight the fact that karrlson only picked up three points against that habs in the last three games.
For sure I’m not watching that, hopefully we can continue some of the good discussions from the last thread.
I like the playoff bracket, happy to play the Rangers and see some good first round hockey.
Rangers speed scares the poop out of me…..Our D is not set up to defend well against high octane speed like theirs….
Think it would be good fast hockey though….
They have great speed, it’s true, but we manage well against them, so long as Carey Price is healthy. Some be some great tilts. Just hoping for no back-to-backs or Sunday afternoon games. 1st round ain’t waht it used to be.
Happy to have Boston in with that other group of “elite” teams.
Yes, this segment will not get a Play Click from me. I can just imagine how informative it would be though…..
Not sure how the Sportsnet broadcasts on East/West/Central work in ‘Toba as it relates to CHL hockey. But if they end up showing the London/Windsor game will be a great way to see Mete and Sergachev.
Mete is real nice skater, size is his biggest hurdle. If like EBK said on prior thread, he can play with some grit, the Torey Krug analogy could be a good one.
Did you watch the Jets game last night? There was a fantastic special on a young girl from B.C. who is a huge Jets fan. Was a joy to watch the brave young girl and how she got to meet Buff.
He really owns that town through his personality on and off the ice I’m guessing? I know he has won my Mom over.
It’s be nice if he pans out as well as Krug, for sure. I’ll watch online for Knights V Spits, I’m sure it’s out there – I gave up paying for Sportsnet after the first 60 days & just don’t bother with cable anymore.
Unfortunately I missed the game (one of mine had a birthday) but I have the replay queued for tonight. Buff is definitely well-loved here – the fact that he ignores sports utterly, goes ice fishing, and generally just seems like one of us goes over quite well. He’s certainly my favourite Jet too.